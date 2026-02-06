Lies are Unbekoming

TriTorch
3m

This was engineered...I see no mention of this attack vector in your article:

Transgender Movement Was Engineered, Obama Coated School Lunches With Atrazine to Feminize Males: https://old.bitchute.com/video/WOynKPQwQcCQ [2mins]

That video ^ includes a 'Democracy Now!' Interview with a Berkely professor (both of which are as liberal as liberal can be) exposing this all out assault against men and masculinity. Meaning this madness is well known across the fake isle.

Reference 2010: A Common Herbicide Turns Some Male Frogs into Females - Scientific American: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/common-herbicide-turns-male-frogs-into-females

Unbekoming, if you are interested in seeing the road to all out ruin this deliberate satanic abject blatant corruption of the younger generations is leading to, read this:

Demons Disguised as Guardians: Philanthropic Organizations & Schools Lead the March to a Pedophilic Wasteland: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/demons-disguised-as-guardians-philanthropic

What are we as a society when we fail to protect the most innocent, vunerable, and impressionable among us? And to what fresh hell will this failure spirit us?

XF1
12m

It's odd that many people think 'scientists' and 'experts' don't have mortgages, loans, wives, kids, need holidays and want to pay for things?

I cannot pay any attention to any study that does not disclose the source of it's funds...it's too obvious why...isn't it?

