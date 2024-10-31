Following on from my summary of Weatherman’s Guide to the Sun, I was grateful at the opportunity to interview Ben Davidson.

The interview adds valuable context to the book summary. For anyone interested in the sun's impact on Earth, both the summary and interview offer a strong introduction to the topic.

My interest comes from the fact that while the climate is indeed "changing"—a part of natural cycles that have existed since the beginning of time—the role of human influence has been wildly exaggerated (we've been using the wrong straws apparently), and the sun's impact hasn't just been minimized; it's been ignored.

These two lies of exaggeration and omission are the cornerstones of The Climate Change Fraud.

The central message of Davidson’s work is the growing risk of solar storms due to Earth’s weakening magnetic field, making modern infrastructure, like the power grid, increasingly vulnerable. He discusses a cyclical 6,000-year disaster pattern driven by solar and galactic forces, warning that a major solar event could cause widespread disruptions.

With thanks to Ben Davidson.

1. Ben, can you please tell us about your background and how did your 15-year journey in space weather research begin, and what drew you to this specialized field?

I wanted to be a weatherman on TV. I studies physics and meteorology. Disagreements about science forced me into a different major my junior year. I ended up going to law school. I then worked due diligence for an investment firm - which required me to get back into science (mostly geologic surveying and electromagnetic cellular interactions). This re-kindled my love for science, and I decided I wanted to do research on what interested me - the sun, weather, earthquakes. Following these topics daily revealed patterns, and I never looked back.

2. Your book "Weatherman's Guide to the Sun" is used in over 50 university courses. What inspired you to write it, and how does it differ from traditional academic approaches?

I believed the “other” side of the climate story needed to be told. It is written just like a textbook - there are citations, organized progression of ideas, even quizzes to test the reader’s knowledge.

3. You've described the May 2024 solar storm as one of the most significant in 20 years. What makes this particular event so noteworthy?

The auroral sightings were extensive, record-breaking extensive. The problem is that the solar events that caused them were not. This was the most extreme example (among dozens of others in the last decade) of the earth-impact being vastly greater than expected. This repeating pattern only makes sense if earth’s magnetic field is weakening faster and more dramatically than we are being told.

4. Could you explain in layman's terms what happens during a "solar killshot" event and why the current 10-15% risk is particularly concerning?

The solar killshot is a major solar flare and plasma eruption that is expected to deliver so much electromagnetic energy to earth that it overloads all circuitry and electronic components. In this event, every grid would fail, along with internet, infrastructure, banking, etc. These events happen every 150-200 years, and the last one was in 1859, 165 years ago. With earth’s magnetic field weakening, we are at increased risk of the event, for the first time in the electric age. Imagine no power, no heat, no AC, no water purification or distribution, no refrigeration, no commerce, no ATMs, no gas stations, no 911… just everyone on their own.

5. You've documented that Earth's magnetic field has weakened significantly since the 1800s. What are the key indicators of this weakening?

The key indicators are the actual measurements of the field strength. They say we lost 10% of the field from the 1800s to 2000, but adjusted that number to 15% in 2010, with the head of the ESA SWARM mission saying we had gone from losing 5% per century to 5% per decade, and that a magnetic pole flip was coming. Other changes in the ionosphere, mesosphere, and other atmospheric layers indicate the situation is worsening rather quickly.

6. Could you elaborate on the relationship between the weakening magnetic field and increased aurora sightings at lower latitudes?

The lower the latitude that sees auroras, the stronger the earth-impact of the solar activity. For decades it was fairly easy to guess at the latitude extent of auroras, based on the solar activity that had occurred. In recent years that has changed - every solar storm exceeds expectations. This is because the weaker magnetic field isn’t blocking as much, and solar activity is penetrating into earth’s atmosphere much more than it was before, when the field was stronger.

7. The Carrington Event of 1859 is often referenced when discussing solar storms. How does our current technological vulnerability compare to that era?

In 1859, there wasn’t much technology - but the most extensive was the telegraph network. It caught on fire, and operators got shocked - the machines kept trying to send messages even after being unplugged. Today, everything is electrified. We are vastly more vulnerable now given how much of our lives depend on a globalized electrified system of infrastructure. Our weakening magnetic field makes us further vulnerable, to the point where it may not even take a Carrington event (~X80 solar super flare) to have it happen today.

8. You've mentioned a 6,000-year cycle in solar activity. What evidence supports this periodicity?

Statistical Properties of Superflares on Solar-type Stars: Results Using All of the Kepler Primary Mission Data - IOPscience

The science discusses a 6000-year X1000 superflare cycle. The key is this matches the 6000 year Heinrich climate cycle and the 6000 year geomagnetic variation cycle.

9. What's the significance of Jupiter's changing "song" in radio waves, and what does it tell us about planetary magnetic fields?

While all the planets are showing signs of a similar magnetic change to earth, only the sun and Jupiter have direct evidence of that magnetic change. On the sun, we can easily monitor the magnetic fields in the corona (sun’s atmosphere), but Jupiter required a deeper dive. It’s radio signal changed, and that signal is driven by electrons caught in its magnetic field. Since electrons aren’t magically changing at Jupiter, the different song is caused by a change in the magnetic field accelerating those electrons.

10. How do solar storms affect our power grid infrastructure, particularly transformers?

When the sun’s energy integrates with earth during a solar storm, it enters the “ring currents” including the auroral ovals. Those currents cause secondary reactions, the most important being an induction of electric currents in the lower atmosphere and the crust. This is what overloads and disrupts electrical systems. Notable events from past solar storms include the telegraph machines in 1859, the NY railroad shutdown in 1921, the Quebec blackout in 1989, the Scandinavian transformer explosions in 2003, and various satellite loses like in 2012 and 2022.

11. You've mentioned underground structures like those in Cappadocia. What can we learn from ancient civilizations about surviving these events?

The civilizations that appear to have done the best after the last disaster were all at high elevation, and had ways to hide underground. These magnetic changes on earth cause increases in space radiation penetrating into the atmosphere, as well as climatological chaos - both of which can be mitigated by being underground.

12. How does the current state of Earth's magnetic field affect our vulnerability to future solar events?

As the magnetic field weakens, more and more solar energy will enter the earth system, even without any bigger solar activity. Our chances of taking a “killshot” are going up every day.

13. What role does the galactic current sheet play in these periodic events?

The galactic current sheet runs through the central plane (equator) of the galaxy, and carries the galactic magnetic reversal. Its cyclical impact on our solar system is the cause of the 6000-year disaster cycle.

14. Based on your research, what timeline do you project for significant solar events that could affect Earth?

Earth is already vulnerable enough that a big solar flare could cause a killshot-level effect. By the time the next sunspot cycle comes (2030s) our planet could be too vulnerable to make it through that cycle without a major event. From a solar-perspective, a Carrington level event is due in time, and could occur with relatively no warning at any point.

15. What projects are you currently working on, and how can people stay updated with your research and space weather forecasts?

My main focus at the moment is tracking solar activity and keeping-up with research related to the 6000-year disaster cycle. When solar activity decreases (late 2020s) I will begin to focus on the sun-earthquake and sun-climate connection as well. Our daily show comes out on YouTube: Suspicious0bservers, with minor updates regularly on X (Twitter): @sunweatherman

