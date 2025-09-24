Preface

This essay contains a medical heresy: that cholesterol doesn’t cause heart disease.

The evidence presented here comes from mainstream medical journals, prestigious research institutions, and clinical trials conducted by the pharmaceutical industry itself. The studies exist. They’ve always existed. They’ve just been ignored, suppressed, or explained away.

What you’re about to read challenges seventy years of medical orthodoxy. It reveals how blood clots—not cholesterol—cause heart attacks. How stress damages arteries more than diet. How the treatments millions rely on don’t extend life. And how researchers who discovered these truths were professionally destroyed for speaking them.

If you have heart disease, are taking statins, or fear butter more than sugar, this essay may anger you. It should. Not because it challenges what you believe, but because it reveals how badly we’ve all been served by those entrusted with our health.

The story involves suppressed studies, financial conflicts of interest, and institutional capture on a massive scale. But more importantly, it offers a coherent explanation for cardiovascular disease based on mechanisms we can actually observe and measure—and interventions that actually work.

Read with skepticism. Check the references. The authors cited here—Kendrick, Cowan, Ravnskov, McCully, and others—risked their careers to bring this evidence to light.

What follows isn’t just a critique but a map forward. The solution isn’t in your medicine cabinet. It’s in understanding what truly causes heart disease and what your heart really needs to thrive.

1. The Great Deception: How We Got the Story Wrong

In 1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered a massive heart attack. The nation held its breath as their leader fought for his life. When he recovered, Americans demanded answers. What caused this seemingly healthy man to nearly die? The medical establishment, desperate for an explanation, turned to a charismatic researcher named Ancel Keys who claimed to have found the culprit: cholesterol. This moment marked the beginning of one of the most consequential medical errors in history.

The cholesterol hypothesis - the idea that eating saturated fat raises blood cholesterol which then clogs arteries like grease in a drainpipe - seems so logical, so obvious, that it became medical dogma almost overnight. But as Malcolm Kendrick notes in The Clot Thickens, this appealingly simple explanation has one fatal flaw: it’s wrong. The evidence against it is so overwhelming that Kendrick calls it “the greatest medical tragedy of the last century.”

The Birth of a Myth

The story begins not with science but with ambition. Ancel Keys, a physiologist at the University of Minnesota, desperately wanted to make his mark on medical history. As Thomas Cowan recounts in Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, Keys attended a 1954 World Health Organization meeting where he presented his dietary hypothesis with supreme confidence. When Sir George Pickering challenged him to provide his single best piece of evidence, Keys fumbled badly. He left that meeting, as Cowan puts it, “intent on gathering the definitive evidence to establish or refute the Diet-Heart theory.”

But Keys didn’t gather evidence objectively. In 1953, he had already published a graph showing the correlation between fat consumption and heart disease deaths in six countries. The graph appeared convincing - the points lay almost perfectly on a line, suggesting that the more fat people ate, the more they died from heart disease. Yet at the time Keys created this graph, data was available from 22 countries. He simply chose the six that best supported his hypothesis.

As Uffe Ravnskov meticulously documents in The Cholesterol Myths, when Yerushalmy and Hilleboe analyzed all 22 countries in 1957, the correlation vanished. Some countries had death rates from heart disease three to four times higher than other countries with identical fat consumption. The apparent relationship existed only if you carefully selected which countries to include.

Keys later conducted his famous Seven Countries Study, a prospective study that followed populations over time. But the damage was done - he had already determined what he wanted to find. As Kendrick notes, Keys could have chosen different countries and demonstrated the exact opposite conclusion. In fact, Kendrick presents his own analysis using WHO data: the seven European countries with the lowest saturated fat consumption all have significantly higher rates of heart disease than the seven countries with the highest saturated fat consumption. Every single one.

The selective use of data wasn’t accidental. Keys had a hypothesis to prove, and he arranged the evidence to support it. When challenged with contradictory data, he dismissed it or found ways to explain it away. This wasn’t science; it was advocacy disguised as research. But Keys had already captured the imagination of the American Heart Association and the media. The diet-heart hypothesis was too good a story to let facts get in the way.

The Sugar Industry’s Master Stroke

While Keys was promoting his anti-fat crusade, a more sinister force was at work behind the scenes. In the 1960s, the sugar industry faced a crisis. Researchers were beginning to link sugar consumption to heart disease. British physician John Yudkin was publishing compelling evidence that sugar, not fat, was the dietary villain.

The Sugar Research Foundation’s response was brilliant and diabolical. As Kendrick reveals through recently uncovered documents, they paid Harvard researchers the equivalent of $50,000 in today’s money to write a review attacking the anti-sugar studies while promoting the fat hypothesis. The researchers assured the sugar executives they were “well aware of your particular interest” and would “cover this as well as we can.”

The strategy worked perfectly. The debate about sugar and heart disease died down, while the war on fat intensified. The sugar industry had successfully shifted all blame onto their competitor: animal fats. The processed food industry rejoiced - they could now replace expensive animal fats with cheap vegetable oils and sugar while marketing their products as “heart-healthy.”

The Institutional Capture

By the 1970s, the cholesterol hypothesis had achieved something remarkable: it had become unfalsifiable. Any study showing it was wrong was dismissed as flawed, while any study supporting it, no matter how weak, was celebrated. As Kilmer McCully discovered when he identified homocysteine, not cholesterol, as a cause of heart disease, challenging the orthodox view meant professional destruction.

McCully’s story, detailed in The Heart Revolution, is particularly instructive. Despite having impeccable credentials and compelling evidence, he lost his position at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital after publishing his findings. For two years, no institution would hire him. The message was clear: conform or be destroyed.

The pharmaceutical industry recognized a golden opportunity. If cholesterol caused heart disease, then drugs to lower cholesterol would be worth billions. As Kendrick documents, Pfizer’s own internal documents from 1992 clearly stated that heart disease was “associated with the formation of abnormal blood clots,” not cholesterol. But when they acquired Lipitor through a hostile takeover, they buried this knowledge and became the world’s most aggressive promoters of the cholesterol hypothesis.

The Scientific Fraud

The manipulation of data to support the cholesterol hypothesis reaches levels that Ravnskov calls “an affront to the discipline of science.” Consider the famous Framingham Heart Study, the longest-running cardiovascular study in history. After 30 years of data collection, the directors made a stunning admission buried deep in their report: “For each 1 mg/dl drop in cholesterol, there was an 11% increase in coronary and total mortality.”

The study found that people whose cholesterol decreased were more likely to die. But this devastating finding was never publicized. Instead, the study continues to be cited as supporting cholesterol reduction. As William Castelli, former director of Framingham, admitted, “In Framingham, Mass., the more saturated fat one ate, the more cholesterol one ate, the more calories one ate, the lower the person’s serum cholesterol.”

The MRFIT trial, which followed 361,662 men, found that those with cholesterol levels below 170 had double the death rate from cerebral hemorrhage compared to those with higher levels. Below 160, the death rate quadrupled. These men were dying because their cholesterol was too low, not too high.

The Dietary Guidelines Disaster

In 1977, despite having no solid evidence, Senator George McGovern’s committee issued the first Dietary Guidelines for Americans, telling people to reduce saturated fat and cholesterol. The American Heart Association, funded generously by vegetable oil manufacturers, endorsed these guidelines enthusiastically.

The results have been catastrophic. As Stephen Hussey notes in Understanding the Heart, since Americans began following this low-fat advice, obesity rates have tripled, diabetes has become epidemic, and after decades of decline, heart disease in young people is rising again. We replaced butter with margarine, eggs with cereal, and meat with pasta. We got sicker.

The most damning evidence comes from intervention trials. The Sydney Diet Heart Study, recovered and reanalyzed by Christopher Ramsden, found that men who replaced saturated fats with vegetable oils had a 62% higher death rate. The Minnesota Coronary Survey, hidden for decades, showed that for every 30 points cholesterol decreased, mortality increased by 22%. These studies weren’t published prominently because they showed the opposite of what researchers expected.

The Perpetuation Machine

Today, the cholesterol hypothesis persists not because of evidence but because of institutional momentum. Medical schools teach it as fact. Drug companies fund research that assumes it’s true. Dietary guidelines are based on it. Doctors who question it risk their careers. It has become what Thomas Kuhn called a “paradigm” - a framework so embedded that contrary evidence is literally invisible to those within it.

The financial stakes are staggering. Statins alone generate over $20 billion annually. The processed food industry profits enormously from the demonization of animal fats. Academic careers are built on cholesterol research. Medical journals depend on pharmaceutical advertising. As Ravnskov observes, “The cholesterol cartel of drug companies, manufacturers of low-fat foods, blood-testing devices and others with huge vested financial interests have waged a highly successful promotional campaign.”

The Human Cost

The tragedy extends beyond wasted resources and scientific fraud. Real people suffer and die because of this deception. Patients with normal or low cholesterol are told they’re safe, then die of heart attacks. Others with high cholesterol live in terror, taking drugs that cause muscle pain, memory loss, and diabetes. Entire populations have abandoned traditional diets that protected them for generations, replacing them with processed foods that destroy their health.

As Kendrick writes with barely controlled anger: “People are being terrorized by their cholesterol levels. They are being treated with drugs they don’t need, that don’t work, and that cause harm. They are avoiding foods that are good for them and eating foods that are bad for them. And all of this is based on a hypothesis that was never true.”

The cholesterol hypothesis is not merely wrong - it is a carefully constructed deception that has survived through institutional capture, financial interests, and the systematic suppression of contrary evidence. Understanding how this happened is the first step toward understanding what heart disease actually is, and how we can truly prevent it. The real story, as we’ll see, has nothing to do with cholesterol and everything to do with blood clots, stress, and the damage modern life inflicts on our arteries.

2. The Clotting Cascade: What Really Happens in Your Arteries

The conventional view of heart disease is seductively simple: cholesterol builds up in your arteries like grease in a kitchen pipe until blood can’t flow through. But this plumbing analogy, as Malcolm Kendrick demonstrates with surgical precision in The Clot Thickens, falls apart under the slightest scrutiny. The real process is far more complex, far more fascinating, and has almost nothing to do with cholesterol floating in your bloodstream.

The Thrombogenic Revolution

In 1852, long before anyone had heard of cholesterol, Austrian pathologist Karl von Rokitansky proposed that atherosclerotic plaques were the remnants of blood clots. He had performed thousands of autopsies and noticed that plaques looked exactly like blood clots in various stages of organization and repair. But his contemporary, Rudolf Virchow, dismissed this idea, proposing instead that plaques formed from irritation and inflammation of the arterial wall.

For over 150 years, these two theories competed. The thrombogenic (clot) hypothesis had compelling evidence but lacked a complete mechanism. The cholesterol hypothesis had a mechanism but, as Kendrick notes, the evidence against it is overwhelming. The truth, as we now understand, is that Rokitansky was right all along.

The Process Unveiled

The process of cardiovascular disease begins not with cholesterol accumulation but with damage to the endothelium - the single-cell-thick lining of your arteries. This lining, as Kendrick emphasizes, is remarkably delicate. A single layer of cells, thinner than tissue paper, separates your bloodstream from the arterial wall. When this lining is damaged, your body responds exactly as it would to any other wound: it forms a clot.

The endothelium can be damaged by numerous factors: smoking, high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar, stress hormones, infections, and inflammatory conditions. When damage occurs, the body immediately initiates the clotting cascade. Platelets rush to the scene, aggregating to plug the gap. Fibrin strands weave through the developing clot, trapping red blood cells and creating a mesh that seals the wound.

What happens next is crucial and completely contradicts the cholesterol hypothesis. New endothelial cells grow over the clot, effectively drawing it into the arterial wall. Under normal circumstances, the body would then break down and remove this incorporated clot through a process called fibrinolysis. But if the damage keeps recurring in the same spot, or if the clots are particularly resistant to breakdown, they accumulate.

The Evidence from Pulmonary Arteries

One of Kendrick’s most devastating arguments against the cholesterol hypothesis comes from studies of pulmonary arteries. These arteries, which carry blood from the heart to the lungs, are exposed to exactly the same cholesterol levels as coronary arteries. If cholesterol were the cause of plaques, pulmonary arteries should develop them too. They don’t - except in one specific circumstance.

When people develop blood clots in their leg veins (deep vein thrombosis) that break free and lodge in their pulmonary arteries, something remarkable happens. Over time, these clots transform into plaques identical to those found in coronary arteries. A study published in the journal Chest found that chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension patients developed atherosclerotic plaques containing organized thrombi, cholesterol crystals, and calcification - exactly what we see in heart disease.

The researchers concluded unequivocally: “Thromboembolic material is therefore sufficient on its own to induce plaque formation.” No high cholesterol needed. No dietary fat required. Just blood clots.

The Layered Truth

When pathologists examine atherosclerotic plaques under the microscope, they see something that should have ended the cholesterol hypothesis decades ago: layers. Plaques aren’t uniform accumulations of cholesterol; they’re stratified like geological formations, with distinct layers laid down over time. Each layer represents a separate clotting event.

Elspeth Smith, Kendrick’s teacher at Aberdeen University and an unsung hero of cardiovascular research, demonstrated this conclusively. She showed that plaques contain multiple layers of fibrin and platelets in various stages of organization. As she wrote in a passage Kendrick quotes with reverence: “After many years of neglect, the role of thrombosis in myocardial infarction is being reassessed. It is increasingly clear that all aspects of the haemostatic system are involved: not only in the acute occlusive event, but also in all stages of atherosclerotic plaque development from the initiation of atherogenesis to the expansion and growth of large plaques.”

The Vulnerable Plaque Revelation

The concept of “vulnerable plaques” provides further proof of the thrombogenic theory. These plaques, which are most likely to rupture and cause heart attacks, have a specific structure: a large lipid core covered by a thin fibrous cap. But what creates this structure?

As Kendrick explains, when a blood clot forms and gets drawn into the arterial wall, the red blood cells within it eventually break down, releasing their contents. Red blood cells are full of cholesterol - it comprises about 40% of their membrane. When millions of red blood cells break down within an incorporated clot, they create a pool of liquid cholesterol and cellular debris. This becomes the lipid core of the vulnerable plaque.

The thin fibrous cap is simply the layer of endothelial cells that grew over the clot. If this area is damaged again before the clot is fully cleared, another clot forms on top, the cap ruptures, and you have a heart attack. It’s not cholesterol bursting through the artery wall; it’s repeated blood clotting at a site of ongoing damage.

The Lipoprotein(a) Smoking Gun

One of the most compelling pieces of evidence for the thrombogenic theory involves Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a). This molecule, as Kendrick details, is virtually identical to LDL cholesterol but with one crucial addition: a protein tail that makes it incorporated into blood clots and resistant to breakdown.

Humans and other primates have Lp(a); most animals don’t. Interestingly, animals that can’t produce vitamin C internally - humans, primates, and guinea pigs - all have Lp(a). This isn’t coincidence. Vitamin C deficiency causes scurvy, which damages blood vessels. Lp(a) evolved as a repair mechanism, strengthening clots that form at sites of vascular damage when vitamin C is scarce.

Studies show that elevated Lp(a) increases heart disease risk by 300% or more - far more than LDL cholesterol. When researchers examine plaques, they find high concentrations of Lp(a), not regular LDL. But here’s the killer fact: statins don’t lower Lp(a). If anything, they slightly raise it. This alone should have ended the statin era, but the information is buried in the scientific literature.

The Failure of the Plumbing Model

The idea that arteries are like pipes that gradually clog with cholesterol fails basic engineering analysis. As Thomas Cowan points out in Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, this model violates fundamental laws of fluid dynamics. Cholesterol doesn’t precipitate out of solution in the bloodstream - if it did, it would happen everywhere, not just in specific arterial locations.

Moreover, plaques don’t form uniformly throughout the arterial system. They develop at specific sites of turbulent blood flow - bifurcations, curves, and areas of mechanical stress. This distribution makes perfect sense if plaques result from endothelial damage and clotting but makes no sense if cholesterol is simply accumulating.

Stephen Hussey adds another crucial observation in Understanding the Heart: autopsies of people who died from trauma often reveal advanced atherosclerosis, yet many had no symptoms. Some have coronary arteries that are 95% blocked yet never had a heart attack. Meanwhile, 50% of heart attacks occur in people with minimal or no arterial blockage. The plumbing model can’t explain this; the thrombogenic model can.

The Dynamic Nature of Plaques

Plaques aren’t static accumulations; they’re dynamic, living tissue undergoing constant change. They can grow rapidly through new clot formation, shrink through fibrinolysis, calcify for stability, or rupture under stress. Kendrick describes studies showing that plaques can grow 20% in a matter of days after a clotting event, then remain stable for years.

This dynamic nature explains why heart attacks often occur suddenly in people who had normal cardiac testing weeks earlier. It’s not that cholesterol suddenly accumulated; it’s that a stable plaque became unstable due to a new clotting event, inflammation, or mechanical stress.

The Infection Connection

The thrombogenic theory elegantly explains why infections increase heart disease risk. Bacteria and viruses damage the endothelium directly and trigger inflammatory responses that promote clotting. During the 1918 flu pandemic, more people died from heart attacks than from respiratory failure. COVID-19 has shown the same pattern, with many deaths resulting from widespread clotting rather than pneumonia.

Kendrick cites research showing that people with chronic infections - periodontal disease, Helicobacter pylori, Chlamydia pneumoniae - have significantly higher rates of heart disease. These infections don’t raise cholesterol; they damage the endothelium and trigger clotting.

The Repair System Breakdown

Understanding heart disease as a clotting disorder reveals why certain factors are protective. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce platelet aggregation. Aspirin inhibits clot formation. Exercise improves fibrinolysis - the breakdown of clots. Vitamin C strengthens blood vessels and reduces the need for Lp(a). All these protective factors make sense in the thrombogenic model but are inexplicable if cholesterol is the culprit.

The tragedy, as Kendrick emphasizes, is that we’ve spent 70 years and billions of dollars studying the wrong process. We’ve been trying to lower cholesterol when we should have been preventing endothelial damage and improving clot breakdown. We’ve been prescribing statins when we should have been addressing the factors that trigger clotting.

The evidence for the thrombogenic theory is overwhelming, consistent, and explains all the paradoxes that plague the cholesterol hypothesis. Plaques are clots, pure and simple. They form when the endothelium is damaged, they grow through repeated clotting at the same site, and they cause heart attacks when the clotting process spirals out of control. This understanding completely changes how we should approach prevention and treatment - but first, we need to understand what damages the endothelium in the first place.

3. The Stress Connection: When Modern Life Attacks the Heart

The small Finnish region of North Karelia held a terrible distinction in the 1960s: the highest rate of heart disease in the world. The medical establishment blamed their diet - too much butter, too much meat. But Malcolm Kendrick uncovered a different story buried in the historical record. In 1948, 400,000 Finns had been forcibly relocated from Karelia when Russia claimed the territory. This was the greatest proportional forced relocation in European history. Fifteen years later, these displaced people and their children were dying of heart attacks at unprecedented rates.

This wasn’t about butter. It was about broken hearts.

The Autonomic Catastrophe

Thomas Cowan, in Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, provides the physiological explanation for how emotional trauma literally breaks hearts. The autonomic nervous system, which controls all unconscious bodily functions, consists of two branches: the sympathetic (fight-or-flight) and the parasympathetic (rest-and-digest). In healthy individuals, these systems maintain a dynamic balance. But chronic stress causes a catastrophic shift.

Studies using heart-rate variability monitoring show that people with heart disease have, on average, a reduction of parasympathetic activity of more than a third. The worse the heart disease, the lower the parasympathetic activity. About 80% of heart attacks are preceded by chronic reductions in parasympathetic activity followed by a sudden, often drastic increase in sympathetic activity - typically triggered by acute emotional or physical stress.

As Cowan explains, when the parasympathetic system weakens and the sympathetic system dominates, the heart shifts from its preferred fuel (fatty acids and ketones) to inefficient glucose metabolism. This produces lactic acid, which accumulates in heart tissue, causing localized edema, impaired muscle function, and eventually tissue death - a heart attack.

The Lithuanian Laboratory

Kendrick describes what he calls “one of the most important natural experiments in the history of cardiovascular research.” After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Lithuania experienced social and economic chaos. By 1993, Lithuanian men had a heart disease death rate four times higher than Swedish men of the same age. The difference couldn’t be explained by conventional risk factors - cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and smoking rates were similar in both countries.

The LiVicordia study investigated this disparity. Lithuanian men showed a devastating cluster of psychosocial risk factors: higher job strain, lower social support, lower emotional support, lower social integration, higher depression, and higher vital exhaustion. But the most telling finding was in their stress response. When exposed to a stress test, Swedish men showed a healthy cortisol spike followed by a quick return to baseline. Lithuanian men showed almost no cortisol response - their stress response system was burnt out.

This “burnt-out” HPA-axis (hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis) is the hallmark of chronic, crushing stress. The system that should respond dynamically to challenges becomes rigid and unresponsive. As Kendrick notes, this dysfunction doesn’t just correlate with heart disease - it causes it through multiple mechanisms that damage arteries and promote clotting.

The Whitehall Studies

Perhaps the most elegant demonstration of how social stress causes heart disease comes from the Whitehall Studies of British civil servants. These studies followed thousands of government employees over decades, meticulously documenting their health outcomes. The results shattered conventional assumptions.

The highest-ranking civil servants had the lowest rates of heart disease. With each step down the hierarchy, heart disease rates increased. The lowest-ranking employees had four times the heart disease mortality of those at the top. This gradient couldn’t be explained by traditional risk factors. Lower-ranking employees didn’t smoke more, have higher cholesterol, or eat worse diets. What they had was less control over their work, less social status, and more chronic stress.

The second Whitehall Study revealed the mechanism. Lower-ranking employees showed signs of metabolic syndrome: increased abdominal fat, insulin resistance, elevated inflammatory markers, and dysfunction of the HPA-axis. Their bodies were locked in a chronic stress state that literally destroyed their arteries.

The Roseto Effect

While Lithuania showed how social disruption destroys hearts, the town of Roseto, Pennsylvania, demonstrated how social cohesion protects them. This Italian-American community had heart disease rates 50% lower than neighboring towns despite eating a diet rich in animal fats, smoking heavily, and exercising little.

Researchers were baffled until they looked beyond conventional risk factors. Rosetans lived in tight-knit, three-generation families. They maintained strong social bonds, respected their elders, and supported each other through hardship. They had created a bubble of traditional Italian village life in industrial Pennsylvania.

But as younger Rosetans became “Americanized” in the 1970s - moving to suburbs, breaking extended family bonds, pursuing individual success over community cohesion - their heart disease rates rose to match neighboring towns. Their genes hadn’t changed. Their diet hadn’t changed. What changed was their social fabric, and with it, their protection against heart disease.

The Biochemistry of Heartbreak

The connection between emotional stress and physical heart damage isn’t metaphorical - it’s measurable at the molecular level. Chronic stress triggers a cascade of physiological changes that directly damage arteries and promote clotting:

Cortisol Dysfunction: Chronic stress initially raises cortisol, which increases blood sugar, raises blood pressure, and damages the endothelium. Over time, the system burns out, leaving the body unable to respond appropriately to new stressors.

Sympathetic Overdrive: Constant sympathetic activation raises adrenaline and noradrenaline, which increase platelet aggregation, making blood “stickier” and more likely to clot. These stress hormones also directly damage the endothelium through oxidative stress.

Inflammatory Cascade: Psychological stress triggers the release of inflammatory cytokines like IL-6 and TNF-alpha. These inflammatory molecules damage the arterial lining and promote clot formation. People under chronic stress have the same inflammatory profile as those with serious infections.

Endothelial Dysfunction: Stress hormones directly impair the endothelium’s ability to produce nitric oxide, a molecule essential for arterial health. Without adequate nitric oxide, arteries become stiff, blood pressure rises, and the endothelium becomes more susceptible to damage.

Takotsubo Syndrome: The Broken Heart

Nothing demonstrates the stress-heart connection more dramatically than Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, literally “broken heart syndrome.” First described in Japan, this condition occurs when severe emotional stress - typically the death of a loved one - causes sudden heart failure that mimics a massive heart attack.

The heart physically changes shape, ballooning into a form resembling a takotsubo, a Japanese octopus trap. Cardiac enzymes spike, EKGs show classic heart attack patterns, yet coronary arteries are completely clear. The heart is literally stunned by stress hormones, particularly adrenaline, which floods the system during acute emotional trauma.

Most Takotsubo patients recover if they survive the initial event, proving the heart can heal when stress resolves. But as Cowan notes, this dramatic syndrome is just the visible tip of an iceberg. Chronic, lower-level stress causes the same damage over years rather than hours.

The Industrial Disease

Both Kendrick and Cowan argue that epidemic heart disease is fundamentally a disease of industrial civilization. Pre-industrial societies, despite lacking modern medicine, rarely experienced heart attacks. When Weston Price studied traditional cultures in the 1930s, he found virtually no heart disease among people living traditional lifestyles.

The issue isn’t just diet or exercise - it’s the entire structure of modern life. Industrial civilization breaks the social bonds that protect us, creates chronic economic insecurity, separates us from nature, and subjects us to constant low-level stress. We evolved for acute, resolving stresses - running from a predator, not decades of mortgage payments.

Cowan goes further, arguing that the modern economic system itself is pathogenic. The need to work jobs we hate to pay debts we can’t escape creates a chronic stress that traditional societies never experienced. The constant competition, isolation, and insecurity of modern life creates what he calls “civilization syndrome” - a state of chronic sympathetic dominance that destroys our hearts.

The Gender Protection

Women have lower rates of heart disease than men until menopause, when their rates rapidly accelerate. The conventional explanation involves estrogen, but the stress model offers a different perspective. Studies show women have stronger parasympathetic activity than men - their rest-and-digest system is more robust.

This may be evolutionary. Women who could maintain calm during stress were more likely to successfully raise children. But modern life is eroding this protection. As women entered the workforce and took on the same stressors as men, their heart disease rates began rising. Young women now show increasing rates of heart attacks, something virtually unknown a generation ago.

The Migration Studies

Some of the most compelling evidence for the stress-heart connection comes from migration studies. Japanese men living in Japan have low rates of heart disease despite high smoking rates. Japanese men who migrate to Hawaii have intermediate rates. Those who migrate to California and adopt American lifestyles have the same high rates as Americans.

But here’s the crucial finding: Japanese Americans who maintain traditional Japanese social structures - close family ties, community support, respect for elders - maintain low heart disease rates despite eating American diets. It’s not the sushi protecting their hearts; it’s the social cohesion.

Modern Madness

The stress connection explains many puzzles of heart disease. Why do heart attacks peak on Monday mornings? Work stress. Why does heart disease correlate with depression? Both involve HPA-axis dysfunction. Why do married men live longer than single men? Social support buffers stress. Why did heart disease explode in the 20th century? Industrial civilization created chronic stress unknown in human history.

As Kendrick writes with characteristic bluntness: “We have created a society perfectly designed to cause heart disease. We’ve broken down social structures, created chronic insecurity, separated people from nature and community, and subjected them to constant stress. Then we wonder why their hearts fail.”

The pharmaceutical industry offers pills to lower cholesterol, but what we really need is a society that doesn’t break hearts in the first place. Understanding stress as a primary driver of heart disease doesn’t just change how we think about treatment - it challenges the entire structure of how we live.

4. The Metabolic Disaster: Sugar, Insulin, and Inflammation

In the 1960s, British physician John Yudkin noticed something odd. Countries with high sugar consumption had high rates of heart disease. When he published his findings suggesting sugar, not fat, was the dietary villain, the sugar industry responded with a campaign of character assassination that destroyed his career. Fifty years later, we know Yudkin was right. The metabolic dysfunction caused by modern carbohydrate consumption is a primary driver of cardiovascular disease.

The Great Switcheroo

As Malcolm Kendrick documents in The Great Cholesterol Con, the demonization of fat led to one of the greatest public health disasters in history. When Americans dutifully reduced fat intake starting in the 1970s, they replaced it with carbohydrates - particularly sugar and refined grains. The results were catastrophic: obesity tripled, diabetes exploded, and after decades of decline, heart disease began rising in younger populations.

The mechanism is elegantly simple and devastatingly effective. When you eat carbohydrates, they break down into glucose, flooding your bloodstream. Your pancreas releases insulin to drive this glucose into cells. But when this happens repeatedly - three meals plus snacks of carbohydrate-rich foods - cells become resistant to insulin’s signal. The pancreas responds by producing more insulin, creating a state of chronic hyperinsulinemia.

This chronic high insulin, as Kendrick explains, is metabolic poison. It drives the production of small, dense LDL particles (the only type that can actually penetrate the arterial wall), increases blood clotting factors, raises blood pressure through sodium retention, and promotes inflammation throughout the body. Every one of these effects damages arteries and promotes clot formation.

The Triglyceride Truth

One of the most damning pieces of evidence against the cholesterol hypothesis involves triglycerides. These blood fats are created when the liver converts excess glucose into fat for storage. As Kendrick notes, eating saturated fat actually lowers triglycerides, while eating carbohydrates raises them. In one study he cites, people on the Atkins diet (high fat, low carb) saw their triglycerides drop by 49%.

This creates an inexplicable paradox for cholesterol advocates. If saturated fat causes heart disease by raising blood lipids, why does it lower triglycerides? The answer is that the entire lipid hypothesis is backward. It’s not dietary fat that creates problematic blood lipids - it’s carbohydrates.

The Vitamin Catastrophe

Kilmer McCully’s persecution for discovering the homocysteine-heart disease connection, detailed in The Heart Revolution, reveals another aspect of the metabolic disaster. Homocysteine, an amino acid that damages arteries when elevated, is normally converted to harmless substances by B vitamins - particularly B6, B12, and folate.

But modern food processing destroys these vitamins. White flour loses 90% of its B6. Sugar contains no B vitamins at all. The shift from whole foods to processed carbohydrates created widespread B vitamin deficiency, elevating homocysteine levels across entire populations. McCully showed that countries with the highest rates of heart disease had the lowest B vitamin intake - not from eating less food, but from eating processed food.

The irony is bitter. The very dietary changes promoted to prevent heart disease - reducing meat and eggs (rich in B vitamins) and increasing grains and cereals (stripped of B vitamins) - actually accelerated it.

The Diabetic Disaster

Stephen Hussey, in Understanding the Heart, provides crucial insight into why diabetics have such high rates of heart disease. It’s not the glucose itself that’s toxic - it’s the metabolic dysfunction that hyperglycemia represents. Chronic high blood sugar glycates proteins, making them sticky and dysfunctional. It depletes magnesium, essential for hundreds of enzymatic reactions. It generates massive oxidative stress, damaging the endothelium.

But most importantly, the high insulin required to manage high blood sugar is itself toxic. Insulin promotes smooth muscle proliferation in arteries, increases clotting factors, and drives inflammation. Type 2 diabetics, who have high insulin for years before diagnosis, show arterial damage long before their blood sugar becomes abnormal.

The Traditional Protection

When Weston Price studied traditional cultures in the 1930s, he found something remarkable: people eating their ancestral diets had virtually no tooth decay or chronic disease, including heart disease. These diets varied enormously - from the all-meat diet of the Inuit to the dairy-heavy diet of Swiss Alpine villagers - but they shared crucial characteristics.

All traditional diets were low in refined carbohydrates and devoid of industrial seed oils. They were rich in fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, K2) from animal foods. They included fermented foods that provided probiotics and enhanced nutrient absorption. They contained nose-to-tail eating, providing nutrients like CoQ10, carnitine, and B vitamins that are essential for heart health.

Thomas Cowan emphasizes that these traditional peoples didn’t count calories or worry about cholesterol. They ate according to ancestral wisdom, consuming foods that had nourished their ancestors for millennia. Their protection against heart disease came not from avoiding fat but from avoiding industrial food.

The Inflammatory Storm

The shift from traditional to modern diets created an inflammatory storm in human bodies. Omega-6 fatty acids from industrial seed oils (corn, soybean, canola) increased 20-fold in the American diet. These oils, promoted as “heart-healthy” alternatives to animal fats, are highly inflammatory when consumed in excess.

Meanwhile, omega-3 consumption from fish and grass-fed animals plummeted. The omega-6 to omega-3 ratio, which should be around 1:1, skyrocketed to 20:1 or higher. This imbalance promotes inflammation throughout the body, damages the endothelium, and increases clotting tendencies.

Sugar adds fuel to this inflammatory fire. Fructose, which makes up half of table sugar and 55% of high-fructose corn syrup, is particularly problematic. As Kendrick explains, fructose can only be metabolized in the liver, where it promotes fatty liver disease, insulin resistance, and the production of inflammatory molecules.

The Endotoxin Connection

Recent research has revealed another mechanism by which modern diets destroy cardiovascular health: endotoxemia. The modern diet disrupts the gut microbiome, allowing bacterial endotoxins to leak into the bloodstream. These endotoxins trigger massive inflammatory responses, damaging arteries throughout the body.

Traditional fermented foods - sauerkraut, kefir, aged cheeses - provided probiotics that maintained gut integrity. Modern processed foods, particularly those high in sugar and industrial oils, feed pathogenic bacteria while starving beneficial species. The result is a leaky gut that allows bacterial toxins direct access to the bloodstream.

The Mineral Depletion

Modern agricultural practices have depleted soils of essential minerals, particularly magnesium. This mineral, required for over 300 enzymatic reactions, is crucial for cardiovascular health. Magnesium regulates heart rhythm, relaxes blood vessels, reduces inflammation, and improves insulin sensitivity.

Traditional diets provided abundant magnesium from vegetables grown in mineral-rich soil, whole grains with their mineral-rich germ and bran intact, and mineral-rich water from springs and wells. Modern diets provide vegetables grown in depleted soil, refined grains stripped of minerals, and municipal water treated to remove minerals.

The result is widespread magnesium deficiency, which Kendrick identifies as a major contributor to heart disease. Studies show that people with the lowest magnesium levels have double the risk of heart disease compared to those with the highest levels.

The Ketogenic Revolution

The therapeutic potential of ketogenic diets for heart disease is becoming increasingly clear. When the body shifts from glucose to ketone metabolism, inflammatory markers plummet, insulin sensitivity improves, and endothelial function normalizes. Hearts actually prefer ketones to glucose as fuel, running more efficiently with less oxidative stress.

Cowan recommends a diet rich in healthy fats, moderate in protein, and very low in carbohydrates for heart patients. This approach directly addresses the metabolic dysfunction underlying cardiovascular disease. It lowers insulin, reduces inflammation, improves lipid profiles (raising HDL, lowering triglycerides), and provides steady energy without blood sugar spikes.

The Corporate Conspiracy

The story of how sugar replaced fat in our diets isn’t just a tale of scientific error - it’s a deliberate corporate strategy. As Kendrick reveals through recently uncovered documents, the sugar industry paid scientists to produce research blaming fat for heart disease. They funded studies designed to fail, showing no benefit from sugar reduction. They infiltrated nutritional guidelines committees.

The processed food industry enthusiastically supported the anti-fat campaign because removing fat from foods requires adding sugar to maintain palatability. Low-fat yogurt has more sugar than ice cream. Fat-free salad dressing is essentially sugar water with vinegar. The “healthy” foods promoted to prevent heart disease became vehicles for massive sugar consumption.

The Metabolic Solution

Understanding the metabolic drivers of heart disease points to clear solutions. Reduce refined carbohydrates and eliminate sugar. Replace industrial seed oils with traditional fats like butter, lard, and coconut oil. Eat whole foods rich in B vitamins and minerals. Include fermented foods for gut health. Consider periods of fasting to improve insulin sensitivity.

This isn’t a radical new diet - it’s a return to how humans ate for millennia before the industrial food system. As Hussey notes, every successful traditional diet was essentially low-carb by modern standards. Our ancestors didn’t avoid fat; they prized it. They didn’t count calories; they ate to satiation. They didn’t develop heart disease; they died of other causes first.

The metabolic disaster created by modern industrial foods is reversible. When people abandon the low-fat, high-carb dietary guidelines and return to traditional eating patterns, their metabolic markers improve dramatically. Insulin sensitivity returns, inflammation resolves, and the endothelial damage that drives cardiovascular disease begins to heal.

5. The Heart as More Than a Pump: Revolutionary Understanding

For 400 years, since William Harvey described the circulation of blood, medicine has viewed the heart as a mechanical pump. This model seems so obvious that questioning it appears absurd. But Thomas Cowan, in Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, presents evidence that this fundamental assumption is wrong. The heart doesn’t pump blood; it organizes flow that’s already occurring through other forces.

The Impossible Pump

The numbers alone should have ended the pump model decades ago. The heart, weighing about 300 grams, would need to generate enough pressure to push blood through 60,000 miles of blood vessels - a network so extensive it could wrap around Earth twice. The capillaries, where most of this network exists, are so narrow that red blood cells must deform to squeeze through single file.

Cowan calculates that if the heart were truly a pressure-propulsion pump, it would need to generate millions of pounds of pressure - obviously impossible. The work required would exceed the energy available by orders of magnitude. Furthermore, blood flow in capillaries continues even when the heart stops beating, as observed in dying patients. Blood moves through vessels even in areas surgically isolated from heart pressure.

The Fourth Phase Discovery

The solution to this paradox comes from Gerald Pollack’s groundbreaking research on water, detailed in The Fourth Phase of Water. Pollack discovered that water adjacent to hydrophilic (water-loving) surfaces forms a structured, gel-like layer with remarkable properties. This “exclusion zone” or “fourth phase” water excludes solutes, carries a negative charge, and can drive flow without external pumping.

In blood vessels, this structured water forms along the vessel walls. The negative charge of structured water repels the negative charge of red blood cells, creating a self-propelling system. Light, particularly infrared light, provides energy to build and maintain these structured water layers. This explains why sunlight exposure improves circulation and why infrared saunas benefit cardiovascular health.

The Vortex Creator

If the heart isn’t a pump, what is it? Cowan presents compelling evidence that the heart’s primary function is creating vortices in blood flow. These spiral patterns are crucial for maintaining proper blood dynamics and preventing stagnation. The heart takes blood moving through momentum and transforms it into specific vortex patterns essential for biological function.

Frank Chester, a geometrician and artist, discovered that the heart’s shape corresponds to a seven-sided figure he calls the chestahedron. When this shape is spun in water, it creates vortices identical to those observed in the heart. The angle at which the chestahedron sits in a cube - 36 degrees - exactly matches the angle of the heart in the chest.

The Hydraulic Ram Model

Rudolf Steiner, the Austrian philosopher and scientist, proposed in the 1920s that the heart functions more like a hydraulic ram than a pump. In this model, blood flows into the heart through its own momentum, builds pressure, and then releases in a rhythmic pattern. The heart doesn’t push blood; it interrupts and organizes flow that’s already occurring.

This explains many mysteries of cardiac function. Why does blood flow continue when artificial hearts are turned off? Why does blood enter the heart at relatively high pressure if the heart is pumping it? Why do heart transplant recipients survive despite severed nervous connections that supposedly control pumping?

The Embryological Evidence

Perhaps the most compelling evidence against the pump model comes from embryology. In developing embryos, blood begins flowing before the heart forms. Rivers of blood move through primitive vessels with no heart to pump them. When the heart finally develops, it forms at a bend in these already-flowing vessels, like a hydraulic ram inserted into an existing stream.

Cowan notes that embryologists have observed this for decades but can’t explain it within the pump paradigm. They resort to vague statements about “peristaltic waves” or “vessel contractions” that somehow move blood before the heart exists. The fourth phase water model provides the missing explanation: structured water in primitive vessels drives flow from the moment vessels form.

The Mammalian Dive Reflex

When mammals dive underwater, their hearts can slow to just a few beats per minute, yet blood continues circulating. Seals can reduce their heart rate by 90% while maintaining blood flow to vital organs. This would be impossible if the heart were the primary driver of circulation.

The dive reflex reveals the body’s ability to maintain circulation through alternative mechanisms. Structured water in vessels, assisted by skeletal muscle contractions and pressure differentials, maintains flow independent of heart rate. The heart modulates and organizes this flow but doesn’t create it.

The Electrical Heart

The heart generates the body’s strongest electromagnetic field, roughly 100 times stronger than the brain’s field. This field extends several feet beyond the body and can be measured with sensitive instruments. But why would a mere pump need such a powerful electrical field?

Cowan proposes that this field serves multiple functions beyond mere pumping. It may facilitate communication between the heart and other organs, coordinate cellular activities throughout the body, and even enable energetic communication between individuals. The heart’s electrical field entrains other biological rhythms, acting as a master conductor of the body’s orchestra.

Heart Rate Variability

A healthy heart doesn’t beat like a metronome - it constantly varies its rhythm in response to breathing, movement, emotions, and thoughts. This heart rate variability (HRV) is a crucial indicator of health. Low HRV predicts heart disease more accurately than most conventional risk factors.

But why would a pump need such complex variability? Mechanical pumps work best at steady rates. The answer is that the heart isn’t just moving blood - it’s responding to and coordinating multiple biological systems. The variability allows the heart to optimize flow patterns, adjust to metabolic demands, and maintain coherence with other bodily rhythms.

The Spiral Architecture

The heart muscle itself is arranged in a complex spiral pattern, discovered by Spanish cardiologist Francisco Torrent-Guasp. The muscle fibers wind around the heart in a figure-eight pattern, creating a vortex when they contract. This arrangement is far more complex than necessary for simple pumping.

These spiraling muscle bands create the specific vortex patterns that blood requires for optimal flow. The arrangement ensures that blood doesn’t simply rush through the heart but spirals in precise patterns that maintain laminar flow, prevent stagnation, and optimize oxygen exchange.

The Chestahedron Revelation

Frank Chester’s discovery of the chestahedron - a seven-sided figure that models the heart’s geometry - provides profound insights into cardiac function. This shape, never before identified in mathematics, appears throughout the heart’s structure. The ventricles form a chestahedron, the apex creates its point, and the angles match precisely.

When Chester placed a chestahedron in a flow tank, it created vortices that exactly matched those seen in echocardiograms. The swirling patterns maintained themselves without additional energy input, demonstrating how the heart’s geometry naturally organizes flow. This isn’t the behavior of a pump - it’s the behavior of a flow organizer.

The Clinical Implications

Understanding the heart as more than a pump has profound implications for treatment. Conventional cardiology focuses on pump function - cardiac output, ejection fraction, pressure gradients. But if the heart primarily organizes flow rather than creating it, we should focus on improving flow dynamics throughout the vascular system.

This explains why therapies that don’t directly affect pumping can dramatically improve heart function. Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP), which Cowan strongly advocates, improves circulation by creating pressure waves in peripheral vessels. It works not by helping the heart pump but by optimizing flow dynamics throughout the vascular system.

The Exercise Paradox

Athletes can increase cardiac output by 600% during intense exercise. According to the pump model, this would require the heart to suddenly become six times stronger - physically impossible. The muscle mass doesn’t increase during exercise; the energy available doesn’t multiply sixfold.

The flow model explains this easily. During exercise, skeletal muscles contract rhythmically, structured water layers become more organized through increased body temperature and infrared exposure, and breathing creates pressure differentials that assist circulation. The heart coordinates this increased flow but doesn’t create it through pumping harder.

The Consciousness Connection

The heart contains 40,000 neurons - its own nervous system capable of learning, remembering, and making decisions independent of the brain. It produces hormones like oxytocin and atrial natriuretic peptide that influence emotions and behavior. Heart transplant recipients sometimes experience personality changes, suggesting the heart carries information beyond mere pumping instructions.

Cowan proposes that the heart is an organ of perception, sensing and responding to emotional and energetic information. Its powerful electromagnetic field may enable communication between individuals at a subtle level, explaining the universal association between the heart and emotions across all cultures.

Rewriting Cardiology

If the heart isn’t primarily a pump, entire areas of cardiology need reconceptualization. Heart failure isn’t pump failure but flow disorganization. Arrhythmias aren’t electrical malfunctions but disruptions in flow patterns. Cardiac hypertrophy isn’t the heart trying to pump harder but attempting to maintain proper vortex formation.

This new understanding opens therapeutic possibilities ignored by conventional cardiology. Improving structured water formation through infrared exposure, grounding, and proper hydration. Optimizing flow dynamics through breathing exercises, movement therapies, and energy medicine. Supporting the heart’s role as an electromagnetic organ through stress reduction and emotional healing.

As Cowan concludes, the heart is not a mechanical pump but a cosmic organ that connects us to forces beyond conventional physics. Understanding its true nature requires abandoning mechanistic thinking and embracing a more holistic view of life and health.

6. The Homocysteine Revolution: The Suppressed Discovery

In 1968, a young pathologist named Kilmer McCully examined the arteries of an eight-year-old boy who had died of a stroke. The child had homocystinuria, a genetic disease causing massive elevation of homocysteine, an amino acid. His arteries looked like those of an elderly man with severe atherosclerosis. McCully made a connection that should have revolutionized cardiology: homocysteine, not cholesterol, was destroying arteries.

The Discovery and Destruction

McCully’s revelation, detailed in The Heart Revolution, was elegant in its simplicity. Children with genetic disorders causing high homocysteine developed severe atherosclerosis and died of heart attacks and strokes in childhood. Their cholesterol levels were normal. The only abnormality was elevated homocysteine. The conclusion was obvious: homocysteine was toxic to arteries.

But McCully made a fatal error - he published his findings in 1969, just as the cholesterol hypothesis was gaining momentum. His discovery threatened the emerging billion-dollar cholesterol-lowering industry. The response was swift and brutal. Despite his Harvard pedigree and impeccable research, McCully was denied tenure at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. His laboratory was moved to the basement. His research funding evaporated.

As McCully recounts with remarkable restraint, he was told his research was “not of sufficient interest” to the institution. For two years, no medical institution would hire him. Colleagues who had praised his work suddenly wouldn’t return his calls. He had committed the unforgivable sin of challenging the cholesterol orthodoxy.

The Biochemical Smoking Gun

Homocysteine is an intermediate amino acid produced during protein metabolism. Normally, it’s quickly converted to either cysteine or methionine through pathways requiring B vitamins - specifically B6, B12, and folate. Without adequate B vitamins, homocysteine accumulates in the blood and damages arteries through multiple mechanisms.

First, homocysteine is directly toxic to endothelial cells. It generates free radicals that oxidize lipids and proteins in the arterial wall. It interferes with nitric oxide production, impairing arterial dilation. It increases smooth muscle proliferation, thickening arterial walls. It promotes thrombosis by increasing platelet aggregation and clotting factors.

Malcolm Kendrick notes in The Clot Thickens that homocysteine perfectly fits the thrombogenic model. It damages the endothelium, promotes clotting, and impairs the repair mechanisms that normally heal arterial damage. Elevated homocysteine can increase cardiovascular risk by 200-300%, far more than elevated cholesterol.

The Vitamin Connection

McCully’s greatest insight wasn’t just identifying homocysteine as a cause of heart disease - it was recognizing that B vitamin deficiency was driving the epidemic. Modern food processing destroys B vitamins. White flour loses 90% of its vitamin B6. Refined sugar contains no B vitamins. Cooking destroys folate. The shift from whole foods to processed foods created widespread B vitamin deficiency.

The populations with the highest heart disease rates - Americans, Finns, Scots - consumed the most processed food. Countries with low heart disease - France, Japan, Mediterranean nations - maintained more traditional diets with higher B vitamin content. The French Paradox wasn’t about red wine; it was about eating liver, the richest source of B vitamins.

The Evidence Accumulates

Despite McCully’s professional destruction, other researchers quietly confirmed his findings. The Framingham Heart Study found that people with the highest homocysteine levels had twice the heart disease risk of those with the lowest levels. The European Concerted Action Project showed that elevated homocysteine increased heart disease risk by 200%.

The Nurses’ Health Study, following 80,000 women, found that those with the highest folate and B6 intake had 45% less heart disease than those with the lowest intake. The effect was dose-dependent and independent of other risk factors. B vitamins were preventing heart disease more effectively than cholesterol-lowering drugs.

The Norwegian Experiments

Norway inadvertently conducted a massive experiment in homocysteine and heart disease. From 1985 to 1995, Norwegian flour wasn’t fortified with folic acid. Heart disease rates were high. When fortification began, homocysteine levels dropped and heart disease rates fell dramatically. When researchers gave B vitamins to heart patients, they reduced recurrent events by 30%.

But these findings received little attention. Medical journals that prominently featured statin studies buried homocysteine research in back pages. Conferences on cardiovascular disease rarely mentioned homocysteine. Medical schools continued teaching that cholesterol was the primary cause of heart disease.

The Suppression Mechanisms

The suppression of homocysteine research reveals how medical orthodoxy maintains itself despite contradictory evidence. First, financial interests. B vitamins are cheap, unpatentable, and unprofitable. Pharmaceutical companies had no interest in promoting a solution that cost pennies per day.

Second, institutional momentum. Medical schools, having taught the cholesterol hypothesis for decades, couldn’t admit error without losing credibility. Researchers who had built careers on cholesterol research couldn’t abandon their life’s work. Journals dependent on pharmaceutical advertising couldn’t promote non-pharmaceutical solutions.

Third, cognitive dissonance. As McCully observed, doctors who had been prescribing statins and low-fat diets couldn’t accept that they’d been wrong. The psychological cost of admitting error was too high. It was easier to dismiss homocysteine as a “minor risk factor” than to reconceptualize heart disease.

The Clinical Evidence

When doctors actually measure and treat homocysteine, the results are dramatic. Patients with stubborn heart disease that doesn’t respond to conventional treatment often have elevated homocysteine. When given B vitamins, many improve dramatically. McCully describes patients scheduled for bypass surgery who canceled after B vitamin therapy resolved their symptoms.

David Spence, a Canadian neurologist, reduced stroke recurrence by 75% using B vitamins to lower homocysteine. His patients had failed conventional therapy but responded dramatically to vitamin treatment. Yet his work remains largely unknown outside specialized circles.

The Methylation Connection

Homocysteine elevation is just one sign of a broader problem: impaired methylation. Methylation is a fundamental biochemical process required for DNA repair, neurotransmitter production, detoxification, and hundreds of other functions. B vitamins are essential cofactors for methylation.

Impaired methylation doesn’t just cause heart disease - it contributes to cancer, depression, autism, and aging itself. The B vitamin deficiency created by modern food processing has damaged human health in ways we’re only beginning to understand. Heart disease may be just the most visible manifestation of widespread methylation dysfunction.

The Genetic Factor

About 10% of the population has a genetic variant (MTHFR mutation) that impairs folate metabolism, increasing homocysteine levels. These individuals require higher doses of B vitamins, particularly methylated forms that bypass the genetic bottleneck. They’re at dramatically increased risk for heart disease unless supplemented appropriately.

But genetic testing for MTHFR is rarely performed, and most doctors don’t understand its implications. Millions of people with this variant are being treated with statins for “high cholesterol” when what they really need is methylfolate and B12. Their heart disease isn’t caused by dietary fat but by a genetic inability to process B vitamins efficiently.

The Modern Tragedy

Today, McCully’s work has been partially vindicated. Mainstream medicine acknowledges that homocysteine is a “risk factor” for heart disease. But it’s relegated to minor status, mentioned briefly if at all in cardiology textbooks. Most doctors never check homocysteine levels. Insurance often doesn’t cover testing.

Meanwhile, millions of people continue to develop heart disease despite normal cholesterol levels. They’re told their disease is “genetic” or “idiopathic” (of unknown cause). They’re prescribed statins that don’t address the underlying problem. They’re not told that B vitamins costing a few dollars per month could save their lives.

The Simple Solution

The tragedy of the homocysteine story is that the solution is so simple. Adequate B vitamins prevent homocysteine elevation. This means eating whole foods rich in B vitamins: organ meats, eggs, leafy greens, legumes. For those with absorption issues or genetic variants, supplementation with methylfolate, methylcobalamin (B12), and P5P (activated B6) can normalize homocysteine levels.

McCully recommends checking homocysteine levels in anyone at risk for heart disease. Optimal levels are below 8 μmol/L. Levels above 10 indicate increased risk; above 15 represent serious danger. Yet most laboratories consider anything below 15 “normal,” missing millions of people at risk.

The Vindication

Recent research has confirmed everything McCully proposed fifty years ago. The HOPE-2 trial showed that B vitamins reduced stroke by 25%. The NORVIT trial found 30% reduction in recurrent events. Meta-analyses confirm that every 5 μmol/L increase in homocysteine increases heart disease risk by 60-80%.

But McCully remains largely unknown outside academic circles. His book, The Heart Revolution, sold modestly. His name doesn’t appear in popular discussions of heart disease. The man who discovered a major cause of heart disease and its simple solution has been erased from medical history.

As Kendrick observes with bitter irony, McCully’s story shows what happens to those who challenge medical orthodoxy. Being right isn’t enough. Having evidence isn’t enough. If your discovery threatens profitable industries, you will be destroyed. The homocysteine revolution that should have happened in the 1970s was suppressed, and millions have died as a result.

7. The Failed Solutions: Why Statins, Stents, and Bypasses Don’t Work

Modern cardiology offers three primary interventions for heart disease: statins to lower cholesterol, stents to open blocked arteries, and bypass surgery to route around blockages. These treatments generate hundreds of billions in revenue annually. There’s just one problem, as Malcolm Kendrick documents extensively: they don’t work, at least not in the way we’re told they do.

The Statin Deception

Statins are the most profitable drugs in pharmaceutical history, generating over a trillion dollars in sales. They’re prescribed to millions based on the promise of preventing heart attacks by lowering cholesterol. But when Kendrick examined the actual clinical trial data, he found a shocking truth: statins don’t reduce overall mortality in primary prevention (people without existing heart disease).

The University of British Columbia’s Therapeutics Initiative analyzed all major statin trials and concluded: “Statins have not been shown to provide an overall health benefit in primary prevention trials.” In other words, if you don’t already have heart disease, statins won’t help you live longer. They might slightly reduce your risk of a heart attack, but you’re just as likely to die of something else.

Even in secondary prevention (people with existing heart disease), the benefits are modest. The best trial, 4S, showed a 3.3% absolute risk reduction over five years - meaning you’d need to treat 30 people for five years to prevent one death. And that was the best result. Most trials show benefits of 1% or less.

The Hidden Harms

What the promotional materials don’t mention are statins’ devastating side effects. Kendrick catalogs them: muscle pain and weakness in up to 25% of users, cognitive impairment including memory loss and confusion, increased diabetes risk by 50% or more, liver damage, kidney failure, and cataracts.

The muscle damage isn’t trivial. Statins deplete CoQ10, essential for cellular energy production. Hearts are muscles. Depleting CoQ10 in heart muscle while claiming to protect the heart is, as Kendrick notes, “like removing the engine from a car to make it safer.”

Duane Graveline, a former NASA astronaut and flight surgeon, developed transient global amnesia from Lipitor - complete memory loss lasting hours. When he reported this to his doctor, he was told it was impossible. When he published his experience, thousands wrote to share similar stories. The medical establishment dismissed them all as “anecdotal.”

The Number Needed to Treat

The most damning statistic is the Number Needed to Treat (NNT). For primary prevention, approximately 100 people must take statins for five years to prevent one heart attack. Not one death - one non-fatal heart attack. Meanwhile, approximately one in ten will develop diabetes, one in five will have significant muscle problems, and unknown numbers will suffer cognitive effects.

Uffe Ravnskov calculated that if statins extend life at all in primary prevention, it’s by approximately 3 days over five years of treatment. Three days of extra life for five years of potential side effects and thousands of dollars in costs. As he dryly notes, you could achieve better results by taking a daily walk.

The Stent Scam

Stenting - inserting a metal mesh tube to prop open narrowed arteries - seems like an obvious solution. The artery is blocked, so open it up. Over a million stenting procedures are performed annually in the US alone, at approximately $30,000 each. But the evidence for their effectiveness is shocking in its absence.

The COURAGE trial compared stenting plus medical therapy to medical therapy alone in stable heart disease patients. Result: no difference in death or heart attacks. The ORBITA trial went further, using a sham procedure control group. Patients who received fake stenting did just as well as those who got real stents.

Thomas Cowan explains why stents fail: they address a non-existent problem. Hearts receive blood through extensive collateral circulation - networks of tiny vessels that bypass blockages. These collaterals develop naturally when arteries narrow slowly. By the time a blockage is “significant,” collateral circulation has usually compensated.

The Bypass Bust

Coronary bypass surgery, where veins from the leg are used to route around blocked arteries, is even more invasive and expensive than stenting. It’s major surgery requiring opening the chest, stopping the heart, and connecting to a heart-lung machine. The mortality rate from the surgery itself is 1-2%.

But does it work? The MASS-II trial compared bypass surgery to medical therapy. After ten years, there was no difference in overall mortality. Patients got symptom relief - bypasses do improve angina - but they didn’t live longer. For a procedure costing $100,000 with significant risks, symptom relief alone hardly justifies the intervention.

Stephen Hussey notes that bypasses often fail within years. The vein grafts develop atherosclerosis faster than native arteries. Many patients need repeat procedures. The trauma of surgery itself increases inflammation and clotting risk, potentially accelerating disease in other vessels.

The Collateral Circulation Reality

The reason these procedures fail is that they fundamentally misunderstand cardiac circulation. As Cowan emphasizes, the heart doesn’t rely primarily on three major coronary arteries. It’s supplied by an extensive network of collateral vessels - tiny arteries that interconnect throughout the heart muscle.

Giorgio Baroldi’s autopsies of heart attack victims revealed that many had extensive coronary blockages for years before death, compensated by collateral circulation. Some had complete occlusion of major arteries yet never had symptoms. The heart had routed around the blockages naturally.

Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP), which Cowan advocates, works by enhancing this natural collateral circulation. It’s non-invasive, relatively inexpensive, and more effective than stents or bypasses for many patients. Yet it’s rarely offered because it doesn’t generate surgical revenues.

The Calcium Score Confusion

Coronary calcium scoring, promoted as advanced screening for heart disease, exemplifies cardiology’s conceptual confusion. Calcium in arteries indicates healed plaque - stable, calcified lesions unlikely to rupture. High calcium scores correlate with lower heart attack risk, not higher.

Yet patients with high calcium scores are aggressively treated with statins and often undergo invasive procedures. They’re treating stable, healed lesions while missing unstable, non-calcified plaques that actually cause heart attacks. It’s like treating scars while ignoring open wounds.

The Angiogram Illusion

Angiograms, considered the “gold standard” for diagnosing coronary disease, are fundamentally flawed. They show only the outline of the arterial lumen, not the arterial wall where disease develops. A 50% blockage on angiogram might represent a huge plaque with a preserved lumen, or a small plaque with arterial spasm.

Moreover, angiograms are two-dimensional representations of three-dimensional structures. What looks like severe narrowing from one angle might be minimal from another. Studies show different cardiologists interpreting the same angiogram reach different conclusions 30-40% of the time.

The Financial Incentive

Why do these ineffective procedures persist? Kendrick doesn’t mince words: money. Interventional cardiologists earn $500,000-$1,000,000 annually, largely from procedures. Hospitals depend on cardiac procedure revenue. Device manufacturers spend billions marketing their products.

The American College of Cardiology guidelines committee that recommends these procedures is riddled with conflicts of interest. Most members receive money from device manufacturers or pharmaceutical companies. They’re writing guidelines that generate billions for their benefactors.

The Opportunity Cost

The tragedy isn’t just that these interventions don’t work - it’s what we’re not doing instead. The billions spent on statins, stents, and bypasses could fund prevention programs, nutrition education, stress reduction, and lifestyle interventions that actually work.

EECP, which Cowan describes as more effective than invasive procedures, costs a fraction of surgery. Cardiac rehabilitation programs reduce mortality by 25% but are underfunded and underutilized. B vitamin supplementation could prevent millions of heart attacks for pennies per day but isn’t covered by insurance.

The Evidence Ignored

The most damning indictment is how this evidence is ignored. The COURAGE trial showing stents don’t work was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The ORBITA trial was in The Lancet. These aren’t obscure journals - they’re medicine’s most prestigious publications.

Yet nothing changed. Stenting rates didn’t decline after COURAGE. Bypass surgery continued after MASS-II. Statin prescriptions increased despite evidence of harm. The medical establishment simply ignored evidence contradicting profitable practices.

The Patient Betrayal

Real people suffer from these failed interventions. Patients undergo risky, expensive procedures that don’t extend life. They take drugs causing debilitating side effects for no benefit. They live in fear of cholesterol numbers that don’t matter while real risk factors go unaddressed.

Kendrick describes patients who’ve had multiple stents and bypasses yet continue having heart attacks, each procedure failing to address underlying disease. They’re told they need more procedures, stronger drugs, stricter diets. They’re never told the procedures don’t work and the drugs are harmful.

The Alternative Approach

What should cardiology offer instead? Kendrick, Cowan, and Hussey agree on key interventions:

Address underlying metabolic dysfunction through low-carb nutrition

Reduce inflammation and oxidative stress

Support endothelial health with nutrients like vitamin C, lysine, and proline

Improve autonomic balance through stress reduction

Enhance circulation through exercise and EECP

Correct nutritional deficiencies, particularly B vitamins and magnesium

Consider anticoagulation for those with clotting disorders

These interventions address root causes rather than symptoms. They’re less profitable than procedures but more effective. They empower patients rather than making them dependent on medical technology.

As Kendrick concludes with characteristic bluntness: “We’re performing million-dollar procedures that don’t work while ignoring ten-dollar solutions that do. It’s not medicine; it’s madness.”

8. The Path Forward: Real Prevention and Healing

After seven sections dismantling the cholesterol hypothesis and revealing the true causes of heart disease, we arrive at the crucial question: what actually works? The answer isn’t found in pharmaceutical labs or surgical suites but in the wisdom our bodies have evolved over millions of years. The path forward requires abandoning the failed model of cardiovascular disease and embracing approaches that address root causes.

The Nutritional Foundation

All our authors converge on a fundamental principle: the modern industrial diet causes heart disease, and returning to traditional eating patterns prevents it. This doesn’t mean adopting a single “heart-healthy” diet but understanding principles that all successful traditional diets share.

Malcolm Kendrick is blunt: “Eat real food. If it comes in a box with a health claim, don’t eat it.” Traditional diets varied enormously - from the Masai’s blood and milk to the Inuit’s seal blubber - yet none produced heart disease. What they shared was an absence of refined carbohydrates, industrial seed oils, and processed foods.

Thomas Cowan recommends what he calls the “Nourishing Traditions” approach: liberal amounts of healthy fats including butter, lard, and coconut oil; moderate protein from pastured animals including organ meats; abundant vegetables, especially fermented ones; and minimal carbohydrates, primarily from vegetables rather than grains.

The key insight from Stephen Hussey is metabolic flexibility - the ability to burn both fat and glucose efficiently. Modern constant carbohydrate consumption locks us into glucose metabolism, creating insulin resistance and inflammation. Intermittent fasting, time-restricted eating, and ketogenic periods restore metabolic flexibility.

The Critical Nutrients

Certain nutrients are so crucial for cardiovascular health that deficiency virtually guarantees disease:

Vitamin C: Humans can’t produce vitamin C, making us vulnerable to scurvy-like arterial damage. Linus Pauling recommended 3-6 grams daily for heart disease prevention. Vitamin C is essential for collagen production, keeping arteries strong and flexible. It also neutralizes Lp(a), the truly dangerous lipoprotein.

B Vitamins: McCully’s research proves that B6, B12, and folate prevent homocysteine accumulation. Most people need more than RDA levels, especially those with MTHFR mutations. Methylated forms (methylfolate, methylcobalamin) bypass genetic bottlenecks.

Magnesium: Involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions, magnesium deficiency contributes to arrhythmias, hypertension, and arterial calcification. Modern soils are depleted, making supplementation essential. Kendrick recommends 400-800mg daily.

Vitamin D: Actually a hormone, not a vitamin, D deficiency doubles heart disease risk. Sun exposure is ideal, but most people need supplementation, especially in winter. Optimal levels are 40-60 ng/ml, far higher than the “normal” range.

Vitamin K2: Directs calcium to bones rather than arteries. Found in fermented foods and grass-fed animal products, K2 deficiency causes arterial calcification. Japanese eating natto (fermented soybeans rich in K2) have the lowest heart disease rates globally.

Coenzyme Q10: Essential for mitochondrial energy production, CoQ10 is depleted by statins. The heart, our most metabolically active organ, requires abundant CoQ10. Supplementation improves heart function, especially in those on statins.

The Movement Medicine

Exercise benefits the heart through mechanisms having nothing to do with weight loss or cholesterol. Physical activity improves endothelial function, enhances parasympathetic tone, increases nitric oxide production, and improves insulin sensitivity.

But not all exercise is equal. Chronic cardio - long-duration, high-intensity exercise - can actually damage the heart through excessive sympathetic activation and oxidative stress. Marathon runners show increased coronary calcification and arrhythmia risk.

Cowan recommends traditional movement patterns: walking daily, especially barefoot on natural surfaces; brief, intense strength training once or twice weekly; yoga or qi gong for parasympathetic activation; and play - unstructured movement done for joy rather than obligation.

The Stress Solution

Since chronic stress is a primary driver of heart disease, stress management isn’t optional - it’s essential. But “stress management” misunderstands the problem. We don’t need to manage stress; we need to restructure our lives to reduce chronic stressors.

Kendrick identifies key protective factors: strong social connections, meaningful work, financial security, time in nature, regular sleep, and play. These aren’t luxuries but biological necessities. Without them, our HPA-axis dysfunctions and our hearts fail.

Specific interventions that improve autonomic balance include:

Heart rate variability biofeedback

Meditation and mindfulness practices

Time in nature (”forest bathing”)

Regular massage and bodywork

Singing, chanting, and breathwork

Cold exposure (cold showers, winter swimming)

Sauna and heat therapy

The Therapeutic Interventions

For those with existing heart disease, certain therapies offer remarkable benefits without the risks of conventional treatment:

Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP): Cowan’s preferred therapy, EECP improves collateral circulation non-invasively. Inflatable cuffs squeeze the legs in rhythm with the heartbeat, driving blood back to the heart and creating new vessel growth. Studies show 80% improvement in angina and increased exercise capacity.

Chelation Therapy: Removes heavy metals and calcium from arteries. The TACT trial showed 18% reduction in cardiovascular events, with greater benefits in diabetics. Despite FDA approval, it’s rarely offered due to low profitability.

G-Strophanthin/Ouabain: Cowan’s “gift to the heart,” this plant-derived hormone improves parasympathetic function and converts lactic acid (metabolic poison) to pyruvate (preferred fuel). Used in Germany for decades, it’s unavailable in the US due to regulatory capture.

Hyperbaric Oxygen: Improves tissue oxygenation, reduces inflammation, and stimulates stem cell production. Particularly effective for peripheral artery disease and non-healing wounds.

Infrared Light Therapy: Structures water in blood vessels, improving flow. Infrared saunas combine heat therapy with light therapy, providing cardiovascular benefits exceeding those of exercise.

The Supplemental Support

Beyond basic nutrients, certain supplements offer cardiovascular protection:

L-Arginine/L-Citrulline: Precursors to nitric oxide, improving endothelial function and reducing blood pressure. Particularly important for those with endothelial dysfunction.

Nattokinase: Enzyme from fermented soybeans that breaks down fibrin, improving circulation and reducing clot risk. Natural alternative to aspirin without bleeding risk.

Berberine: Plant compound that improves insulin sensitivity as effectively as metformin. Reduces inflammation and improves lipid profiles without statin side effects.

Hawthorn: Traditional heart herb that improves cardiac function, reduces blood pressure, and strengthens vessel walls. Used in Europe for centuries, ignored in America.

Aged Garlic Extract: Reduces arterial calcification, improves endothelial function, and has mild anticoagulant effects. The aged form avoids digestive upset.

The Environmental Factors

Modern environmental toxins contribute significantly to heart disease:

Electromagnetic Fields (EMFs): Disrupt cardiac rhythm and damage mitochondria. Minimize exposure by turning off WiFi at night, keeping phones away from the body, and grounding regularly.

Air Pollution: Particulate matter directly damages endothelium and increases clotting. Air filters, houseplants, and time in nature reduce exposure.

Endocrine Disruptors: Plastics, pesticides, and personal care products contain chemicals that disrupt hormones and damage arteries. Choose organic food, filter water, and use natural products.

Noise Pollution: Chronic noise exposure increases stress hormones and blood pressure. Create quiet spaces, use white noise machines, and spend time in natural silence.

The Social Medicine

Since social isolation kills as surely as smoking, rebuilding community connections is medical treatment:

Join clubs, churches, or community organizations

Volunteer for causes you care about

Maintain regular contact with family and friends

Share meals with others regularly

Participate in group activities - singing, dancing, sports

Consider co-housing or intentional communities

The Systemic Change

Individual solutions aren’t enough. As Cowan emphasizes, heart disease is a disease of civilization requiring civilizational change:

Rebuild local food systems providing real food

Create walkable communities reducing car dependence

Reform economic systems reducing chronic insecurity

Restore connection to nature and natural rhythms

Prioritize community and relationships over individual achievement

Challenge medical systems prioritizing profit over health

The Implementation Strategy

Knowledge without action is useless. Here’s how to implement these insights:

Start with diet: Eliminate refined carbohydrates and industrial oils. Add traditional fats and fermented foods. Don’t count calories; eat real food to satiation.

Address deficiencies: Test homocysteine, vitamin D, and magnesium. Supplement accordingly. Most people need B vitamins, D, magnesium, and omega-3s.

Move naturally: Walk daily, preferably in nature. Add brief strength training and enjoyable movement. Avoid chronic cardio.

Manage stress: Identify and eliminate chronic stressors where possible. Add stress-reduction practices. Prioritize sleep and social connection.

Question conventional treatment: If prescribed statins, ask about absolute risk reduction and NNT. If offered stents, ask about the COURAGE trial. Seek second opinions from integrative practitioners.

Find your tribe: Connect with others who understand this approach. Join online communities, find local practitioners, attend conferences. Fighting the medical establishment alone is exhausting.

The Hope Ahead

Despite the corruption of medical systems and the power of pharmaceutical companies, there’s reason for hope. The truth about heart disease is emerging. Patients are rejecting failed treatments. Practitioners are abandoning the cholesterol hypothesis. Online communities share suppressed information.

As Kendrick writes: “The cholesterol hypothesis is dying. It may take another generation, but it will fall. Truth has a way of surfacing, no matter how deeply it’s buried.”

The path forward isn’t easy. It requires rejecting medical orthodoxy, changing lifestyles, and rebuilding communities. But the reward is freedom from heart disease and the medications that claim to treat it. Our ancestors lived without heart disease; with understanding and action, so can we.

The revolution McCully began, that Kendrick champions, that Cowan envisions, starts with each person who rejects the cholesterol myth and embraces the truth about heart disease. It starts with you.

Conclusion: The Revolution Begins With Understanding

After 14,000 words dismantling the cholesterol hypothesis and revealing the true mechanisms of heart disease, we arrive at a simple truth: we’ve been fighting the wrong war with the wrong weapons, and millions have paid with their lives.

The cholesterol hypothesis persists not because of evidence but despite it. It survives through institutional momentum, financial interests, and the human reluctance to admit error on such a massive scale. Yet the cracks are showing. Patients are refusing statins. Doctors are questioning guidelines. Researchers are publishing dissenting studies. The edifice is crumbling.

What emerges from the ruins is both simpler and more complex than what we were told. Simpler because the mechanism is clear: damaged arteries trigger clots, repeated clotting creates plaques, and catastrophic clotting causes heart attacks. More complex because the causes of arterial damage are woven into the fabric of modern life: chronic stress, processed foods, disrupted communities, and industrial toxins.

The solutions don’t require billion-dollar drugs or high-tech procedures. They require nutrient-dense foods, stress reduction, community connection, and specific supplements that cost pennies per day. They require restructuring how we live, not just what we swallow. Most importantly, they require courage to reject medical orthodoxy when it conflicts with evidence.

This essay draws on the work of medical heretics who sacrificed careers to speak truth. Kendrick, who methodically demolished the cholesterol hypothesis. Cowan, who revealed the heart as more than a pump. Ravnskov, who exposed decades of data manipulation. McCully, who was destroyed for discovering homocysteine. They lit candles in the darkness.

Now it’s your turn. Question your doctor about absolute risk reduction, not relative risk. Ask about the COURAGE trial before accepting a stent. Check your homocysteine, not just your cholesterol. Eat butter without guilt. Address stress as the medical emergency it is. Trust your body’s wisdom over pharmaceutical marketing.

The revolution against the cholesterol hypothesis won’t come from medical institutions—they’re too invested in the current paradigm. It will come from patients who refuse ineffective treatments, doctors who follow evidence over guidelines, and communities that create conditions for health rather than managing disease.

Heart disease was rare before industrial civilization. It can be rare again. Not through better drugs or more surgeries, but through understanding what hearts actually need: real food, human connection, meaningful work, and freedom from chronic stress. The blueprint exists in every traditional society that never knew heart disease. We just need the courage to follow it.

The wrong enemy has been identified. The real killers are known. The solutions are available.

The revolution begins with understanding. It succeeds through action. It spreads through truth.

Your heart is waiting.

Key References

Primary Sources

Kendrick, Malcolm, MD. The Clot Thickens: The Enduring Mystery of Heart Disease. Columbus Publishing Ltd, 2021.

Kendrick, Malcolm, MD. The Great Cholesterol Con: The Truth About What Really Causes Heart Disease and How to Avoid It. John Blake Publishing, 2008.

Cowan, Thomas, MD. Human Heart, Cosmic Heart: A Doctor’s Quest to Understand, Treat, and Prevent Cardiovascular Disease. Chelsea Green Publishing, 2016.

Ravnskov, Uffe, MD, PhD. The Cholesterol Myths: Exposing the Fallacy that Saturated Fat and Cholesterol Cause Heart Disease. NewTrends Publishing, 2000.

McCully, Kilmer S., MD. The Heart Revolution: The Extraordinary Discovery That Finally Laid the Cholesterol Myth to Rest. HarperPerennial, 1999.

Hussey, Stephen, DC. Understanding the Heart: Surprising Insights into the Evolutionary Origins of Heart Disease—and Why It Matters. Chelsea Green Publishing, 2022.

Supporting Works Referenced

Pollack, Gerald H. The Fourth Phase of Water: Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor. Ebner and Sons Publishers, 2013.

Price, Weston A., DDS. Nutrition and Physical Degeneration: A Comparison of Primitive and Modern Diets and Their Effects. Price-Pottenger Nutrition Foundation, 1945.

Key Studies Cited

The Framingham Heart Study

The Seven Countries Study (Keys)

The Sydney Diet Heart Study (Ramsden)

The COURAGE Trial (stents)

The ORBITA Trial (stents)

The MRFIT Trial

The LiVicordia Study (Lithuania/Sweden comparison)

The Whitehall Studies

The TACT Trial (chelation)

Critical Papers

Yerushalmy, J. and Hilleboe, H.E. “Fat in the Diet and Mortality from Heart Disease: A Methodologic Note.” New York State Journal of Medicine 57 (1957): 2343-2354.

Smith, E.B. “Fibrin as a Factor in Atherogenesis.” Thrombosis Research 73 (1994): 1-19.

Various WHO MONICA Project Publications - European cardiovascular disease statistics

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you’ve found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I’m always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.