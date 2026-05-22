Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
41m

So reading with glasses on outside does not help much either. The glasses have to come off. And sitting before a window on a sunny winter day does not help either. That is a disappointment. Even walking the dog with my glasses on is not enough. Probably even lenses keep out the necessary light.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
just now

Excellent article! Now I know why John Ott’s assistant who retired to Peoria Arizona was champion for vitamin D lights replace all the white fluorescent lights in schools and nobody would buy! A similar study in Mississippi designed by doctor Leslie Matthews provided a nutritional program that included vitamin D supplementation and allowed the school children to become excellent students. They are now promoting red light therapy as a cure for many skin conditions and etc.. Is this correct or is this just a fad. On a personal note I have followed the sun year round and golf regularly. Then Covid came along, and we all started staying indoors and I have developed neuropathy and no longer golf on a regular basis.. so starting today I will be in the sun regularly and I never accepted sunscreens all these years and have had no health issues until now.

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