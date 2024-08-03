Many of the books I’ve decided to look into and summarize I’ve been pointed to by my readers.

This one came about from a great comment from one of my long-time readers.

klimer Having been raised in a military family, "Stay out of the krankenhaus" (German for hospital) is a phrase I've heard more times than I can recall. And a lot of ex-military brats that I've met during my adult life recall having heard the phrase many times in their lives, too. Unlike in civilian life, word about medical mishaps tend to get more traction in a military community, and are thus a lot harder to sweep under the rug (think vaccine damage here). I've just finished reading The Nitric Oxide Solution by Nathan S. Bryan and Janet Zand (2010). It offers some great tips for avoiding one of the main reasons for landing in the krankhaus: cardiovascular disease. It tells about how misguided oral hygiene (use of Listerine) increases rates of heart disease by destroying bacteria that are needed to convert dietary nitrate to nitrite (the precursor of NO), and how nitric oxide is essential for maintaining the health of our blood vessel linings, the endothelium. And they propose a NO-index (a la the glycemic index), to learn which foods are the best sources of nitrate. The top of the list: kale, Swiss chard, argula and spinach (the reason for Popeye's success has been discovered!). Just remember that these greens need to be chewed to give the bacteria a chance to work their magic (chucking a bunch of spinach in a smoothie probably won't work as well). I've been doing some NO supplementation for the past few months. As a result, I can tolerate heat a lot better, and my athletic performance (which has been in a steady decline for more than a decade) is dramatically improving.

I was particularly interested in the connection between the destruction of beneficial oral bacteria and the impact on heart and cardiovascular health.

With thanks to klimer.

And gratitude to Toby Rogers for his recent promotion of this Substack and all the new readers that have arrived. Welcome!

The Nitric Oxide (NO) Solution

This is also a good interview on the subject with Dr Nathan Bryan.

Question 1: What is nitric oxide (NO) and what are its primary functions in the body?

Nitric oxide (NO) is a gas molecule that acts as a crucial signaling molecule in the body. It's produced in the endothelium, the lining of blood vessels. NO's primary functions include:

Regulating blood flow by causing vasodilation (widening of blood vessels) Maintaining healthy blood pressure Preventing the buildup of artery-clogging plaque Reducing the risk of blood clots Playing important roles in the immune system, brain function, and bone health

NO is essential for overall cardiovascular health, helping to prevent heart attacks and strokes by keeping arteries flexible and promoting proper blood flow throughout the body.

Question 2: How does NO production change with age, and what are the health implications?

NO production in the body tends to decrease with age, particularly after age 40. This decline has significant health implications:

It can lead to endothelial dysfunction, often the first step in developing cardiovascular disease. Reduced NO levels can result in stiffer, less flexible arteries and increased blood pressure. It puts older adults at a greater risk for heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular problems.

The book suggests this age-related decrease in NO production is a primary reason why cardiovascular disease becomes more common as people age. To counter this effect, the authors recommend that people over 40 consider various strategies to boost their NO levels, including dietary changes, exercise, and potentially NO-boosting supplements.

Question 3: What is the relationship between NO and cardiovascular disease?

NO plays a crucial role in preventing and potentially reversing cardiovascular disease:

It maintains the health of the endothelium, keeping arteries flexible and wide. NO prevents the adhesion of white blood cells and platelets to the endothelium, reducing plaque formation. It helps prevent the multiplication of smooth muscle cells in artery walls. Low NO levels are associated with endothelial dysfunction, often the first step in cardiovascular disease. Maintaining or increasing NO levels can help prevent, slow, or even reverse the progression of cardiovascular disease.

The book emphasizes that strategies to boost NO, such as diet, exercise, and potentially supplements, are important for cardiovascular health, especially as people age.

Question 4: How do diet and nutrition impact NO levels in the body?

Diet and nutrition significantly impact NO levels in the body:

Nitrate-rich foods: Leafy greens like spinach, arugula, and kale are high in nitrates, which the body converts to NO. Polyphenol-rich foods: Dark chocolate, red wine, pomegranate, and green tea can help boost NO production. Hydration: Proper hydration is crucial for NO production. Protein foods: Foods containing L-arginine can contribute to NO production. Vitamin C: Foods rich in vitamin C can help increase the conversion of nitrate and nitrite to NO.

The book suggests that dietary patterns like the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet may be particularly beneficial for NO production due to their high vegetable content.

Question 5: What role does exercise play in NO production and cardiovascular health?

Exercise plays a crucial role in both NO production and overall cardiovascular health:

It stimulates NO production in the endothelium. Regular physical activity helps maintain and improve endothelial function. Exercise can lower blood pressure, largely mediated by increased NO production. While NO production typically decreases with age, regular exercise can help maintain NO levels in older adults. NO also improves the body's ability to exercise, enhancing performance and reducing oxygen demand. Through these mechanisms, regular exercise helps prevent cardiovascular disease.

The book emphasizes that even moderate amounts of regular exercise can provide significant cardiovascular benefits through its effects on NO production.

Question 6: What are the key sources of nitrate and nitrite in the diet?

The key sources of nitrate and nitrite in the diet include:

Vegetables: Especially leafy greens like spinach, arugula, and kale. Processed meats: Contains added nitrites as preservatives, though less beneficial than vegetable sources. Drinking water: Can contain nitrates, especially from wells in agricultural areas. Fruits: Contain nitrates in lower amounts than vegetables. Herbs and spices: Some herbs used in traditional Chinese medicine are rich in nitrates.

The book introduces the "NO Index" to rank foods based on their nitrate/nitrite content and antioxidant capacity. Plant-based sources, particularly vegetables, are considered the most beneficial for health.

Question 7: How do polyphenols in foods like dark chocolate and red wine affect NO levels?

Polyphenols positively affect NO levels in several ways:

They can stimulate NO production by activating endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS). Polyphenols act as antioxidants, protecting NO from oxidative destruction. Some polyphenols, particularly in red wine, promote NO production when mixed with nitrite. Regular consumption of polyphenol-rich foods is associated with improved endothelial function. When consumed with nitrate-rich foods, polyphenols can enhance the conversion of nitrate to NO.

The book suggests that the health benefits of foods like dark chocolate, red wine, and pomegranate juice may be largely due to their ability to boost and preserve NO in the body.

Question 8: What is the NO Index and how can it be used to guide dietary choices?

The NO Index is a concept introduced by the authors to rank foods based on their potential to boost NO levels:

It considers the total amount of NO-creating nitrate and nitrite in a food. It also factors in the ORAC (oxygen radical absorption capacity) of a food. Foods are categorized as high, medium, or low on the NO Index. High on the index: Primarily vegetables, especially leafy greens. Medium: More vegetables, some fruits, and some grains. Low: Various foods that don't significantly contribute to NO production.

The authors suggest using the NO Index to guide food choices, emphasizing foods high and medium on the index for optimal NO production.

Question 9: What are the potential benefits and risks of L-arginine supplementation for NO production?

Potential benefits of L-arginine supplementation:

L-arginine plays a key role in NO formation. Some studies show positive effects on cardiovascular health in short-term use.

Risks and limitations:

Less effective in people 40 and older. May be harmful for heart attack survivors. Shows no improvement in peripheral arterial disease (PAD) patients. Unlikely to work in people 60 and older due to metabolic changes. May overproduce NO in people with heart disease, which can be harmful. Might increase homocysteine levels, linked to heart disease and stroke. Without necessary cofactors, may generate harmful free radicals instead of NO.

The authors conclude that L-arginine supplementation isn't the safest or most effective NO-boosting strategy, especially for older adults or those with cardiovascular issues.

Question 10: How does deep breathing impact NO levels and overall health?

Deep breathing impacts NO levels and overall health in several ways:

Nasal passages contain high NO concentrations, which deep breathing transports to the lungs. It improves oxygen absorption and carbon dioxide expulsion. Regular deep breathing can lower blood pressure in hypertensive individuals. It can reduce arrhythmia risk and improve outcomes after heart attacks. Deep breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, reducing stress. It can help manage chronic pain conditions. It improves symptoms and lung function in asthma patients. Deep breathing is associated with reduced anxiety and improved mood.

The book emphasizes nasal breathing to maximize NO production and recommends practicing regularly for optimal health benefits.

Question 11: What is the connection between hydration and NO production?

The book highlights several connections between hydration and NO production:

Dehydration reduces the activity of nitric oxide synthase (NOS) enzymes. Proper hydration is linked to lower risk of heart disease, possibly due to improved NO production. Adequate hydration is associated with numerous health benefits, including cancer prevention, weight management, and improved cognitive performance. Hydration benefits conditions such as cataracts, dry eyes, and repetitive strain injury, possibly related to NO production. Dehydration symptoms like thirst, dry lips, and headaches could indicate reduced NO production.

The authors recommend drinking 8 to 10 eight-ounce glasses of water daily for optimal health and NO production, emphasizing that alcohol and caffeinated beverages don't count towards this intake.

Question 12: How does sleep quality affect NO levels in the body?

Sleep quality and NO levels are interconnected in several ways:

Low NO may cause insomnia, and insomnia may lower NO levels. NO is involved in regulating both sleep and circadian rhythms. NO production increases during REM sleep. NO helps in recovering from sleep deprivation. Age-related sleep problems may be related to decreased NO production. Sleep apnea is associated with reduced NO production and impaired endothelial function. Poor sleep quality is linked to various health problems also associated with low NO levels. Melatonin, crucial for sleep-wake cycles, may indirectly impact NO levels.

The authors suggest that improving sleep quality could be an important strategy for maintaining healthy NO levels, especially in older adults.

Question 13: What is the relationship between bacteria in the body and NO production?

The book describes significant relationships between bacteria and NO production:

Many beneficial bacteria support NO production. Oral bacteria transform dietary nitrate into nitrite, later converted to NO in the stomach. Skin bacteria produce NO that fights off harmful bacteria and fungal infections. Gut bacteria reduce nitrate and nitrite to NO. A continuous cycle of NO production occurs as nitrate is recycled through saliva. Overuse of antibacterial products can disrupt beneficial NO-producing bacteria. Probiotic supplements may help ensure NO production. Some traditional fermented foods support beneficial bacteria aiding in NO production.

The authors emphasize maintaining a healthy bacterial balance for optimal NO production, suggesting limited use of antibacterial products and considering probiotic supplements.

Question 14: How do saunas potentially impact NO levels and cardiovascular health?

Saunas potentially impact NO levels and cardiovascular health in several ways:

Regular sauna use increases levels of endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS). Sauna therapy significantly increases NO production in animal studies. It improves the growth of new blood vessels (angiogenesis). Sauna therapy can improve symptoms in patients with heart failure and peripheral arterial disease. It's associated with improved endothelial function. For physically impaired individuals, sauna therapy might boost NO levels similar to exercise. The book describes a specific "Waon therapy" protocol for optimal NO-boosting effects. Sauna therapy has been used to treat various conditions including hypertension and diabetes.

The authors present sauna therapy as a promising and safe therapy for cardiovascular health, largely due to its ability to boost NO production.

Question 15: What role does Traditional Chinese Medicine play in NO production?

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) plays several roles in NO production:

Some TCM herbs used for heart disease are rich in nitrate and nitrite, powerful in generating NO. Specific herbs like DanShen, GauLou, and XieBai contain high quantities of nitrate and nitrite. TCM herbs supply NO precursors, generate NO, restore endothelial NO production, and help preserve NO. Herbs like Prunella vulgaris and Dan Shen are particularly effective in producing eNOS and triggering its activity. Some TCM herbs lower blood pressure while boosting NO levels. Acupuncture may increase NO levels at acupuncture points and in the brain. Moxibustion has also been associated with increased NO levels. The long-term use of these nitrate-rich herbs without reported cancer risk suggests their safety.

The authors present TCM as a potentially valuable tool for boosting NO levels, suggesting its effectiveness may be due to its ability to increase NO production.

Question 16: How does stress impact NO levels, and what techniques can help manage this?

Stress impacts NO levels negatively, and several techniques can help manage this:

Chronic stress is associated with reduced NO production and endothelial dysfunction. Stress hormones like cortisol can interfere with NO production and utilization.

Techniques to manage stress and potentially boost NO:

Relaxation techniques may increase NO, having a "global healing effect." Deep breathing exercises can increase NO production and reduce stress. Meditation, while not explicitly linked to NO, is mentioned as a potential relaxation technique. The book provides specific relaxation techniques like the "One" Relaxation Technique and "Tense to Relax" Technique. Listening to joyful music increased flow-mediated dilation, a sign of increased NO. Watching comedies increased flow-mediated dilation in most participants.

The authors suggest that managing stress through these techniques can be an important strategy for maintaining healthy NO levels.

Question 17: What are the potential risks of excessive NO production in the body?

The book addresses potential risks of excessive NO production:

NO is a free radical, which in excessive amounts can lead to cellular damage. Overproduction can contribute to oxidative stress, associated with various diseases and aging. Excessive NO can lead to cellular destruction instead of protection. It's associated with chronic inflammation, contributing to various diseases. Too much NO can lead to nitrosative stress, similar to oxidative stress. In some conditions, overproduction of NO can contribute to tissue damage. Excessive amounts can potentially lead to harmful cardiovascular effects.

The authors emphasize the importance of maintaining a "just right" level of NO through a balanced lifestyle, including diet, exercise, hydration, sleep, and stress management. They note that for most people following a healthy lifestyle, excessive NO production is not a significant concern.

Question 18: How has scientific understanding of nitrate and nitrite evolved over time?

The scientific understanding of nitrate and nitrite has evolved significantly:

Initially thought to be inert byproducts of NO generation. Mid-20th century: Concerns arose about their potential carcinogenicity. Late 1970s: Discovery of endogenous nitrate and nitrite production challenged the view of them as solely harmful. Identification of the L-arginine-NO pathway was a major breakthrough in cardiovascular health. Further research revealed nitrite's biological activity and ability to convert to NO. Early 2000s: Animal studies showed protective effects of nitrite in various conditions. Nitrite recognized as a major storage form of NO in tissues. Research showed dietary nitrate and nitrite could have significant cardiovascular benefits. Studies revealed nitrate intake could improve exercise performance. Shift from viewing dietary nitrate and nitrite as potential carcinogens to potentially beneficial compounds.

The authors argue this evolution represents a paradigm shift, suggesting a more nuanced understanding that recognizes both potential risks and significant benefits of these compounds.

Question 19: How does NO impact bone health and osteoporosis risk?

NO impacts bone health and osteoporosis risk in several ways:

It regulates bone remodeling, the process of removing old bone tissue and forming new bone. NO stimulates bone-building cells (osteoblasts) and inhibits bone-destroying cells (osteoclasts). When bones experience mechanical strain, it generates more NO, helping bones adapt and strengthen. Some research has explored NO-increasing drugs for preventing bone loss. NO-boosting strategies might be particularly beneficial for postmenopausal osteoporosis. The beneficial effects of weight-bearing exercise on bone health may be partly mediated through increased NO production. Dietary factors that boost NO levels could play a role in maintaining bone health.

The authors present NO as a potentially important factor in maintaining bone health and preventing osteoporosis, particularly as people age. They suggest that strategies to boost NO levels could be beneficial for bone health.

Question 20: What role does NO play in the immune system and infection prevention?

NO plays several roles in the immune system and infection prevention:

It's generated by immune cells (macrophages and neutrophils) as part of their bacteria- and virus-killing process. Upon detection of infection or injury, inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) quickly generates NO. NO has been shown to kill several types of bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains. It acts as a signaling molecule in the immune system, coordinating immune responses. NO plays a role in regulating inflammation and wound healing. It may help protect against respiratory infections. NO produced by skin bacteria helps fight off harmful bacteria and fungal infections. Bacteria in the mouth and gut that produce NO may contribute to overall immunity.

The book suggests that maintaining adequate NO levels is important for a well-functioning immune system, and strategies to boost NO may help support immune function and prevent infections.

Question 21: How does NO affect cognitive function and memory?

NO affects cognitive function and memory in several ways:

It acts as a crucial signaling molecule in the brain, aiding brain cell communication. NO is involved in neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to form and reorganize synaptic connections. Studies show NO is required for the formation of short-term, intermediate-term, and long-term memories. It helps regulate the release of neurotransmitters in the brain. NO regulates blood flow in the brain, ensuring adequate oxygen and nutrient supply. In normal amounts, NO can have neuroprotective effects. NO production tends to decrease with age, potentially contributing to cognitive decline. Lower NO levels have been found in people with dementia. NO is involved in sleep regulation, particularly REM sleep, which is important for memory consolidation.

The authors suggest that maintaining adequate NO levels could be important for preserving cognitive function, especially as people age. They propose that NO-boosting strategies might help support brain health and cognitive function.

Question 22: What is the relationship between NO and diabetes management?

NO has several important relationships with diabetes management:

It regulates insulin signaling and secretion; decreased NO can lead to insulin resistance. NO synthesis is essential for glucose uptake by cells. Diabetes is associated with impaired function of endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS). Reduced NO availability contributes to various vascular complications in diabetes. NO helps regulate blood flow, often impaired in diabetes due to endothelial dysfunction. NO deficiency is implicated in poor wound healing in diabetic foot ulcers. Diabetes is associated with increased oxidative stress, which can reduce NO bioavailability. Advanced glycation end products (AGEs), elevated in diabetes, can reduce NO production. Maintaining or increasing NO levels may help prevent prediabetes or diabetes complications.

The authors suggest that strategies to boost NO levels could be beneficial in both preventing and managing diabetes, but emphasize that diabetes management is complex and should be done under medical supervision.

Question 23: How does NO affect skin health and wound healing?

NO affects skin health and wound healing in several ways:

It plays a role in maintaining the skin's barrier function. NO may help protect skin cells from UV radiation damage. In wounds, NO helps guide the healing process, leading immune cells to the wound site. It's involved in regulating skin cell function, including keratinocytes. NO produced on the skin helps fight off harmful bacteria and fungal infections. It helps regulate blood flow to the skin, important for delivering nutrients and oxygen. NO plays a role in regulating skin inflammation. NO deficiency has been identified as a factor in poor wound healing in diabetic foot ulcers. Research is exploring NO-based therapies for various skin conditions and wound healing applications.

The authors suggest that maintaining adequate NO levels could be important for overall skin health and effective wound healing. They propose that strategies to boost NO levels might help support skin health and improve wound healing.

Question 24: What role does NO play in pregnancy and fetal development?

NO plays several important roles in pregnancy and fetal development:

It may help protect against preeclampsia, with lower NO levels found in women with this condition. NO helps regulate blood pressure during pregnancy. It's important for maintaining proper blood flow to the placenta. NO plays a role in relaxing uterine muscles throughout pregnancy and during labor.

NO is important for fetal lung development and the transition to breathing air at birth. Breast milk, particularly from newly nursing mothers, contains high levels of nitrate and nitrite, which may provide nutritional and immunological benefits to the baby. These compounds in breast milk may help with NO production in newborns.

The authors emphasize the importance of maintaining adequate NO levels during pregnancy for both maternal and fetal health. They suggest that strategies to boost NO levels might be beneficial, but stress that any interventions during pregnancy should be done under medical supervision.

Question 25: How does altitude affect NO production in the body?

Altitude affects NO production in several ways:

Tibetans living at high altitudes have much higher NO levels than those at sea level. They have 100 times more NO-forming nitrate and nitrite in their blood. Higher NO levels help dilate arteries, allowing them to cope with low oxygen levels. Tibetans have a fourfold higher production of NO compared to sea-level dwellers. NO-boosting supplements might help prevent altitude sickness. Increased NO levels at high altitudes may contribute to improved exercise capacity. The high NO levels in Tibetans are an example of evolutionary adaptation.

The authors use this example to illustrate that the body can naturally increase NO production in response to environmental demands, and that high levels of NO can be safe and beneficial when produced by the body in response to need.

Question 26: What is the connection between NO and cancer risk?

The connection between NO and cancer risk is complex:

Historical concerns exist about nitrate and nitrite potentially increasing cancer risk. Some studies found associations between high nitrate/nitrite intake and increased risk of certain cancers. Processed meat consumption has been linked to colorectal cancer risk. Concerns exist about N-nitrosamines forming from nitrates and nitrites. Despite high nitrate content, vegetable-rich diets are associated with reduced cancer risk. Antioxidants in vegetables help prevent the formation of potentially carcinogenic N-nitrosamines. The authors argue there's no conclusive evidence directly linking nitrate or nitrite exposure to cancer in humans. Some studies suggest NO might have protective effects against certain cancers.

The authors emphasize the need for a nuanced understanding of NO, nitrate, and nitrite in relation to cancer risk, suggesting that the potential benefits may outweigh risks, particularly from vegetable sources.

Question 27: How do different cooking methods impact the NO-producing potential of foods?

The book provides limited information on this topic, but mentions:

High-temperature cooking (above 266°F/130°C) can lead to N-nitrosamine formation in meats. Cooking methods that preserve nutrients in vegetables may be preferable for maintaining NO-producing potential. Raw consumption of vegetables preserves their NO-producing potential. Cooking methods that preserve antioxidants might help maintain NO-producing potential. Food processing can affect the nitrate and nitrite content of foods. Acidic cooking environments might impact NO-producing potential.

The book generally advocates for consuming a variety of whole, minimally processed foods as part of a balanced diet to support NO production in the body.

