Most of the focus has been on Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) popularized by Dr Kalcker.

In our interview he said:

16. Was Jim humble one of the first discoverers of its value? Jim Humble can indeed be considered a foundational figure in the history of Chlorine Dioxide's application, akin to a 'grandfather' of the field. He popularized the use of Chlorine Dioxide through a method that involved mixing chloride with an acid. This traditional method was widely known and used initially. However, in my research, as outlined in my first book, I identified limitations with this traditional approach, particularly when it came to treating animals like calves and cows, which have a different digestive system. This led me to develop a new form of Chlorine Dioxide, known as CDS. This variant is solely the gas, with no Chloride content and is pH neutral, differentiating it significantly from the older MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) formula. It's also important to note that while Jim Humble played a significant role, he was not the first to discover Chlorine Dioxide's potential. The first known use of Chlorine Dioxide for medical purposes dates back to 1949, when it was patented for treating burns. Also, Howard Allinger in America developed blood disinfection bags using Chlorine Dioxide, and his daughter continues this legacy through Frontier Pharmaceuticals.

This is what Curious Outlier had to say about MMS.

1. Can you please tell us a bit about your background and journey that led you to become passionate about educating others on alternative health solutions like chlorine dioxide? (This is a summary of my background with chlorine dioxide from my documentary) The Universal Antidote – The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide In 2015, while helping my mom fight cancer, I stumbled upon information about an alleged "miracle supplement" called mms or miracle mineral solution. I was promptly scared away from MMS after watching a documentary on YouTube called "The Church of Bleach." It was not until 3 years later, in early 2018, that my eyes would be opened to the truth of what this miracle mineral supplement was all about. In early 2016, a friend came to visit my family. While visiting, she told us about a missionary she knew who had spent over a decade in Africa evangelizing and helping people with all kinds of health problems. She gave me his number and said I should give him a call and talk to him about his experiences. I gave him a call and spent about 20 minutes on the phone with him. I didn't get much out of the conversation at the time because I didn't know much about the topics and alternative remedies that he was talking about. He told me about his use of what he called MMS, its amazing effectiveness, and how he was helping people cure diseases in some of the poorest regions of Africa. It did not dawn on me that what I had stumbled upon in 2015 and what the Missionary was talking about was the same substance. About a year and a half later in 2018, I ran across a video titled Quantum Leap. This video was a documentary that included interviews with people who had been cured of both minor and serious diseases using MMS. After spending 25 years in the health care field as a nurse, I was very skeptical and I found it incredibly difficult to believe that so many people had been cured by a single substance. However, as I watched, my mind raced back to the conversation with the missionary and the pieces began to fall together. I called my friend back and got the missionary's phone number again. He and I again talked on the phone for about 30 minutes. The stories of cured diseases were very similar to the stories that were related in the quantum leap video. That conversation set me on a two-year journey to discover the truth of chlorine dioxide for myself and that lead to my producing The Universal Antidote Documentary.

I thought it time I do something specifically on the work of Jim Humble and MMS.

With thanks to Jim Humble and his incredible contribution to humanity.

12-point summary

1. Master Mineral Solution (MMS) is described as a 28% sodium chlorite solution that, when activated with an acid, produces chlorine dioxide.

2. MMS can treat a wide range of diseases, including malaria, HIV/AIDS, cancer, and many others, by oxidizing pathogens in the body.

3. The book outlines several protocols for using MMS, including Protocol 1000 (3 drops every hour for 8 hours), Protocol 2000 (for serious conditions), and Protocol 3000 (using DMSO).

4. Humble reports treating thousands of people with MMS, claiming success rates as high as 98% for malaria cases within 4-8 hours of treatment.

5. The book presents numerous testimonials and case studies of people allegedly cured or significantly improved by MMS use.

6. MMS is a low-cost alternative to conventional treatments, that can be produced for pennies per dose.

7. The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing was established to promote MMS use and provide legal protection under religious freedom laws.

8. Humble describes MMS2, made from calcium hypochlorite, as an alternative or complementary treatment to the original MMS.

9. The book provides instructions for making and using MMS at home, including safety precautions and dosage information.

10. Humble criticizes the pharmaceutical industry and mainstream medicine, suggesting they oppose MMS to protect their profits.

11. The concept of personal responsibility in health decisions is emphasized throughout the book, encouraging readers to take control of their own health care.

12. The book presents MMS as part of a larger health freedom movement, challenging conventional medical and regulatory systems.

The Master Mineral Solution of the Third Millennium

By Jim V. Humble

What This Book is About

If you are new to MMS, I hope you do not think that this book tells about just another interesting supplement that can help some people after they take it for several months. Not so. This Master Mineral Supplement (MMS) works in a few hours. The #1 killer of mankind in the world today is malaria, a disease that is typically overcome by this supplement in only four hours. This has been proven through clinical trials in Malawi, a country in eastern Africa. In killing the malaria parasite in the body, there was not a single failure and at this writing, more than 800 HIV/AIDS cases have been successfully treated in Malawi, with all the before-and-after tests and records in place. More than 5 million people have used MMS worldwide.

After taking the Master Mineral Supplement, people are often disease-free in 5 days and other diseases and conditions simply disappear. If patients in the nearest hospital were treated with this Master Mineral, over 50% of them would be back home within a week and 90% would be home before two months were out.

For more than 100 years, clinics and hospitals have used the active ingredient in this supplement to sterilize hospital floors, tables, equipment, and other items. Now this same powerful germ killer can be harnessed by the immune system to safely kill pathogens in the human body.

Amazing as it might seem, when MMS is taken correctly, the immune system can use it to kill only those germs, bacteria and viruses that are harmful to the body. MMS does not affect the friendly bacteria in the body nor any of the healthy cells. It is one of the same chemicals that the body's immune system manufactures to kill pathogens and other harmful microorganisms in the body.

MMS is the greatest solution to mankind's diseases and ills now known. It is not a drug. I have provided complete details on how to make this supplement in your kitchen, buying most of the ingredients off the shelf. It is entirely possible that you will save someone's life or your own.

Because MMS functions as a supercharger to the immune system, it is not meant for treatment of any particular disease; rather, it has been found to improve the immune system to the point of overcoming most diseases, frequently in less than 24 hours.

My purpose in writing this book is to spread the information more widely. This information is far too important to allow any one person, one group or even several groups to have control of it. It is information that the world should have. After 5 years of seeing practically nothing done by a group that could have done a great deal, I finally realized that the information had to be distributed to as many people as possible or someone would always be out of the loop and not receiving this life-saving data. It regularly occurs that a great deal of important medical information is withheld from the public that could have saved lives. It is my intention to prevent that from happening with this information.

25 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is Master Mineral Solution (MMS) and how does it work according to Jim Humble?

Master Mineral Solution (MMS) is a chemical solution consisting of 28% sodium chlorite in distilled water. When mixed with an acid activator, it produces chlorine dioxide. According to Jim Humble, MMS works as a powerful oxidizer that can kill harmful pathogens in the body without harming beneficial bacteria or human cells.

MMS can eliminate a wide range of diseases by destroying the pathogens that cause them. He asserts that the chlorine dioxide produced by MMS selectively targets pathogens and toxins due to their acidic nature, while leaving the body's healthy cells unaffected. This mechanism, according to Humble, allows MMS to be an effective treatment for various conditions, from common colds to more serious diseases like malaria and cancer.

Question 2: What are the main protocols for using MMS, and how do they differ?

The main protocols described in the book are Protocol 1000, 2000, and 3000. Protocol 1000 involves taking 3 drops of activated MMS every hour for 8 hours a day. This protocol is considered the standard approach for most health issues and is recommended as a starting point for new users.

Protocol 2000 is more intensive and is used for life-threatening diseases. It involves increasing the dosage to the maximum amount a person can tolerate without feeling worse. Protocol 3000 incorporates DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) with MMS for external application to the skin, allowing for faster absorption and targeting specific areas of the body. These protocols differ in their intensity, frequency of doses, and method of application, with each designed to address different levels of health concerns.

Question 3: How does MMS treat various diseases such as malaria and HIV/AIDS?

MMS can effectively treat malaria within hours by destroying the malaria parasite in the blood. He describes numerous cases where individuals with malaria symptoms experienced rapid improvement after taking MMS, often reporting that fever and other symptoms subsided within 4-8 hours of treatment.

For HIV/AIDS, Humble asserts that MMS can significantly reduce the viral load and improve the overall health of patients. He says that consistent use of MMS protocols can lead to negative HIV test results and a restoration of the immune system. Humble presents various case studies and testimonials in the book to support these claims.

Question 4: What is the chemical composition of MMS, and how is it prepared?

According to Jim Humble, Master Mineral Solution (MMS) consists of 28% sodium chlorite in distilled water. The solution is activated by mixing it with an acid, typically citric acid, which produces chlorine dioxide. The book provides detailed instructions on how to prepare MMS, emphasizing the importance of using the correct proportions and following safety guidelines.

The preparation process involves mixing a specific number of drops of the sodium chlorite solution with an equal number of drops of the acid activator. After waiting for about 30 seconds for the activation to occur, water is added to dilute the mixture before consumption. Humble stresses the importance of using food-grade sodium chlorite and following the protocols precisely to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Question 5: What criticisms and opposition has MMS faced?

MMS has faced significant criticism and opposition from various sources, including health authorities, medical professionals, and skeptics. The primary concerns raised are the safety and efficacy of the solution. Critics argue that MMS is essentially industrial bleach and that consuming it can be harmful or even life-threatening. They point out that there is no scientific evidence supporting the claims made about MMS's healing properties.

Jim Humble addresses these criticisms in the book, arguing that the opposition stems from a lack of understanding about how MMS works and its chemical properties. He contends that the amounts used in MMS protocols are too small to cause harm when used correctly, and that the chlorine dioxide produced is fundamentally different from household bleach. Humble also suggests that pharmaceutical companies and health authorities oppose MMS because it threatens their profits and control over health treatments.

Question 6: What personal experiences and case studies does Jim Humble present in the book?

Jim Humble presents numerous personal experiences and case studies throughout the book to support his claims about MMS's effectiveness. He recounts his initial discovery of MMS's potential while on a gold mining expedition in South America, where he used it to treat malaria in his team. Humble describes treating thousands of people with various conditions, from common colds to life-threatening diseases like cancer and HIV/AIDS.

The book includes testimonials from individuals who claim to have been cured or significantly improved by using MMS. These case studies cover a wide range of conditions, including skin diseases, respiratory issues, digestive problems, and chronic illnesses. Humble uses these stories to illustrate the versatility and potency of MMS, often describing dramatic improvements in health within short periods of time.

Question 7: How does MMS2 differ from the original MMS, and what are its purported uses?

MMS2 is described in the book as a different formulation from the original MMS, using calcium hypochlorite instead of sodium chlorite. When ingested, MMS2 produces hypochlorous acid in the body, which Humble says is the same substance that the human immune system uses to kill pathogens. He presents MMS2 as a complementary treatment to MMS, suggesting that it can be used alongside or as an alternative to the original formula.

According to Humble, MMS2 is particularly effective against certain types of cancers and can be used in cases where MMS1 is not producing the desired results. He provides protocols for using MMS2, which typically involve consuming capsules filled with calcium hypochlorite powder. Humble says that MMS2 can enhance the body's natural immune response and can be effective against a wide range of pathogens and diseases.

Question 8: What alternative methods of using MMS are described in the book?

The book describes several alternative methods of using MMS beyond oral consumption. These include topical applications, baths, and enemas. Humble suggests that applying MMS directly to the skin can be effective for treating skin conditions, wounds, and infections. He also describes using MMS in baths for full-body treatment and detoxification.

Another alternative method discussed is the use of MMS in enemas, which Humble says can be particularly effective for treating conditions affecting the lower digestive tract. The book also mentions using MMS as a spray for respiratory issues and as eye or ear drops for infections in these areas. Humble emphasizes that these alternative methods can be used in conjunction with oral protocols to enhance overall effectiveness.

Question 9: How does Jim Humble describe his experiences with MMS in different countries?

Jim Humble's book recounts his experiences using and promoting MMS in various countries around the world. He describes traveling to Africa, particularly Malawi, where he successfully treated thousands of people suffering from malaria and other diseases. Humble details the challenges he faced in introducing MMS to local communities and working with local healthcare providers.

In addition to his work in Africa, Humble discusses his experiences in Mexico, where he established a base for his MMS operations. He describes conducting seminars, training individuals to use MMS, and treating people with various health conditions. Throughout these accounts, Humble emphasizes the positive reception he received from many individuals and communities, while also noting the opposition and skepticism he encountered from some authorities and medical professionals.

Question 10: What is the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, and how is it related to MMS?

The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing is described in the book as a non-religious church founded by Jim Humble to promote and protect the use of MMS. Humble explains that he established the church as a way to assert religious freedom protections for the distribution and use of MMS, which he considers a sacrament.

According to Humble, the church serves as a platform for disseminating information about MMS, conducting training seminars, and ordaining "health ministers" who can legally distribute MMS as part of their religious practice. He presents the church as a grassroots movement dedicated to health freedom and alternative healing methods, with MMS at its core. The book discusses the structure of the church, its mission, and how individuals can become involved in its activities.

Question 11: What safety precautions and dosage information does the book provide for MMS use?

The book emphasizes the importance of following specific protocols and safety guidelines when using MMS. Jim Humble provides detailed dosage information for various conditions, typically starting with low doses and gradually increasing them. He stresses the importance of listening to one's body and adjusting the dosage if any adverse reactions occur. The book also includes warnings about potential side effects, such as nausea or diarrhea, which Humble refers to as signs that the MMS is working to eliminate toxins.

Safety precautions mentioned in the book include proper storage of MMS components, using only food-grade sodium chlorite, and avoiding contact with eyes or skin. Humble advises against using metal containers or utensils when preparing MMS, recommending glass, ceramic, or plastic instead. He also cautions against exceeding recommended dosages and advises discontinuing use if severe adverse reactions occur. However, it's important to note that these safety precautions and dosage recommendations are not endorsed by medical authorities.

Question 12: How does Jim Humble explain the history and development of MMS?

Jim Humble traces the history of MMS back to his experiences as a gold prospector in South America in the 1990s. He describes discovering the solution's alleged ability to cure malaria when he used it to treat members of his expedition team who had fallen ill. This initial success led him to further explore and develop the use of sodium chlorite as a health treatment.

The book details Humble's subsequent years of experimentation and refinement of MMS protocols. He describes traveling to various countries, particularly in Africa, to test and promote MMS as a treatment for malaria and other diseases. Humble also recounts the challenges he faced in gaining acceptance for MMS, including opposition from health authorities and the medical establishment. He presents the development of MMS as a personal mission to bring an affordable and effective health solution to people around the world.

Question 13: What financial aspects of the MMS movement are discussed in the book?

Jim Humble addresses the financial aspects of the MMS movement in several parts of the book. He emphasizes that his primary goal is not profit, but rather to make MMS widely available as an affordable health solution. Humble discusses the costs associated with producing and distributing MMS, noting that it is relatively inexpensive compared to many conventional medical treatments.

The book also touches on the financial challenges faced by the MMS movement, including the costs of conducting seminars, producing educational materials, and defending against legal challenges. Humble describes various ways that individuals can support the movement financially, such as by becoming distributors or making donations to the Genesis II Church. He also discusses the potential economic impact of MMS, suggesting that widespread adoption could significantly reduce healthcare costs globally.

Question 14: What legal and regulatory issues surrounding MMS are addressed?

The book addresses various legal and regulatory challenges faced by MMS and its proponents. Jim Humble discusses the opposition from health authorities in several countries, including warnings issued against the use of MMS and attempts to restrict its sale and distribution. He argues that these actions are unjustified and based on misunderstandings about the nature and effects of MMS.

To counter these legal challenges, Humble describes the creation of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing as a means of asserting religious freedom protections for MMS use. He discusses strategies for navigating legal issues, such as referring to MMS as a sacrament and framing its distribution as a religious practice. The book also touches on the legal status of MMS in different countries and provides advice for individuals facing legal challenges related to MMS use or distribution.

Question 15: How does the book present testimonials and benefits of MMS?

The book includes numerous testimonials from individuals who have experienced significant health improvements or cures after using MMS. These testimonials cover a wide range of conditions, from common ailments like colds and flu to more serious diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and malaria. Jim Humble presents these accounts as evidence of MMS's effectiveness and versatility as a health solution.

In addition to personal testimonials, the book describes various case studies and reports from MMS practitioners around the world. Humble uses these accounts to illustrate the benefits of MMS, often highlighting rapid and dramatic improvements in health. He also discusses the potential of MMS to address global health issues, particularly in developing countries where access to conventional medical treatments may be limited.

Question 16: What does Jim Humble say about using MMS for detoxification and general health improvement?

Jim Humble presents MMS as a powerful tool for detoxification and overall health improvement. MMS can eliminate a wide range of toxins from the body, including heavy metals, pesticides, and other environmental pollutants. According to Humble, this detoxification process can lead to significant improvements in general health, energy levels, and immune function.

The book describes various protocols for using MMS as a detoxification agent, including daily maintenance doses and more intensive cleansing regimens. Humble suggests that regular use of MMS can help prevent illness and maintain optimal health by continuously eliminating pathogens and toxins from the body. He also discusses the potential of MMS to improve various aspects of health, such as digestion, skin condition, and mental clarity.

Question 17: How does the book describe combining MMS with other substances like DMSO?

The book discusses several combinations of MMS with other substances, with a particular focus on DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide). Humble describes DMSO as a carrier that can enhance the absorption and effectiveness of MMS when applied topically. He outlines protocols for combining MMS and DMSO for external use, outlining that this combination can target specific areas of the body more effectively.

In addition to DMSO, the book mentions combining MMS with other substances such as aloe vera gel for topical applications, and various herbs or supplements for internal use. Humble suggests that these combinations can enhance the overall effectiveness of MMS treatments and address specific health concerns. However, he also cautions users to be careful when combining MMS with other substances and to follow the protocols carefully to avoid potential adverse reactions.

Question 18: What information does the book provide about using MMS for water purification?

Jim Humble discusses the use of MMS for water purification as one of its practical applications beyond health treatments. He describes MMS as an effective method for making contaminated water safe to drink, that it can eliminate a wide range of pathogens and pollutants. The book provides instructions for using MMS to purify water, including dosage recommendations based on the volume of water and level of contamination.

Humble suggests that MMS can be particularly useful for water purification in emergency situations or in areas where clean water is not readily available. He compares MMS to other water purification methods, arguing that it is more effective and versatile than many conventional options. The book also touches on the potential of MMS for larger-scale water treatment applications, such as in community water systems or disaster relief efforts.

Question 19: How does Jim Humble incorporate spiritual and philosophical aspects into his discussion of MMS and healing?

Throughout the book, Jim Humble interweaves spiritual and philosophical concepts with his discussion of MMS and healing. He presents MMS not just as a chemical solution, but as part of a broader approach to health and well-being that encompasses physical, mental, and spiritual aspects. Humble often refers to MMS as a "miracle" solution, imbuing it with a sense of divine or universal significance.

The establishment of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing is presented as a manifestation of these spiritual and philosophical beliefs. Humble describes the church as a non-religious entity focused on health freedom and spiritual growth through physical healing. He discusses concepts such as personal responsibility for one's health, the interconnectedness of mind and body, and the idea that true healing involves more than just addressing physical symptoms.

Question 20: What scientific explanations does the book offer for the effects of MMS and oxidation?

Jim Humble attempts to provide scientific explanations for the effects of MMS, focusing primarily on the concept of oxidation. He describes chlorine dioxide, the active component produced when MMS is activated, as a selective oxidizer that can destroy pathogens and toxins in the body without harming healthy cells. Humble explains that pathogens and toxins are generally acidic in nature, making them vulnerable to oxidation by chlorine dioxide.

The book delves into some basic chemistry concepts to support these explanations, discussing electron transfer, pH levels, and the chemical properties of chlorine dioxide. Humble also draws comparisons between the oxidative action of MMS and the body's natural immune responses, suggesting that MMS enhances or mimics these natural processes.

Question 21: How does Jim Humble describe the use of MMS for treating animals?

Jim Humble extends the application of MMS to veterinary use, showing that it can be effective in treating various ailments in animals. He provides protocols for administering MMS to different types of animals, including household pets, livestock, and even wild animals. The book includes anecdotes and case studies of animals allegedly cured of conditions such as infections, parasites, and chronic diseases using MMS.

Humble suggests that the principles of MMS treatment in humans apply similarly to animals, with adjustments made for body weight and specific conditions. He describes methods of administering MMS to animals, including adding it to drinking water, food, or applying it topically. The book also discusses potential challenges in treating animals with MMS, such as difficulty in administering the solution and monitoring for side effects, and provides suggestions for overcoming these challenges.

Question 22: What instructions does the book provide for making MMS at home?

The book provides detailed instructions for making MMS at home, emphasizing the importance of using food-grade sodium chlorite and following safety precautions. Humble describes the process of mixing sodium chlorite with water to create the base MMS solution, as well as preparing the acid activator (typically citric acid). He stresses the importance of precise measurements and proper storage of the components.

Step-by-step guidelines are given for activating MMS for use, including the correct ratios of MMS to activator and the waiting time for activation. Humble also discusses various methods of consumption, such as mixing with water or juice. The book includes warnings about potential hazards in the preparation process and emphasizes the need for caution when handling the chemicals involved. However, it's important to note that health authorities strongly advise against preparing or consuming MMS due to safety concerns.

Question 23: How does Jim Humble compare MMS to conventional treatments like ARVs and vaccines?

Jim Humble presents MMS as a superior alternative to many conventional medical treatments, including antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) for HIV/AIDS and vaccines for various diseases. He says that MMS is more effective, has fewer side effects, and is more affordable than these conventional treatments. Humble argues that MMS can achieve results that ARVs and vaccines cannot, such as completely eliminating pathogens from the body rather than just suppressing them.

The book criticizes the pharmaceutical industry and mainstream medical practices, suggesting that they prioritize profit over effective treatment. Humble contends that MMS threatens the financial interests of these industries, which is the reason for the opposition to MMS. He presents evidence of people who allegedly recovered from diseases using MMS after conventional treatments failed.

Question 24: What role does the concept of personal responsibility in health decisions play in the book?

Personal responsibility is a central theme in Jim Humble's approach to health and healing with MMS. He emphasizes that individuals should take charge of their own health rather than relying solely on medical authorities or government health agencies. Humble encourages readers to educate themselves about MMS and make informed decisions about their health care.

The book presents the use of MMS as an empowering choice that allows individuals to take control of their health outcomes. Humble argues that by understanding and using MMS, people can become less dependent on conventional medical systems. He also stresses the importance of listening to one's body, adjusting MMS protocols as needed, and taking responsibility for the results of using MMS. This emphasis on personal responsibility is intertwined with Humble's criticisms of mainstream medicine and his advocacy for health freedom.

Question 25: How does Jim Humble address the idea of MMS as part of a larger health freedom movement?

Jim Humble positions MMS as a key component of a broader health freedom movement. He argues that individuals should have the right to choose their own health treatments without interference from governments or medical authorities. The book presents MMS as a symbol of this freedom, challenging what Humble sees as the monopoly of conventional medicine over health care.

The establishment of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing is described as a strategic move to protect the right to use and distribute MMS under the umbrella of religious freedom. Humble encourages readers to join this movement, not just by using MMS, but by becoming advocates for health freedom in general. He discusses the challenges faced by the movement, including legal and regulatory obstacles, and calls for a grassroots effort to promote alternative health solutions like MMS. The book frames the struggle for MMS acceptance as part of a larger fight against what Humble perceives as oppressive health care systems and pharmaceutical industry dominance.

