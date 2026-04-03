This Substack started in mid-2021 with a letter to my two adult children about the covid vaccines — what the evidence actually showed, and why I believed the injections were dangerous. I shared it publicly. That was five years ago.

What began as a father's letter became something larger. In the years since — and especially in the last two — I've set out to build the most useful site on the internet for people who have realised something is deeply wrong with institutional medicine and want to understand what's actually going on. An island of sanity in an ocean of captured science and captured media. Whether I'm achieving that is not for me to say. But that is what I'm building toward, and the library below is the heart of it.

And there are now fifteen books. The topics range from virology to veterinary medicine, from anaesthesia to dental disease, from what happens in the first hour of a newborn’s life to what happens in the last years of a man’s life after a PSA test he didn’t need.

If you’ve been reading for a while, you’ve watched these accumulate one at a time. If you’re newer, you may not know what’s here. This post is a map.

Some of these books compile and expand on essays originally published here, with new introductions, appendices, and material that appears nowhere else. Others were written entirely from scratch. All of them exist because the questions they address are either unanswered or actively suppressed by the institutions responsible for answering them.

The full library is available through the Books tab. Here’s what’s in it.

Foundations

No Virus follows the foundational claims of virology — isolation, contagion, germ theory — to their evidentiary base. What you find there is far less solid than the certainty built on top of it.

Beyond Official Medicine is thirteen long-form interviews with researchers and practitioners — Thomas Cowan, Stephanie Seneff, Dawn Lester, Andreas Kalcker, Christopher Exley, and others — who followed evidence to places the system did not want them to go. Eighty-five thousand words of conversation with people who have spent decades doing work their institutions tried to stop.

Drilling for Profit: The Dietary Truth Behind Dental Disease traces the evidence that dental disease is a dietary problem the profession treats with surgical interventions. Thirteen chapters covering Weston Price’s field research, the endocrine mechanism of tooth decay, fluoride, mercury amalgams, root canals, what the industry does to children, and why the economic structure of fee-for-service dentistry prevents any of this from being recognised.

Cancer

Breast Cancer: What They Didn’t Tell You covers mammography’s evidence base, the BRCA hypothesis, the iodine connection, and the documented link between root canals and breast cancer that no oncologist will discuss with you.

The PSA Trap documents how a flawed blood test built a billion-dollar prostate cancer industry. Millions of men were biopsied, irradiated, castrated — chemically or surgically — for cancers that would never have harmed them. The test’s inventor spent the last years of his life trying to undo what he’d created.

The Unbekoming Cancer Compendium collects interviews with practitioners and survivors alongside summaries of the key books on metabolic and alternative cancer frameworks. Free to download and share.

Screening & Surgery

The Screening Trap examines twelve screening modalities — colonoscopy, CT scans, mammograms, BRCA testing, PSA, MRI contrast agents, HPV testing, osteoporosis scans, and others — with the evidence that routine screening turns healthy people into patients and causes more harm than it prevents. Eighty thousand words.

Before You Go Under is about general anaesthesia and the brain. One in four elderly patients experiences measurable cognitive decline after major surgery. The evidence has been in the medical literature since 1998. The consent form has never included it. Ten chapters on what the research found, why the specialty buried it, and what you can do before your next operation.

Motherhood & Childhood

Medicalized Motherhood documents 123 interventions across the reproductive timeline — from the first birth control pill through the first postpartum year. Each follows the same pattern: a natural process is pathologised, a problem is manufactured, a solution is provided, and that solution creates conditions requiring the next intervention. Over 90,000 words. Free to download and share.

Just A Vitamin begins with the vitamin K injection given to newborns within hours of birth — what it contains, what the black box warning says, and how it overlaps with the vaccination schedule. The book expands into the broader vaccination question with evidence that is difficult to find assembled in one place anywhere else.

Suppressed & Alternative Remedies

The Suppressed Therapies covers twelve remedies — remote ischaemic conditioning, hot and cold contrast therapy, niacin sauna detoxification, kerosene therapy, hydrogen peroxide, high-dose vitamin C, zeolite, strophanthus, OSR for heavy metal detoxification, ultraviolet blood irradiation, Rife technology, and intermittent hypoxic therapy. They were suppressed not because they failed but because they succeeded without generating patentable revenue.

The DMSO Book covers dimethyl sulfoxide — backed by hundreds of published studies, used in veterinary medicine and cryopreservation worldwide, yet kept on the margins of human medicine for sixty years. What it does, how to use it safely, and why the FDA blocked it.

Chlorine Dioxide: The Forbidden Remedy presents the evidence for a therapy with clinical results in malaria, chronic disease, and autism across multiple countries that mainstream medicine insists is dangerous. Interviews with Andreas Kalcker, Kerri Rivera, and Xuewu Liu, alongside protocols and the published research.

The Kitchen Remedies Guide covers twelve remedies found in your kitchen or garden — castor oil, cayenne pepper, onion, ginger, potato poultice, milk thistle, comfrey, chaga, oil pulling, bentonite clay, charcoal, and shilajit — with the evidence base for each and practical protocols.

Animals

What Your Vet Can’t Tell You traces the chronic disease epidemic in dogs and cats to its root causes: processed pet food made from rendered waste, over-vaccination on schedules that ignore basic immunology, and a veterinary system structurally unable to address any of it. Fifteen chapters covering nutrition, homeopathy, herbal medicine, acupuncture, and what to do when your animal is sick and conventional treatment has stopped working.

The library keeps growing. Paid subscribers get every current and future title, plus the Deep Dive Audio Library — over 180 in-depth audio book summaries and discussions. If someone you care about is asking the questions these books answer, a gift subscription puts it all in their hands.

One housekeeping note: the annual subscription moves from $50 AUD to $50 USD on May 1 — the first change in five years. Current paid subscribers keep their existing rate. Free subscribers can lock in the current price by upgrading before May 1.

Wishing you and your loved ones a peaceful and restorative Easter.

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