I’ve addressed this subject once before when I did my stack on John Gatto’s work.

The Great Dumbing

Individuality is a contradiction of class theory, a curse to all systems of classification. Good people wait for an expert to tell them what to do. It is hardly an exaggeration to say that our entire economy depends upon this lesson being learned.

Education is the pathway to social engineering. If you don’t capture (“reform”) education you have no hope of engineering (“bending”) society to your will.

And if oligarchy has anything, it has will. A will to power as Nietzsche would say.

This subject interests me for many reasons as it helps me understand how doctors end up injecting poison into babies and how parents take their babies in for their regular poisoning, and everything in between.

Cartel Education is the foundation of mind control, as it turns off all critical thinking which then allows the mass media to have its way with you.

Mees Baaijen, in his book The Predators versus The People writes:

During the 20th century, Glafia bent the US education system to their will (the same happened elsewhere). That effort was financed by the Carnegie and Rockefeller Foundations and led by John Dewey, the father of socialist education. Two outstanding persons have unmasked this scandal: John Taylor Gatto (Dumbing Us Down) and Charlotte Iserbyt (The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America). They describe how changes (some even co-developed with Soviet experts) were gradually brought into the American public education system, which dumbs down and conditions children to become part of the herd of cattle in the coming totalitarian world order. And exactly as Nahum Goldmann had announced in 1916 (B18), the system tries to eliminate the influence of the parents on children, because many in this generation of parents still defend their traditional values. See also the 2022 USA Today article "California should abolish parenthood, in the name of equity", just as communism and socialism had tried before (B12, B13). The vile Bertrand Russell summed it up nicely in The Impact of Science on Society (1951): "Education should aim at destroying free will". That's quite easy once you believe in materialist/atheist science. He then stated that the test of an effective education was to produce in the student the "unshakable conviction that Snow is Black." That level has now been reached in the large number of people who uncritically received instructions as: "Covid mRNA jabs are safe and effective" and "CO2 is the control knob of global climate". And "the war in the Ukraine is to defend our freedom and democracy." Just follow the - corrupted - Science!

Gatto was a giant, and so is Iserbyt. Her work is worthy of amplification.

It’s not just America that the oligarchs dumbed down though.

With thanks to Charlotte Iserbyt.

Deliberate Dumbing Down

12-point summary of the book

Systematic Educational Degradation: The book argues that American education has been intentionally degraded over the past century, shifting focus from academic excellence to workforce training and ideological indoctrination aimed at creating a compliant citizenry. Behavioral Psychology in Schools: Techniques rooted in behaviorism, particularly B.F. Skinner's methods, were introduced to control learning outcomes and attitudes, prioritizing measurable behaviors over critical thinking and knowledge. Federal and International Influence: Federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Education and international bodies such as UNESCO have promoted policies that align education with global economic and collectivist goals, undermining local control. Workforce-Oriented Education: Programs like school-to-work initiatives, Goals 2000, and the School-to-Work Opportunities Act restructured education to serve corporate and economic interests, sidelining traditional academics. Outcome-Based Education (OBE): OBE emphasized predefined outcomes, including attitudinal shifts, as key goals, often criticized as tools for social engineering rather than genuine education reform. Charter Schools and Privatization: Charter schools and school choice initiatives are presented as mechanisms for advancing corporate interests, increasing inequities, and privatizing education under the guise of innovation. Technological Manipulation: The book highlights how educational technology has been used to implement behaviorist methods, gather student data, and further a workforce-centric agenda at the expense of intellectual development. Values Clarification and Relativism: The introduction of values clarification in curricula is critiqued for promoting moral relativism and eroding traditional values, seen as part of broader psychological manipulation. Globalization Agenda: Education reform is tied to a globalist agenda prioritizing economic competitiveness, undermining national sovereignty, and promoting collectivist ideologies. Public Resistance and Marginalization: Grassroots opposition from parents and citizens has emerged against reforms like OBE and school-to-work programs, but such efforts have often been marginalized by policymakers. Role of Corporations and Foundations: Corporations and private foundations have significantly influenced education reform, aligning schools with workforce demands while prioritizing profit over public accountability. Advocacy for Traditional Education: The book calls for a return to traditional, locally controlled education systems that emphasize academic knowledge, critical thinking, and the development of informed, independent citizens.

The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America

By Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt

The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America: Thomson Iserbyt, Charlotte: 9780966707113: Amazon.com: Books

45 Questions & Answers

The book traces the history of education (mostly in government schools, but some in private schools and private home schools) from the late 1800s to 1999. The author shares peoples names, companies, government organizations, national and international groups that have had their fingers in this deliberate process over the years. It is very disturbing. Some of them were people you would have thought you could trust. The main agenda (cutting through all the smoke and mirrors) is to make the people lemming-like so that they will follow the "enlightened" toward a global, godless, Marxist-like society. Their plan has been (and still is) to do it incrementally in tiny steps, so that most people won't notice. They have been extremely successful, because the media and the government (both major parties and a few minor parties) endorse the agenda and cheer it on (some know exactly what they are doing while others are blind, but think they are doing the right thing). The tendency is to think that everyone else was dumbed down except yourself. Anyone who is willing to read this is likely less affected than the masses, but you will find that almost no one educated in America over the last 100+ years has finished their education years with a "pure education," but it's been especially bad in the more recent years.

Question 1: What were some of the key events and developments in American education during the 1970s?

The 1970s saw a number of significant developments in American education, including the rise of competency-based education, the emergence of the "back-to-basics" movement, the establishment of the National Diffusion Network (NDN), and the growing influence of behavioral psychology and psychiatry on educational practices. The decade also witnessed the creation of the U.S. Department of Education in 1979, which marked a major shift in federal educational policy.

Question 2: How did the creation of the U.S. Department of Education in 1979 impact educational policies and practices?

The establishment of the U.S. Department of Education as a separate Cabinet-level agency in 1979 allowed for greater federal involvement in educational policy-making. It also facilitated closer ties between the U.S. and international organizations like UNESCO and the OECD, which played a significant role in shaping global educational trends and practices.

Question 3: What role did international organizations like UNESCO and the United Nations play in shaping American education during this period?

International organizations like UNESCO and the United Nations had a significant impact on American education during the 1970s. UNESCO's report "Learning to Be" (1972) promoted the concept of lifelong learning and influenced educational policy discussions in the U.S. The U.S. also participated in international educational projects and initiatives through its membership in these organizations.

Question 4: How did the work of psychologists like B.F. Skinner and philosophers like Georgi Lozanov influence educational methods and theories in the 1970s?

The work of B.F. Skinner, a prominent behaviorist psychologist, and Georgi Lozanov, a Bulgarian psychiatrist and educator, had a significant impact on educational methods and theories in the 1970s. Skinner's ideas about operant conditioning and programmed instruction influenced the development of mastery learning and other behavioral approaches to education. Lozanov's "suggestopedia" method, which emphasized the use of music, relaxation, and positive suggestion in learning, gained popularity in the U.S. during this period.

Question 5: What was the significance of the "A Study of Schooling in the United States" project conducted by John Goodlad?

John Goodlad's "A Study of Schooling in the United States" project, conducted in the late 1970s, was a comprehensive examination of American education that involved a diverse sample of schools across the country. The study resulted in several influential books and reports, including "A Place Called School" (1984), which proposed significant changes to the structure and content of American education, such as a core curriculum for all students and a new "fourth phase" of education combining work, study, and community service.

Question 6: How did the concept of "lifelong learning" gain prominence in educational discourse during the 1970s?

The concept of lifelong learning gained prominence in educational discourse during the 1970s, largely due to the influence of UNESCO's report "Learning to Be" (1972) and the work of educators like John Goodlad. The idea that education should be a continuous process throughout an individual's life, rather than limited to formal schooling, became increasingly popular among policymakers and educators.

Question 7: What were some of the key components of competency-based education, and how was it implemented in various states?

Competency-based education (CBE) emphasized the mastery of specific skills and knowledge, rather than the completion of courses or credit hours. Key components of CBE included clearly defined learning outcomes, individualized instruction, and frequent assessment of student progress. States like Oregon, New York, and Pennsylvania implemented CBE programs in the 1970s, often as part of broader educational reform efforts.

Question 8: How did the "back-to-basics" movement emerge as a response to the perceived failures of progressive education?

The "back-to-basics" movement emerged in the 1970s as a response to the perceived failures of progressive education, which emphasized child-centered learning, creativity, and social development. Proponents of the back-to-basics approach argued for a renewed focus on core academic subjects, such as reading, writing, and mathematics, and a more structured, teacher-directed approach to instruction.

Question 9: What was the purpose and impact of the National Diffusion Network (NDN) established in 1974?

The National Diffusion Network (NDN), established in 1974, was a federally-funded program designed to promote the adoption of innovative educational programs and practices by local schools. The NDN served as a clearinghouse for information about exemplary programs and provided assistance to schools in implementing these programs. However, the NDN was also criticized for promoting controversial and value-laden programs, such as those focused on behavior modification and values clarification.

Question 10: How did the concept of "values clarification" become controversial in educational circles during the 1970s?

The concept of values clarification, which encouraged students to examine and clarify their own values and beliefs, became controversial in educational circles during the 1970s. Critics argued that values clarification programs promoted moral relativism and undermined traditional values, while proponents maintained that these programs helped students develop critical thinking skills and make informed decisions about their lives.

Question 11: What were some of the criticisms leveled against the educational establishment by commentators like Barbara Morris?

Commentators like Barbara Morris criticized the educational establishment in the 1970s for promoting progressive and humanistic educational practices, which they saw as detrimental to student learning and traditional values. Morris, in particular, argued that educators were using psychological techniques and values clarification programs to indoctrinate students and undermine parental authority.

Question 12: How did the rise of behavioral psychology and psychiatry influence educational practices and theories during this period?

The rise of behavioral psychology and psychiatry had a significant impact on educational practices and theories during the 1970s. Behaviorist ideas, such as operant conditioning and programmed instruction, influenced the development of mastery learning and other individualized instructional approaches. Psychiatric concepts, such as self-esteem and mental health, also became more prominent in educational discourse and practice.

Question 13: What was the significance of the "Project '81" initiative in Pennsylvania, and what were some of the criticisms it faced?

Project '81 was a competency-based education initiative implemented in Pennsylvania in the late 1970s. The project aimed to define essential skills and knowledge for high school graduation and to develop new assessment and instructional practices. However, Project '81 faced criticism from educators and commentators who argued that it was poorly designed, overly ambitious, and potentially detrimental to student learning.

Question 14: How did the concept of "mastery learning" gain traction in American education during the 1970s, and what were some of its key proponents?

Mastery learning, an instructional approach that emphasized the sequential mastery of specific skills and knowledge, gained traction in American education during the 1970s. Key proponents of mastery learning included Benjamin Bloom, James Block, and B.F. Skinner, whose work in behavioral psychology influenced the development of the approach. Mastery learning was often implemented in conjunction with individualized instruction and frequent assessment of student progress.

Question 15: What were some of the key trends and developments in educational technology during the 1970s, and how did they shape the future of American education?

The 1970s saw significant developments in educational technology, including the growing use of computers, programmed instruction materials, and audio-visual aids in the classroom. Educators and researchers also began to explore the potential of new technologies, such as interactive video and computer-assisted instruction, for enhancing student learning. These developments laid the foundation for the widespread adoption of educational technology in the following decades and shaped the future of American education in significant ways.

Question 16: What is the deliberate dumbing down of America, and how did it evolve over the decades from the 1960s to the 1990s?

The deliberate dumbing down of America refers to the intentional transformation of the American education system from one focused on academic excellence to one emphasizing workforce training and the inculcation of certain attitudes and beliefs. This process evolved over several decades, starting in the 1960s with the introduction of programmed learning and behavioral psychology techniques. In the 1970s and 1980s, controversial education reforms like outcome-based education (OBE), mastery learning, and direct instruction gained prominence, often with the support of the U.S. Department of Education and influential foundations. By the 1990s, the focus had shifted to school-to-work programs, national standards, and assessments, further solidifying the move away from traditional academics.

Question 17: How did the U.S. Department of Education's research and policies contribute to the transformation of American education towards workforce training?

The U.S. Department of Education played a significant role in the transformation of American education by funding and promoting research that supported controversial education reforms. Through its National Institute of Education (NIE) and Office of Educational Research and Improvement (OERI), the department funded projects related to outcome-based education, mastery learning, and direct instruction. These projects often involved partnerships with universities, research centers, and corporations, and their findings were used to shape education policies at the federal, state, and local levels. Additionally, the department's policies and initiatives, such as the America 2000 and Goals 2000 plans, further emphasized workforce training and the development of national standards and assessments.

Question 18: What role did key educators, organizations, and foundations play in promoting controversial education reforms like outcome-based education (OBE), mastery learning, and direct instruction?

Key educators, organizations, and foundations played a crucial role in promoting controversial education reforms. Educators like William Spady, Robert Glaser, and Siegfried Engelmann developed and championed OBE, mastery learning, and direct instruction, respectively. Organizations such as the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) and the National Education Association (NEA) provided platforms for these educators to share their ideas and influenced teacher training and professional development. Foundations, including the Carnegie Corporation, the Ford Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation, funded research and initiatives that supported these reforms, often in partnership with government agencies and universities.

Question 19: How did the U.S.-Soviet education agreements signed in 1985 influence American education policies and practices?

The U.S.-Soviet education agreements signed in 1985 by President Reagan and Soviet leader Gorbachev opened the door for increased collaboration and exchange between American and Soviet educators. These agreements facilitated the sharing of educational materials, research, and teaching methods, and allowed for joint projects and conferences. Some critics argued that these agreements led to the infusion of Soviet-style education practices, such as the use of behavioral psychology techniques and the emphasis on workforce training, into American schools. The agreements also raised concerns about the influence of Soviet ideology on American education and the potential for indoctrination.

Question 20: What is the significance of the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) in shaping education reform and promoting a national curriculum?

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as "The Nation's Report Card," played a significant role in shaping education reform and promoting a national curriculum. NAEP assessments were used to measure student achievement across various subjects and grade levels, and the results were often cited by policymakers and educators to justify education reforms. Critics argued that NAEP's focus on assessing student attitudes and beliefs, along with its ties to international organizations like UNESCO, suggested an agenda beyond simply measuring academic achievement. The alignment of state and local assessments with NAEP frameworks also raised concerns about the de facto creation of a national curriculum, despite the lack of an official mandate.

Question 21: How did the Effective School Research movement impact education practices, particularly in urban and low-income schools?

The Effective School Research movement, which emerged in the 1970s and gained prominence in the 1980s, had a significant impact on education practices, particularly in urban and low-income schools. This research emphasized factors such as strong leadership, high expectations, frequent monitoring of student progress, and a focus on basic skills. While proponents argued that these practices could improve student achievement, critics pointed out that the research often relied on narrow measures of success and failed to account for the broader social and economic factors affecting student performance. The implementation of Effective School Research principles in urban and low-income schools often led to a narrowing of the curriculum, an overemphasis on test preparation, and the use of scripted, teacher-directed instruction methods.

Question 22: What are the connections between outcome-based education (OBE), mastery learning, and direct instruction, and how were these approaches promoted by educators and organizations?

Outcome-based education (OBE), mastery learning, and direct instruction are closely related approaches that share a focus on defining clear learning outcomes, breaking down content into small, manageable units, and emphasizing frequent assessment and feedback. All three approaches have roots in behavioral psychology and the work of educators like B.F. Skinner and Benjamin Bloom. OBE, championed by William Spady, emphasizes the importance of defining desired outcomes and aligning instruction and assessment to these outcomes. Mastery learning, developed by Benjamin Bloom, involves breaking down content into small units, providing instruction and practice, and requiring students to demonstrate mastery before moving on to the next unit. Direct instruction, associated with Siegfried Engelmann, is a highly structured, teacher-directed approach that emphasizes explicit, step-by-step instruction and frequent student response. These approaches were promoted by educators through publications, conferences, and workshops, and by organizations like the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) and the National Education Association (NEA) through their professional development programs and advocacy efforts.

Question 23: How did the federal government's involvement in education, particularly through the U.S. Department of Education, influence state and local education policies?

The federal government's involvement in education, particularly through the U.S. Department of Education, has had a significant influence on state and local education policies. Through the provision of funding, the establishment of national goals and priorities, and the dissemination of research and best practices, the Department of Education has shaped the direction of education reform across the country. For example, the America 2000 and Goals 2000 initiatives, which emphasized national standards, assessments, and school-to-work programs, provided a framework for states and local districts to align their policies and practices. The Department of Education's funding of research and pilot programs related to controversial reforms like outcome-based education and mastery learning also encouraged the adoption of these approaches at the state and local levels. Critics argue that this federal involvement has led to a loss of local control and a one-size-fits-all approach to education, while proponents maintain that federal leadership is necessary to ensure equity and accountability in the education system.

Question 24: What is the role of technology in transforming education, and how was it promoted by government agencies, corporations, and educators?

Technology has played an increasingly important role in transforming education, particularly from the 1980s onward. Computers, educational software, and online learning platforms have been promoted as tools to enhance student engagement, personalize instruction, and prepare students for the technological demands of the modern workforce. Government agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Education and the National Science Foundation, have provided funding for research and initiatives related to educational technology. Corporations, including computer hardware and software companies, have partnered with schools and universities to develop and market educational products and services. Educators have also played a key role in promoting the use of technology in the classroom, often through professional development programs and the sharing of best practices. However, critics have raised concerns about the effectiveness of technology in improving student outcomes, the potential for technology to exacerbate existing inequities, and the growing influence of corporations in shaping education policy and practice.

Question 25: How did international organizations like UNESCO and the World Bank shape global education policies and influence American education reform?

International organizations like UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization) and the World Bank have played a significant role in shaping global education policies and influencing American education reform. UNESCO, through its conferences, publications, and initiatives, has promoted a vision of education that emphasizes lifelong learning, global citizenship, and the development of 21st-century skills. The World Bank, as a major funder of education projects in developing countries, has advocated for education policies that align with its economic development goals, such as the promotion of workforce training and the privatization of education services. These international organizations have also facilitated the exchange of ideas and best practices among education leaders from different countries, often through conferences and collaborative projects. In the United States, the influence of these international organizations can be seen in the adoption of language and concepts related to global competitiveness, 21st-century skills, and the need for education to prepare students for the demands of a globalized economy. Critics, however, have raised concerns about the potential for these organizations to promote a one-size-fits-all approach to education that may not account for local contexts and values.

Question 26: What is the significance of the America 2000 and Goals 2000 education plans in promoting national education standards and assessments?

The America 2000 and Goals 2000 education plans, introduced in the early 1990s, played a significant role in promoting national education standards and assessments. America 2000, announced by President George H.W. Bush in 1991, outlined six national education goals and called for the development of voluntary national standards and assessments. Goals 2000, enacted under President Bill Clinton in 1994, built upon the America 2000 framework and provided federal funding to states to develop and implement their own standards and assessments aligned with the national goals. Both plans represented a shift towards greater federal involvement in education policy and a focus on accountability and outcomes. Proponents argued that national standards and assessments were necessary to ensure equity and excellence in education, while critics raised concerns about the loss of local control and the potential for a narrowing of the curriculum. The legacy of these plans can be seen in the continuing emphasis on standards, testing, and accountability in American education policy.

Question 27: How did the concept of "choice" in education, including vouchers and charter schools, evolve during the 1980s and 1990s?

The concept of "choice" in education, including vouchers and charter schools, gained prominence in the 1980s and 1990s as a market-based approach to education reform. Vouchers, which provide public funds for students to attend private schools, were promoted by conservative economists and politicians as a way to increase competition and improve educational outcomes. Charter schools, which are publicly funded but independently operated, were seen as a compromise between traditional public schools and vouchers, offering greater autonomy and flexibility in exchange for increased accountability. Proponents of choice argued that it would empower parents, stimulate innovation, and lead to better educational options for all students. Critics, however, raised concerns about the potential for choice to exacerbate inequities, undermine public education, and lead to the privatization of education services. The debate over choice has continued to shape education policy discussions, with many states now offering voucher programs and charter school options.

Question 28: What are the implications of the changing definition of teacher "quality" and the increasing focus on student achievement in evaluating teacher performance?

The changing definition of teacher "quality" and the increasing focus on student achievement in evaluating teacher performance have significant implications for the teaching profession and education policy. Traditionally, teacher quality was often measured by inputs such as educational background, certification status, and years of experience. However, in the 1980s and 1990s, there was a shift towards defining teacher quality in terms of outputs, specifically student achievement as measured by standardized test scores. This shift was driven in part by the accountability movement and the belief that teachers should be held responsible for student outcomes. The implications of this change include increased pressure on teachers to "teach to the test," a narrowing of the curriculum to focus on tested subjects, and the use of value-added models to evaluate teacher effectiveness. Critics argue that this approach fails to account for the complex factors that influence student learning and may lead to a demoralization of the teaching profession. Proponents, however, maintain that holding teachers accountable for student outcomes is necessary to ensure equity and improve educational quality.

Question 29: How did the school-to-work movement and the Secretary's Commission on Achieving Necessary Skills (SCANS) influence education policies and practices?

The school-to-work movement and the Secretary's Commission on Achieving Necessary Skills (SCANS) had a significant influence on education policies and practices in the 1990s. The school-to-work movement, which emerged in response to concerns about the lack of preparation of high school graduates for the workforce, emphasized the integration of academic and vocational education, work-based learning experiences, and partnerships between schools and employers. The SCANS, established by the U.S. Department of Labor in 1990, identified the skills and competencies needed for success in the modern workplace, such as problem-solving, teamwork, and technology literacy. The SCANS report, "What Work Requires of Schools," became a blueprint for education reform efforts aimed at aligning education with the needs of the economy. The influence of these movements can be seen in the proliferation of career academies, tech-prep programs, and other initiatives that sought to bridge the gap between education and work. Critics, however, raised concerns about the potential for these efforts to narrow the purpose of education and subordinate academic learning to the demands of the marketplace.

Question 30: What are the connections between education reform, workforce development, and the promotion of a global economy?

There are significant connections between education reform, workforce development, and the promotion of a global economy. In the 1980s and 1990s, education reform efforts in the United States were increasingly driven by concerns about global competitiveness and the need to prepare students for the demands of a changing economy. Reports like "A Nation at Risk" and "America's Choice: High Skills or Low Wages!" warned that the United States was falling behind other countries in educational performance and that this would have negative consequences for the economy. In response, policymakers and business leaders called for education reforms that would align schooling with the needs of the workplace, such as the adoption of standards and assessments, the integration of academic and vocational education, and the development of 21st-century skills. At the same time, international organizations like the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank promoted education policies that emphasized human capital development and the role of education in driving economic growth. These trends reflected a growing belief that education was a key driver of economic competitiveness in a globalized economy and that countries that failed to invest in education would be left behind. Critics, however, argued that this emphasis on economic imperatives narrowed the purpose of education and undermined the role of schools in promoting democratic values and social cohesion.

Question 31: What is the main thesis or central argument presented in the excerpt from "the deliberate dumbing down of America"?

The central argument in the excerpt is that there has been a systematic, intentional effort to lower educational standards and shift the focus of American education from traditional academics to workforce training and indoctrination in globalist, collectivist ideologies. The author contends that this "dumbing down" process is designed to create a compliant, easily manipulated citizenry to serve the interests of a globalist elite.

Question 32: According to the book, how have agreements between the Soviet Union and United States in the 1980s influenced American education?

The excerpt suggests that agreements between the Soviet Union and the United States in the 1980s, such as education agreements signed in 1985, have facilitated the introduction of Soviet-style education practices and ideology into the American school system. The author argues that these agreements have contributed to a shift toward a more collectivist, workforce-oriented education model in the United States.

Question 33: What role did the Clinton administration play in advancing school-to-work and workforce training initiatives in the 1990s?

According to the book, the Clinton administration played a significant role in promoting school-to-work and workforce training programs in the 1990s. The administration supported legislation such as the Goals 2000 Act and the School-to-Work Opportunities Act, which the author argues laid the groundwork for a transformed education system focused on producing workers for a global economy rather than educated citizens.

Question 34: How does the author portray the intentions and impacts of outcome-based education (OBE) and related education reform efforts?

The author portrays outcome-based education (OBE) and related reform efforts as detrimental to true academic learning and as tools for social engineering and indoctrination. The excerpt argues that OBE and similar initiatives focus on changing students' attitudes, values, and beliefs rather than imparting knowledge and skills. The author contends that these reforms lower educational standards and produce a dumbed-down, compliant population.

Question 35: What concerns does the author raise about the increasing involvement of corporations and private interests in shaping education policy and programs?

The author expresses concern about the growing influence of corporations and private interests in education policy and program development. The author suggests that these entities are promoting a narrow, workforce-oriented education agenda that serves their own economic interests rather than the broader goals of education in a democratic society. The book also raises alarm about the lack of accountability and public oversight in privately-operated education initiatives like charter schools.

Question 36: How have charter schools and school choice initiatives factored into the education reform landscape described in the excerpt?

The author argues that charter schools and school choice initiatives, while presented as alternatives to failed public schools, are actually part of the broader education reform agenda focused on workforce training and social engineering. The excerpt suggests that these schools are often vehicles for corporate interests and privatization, rather than genuine community-based education alternatives. The author also expresses concern that these initiatives may exacerbate inequities and limit true educational options for many students.

Question 37: According to the book, in what ways have international organizations like UNESCO and the OECD influenced education policy in the United States?

The excerpt contends that international organizations such as UNESCO and the OECD have played a significant role in shaping U.S. education policy, promoting a globalist, workforce-oriented education agenda. The author suggests that these organizations have advocated for the transformation of American education to align with international economic and social goals, often at the expense of traditional academic learning and national sovereignty.

Question 38: What role has technology and computers played in transforming instructional methods and the overall approach to education detailed in the excerpt?

The book argues that technology and computers have been used as tools to facilitate the shift toward a more behaviorist, performance-based approach to education. The author suggests that computer-based instruction and assessment have been employed to implement Skinnerian learning methods, focusing on measurable outcomes rather than deep understanding and knowledge acquisition. The excerpt also raises concerns about the use of technology for data collection and tracking of student performance and attitudes.

Question 39: How does the author characterize the relationship between the Goals 2000 legislation and the School-to-Work Opportunities Act?

The author portrays the Goals 2000 legislation and the School-to-Work Opportunities Act as closely intertwined and as key components of a broader education reform agenda. The excerpt suggests that these initiatives worked in tandem to reshape American education around workforce development and the acquisition of skills and attitudes deemed necessary for the global economy, rather than traditional academic learning.

Question 40: What significance does the author ascribe to the use of Skinnerian learning methods and behaviorist approaches in education reform?

The author argues that the use of Skinnerian learning methods and behaviorist approaches in education reform is a critical aspect of the "dumbing down" process. The excerpt suggests that these methods, which focus on measurable outcomes and performance rather than deep understanding and knowledge, are designed to produce a compliant, easily controlled population. The author views the widespread adoption of these approaches as evidence of a deliberate effort to undermine genuine education.

Question 41: According to the excerpt, how have public-private partnerships and interagency collaborations reshaped education and social services?

The book argues that public-private partnerships and interagency collaborations have been used to advance a collectivist, workforce-oriented agenda in education and social services. The author suggests that these partnerships have blurred the lines between government, business, and community organizations, creating a system that is unaccountable to the public and that prioritizes economic and social engineering goals over individual rights and genuine education.

Question 42: What does the author see as the connection between education reform efforts and a broader agenda of globalization and workforce development?

The author contends that education reform efforts are directly tied to a broader agenda of globalization and workforce development. The excerpt argues that initiatives like outcome-based education, school-to-work programs, and the infusion of technology in the classroom are all designed to create a global workforce that serves the interests of international corporations and economic elites. The author suggests that this agenda undermines national sovereignty, individual liberty, and the traditional goals of American education.

Question 43: How have parent and citizen groups responded to education reform initiatives like outcome-based education and school-to-work according to the book?

The excerpt indicates that some parent and citizen groups have actively opposed and resisted education reform initiatives such as outcome-based education and school-to-work programs. The author cites examples of grassroots efforts to challenge these reforms and to expose their perceived negative impacts on education and society. However, the book also suggests that these groups have faced significant obstacles and have often been marginalized or dismissed by education policymakers and reformers.

Question 44: What concerns does the author express about the growing emphasis on workforce preparation and "techademics" over traditional academic learning?

The author expresses deep concern about the growing emphasis on workforce preparation and "techademics" (technical/vocational education) at the expense of traditional academic learning. The excerpt argues that this shift undermines the true purpose of education, which should be to develop well-rounded, knowledgeable, and critically-thinking individuals. The author suggests that the focus on narrow, job-specific skills leaves students unprepared for the broader challenges of citizenship and personal growth.

Question 45: What solution or alternative vision for education does the author ultimately advocate in contrast to the reform efforts described throughout the excerpt?

The author ultimately advocates for a return to traditional, locally-controlled education that focuses on academic knowledge and skills rather than workforce preparation or social engineering. The excerpt argues for a rejection of federal intrusion into education policy, and for a reassertion of community and parental rights in shaping school curricula and practices. The author also emphasizes the importance of teaching critical thinking, individual liberty, and the values of a free society as a counterweight to the collectivist, globalist agenda perceived in the dominant education reform movements.

