We, especially those in the grips of the Anglo-American sphere of influence, are in the grips of a Cult.

The Cult is Marxist. It’s Neo-Marxist to be precise. It’s Maoist it you want to get technical, and Neo-Maoist if we want to be absolutely up to date on the jargon.

We in the West are in the grips of a Marxist Cult.

This is not hyperbole. It’s a descriptive statement.

But overwhelmingly most of us in the West simply do not understand what the hell is going on. We know something is not right, but hardly anyone can quite put their finger on “it” or where “it” came from.

To describe it as a Cult, means we are in the midst of something Faith-Based, something Religious.

Yes, that is correct.

We are in the midst of a Gnostic Cult.

Pull up there for a second fella, what the hell is Gnostic?

I have just finished reading The Queering of the American Mind by Lancing and Lindsay, and I cannot recommend it highly enough. It is the best explanation that I have come across so far of what is going on, in one concise and easy to understand place.

It is worth buying multiple copies of and sharing around.

From the book, I am going to tackle two questions:

What does Gnostic Cult mean?

How is Marxism and Queer Theory Gnostic?

The book explains that Marxism and Queer Theory operate as secular versions of ancient Gnostic religious cults. Gnosticism believed that the material world was a corrupt prison created by a malevolent god (the Demiurge), and that salvation came through attaining secret spiritual knowledge (gnosis) to transcend the physical realm. Similarly, Marxism views capitalism as an oppressive system created by the bourgeoisie to exploit the proletariat. Liberation comes through developing "class consciousness" - the proletariat realizing their oppression and the need for revolution. Queer Theory also positions itself as a path to redemption from an oppressive, heteronormative society. Like Gnostic cults, Marxism and Queer Theory: 1. Believe in a fundamental split between a corrupt material/social world and a liberating spiritual/utopian realm. 2. Hold that salvation/liberation comes through special esoteric knowledge available only to an enlightened few. 3. Have a totalizing worldview seeking to completely transform individuals and society. 4. Are intolerant of dissent, viewing disagreement as ignorance or malice rather than legitimate differences of opinion. 5. Present ideas in obscure, complex ways as if only initiates can truly understand, insulating themselves from criticism. The book explains the quasi-religious, cult-like nature of Marxism and Queer Theory is key to understanding their revolutionary zeal and intolerance for opposition. By framing them as "gnostic cults", it suggests they are secular faith systems, not rational theories, with controlling, isolating effects on adherents through their totalizing, esoteric ideologies promising salvation.

What follows is the Introduction to the book, in full.

This is the best explanation of the religious nature of The Cult of Queer Theory that I have come across anywhere and deserves to be shared around and listened to (see audio file above).

Parents, Grandparents, Teachers, School Principals, basically everybody needs to come to terms with what is actually going on, what this “spirit” is, where it came from, what it’s doing and what its intent and objective is.

Without awareness there is no hope of fighting the invisible.

With thanks to Logan Lancing and James Lindsay.

The Queering of the American Child

INTRODUCTION

American education is in the grip of a religious cult. What started in the 1990s as a small group of abnormal, weird, and deviant disciples has since ballooned into a tremendous political force in our schools. This cult preaches a new religion of sex, “gender,” and sexuality, and they use school policy and teaching practices to brainwash children into their poisonous doctrine. This cult has long known that classrooms are fertile recruiting grounds with soft, vulnerable targets. Today, children across America find themselves under the spell of Queer Theory.

Queer Theory is based on the mystical religious teachings of Michel Foucault, Judith Butler, Eve Kosofsky Sedgwick, Deborah P. Britzman, and many others. These Queer Theorists created the Queer Theory gospels that cultists worldwide now draw upon to push children to destabilize tradition, eliminate social norms, and poison their minds and bodies. Queer Theory is the revealed knowledge that motivates thousands of kids to wield political activism against society and themselves. Children influenced by Queer Theory adopt new “gender identities,” fantasize about “social transitioning,” perform drag, and experiment with fictional sexualities and related behaviors.

The leaders of this cult—the inner circle —spend much of their time directing the cult’s bleeding-edge secrets, plans, and strategies. This group doesn’t believe in all aspects of cult doctrine, but they know they can use the cult strategically to achieve their ultimate goal—power. The inner circle wields the cult’s tremendous monetary and cultural power to finance and influence cult activism and expansion. The inner circle is home to the leaders of global organizations, universities, industries, and governments.

Surrounding the inner circle of the cult are groups of “awakened” scholars and activists who form the cult’s inner school. The inner school is home to activist academics, organizations, subject-matter experts, teachers, consultants, and policymakers who have undergone cult initiation and are familiar with the cult’s teachings and practices. They are the cult’s true believers in most cases or, in some others, opportunistic players who know the cult’s doctrine thoroughly and use it to advance their own social, political, and material interests. Those in Queer Theory’s inner school are called Queer Activists.

Queer Activists advance cult doctrine by studying the gospels of the cult and by conditioning the beliefs and behaviors of lower cult members and potential initiates. Queer Activists in the inner school “do the work” of meeting the inner circle’s demands. Queer Activists are wholly committed to the cult and have mostly severed ties with anyone who doesn’t share their faith. The inner school’s cult attachment is both intellectual and emotional, and its members are fiercely loyal to the teachings and prescriptions of the cult doctrine, Queer Theory, with which they are considerably familiar. The inner school Queer Activists defend the cult at all costs.

The largest layer of the cult is home to initiates—the outer school. The people in the outer school are drawn to the cult because it offers them enlightenment and a path to salvation. Their ties to the cult are overwhelmingly social and emotional. In fact, these cult initiates are mostly unaware of the cult’s deeper doctrine and goals and in many cases only know little of the doctrine except at the surface level. In most cases, cult initiates have never read any of the cult’s gospels and have no idea what the cult’s obvious or hidden goals are. On the other hand, their friends are in the cult and think it’s what it means to be a good person. Their initiated friends create a social circle that defines “inclusion” in terms of accepting and promoting the cult’s doctrine. The outer school is home to those who have been deceived by the cult’s manipulation, propaganda, and activism. The initiates of the outer school are the cult’s primary victims and serve as cash cows, foot soldiers, sacrifices, and, depending on the person, potential inner-school converts.

Like all cult recruiters, Queer Activists use emotionally manipulative methods to control cult members and recruit new outer school initiates. For instance, the cult “love bombs” potential recruits with affection and praise. Queer Activists welcome recruits into a “safe” and “inclusive” environment where they feel like they are the most important people in the world and in which they are protected from ideas that might challenge cult doctrine, something experts in cult psychology call milieu control. The cult preys on the confused, vulnerable, and disenfranchised with a siren’s call of total affirmation. Initiates in the outer school feel euphoric when they find the cult—a feeling that is typical of stepping into any cult, at least initially. Queer Activists offer them solutions to resolve all of their confusion, alienation, loneliness, and pain, an affirming social environment, and something to do that feels meaningful and productive.

Love-bombing is part of the “positive” part of a cyclical process of abuse during cult initiation. The negative part of the cycle involves deliberately inducing trauma to create conditions of vulnerability, embarrassment, and even humiliation. Taken together, this cycle of abuse is called trauma bonding, and Queer Activists skillfully deploy it as a mechanism to initiate and control cult members.

Trauma bonding involves exposing children to age-inappropriate content related to sex, “gender,” and sexuality, causing deep psychological disturbances. These disturbances generate emotions that are difficult to cope with, especially for innocent children who aren’t yet equipped to deal with such topics, especially on fraudulent terms. Once disturbed, children search for affirmation, “healing,” kindness, and love. They find their relief in the very hands that have just abused them. Cults have long used this tactic to foster a growing state of social and emotional dependency among their targets.

The cycle of abuse and relief found in trauma bonding serves multiple purposes within the cult’s structure. Firstly, it solidifies the hierarchical control, with Queer Activists exerting authority over cult initiates. By subjecting initiates to this cycle of trauma and relief, Queer Activists reinforce the cult doctrine of Queer Theory under conditions of isolation and dependency. This environment is ripe for conducting initiations and rites, often discreetly executed in after-school clubs tailored for this very indoctrination. These practices not only deepen the commitment of the initiates but also ensure their indoctrination into the cult’s core beliefs and values. Furthermore, the cyclical nature of this abuse aids in maintaining secrecy within the cult. Children don’t want to rat out their abusers when those very abusers make them feel “included” and “loved for who they really are.”

As initiates become more deeply involved, the secrecy surrounding these practices grows, creating a barrier against external scrutiny and criticism. The emotional rollercoaster of trauma bonding also reinforces loyalty as initiates, craving relief and acceptance, become more tightly bound to the cult’s ideology and community. In this way, Queer Activists not only control their current members but also effectively recruit new ones, preying on their vulnerabilities and offering them a seemingly supportive and affirming environment. The euphoria that new initiates experience upon joining the cult is a typical, yet misleading, allure of such abusive systems, disguising the deeper, more insidious layers of manipulation and control at play. As we will see later, Queer Activists deliberately and knowingly engage in this process by inducing and resolving personal identity crises in children through the process of Queer Education.

What the cult offers its initiates is a subscription to endless “work” on behalf of the cult, primarily in engaging in its core activities and recruiting new members. Some of the work Queer Activists offer is social activism, which faces outward, though much of it is inward-facing work of personal transformation. The inner work transforms its victims into Queer cultists—people who identify as avatars of the cult doctrine. The outer work solidifies the social environment of the cult and strengthens commitment to the cult while spreading it to others. Strict social expectations with powerful social and emotional rewards (affirmation, celebration, belonging) and punishments (criticism, problematizing, struggle) are tied to both the inner and outer cult work.

When the cult can’t find vulnerable people to bolster recruitment, it creates them. The cult is very good at convincing ordinary people that society has mistreated and abandoned them—or will if they confess any of their personal secrets, questions, or doubts. Queer Activists use fear-mongering to convince people that various aspects of their biology, personality, habits, and interests are relentlessly attacked by mostly invisible forces hidden in language and the “common sense” of day-to-day life. They teach their victims that the world will reject them for aspects of who they are, but the cult will accept, affirm, and celebrate them. Queer Activists train people to be vulnerable by teaching them to look for oppression in everything. In this way, Queer Theory sells both a problem and the solution to that problem. The cult is obsessed with the logic of the circle.

Once in the cult, Queer Activists use abusive techniques to condition cult attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors. Peer pressure, guilt-tripping, gaslighting, and the constant threat of punishment keep the cult in check, on message, and to the task. The messaging relentlessly externalizes the shame and alienation it creates in its victims by pointing at the “oppressive” society and blaming normal people and normalcy itself for causing those feelings. The cult becomes the increasingly hermetically sealed social environment for initiates, isolating them more and more from outsiders and outside influences, and the fear of rejection and social isolation keeps people locked into the cult and its cycle of abuse. Many cult members end up emotionally groomed into thinking they cannot live without the cult. For them, the cult is their salvation. Queer Activists threaten a loss of salvation anytime a cult member or initiate steps out of line.

Queer Theory is not merely academic; it is full of religious rituals and observances. The cult distinguishes between in-group and out-group by using “preferred pronouns,” complex jargon, and code words in greeting and writing. Queer Activists dress in the religious garb of the drag queen or drag king, or through highly identifiable patterns of dress, grooming, and presentation. Cultists signal their fealty with a flag that finds itself in constant revolution—a never-ending cascade of additional colors, bars, and symbols stitched into its queer fabric. “Agender Pride Day,” “International Asexuality Day,” “Bisexual Awareness Week,” “Genderfluid Visibility Week,” “Drag Day,” “Intersex Day of Remembrance,” “Non-Binary People’s Day,” “Trans Awareness Month,” “Pansexual & Panromantic Awareness Day,” and “Pride Month” all mark our calendars with cult celebrations.

Queer Theory demands total submission and obedience. Queer Activists isolate, punish, and exclude anyone who contradicts cult doctrine, ritual, or practice. Family and friends are no exception—if they have a problem with the cult, the cult has a problem with them. The cult psychologically conditions cult members to abandon their loved ones who don’t affirm and celebrate an initiate’s spiritual awakening. This dynamic guarantees a sense of alienation and isolation together with a belief that only the cult can provide the initiate with friends (or comrades), acceptance, a sense of social identity and belonging, and a “safe” refuge from rejection and loneliness.

Cognitive dissonance is a cult’s go-to method for isolating cult members and potential initiates from their friends and families. Cognitive dissonance is the psychological discomfort, stress, and anxiety one feels when one holds two incompatible beliefs. An example of cognitive dissonance is the feeling someone gets when they love animals but eat meat, or when someone supports a political party but disagrees with many of that party’s policies. Cognitive dissonance is the crisis you enter when your incompatible beliefs cause emotional turmoil. Should you love animals or eat meat? Should you vote for the party or vote for the policy? Which belief do you betray, and how do you justify the betrayal?

Narcissists are famous for generating cognitive dissonance in those they want to control. They use psychological abuse strategically, introducing a barrage of false information and conflicting beliefs to their targets. Narcissists manipulate their targets, pushing them deep into cognitive dissonance, leaving them confused and unable to trust their perception of reality. The target is easily controlled in this state because they must rely on their abuser to make sense of the world. The cult’s inner school becomes the gurus or priests to shepherd the dissonant initiates further into the cult.

The cult of Queer Theory is extremely narcissistic. Cult members are excessively interested in themselves, their appearances, and their religious practices. Queer Activists are control freaks, and they use cognitive dissonance to recruit new members that they want to control. For instance, the cult will tell a girl that, although she looks like a girl, she may be a boy “on the inside” because she plays with certain toys. This generates anxiety and discomfort in the child, who doesn’t understand how she can “be a boy” while “looking like a girl.” The cult takes advantage of this new vulnerability to brainwash the child. Queer Activists tell her that evil spirits (read: social constructions) control the world, unfairly labeling children “boys” and “girls” and determining everyone’s beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors. The cult tells the child that she can reject this unjust and evil influence and begin to free herself from the prison she was born into. The cult tells her she can escape the evil spirits that control how she looks, loves, and acts. Queer Activists coerce the child to take a bite of the apple, introducing to her a special cult knowledge of salvation.

After a child has awakened to this special cult knowledge of salvation, they may naturally want to discuss their excitement with their parents. Wrong! Here, the cult sows more cognitive dissonance into the child. Queer Activists tell kids that, although they love their parents, their parents can’t understand revelation because they are too old, too stupid, and too brainwashed by the evil spirits that control society. In this sense, their parents are part of the evil spirits’ system of control. This system won’t accept rule breakers, so the cult tells children their parents won’t accept their new cult identity. Queer Activists are known for saying, “If your parents aren’t accepting of your identity, I’m your mom now.” There’s even a hashtag—#freemomhug. You can buy the shirts on Amazon. They are also known for taking pains to redefine the word “family” for initiates as those who accept them for their acceptance of cult doctrine (read: for being “who they really are, authentically”) as opposed to the people who would try to protect them from the cult’s influences, including flesh and blood family members, especially parents.

Children targeted by the cult love their parents, but they also love the promise of salvation offered to them. The beliefs of their parents, it is suggested, if not outright said, contradict the cult’s beliefs. Children learn that evil spirits control their parents. They believe their parents will likely attempt to stop them from attempting their daring escape from the prison that evil spirits have constructed around them. A child must therefore choose between their parents and the cult to resolve their cognitive dissonance. Queer Activists take advantage of this, offering children solutions to manage their crisis, including, but not limited to, adopting a secretive new cult identity at school, changing their name, using the opposite sex’s bathrooms, and joining special cult clubs. By doing these things secretly, children aren’t upsetting or alerting their parents. At the same time, children get to enjoy their new cult friends and all of the love bombing those friends have in store for them. Queer Activists tell children that Queer Theory is the only way to resolve their anxiety and fear. The cult tells kids that truly loving parents would want them to be happy, even if being happy means keeping secrets.

Of course, the cult has used the same tactics on parents. Parents are confused when their children suddenly begin fashioning radical new cult identities. In this confusion, parents ask many questions, wanting to know precisely who convinced their children that they were “born in the wrong body.” Many parents get furious—rightly so! The cult responds by burying concerned parents in cognitive dissonance and deception. The cult tells parents that the only way to prove that they love their children is to accept, affirm, and celebrate their child’s “transition” into their new cult identity. When parents question this approach, Queer Activists launch a barrage of academic-sounding cult words and phrases at them. The cult then tells parents that if they don’t affirm their child’s new cult identity, they are pushing their child to suicidality. “You love your kid, right?” the cult groomer says. “You’d do anything to protect them, right?” Parents don’t want their child to join a cult, but they also don’t want their child to commit suicide. The choice is false, but the cult drives it home with deceptive and manipulative techniques that it has spent decades refining. Parents become anxious and scared, and many attempt to resolve their contradictory beliefs by joining the cult themselves. Their old questions, concerns, and fears fold into a new faith that the cult knows what is best for their child. Parents begin to think that by handing their child over to the cult, they are loving their child more than ever before. Together, parents and children can fight off evil spirits and free their families from possession.

The cult of Queer Theory has captured our national discussion of sex and sexuality. Queer Activists have waged war on our language and have largely succeeded in convincing the average person that “gender” and “gender identity” are real things. They are not. The terms “gender,” as used by the cult, and “gender identity” were invented by the cult.

Astonishingly, Queer Activists have even convinced large swaths of the population that sex isn’t real—that “men” and “women” are political categories. According to a Pew Research Center study conducted in May of 2022, “Half of adults ages 18 to 29 say someone can be a man or a woman even if that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth. This compares with about four-in-ten of those ages 30 to 49 and about a third of those 50 and older.” 1 You will notice that “sex assigned at birth” was used rather than “sex” or “observed sex.” The question itself indicates Queer Theory’s ascendance in our culture and politics.

Queer Activists have lied, cheated, and bullied their way into all of the places religious cults shouldn’t be. Even Nature, one of the world’s most-read and prestigious scientific journals, publishes cult doctrine. 2 A 2015 article titled “Sex Redefined” argues that sex isn’t binary and that “Biologists may have been building a more nuanced view of sex, but society has yet to catch up.” The article draws its last breath in the final statement, “If you want to know whether someone is male or female, it may be best just to ask.” 3 Insanity. Every person can be categorized by whether they possess the reproductive anatomy that, under conditions of normal development, will produce small gametes (sperm) or large gametes (ova) during the period of sexual maturity and fertility. If they can’t produce large or small gametes or can produce both (which is exceptionally rare, if it can occur at all), something has gone wrong—there is a defect. There is no third gamete, no intermediate gametes, and no confusion about the fact that biological anomalies sometimes present. More importantly, there is no situation in which a healthy male or female body leaves any ambiguity or confusion about the person’s sex. There is no room for nuance. What passes for “nuance” from Queer Activists are distortions and emotional manipulations used as a lever to pry something open so the cult can gain control of it.

It gets worse. The American Psychological Association (APA) not only publishes cult doctrine—it practices cult magic. Regarding doctrine, the APA describes the ascendancy of “gender diversity” as “a sea change” that “has hit land and rocked the earth” at “home, in communities, in society, and across the globe.” 4 That’s one hell of a statement from “the leading scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States, with more than 146,000 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants, and students as its members.” 5

As for the practice of cult magic, the APA pushes the “gender-affirmative approach,” which is the cult’s way of forcing both individuals and society to accept Queer Theory. In July of 2023, the APA joined sixty-two other organizations in submitting a letter to Congress that “urg[es] Congress to protect access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth.” 6 The letter, in part, reads:

Health care to treat gender dysphoria is medically necessary, evidence-based care provided to transgender people to alleviate the psychological distress associated with incongruence between an individual’s gender and their sex assigned at birth. Gender dysphoria is recognized as a serious medical condition by every major U.S. medical association and the World Health Organization. This health care encompasses mental health counseling, social affirmation (e.g., using a person’s chosen name and pronouns), and medical services such as hormone therapy that allow transgender people to live safely and authentically as who they are. Every major medical and mental health association in the U.S., representing more than 1.3 million U.S. doctors, supports individualized, age-appropriate gender-affirming care that promotes the health and well-being of transgender people. 7

To be clear, these organizations define “transgender” as “anyone whose gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth.” 8 So, the APA, along with sixty-two additional co-conspirators—including the American Psychiatric Association, the American College of Physicians, the Endocrine Society, the National Association of Social Workers, and the Boston Medical Center—have urged Congress to oppose any legislation that would prevent the practice of psycho-social, chemical, and surgical intervention on any child that “identifies” as anything other than the sex that they are. “Every major medical and mental health association” in the United States is under the cult’s spell.

“Gender-affirming care” is cult magic. That’s the best way to describe it. Like all cult magic, it plays on the social and emotional milieu to mystify its targets. As stated, “gender-affirming care” relies on psychological counseling to affirm the delusional state of the patient and social affirmation , in addition to high-commitment, irreversible interventions like injections of hormones and hormone blockers and surgeries, all tailored to make the cult doctrine come true in the lives and bodies being practiced upon. Affirmation is the cult magical process, which is obvious when you realize that standard practice in medicine is to treat and hopefully cure pathological states, not affirm and further them. Sadly, there are powerful reasons that millions of doctors and mental health professionals now practice the magic—it makes you look “progressive” instead of “bigoted,” which is another cult magic spell; there is an enormous demand for it; and there’s a ton of money in it.

Queer Activists have been casting spells on administrators, educators, and children for a long time. There is a reason why the people in your life now think that sex, “gender,” and sexuality are muddy and confusing. Likewise, there is a reason educators fill your children’s classrooms and libraries with pride flags and pornographic books. It would be unimaginable to think that schools would hide a “social transition” from parents in 1980. The terminology to describe such a situation didn’t yet exist. There are reasons why all of this is happening, and this book will help you understand those reasons.

What follows will help you understand what the cult of Queer Theory believes, where it comes from, how it got into schools, and what it’s attempting to do with children. In Part One, we will explain the problem in greater detail. We will also spend a significant amount of time discussing the “theory” of “Queer Theory.” It’s going to get heavy, and we have all of the confidence in the world that we can make it through some difficult chapters together. Some people want the quick answers—the thirty-thousand-foot summary. We’ll cover that, but we’ll also cover what Queer Theory is precisely. The people who have had only the quick answers have been bulldozed for decades because those people didn’t understand what they were dealing with. It’s one thing to understand what the cult is doing, and it’s another to understand why it is doing what it’s doing. If we don’t understand the why, then we can’t understand how to reject the magic, protect our children from the cult, and start rebuilding our normal lives.

In Part Two, we will explore how Queer Theory is practiced in schools. We’ll rely heavily on the Queer Theory literature, using Queer Activists’ own words to share how they practice Queer Theory on children. We’ll touch on how Queer Activists structure their classrooms, how they teach children to practice Queer Theory on and for themselves, how they put children into states of crisis that are then “resolved” through Social and Emotional Learning (SEL), and how they “navigate parental resistance” by hiding the whole project from parents.

We wrote The Queering of the American Child for anyone who wants to learn about the queering of children in our schools. That said, what follows is written with parents and grandparents in mind. I (Logan) am a parent of two young boys. I started researching what’s happening in our schools in 2019 because my wife and I were preparing to be parents. I had seen enough in the news to know something was very wrong with our educational system. I’ve spent the last four years learning everything I can about Queer Theory. For most of this time, I’ve been nose down in the primary source literature, reading the cult doctrine on its own terms. I’ve worked countless hours to decipher the cult’s coded language. And I do mean “coded”—that’s how the cultists describe it. I hope this book can, in many ways, serve as your dictionary so you can decode that language, too.

As we begin The Queering of the American Child: How Schools Initiate Normal Kids Into the Cult of Queer Theory, we would like believers and non-believers alike to consider the following question—What would you do if you thought your children were skipping school to join a religious cult? It’s best to begin thinking about your answers now.

1 Pew Research Center. (2022, June 28). Americans’ complex views on gender identity and transgender issues . Pew Research Center. https://www.pewresearch.org/social-trends/2022/06/28/americans-complex-views-on-gender-identity-and-transgender-issues/

2 Ainsworth, C. (2015). Sex redefined. Nature , 518(7539), 288–291.

3 ibid.

4 Keo-Meier, C., & Ehrensaft, D. (Eds.). (2018). The gender affirmative model: An interdisciplinary approach to supporting transgender and gender expansive children . American Psychological Association.

5 American Psychological Association. (n.d.). About APA . American Psychological Association. https://www.apa.org/about/

6 American Psychological Association. (2023, August 9). Urging Congress to protect access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth . American Psychological Association. https://www.apaservices.org/advocacy/news/gender-affirming-care-transgender-youth

7 ibid.

8 Keo-Meier, C., & Ehrensaft, D. (Eds.). (2018). The gender affirmative model: An interdisciplinary approach to supporting transgender and gender expansive children . American Psychological Association.

