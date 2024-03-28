Where did this world we now live in come from?

Was it conceived and created in March 2020?

Or does it have a history, a provenance? That’s a rhetorical question.

I’ve become very curious about the provenance of the ideas we now live within.

These are the ideas of the Elites that control Empire. Their beliefs.

I’m not sure how I came across The Cosmopolitan Empire by Peter Myers, but having just finished it I’m glad I did. It’s an important book in many ways, one of which is that Myers outlines the four factions grappling for global power. The idea of a battle and jostling for the ultimate power to rule the world makes sense to me.

Myers ventures into choppy and treacherous waters and comes out unscathed as he meticulously references original sources and to the extent that one needs to speculate at times, he keeps that to a bare minimum while disclosing the fact.

This Amazon review rings true to me:

I can't recommend this book highly enough to those with a penchant for the conspiratorial view of history. The author jumps down one rabbit hole after the next, emerging from each intellectually unscathed. Perhaps he should be given the moniker "Peter Rabbit!" Surprisingly contemporary in its scope, readers are sure to feel its purchase price is money well spent. – Ken Freeland

I reached out to Peter requesting an interview and I’m grateful he agreed.

Among all the different threads in the book I thought we would focus the discussion on Illuminism. It’s such a contentious subject with so little properly referenced history on it that I thought Peter could help us, the curious, understand it and its origins, as an investigative historian, which is how I think of Peter.

In the following exchange Peter does a wonderful job outlining the historical roots of Illuminism as an ideology and then traces its influence through time.

Myers in his book writes:

Barruel concludes that Illuminati principles "under the pretence of rendering human nature more happy and united in one family, aim at nothing less than destroying every Religion, every title to property, every town, every fixed residence, and every nation" (p. 538). Webster (1921/2013) sums up Weishaupt's goals: Reduced to a simple formula the aims of the Illuminati may be summarized in the following six points: Abolition of Monarchy and all ordered Government.

Abolition of private property.

Abolition of inheritance.

Abolition of patriotism.

Abolition of the family (i.e. of marriage and all morality, and the institution of the communal education of children).

Abolition of all religion (pp. 22-3).

Any of that sound familiar?

With thanks to Peter Myers.

1. Introduction to Peter Myers:

Can you please share a bit about your story and journey to this point?

In many ways my life has been a series of dead ends. I spent some years in a Catholic seminary, then left. I gained an honours degree in Anthropology, but could not use it. I became a computer programmer, but did not like the bureaucracy. I lived in rural areas like a peasant, but I wanted to draw on my intellectual resources to make use of the dead ends.

In the end, my Catholic years helped me understand the origins of Judaism and Christianity. My extensive History library helped me write the true history of the Soviet Union. My Anthropology and Sociology background enabled me to expound the role of anti-Stalin Marxism in the Culture War. I was also able to identify the factions of the Elite conspirators pushing for One World. My computer skills stopped intelligence agencies from hacking my computer.

It might sound as if these were all simple matters. In fact, George Orwell was correct when he said that it can be a major struggle to express what you see right in front of your face. That's because the media articulate a false consciousness; it's on TV, all day every day. University academics toe the line for the sake of a steady salary; there's no longer any freedom on campus. So, explicating hidden history, and correcting false history, which I do in the book, was incredibly difficult.

2. About "The Cosmopolitan Empire":

Your book "The Cosmopolitan Empire" delves into the different factions and forces striving for global control. What inspired you to write it, and what do you hope readers will take away?

I had been accumulating resource material, which I later used for the book, since 1994. I wanted to produce a synthesis, a history connecting all the disparate themes. It had to reach into the past, to cover the origins of Judaism and Christianity, and the West's historical ties with Egypt and the East. It had to correct erroneous understandings of the French and Bolshevik Revolutions. Where secret societies and Jews had been written out of history, I drew on authors who wrote them back in. Modern populations had been told that there was no alternative but Capitalism or Communism; but I uncovered different sorts of Socialism which had worked in the past. I wanted to show that we had options that were being suppressed.

3. Understanding Illuminism:

How would you define Illuminism to someone unfamiliar with the term, and why do you think it's important to study it today?

That the Globalist movement is Illuminist is ascertained by comparing its values and goals with those of Adam Weishaupt. His goals were the destruction of religion, the destruction of the family, the destruction of nation states, and One World.

The councils of the Elite—the Trilateral Commission and World Economic Forum—promote Globalization, meaning Open Borders and Free Trade. They are breaking down nation-states, with a goal of forming a world-state. However, the first stage is region-states such as the EU. It's controlled by the elite; the EU Parliament cannot even initiate legislation. It's as if Britain were run by the House of Lords.

The Elite plan for the USA to join the North American Union, which would be a region-state in which the US Constitution would not apply; the Dollar would be replaced with a new currency.

The media ridicule conspiracy theories, about rule by secret societies.

But search google for UK Supreme Court All-Seeing Eye. You will come up with photos from above showing an All-Seeing Eye in the design of the court. This has been noted once or twice in the media, and a Masonic site confirms that it is Masonic. But it's more than Masonic, because it's the highest court in the UK. The media has never given it page 1 coverage and probing questions, e.g. do all the Judges have to be Freemasons? Who authorised this design of our court? Does it represent a certain value-system, and if so, which?

Then search for Israel Supreme Court All-Seeing Eye. You will find photos showing an Illuminati pyramid on top of the court, above 30 steps and 3 levels of the library, making 33 levels, marking the 33 degrees of Freemasonry. Then you'll find that it was designed and built by the Rothschilds. The Pyramid with All-Seeing Eye resembles the back of the US $1 bill. The media has never covered this pyramid, even though it would sell lots of newspapers. What power stops them from publicising it?

Have a close look at Anthony Fauci slowly and deliberately making a Masonic hand sign during the Covid pandemic:

This was at a press conference on Apr 5, 2020. "In plain sight for all not to see". Deborah Birx walks in first; then Fauci makes the Masonic sign, then continues with the Press Conference. The MSM ignore the Masonic hand sign. Question: who was Fauci signalling to, and what was the message?

The address of Soros Fund Management is 888 7th Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10106. 33rd floor probably indicates that George Soros is a Freemason of 33º; but 888 also has Masonic significance.

4. Historical Emergence:

What were the primary factors that led to the formation of the Illuminati in 1776 by Adam Weishaupt, and why was this period ripe for such a movement?

The Reformation and the Enlightenment were the background to Weishaupt.

He had been trained by the Jesuits, although he was not one himself. The Jesuits aimed to educate the children of the elite, to be the leaders of the next generation. Weishaupt adopted the same idea, except that his training would subvert the traditional morality, and rear Communists instead of Catholics. He did not publicise his conspiratorial society, but kept it secret; it was a bit like the Underground Communist Party.

5. Philosophical Underpinnings:

Could you elaborate on the philosophical beliefs that underpinned Illuminism, especially the concept of returning to a 'stateless society' as envisioned by Weishaupt?

Rousseau preached the Noble Savage, primitive stateless people living a tribal life without any ruling class. Weishaupt envisaged that original paradise as a time of unity, before mankind split into races and nations. He aimed to return humanity to such unity, and happiness unconstrained by religious taboos, especially on sex matters. No Emperor, no Pope. His leading supporters were professionals and aristocrats.

6. Impact on Freemasonry:

How did Illuminism intertwine with and influence Freemasonry, particularly during the Council of Wilhelmsbad in 1782?

Beginning at the Council of Wilhelmsbad in 1782, Illuminists penetrated some branches of Freemasonry and 'Illuminised' them.

Bode was a Freemason who joined the Bavarian Illuminati, taking the name Amelius, and helped them take over Freemasonry, introducing Illuminati features into Masonic rituals. One strategy was to make the Freemasons believe that their Orders were secretly being run by Jesuits—the hated enemy. Many left their lodges, and joined those under Illuminati control.

However, during the French Revolution, most Masonic lodges were not Illuminised. They had their own agenda, as successors of the Templar Order. Many Masons such as Albert Pike state that the execution of King Louis XVI was revenge by Freemasons, for the execution of Jacques de Molay, the head of the Templars. Pike wrote:

"The secret movers of the French Revolution had sworn to overturn the Throne and the Altar upon the Tomb of Jacques de Molai. When Louis XVI. was executed, half the work was done; and thenceforward the Army of the Temple was to direct all its efforts against the Pope".

What was that "Army of the Temple", if not the Freemasons?

7. Role in the French Revolution:

In what ways did Illuminism and its proponents contribute to the French Revolution, and how has this been documented over time?

Illuminism was an influence during the French Revolution, but other influences were more important, namely Rousseau, Diderot, Voltaire and Freemasonry.

Bode converted Nicholas Bonneville to Illuminism, and he introduced it to France. Bonneville was a book publisher whose Cercle Social had 8,000 members including Condorcet, Marechal, Restif, Cloots and Babeuf. Cloots and Babeuf took up Illuminism.

Illuminists were atheist and internationalist. By comparison, Rousseau was a Deist and a nationalist (mainly drafting policy for a single country). Robespierre followed Rousseau on both matters, holding a Feast of the Supreme Being, and executing Cloots, partly for his atheism, partly because Cloots was an internationalist who favoured extending the war to other European countries.

Babeuf followed Weishaupt's strategy, and developed the first communist organisation late in the French Revolution. One indication of Weishaupt's disciples is their name-change to a 'classical' name. Weishaupt changed his name to 'Spartacus', Cloots changed his to 'Anacharsis', Babeuf changed his to 'Gracchus'.

Buonarroti wrote the history of Babeuf's struggle, and transmitted the legacy. Marx and Engels took it up. Trotsky continued the same goals. H. G. Wells continued them. George Soros continued them in recent times. And Klaus Schwab sounds if they are his goals too.

8. Global Ambitions:

Weishaupt's vision for a World State seems ambitious. How close did the Illuminati come to realising this goal, and what halted their progress?

After the fall of the Soviet Union, there was talk of a "peace dividend", but the Elite saw this as a time to progress towards a World State. They got rid of regimes standing in their way, in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya etc, and undermined others (Syria, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, Russia).

They made the mistake of forcing Russia into the arms of China; each of these regimes knew that they were 'next', so they banded together. The World State has thus been put on hold.

As for progress towards a North American Union, that was blocked by Trump's opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

9. Legislation and Education:

Illuminists aimed to seize control of education and governmental structures. Can you provide examples of where they might have succeeded or failed?

Our universities have been turned into seminaries for revolution. The Elite's tax-exempt Foundations laid out the Far-Left Agenda; the Rockefeller Foundation brought Herbert Marcuse to the USA. The Frankfurt School advocated a fusion of Marx and Freud, and Marcuse delivered it. This was also Trotsky's program. Larry Fink, head of Blackrock, tries to force companies to comply with the Woke LGBT agenda. The BBC has confirmed that saying Trans-Women are Male breaches its Guidelines.

Woke universities and other institutions have de-platformed/cancelled cultural heroes of an earlier generation, e.g. Germaine Greer, J. K. Rowling, Bettina Arndt, John Cleese, Barry Humphries, Richard Dawkins, Luc Montagnier and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Klaus Schwab boasted that "we penetrate the ministries".

10. Contemporary Misconceptions:

There are many myths and conspiracy theories surrounding Illuminism. What are the most common misconceptions, and how does your work clarify these?

The MSM is happy to publish sensationalist material about conspiracies; in social media, Daily-Mail level material (such as that of Henry Makow) spreads far and wide. I ignore both of these; instead I lay out the evidence succinctly but in detail, backed up by references.

11. Legacy and Modern Influence:

What do you believe is the lasting legacy of Illuminism in Europe and globally, and how does it manifest in today's world?

I can tell you how it affected me personally. It made me try on a Globalist hat, to try to see things from their viewpoint. Humanity, having evolved over different pathways, has now come together, like numerous rivers pooling into one big lake or ocean. We meet all races, we can speak their language, we encounter all religions, we know each other as never before. If we give up nation-states, there need never be war again.

Now I put on my nationalist hat again. The World State they would like us to join is a prison, run by an elite, and they don't care about us or anybody but themselves. Once there are no nation-states, there will be nowhere to escape to, nowhere to hide.

12. Rhodes' Vision vs. Illuminati Aims:

Considering Cecil Rhodes' establishment of a secret society with the goal of extending British rule worldwide, how do you differentiate between his vision of a 'British Empire' and the globalist aspirations of the Illuminati, especially in the context of their shared use of covert operations and influence over global affairs?

The Five Eyes network attests that Rhodes' conspiracy is still operating. One might think that nothing has changed since the time of Rhodes. But while the structure of the conspiracy is intact, its content has been reversed. Rothschild now rules, not Rhodes.

The migration issue shows the difference between Rhodes and the Globalists. Rhodes advocated emigration out of Britain; the Globalists promote mass immigration into Britain, Europe, Canada, the USA, New Zealand and Australia.

13. Influence and Divergence within Elite Factions:

The book outlines a divergence within elite factions, notably between Rhodes' faction and the Illuminist faction, particularly in their approach to imperialism and global governance. Could you elaborate on the significant turning points that led to this divergence and how it influenced the direction of global politics and the formation of new power structures?

During the 1980s, Fabians abandoned the national socialism they had formerly advocated, with their participation in the Attlee and Chifley governments, and switched to Wells' internationalist version. They now seek to undo the nation-states they earlier built up. They promote indigenous breakaway movements because it is time to replace nation-states with region-states.

14. Modern Manifestations of Rhodes' Ideals:

Given the transformation of Rhodes' 'British Conspiracy' into the modern Anglosphere and its apparent conflict with Illuminism-driven initiatives like the European Union and globalist agendas, how do you see Rhodes' ideals manifesting in current geopolitical trends, especially in the context of Brexit and the shifting dynamics of the Commonwealth?

Rhodes' plan was originally for an elite, but Globalists have taken over Rhodes' network: Rothschild rules, and enforces mass immigration (as well as Feminism, which makes marriage risky, and lowers the birth rate).

At a populist level, now that white people feel threatened by Globalisation, there is a coalescing of the Anglosphere, you could call it White Tribalism.

15. Current Projects:

Can you discuss any current research or projects you're working on related to this topic or others?

Difference between Anarchists & Trots. I have been examining Anarchism, Antifa and the Antifascist movement. I searched Oz universities (Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra) for political clubs. Each had one Trotskyist club that mobilises on campus and mounts street demonstrations, e.g. Socialist Alternative, Democratic Socialists.

These groups try to deplatform any speaker on campus who promotes an alternative view, e.g. Bettina Arndt. Deplatforming began in 1974 at the NUS of the UK. It was initiated by Trotskyist groups. Since then it's spread throughout the West. One result is that Uni students are not exposed to anti-Communist speakers. Courses also push a Far Left line. I used to buy books at Academic Remainders, and noticed a Left bias; anti-Communist books were not sold at university bookstores. One result is that Left political parties have been brainwashed by the LGBT identity politics pushed by Trots on campus.

Back to university clubs: NOTE : I did not find any Anarchist clubs at universities. So where does Antifa come from? Basically, Antifa is a label, not a group. Anyone who's like-minded can put on a mask, or black clothes, and take part in an event. This includes Trotskyists; I'm sure many do.

Shane Burley has been writing books about Antifascism, and he tries to deplatform Leftists who oppose Zionism, including Gilad Atzmon, Norman Finkelstein, David Rovics (those 3 are Jewish), and Kalle Lasn and Alison Weir. What to make of that? Burley appears to be Jewish, but he has not come out explicitly and said so. He's been published in Haaretz, as a self-proclaimed expert on the anti-Zionists of Left and Right (but he tends to bracket them all as Far Right).

What is his real agenda? Where is he coming from?

Historically, the difference between Anarchism and Marxism has been that Anarchists oppose the Authoritarian tendencies in Marxism. De-platforming and Cancel Culture are examples of that. So Anarchists oppose them, and Marxists support them.

Burley falls into the Marxist category, and we can narrow it down and say that he's a Trotskyist, on account of his pro-Zionism. But he's a closet Trotskyist. His strategy is the old Trotskyist practice of Entrism: penetrating another group in order to influence it. In this case, he's penetrating Anarchist groups. Most have not yet woken up to him, but David Rovics has.

16. Staying Informed:

For those interested in your research and insights, how can they stay updated on your work and engage with your findings?

Join my mailing list: write to me at peter@mailstar.net, requesting to join my list.

