I'm always interested in those who blend disciplines. They are always closer to the truth.

Those who work to repair the damage done by compartmentalization and hyper-specialization.

Veronika's work does just that, as it synthesizes elements of spirituality, philosophy, psychology, mythology, and so much more.

Most importantly, her work has important practical healing utility.

I'm delighted at the opportunity to interview Veronika and discuss her work.

With thanks to Veronika Bond.

1. Your life has taken you on a fascinating journey full of challenges and insights. Could you share a defining moment that set you on the path to developing Synchronosophy?

Defining moments. Yes, there are two specific ones. The first one happened in January 1987 when my youngest brother died in a diving accident.

My brother was a free spirit, travelling the world and living life on his own terms. Soon after he died he ‘appeared to me’ and we had a conversation. I don’t consider myself ‘psychic’ so this was an unusual and memorable event. My foundations were already shaken by the grief over his loss. The brief exchange with him was both comforting and life changing. It made me question the life I was living at the time.

I guess this is quite normal when a loved one dies, especially when they are very young. He was only 23 years old, and we had been very close, writing long letters to each other. So I was confronted with the question, what am I doing with my life?

I share this experience in a kind of preface to Synchronosophy on substack:

In 1999, while working on a novel writing project, I had another ‘paranormal’ type of experience. This time I received an inspiration download over a period of a couple of weeks. It was like a dictation, and the material turned out to be a ‘map of human Consciousness’.

It showed human Consciousness as a living organism with 8 vital organs. This model spontaneously made a lot of sense to me, although it didn’t match anything I’d come across before. It was both exciting and unsettling. For a number of years I didn’t have a clue what I was supposed to do with this material.

I did, however, instantly understand how to use it. Perhaps more of an intuitive understanding than an intellectual one. And probably based on various methods I had already learned and practiced before. In any case, I consider this event the birth of Synchronosophy.

I describe the event in chapter 9 of Synchronosophy:

2. The concept of trauma features prominently in your work. How has your personal experience with trauma informed your perspective and approach to healing?

Trauma first appeared on my radar when I got entangled in an abusive relationship. Having lived a very sheltered life until then, I never thought this could possibly happen to me… I remember the day when the realisation hit me “OMG, this is what domestic violence is like. Now I understand how women can get into this kind of shit. And here I am in the victim role…”

However, I never identified with being a victim of any kind. I saw myself more like having inadvertently stumbled into the wrong movie and had to find a way to get out of it.

The event is included in this chapter:

Having completed a degree in classical homeopathy before the proverbial ‘shit hit the fan’, a ‘holistic’ approach to healing was already imprinted in my mind.

Most people associate homeopathy with ‘highly diluted remedies’. For me homeopathy is a philosophy ~ a whole other way of thinking about health and disease than in what we call ‘allopathic medicine’. So for me it was only natural to apply the ‘homeopathic way of thinking’ to my own post-traumatic-stress symptoms.

In response to your question ~ my perspective and approach to healing was already established before my personal experience of trauma. I would say the personal encounter gave me firsthand information about healing emotional trauma applying a ‘homeopathic approach to psychotherapy’.

3. You introduce the idea of "invisible trauma" - could you explain what this means and why it's important for people to be aware of it?

Yes, that’s an important question. It was only after I experienced ‘real trauma’ (in the form of domestic violence) when I realised that I was already carrying ‘invisible trauma’ within my system so to speak.

In trauma theory at the time (in the late 1990s) capital T Trauma was (and still is) associated with serious assault, any kind of horrific event that happened to a person. Lesser serious stressful overwhelming events would be referred to as small t trauma.

The word ‘trauma’ was defined through negative events rather than the emotional experience of the person who had gone through an adverse event. I hadn’t experienced any of those officially approved ‘traumatising events’, so I didn’t realise I was traumatised.

But I do remember thinking (or even saying to a friend) on some occasion that “my relationship pattern is as if I come from a broken home.”

My childhood home was perfect. It couldn’t have been more perfect. This was regularly pointed out to us, and that was the problem. Now we know that invisible trauma is not uncommon in ‘perfect childhoods’. When anything feels wrong or goes wrong ~ which is bound to happen, because there is no such thing as a ‘perfect family’ or a ‘perfect life’ ~ the children can only blame themselves.

In addition to growing up in a ‘perfect family’ my brothers and myself also suffered from emotional neglect. We were raised by parents who were devoted to each other and to providing us with a ‘perfect childhood’ . The pedagogical methods at the time advised that children had to be ‘hardened off’ as early as possible. Parents were worried about spoiling their children if they showed them too much affection.

My parents didn’t have a clue how to relate to us emotionally. So we were pretty much abandoned at the emotional level, which was considered perfectly normal and acceptable. Now this treatment of children is recognised as one category of ACE (= adverse childhood experience).‘Invisible trauma’ is an official term in trauma theory & practice, used interchangeably with the label Childhood Emotional Neglect.

It is important to be aware of ‘invisible trauma’ because if left unprocessed it inevitably draws the person towards further traumatising situations, either in the form of physical illness or dysfunctional relationships, or other social dysfunctions. Somehow our Consciousness ‘attracts situations’ to give us ‘an opportunity to resolve the trauma’.

In the context of ‘relationship trauma’ this can be dangerous because domestic violence can pose a serious threat to life (or several lives, when children are involved), as I have learned from personal experience.

4. Your writing blends personal stories with explorations of philosophy, psychology, mythology and more. How do you see these different threads weaving together in your work?

In my inspiration download I received a kind of ‘anatomical map’ of individual human Consciousness as a living organism, which was very different from the familiar theories suggested by the pioneers of psychology, like Sigmund Freud, C.G. Jung and Roberto Assagioli (founder of Psychosynthesis).

My model looks a lot more like a living creature inhabiting us, rather than some kind of abstract ‘operating system’. It is radically different. There is no distinction between conscious and subconscious for example. There is no hierarchy either. Instead there are ‘vital Faculties of Consciousness’, which have to work together in synergy for a healthy functioning human.

So I started reading a lot, in the fields of knowledge you mentioned + trauma research, cognitive science, neuroscience, sociology, physics, healthcare theory, indigenous cosmologies, the Vedic science of mind, Taoism, mysticism, ecology, anthropology, and more.

I searched for anything that somehow resonated with my ‘map of Consciousness as a living organism’. There wasn’t much within the fields related to cognitive science. So I had to throw my research-nets out wider.

I’m weaving these yarns and stories together in my writing to give the reader an opportunity to follow those threads and develop their own understanding of this new concept, which turns out to be in alignment with ancient cosmologies.

In Synchronosophy, human Consciousness (capital C) is defined as a living organism with 8 vital sentient organs. Each organ aka Faculty has its own specific functions, which contribute to the healthy operation of the whole ~ in analogy to the physical organism.

This definition is fundamentally different from the current models used in neuroscience and psychology which define consciousness as a ‘phenomenon produced by the brain’ (despite the fact that nobody can explain this mystery).

The new definition leads to a fundamentally different paradigm with a myriad of inevitable consequences. Without understanding these foundations it is impossible to make sense of the practice of Synchronosophy, let alone experience the beneficial outcomes, which I am able to instigate on a regular basis.

5. Synchronosophy seems to offer a unique set of tools for self-discovery and transformation. In a nutshell, what is the core aim and process of this practice?

That’s right. Synchronosophy does offer a unique set of tools. I have used this method for over 25 years now for the main purpose of processing and integrating negative experiences.

There are three core aims for which these tools can be applied effectively:

(A) Detection of invisible trauma ~ Many negative emotional reactions in everyday life can be used as an entry point to identify underlying unresolved trauma with great precision.

(B) Unearthing unknown dormant potential ~ Beneath the trauma, the practitioner of Synchronosophy can discover a specific dormant potential or ‘gift’. In a further step they can activate and fulfil that potential.

(C) Development and integration of immature aspects ~ Due to trauma, certain aspects of the organism of Consciousness remain frozen, often for many years, if not a whole lifetime. Such frozen aspects haven’t had a chance to develop along with the overall organism, therefore they remain immature. After detecting the trauma and discovering the related dormant potential, Synchronosophers nurture the development of these immature aspects.

In summary, the core aim is the processing and transformation of unresolved trauma. This process not only provides immunity against further trauma and activates specific dormant potential, it also stimulates the healthy development of the entire organism of Consciousness.

6. A key theme that emerges is the importance of self-love and authenticity. Why do you feel these are such crucial elements for growth and healing?

Self-love is an intrinsic part of the practice of Synchronosophy. One of the steps in the process is called ‘self-acceptance’ which is closely related to self-love.

It is easy to accept and love yourself while thinking of the sunny side (= all the good parts you like about yourself and you love to present on social media). In this work we are dealing with the dark side, which spontaneously gets rejected. Since the aim is transformation and integration of the ‘dark side,’ acceptance needs to happen first. It is impossible to authentically transform or integrate aspects of yourself which you reject.

Acceptance of these ‘negative aspects’ doesn’t come naturally, so it’s a bit tricky. And you can’t fake it either! Because these rejected ‘aspects’ are alive too. They belong to you, they are part of yourself, and they can’t be fooled. That makes authenticity essential.

7. You draw a distinction between the "Anthropocene" and "Symbiocene" paradigms. Could you elaborate on what characterizes each worldview and the significance of this shift?

Sure. I’ve picked up these terms from the Australian eco-philosopher Glenn Albrecht who coined the term Symbiocene in 2011. He wrote an article on his blog called “Exiting The Anthropocene and Entering The Symbiocene”

The anthropocentric paradigm is basically the current mindset in which humans consider themselves superior to nature. The Anthropocene is the conventional paradigm, which we can qualify as hierarchical, supremacist, Cartesian, and competitive, based on the theory survival of the fittest, and which forms the foundation of contemporary Western culture and our global economic system.

The Symbiocene is cooperative, symbiotic and synergistic. It is based on the symbiogenetic theory of evolution, promoted by Lynn Margulis and more recently by eco-philosophers and others. The Symbiocene is in alignment with indigenous ways of being, sustainability, regeneration, living in harmony with, or at least respectfully alongside other sentient beings, and fulfilling our roles as guardians of Mother Earth.

Anything we do, any decision we make, how we relate to fellow humans, how we engage with nature, and how we relate to ourselves and our own trauma can be viewed either through the anthropocentric or the symbiocentric lens. The significance of the shift from Anthropocene to Symbiocene may well be a matter of survival.

Turning our attention towards inner work (such as processing negative emotions and experiences) we can observe that the same principles are at work as in the outer world. For example, we have collectively been trained to suppress ~ or if possible exterminate ~ negative emotions. The Intellect has been put in charge as the top bully of the populations of the inner world.

All the conflicts and dilemmas and problems we desperately need to solve in the outer world play out in the inner territories of our Consciousness. This is where Synchronosophy comes in.

Anyone who feels called to do so, can initiate fundamental changes within their own inner world by looking at, listening to, and relating to themselves through the lens of the Symbiocene. As soon as we stop applying the anthropocentric mindset ~ to ourselves ~ our inner world begins to change, and the outer world must follow! That’s a natural law, which is known to the Australian Aboriginal peoples. They call it Dreaming.

8. The power of words and language is a recurring motif, exemplified in your Symbiopaedia project. What inspired your fascination with the origins, evolution and impact of words?

I’m a linguist by training. My 1st university degree is an MA in Applied Linguistics and Cultural Studies. I have always seen words as living creatures, each with their own history, family, clans. Like other living creatures they can be threatened by extinction, identity theft, corruption, and other assaults.

I started Symbiopædia originally because I am introducing a lot of new words in Synchronosophy. I am also using many familiar words with a very specific new definition. This is inevitable when introducing a paradigm shift. These definitions are important for the practice of Synchronosophy.

Instead of writing my book on Synchronosophy and adding a glossary at the end (as writers often do) I took the opposite approach and started with the glossary…

And because words are alive, Symbiopædia has developed a life of its own. But it will still serve as a glossary for Synchronosophy.

9. Affirmations are a popular self-help tool, but you offer some caveats around their use. What advice would you give to someone wanting to harness affirmations productively?

Affirmations are great and effective in certain contexts. But if we use them to ride roughshod over unresolved trauma they are effectively a form of suppression and can do more harm than good. This has been my experience.

So my advice is to be cautious and selective in the use of affirmations. We can’t and shouldn’t use them to override negative experience. We can’t get away from our own life. It never works, and affirmations might make matters worse.

Affirmations are great and can be powerful tools to support your efforts when you are certain that you are on the right track.

10. Meeting your "twinsoul" was obviously a pivotal event in your journey. What insights did this relationship unveil about the nature of love and partnership?

I think the biggest insight I had before meeting my ‘twinsoul’ was that we can’t outsource love. To be able to even ‘attract a compatible partner’ into my life in the first place, I needed to learn to love myself.

Due to emotional neglect in early childhood I didn’t know how to do that. Without being fully aware of it, I hated and rejected myself. I basically felt I wasn’t worthy of love.

Now to your question ~ “What insights did this relationship unveil…?”

I can share three:

(A) When Josh and I met, my initial biggest revelation was how easy this relationship was. Until then I had somehow picked up the belief that ‘relationships are hard work’. With us everything just flowed naturally.

(B) The second most important insight (which sounds almost contradictory) was that despite this love being easy, there was no guarantee it was going to work out. When we met we both had teenage children from previous marriages, so we had commitments which needed to be negotiated and coordinated, and we did hit some roadblocks in the first year.

(C) The third insight is that the popular adage “opposites attract” is not (necessarily) true. Our relationship is very much based on kinship and similarity. Or as Josh says, “a good relationship is as much about two people looking in the same direction as gazing into each other’s eyes.”

11. Your approach seems to harmonize elements of spirituality, science, and psychology. Do you see Synchronosophy as part of an emerging paradigm bridging these traditionally separate domains?

I don’t see Synchronosophy as either ‘harmonising’ or ‘bridging’ the different domains you describe. In my understanding the separation between spirituality, science and psychology is part of the anthropocentric paradigm. It’s an artificial chasm, which has been driven between apparently different fields of knowledge, which are entwined at their roots.

In the symbiocentric paradigm this whole worldview changes. Spirituality, quantum physics, psychology, philosophy, … all fields of knowledge flow into each other and overlap. Apparent separations disappear. Off the cuff, I can think of various great people who illustrate such a paradigm shift, for example David Bohm, Amit Goswami, Itzhak Bentov, Raoul Francé, Margaret Newman … to name a few.

12. If you could distill your core message or mission into one key insight you hope readers take away, what would that be?

This is a difficult question. My primary commitment is to share Synchronosophy as best as I can. I am developing it as a new discipline (= theory and practice) without making it academic. My intention is to present it in a way that is as accessible as possible, in a narrative fiction style, interwoven with my personal story. I am deeply honoured and grateful to be able to share such a life changing gift. It’s taken me two and a half decades to unpack and nurture this ‘creature’. In return, it has made my life better, richer, more fulfilling and exciting than I could have ever imagined.

It’s a great joy and privilege to have readers joining me on this ride. My readers are (very likely) already on their inner journey. They have come across at least some of the information I am sharing, via a wide range of different routes. New insights are likely to come from my unorthodox cross-disciplinary approach and applied lateral thinking. I blame this on my uprooted childhood ~ I grew up as a Third Culture Kid in the Middle East, among Palestinians. So I’ve assimilated influences from very different cultures from a very early age.

Being a translator and a homeopath by trade, I apply both skill sets to Synchronosophy. I translate knowledge about trauma/ post traumatic growth into everyday practice, using the homeopathic paradigm.

The core message of Synchronosophy, which is unique, as far as I can tell, is that trauma ~ dormant potential ~ and healthy development of the organism of Consciousness are intrinsically connected.

That’s a key insight worth highlighting. The realisation that there is an innate link between trauma, dormant potential, and healthy inner growth can trigger a significant shift in our attitude towards trauma and negative experiences in general. I hope to convey this message.

13. What have been some of the most rewarding outcomes you've witnessed from sharing Synchronosophy with others?

Over the past two and a half decades I’ve had the opportunity to work with people both in one-on-one sessions and in small groups. The practice of Synchronosophy with others is very rewarding because in every session you experience a profound energy shift, which is uplifting not only for the person transforming their own negative experience but also for the facilitator, and for anyone else witnessing the transformative process.

One of the most rewarding sessions I did recently was with a quantum physicist. I hardly needed to explain anything about the underlying principles. At the end of the session he asked what he should say to the other people involved in the situation. I told him not to say anything. “Just do the practice and see what happens.”

A couple of days later I received a brief email from him: “It’s a miracle!”

That’s the best outcome I can hope for.

Many years ago we were invited to run a couple of one day workshops in Japan. In each workshop we had 15 participants. I guided them through very simple exercises one by one. The energy in the room was palpably rising, we were raising the roof! That was an incredibly rewarding experience.

Sharing my work in writing is very different. Since I am publishing the chapters each week in real time, and we didn’t get to the practical part yet, where deep transformational work can happen, I have no idea how the outcome will be…

When substack readers comment how much they enjoy reading my work, and what they get out of it, that’s a most rewarding outcome too!

14. For readers excited to dive deeper into Synchronosophy, what resources or next steps would you recommend to get started?

The best I can recommend is to subscribe to my substack channel where I am publishing my book, one chapter every Saturday ~ Synchronosophy: A Rough Guide to the Feral Side of Life

In the more practical chapters I will include other therapeutic approaches and practices which I’ve come across which are in alignment with the principles of Synchronosophy.

15. What are you focusing on currently in your work and writing? And what's the best way for people to stay connected with you and your evolving body of work?

My current work is focused on writing, my latest writing is all on substack, and as far as I can tell at the moment, this is where it’s going to be for a while. So people can connect with me via my two substack channels:

