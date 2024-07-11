Sugar: Refined sucrose, C12H22O11, produced by multiple chemical processing of the juice of the sugar cane or beet and removal of all fiber and protein, which amount to 90 percent of the natural plant.

Blues: A state of depression or melancholy overlaid with fear, physical discomfort, and anxiety (often expressed lyrically as an auto- biographical chronicle of personal disaster).

Sugar Blues: Multiple physical and mental miseries caused by human consumption of re- fined sucrose-commonly called sugar.

I hadn’t realised the deep connections between sugar and the slave trade.

So much of today’s Cartel “playbook” comes from Big Sugar.

It’s one of the earliest and most successful of Empire’s Oligarchical Cartels, and social engineers.

Sugar Blues by William Dufty (1986)

Question 1: According to Dufty, how long has man consumed sugar?

Answer: Dufty states that from the Garden of Eden through thousands of years, sugar was unknown to man. He evolved and survived without it.

Question 2: What does Dufty say about the effect of sugar on the human body and brain?

Answer: Dufty claims that sugar has a strong mal-effect on the functioning of the brain. It states that the key to orderly brain function is glutamic acid, and that B vitamins play a major role in dividing glutamic acid into complementary compounds that produce a "proceed" or "control" response in the brain. Dufty alleges that sugar consumption can disrupt this process.

Question 3: How does Dufty characterize the medical profession's understanding of sugar's effects?

Answer: Dufty suggests that the medical profession has been slow to recognize the negative effects of sugar consumption. It criticizes medical authorities for failing to warn the public about the dangers of sugar and for not making the connection between sugar and various health issues.

Question 4: What role does Dufty claim sugar played in the slave trade?

Answer: Dufty asserts that sugar and slavery were two sides of the same coin. It states that approximately two-thirds of the slave trade is to be charged against sugar. Dufty portrays sugar as a driving force behind slavery and the suffering it caused.

Sugar and the slave trade

The connection between sugar and the slave trade, in the book, can be summarized in the following points:

The expansion of sugar cultivation in the Caribbean and the Americas during the 16th-19th centuries created a high demand for labor, which was primarily met through the enslavement of Africans. "Noel Deerr says flatly: 'It will be no exaggeration to put the tale and toll of the Slave Trade at 20 million Africans, of which two-thirds are to be charged against sugar.'" The Portuguese, Spanish, British, and Dutch all participated in the slave trade to support their growing sugar industries in the colonies. The Catholic Church initially endorsed the slave trade, with the Pope granting permission to "attack, subject, and reduce to slavery the Saracens, Pagans, and other enemies of Christ." The British West India Company and the Royal African Company were granted monopolies on the slave trade to ensure a steady supply of labor for the sugar plantations. The brutal conditions on sugar plantations led to high mortality rates among enslaved Africans, fueling a constant demand for new slaves. The profits from the sugar trade were used to finance the expansion of the slave trade, creating a self-perpetuating cycle of exploitation. Resistance to the abolition of slavery was strong among those who profited from the sugar trade, as they feared it would lead to the collapse of their industries. The sugar trade was a primary driver of the transatlantic slave trade, which had devastating consequences for African societies and caused immense human suffering. The legacy of the sugar-driven slave trade continues to impact the Caribbean and the Americas today, with ongoing issues of racial inequality and economic disparities tracing their roots back to this period.

Question 5: According to Dufty, how did the British Navy respond to the problem of scurvy?

Answer: Dufty states that the British Navy was slow to act on the discovery that citrus fruits could prevent scurvy, taking nearly 50 years to officially issue lemon juice to sailors. It suggests that the Admiralty was reluctant to acknowledge that scurvy could be caused by a deficiency in the sailors' rations.

Question 6: What does Dufty say about the safety of artificial sweeteners like saccharin?

Answer: Dufty expresses skepticism about the safety of artificial sweeteners, comparing them to heroin and methadone which were initially introduced as harmless substitutes for other drugs. It suggests that, like these substances, artificial sweeteners may eventually be discovered to be perilous.

Question 7: How does Dufty characterize the sugar industry's influence on medical research?

Answer: Dufty alleges that the sugar industry has manipulated medical research for decades, funding studies designed to exonerate sugar and shift blame for health problems elsewhere. It accuses the industry of suppressing unfavorable findings and influencing public health policy through lobbying efforts.

Summary of Chapter - "Dead Dogs and Englishmen":

The chapter "Dead Dogs and Englishmen" explores the historical evidence linking sugar consumption to adverse health effects. It begins by discussing the experiments conducted by French physiologist F. Magendie in 1816, which demonstrated that dogs fed a diet of sugar and water alone wasted away and died. The book argues that this early study provided clear evidence of sugar's harmful impact on health, but was largely ignored by the scientific community and sugar industry.

The chapter goes on to cite the work of various researchers, such as Dr. Sheehan, who found that excessive sugar consumption could lead to calcium deficiency and osteoporosis, and Dr. Stern, who linked sugar intake to heart disease. The book also discusses the controversial research of Dr. Cleave, who argued that refined carbohydrates were the root cause of many chronic diseases.

Throughout the chapter, the author criticizes the sugar industry's efforts to suppress research that could threaten its profits. The book argues that the industry has used its influence to shape public policy and opinion, often at the expense of public health.

Ten key points from the chapter:

French physiologist F. Magendie's experiments in 1816 demonstrated that a diet of sugar and water alone could lead to wasting and death in dogs. The sugar industry has a long history of suppressing research that could threaten its profits. Dr. Sheehan's research linked excessive sugar consumption to calcium deficiency and osteoporosis. Dr. Stern's work suggested a connection between sugar intake and heart disease. Dr. Cleave argued that refined carbohydrates were the root cause of many chronic diseases. The chapter discusses the concept of "saccharine disease," a term used to describe the various health problems associated with excessive sugar consumption. The book cites examples of indigenous populations, such as the Inuit and Maasai, who maintained good health on traditional diets low in sugar and refined carbohydrates. The sugar industry has used its influence to shape public policy and opinion, often prioritizing profits over public health. The chapter argues that the scientific community has been slow to acknowledge the full extent of sugar's harmful effects on health. The author suggests that reducing sugar consumption and adopting a diet based on whole, unprocessed foods could help prevent many chronic diseases.

Question 8: What does Dufty claim about the prevalence of hypoglycemia in the U.S. population?

Answer: Dufty cites a study which found that, out of 134,000 people interviewed, 49.2 percent reported having hypoglycemia. It suggests that this condition, which it links to sugar consumption, is far more widespread than commonly acknowledged.

Question 9: According to Dufty, what role did Dr. Harvey W. Wiley play in the history of the Pure Food and Drug Laws?

Answer: Dufty portrays Dr. Harvey W. Wiley as a pioneering consumer advocate who fought for the passage of the Pure Food and Drug Laws in the early 20th century. As the first commissioner of the FDA, he campaigned against adulterated and misbranded food products. However, Dufty claims his efforts were undermined by business interests and political corruption.

Question 10: What does Dufty say about the incidence of diabetes among different ethnic groups in the U.S.?

Answer: Dufty states that Jews and Italians are among the ethnic groups with a high incidence of diabetes in the U.S. However, he disputes the notion that this is attributable to a high-fat diet, instead pointing to sugar consumption as the likely culprit.

Summary of chapter - "What the Specialists Say":

In the chapter "What the Specialists Say," the author delves into the opinions and findings of various health experts concerning the detrimental effects of sugar consumption on human health. The chapter emphasizes the idea that the average American diet, heavily laden with refined sugars, is a formula for poor health outcomes.

The author cites Dr. John Yudkin, a British physician and nutritionist, who asserts that the distinction between complex and simple carbohydrates is crucial, stating, "There is no difference between sugar or carbohydrate with respect to vitamin B1." The book also mentions a study by British scientists, Cleave, Campbell, and Painter, who suggest that the removal of natural vegetable fiber due to sugar refinement leads to various health issues.

The chapter further explores the link between sugar and mental health, referencing the work of Dr. Thomas Szasz, who questions the notion of "normal" in a society where sickness and weakened health are prevalent. The book also discusses the sugar industry's influence on shaping public perception and policy through tactics such as funding biased research and lobbying efforts.

Ten key points from the chapter:

The average American diet, high in refined sugars, is a formula for poor health. Dr. John Yudkin emphasizes the importance of distinguishing between complex and simple carbohydrates. British scientists Cleave, Campbell, and Painter suggest that refined sugar consumption leads to various health issues. Sugar refinement strips away natural vegetable fiber, which is essential for maintaining health. The chapter explores the connection between sugar intake and mental health. Dr. Thomas Szasz questions the concept of "normal" in a society plagued by sickness and weakened health. The sugar industry employs tactics such as funding biased research and lobbying to shape public perception and policy. The book cites examples of medical professionals, such as Dr. Abrahamson and Dr. Pezet, who have personally experienced the negative effects of sugar consumption. The chapter suggests that a diet based on whole, unprocessed foods is key to optimal physical and mental well-being. The author argues that the medical establishment has been slow to acknowledge the full extent of sugar's detrimental impact on health.

Question 11: According to Dufty, how did Nyoiti Sakurazawa characterize schizophrenia?

Answer: Dufty quotes Nyoiti Sakurazawa as saying, "As cancer is the extreme Yin illness of people with strong constitutions, schizophrenia is the most extreme Yin illness of people with weak constitutions." It suggests that Sakurazawa saw a link between sugar consumption, which he considered a Yin substance, and mental illness.

Question 12: What does Dufty claim about the safety of the sugar substitute cyclamate?

Answer: Dufty suggests that cyclamate, like other artificial sweeteners, may have harmful effects that were not initially recognized. It implies that these substances are marketed as safe alternatives to sugar before their potential dangers are fully understood.

Question 13: According to Dufty, what was the primary cause of pellagra epidemics in the American South in the early 20th century?

Answer: Dufty asserts that pellagra epidemics in the American South were caused primarily by diets high in refined corn products and sugar. It cites the research of Dr. Joseph Goldberger, who found that the disease could be prevented and cured by dietary changes.

Question 14: What does Dufty say about the potential link between sugar consumption and coronary heart disease?

Answer: Dufty suggests that sugar consumption may be a significant factor in the development of coronary heart disease. It cites the research of British physician Dr. John Yudkin, who found that patients on a low-sugar diet experienced a marked reduction in symptoms of heart disease.

Question 15: According to Dufty, how did the rise of industrialization in 18th and 19th century Europe affect the production and consumption of sugar?

Answer: Dufty states that the rise of industrialization in Europe led to a dramatic increase in sugar production and consumption. New refining techniques made sugar cheaper and more widely available than ever before. This, in turn, led to a sharp rise in sugar-related health problems among the population.

Summary of chapter: "Codes of Honesty":

In the chapter "Codes of Honesty," the author delves into the history of the Pure Food and Drug Laws in the United States and the challenges faced by those who fought for their implementation. The book highlights the work of Dr. Harvey W. Wiley, a pioneering advocate for food safety and consumer protection, who faced significant opposition from powerful industry interests.

The chapter discusses the widespread adulteration of food products in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with manufacturers adding harmful substances to increase profits. Dr. Wiley's "Poison Squad" experiments, which involved volunteers consuming adulterated foods to demonstrate their negative health effects, played a crucial role in raising public awareness and support for regulation.

Despite the eventual passage of the Pure Food and Drug Laws in 1906, the book argues that their enforcement was consistently undermined by industry lobbying and political pressure. The chapter also explores the challenges faced by those who sought to regulate specific products, such as Coca-Cola, which used its influence to resist regulation and maintain its profitability.

Ten key points from the chapter:

Dr. Harvey W. Wiley was a pioneer in the fight for food safety and consumer protection in the United States. The widespread adulteration of food products in the late 19th and early 20th centuries posed significant health risks to consumers. Dr. Wiley's "Poison Squad" experiments played a crucial role in raising public awareness about the dangers of adulterated foods. The Pure Food and Drug Laws, passed in 1906, represented a significant victory for consumer protection advocates. Industry interests consistently sought to undermine the enforcement of the Pure Food and Drug Laws through lobbying and political pressure. The regulation of specific products, such as Coca-Cola, faced significant resistance from the companies that profited from their sale. Dr. Wiley faced personal and professional attacks as a result of his efforts to promote food safety and consumer protection. The book argues that the sugar industry played a role in shaping public policy and opinion, often prioritizing profits over public health. The chapter highlights the importance of scientific integrity and the need for researchers to remain independent from industry influence. The author suggests that the challenges faced by early food safety advocates continue to resonate in modern debates over public health and corporate responsibility.

Question 16: What does Dufty say about the prevalence of dental decay in populations that do not consume refined sugar?

Answer: Dufty suggests that dental decay is rare in populations that do not consume refined sugar. It cites the example of Lt. Hiroo Onoda, a Japanese soldier who emerged from hiding in the Philippines in 1974 after 30 years in the jungle. Despite having no access to modern dental care, Onoda was found to have no cavities, which Dufty attributes to his sugar-free diet.

Question 17: According to Dufty, what role did the U.S. government play in subsidizing the sugar industry in the early 20th century?

Answer: Dufty claims that the U.S. government heavily subsidized the sugar industry in the early 20th century through tariffs and other protective measures. It suggests that this support allowed the industry to grow and thrive, even as evidence of sugar's harmful effects on health began to emerge.

Question 18: What does Dufty say about the relationship between sugar consumption and obesity?

Answer: Dufty asserts that there is a direct link between sugar consumption and obesity. It dismisses the notion that obesity is simply a matter of consuming too many calories, instead pointing to the unique metabolic effects of sugar as the primary culprit.

Question 19: According to Dufty, how did Coca-Cola respond to early efforts to regulate its product as a drug?

Answer: Dufty claims that Coca-Cola fought against early attempts by the government to regulate its product as a drug. It suggests that the company used its political influence and financial resources to resist these efforts and protect its business interests.

Question 20: What does Dufty say about the relationship between sugar consumption and addiction?

Answer: Dufty argues that sugar is a highly addictive substance, comparable to drugs like cocaine and heroin. He suggests that the sugar industry has deliberately exploited this addictive potential to hook consumers and increase profits.

Question 21: According to Dufty, what role did sugar rationing during World War I play in shaping public attitudes toward sugar?

Answer: Dufty claims that sugar rationing during World War I led to a surge in public demand for the sweet substance. It suggests that people came to view sugar as a patriotic necessity and a symbol of wartime sacrifice, further entrenching its place in the American diet.

Question 22: What does Dufty say about the influence of the sugar industry on the FDA's regulatory policies?

Answer: Dufty alleges that the sugar industry has consistently worked to influence the FDA's regulatory policies in its favor. It claims that industry lobbying has led to lax oversight and a reluctance to take action against sugar-related health problems.

Question 23: According to Dufty, how did the introduction of high fructose corn syrup in the 1970s affect sugar consumption patterns in the U.S.?

Answer: Dufty suggests that the introduction of high fructose corn syrup led to a significant increase in overall sugar consumption in the U.S., as the cheap sweetener was added to a wide range of processed foods and beverages. It argues that this shift had disastrous consequences for public health.

Question 24: What does Dufty say about the relationship between sugar consumption and liver disease?

Answer: Dufty claims that excessive sugar consumption can lead to a condition known as "fatty liver disease," in which fat accumulates in the liver cells. Over time, this can cause inflammation, scarring, and impaired liver function.

Question 25: According to Dufty, what role does sugar play in the aging process?

Answer: Dufty suggests that sugar consumption accelerates the aging process by promoting inflammation, oxidative stress, and other metabolic disturbances. It claims that reducing sugar intake can help to slow down aging and maintain youthful vitality.

Question 26: What does Dufty say about the potential benefits of a sugar-free diet for children?

Answer: Dufty argues that a sugar-free diet can have profound benefits for children's physical and mental health. It claims that removing sugar from children's diets can improve behavior, increase focus and concentration, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases later in life.

Question 27: According to Dufty, how has the sugar industry responded to calls for reduced sugar consumption?

Answer: Dufty suggests that the sugar industry has actively resisted calls for reduced sugar consumption, using tactics like funding biased research, influencing public policy, and misleading marketing campaigns. It accuses the industry of prioritizing profits over public health.

Question 28: What does Dufty say about the potential link between sugar consumption and cancer?

Answer: Dufty claims that there may be a link between sugar consumption and certain types of cancer, particularly those of the digestive system. It suggests that the metabolic effects of sugar, including inflammation and insulin resistance, may create conditions that favor the growth and spread of cancer cells.

Question 29: According to Dufty, what effect does sugar consumption have on the body's ability to absorb essential nutrients?

Answer: Dufty claims that sugar consumption interferes with the body's ability to absorb essential nutrients, particularly minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron. It suggests that the presence of sugar in the digestive tract can block the absorption of these nutrients, leading to deficiencies over time.

Question 30: What does Dufty say about the link between sugar intake and the development of insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome?

Answer: Dufty argues that high sugar intake is a primary factor in the development of insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. It claims that the constant elevation of blood sugar levels caused by excessive sugar consumption can lead to a decrease in insulin sensitivity, setting the stage for a host of metabolic disorders.

Question 31: How does Dufty characterize the impact of sugar consumption on mental health and cognitive function?

Answer: Dufty suggests that sugar consumption can have a profound negative impact on mental health and cognitive function. It links sugar intake to conditions like depression, anxiety, and dementia, arguing that the metabolic disturbances caused by sugar can disrupt normal brain function and contribute to mental illness.

Question 32: According to Dufty, what role does sugar play in the development of digestive disorders like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis?

Answer: Dufty claims that sugar consumption may be a significant factor in the development of inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. It suggests that the inflammatory effects of sugar on the digestive tract can contribute to the onset and progression of these conditions.

Question 33: What does Dufty say about the relationship between sugar intake and the risk of developing kidney disease?

Answer: Dufty argues that high sugar intake can increase the risk of developing kidney disease. It claims that the metabolic strain placed on the kidneys by excessive sugar consumption can lead to damage and dysfunction over time, potentially progressing to full-blown kidney failure.

Question 34: How does Dufty link sugar consumption to the development of chronic inflammation throughout the body?

Answer: Dufty asserts that sugar consumption is a major driver of chronic inflammation throughout the body. That the metabolic disturbances caused by sugar, including elevated blood glucose and insulin levels, can trigger a persistent inflammatory response that contributes to a wide range of diseases.

Question 35: According to Dufty, what impact does sugar have on the body's natural detoxification processes?

Answer: Dufty suggests that sugar consumption can impair the body's natural detoxification processes, particularly those that take place in the liver. It argues that the liver can become overwhelmed by the constant influx of sugar, leading to a buildup of toxic metabolites and an increased risk of liver damage.

Question 36: What does Dufty say about the potential effects of maternal sugar consumption on fetal development and long-term health outcomes for children?

Answer: Dufty claims that maternal sugar consumption during pregnancy can have negative effects on fetal development and long-term health outcomes for children. That exposure to high levels of sugar in utero can alter gene expression and metabolic programming, increasing the risk of obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases later in life.

Question 37: How does Dufty characterize the role of sugar in the development of behavioral disorders like ADHD and addiction?

Answer: Dufty argues that sugar plays a significant role in the development of behavioral disorders like ADHD and addiction. It claims that the rapid fluctuations in blood sugar caused by sugar consumption can lead to mood swings, irritability, and impaired impulse control, while the reward-seeking behavior associated with sugar intake can reinforce addictive tendencies.

Question 38: According to Dufty, what are some of the lesser-known ways in which sugar can disrupt normal bodily functions and contribute to disease?

Answer: Dufty suggests that sugar can disrupt normal bodily functions and contribute to disease in a number of lesser-known ways. For example, he claims that sugar can interfere with the body's production of collagen, leading to premature aging and decreased skin elasticity. He also suggests that sugar can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria, contributing to a range of digestive and autoimmune disorders.

