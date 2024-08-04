The phrase "bread and circuses" ("panem et circenses") originates from the Roman poet Juvenal's Satires (Satire X). The phrase criticizes the Roman populace for giving up their civic duties and political engagement in exchange for superficial pleasures provided by the government, such as free grain and entertainment. The full line reads:

"Already long ago, from when we sold our vote to no man, the People have abdicated our duties; for the People who once upon a time handed out military command, high civil office, legions—everything—now restrains itself and anxiously hopes for just two things: bread and circuses."

This satirical remark reflects the Roman society's shift towards valuing material comfort and spectacle over political freedom and responsibility​ (word histories)​​ (Poetry in Translation)​​ (Ancient Literature)​.

Seeing that the globalists’ carnival of the Olympics is upon us, I thought talking about sports might be fitting.

Here is BC Chomsky (Before Covid) explaining the value of Sports as a “distraction.”

I’ve played sports my whole life and loved every minute of it. I’ve followed many sports too, especially football (soccer), but I now understand its utility to The Rulers.

I never thought of “the West” through the lens of The Ruled and The Rulers, I guess that is why it’s such an incredibly effective illusion. It’s invisible. Coming from Iraq, that language was quite obvious though.

But now that we are in the AC era (After Covid) and Globalist Oligarchy has come out from the shadows, I’m happy using that framing anywhere in the world.

There are The Rulers that rule The Ruled. It’s quite simple actually.

The two primary and most highly effective tools used to rule are poisoning and mind control, and they are as old as time (with thanks to Jason Christoff for this simple yet accurate framing.)

They often merge.

We are mind-controlled to drink a neurotoxin.

We are mind-controlled to eat inflammatory oils.

We are mind-controlled to inject our newborn with poisons.

You get the idea.

Distraction is a significant part of this mind control system.

Speaking for myself, I know I was certainly distracted when my children were being poisoned.

This stack is specifically about one of those primary distractions.

I recently came across this excellent breakdown of how The Rulers use Sports by Christoff.

I have a lot of time for Jason, primarily for the simplicity and directness of his message, although that is exactly why he isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Slaves don’t like being told they are part of the “slave class.”

To be able to crawl out from underneath this colossal mind control that seeks to manufacture consent every moment of every day, you have to first accept that you have been mind controlled. We all have.

This video is very much worth watching and I have also synthesized and broken it down into the following Q&A.

Question 1: How do sporting events affect the emotional state of the "slave class"?

Sporting events are used to pump fabricated emotions into the "slave class." Christoff argues that these events provide a substitute for real victories and high emotions that are lacking in the personal lives of the "slaves." When people experience the emotion of a sports victory, their brains react as if they are personally experiencing the win. This leaves them emotionally satisfied and ready to return to work for the ruling elite, which is the designed purpose of the sports indoctrination system.

Question 2: What is the purpose of salary caps and drafts in sports leagues?

Salary caps, luxury taxes, and drafts in sports leagues are designed to equalize the positive emotional impact across all teams over the long term. The agenda is to pump fabricated emotions through the entire "slave class" population, not just fans of one dominant team. This system allows for the rotation of championships through the league, ensuring that the sedating effect of sports-based emotions is distributed widely, reducing the risk of dejected slaves who might be more prone to rebellion.

Question 3: How does the sports agenda relate to the broader media-based entertainment agenda?

The sports agenda mirrors the overall media-based entertainment agenda by tricking people into believing they're living a full and complete life while actually doing very little beyond working and feeding themselves. Both sports and other forms of entertainment pump fake life emotions through the "slave," allowing them to experience sensations of achievement and excitement vicariously. This satisfies their emotional needs without actually improving their life circumstances, effectively venting off potential for rebellion.

Question 4: Why is it important for different teams to win championships over time?

It's crucial for different teams to win championships over time to maintain the sedating effect of sports on the entire "slave class." If only one team were to win consistently, it would erode the primary agenda of controlling the whole population. The system is designed to rotate victories and championships through the league, ensuring that fans of different teams experience the fake emotions of victory periodically. This helps to keep the entire population emotionally satisfied and less likely to rebel against the ruling elite.

Question 5: What psychological impact does a lack of autonomy have on humans?

According to Christoff, a lack of autonomy is psychologically more feared than death for humans. It cites research suggesting that people fear public speaking more than dying because public speaking involves less control. This fear of lack of control is described as an internal protection mechanism designed to signal that something isn't right and that change is needed. In the context of the "slave class," this lack of control over their personal lives can generate dangerous levels of stress, potentially leading to rebellion against the elite if not managed.

Question 6: How does the illusion of choice in sports fandom relate to other aspects of life?

The illusion of choice in sports fandom is presented as a microcosm of the broader illusion of choice in society. Christoff argues that choosing a team to support provides a false sense of control and power to individuals who otherwise have little real choice in their lives. This mirrors other aspects of life such as elections, choice of alcohol brands, food options, medications, and even jobs. In all these cases, the elite maintain control of outcomes while providing an illusion of free will to the "slave class."

Question 7: What is the purpose of pregame shows in the context of manufactured emotions?

Pregame shows are described as tools to drive fabricated emotions into a fever pitch regarding the choice of teams or favorite players. Their purpose is to accentuate the manufactured illusion of control and choice. By heightening the emotional investment before the game even begins, these shows intensify the fake emotions and further solidify the illusion of personal involvement and power in the minds of the spectators.

Question 8: How do sporting events impact the slave class's ability to recognize their true situation?

Sporting events serve as a distraction that prevents the "slave class" from recognizing their true situation. By providing intense emotional experiences and a sense of vicarious achievement, sports keep people occupied and emotionally satisfied. This satisfaction reduces the likelihood that individuals will question their circumstances or recognize their lack of real control and autonomy in their lives. The fake emotions and illusion of choice effectively sedate the population, making them less likely to rebel or seek substantial changes in their life conditions.

Question 9: What role does government play in supporting sports endeavors?

Christoff suggests that governments at all levels are asked to support sports endeavors because sports help maintain social control. By funding and promoting sports, governments ensure that the "slave class" remains distracted and emotionally satisfied, reducing the risk of social unrest. Sports help prevent people from realizing that they support the well-paying jobs and pensions of the elite through their own difficult lives and premature deaths in low-level positions. Thus, government support for sports is seen as a means of maintaining the existing social hierarchy.

Question 10: How do sporting events affect the slave class's ability to return to work?

Sporting events, particularly those occurring on weekends, make it easier for the "slave class" to return to work on Monday. Christoff argues that the emotional excitation experienced through sports sedates people to the harsh reality of their lives. By providing a form of emotional fulfillment and distraction during their time off, sports make it easier for people to accept returning to what Christoff describes as "mindless and futile work" in their jobs, which are likened to positions on a "corporate plantation."

Question 11: What other fake emotions, besides victory, are pumped into the slave class through sports?

Besides victory, Christoff mentions several other fake emotions that are pumped into the "slave class" through sports. These include bravery, dominance, muscularity, warrior themes, male bonding, and celebrity. These emotions are experienced vicariously by spectators who remain physically inactive, often just sitting on a couch. Christoff argues that these fabricated emotional experiences serve to keep the "slave class" satisfied and distracted from their actual life circumstances.

Question 12: How does George Orwell's "1984" relate to the concept of sports as a control mechanism?

Christoff directly quotes George Orwell's "1984" to draw parallels between the fictional dystopia and the role of sports in society. Orwell's description of how the masses are kept under control through physical work, home life, petty quarrels, films, football, beer, and gambling is presented as a blueprint for how sports and entertainment are used to occupy people's minds. Christoff suggests that this fictional account accurately describes the current use of sports as a means of social control.

Question 13: Why are sports stars paid large salaries according to Christoff?

According to Christoff, sports stars are paid large salaries not because of their inherent value to society, but because of the value they provide to the elite in controlling the "slave class." Their high salaries are justified by their role in keeping the masses occupied mentally, especially during weekends when people are not at work. Christoff argues that this free time is potentially dangerous for the elite, as it could allow people to investigate and potentially rebel against their "structure of slavery."

Question 14: What is the significance of the continuous cycle of sports seasons?

The continuous cycle of sports seasons, where one sport ends and another begins, is described as a mechanism to ensure year-round control over the "slave class." This constant stream of sporting events keeps people perpetually distracted and emotionally engaged, preventing them from focusing on their actual life circumstances or potentially rebelling against the societal structure. Christoff suggests that this continuous cycle is intentionally designed to maintain the effectiveness of sports as a control mechanism.

Question 15: How does Christoff describe the relationship between the elite and the slave class?

Christoff portrays a stark divide between the "elite" and the "slave class." It describes a society where there are slaves and elite, with a constantly eroding middle class in between. The elite are portrayed as manipulators who use various mechanisms, including sports, to control and sedate the slave class. The relationship is characterized by exploitation, with the elite benefiting from the labor and suffering of the slaves while using sophisticated methods of psychological control to prevent rebellion.

Question 16: What is the purpose of identifying and promoting super-strong humans in sports?

Christoff argues that identifying and promoting super-strong humans in sports serves multiple purposes for the elite. Primarily, it's a way to co-opt potential leaders who might otherwise pose a threat to the established order. By bringing these physically imposing individuals into the "fold of the ruling elite," the system makes the athletes' agenda align with that of the elite. This strategy is described as making these potential threats dependent on maintaining the slavery-based system, effectively neutralizing the risk they might otherwise pose to the elite's control.

Question 17: How does the physical difference between protesters and police relate to the elite's control strategy?

Christoff uses the physical difference between protesters and police as an example of how the elite maintain control through physical dominance. It points out that in most protests, police officers are typically physically stronger and larger than the average protester. This physical advantage is described as a "domination factor" that the elite need to maintain control through fear and trauma. Christoff then presents a hypothetical scenario where professional athletes join the protesters, suggesting that this would significantly alter the power dynamic and potentially threaten the elite's control.

Question 18: Why do sports management teams monitor their athletes' behavior off the field?

According to Christoff, sports management teams closely monitor their athletes' behavior off the field to prevent them from using their fame and fortune to reveal the true nature of the system to the "slave class." The elite fear that a high-profile athlete might use their platform to expose the societal structure and potentially incite rebellion. By keeping a close watch on athletes, management teams aim to maintain control and prevent any disruption to the established order.

Question 19: What example does Christoff provide of an athlete who faced consequences for speaking out?

Christoff mentions Tim Thomas, a goaltender for the Boston Bruins, as an example of an athlete who faced consequences for speaking out. According to Christoff, Thomas declined to visit the White House and meet President Barack Obama after the Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup. Christoff suggests that readers should look into what happened to Thomas's career after he "tried to tell the slaves what was really going on in the world.”

Question 20: How does participation in sports condition young minds according to Christoff?

Christoff argues that participation in sports conditions young minds in several ways that benefit the elite's control system. It suggests that sports teach young people to:

Listen to and obey a coach (authority figure) Develop "team think" (group mentality) Take orders from a central figure, even to their own detriment See fellow humans as enemies (even if only temporarily) Develop split personalities (aggressive during play, non-aggressive otherwise) Become competitive rather than cooperative Depend on third-party direction Develop an unquestioning frame of mind towards authority

Question 21: What specific personality traits does sports participation develop, according to Christoff?

According to Christoff, sports participation develops several specific personality traits:

Competitiveness (as opposed to cooperation) Dependence on third-party direction An unquestioning attitude towards authority Ability to see others as enemies Willingness to sacrifice personal benefit for the team Acceptance of peer pressure to follow commands Development of a "split personality" (aggressive in game, non-aggressive outside) Acceptance of a hierarchical structure with a central authority figure

These traits are presented as beneficial to the elite's control system, as they make individuals more compliant and easier to manage in a hierarchical society.

Question 22: How does sports conditioning relate to preparation for war?

Christoff draws direct parallels between sports conditioning and preparation for war. It argues that sports develop many of the same mental and behavioral patterns required for warfare:

Taking orders from a central authority figure (coach/commander) Developing a warlike strategy Fostering group think Encouraging violence Teaching individuals to play a specific role within a larger structure Promoting unquestioning obedience Developing a competitive, us-versus-them mentality

Christoff suggests that these traits, cultivated through sports, make individuals more amenable to participating in actual warfare or accepting a warlike societal structure.

Question 23: Why does the Canadian government provide tax breaks for children's sports participation?

According to Christoff, the Canadian government (and by extension, the monarchy that runs the Commonwealth nations) provides tax breaks for children's sports participation as a means of encouraging early conditioning. Christoff argues that this policy is not about promoting adult health or exercise, as similar tax breaks are not offered for adult exercise programs. Instead, it's portrayed as a deliberate effort to imprint young minds with sports-related conditioning, making them more susceptible to accepting certain societal structures and behaviors as adults.

Question 24: What is the significance of sports arenas in relation to societal structure?

Christoff points out that some of the oldest structures on Earth are sports stadiums. This is presented as evidence of the long-standing importance of sports in maintaining societal structures based on inequality, violence, and domination. The persistence of sports arenas throughout history is seen as a testament to their effectiveness as a tool for social control and maintenance of hierarchical power structures.

Question 25: How does Christoff describe the role of junk food in sports arenas?

Christoff mentions junk food in sports arenas as part of a larger system of control and distraction. It suggests that sports arenas are "filled with junk food, warlike mentalities, and more fabricated choice and fake freedoms than a person could ever hope for." The presence of junk food is presented as another element in the overall strategy of sedating and distracting the "slave class," alongside the emotional manipulation of sports events themselves.

Question 26: What authors does Christoff mention as sources for these ideas?

Christoff mentions several authors as sources for the ideas presented:

Jordan Maxwell Michael Tsarion Stefan Molyneux Alan Watt

These authors are cited as discussing strategies related to the use of sports and other mechanisms for societal control in their publications.

Question 27: How does Christoff describe the elite's physical characteristics compared to the slave class?

Christoff describes the elite as "the weakest physical specimens of the human herd." It suggests that the elite lack the physical strength to dominate others directly, which is why they resort to laws, mental trickery, and systems like sports to maintain control. This physical weakness is presented as a key reason why the elite go to great lengths to manipulate society to their advantage, and why they fear and seek to control physically strong individuals from the "slave class."

Question 28: What is the significance of team thinking in sports, according to Christoff?

According to Christoff, "team thinking" or "team think" developed through sports is a crucial tool for conditioning individuals to accept and function within hierarchical structures. It teaches people to:

Prioritize group goals over individual needs Accept decisions made by authority figures Conform to group expectations Suppress individual critical thinking in favor of group consensus Accept a predetermined role within a larger structure

These traits are presented as beneficial to the elite in maintaining societal control, as they make individuals more likely to accept and operate within existing power structures without question.

Question 29: How does the sports system address the potential threat posed by super-strong humans?

Christoff argues that the sports system addresses the potential threat of super-strong humans through a strategy of co-option. The system identifies physically imposing individuals early through lower sports hierarchies and then brings them into the fold of the elite. By offering these individuals fame, fortune, and a place at the top of the social hierarchy, the system makes them dependent on maintaining the status quo. This strategy is described as "if you can't beat them, join them," effectively neutralizing the threat these individuals might pose if they were to lead the "slave class" against the elite.

Question 30: What historical structures does Christoff reference to emphasize the importance of sports?

Christoff references sports stadiums as some of the oldest structures on Earth to emphasize the historical importance of sports in maintaining societal structures. By pointing out the long-standing presence of sports arenas throughout human civilization, Christoff suggests that sports have been a crucial tool for social control and maintenance of hierarchical power structures for millennia. This historical perspective is used to underscore the argument that sports are not merely entertainment, but a deeply ingrained system for managing and controlling populations.

