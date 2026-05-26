Author’s note. This essay moves between two registers. When I describe what dentistry, orthodontics, and laboratory medicine claim to see and to treat, I use their vocabulary — malocclusion, sleep apnea, inflammation, sinus infection — because that is the language in which their record exists and in which their failures can be examined. When I describe what is actually happening to the developing face, I shift to the terrain register: industrial food, nutritional collapse, mechanical inputs, the body’s response to what it was given and what it was denied. The architecture Weston Price documented is not a “genetic” inheritance and not an “immune” problem. It is the visible record of what the child ate, how the child was fed, and what the child’s face was asked to do during the developmental window. The boundary between the two registers should be visible to the reader throughout. Where the essay uses establishment terminology, it is examining the establishment’s frame. Where it states what built the face, it is operating from the terrain.

In 1,276 ancient Peruvian skulls examined in succession, Weston Price did not find one with the dental deformities common in modern Americans. Not one. Across burial grounds spanning multiple cultures, the arches were broad, the third molars erupted in proper position, the faces well-proportioned. He examined skull after skull, handling each one personally, photographing them in the museums where they sat. Twelve hundred and seventy-six in a row, and not a single mouth that looked like the mouths he had been treating in Cleveland.

He had walked into the field looking for a control group. He had been unable to find one in America.

Paul Bergner read Price’s book sixty years later and walked out of his apartment in Boulder the next morning into a city of broken faces. The same narrowed jaws, the same crowded teeth straightened by orthodontics, the same pinched nostrils and underdeveloped middle thirds of the face. In his class of clinical herbalists — ten women, mid-twenties to mid-forties, the sort of population that prides itself on health — exactly one had the facial structure of the indigenous people in Price’s photographs. She was raised on whole foods. Her father was a chiropractor. She had never been allowed sugar.

The faces had been there the whole time. Bergner had walked past them every day. He had simply not known how to see them.

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What the Dentist Saw

Price was not a physician. He was a dentist, and the difference matters more than the equivalence-of-credentials framing usually allows. Physicians see adults presenting with symptoms. Dentists see children developing. Physicians read blood; dentists read bone. Physicians work with what disease has already produced; dentists work in the mouth — the actual entry point for nutrition, the place where the body’s developmental record is laid down in calcified form and remains visible for the rest of the patient’s life.

By 1914, Price had published a report on growth defects in the teeth of young children. By 1924, a two-volume work on dental infections. By the time he set out in 1931 to find indigenous populations free of the conditions he was treating, he had already concluded that the cause was not what diseased tissue contained, but what something in the patient lacked. He went to look for populations who had what his patients did not.

He found them. Fourteen times, across the Swiss Alps, the Outer Hebrides, the Alaskan interior, the Polynesian and Melanesian islands, East Africa, the Australian outback, the New Zealand coast, the Peruvian highlands, the Amazon basin. Each time the pattern repeated. Communities eating their traditional foods — whatever those foods happened to be — produced broad faces, wide dental arches, full development of the middle third of the face, properly erupted third molars, freedom from decay. Communities of the same racial stock who had encountered white flour, sugar, canned goods, and the food cargo of industrial commerce produced narrowed faces, crowded teeth, pinched nostrils, dental caries, and within a single generation, the architecture of degeneration.

The pattern was not subtle. In one Amazon tribe, Price photographed two groups of the same racial stock. The isolated group, eating fish and game and native plants, produced what he called “noble countenances” — broad arches, no caries, complete dental development. The neighbouring group, contacted by a mission and shifted toward modern food, produced the first generation of narrowed faces with crowded teeth. The arches had collapsed in the children of parents whose own faces were still broad.

A physician examining either group would have found nothing wrong on a blood test. The architecture was the diagnosis. The blood would not catch up for decades.

The Slow Tell

This is what facial architecture records that biochemistry does not: time. Blood tests catch the current chemistry — what is circulating in this hour, this week, this month. By the time a marker is abnormal, the damage that produced it is established. Often, it is years established. The face, by contrast, is laid down during development and remains. The jaw a child grew at six is the jaw she walks around with at sixty. The palate that narrowed during her first decade is the palate that shapes her airway, her speech, and the position of her teeth for the rest of her life.

What the curious skeptic can verify on themselves and their family is this: look at photographs of your grandparents at the age you are now. Look at your parents. Look at yourself. Look at your children. In most families, the progression is visible. The grandparents have broader faces, fuller jaws, teeth that — though often worn — sit in arches that accommodated them without orthodontic intervention. The grandchildren have narrower faces, crowded teeth that required braces, palates so high and constricted that the tongue cannot rest where it belongs.

The orthodontic industry exists because of this collapse. In Price’s data on indigenous populations, dental deformity ran at zero to single-digit percentages. In modern American populations, depending on the community, it runs between roughly a quarter and three-quarters. The braces, retainers, expanders, and surgical jaw advancements are not a triumph of dental science. They are a multi-billion-dollar response to a developmental failure that did not exist before industrial food.

Francis Pottenger documented the same collapse experimentally. His cat studies, run between 1932 and 1942, fed identical breeds on either raw food or cooked food across multiple generations. The raw-fed cats maintained broad faces, prominent malar arches, broad dental arches, regular dentition, generation after generation. The cooked-food cats began to narrow in the first generation, narrowed further in the second, and by the third generation produced kittens whose skulls had insufficient structure to hold themselves together. The posterior molars, in some third-generation animals, never moved forward into the mandible at all — they remained embedded in the ramus, the crown perpendicular to the floor of the mouth. That is the textbook description of impacted wisdom teeth, which is to say, the textbook description of what is now done to most Western teenagers around the age of eighteen.

Pottenger, who knew Price personally and worked from the same framework, also began documenting the same collapse in humans. Before his death in 1967, he had assembled preliminary data showing dramatic anatomical change in the American male between 1900 and 1960 — broad shoulders narrowing, stocky necks lengthening, narrow hips broadening. The reverse occurred in the American female: narrow shoulders broadening, broad pelvises narrowing. He planned to extend the study to X-rays and anthropometric photographs of seven thousand individuals across four generations. He did not live to complete it.

The architecture had been recording the decline the whole time. The biochemistry was catching up afterward.

What the Architecture Costs

A narrow jaw is not a cosmetic problem. It is a structural failure that cascades through every function the face performs.

The maxilla — the upper jaw — forms the floor of the nasal cavity. A narrow maxilla means a narrow nasal floor, which means restricted nasal breathing, which means mouth-breathing, which means the tongue does not rest against the palate where it belongs, which means the palate does not receive the lateral pressure that maintains its breadth, which means the maxilla narrows further. The cascade is mechanical and self-reinforcing. By the time it produces the adult who cannot breathe through her nose at night, the architecture that caused it was set in childhood.

The mandible — the lower jaw — sets the position of the airway behind the tongue. A retracted mandible, of the kind Pottenger documented in his second-generation cats and Price documented in modernised humans, pulls the tongue base posteriorly. At night, with the muscles relaxed, the airway collapses. This is the architectural origin of what the establishment calls obstructive sleep apnea, a condition framed as an adult disease of obesity and aging, treated with pressurised air machines for life. The architecture set the stage in the first decade. The CPAP arrives in the sixth.

The middle third of the face — the zygomatic arches, the malar processes, the cheekbones — give the face its breadth and provide bony support for the upper teeth, the sinuses, and the proper drainage of the nasal cavity. Pottenger found that nursing for more than three months was the single strongest predictor of well-developed malar processes in his patients aged twelve to twenty-five. The pulling, pushing, kicking work an infant performs at the breast is the exercise that builds the bones of the face. The rubber nipple of a bottle does not respond to the infant’s tug. The face that develops behind a bottle is a face that did not perform the work the breast required.

Narrow maxillas produce crowded sinuses with compromised drainage. Mucus accumulates where it cannot clear. The body responds with what the establishment labels recurrent sinus infections — which is to say, the body’s repeated effort to expel what cannot drain. Antibiotic courses follow, suppressing the response without addressing the architecture that produced it. The cascade leaves a record in the face, in the airway, in the medication history, and eventually in the blood.

A blood test cannot read backward through this. The cortisol is what it is today. The markers of present burden reflect today’s burden. The vitamin D number reflects this season’s sun exposure and supplementation status. The architecture is the only record that goes back to the developmental window. And modern medicine, having organised itself around biochemistry, has trained itself not to look.

The Architecture in Your Own Mouth

The reader who has followed this far can perform a diagnostic that costs nothing and requires no laboratory.

Close your mouth. Let your tongue rest. Where is it?

In a properly developed adult, the tongue rests against the roof of the mouth — the entire upper surface in contact with the palate, the tip behind the front teeth. The palate is broad enough to accommodate it. The nasal airway is open. The lips close without effort. Breathing happens through the nose, day and night, awake and asleep.

In most modern adults, the tongue rests on the floor of the mouth. The palate is too narrow and too high for the tongue to fit. The lips part slightly at rest. Breathing happens through the mouth, especially at night, which is why the pillow is damp in the morning and the throat is dry. The nasal airway is restricted not because of allergies but because the bony architecture of the nasal floor — the upper surface of the maxilla — never developed the breadth that nasal breathing requires.

This is the architectural inheritance Price documented. It is sitting in the reader’s face right now.

The orthodontic establishment names this condition with a vocabulary that locates the problem in the teeth. Malocclusion. Class II. Crowding. Crossbite. The vocabulary obscures what is happening. The teeth are crowded because the jaw that should have grown to hold them did not grow. The jaw did not grow because the inputs that build a jaw — whole food requiring real chewing, sustained breastfeeding, nasal breathing, mineral-dense nutrition, proper tongue posture — were absent during the developmental window. The braces straighten the visible symptom by pulling teeth into positions the jaw was never built to hold. The architecture remains compromised. The airway remains compromised. The orthodontist completes the case and the patient develops sleep apnea at fifty.

A small movement within dentistry has begun to call this what it is. Practitioners working in airway-centred dentistry have documented what Price already established: the face is shaped by what the child does with it, and what the child does with it is shaped by what the child eats and how the child eats it. They are largely working outside the orthodontic mainstream. The mainstream continues to extract teeth and apply pressure to teeth that the underlying jaws cannot accommodate.

This is a present-day continuation of the pattern Price photographed. The food culture has not been restored. The infant feeding patterns have not been restored. The chewing demands of the modern diet — soft, processed, requiring almost no work from the masticatory muscles — have if anything intensified since 1938. The architecture continues to collapse generation by generation, and the medical system continues to address the collapse downstream, with pressurised air machines in the sixth decade for airways that were narrowed in the first.

What Else Was Lost

Price’s eye was not unique to him. It was the eye of a tradition. Pre-industrial physicians read tongues, pulses, gait, posture, skin tone, fingernail beds, eye clarity, breath quality, voice timbre, and the carriage of the head. They examined the patient before they spoke to the patient. The general practitioner who could diagnose at the threshold of the room was not performing magic — he had been trained to read the body as the visible record of its own condition.

What replaced this was not better diagnosis. It was different diagnosis. The shift to laboratory medicine in the early twentieth century — the same shift that the 1910 Flexner Report institutionalised by eliminating two-thirds of American medical schools — moved diagnosis from the visible body to the invisible sample. The patient became less important than the slide. The face became less important than the serum. The architecture became invisible because the people now licensed to diagnose were no longer looking at it.

The result is a medicine that can detect a deficiency at the picomolar level and miss a collapsed palate sitting in front of it. A medicine that can run a genetic panel and not notice that its patient cannot close her lips at rest. A medicine that orders panels of laboratory markers in a patient whose mouth-breathing dries her airway every night and whose narrow maxilla guarantees the burden will continue.

The information is on the face. The face is in the examining room. The training that allowed physicians to read it has been removed from medical education for a century. What remains is a discipline that requires expensive instruments to find what is wrong with patients whose wrongness, in many cases, would be visible across a dinner table to anyone trained to see it.

The Bridge to the Other Side of the Argument

This is where the curious skeptic, if they have been following, often goes looking for the supplement bottle. If indigenous people had the minerals and fat-soluble nutrients that modern people lack, the modern response is to put those nutrients in capsules and sell them. The Weston A. Price Foundation has built much of its institutional life on this translation. Cod liver oil, butter oil, fermented this and that.

Price did not recommend supplements to his patients. He sent them home with butter from grass-fed cows in spring, organ meats, bone broths, raw dairy from healthy animals, fresh vegetables, seafood, and the whole-food matrix in which the nutrients his contemporaries could not yet name happened to exist. He understood the fat-soluble activators as factors in food, not as products extracted from food. The fourteen populations he documented were not taking pills. They were eating animals that had eaten plants that had grown in soil that had not been depleted, and they were eating those animals whole — including the organs, the fats, the bones, and the parts that the industrial food system threw away.

The architecture Price documented was the product of a food culture, not a supplement regimen. The face is built by the matrix, not by the molecule. The capsule, however precisely formulated, cannot reconstruct what the face requires, because what the face requires is a child who eats whole food, who nurses long enough to develop her malar processes, who chews food that requires chewing, who breathes through her nose because her airway permits it. None of that is in a pill.

The Face That Remains

The skulls Price photographed in the Peruvian museums sat in the same drawers for centuries. The faces of his Eskimo and Maori and Aboriginal subjects sat for him in 1931 the same way they had sat for their parents and grandparents. The architecture had been stable for as long as the food culture had been stable, and it collapsed within one generation of the food culture’s collapse. This is the timescale at which industrial food rewrites the human face.

Bergner’s morning walk through Boulder was not a revelation about Boulder. It was a revelation about what he had been trained not to see. The same walk could be taken in any modern city on any morning. The faces of the population are the diagnosis the population is not receiving. The architecture is on display. The dentist who saw what physicians missed saw it because he was looking at the part of the body where the record is written and is permanent. The physicians, by then, had moved on to the blood.

The blood will tell you what is happening now. The face will tell you what happened to the child who became the patient. If the medicine you have access to cannot read the second, it is not because the information is not there. It is because the people you are paying to look at you were trained to look at something else.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Imagine you have a puppy. If you feed the puppy good food — real meat, real bones, the kind of food puppies are meant to eat — the puppy grows up with a strong jaw, straight teeth, and a nice wide face. The puppy can chew, breathe through its nose, and sleep with its mouth closed.

Now imagine you take a second puppy, the same kind, and feed it soft mushy food out of a packet. Sweet things. Things that come in plastic. You give it a bottle instead of letting it drink properly. The puppy still grows — but its jaw grows small and narrow. Its teeth get crowded because there isn’t enough room. Its nose gets pinched. When it sleeps, it has to breathe through its mouth because its nose doesn’t work very well anymore.

That is what has happened to people.

A long time ago, a dentist named Weston Price travelled all around the world. He went to mountains and islands and jungles. Everywhere he went, he found people who lived far away from shops. They ate the food that grew where they lived — fish, animals, plants, butter, things straight from the land. He looked at their teeth and their faces. Their faces were wide. Their teeth were straight. They didn’t need braces. They didn’t have holes in their teeth. They looked strong.

Then he visited their children — the children who had moved closer to the shops and started eating white flour, sugar, and food out of tins. Their faces were narrower. Their teeth were crowded. They had holes in their teeth. They didn’t look the same as their parents. And it had only taken one generation. One.

This is the secret the dentist worked out: your face isn’t just decided when you’re born. Your face is built while you grow. The food you eat, the way you eat it, how much you chew, whether you breathe through your nose — all of that is what builds your face. Real food builds a strong, wide face. Soft processed food builds a narrow, crowded face.

That is why people today need braces, and why their grandparents mostly didn’t. That is why so many people snore at night, or can’t breathe properly through their nose. The face they grew up with wasn’t built the way faces are supposed to be built.

The good news is that your face shows the truth. Even when the doctor can’t see what’s wrong by looking at a tube of your blood, your face is showing it. You just need to know how to look.

References

Price, W.A. (1939). Nutrition and Physical Degeneration. Price-Pottenger Nutrition Foundation. The 1,276 Peruvian skull count, the fourteen-population study, the Amazon tribe photographs, and the Cleveland practice context all derive from this work. Pottenger, F.M. (1939–1946). The cat study series, published in multiple journals and consolidated in Pottenger’s Cats: A Study in Nutrition (1983), Price-Pottenger Nutrition Foundation. Pottenger, F.M. (1967). Unpublished anthropometric data on American male and female morphology 1900–1960, referenced in Price-Pottenger Nutrition Foundation archives. Bergner, P. Lecture material on Price’s work, clinical observations of facial architecture, and the Boulder herbalism class observations, drawn from his teaching at the North American Institute of Medical Herbalism. Flexner, A. (1910). Medical Education in the United States and Canada, Carnegie Foundation. The report that institutionalised laboratory-centred medical education and eliminated two-thirds of American medical schools. Mew, J. (2018). The Cause and Cure of Malocclusion. John Mew’s orthotropic work documenting the relationship between tongue posture, nasal breathing, and maxillary development. Cowan, T. Human Heart, Cosmic Heart. Discussion of developmental nutrition, fat-soluble activators, and the limits of laboratory medicine relative to observed structure.

Additional Sources