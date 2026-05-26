Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Big E's avatar
Big E
9h

The article linked below describes an excellent book by James Nestor (Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art. By James Nestor: Amazon https://a.co/d/4unXU0Y) and offers additional resources on this important topic.

Breath by James Nestor + Buteyko Method breathing exercises + Mouth Taping for sleep… (contents below)

* Article Link: https://eolson47.substack.com/p/breath-by-james-nestor-buteyko-method

* Article Short link for sharing: https://tinyurl.com/mw6vz24b

We've been using breathing techniques and mouth taping described in the article and book for nearly a year. Our sleep is better and multi-weekly migraines disappeared almost immediately. Our dentist mentioned that mouth breathing can play a role in periodontal disease, tooth loss, and receding gums.

Article Contents

How We Learned to Breathe

Breath Book + Buteyko Breathing Techniques + Mouth Taping

Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art. By James Nestor

Breath Book Summary (Grok ai, edited lightly)

The Problem with Modern Breathing

The Stanford Experiment

Historical and Cultural Context

Scientific Discoveries

Practical Breathing Techniques

Health Implications

Conclusion

Resources from Breath Book

Buteyko Breathing Method

What Is The Buteyko Method?

Buteyko Breathing Can Help With…

About Dr. Buteyko

Dental Health

Mouth Taping

😁👃Happy Breathing!

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3 replies
Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
8h

Our dog is fed raw meat and the occasional bone. Never needs vets, but when he has gone they all remark on his fine super clean fangs.

As they did with his dad.

Bet they don't tell other dog owners...

And no, not jabbed since puppy jabs

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