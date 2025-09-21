Lies are Unbekoming

Neil Pryke
6h

Create the problem...create the remedy...double the financial return...

INGRID C DURDEN
6h

Thank you. Being overweight but only in the tummy, I have been told by a couple docs I should eat les, exercise more etc. because of diabetes, etc. I eat very moderately and quite healthy. 3 of my 4 grandparents were overweight, and both on father's side with tummy, and so is my dad. I guess tummy runs in the family! But for the rest I am healthy - so why do docs want you to lose weight??? as you state - money! Since there is no money in healthy people docs will find something for which they can prescribe a pill, preferably a forever med. Blood pressure a bit too high, even though caused by anxiety for going to the doc - pill. Sugar a bit too high, even if the visit is in your 2 hour interval, when sugar is high because of digestion - pill. Sick from taking a pill - another pill !!! One solution - stop going to the doc. Take all your courage together, stop taking the pills, put your trust in Nature/God, and stop giving your money and your health to the pharma/vitamin/supplement industry.

