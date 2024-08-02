While a few nutrients can rapidly become toxic with minimally excessive intake (calcium, copper, and iron), many nutrients have little toxicity at almost any dose. In general, the doses of vitamins are difficult to push to the point of clinical toxicity. However, nearly all the nutrient minerals can readily be taken to excess and result in various presentations of toxicity. Toxicity in this context refers to definable physiological damage to the supplement taker, not occasional side effects such as nausea in a sensitive stomach (niacin) or osmotic diarrhea (vitamin C or magnesium) when too much is not efficiently absorbed but accumulates in the colon instead.

However, the concern about potential toxicity keeps supplements like niacin, vitamin C, and magnesium severely underdosed, resulting in a loss of the incredible benefits they offer when optimally dosed. – Dr Thomas Levy

That last passage from Dr Levy pointing to Niacin was enough for me to go looking.

Turns out it’s another one of these hidden gems, necessary for our self-care toolkit.

Anything that keeps us out of the clutches of predatory Cartel Medicine is a good thing.

What I’m going to do here is take a look at a deep dive by Levy in his recent article, and then summarize an important book on the subject by Abram Hoffer MD PhD, Andrew W. Saul MS PhD and Harold D. Foster PhD.

Let’s first look at the Dr Levy essay.

Niacin is vitamin B3. It is also known as nicotinic acid. These are all synonyms for the chemically identical substance. Niacin, vitamin B3, and nicotinic acid are completely interchangeable terms.

Summary:

This article discusses the use of niacin (vitamin B3) as a treatment for schizophrenia and other mental health conditions. It argues that schizophrenia is a form of chronic encephalitis (brain inflammation) caused by severe niacin deficiency, which leads to low levels of NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) and impaired ATP (energy) production in brain cells.

The article reviews research showing that high-dose niacin supplementation can cure or significantly improve schizophrenia symptoms in many patients. It cites studies by Dr. Abram Hoffer and others who successfully treated thousands of schizophrenia patients with niacin therapy over decades.

The author explains that niacin and its derivatives (like niacinamide) are crucial for producing NAD, which powers cellular energy production via the mitochondrial electron transport chain. Optimizing NAD levels with niacin supplementation can restore proper brain cell function and resolve the chronic inflammation underlying schizophrenia.

The article also discusses niacin's broader health benefits, including improving cardiovascular health, supporting cellular health and longevity, and potentially helping other neurological conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. It argues that niacin is a safe, effective nutrient therapy that should be more widely used in psychiatry and medicine.

10 Key Bullet Points:

Schizophrenia is characterized as a form of chronic brain inflammation (encephalitis) caused by severe niacin deficiency. High-dose niacin therapy has been shown to cure or greatly improve schizophrenia in many patients. Niacin increases NAD levels, which is crucial for cellular energy (ATP) production. Dr. Abram Hoffer successfully treated over 5,000 schizophrenic patients with niacin protocol. Niacin therapy is safe, with no deaths reported from its administration in schizophrenia treatment. Effective doses for schizophrenia treatment range from 3,000 to 18,000 mg of niacin daily. Niacin also shows potential benefits for other neurological conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Niacin improves cardiovascular health by positively impacting blood lipid profiles. The article argues that avoiding niacin use in schizophrenia treatment constitutes medical malpractice. Niacin therapy is not part of the current standard of care in psychiatry, despite evidence of its efficacy.

How does Niacin work?

Niacin, also known as vitamin B3, works primarily by helping the body produce a crucial molecule called NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide). NAD plays a vital role in several key processes:

Energy production: NAD is essential for the process of converting food into energy (ATP) in our cells' mitochondria. This is especially important for organs that require a lot of energy, like the brain and heart. DNA repair: NAD is used by enzymes involved in repairing damaged DNA, which is crucial for maintaining cellular health. Gene expression: NAD is used by proteins called sirtuins that regulate gene expression and are associated with longevity and stress resistance. Cell signaling: NAD is involved in various cell signaling pathways that help cells communicate and respond to their environment. Antioxidant effects: NAD helps recycle antioxidants in the body, which protect cells from damage. Lipid metabolism: Niacin specifically (not other forms of vitamin B3) can influence lipid levels in the blood, potentially improving cardiovascular health.

By ensuring an adequate supply of NAD, niacin helps maintain optimal cellular function throughout the body, particularly in high-energy demand tissues like the brain. This is why it's thought to be beneficial in conditions like schizophrenia, where impaired cellular energy metabolism may play a role.

List of conditions that Niacin can help with

Here's a list of conditions that niacin has been reported to potentially help with, based on the information in the article and general knowledge about niacin:

Schizophrenia Alzheimer's disease Parkinson's disease Cardiovascular diseases (by improving lipid profiles) Pellagra (niacin deficiency disease) Depression Anxiety Insomnia Attention deficit disorders Autism spectrum disorders Migraines Chronic fatigue syndrome Arthritis High cholesterol and triglycerides Atherosclerosis Diabetes (by improving insulin sensitivity) Skin conditions (like acne and rosacea) Osteoarthritis Age-related cognitive decline Huntington's disease Multiple sclerosis Stroke recovery Cataracts Menstrual problems and menopausal symptoms Erectile dysfunction

Niacin The Real Story By Hoffer Saul And Foster Unbekoming Book Summary 154KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Foreword

BY W. TODD PENBERTHY, PHD

Niacin raises high-density lipoprotein (HDL), or good cholesterol, more than any known pharmaceutical, while simultaneously lowering total cholesterol, triglycerides, and the most pathogenic form of cholesterol-associated lipoprotein, very low-density lipoprotein (VLDL). This wide array of generally clinically desirable chemical adjustments is undeniable based on precise biochemical measures. Niacin (extended-release formula, Niaspan) has been shown to reduce disease progression in four other clinical trials as well. Medical doctors with proper knowledge of niacin will prescribe it for reducing cardiovascular disease risk and provide a description of how to use it. Niacin is frequently the gold standard control used for basic research experiments using animal models of atherosclerosis. In clinical trials, when niacin has been compared to other marketed drugs it has led to most undesirable effects for business, but most therapeutically beneficial effects for the fortunate patients. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) kills more individuals than any other disease. Accordingly, there is tremendous drive in the pharmaceutical industry to produce drugs to combat CVD. Merck and Schering-Plough convinced doctors to spend 21 billion dollars over seven years selling Zetia (ezetimibe). Ultimately, however, clinical trials revealed that Zetia actually increases cardiovascular events, making mean arterial walls thicker! Thus, it is no longer a good business idea for the pharmaceutical industry to compare drugs to niacin head-to-head. Immediate release (IR) niacin works just as well as prescription extended release (ER) niacin, but it costs approximately fifteen dollars a day to obtain 3 grams, while IR niacin costs just fifty cents. ER niacin causes less of a flush response initially, but with regular usage, IR niacin results in little to no flush at all, while all of the benefits are still reaped.

While the benefits of niacin for treating CVD are undeniable, given the rigorously precise biochemical measures, there has been more controversy over the benefits of niacin for treating schizophrenia and behavioral disorders. Seventy years ago, Dr. Abram Hoffer entered this scene at the all-time height of psychiatry equivocation when he first proposed with Dr. Humphry Osmond to try much higher doses of vitamin B3 for treating what resembled the dementias seen in the pellagra epidemics of the 1940s. Sigmund Freudian-based psychotherapy was all the rage in the early 1950s. “Refrigerator moms” (emotionally unresponsive mothers) were given as the causal explanation for schizophrenia. Hoffer and Osmond’s results were stunningly effective in the cure rate for schizophrenia, and were more effective than today’s best medicine used for treating schizophrenia. Nonetheless, poorly understood drugs are repeatedly marketed to suffering schizophrenics, while an ever-increasing variety of newly defined mental and behavioral disorders are identified. This book, Niacin: The Real Story, relates niacin to descriptions of the three main psychotic disorders: bipolar disorder (characterized by dramatic mood swings), schizophrenias (characterized by perceptual hallucinations and delusions), and schizoaffective disorders (characterized by periods of dramatic mood swings and also hallucinations and delusions).

As illustrated above with the Zetia example, it is rare that anyone addresses the question “What works best?” It is such a simple question. Instead, too much research today proceeds primarily from a for-profit motive. It is also so rare to have someone who was around to witness the historical transformation of medical motives from a “health-and-improvement motive” to a “much-increased-profit motive,” as Abram Hoffer and Harold Foster did. The profit machine ultimately consumed the spirit or focus of many a well-intentioned doctor, but Abram persisted in weathering the storm, risking his stature among his peers to maintain the premise of his work, always addressing the question: “What works best?” With an open mind and an incredible work ethic, Abram continued following the most recent research right up until the end.

There is so much more to the story of niacin than its success in treating CVD. Firstly, there are other distinct molecular versions of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) precursor besides niacin. They are also covered in this book. Secondly, there are many observations that would remain hidden from modern medical education if it were not for the work of the author of this book, Dr. Andrew Saul. Abram Hoffer’s experiences treating patients with high doses of niacin or niacinamide were almost too numerous to tell.

Even today, niacin, functioning as a precursor to NAD, perennially excites and stimulates modern discovery in molecular biology and pharmacology research. One of the most amazing mice used by scientists for twenty-plus years has been the Slow Wallerian Degeneration (WldS) mouse. Wallerian degeneration is the process of neuronal degeneration that occurs after physical insult to the neuron via razor excision or crushing of axons, all occurring in a petri dish. Normal neurons completely degenerate within twenty-four hours of damage; however, the Wlds mouse resists degeneration. Amazingly, WldS neurons survive for over two weeks, all without a nucleus, while still being able to be excited for at least a week! Eventually the gene was mapped and determined to involve triplication of the NAD-synthesizing enzyme encoded by Nicotinamide mononucleotide adenylyl transferase 1 (NMNAT1), where NAD itself could in part substitute for the neuroprotective activity conferred by this fortunate genetic mutation. Further research realized a role for the NAD-dependent pathways frequently involving histone deacetylase enzyme Sirt1 in Wallerian degeneration, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and others in the best animal models available for studying human disease. This same Sirt1 enzyme was previously identified as being critical to conferring caloric restriction (CR) dependent increases in lifespan, where CR is the only proven approach shown to consistently extend lifespan in all animal models.

However, with the genome(s) sequenced at the end of the shining day of the molecular biology revolution, the most important question remains: “What works best?” To this day, niacin ranks among the best answers. Based on sheer historical observation, pellagra was the most devastating nutritional deficiency epidemic ever reported in the United States of America. This epidemic deficiency was in large part the result of modern developments in food refining, when technological advancements enabled mass milling and the production and introduction of white rice and white flour to large populations of people. The pellagra epidemics followed, and then the golden age of vitamin discovery began. We realize from this history that modern human beings are most susceptible to niacin (and vitamin B1/beriberi) deficiencies. Thus, it simply makes sense that we would most likely benefit from higher dose application of niacin during stress or disease situations, which are well known to actively deplete NAD. Once niacin is transformed to NAD inside the cell, it is used in more biochemical reactions than any other vitamin-derived cofactor (over 450). This surely factors into the molecular basis for its varied physiological activities. Does it not therefore come as little surprise that niacin works to provide relief for so many conditions? Unfortunately, as Abram Hoffer once said, “Niacin works so good that nobody believes it.” Reality is what one wants to believe, but sometimes it is hard to believe. The fact is, there are so many situations where increased NAD is what we need to allow our body’s endogenous chemistry to catch up to the insults inflicted on it—whether it is consumption of too much sugar or alcohol, too much stress, too much fat, and ad infinitum.

There have been many amazing developments in niacin-related clinical research since the 2012 edition of Niacin: The Real Story, beginning with Alzheimer’s disease. More than 99 percent of 200 clinical trials designed to develop effective treatments for Alzheimer’s disease have failed. It wasn’t until 2022 that investigators began to examine the use of high-dose niacin therapy for treating Alzheimer’s disease in clinical trials. Research published in 2022 revealed that the niacin flush is key and uniquely important in this regard as well. Similarly, only recently have clinical trials begun to examine the use of niacin in the context of brain tumors, owing to promising results stemming from prior research in multiple sclerosis-related myelination research led by Dr. Wee Yong, Chairman of Neuroimmunology at the University of Calgary and with 320 published peer-reviewed manuscripts. It is increasingly clear that we need to fix human health problems using the parts that the human body machine divine instead of the come-and-go, routinely failing xenobiotic molecules that are pushed to clinical trials by the patentable-profit motive while all too often tragically failing the Alzheimer’s disease-afflicted patients and families.

Also, since the 2012 edition Niacin: The Real Story, the myth of niacin-related hepatotoxicity (alleged liver damage) that arose from sustained release forms of niacin in the early 1960s has been thrown on its head. It has since been learned that the immediate release least expensive form of niacin is in fact so healthy for the liver that it commonly reduces fatty liver by 50 percent and is now being pursued for drug development to treat nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Researchers recently published a study entitled “Niacin Cures Systemic NAD+ Deficiency and Improves Muscle Performance in Adult-Onset Mitochondrial Myopathy” in Cell Metabolism, one of the highest-impact biomedical scientific journals. To date adult-onset mitochondrial myopathy has been a condition for which there has been no successful consensus treatment. Even in the control groups there was increased muscle strength and decreased fatty liver after simply taking 1g of niacin daily for over one month. Finally, it is now known that niacin can correct congenital malformations arising from defects in the conversion of tryptophan to NAD. The full range of niacin’s benefits in the context of early development remains poorly understood.

Clinical trial research has routinely proceeded at a glacial pace with respect to consideration of orthomolecular medical approaches involving niacin, but as the mountain of supporting basic and genomic research accumulates it becomes undeniable that we must examine high-dose niacin in a much wider range of contexts to explore how many indications can respond favorably. The future looks bright, but physician/specialist education will be key to getting to implement its use in practice when an individual is not learned and confident in doctoring oneself.

In basic scientific research, there are many experiments that obviously can never be performed on human beings. We must learn the tragic way. This involves simple observational analysis, with the most medically significant lessons arising in urgent response to wars rather than through the standard biomedical scientific method. Abram and Harold lived through such wars and worked with the victims and reported with Andrew Saul on many of these most important examples of treatment with high-dose niacin. Their lessons are veritable timeless treasures. Aside from their research, reports of high-dose niacin treatment do not exist in the standard medical education literature. In this book, you will observe firsthand examples of the results of clinical niacin use as it has never been told before. It is an invaluable resource for everyone interested in maintaining optimal health.

Question 1: What is niacin, and what are its primary functions in the human body?

Niacin, also known as vitamin B3, is a small molecule essential for over 500 biochemical reactions in the body. It plays a crucial role in energy production, DNA repair, and cell signaling, making it vital for overall health and preventing deficiencies such as pellagra.

Question 2: Why should one read "Niacin: The Real Story"?

"Niacin: The Real Story" offers a comprehensive understanding of the clinical benefits of niacin, based on extensive research and practical applications. It highlights niacin's potential to treat various health conditions, making it an essential read for those interested in alternative and nutritional medicine.

Question 3: How did niacin therapy begin, and who were the key figures involved?

Niacin therapy began with the pioneering work of Dr. Abram Hoffer and Dr. Humphry Osmond in the 1950s. They proposed high doses of niacin to treat schizophrenia and other mental health disorders, achieving significant success in their clinical trials.

Question 4: What are the differences between niacin, niacinamide, and inositol hexaniacinate in terms of their effects and uses?

Niacin (nicotinic acid) can lower cholesterol and cause flushing, niacinamide (nicotinamide) is effective against mental illness without causing flushing but does not affect blood lipids, and inositol hexaniacinate (no-flush niacin) provides the benefits of niacin without the flushing but is less effective in lipid management.

Question 5: How does niacin work in the body, and why do we need more of it?

Niacin works by participating in energy production, DNA repair, and cell signaling. It is involved in over 500 reactions in the body. We need more niacin to support these vital processes and prevent deficiencies, especially under stress or disease conditions that deplete niacin reserves.

Question 6: What are the safety considerations when taking niacin?

Niacin is generally safe but can cause flushing, especially in high doses. The flushing reaction usually diminishes over time. It is important to use the correct form and dosage to avoid potential liver toxicity, particularly with sustained-release forms.

Question 7: What is the concept of pandeficiency disease, and how is it related to niacin?

Pandeficiency disease refers to a condition caused by a deficiency in multiple essential nutrients, including niacin. Addressing these deficiencies through supplementation can significantly improve health outcomes.

Question 8: How can niacin be used to reverse arthritis, according to the pioneering work of Dr. William Kaufman?

Dr. William Kaufman used high doses of niacinamide to treat arthritis, reporting significant improvements in joint function and pain relief in his patients. His work demonstrated the potential of niacinamide as an effective therapy for arthritis.

Question 9: What impact does niacin have on children’s learning and behavioral disorders?

Niacin has been shown to improve learning and behavioral disorders in children. Dr. Abram Hoffer treated many children with niacin, observing notable improvements in their conditions, including those with ADHD.

Question 10: How does niacin affect mental illness, specifically schizophrenia?

Niacin, particularly in high doses, has been used to treat schizophrenia by reducing symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions. Dr. Hoffer and Dr. Osmond's research indicated that niacin could double the recovery rate of schizophrenia patients compared to placebo.

Question 11: What are the benefits of niacin for cardiovascular disease?

Niacin effectively lowers LDL cholesterol, raises HDL cholesterol, and reduces triglycerides. It also lowers lipoprotein(a) and C-reactive protein levels, making it one of the best substances for improving lipid profiles and reducing cardiovascular disease risk.

[Unbekoming: Cholesterol doesn't cause heart disease. Read Karelia, Statins and Doctoring Data.]

Question 12: Which other clinical conditions respond positively to niacin treatment?

Niacin has shown positive effects in treating various conditions, including aging, allergies, alcoholism, Alzheimer's disease, anxiety, cancer, cataracts, cholera, detoxification, erectile dysfunction, fatigue, and more.

Question 13: How can niacin help with COVID-19 and long COVID, according to W. Todd Penberthy?

W. Todd Penberthy suggests that niacin, niacinamide, and NAD can help manage COVID-19 and long COVID symptoms by supporting the immune system and reducing inflammation, which are crucial in combating the virus and its long-term effects.

[Unbekoming: "Long Covid" is overwhelmingly mRNA vaccine damage, I think I'm going to use "injury" less, and "Covid" well I'm not really sure what the hell that is.]

Scientists have observed a threefold depletion of NAD (a form of niacin) in the cells of Covid patients, a condition blamed on the coronavirus. However, exposure to wireless technology and microwave radiation can also deplete cellular forms of niacin. The obvious defense is to limit EMF exposure and consume ample B vitamins, especially niacin. Proper preparation of grains and sufficient animal products will ensure adequate levels of the B vitamins. - The Truth about Contagion by Cowan and Fallon Morell

Question 14: Why is niacin considered the original megavitamin, and why is it more important than ever, as discussed by Richard A. Passwater?

Niacin is considered the original megavitamin because of its wide range of therapeutic effects and safety profile. Richard A. Passwater emphasizes its importance due to its ability to address numerous health issues, making it a vital nutrient in modern times.

Question 15: What historical significance does the mandatory niacin enrichment in the 1940s hold?

The mandatory niacin enrichment in the 1940s was a pivotal public health measure that eradicated pellagra, a widespread deficiency disease. This initiative saved countless lives and demonstrated the power of nutritional interventions in disease prevention.

[Unbekoming: I don't know anything about the history of this niacin "enrichment" but I do know that I don't want The State force "enrichening" anything for me, thank you very much.]

Question 16: How does the book differentiate between schizophrenia and pellagra?

The book explains that schizophrenia and pellagra share similar symptoms, but pellagra is caused by a total lack of niacin, whereas schizophrenia is a more complex condition that may involve a dependency on higher doses of niacin for treatment.

Question 17: What role does niacin play in orthomolecular medicine?

In orthomolecular medicine, niacin is used in optimal doses to prevent and treat various health conditions by providing the body with the right molecules in the right amounts, thereby promoting natural healing processes.

Question 18: How does niacin contribute to the prevention and treatment of aging-related diseases?

Niacin helps prevent and treat aging-related diseases by improving cellular energy production, reducing inflammation, and supporting DNA repair, which are critical processes for maintaining health and longevity.

Question 19: What are the potential benefits of niacin for Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions?

Niacin may benefit Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions by enhancing brain function, reducing inflammation, and protecting against neuronal damage, making it a promising therapeutic option for these diseases.

Question 20: How can niacin therapy improve conditions related to metabolic health, such as obesity and diabetes?

Niacin therapy can improve metabolic health by regulating lipid levels, enhancing insulin sensitivity, and supporting overall metabolic functions, which are essential for managing conditions like obesity and diabetes.

Question 21: How was niacin first recognized for its antianxiety properties, and what role does it play in treating anxiety and depression?

In 1949, niacin was reported to have synergistic effects with some drugs, indicating its antianxiety properties. It was later found to have anticonvulsive properties when combined with anticonvulsants, achieving better control with less sedation. Niacin increased the sedative effect of phenobarbital, a common barbiturate. It also proved therapeutic for a mix of anxiety, depression, and agitation. Over the past fifty years, niacin has been frequently observed to sedate animals when administered in sufficient amounts. Currently, orthomolecular treatment of anxiety involves vitamin B3 as a major factor, being more effective and safer than xenobiotic antidepressants, which are often no better than placebos and have severe withdrawal effects. Over the past decade, niacin has been used to help patients eliminate these drugs from their programs.

Question 22: How does niacin accelerate benzodiazepine withdrawal, and what were the findings of the case report involving a middle-aged male?

A middle-aged male successfully reduced his alprazolam (Xanax) dosage rapidly by taking very high doses of niacin along with gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) and vitamin C. Typically, withdrawal from alprazolam involves substitution medication and a gradual dose reduction over months. However, with high doses of niacin, vitamin C, and GABA, the individual was able to cut the dose by 60% in one week and by 90% in less than a month. After five weeks, the medication intake was zero with minimal residual anxiety. The patient experienced reduced anxiety when taking the highest levels of niacin, manageable daily anxiety, occasional nausea, and increased frequency of urination. The evening niacin doses as inositol hexaniacinate reduced nighttime urination.

Question 23: What are the mechanisms of action of niacin and GABA in treating anxiety and aiding benzodiazepine withdrawal?

Niacin aids benzodiazepine withdrawal by increasing NAD levels, which accelerates the metabolism of toxic waste products from drugs like alprazolam. This process enhances the rate of drug-metabolizing reactions, clearing the drug from the body faster. GABA, an inhibitory neurotransmitter, helps with anxiety by providing a calming effect, even though it does not readily cross the blood-brain barrier. GABA receptors in the liver, immune cells, and lung cells can bind GABA, influencing the central nervous system indirectly. Niacin and niacinamide are converted to NAD, which is crucial for over 450 reactions in the body, including drug metabolism and maintaining neurotransmitter homeostasis.

Question 24: How does niacin contribute to cancer prevention and treatment, and what evidence supports its effectiveness?

Niacin decreases the death rate of cancer patients by protecting cells and tissues from damage caused by toxic molecules or free radicals. It helps protect against cancer by converting to NAD, which is necessary for many reactions, including DNA repair. Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase uses NAD to repair damaged DNA, increasing the activity of DNA ligase and enhancing the cell's ability to repair itself. Studies have shown that niacin can prevent cancer processes and decrease the development of cancer in cells exposed to carcinogens. Research indicates that niacin deficiency promotes cancer by decreasing genomic stability and increasing mutation chances. Supplementation with high-dose NAD precursors has been found beneficial for cancer patients.

Question 25: What role does niacin play in chemotherapy, and how does it protect against chemotherapeutic side effects?

Niacin is important in preventing cancer and reducing chemotherapeutic side effects. Chemotherapy often causes DNA damage, leading to secondary or treatment-related cancers. Niacin supplementation protects against these effects by maintaining genomic stability and preventing mutation. Studies have shown that niacin deficiency delays DNA repair, promotes DNA strand breaks, and increases the risk of cancer. Niacin supplementation protects bone marrow cells from the side effects of genotoxic chemotherapy drugs and enhances the integrity of the genome. It is recommended to start with low dosages of niacin and gradually increase to higher doses during cancer treatment to achieve these protective effects.

[Unbekoming: How about we don't give the chemotherapy to start?]

Question 26: How does niacin help prevent cataracts, and what other nutrients are important for cataract prevention?

Niacin, along with larger than dietary quantities of B-complex vitamins and vitamin A, helps prevent cataracts. Research involving 2873 persons showed a 30 to 60 percent reduction in nuclear or cortical cataracts with supplemental amounts of these nutrients. Antioxidants such as lutein, vitamins C and E, are also important for cataract prevention. Higher than recommended daily intakes of these vitamins are advised to reduce the risk of cataracts effectively.

[Unbekoming: An alternative view on Vitamin A.]

Question 27: How does niacin aid in the treatment of cholera and diarrhea, and what are the effects of niacinamide in these conditions?

Niacin inhibits and reverses intestinal secretion caused by cholera toxin and E. coli enterotoxin. A randomized controlled clinical trial showed that 2000 milligrams of niacin per day in divided doses reduced fluid loss in cholera patients within half a day and was well-tolerated. Niacin also reduces diarrhea associated with pancreatic tumors in humans. However, niacinamide does not appear to have the same fluid-loss-reducing effect.

Question 28: What is the Hubbard detoxification program, and how is niacin used in this treatment?

The Hubbard detoxification program combines induced sweating by heat (e.g., sauna) with niacin to treat patients. Niacin is safe and effective, and the program has been helpful despite criticism. The program involves placing patients on niacin and using heat to induce sweating. This method has been effective, though it has faced criticism for not being scientifically explained by Hubbard. The effectiveness and safety of the treatment are the primary concerns, and evidence-based medicine should focus on results rather than the origin of the method.

Question 29: How is niacin used in treating epidermolysis bullosa, and what were the outcomes in the case of the patient CC?

Epidermolysis bullosa is treated with niacinamide, along with other supplements like ascorbic acid, pyridoxine, cod liver oil, zinc sulfate, and linseed oil. In the case of patient CC, he showed significant improvement within two weeks of starting the supplement regimen. His skin appeared healthier, lesions healed faster, he gained weight, and his constipation was resolved. Although he continued to experience some skin eruptions, the overall improvement was notable.

Question 30: Can niacin help with erectile dysfunction (ED), and what evidence supports its effectiveness?

Niacin can help with erectile dysfunction by normalizing blood lipids and improving circulation. Niacin's vasodilatory effects facilitate erections, which depend on blood supply to the penis. Research has shown that niacin alone can improve erectile function in patients with moderate to severe ED and dyslipidemia. High-dose niacin therapy can correct dyslipidemia, lower LDL, VLDL, and triglycerides, and increase HDL levels. The engorgement of the penis relies on healthy circulation, and niacin addresses these concerns safely. Additionally, niacin increases nitric oxide production, further supporting its role in treating ED.

Question 31: What are the causes of fatigue, and how can niacin help alleviate idiopathic fatigue (IF)?

Fatigue accompanies many afflictions and is a universal response to being sick. It is common in nutritional diseases, infections, chronic pain, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, mood disorders, and more. Idiopathic fatigue (IF) refers to fatigue with no identified causes. Niacin can help alleviate IF by improving blood flow, breaking up red cell clumps, dilating capillaries, and decreasing blood viscosity. The program for treating IF includes large doses of parenteral vitamin B12, essential fatty acids, and niacin. This approach increases blood flow to tissues, decreases red cell size, prevents sludging, and decreases viscosity, effectively treating IF.

Question 32: What is Hartnup disease, and how does niacin provide relief for its symptoms?

Hartnup disease is a hereditary condition characterized by an inability to absorb tryptophan and some other amino acids, resulting in skin rash and brain abnormalities. Niacin or niacinamide supplementation is essential for providing relief from skin and neurological symptoms. Dietary quantities of niacin are insufficient, and higher doses are necessary to manage the condition effectively.

Question 33: How has niacin been used in treating Huntington’s disease, and what were the outcomes in the reported cases?

Huntington's disease is a mixture of schizophrenic symptoms and neurological signs. Niacin, combined with vitamin E, has been used to treat Huntington's disease with positive outcomes. In the reported cases, patients recovered from psychosis and physical symptoms with this treatment. Niacin provides protection against psychosis, while vitamin E protects against physical symptoms. The success rate in these cases suggests that niacin is a key factor in managing Huntington's disease.

Question 34: What are the potential benefits of niacin for migraine prevention, and what does the research say about its effectiveness?

Niacin has been considered for migraine prevention due to its vasodilatory properties and potential to increase plasma serotonin levels. Research indicates that niacin may be effective in treating acute and chronic migraine and tension-type headaches, though it has not become part of contemporary medicine. A review of niacin therapy for migraine stated that niacin's mechanisms of action include vasodilation and improved mitochondrial energy metabolism. Despite the lack of controlled clinical trials, niacin may have beneficial effects on migraine prevention.

Question 35: How does niacinamide benefit multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, and what historical evidence supports its use?

Niacinamide, or vitamin B3, is key to treating multiple sclerosis (MS) by preventing the degeneration of demyelinated axons and improving behavioral deficits. Historical evidence from Dr. H.T. Mount and Dr. Frederick Robert Klenner supports the use of B-complex vitamins, including niacinamide, in treating MS. Their clinical observations showed that large quantities of nutrients could arrest and reverse MS. Modern research continues to demonstrate the efficacy of niacinamide in animal models of MS, suggesting that it is essential for nerve cell health and repairing damaged nerve cells.

Question 36: How does niacin help in treating nephritis, and what case studies support its effectiveness?

Niacin has been used to treat nephritis by protecting kidney tissue and improving kidney function. Case studies show that niacin supplementation can prevent the need for dialysis and transplants. For instance, a patient with severe glomerulonephritis avoided dialysis by taking niacin 3000 milligrams per day and remained well for twenty-five years. Another case involved a twelve-year-old girl with glomerulonephritis who recovered with niacin supplementation. These case studies suggest that niacin can be highly effective in treating nephritis and improving kidney health.

Question 37: How does niacin contribute to the treatment and prevention of chronic kidney disease (CKD), and what are the documented outcomes?

Niacin supplementation has been documented to reverse chronic kidney disease (CKD) stages 1 or 2 in more than 25 case studies. Niacin treatment for CKD involves low doses of immediate-release niacin along with sodium bicarbonate, with or without calcium carbonate. This approach addresses the needs of CKD patients by improving kidney function and reducing hyperphosphatemia. Niacin's pathways involving increased NAD synthesis, PCSK9 inhibition, sodium transporter effects, and PPAR gamma activation make it well-suited for treating CKD multimorbidity and reducing all-cause mortality. The documented outcomes show that niacin can halt and even reverse CKD progression, providing a cost-effective solution for managing CKD.

Question 38: How does niacin help in reducing fatigue associated with idiopathic fatigue (IF), and what is the specific treatment program for this condition?

Niacin helps reduce fatigue associated with idiopathic fatigue (IF) by improving blood flow, breaking up red cell clumps, dilating capillaries, and decreasing blood viscosity. The specific treatment program for IF includes large doses of parenteral vitamin B12, essential fatty acids, and niacin. This program increases blood flow to tissues, decreases red cell size, prevents sludging, and decreases viscosity, effectively treating IF. Patients often experience significant improvements in energy levels, appearance, and overall well-being with this approach.

Question 39: What is the role of niacin in treating multiple sclerosis (MS), and what are the historical and recent findings supporting its use?

Niacin plays a significant role in treating multiple sclerosis (MS) by preventing axon degeneration and improving behavioral deficits. Historical findings from Dr. H.T. Mount and Dr. Frederick Robert Klenner showed that B-complex vitamins, including niacin, were effective in arresting and reversing MS. Recent research continues to support niacin's efficacy in animal models of MS, demonstrating its potential in preserving nerve function and reducing inflammation. Clinical observations and modern studies both indicate that niacin is essential for managing MS and improving patient outcomes.

Question 40: How does niacin contribute to the prevention and treatment of nephritis, and what case studies highlight its effectiveness?

Niacin contributes to the prevention and treatment of nephritis by protecting kidney tissue and enhancing kidney function. Case studies highlight the effectiveness of niacin in treating nephritis, such as a patient avoiding dialysis for over twenty-five years with niacin supplementation and a twelve-year-old girl recovering from glomerulonephritis with niacin treatment. These cases suggest that niacin can be a powerful and effective treatment for nephritis, offering significant benefits in improving kidney health and preventing severe complications.

