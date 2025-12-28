Lies are Unbekoming

https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/inside-the-lc-the-strange-but-mostly-true-story-of-laurel-canyon-and-the-birth-of-the-hippie-generation-part-i/

"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country."

Quote from Edward Bernays' book "Propaganda" originally published in 1928. Bernays cut his teeth creating the propaganda to get the American people to support the US's entry into WWI.

He later became the father of the public relations industry (i.e. propaganda for hire). Contrary to popular belief, propaganda is far more important in so-called "democratic societies" than so-called authoritarian or totalitarian societies as noncompliance can be more easily rectified by force.

But what was the US in 1914? It was an up and coming imperial power. What was going on in the 1960's? There was a very large (and with growing militancy) anti-war movement opposing US imperial conquest in south east Asia. Acid-addled hippies don't protest the war machine. Seeking altered states of consciousness, either thru drugs, eastern mysticism or new age thinking does challenge the system.

I recommend the book "Drugs as Weapons Against Us: The CIA's Murderous Targeting of SDS, Panthers, Hendrix, Lennon, Cobain, Tupac, and Other Activists " by John Potash; it covers much of the same territory.

