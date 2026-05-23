Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Nina's avatar
Nina
3h

This is amazing and heart-breaking. Perfectly describes the doctor, refusing to connect the dots and the gas-lit mothers

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
3h

Unbekoming, you nailed it. The cognitive dissonance of and repeated denial of copious stark evidence in front of one’s own eyes by those who work at pediatricians’ offices across the globe are astounding…not to mention tragic and infuriating.

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