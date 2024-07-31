I recently came across the important work of Dr Coleman and invited him to this interview.

There is a lot that I find interesting here.

The maligning of CO2, again. This time by anesthesiology. What is it about The Science and CO2?

But more importantly his contribution to the discovery of the Stress Mechanism that others have been searching for many years and also his reviving of the importance of Stress Theory.

If I have understood the matter correctly, I think a fair way to explain it is that Dr. Coleman has found a connection between stress and genetic expression, showing how stress can influence which genes are turned on or off in our bodies, affecting our health and development.

There are obviously quite profound and far-reaching consequences to this work.

With thanks for Dr Lewis Coleman.

1. Dr. Coleman, could you please start by telling us about your background in medicine, what sparked your interest in anesthesiology, and how your experiences in private practice have influenced your research interests over your long career?

Even as a boy of five or six years old I had decided that my best bet was to become either a scientist or a physician. I was repelled by the radio news of crime, punishment, murder trials and so forth so I wanted nothing to do with government or its military and its police. My father was a mechanical engineer who worked for the Union Carbide corporation, and I could tell that he was frustrated by corporate politics, so I was determined to avoid a corporate job as well. Biology was my favorite academic subject from the time of junior high school, so I chose that for my undergraduate major.

2. Can you explain what the "mammalian stress mechanism" is and how you came to discover it?

Many factors were involved. My undergraduate “honors research” project involved “anesthetizing” insects with carbon dioxide. I knew by that time that every cell in the animal body continuously produces carbon dioxide, and I didn’t notice that the carbon dioxide had any effect on me, so I reasoned that I must be asphyxiating the insects instead of anesthetizing them. I also took a course in cell biology where carbon dioxide was used to “anesthetize” rats. I wondered at the fact that this was a universal technique in animal research, but I didn’t question my professor about this until after I had graduated. I think my question shocked him, and he didn’t have a satisfactory answer for my question. This piqued my curiosity about carbon dioxide and promoted my native skepticism.

I was exceedingly fortunate to attend New York Medical College, which had retained a famous physician researcher named Johannes Rhodin to upgrade its basic sciences curriculum. Thus, I enjoyed his improved curriculum, which included detailed lectures on the mechanism of oxygen transport and delivery. There I learned how and why CO2 can mimic general anesthesia. However, I became even more curious about how and why animal researchers confused CO2 asphyxiation with general anesthesia. Dr. Rhodin was a pioneer of electron microscopy research and an expert in the “Stress Theory” of Dr. Hans Selye, who believed that all forms of disease are caused by a single physiological mechanism. Dr. Rhodin provided spellbinding lectures about stress theory, which had been the “prevailing paradigm” of medical research ever since the discovery of DNA. This entailed a search for a testable mechanism that could explain how Selye’s theory worked and enable its confirmation. This intense international effort had consumed the careers of hundreds of trained researchers, the lives of thousands of tortured test animals (mainly rats), and millions of dollars but had failed to find even a clue of any mechanism that could explain any aspect of Selye’s theory. Dr. Rhodin noted that unless someone could describe the elusive stress mechanism, he feared that Selye’s ideas would be abandoned and forgotten.

Dr. Rhodin’s lectures had the effect of a religious conversion on me. He refuted classical medical physiology, which is riddled with shortcomings, and left me convinced that stress theory represented the future of medicine. However, I never dreamed at that point that I might have anything to do with so esoteric a subject. At that point I thought that I should pursue a career in surgery, and headed off for a surgical internship at UCLA, which included a month-long rotation in anesthesiology. Physiology, pharmacology, and immunology had been my favorite subjects in medical school, and my brief exposure to anesthesia caused me to apply for a residency in anesthesiology at UCLA and abandon my idea of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

When I arrived in the anesthesiology department at UCLA, I found myself surrounded by professors and fellow residents who believed that carbon dioxide is “toxic waste, like urine” that must be “rid from the body” using mechanical hyperventilation during anesthesia lest it cause mysterious toxic effects and respiratory depression(!). At the time, I didn’t realize that I had blundered into the source of what I now call “The Great Medical Hoax of the 20th Century.” The founder of the anesthesiology profession, Dr. Ralph Waters, had deliberately created this hoax to besmirch the reputation of the nurse-anesthetists who had come to dominate anesthesia services in the aftermath of WWI, when physicians were in short supply. The nurses embraced the clinical research of Drs. George Washington Crile, Yandell Henderson, and John Lundy to supplement ether anesthesia with morphine analgesia and hypercarbia to optimize cardiorespiratory function and outcome and prevent devastating ether explosions. Their excellent outcomes had made them famous. Waters employed a combination of specious animal research and fabricated clinical reports, which nobody questioned, and he carefully placed his indoctrinated residents in prominent academic positions. He was a political genius, and nobody ever questioned his fraud. You will find a more complete explanation of this strategy in my publications.1,2

For me, the anesthesiology residency was a “Kafkaesque” experience. It was as if I were in an insane asylum, and I was the only lunatic. I knew from my medical school lectures that carbon dioxide is benign, beneficial, and essential for life, because it enables all aspects of the mechanism of oxygen transport and delivery that captures oxygen from the atmosphere and delivers it to cells deep within the body.3 Thus, CO2 is as essential for life as oxygen itself. Yet, here I was, surrounded by people who believed that carbon dioxide was toxic and dangerous. I wondered if I had somehow missed some sort of important information. I didn’t dare challenge this universal dogma. I cautiously asked one of the other residents if he knew of any research that explained why carbon dioxide was toxic, and he referred me to the published research of Dr. Edmund Eger at UCSF.4 In those days the Internet was still unknown, but UCLA had an anesthesia library, so I was able to obtain Eger’s publications. I found them curiously inconsistent and unconvincing. He had concluded that “acidosis” mimics anesthesia and had ignored the simpler explanation that his study dogs had been rendered insensate by CO2 asphyxiation. I would encourage you to read his specious studies for yourself, which can be obtained free of charge from Anesthesiology journal.4 Years later I communicated with Dr. Eger via email and asked him if asphyxiation might have explained his dog research observations. His response was “I think not!!!!” He was the essence of asshole. I would further encourage you to read my published review of CO2 pathophysiology that includes the history of the CO2 hoax1 as well as my book called “The Great Medical Hoax of the 20th Century”2 which includes compelling photographic evidence.

Interestingly, the era of stress research lingered in anesthesia even though Selye’s ideas were abandoned elsewhere, and clinical anesthesia research focused on using narcotic supplementation to improve surgical outcome. This produced considerable evidence that it did so. Most of this research was backed by the Janssen Corporation, which had developed the new generation of synthetic narcotics including fentanyl, Alfentanil, Sufentanil, and Remifentanil. This research was summarized in Ted Stanley’s book called “Anesthesia for the Millennium”.5 Most of this research was performed in the context of cardiac bypass surgery, where patients were traditionally “weaned” from mechanical ventilation. Nobody realized that CO2 depletion during bypass caused the prolonged postoperative respiratory depression, nor did anyone recognize the harmful effects of hyperventilation, which often caused hypoxic brain damage in these elderly patients that manifested as “delirium” and “dementia.” That reflects the power of the hoax.

I expect you will have additional questions about all this. It’s a complicated subject, which is the reason that the hoax has yet to be confronted.

3. You mention that stress theory was once the prevailing paradigm in medical research. What led to its decline, and why do you think it's important to revive it?

Selye’s ideas were very powerful. They offered the simplest, and therefore the most promising (via Occam’s Razor) explanation of embryological development, tissue repair, hemodynamic physiology, and disease, and therefore represented the most promising prospect for an effective theory of medicine. This exciting prospect became the prevailing paradigm of medical research for 30 years. Unfortunately, the massive international search failed to find any clue of any testable mechanism that could explain any aspect of Selye’s ideas, and so government support for the research effort was gradually withdrawn, and Selye’s ideas were abandoned and mostly forgotten. Most of the research focused on HPA hormones, because there were known to become elevated by stress. They include epinephrine, norepinephrine, glucagon, etc. but these hormones decline within 48 hours after stressful events and therefore cannot explain the prolonged effects of stress. Nobody suspected the real stress hormones, which were von Willebrand’s factor (VWF) and tissue factor (TF) (a glycoprotein hormone produced outside the circulatory system). Everybody assumed that VWF and TF and blood coagulation factors VII, VIII, IX and X were exclusively associated with blood coagulation, as expressed in the “coagulation cascade”, and everybody ASSUMED that the only purpose of coagulation was to halt blood loss in the face of tissue damage. Furthermore, the research of that era was relatively primitive, and there were missing elements of evidence that were gradually revealed via unrelated research during the 30 years after stress research and stress theory were abandoned and forgotten.

What happened is that I unexpectedly encountered fresh information about enzymatic coagulation factor VIII, and immediately realized that it is an extremely rare “chimera” consisting of two completely unrelated sub-components. This piqued my curiosity and led me to engage in an extensive review of published medical research that lasted more than six years. By this time advancing computer technology and the Internet enabled me to rapidly review thousands of research reports. The more I learned, the more curious I became. The unique properties of factor VIII functioned as a “Rosetta Stone” that gradually enabled me to comprehend the stress mechanism. The project consumed all my spare time for some six years. Finally, I was astonished to realize that I had found the stress mechanism that Dr. Rhodin had described in his medical school lectures. I remain stunned by this realization.

Tragically, Dr. Rhodin died of cancer only a couple of years before I discovered the stress mechanism. I will always remember him as the most wonderful person I have ever met. He was an idealist, and he delivered his lectures to more than 5,000 medical students in hopes that one of us would remember stress theory and somehow discovery the elusive stress mechanism.

The discovery of the stress mechanism is the most important event in the history of medicine. It enables physicians to direct their treatments at the cause of disease instead of depending on fickle symptoms to confirm treatment success. It enables safe, simple, comfortable, and reliable treatments that can routinely save lives. Someday it will enable a new era of human existence that is free from the eternal curse of disease and premature death. Why not us? Why not now?? Must this await the arrival of our great-great-grandchildren??? Furthermore, it confers a “unified theory of biology” that explains embryology, evolution, ethology, anatomy, and other aspects of biology. It explains the origin of life, the Cambrian Explosion, and dinosaurs. It resolves the disparities of Darwin, Lamarck, Baldwin, and Saltation. It paves the path for humans to control evolution, with implications that presently reside in the realm of science fiction.

In short, the discovery of the testable stress mechanism should be the most exciting event in the history of medicine. Stress theory should be restored to its rightful place as the prevailing paradigm of medical research, so that research progress can be restored, with the immediate goal of eliminating disease altogether, and the ultimate goal of discovering the secret of evolution.

4. Could you break down for our readers how the stress mechanism relates to DNA and embryological development?

The stress mechanism is the “companion mechanism” of DNA. It is the “missing cog” in the mechanism of multicellular mammalian life. It converts the “genetic blueprint” contained in the DNA of every cell into the development of complex multicellular structures during embryological development (during pregnancy). It remains active for the duration of life to maintain and repair the multicellular structures it produced during pregnancy, regulate organ function, and enable the “fight or flight” mechanism that enhances survival.

5. Your book is titled "50 Years Lost in Medical Advance." What do you mean by this, and what key message are you trying to convey?

It has now been 50 years since stress theory and stress research was abandoned and forgotten. Since then, the “prevailing paradigm” of medical and biological research has been the “transcription/translation” mechanism, which has been confirmed in bacteria, which are far simpler than the eukaryotic cells that compose complex multicellular animals and plants. You will need to study my book to understand this. The Transcription/translation mechanism cannot explain how the genetic blueprint contained in chromosomes enclosed within the thick walls of the eukaryotic cell nucleus enables embryological development.

6. You propose a unified theory of medicine based on the stress mechanism. How might this change our approach to treating diseases?

The stress mechanism explains how simple, safe, inexpensive treatments can reduce stress mechanism hyperactivity, restore effective organ function, and cure disease. For example, life-threatening critical illnesses such as eclampsia, ARDS, MOFS, SIRS, SARS, COVID, severe burns, heart attacks, strokes, and so forth can be quickly controlled using combinations of anesthesia, narcotic analgesia, therapeutic hypercarbia, and antibiotics to salvage lives and rescue patients from impending death. Antibiotic potency and penetration can be optimized using the same treatments to cure stubborn bacterial infections such as sepsis, necrotizing fasciitis, osteomyelitis, and MERSA. Chronic illnesses (rheumatoid diseases) can be prevented and cured using therapeutic hypercarbia treatments. Medicine can be efficient and affordable.

7. Can you explain in layman's terms how the stress mechanism relates to common health issues like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer?

I can and I have in previously published papers and articles as well as my book.6-12

8. Your work touches on evolutionary biology. How does the stress mechanism theory explain differences between mammals and other vertebrates?

Life advances by evolving fresh stress mechanisms that adapt to specific sets of environmental circumstances. Remarkably simple differences in red blood cell morphology and metabolism determine the dramatic differences in anatomy and behavior of vertebrate classes, such as the differences of reptiles, mammals, archosaurs, dinosaurs, and birds. This is discussed in detail in my book. Taxonomists have long since anticipated that undiscovered physiological mechanisms explain the anatomical and behavioral differences between and among animal classes. Stress theory explains this. Again, this is explained in detail in my book called “50 Years Lost In Medical Advance.”

9. You've written about cancer from the perspective of the stress mechanism. How does this view differ from conventional cancer theories?

Stress theory explains that cancer is an abnormal self-sustaining state of tissue repair hyperactivity that can be reliably cured by treatments that control the stress mechanism hyperactivity that induced the “malignant” state. Conventional medical theory claims that cancer is caused by DNA mutations that are induced by environmental stress.13Max Delbruck and Simon Luria famously disproved this notion in 1943.14 Conventional cancer treatments consist of efforts to extirpate cells with “defective DNA” by using toxic chemicals, harmful radiation, and mutilating surgery, all of which are known causes of cancer. How can cancer be treated with methods that cause cancer????? This is scientific insanity on steroids! It is little wonder that these “treatments” are notoriously unreliable, though occasionally a few patients survive despite the malevolent treatments of their doctors.15 The stress mechanism indicates that cancer can be reliably cured using combinations of anesthesia, narcotic analgesia, hypercarbia, and tissue factor antidotes.

10. Could you elaborate on how environmental stressors might lead to cancer according to your theory?

Unrelenting exposure to toxic chemicals, excessive radiation, and emotional angst induces chronic, abnormal stress mechanism hyperactivity that sometimes induces an abnormal state of self-sustaining tissue repair hyperactivity wherein hyperactivated tissue repair fibroblasts invade and disrupt adjacent normal tissues, causing occult nervous activity that abnormally releases von Willebrand factor from the vascular endothelium into blood circulation and abnormally releases tissue factor into blood circulation. In some circumstances this can induce a self-sustaining state of tissue repair that is called “malignancy.” Calming this malignant state using combinations of anesthesia, analgesia, hypercarbia, and tissue factor neutralization can disrupt the malignant state and induce apoptosis that cures the cancer.

11. You suggest that conventional cancer treatments might be counterproductive. What alternative approaches do you propose?

Combinations of general anesthesia to control the “cognitive pathway” plus narcotic supplementation to control the “nociception pathway” and tissue factor antidote to control the “tissue factor” pathway should disrupt the malignant state within 24 hours. However, this has never been tried.

12. Your work also extends to a "unified theory of biology." How does this theory explain phenomena like the Cambrian Explosion or the extinction of dinosaurs?

The “Cambrian Explosion” occurred when multicellular creatures thriving in the vicinity of “rift zones” that ring the earth like the seams of a baseball evolved stress mechanisms that could survive and thrive in the cold ocean environments distant from the rift zones. Read the chapter describing the “unified theory of biology” in my book.

13. You've written about the "Great Medical Hoax of the 20th Century." Could you briefly explain what you mean by this?

Read my book of the same name!2

14. How do you see your work impacting the field of anesthesiology specifically?

Anesthesiologists should understand that carbon dioxide is benign, beneficial, therapeutic, and essential for life and regard mechanical hyperventilation as a form of malpractice instead of a beneficial practice. They should understand that blood pressure is NOT the “driving force” of blood flow. On the contrary, treatments that open the capillary gate, reduce microvascular flow resistance, promote tissue perfusion and oxygenation, and lower blood pressure are counterintuitively therapeutic and beneficial.

15. Your theories seem to have implications beyond medicine, touching on fields like biology and even paleontology. How do you see your work influencing these broader scientific areas?

Stress theory will revolutionize all aspects of biology.

16. As we wrap up, Dr. Coleman, could you share what you're currently focused on in your research and writing, and let our readers know the best way to stay updated on your work or get in touch with you?

At this time I would recommend exploring my website www.stressmechanism.com where most of my publications are available free of charge, and study my book, called “50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The Discovery of Hans Selye’s Stress Mechanism”. I will do my best to keep the website current, and it provides the means to communicate with me directly.

