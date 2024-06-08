I cannot recommend this book highly enough.

The below summary is absolutely no substitute, but it’s certainly better than never reading the book at all.

It’s clear to me that there is (generally) more truth to be found in older books. The heavy hand of Empire’s censorship was not the full court press that it is today.

Cartel Medicine is predatory, and this book, more than any other that I have read to date, describes and shows its ravenous nature, and especially its preferential taste for women.

This preying on women needs to be understood by both sexes.

Mark McDonald, in The United States of Fear starts with a chapter titled The Terrorization of Women.

It’s clear that the source of the cultural terrorization of women is Modern Cartel Medicine Propaganda.

This manufactured terror then seeks solutions and salvation from the terrorizer.

The first step is to deal with the fear.

Male Practice By Dr Robert Mendelsohn Unbekoming Interactive Book Summary

Male Practice by Dr Robert Mendelsohn (1981)

How Doctors Manipulate Women

Introduction

If you read Confessions of a Medical Heretic, you already know that I despise the institution of Modern Medicine, which I have been battling quietly for nearly thirty years. In that book I tried to reveal the insidious and often lethal ritual of medical practice in the United States and to alert my readers to the ways in which today's doctors fail their patients and abuse the trust that is placed in them. When I had finished I thought, "That's that. I got it off my chest, and I'll never have to write a book again."

After Confessions was published, I discovered one of the side effects of authorship-a rash of invitations to appear on the lecture circuit and on radio and television shows. I toured the country for weeks, giving interviews and answering questions posed by studio audiences and listeners who called in on the phone. Often I found myself a dismayed but sympathetic listener as they related their own tragic experiences at the hands of doctors they thought they could trust. It took only a few sessions with Phil Donahue and other talk show hosts for me to realize that Confessions had merely exposed the tip of the iceberg as far as medical excesses, incompetence, and abuse are concerned.

Many of the programs on which I appeared were directed specifically toward women. Those audiences confirmed with stark and shocking clarity something I had long suspected, but had not really focused on before:

Although medical and surgical overkill are routinely inflicted on all Americans, its primary victims are women.

I noted a strong indication of this disparity in the statistical evidence I had gathered for Confessions, but mere numbers don't disclose the human aspects of any tragedy. The reality of medical abuse of women came pouring out of the talk show telephones in an endless stream of heartrending case histories. I heard first-person accounts of mistreatment, malpractice, death, and injury that put flesh on the statistical bones. In most instances the women I talked to were themselves the victims. In others, their lives had been shattered or diminished by the needless death or suffering of a husband or some other loved one.

These always plaintive, sometimes angry, and often desperate women represented the legion of women in the United States who are among the walking wounded-mentally, emotionally, physically disfigured by the very doctors they thought were on their side. I knew I could do little to help them, but perhaps I could help other women avoid a similar fate. That is why I had to write this book.

A final note: I titled this book Male Practice and deliberately use the masculine pronoun in reference to doctors because most American doctors are men. However, this doesn't imply that women physicians are absolved from the abuses I cite. Certainly they are better able to relate to female patients, and they are free of all of the chauvinistic garbage carried around by men. But female doctors did go to the same medical schools as male doctors. They had to employ the same artifices and devices to compete and survive. They were influenced by the same Introduction ridiculous and dangerous dogma. Consequently, most of them emerged from medical schools and hospital residencies brainwashed to practice medicine very much as though they were men.

32 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is Mendelsohn's primary concern regarding the treatment of women by doctors in the medical field?

Mendelsohn's primary concern is that women are the victims of excessive, unnecessary, and often harmful medical interventions by doctors who prioritize their own interests over the well-being of their patients. He argues that sexism and a lack of respect for women's autonomy are pervasive in the medical field, leading to the overuse of drugs, surgery, and other treatments that can have devastating consequences for women's health.

Question 2: How does Mendelsohn describe the influence of male chauvinism on the practice of medicine?

Mendelsohn asserts that male chauvinism is deeply ingrained in the medical profession, with doctors often viewing women as hysterical, emotionally unstable, and incapable of making informed decisions about their own health. This attitude leads to a paternalistic approach to medicine, where doctors feel entitled to make decisions on behalf of their female patients without fully informing them of the risks and alternatives.

Question 3: According to Mendelsohn, what is the primary motivation behind most doctors' actions, and how does this impact patient care?

Mendelsohn argues that the primary motivation behind most doctors' actions is not the well-being of their patients, but rather their own financial interests and the desire to maintain their authority and control over the medical encounter. This leads to a system of "creative diagnosis," where doctors exaggerate or invent medical conditions in order to justify unnecessary treatments and procedures that benefit them financially, often at the expense of their patients' health and autonomy.

Question 4: How does Mendelsohn characterize the annual physical examination, and what are the potential risks associated with it?

Mendelsohn characterizes the annual physical examination as a dangerous ritual that often leads to unnecessary and harmful medical interventions. He argues that the examination is designed to find disease even in healthy individuals, leading to a cycle of overdiagnosis and overtreatment that can cause physical and psychological harm. Mendelsohn also notes that many of the tests and procedures routinely performed during the annual physical, such as mammograms and Pap smears, have been shown to have limited effectiveness and can lead to false positives, overdiagnosis, and unnecessary treatment.

Question 5: What does Mendelsohn suggest about the accuracy and interpretation of medical tests and x-rays?

Mendelsohn suggests that medical tests and x-rays are often inaccurate, misinterpreted, or used excessively, leading to unnecessary anxiety, overdiagnosis, and harmful interventions. He notes that many tests, such as the Pap smear and mammogram, have high rates of false positives and can lead to invasive procedures and treatments that may cause more harm than good. Mendelsohn also argues that doctors often rely too heavily on tests and technology, rather than using their clinical judgment and taking a more holistic approach to patient care.

Question 6: How does Mendelsohn describe the relationship between doctors and pharmaceutical companies, and what are the consequences for patients?

Mendelsohn describes the relationship between doctors and pharmaceutical companies as a corrupt and unethical one, where doctors are influenced by aggressive marketing tactics and financial incentives to prescribe drugs that may be unnecessary, ineffective, or even harmful to their patients. He argues that pharmaceutical companies prioritize profits over patient safety, and that doctors often fail to inform their patients of the risks and side effects of the drugs they prescribe. The consequences for patients can be severe, including addiction, adverse reactions, and even death.

Question 7: According to Mendelsohn, why are women more likely to undergo surgery compared to men?

Mendelsohn argues that women are more likely to undergo surgery compared to men because of the pervasive sexism and paternalism in the medical profession. He notes that doctors often view women's bodies as inherently flawed and in need of surgical correction, and that they are more likely to recommend invasive procedures for conditions that could be treated with less aggressive methods. Mendelsohn also suggests that financial incentives play a role, as surgeries are often more lucrative for doctors than non-surgical treatments.

Question 8: What are Mendelsohn's views on hysterectomies, and what are the potential risks and consequences of this procedure?

Mendelsohn views hysterectomies as a clear example of the overuse of surgery in the treatment of women's health issues. He argues that the vast majority of hysterectomies are unnecessary and that the procedure carries significant risks, including infection, hemorrhage, and even death. Mendelsohn also notes that hysterectomies can have long-term consequences for women's physical and emotional well-being, including early menopause, sexual dysfunction, and depression.

Question 9: How does Mendelsohn describe the psychological impact of mastectomies on women, and what are the alternatives to radical surgery?

Mendelsohn describes the psychological impact of mastectomies on women as devastating, often leading to depression, anxiety, and sexual dysfunction. He argues that the procedure is often performed unnecessarily, and that less invasive alternatives, such as lumpectomy and radiation therapy, can be just as effective in treating breast cancer. Mendelsohn also criticizes doctors for failing to fully inform women of their options and the potential risks and benefits of each approach.

Question 10: What are Mendelsohn's concerns regarding the safety and long-term effects of birth control pills and intrauterine devices (IUDs)?

Mendelsohn expresses significant concerns about the safety and long-term effects of birth control pills and IUDs, arguing that these methods have been inadequately tested and can cause serious harm to women's health. He notes that birth control pills have been linked to an increased risk of blood clots, stroke, and certain types of cancer, and that IUDs can cause pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility, and even death. Mendelsohn also criticizes the pharmaceutical industry and medical profession for downplaying these risks and promoting these methods as safe and effective without adequate evidence.

Question 11: How does Mendelsohn describe doctors' attitudes towards nutrition during pregnancy, and what are the potential consequences of restrictive weight control?

Mendelsohn describes doctors' attitudes towards nutrition during pregnancy as misguided and potentially harmful, with many doctors promoting restrictive weight control measures that can lead to malnutrition and complications for both the mother and the baby. He argues that doctors often prioritize arbitrary weight gain limits over the actual nutritional needs of the pregnant woman, and that this approach can lead to low birth weight, developmental delays, and other serious health issues for the child.

Question 12: According to Mendelsohn, what are the risks associated with the use of drugs during pregnancy and childbirth?

Mendelsohn argues that the use of drugs during pregnancy and childbirth carries significant risks for both the mother and the baby, including birth defects, developmental delays, and even death. He notes that many commonly prescribed drugs, such as Bendectin and DES, have been linked to serious health problems in children exposed to them in utero. Mendelsohn also criticizes the overuse of pain medications and anesthesia during labor and delivery, arguing that these interventions can interfere with the natural process of childbirth and lead to complications such as fetal distress and respiratory problems in the newborn.

Question 13: What are Mendelsohn's views on the safety and necessity of hospital births compared to home births?

Mendelsohn views hospital births as often unnecessary and potentially harmful, arguing that the interventions and procedures routinely used in hospital settings can interfere with the natural process of childbirth and lead to complications for both the mother and the baby. He notes that home births attended by trained midwives have been shown to be just as safe, if not safer, than hospital births for low-risk pregnancies. Mendelsohn also criticizes the medicalization of childbirth and the lack of autonomy and control that women often experience in hospital settings.

Question 14: How does Mendelsohn describe the use of fetal monitors during childbirth, and what are the potential risks?

Mendelsohn describes the use of fetal monitors during childbirth as often unnecessary and potentially harmful, arguing that the devices are unreliable and can lead to false alarms and unnecessary interventions. He notes that fetal monitors can restrict the mother's movement and positioning during labor, which can increase pain and discomfort and interfere with the natural progression of labor. Mendelsohn also argues that the use of fetal monitors can lead to an increased risk of cesarean section and other invasive procedures, which carry their own risks and complications.

Question 15: According to Mendelsohn, why do doctors often induce labor, and what are the potential consequences for the mother and baby?

Mendelsohn argues that doctors often induce labor for their own convenience rather than for the benefit of the mother and baby. He notes that induction can lead to more painful and prolonged labor, as well as an increased risk of complications such as fetal distress, uterine rupture, and postpartum hemorrhage. Mendelsohn also criticizes the use of Pitocin and other drugs to induce labor, arguing that these interventions can interfere with the natural hormonal processes of childbirth and lead to cascading interventions and complications.

Question 16: What are Mendelsohn's views on the routine use of episiotomies during childbirth?

Mendelsohn views the routine use of episiotomies during childbirth as unnecessary and potentially harmful, arguing that the procedure can cause pain, infection, and long-term complications such as incontinence and sexual dysfunction. He notes that episiotomies are often performed without the mother's informed consent and that the procedure has not been shown to prevent more serious tears or complications. Mendelsohn also criticizes the paternalistic attitude of many doctors who view women's bodies as inherently flawed and in need of surgical intervention.

Question 17: How does Mendelsohn describe the risks and consequences of Caesarean sections?

Mendelsohn describes Caesarean sections as a major surgical procedure with significant risks and consequences for both the mother and the baby. He notes that the procedure carries a higher risk of infection, hemorrhage, and other complications compared to vaginal delivery, and that it can lead to longer recovery times and chronic pain for the mother. Mendelsohn also argues that the increasing rate of Caesarean sections in the United States is driven more by financial incentives and convenience for doctors than by medical necessity.

Question 18: What are Mendelsohn's concerns regarding the use of silver nitrate in newborns' eyes?

Mendelsohn expresses concerns about the routine use of silver nitrate eye drops in newborns, arguing that the practice is unnecessary and potentially harmful. He notes that the drops can cause irritation and discomfort for the baby, and that they are often administered without the parents' informed consent. Mendelsohn also argues that the practice is based on outdated assumptions about the prevalence of sexually transmitted infections in pregnant women and that it reflects a paternalistic and judgmental attitude towards women's sexuality.

Question 19: According to Mendelsohn, why do doctors often discourage breastfeeding, and what are the benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and child?

Mendelsohn argues that doctors often discourage breastfeeding because they lack knowledge about the benefits of breastfeeding and because they have financial incentives to promote formula feeding. He notes that breastfeeding has been shown to provide numerous health benefits for both the mother and the child, including reduced risk of infections, allergies, and chronic diseases. Mendelsohn also argues that the promotion of formula feeding reflects a medicalized approach to infant nutrition that prioritizes convenience and standardization over the unique needs of each mother-child dyad.

Question 20: What are Mendelsohn's views on the necessity and risks of routine circumcision?

Mendelsohn views routine circumcision as an unnecessary and potentially harmful practice, arguing that it is often performed without the parents' informed consent and that it carries risks of infection, bleeding, and other complications. He notes that the practice is not medically necessary in most cases and that it reflects cultural and religious beliefs rather than scientific evidence. Mendelsohn also argues that the decision to circumcise should be left up to the individual when they are old enough to make an informed choice.

Question 21: How does Mendelsohn describe the overmedication of children by pediatricians, and what are the potential consequences?

Mendelsohn describes the overmedication of children by pediatricians as a serious problem, arguing that many common childhood conditions such as ear infections and behavioral issues are often treated with unnecessary and potentially harmful drugs. He notes that the overuse of antibiotics can lead to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and that the use of stimulant drugs for attention deficit disorder can have long-term effects on brain development. Mendelsohn also argues that the medicalization of childhood reflects a narrow and pathologizing view of child development that fails to take into account the complex social and environmental factors that shape children's health and behavior.

Question 22: What are Mendelsohn's concerns regarding the overuse of tonsillectomies and tympanostomies in children?

Mendelsohn expresses concerns about the overuse of tonsillectomies and tympanostomies (ear tube insertions) in children, arguing that these procedures are often performed unnecessarily and can lead to complications such as bleeding, infection, and hearing loss. He notes that the vast majority of ear infections and tonsillar issues in children resolve on their own without surgical intervention, and that the decision to operate is often driven more by financial incentives and parental pressure than by medical necessity. Mendelsohn also argues that the risks and benefits of these procedures are often not fully disclosed to parents, and that children are subjected to invasive and potentially harmful interventions without their informed consent.

Question 23: According to Mendelsohn, how do doctors often respond to female patients' concerns and complaints?

Mendelsohn argues that doctors often dismiss or minimize female patients' concerns and complaints, attributing them to emotional or psychological factors rather than legitimate medical issues. He notes that women are more likely than men to be prescribed mood-altering drugs such as Valium for vague complaints such as anxiety or fatigue, rather than being given a thorough physical examination or workup. Mendelsohn also argues that doctors often fail to take women's pain seriously, and that they may attribute chronic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia or endometriosis to psychosomatic causes. This dismissive attitude towards women's health concerns reflects a broader pattern of sexism and paternalism in the medical profession.

Question 24: What are Mendelsohn's views on the safety and necessity of mammograms?

Mendelsohn views mammograms as a controversial and potentially harmful screening tool, arguing that they can lead to overdiagnosis, false positives, and unnecessary treatment. He notes that the benefits of mammography in terms of reducing breast cancer mortality are often overstated, and that the risks of the procedure, including exposure to radiation and the psychological stress of false positives, are often downplayed. Mendelsohn also argues that the aggressive promotion of mammography reflects a broader trend towards the medicalization of women's bodies and the overuse of screening tests in general.

Question 25: How does Mendelsohn describe the risks and ethical concerns associated with amniocentesis?

Mendelsohn describes amniocentesis as an invasive and potentially risky procedure that raises serious ethical concerns about the use of prenatal testing and selective abortion. He notes that the procedure carries a small but significant risk of miscarriage and other complications, and that it can lead to the detection of minor or uncertain abnormalities that may not affect the child's quality of life. Mendelsohn also argues that the use of amniocentesis to selectively abort female fetuses reflects a broader pattern of sexism and discrimination against women in society.

Question 26: What are Mendelsohn's concerns regarding the use of diethylstilbestrol (DES) in pregnant women?

Mendelsohn expresses grave concerns about the use of diethylstilbestrol (DES) in pregnant women, noting that the drug was prescribed to millions of women in the mid-20th century despite a lack of evidence for its safety or effectiveness. He argues that the use of DES reflects a broader pattern of experimentation on women's bodies without their informed consent, and that the long-term effects of the drug, including an increased risk of rare vaginal cancers in daughters of DES-exposed women, were not fully understood or disclosed at the time. Mendelsohn also criticizes the pharmaceutical industry and medical profession for their role in promoting and prescribing DES without adequate safeguards or oversight.

Question 27: According to Mendelsohn, why do doctors often prescribe Bendectin for morning sickness, and what are the potential risks?

Mendelsohn argues that doctors often prescribe Bendectin for morning sickness because of aggressive marketing by the drug's manufacturer and a lack of concern for the potential risks to the developing fetus. He notes that Bendectin was widely prescribed in the 1970s and 1980s despite a lack of evidence for its effectiveness and growing concerns about its safety. Mendelsohn cites studies linking Bendectin to an increased risk of birth defects, and argues that the drug's continued use reflects a broader pattern of prioritizing the interests of pharmaceutical companies over the health and safety of pregnant women and their children.

Question 28: How does Mendelsohn describe the influence of sexism on the development and practice of gynecology?

Mendelsohn argues that sexism has played a major role in shaping the development and practice of gynecology, from its origins in the 19th century to the present day. He notes that early gynecologists often viewed women's bodies as inherently pathological and in need of surgical intervention, and that they developed invasive procedures such as the "Mississippi appendectomy" (unnecessary hysterectomy) as a means of controlling women's sexuality and behavior. Mendelsohn also argues that modern gynecology continues to be influenced by sexist attitudes and assumptions, such as the view that women's sexual and reproductive organs are expendable or that women's pain and discomfort are less important than men's.

Question 29: What are Mendelsohn's views on the necessity and risks of routine pelvic examinations and Pap smears?

Mendelsohn views routine pelvic examinations and Pap smears as often unnecessary and potentially harmful, arguing that they can lead to overdiagnosis, false positives, and invasive procedures such as biopsies and hysterectomies. He notes that the majority of abnormalities detected by Pap smears are minor and will resolve on their own without treatment, and that the aggressive follow-up of abnormal results can cause more harm than good. Mendelsohn also argues that the annual pelvic exam is not supported by scientific evidence and can be a source of discomfort, trauma, and shame for many women.

Question 30: According to Mendelsohn, how can women protect themselves from unnecessary medical interventions and treatments?

Mendelsohn argues that women can protect themselves from unnecessary medical interventions and treatments by becoming informed and empowered healthcare consumers. He advises women to ask questions, seek second opinions, and challenge their doctors when they feel that a recommended treatment or procedure is unnecessary or potentially harmful. Mendelsohn also encourages women to seek out alternative sources of information and support, such as midwives, doulas, and women's health advocates, and to trust their own instincts and bodily experiences. Ultimately, he argues that women need to take an active role in their own healthcare and refuse to be passive recipients of medical authority.

Question 31: What are Mendelsohn's concerns regarding the medicalization of normal physiological processes in women's health?

Mendelsohn expresses deep concerns about the medicalization of normal physiological processes in women's health, such as menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause. He argues that the medical profession has pathologized these natural processes and promoted invasive interventions such as hysterectomy, hormone replacement therapy, and cesarean section as routine treatments for "disorders" that are actually normal variations in women's bodies. Mendelsohn also argues that this medicalization reflects a broader cultural discomfort with women's sexuality and bodily functions, and that it serves to disempower women and make them dependent on medical authority.

Question 32: How does Mendelsohn describe the power dynamics between doctors and female patients, and what are the consequences?

Mendelsohn describes the power dynamics between doctors and female patients as deeply unequal and often abusive, with doctors holding the authority to make decisions about women's bodies and health without their full informed consent. He notes that this power imbalance is reinforced by the societal prestige and authority granted to the medical profession, as well as by the vulnerability and dependency of patients in the healthcare setting. The consequences of this power imbalance can be severe, including physical and emotional trauma, loss of bodily autonomy, and a erosion of trust in the medical system.

