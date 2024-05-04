I first came across Timothy in the comments.

I would post an article and often he would be one of the first to post a comment, and it would typically be just a link. Nothing else.

I’d click on the link, and it would take me to a research paper that I couldn’t decipher. Sigh.

Anyway, after maybe a year of this, it was clear to me that Timothy knew quite a bit about quite a bit, but accessing his knowledge base was a challenge.

I’m glad he agreed to an interview with me, because I got to know the man a bit, and gain some insight into his interests and work.

He works in what The Science™ would call the “fringes”.

But considering that The Science™ has turned out to have a penchant for propagating lies, untruths and half-truths, in service of Empire and its Cartels, and then protecting its mis and dis information, I think the “fringes” are where truths and likely truths are most likely to be found.

I appreciate that Timothy made the time for this interview, and I feel that his work is now more accessible to me, and hopefully others.

With thanks to Timothy Winey.

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -17:03

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

1. Can you tell us a bit about your background and what led you to begin researching water and other liquids? What sparked your initial fascination with this area?

Thank you for this wonderful opportunity to share my work with your readers. Allow me to state from the outset that water, in my view, holds the dubious distinction of being simultaneously the most complex subject imaginable while also being viewed by much of conventional science as a passive player in chemistry, physics and biology! The truth is, nothing, I repeat, nothing, is more complicated nor more poorly understood than water, yet ‘science’ happily plows ahead not knowing what they don’t know (unknown unknowns)!

Why not, ‘physics’ plows ahead without understanding gravity!

Now, to add further insult to injury, I’m not a classically trained scientist; I’m actually a violinist by training with some graduate work in education and psychology. Blasphemy you say! Who is this fiddler to tell science what is and isn’t? Well, if I didn’t have experiments to back up my statements, we wouldn’t be having this conversation to begin with. Indeed, had I been classically trained, I doubt I would have been crazy enough to take the path of experimentation I did. Only much later, after extensive reading, did I realize much of the theory underpinning my experimentation was related to concepts now more widely accepted (Bohmian Mechanics, Torsion Physics [Kozyrev], Entropy [Maxwell’s Demon], Quantumelectrodynamics [Emilio DelGiudice]

Magnetic Monopoles [Phillip Callahan], Superlight Theory [John Milewski]

and many others. In fact, the first sign that I realized I wasn’t completely crazy, or at least not completely alone, was In 2015, when I presented my research findings at the Physics, Chemistry and Biology of Water conference in Varna Bulgaria.

A young doctor named Manjir Samanta-Laughlin posed a fantastical theory that black holes produce copious amounts of water! Yes, space, as it turns out, is full of water! The more I listened to her talk, the more I thought of Milewski. After her presentation, I approached her and said ‘this is going to sound crazy, but have you ever heard of John Milewski or Superlight theory? Her answer could have knocked me over with a feather (‘Where do you think I got the idea!’ she retorted). Another speaker who made a strong impression on me was the brilliant Russian researcher Vladimir Voyekov whose encyclopaedic scientific mind is really something to behold when you witness him firsthand interacting with others on the fly. Voyekov gave a very convincing talk on the absurdity of ‘random’ evolution, a talk with such penetrating clarity and logic, I still get Goosebumps when I think about it. It’s rare to have such a brilliant mind also equally adept at communicating his ideas to a wider public.

As to how I ended up in Varna in front of all these Luminaries, is a whole other story. Nobel Laureate Brian Josephson actually suggested it might be a good idea to let me speak, and that was that!

2. What was that experience like, sharing your kitchen table experiments with some of the greatest scientific minds?

My presentation was somewhat controversial, both because of the wide range of effects across several different liquids and gels (general effect) but also because I was unable to disclose exactly how I generated the effect. Scientists hate this (cloak and dagger) stuff, but it was/is unavoidable, at least until recently. You can actually hear the conference host Gerald Pollack of ‘Cells Gels and the Engines of Life’ fame somewhat impatiently asking me during my presentation, how I generated what I called ‘Torsion.’ As a peace offering, I showed the audience my ‘battery’ (portable structuring unit) which was used to create the effects shown in my slideshow. This was as far as I was willing and able to go, since I was entertaining several commercial agreements at the time, not least of which, to clean up fuel combustion.

I recently made a breakthrough with regard to portable charging units that do not appear to lose their charge over time, just like magnets hold their properties indefinitely provided they aren’t shocked or heated. That being said, while my process may include magnetic monopoles, it is not a ‘magnetic’ process in the strictest sense; the truth is, we really don’t know what it is. What we do know is that the effects are robust, measurable (albeit indirectly) and appear to be of benefit to living systems. Wide ranging effects such as accelerated plant growth, inhibition of microbiology, improved vitality (especially in animals), even spontaneous cancer reversals have all been documented.

One of the more peculiar effects has been a reversion from grey hair to its natural color in both humans and animals. This sounds crazy at first blush, but the theory of Emilio Del Giudice on quasi-free electrons with water acting as an antioxidant could possibly explain this.

3. You mention that your experiments point to "hidden variables" in the fabric of space. Can you explain what you mean by that in layman's terms?

David Bohm’s theories of ‘hidden variables’ has been given new life after recent experiments on bouncing water droplets as a kind of physical analogy to the famed double slit experiment. I expanded on this posing the hypothesis that perhaps pilot waves are chiral.

I actually believe that much of what passes for so-called psychic phenomena is actually the ability to tap into something like ‘pilot waves’ with a dash of superlight. Milewski believes that superlight is the inversion of Einstein’s equation where as light is emitted from a source at light speed, it has a corresponding inward flow of ‘Superlight’ which is light speed squared. Superlight probably gives us information about things that are ‘about’ to happen (precognition). I recently correctly guessed 17 consecutive coin tosses under the influence of a torsion field. Try guessing 17 consecutive correct coin tosses in a row some time; I dare you! Before you invite me to Las Vegas, it only seems to work with electronic coin toss games…

4. The lava lamp experiments you conducted yielded some very unusual results, with the lamps behaving quite differently from expectations. What insights did you gain from those experiments about boundary layers and "fields"?

Yes, the lava lamps were among my earliest experiments, providing vital clues to the apparent coherent, supermolecular, possibly even fractal, nature of what I was observing. These experiments also provided vital clues about the so-called hydrophobic effect that would become central in my concerns about mRNA ‘vaccines.’ Contrary to popular scientific belief, it is not hydrogen bonds that control the overall structure and function of DNA but rather hydrophobicity. Hydrogen bonds control the possible order of base pairs, but that’s as far as they go. In landmark research, Bobo Feng et al. showed that PEG (an ingredient in mRNA) destabilizes DNA.

Indeed, it is this disruption of the normal hydrophobicity I suspect as being the main culprit in reverse transcription, a fairy-tale we need not worry about according to ‘Dr.’ Fauci and Co. Indeed, what could be scarier than reverse transcription? I know, frame shifting!

So as you can see, my research takes on new, existential urgency, for if my water can restore hydrophobicity and by extension, genomic stability, we may be able to forestall events too terrifying for most to contemplate.

I strongly suspect that the jab’s disruption to hydrophobicity is the main culprit driving the so-called turbo cancers now exploding; I also find it impossible to believe it could have been accidental. No one is that stupid, not even Fauci.

5. The oil and water experiments, with ingredients like denture cleansing tablets, seemed to demonstrate a "structured" effect that persists over time. How would you explain what's happening there to a non-scientist?

The longevity of the ‘charge effect’ is indeed perplexing, particularly since any so-called ‘water structures’ begrudgingly acknowledged by conventional science are also thought to be terribly short-lived. I believe that space itself is ordered, and that the appearance of stochasticity, as with the famed double slit experiments of quantum physics, is just that, an ‘appearance.’ I believe David Bohm was much closer to the mark in positing an ‘implicate order,’ and order you can see in my experiments.

Aside from the lava lamp experiments which seems to show an emergent, ordering out of chaos, I conducted stunning experiments with raw milk and vinegar producing perfect little vortices (tornadoes) in fractal patterns as the acid (vinegar) interacted with (curdled) the milk proteins. You can mix vinegar and raw milk, or any other type of milk, ‘til the proverbial ‘cows come home,’ and you will never get fractal vortices.

6. Your experiments with stevia as a sugar substitute have shown promising results in terms of improved taste. Can you talk about the potential implications of "structuring" for food science and health?

Well, structuring has definitely inhibited putrefaction which is probably down to an antioxidant effect of ‘quasi-free electrons’ (Del Giudice).

One of the oddest effects is the dramatic improvement to the taste and texture of wines and other beverages. In England, they are big on Sloe Gin around Christmas. There’s even a world sloe gin championship held every year which I won by structuring a commercial product and submitting it as homemade. I deliberately picked the worse and cheapest commercial sloe gin (which shall remain nameless) to show the robustness of the effect.

I may soon begin selling small charging discs to age/polish wine, particularly astringent red wine, as I now believe the discs do not diminish in strength over time. I still need to do some more testing, but I’m quite hopeful. Naturally, if people use the discs in attempts to structure other liquids or gels, I can’t stop them from doing so or endorse their findings, particularly as relates to any health benefits which I find quite sad, since it is my view that the first Amendment should protect such communications. But alas, I won’t be much good to anyone in jail, will I? John Rappaport wrote a superb summation of the ‘Big Pharmafia’ cartel in a piece titled ‘Would the government let Jesus Cure Cancer.’ It’s a must read!

7. The wine tasting results were quite remarkable, with experts rating a "zero" wine much more favourably after the structuring treatment. What do you think might account for such dramatic changes in taste and quality?

Again, it must be a quantum effect relating to spin. Luca Turin’s theory of smell is quite intriguing, especially when you consider ortho and para water ratios.

8. The hydrophilic polymer "snow" experiments showed some counterintuitive absorption and evaporation effects. How might your findings relate to applications like agriculture or product shelf stability?

Structured water evaporates from soil more slowly. It also appears to prolong shelf life of plants grown in it, plants that grow substantially taller and faster.

9. The diesel fuel combustion experiments, done in collaboration with university researchers, showed significant differences in freezing point and burn characteristics. What further testing would you like to see done to explore the implications for fuel efficiency and emissions?

Well, there’s no point in eradicating pollution if we’re all dead, so while important, fuel is on the ‘back burner.’ That being said, my first experiments with combustion were totally serendipitous. I was doing some experiments with water in a garden shed, and unbeknownst to me, the torsion fields structured the fuel in my lawn mower (gasoline). Months later in the Spring, when I went to cut the grass, my mower sounded like a Spitfire and would cut through the thickest wet grass without slowing down. I could scarcely believe my eyes, ears and most importantly, nose. I have the world’s worst grass allergy and so am terribly averse to mowing the lawn. I have been known to violently sneeze 50+ times in one minute. As a teenager, I had a scratch test done in an allergist’s office, and the reaction to grass was the size of a dinner plate. The doctor called in all the nurses to see. He said he had never seen such a reaction. Anyway, suddenly I wasn’t sneezing or even the least bit irritated. I finally put 2+2 together and surmised that it must have been the torsion fields. I bought a home CO detector which is supposed to beep when concentrations reach 400 ppm (the point where most people start to get a headache). A typical lawn mower produces around 65,000 ppm of CO! And guess what, I couldn’t get the thing to beep! Convinced the detector was defective, I went around to all the neighbours and tested their lawn mowers which of course, beeped instantly! That’s when I knew I had something special.

10. You've talked about observing an "exclusion zone" and defined boundary layers in many of the experiments, from gels to emulsions. Is there a unifying theory or mechanism you suspect may be at work across these different systems?

There is probably a spin effect at play. Some kind of spin force must be maintaining these stable exclusion zones, like a centrifuge separates constituents... This was my visceral impression when seeing the lava lamps. You must remember that there are two kinds of water (Ortho and Para), and I suspect their ‘normal’ ratio might be altered by structuring.

11. Homeopathy is a fascinating field that also deals with the structure and memory of water. Based on your findings so far, what implications or applications do you think your research might have for homeopathic medicine?

This is the latest on homeopathy and is stunning in its implications.

This research also has dire implications for non-ionizing radiation (cell phones, power lines, etc.). Dr. Jack Kruse writes extensively on the dangers of EMF’s. I am beyond disappointed that no Homeopaths have ever tried to collaborate with me.

12. Some of the observed effects, like changes in freezing point, evaporation rate, and taste, suggest wide ranging practical applications. What's one area where you think "structured" liquids could be a real game changer?

Well, if hydrophobicity is disrupted by mRNA and along with it DNA, we are facing the unthinkable. That is why I most urgently need to see whether or not, or to what degree, this can be reversed.

13. For the curious layperson who wants to explore some of these phenomena at home, what's a simple experiment you'd suggest they try, and what should they look for?

My most recent experiments involving Gelatin are stupidly simple, easy to reproduce and very instructive. I was very encouraged by my most recent experiment showing structured wine breaking down Gelatin more slowly than non-structured wine, giving a possible direct physical measurement of wine astringency which would allow folks to independently verify the smoothing effect of my wine structuring discs.

14. What are you currently focusing your research efforts on, and what future work do you have planned? How can interested readers best stay up to date with your latest discoveries and insights?

I publish most of my experiments on ResearchGate and write on a wide range of topics on Substack, including the publication of certain key experiments, particularly as relates to health. Stay tuned on Substack for updates on the Torsion Field charging discs!

Leave a comment

Share

Thank You for Being Part of Our Community

Your presence here is greatly valued. If you've found the content interesting and useful, please consider supporting it through a paid subscription. While all our resources are freely available, your subscription plays a vital role. It helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. Please make full use of our Free Libraries.

Discover Our Free Libraries:

Unbekoming Interview Library: Dive into a world of thought-provoking interviews across a spectrum of fascinating topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Explore concise summaries of groundbreaking books, distilled for efficient understanding.

Hear From Our Subscribers: Check out the [Subscriber Testimonials] to see the impact of this Substack on our readers.

Share Your Story or Nominate Someone to Interview:

I'm always in search of compelling narratives and insightful individuals to feature. Whether it's personal experiences with the vaccination or other medical interventions, or if you know someone whose story and expertise could enlighten our community, I'd love to hear from you. If you have a story to share, insights to offer, or wish to suggest an interviewee who can add significant value to our discussions, please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com. Your contributions and suggestions are invaluable in enriching our understanding and conversation.

Resources for the Community:

For those affected by COVID vaccine injury, consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Discover 'Baseline Human Health': Watch and share this insightful 21-minute video to understand and appreciate the foundations of health without vaccination.

Books as Tools: Consider recommending 'Official Stories' by Liam Scheff to someone seeking understanding. Start with a “safe” chapter such as Electricity and Shakespeare and they might find their way to vaccination.

Your support, whether through subscriptions, sharing stories, or spreading knowledge, is what keeps this community thriving. Thank you for being an integral part of this journey.