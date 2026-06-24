Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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XXX's avatar
XXX
3h

The view from a different point is so enlightening. This broader viewpoint encompasses so much more as the body is a totality and not an island of unrelated events. It is the wonder and beauty of an organism that treats offenses to it protectively, not as something to be viewed as being flawed.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
3h

Thank you for this amazing article and interview. Most of what is related makes sense, and I do believe the body has the unique ability to heal itself. I write this sitting in a room at the Ronald McDonald House where my young grandson has undergone major surgery. No one, including us, knows how he got so sick. Healthy as a horse one day and then BAM! critically sick. He is a mystery and an anomaly. Every day I search for answers to help him (something I have done for the past 2 plus years without success) which is why I love your articles.

On another issue, my experience is the complete opposite of Dr. Cole. Twenty years ago,I took my family off a meat-based diet, and we had amazing results wherein our bodies responded with healing qualities similar to what was related. We became healthier.

Immediately. Back then the decision was more protest against the CAFOs.

Fast forward 20 years and Capitalism has raised its ugly head (it always interfers when there is money to be made) to capture and destroy most of the vegan market we grew to appreciate. As a result, we are moving to a more meat inclusive diet. I am going to re-read this wonderful interview. Thank you again.

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