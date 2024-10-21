In Australia, the number of politicians that stood up to the government during the last 4 years can be counted on one and a half hands.

They were a small and brave bunch that gave hope to millions and did what they could against the leviathan.

But I need only one finger to count the person I'm aware of in Australia who is running for public office and campaigning against forced childhood vaccination and fluoridation.

That is Michael O’Neill.

I reached out and I’m glad we got to do this interview to spread the word.

With thanks to Michael O’Neill.

Michael O'Neill

Previous elections:

- March 2023, Legislative Council, NSW State Election

- May 2022, Senate Candidate for Federal Election (NSW)

- May 2019, Senate Candidate for Federal Election (NSW)

Michael is passionate about the rights of all Australians to have control over their own bodies.

He wants to see a full, and unbiased, investigation into the claims of thousands of Australian families that their child has been severely and irreparably damaged by vaccines. Michael also wants to see a halt to media-inflamed hysteria over what used to be normal and non-lethal childhood diseases.

Michael is also concerned with the archaic attitude to Fluoridating drinking water in Australia. Japan, and 97% of Europe have now stopped this practice and have had no decline in oral health.

Michael has been involved in the natural health industry for 35 years. He has witnessed first-hand the effectiveness of disease prevention using lifestyle change and harmless natural remedies. Michael has also been in contact with innumerable cases where people have been seriously damaged by so-called conventional medical treatments. Michael is contesting a seat in the Senate to fight for the democratic right of ALL Australians to take back control of their own bodies.

“We need to take BACK control of our bodies," says Michael. “They are a gift from God and should never, in a free and democratic society, be subject to government compulsion, either by direct force or emotional coercion.”

1. Michael, can you please tell us about your journey into health advocacy and what led you to establish the HEART Party in 2016?

I was personally impacted negatively by vaccines with my first child in 1986, but when the government decided to penalise parents for their health choice on vaccines, I could not stay quiet and decided to oppose these measures politically.

2. You've been involved in the natural health industry for 35 years. How has this experience shaped your perspective on healthcare and public policy?

I was a first hand witness to serious problems people had experienced with mainstream medicine. I also witnessed the overwhelming success in people’s health by adopting lifestyle and diet change without drugs.

3. What inspired you to transition from your work in natural health to pursuing a seat in the Senate?

We have a major problem that is politically supported and I decided the best way to block, or shed light on this problem was politically.

4. You've expressed concerns about vaccine safety. Can you elaborate on why you believe a full investigation into vaccine-related claims is necessary?

The regulatory bodies in Australia are funded and staffed by people who have worked, or are working, for the pharmaceutical industry. The HEART Party has put together a document that exhaustively outlines the players and their conflict of interest.

HEART Party | Conflicts of Interest in Vaccination Policies

5. How do you respond to the mainstream medical community's stance on the importance of vaccination for public health?

If they are so confident of the safety of Vaccines, then let them support a full open enquiry and listen to the thousands of Australians who have claims of injury and death as a result of vaccines.

6. You've mentioned "media-inflamed hysteria" regarding childhood diseases. Can you explain your perspective on this and how it differs from current public health messaging?

What was once normal childhood sickness e.g. Measles, has been elevated to a national catastrophe when children get measles, and the media are primarily responsible in this.

7. You've drawn parallels between current vaccination policies and historical events. Can you elaborate on these comparisons and why you find them significant?

The USSR was deeply involved in forced medication. Also, we have in history periods where either religion e.g. Dark ages, or communism, or fascism took away people’s rights for the good of the country or their objectives. I think we have entered a similar time and there seems to be no letting up. We have Digital ID, and crushing of freedom of speech in the current proposed legislation.

8. You've raised concerns about water fluoridation in Australia. What are your main objections to this practice?

The fluoridation of a town or cities water supply for a claimed health benefit, amounts to a mass medication program. This is a violation of persons right to get clean water and overrides their right to be not medicated.

9. Can you discuss the examples you've seen from other countries that have stopped fluoridating their water? What lessons do you think Australia can learn from them?

Almost all of Europe have now eliminated fluoridation of their water supplies with no outbreaks in dental decay. There is a lesson in that it shows the futility of our current mass medication program in fluoridating the masses.

10. You've mentioned facing opposition and criticism for your views. How do you handle this pushback, especially from the scientific and medical communities?

While the regulatory bodies and the mainstream medical establishment have trumpeted the safety of vaccines, there is a large number of scientists and medical practitioners that are whistleblowing and they are maligned and silenced.

11. What do you see as the biggest misconceptions about your party's stance on health-related issues?

Our biggest issue is the matter of medical compulsion. If the products and information on them are correct, then they should be able to stand scrutiny and on their merits.

12. If elected to the Senate, what would be your top priorities in terms of health policy reform?

My priority would be to see all claims investigated. We must hear the negative side and not silence science and eye witness accounts of the negative side. It is the right of Australians to know the truth.

13. Can you share a personal experience that has significantly influenced your views on health and medical freedom?

In the late 80’s, my grandmother was in an aged care facility. She had lost her sight and was going downhill over a period of months. Eventually the family was called and we were told that she will pass away soon, and they were taking her off all her medication that was keeping her alive. Within days she started to recover. She got her sight back, and health returned. It was then revealed that it was her medication that sent her blind and was killing her. That was an epiphany for me, in that I became wary of medication, which before hand I had accepted as lifesaving.

14. What are you currently focused on in your campaign and advocacy work?

At the moment I am focused on getting elected as that would give me an official platform to challenge the current narrative.

15. For readers who are interested in learning more or getting involved, how can they stay updated on your work and the HEART Party's activities?

Our website heartparty.com.au has a lot of information and where you can get involved. You can be a member, a volunteer, a letterboxer, a candidate. All these are applied for through the website.

