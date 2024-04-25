What I like about Larry is that he’s direct, tireless and practical.

He’s not only working to help parents wake up from the spell of vaccine propaganda, but he creates practical tools to help with the awakening and also with the injuries. Books, videos, course, detox spray etc.

I admire his approach, work ethic and contribution to so many lives around the world.

More people should know about Larry Cook.

That’s why I approached him for this interview and I’m very grateful he agreed.

With thanks to the inspirational Larry Cook, for everything.

1. Larry, could you please start by sharing a bit about your background and what led you to become an advocate for vaccine choice and natural health?

In 2005 I published my book, The Beginner’s Guide to Natural Living, which is an overview of the many topics related to how to live a healthy lifestyle, like why to eat organic food, which supplements to take, detoxification, the suppression of natural medicine modalities, why to choose natural remedies, and so, so much more. That led to co-writing a book in 2006, Victory Over ADHD (no longer in print), where my research led me to understanding how vaccines cause autism, with mercury being a primary culprit. I used my video film background to interview parents and doctors about how vaccines cause autism, recovery of autism through detoxification and other methods, among other video interviews.

In 2015 California Senator Richard Pan introduced SB277, a vaccine mandate bill for school children, which would take away all exemption opportunities except medical, and I just KNEW that was the beginning of adult vaccine mandates, so I got involved. I crowdfunded $10,000 to video interview parents who had vaccine injured children in order to raise awareness about the harms that vaccines cause and also created a website called Stop Mandatory Vaccination (www.StopMandatoryVaccination.com) to give the many, many reasons why vaccines should not be forced onto the population.

I also created a Stop Mandatory Vaccination Facebook Page and Facebook group. By early 2019 the Facebook Page was reaching 2 million to 7 million people per month and my Facebook group had over 160,000 members and we were adding 300 to 500 parents per day to the group. The Facebook Group became extremely popular with parents who would ask questions about vaccines, get very intelligent answers, and say they would never vaccinate again, or never start.

Around this same time mainstream media finally got involved – from all over the world – and started to run hit pieces on me and the Facebook Group, demanding that it be shut down. After hundreds of hit pieces, California Congressman Adam Schiff sent a letter to both Amazon and Facebook in February of 2019 demanding that we (anti-vaxxers) be removed from their platforms. In March 2019 Facebook censored my reach to just 5% and censored my group as well, and Amazon removed numerous documentaries and books that challenged the vaccine narrative.

In November of 2020 Facebook banned me entirely and shut down my Facebook Group and Facebook Page. Twitter banned me two hours later. Instagram, MailChimp, GoFundMe, Pinterest, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Vimeo and other platforms would ban me in the following months. In early 2023 Twitter (now X) reinstated my account.

2. Over the years, how have you seen the landscape of vaccine advocacy and opposition evolve?

The National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC.org) has been around for decades, educating parents and politicians about vaccines, usually taking a middle of the road approach to be “safe” and retain their non-profit status. In 2015 and especially in 2016 when more States got involved with introducing vaccine mandate laws, more people got involved. When the Plandemic hit in 2020 we were in full swing everywhere warning people about the dangers of vaccines, but it wouldn’t be until around a year after the COVID vaccine rollout – combined with freedom of speech on X – that a LOT more people would start speaking up because of the massive amount of death and injury the COVID vaccine had caused and continues to cause. Many people who were pro-vaccine prior to COVID went anti-vaccine once they starting to see all the death and destruction caused by the COVID shot (mostly on X).

3. In your experience, what are the main reasons parents decide to opt out of vaccinating their children?

In the beginning, say 5 years ago, the big reason would be risk of vaccine injury. However, now that more information has seeped into the marketplace with books, documentaries, websites, etc., the reason would now be the understanding that vaccines do not confer immunity (e.g., they do not work), that they never saved us from diseases (death had already dramatically dropped prior to vaccines) and then of course, risk of vaccine injury.

Parents are now aware of other parents who have both vaccinated and unvaccinated children, and their stories are always the same: the unvaccinated kids reach milestones sooner, are sick less often, get over illnesses faster, and don’t suffer from chronic health ailments like asthma, allergies, eczema, seizures, autoimmune disorders, autism and other ailments like the vaccinated siblings do. Several small-scale studies say the same thing: the unvaccinated are healthier. The CDC will never do a vax vs unvax health outcomes study and publish the true finding because if they ever did, all parents would immediately stop vaccinating. I discuss these studies and findings in Lesson 1 of my free online course for parents, How To Raise Healthy Vaccine Free Children.

4. You’ve mentioned using hyperbaric oxygen treatment for vaccine injuries. Can you explain how this therapy works and the types of conditions it helps with?

Hyperbaric oxygen treatment (HBOT) is the process of laying or sitting inside a pressurized chamber for one hour to two hours per session to “squeeze” ambient oxygen into the cells, which in turn will help improve healing at all levels since oxygen is required for all metabolic action. Hard chamber hyperbaric treatment pressurizes a hard chamber up to 3 times more atmospheric pressure than normal atmospheric pressure and a soft chamber mild hyperbaric oxygen treatment pressurizes 1.3 to 1.5 times normal atmospheric pressure (ATA).

Hard chamber higher pressure hyperbaric oxygen treatment (usually 2.0 ATA or higher) is very useful for wound healing, like for a diabetic foot that may need to be amputated if it is not quickly healed, or when divers surface too quickly and need to be pressurized again to reduce potential problems. Depending on the facility and the chamber, pure oxygen may also be added to the chamber to increase oxygen levels even more. Hard chamber treatments are often priced between $250 and $350 per session, depending on where one lives, and the type of chamber being used.

I give a full overview on my website about Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment right here:

Try Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment for Autism, Vax Injury, Brain Injury, Wounds & More

5. Regarding heavy metal detox, what are the typical symptoms you see that suggest someone might benefit from this treatment?

I’ve been recommending a zeolite-based heavy metal detox spray to my audience for over four years now and some of the biggest improvements are seen in children, especially as better neurological function, better bowel movements, and the clearing of skin issues, like eczema. Children who were nonverbal have sometimes started to talk within days of use, or weeks of use. Or speech has exploded. For adults, the clearing of brain fog, better sleep, less agitation, better skin, ending of fibromyalgia, and more have been reported.

The zeolite detox spray I recommend is nano sized, cleaned, remineralized, and suspended in water molecules so it can go throughout the entire body, exchanging a negative charged mineral ion for a positively charged heavy metal ion. The cage like structure locks onto the heavy metal ion and it is out of the body in 4 to 6 hours. It’s especially good for vaccine injured children and children on the autism spectrum. I have a lot of testimonials and an overview of how it works, right here: Heavy Metal Detox.

6. What impact has your work and stance on vaccination had on your personal relationships, particularly with family and friends?

Not much, really. Some close friends decided not to vaccinate their two children and they have incredibly healthy kids because of that choice. There’s been minimal impact – certainly nothing that affects me.

7. If you could go back in time, what are some things you would do differently in your advocacy or personal health decisions?

I was vaccine injured as a baby – I stopped talking at 18 months and didn’t start talking again until 3 years of age. My parents never figured out I was vaccine injured. I figured it out after being an anti-vaccine activist for a couple of years and then asked my audience if they had ever vaccinated at 18 months had the same thing happen. Lots of parents said yes. I must say, once I figured out I was vaccine injured, a lot of my life made sense. I never got vaccines in my adult life. While I was active on Facebook and putting in 60 hours every week I just KNEW time was of the essence so I pushed myself all the time and I am glad I did. No one knows for sure, but there is plenty of circumstantial evidence to suggest that my work has helped to ensure tens of thousands of newborns will never be vaccinated, and that makes me very happy. I have no regrets (that I had control of) – if I could go back in time and NOT be vaccinated as a baby, I would choose that in a split second.

8. From your perspective, what have been the most effective ways to educate people, and “wake them up” about the risks associated with vaccines?

I always went after the fence sitters – the parents who were not sure. I try to approach my advocacy about natural immunity first – that it is superior to vaccination – and then dive into why vaccines don’t work, and then talk about vaccine injuries last. After many years of watching the various questions come into my Facebook Group from parents, and also doing my own questionnaire for parents in the group, I created a 12-lesson course for parents that is in an actual sequential order of information I believe parents need to understand. I start with natural immunity and go from there. The free online course is called, How To Raise Healthy Vaccine Free Children.

9. Are there any books or documentaries that you have found particularly impactful in helping people understand the vaccine debate?

Yes, absolutely. I own over 25 books on this topic. My top recommendations for parents are to watch both Vaxxed I and Vaxxed II: Vaxxed I is about the CDC coverup of its own findings that the MMR vaccine causes autism, and Vaxxed II is about vaccine injury with a lot of parent interviews. Then I recommend every parent read Vaccines – A Reappraisal by Dr. Richard Moskowitz, who has 50 years’ experience as a doctor. This is the very best first book for parents, in my opinion. And, I also recommend every parent purchase The Unvaccinated Treatment Guide which is a natural remedy book for children written by two Naturopathic Doctors. I discuss these resources a couple more on my web page entitled, Here Are Some Specific Resources To Help Your Loved One Decide Not To Vaccinate.

10. How do you handle the criticism and opposition from mainstream media and other institutions?

I don’t worry about it at all. If someone were to Google my name, “Larry Cook vaccines,” they would find hundreds of mainstream hit pieces on me, from all over the world. I don’t care. I’m on the right side of history and I know I am on the right side of history. The healthy, unvaccinated children are my proof, as are the vaccine injured children.

11. In the face of legal and social pressures, how do you advise parents who are hesitant about vaccinating their children?

Parents have so, so many questions on so many different topics related to vaccines, but in short, I try to use succinct overviews and then lead them to my other resources.

Vaccines do not confer immunity, natural immunity is better, and vaccines always cause some harm, and can cause a lot of lifelong harm, like seizures, autism, or even death. For school, if an exemption is not possible, then home school or move to a freedom state. For friends and family pressure, the children and their health are much more important than other people’s opinions. And those other people, nor the pediatricians, will be there to take care of a vaccine in injured child.

12. You've talked about the "Deep State" in relation to vaccine mandates. Can you elaborate on how you believe this affects public health policy?

Parents in California shared with the Democrat legislators how their children were destroyed by vaccines. Lots, and lots, and lots of parents personally met with these Democrat legislators and shared extensive personal experience about the harm caused to their kids by vaccines, along with other information about how vaccines cause harm. Those Democrat legislators could have cared less and passed vaccine mandate bills anyway. Most of the Republican legislators listened to parents and opposed such legislation. The “Deep State” is the underworld controlling arm of Democrat legislators, and the RINOs too, and these elitists want every living creature force vaccinated across the globe. The Deep State pushes censorship initiatives so that we can’t talk about vaccine harm and why vaccines don’t work. Unless and until the Deep State is removed at a global level, the tyranny of vaccine mandates will continue to close in an everyone who believes in freedom. In reality, this is Good vs Evil – Spiritual Warfare.

13. As someone who has been banned from various platforms, how do you continue to spread your message and engage with your audience?

Mostly on X, but I have an email list as well. Sometimes I do interviews, like this one.

14. What are you currently focusing on in your work, and what are your goals for the near future?

I’d like to produce more videos on the topic but haven’t had the inspiration as to direction for those videos, yet. Mostly I post my opinions on X and grow my audience there.

15. For those interested in following your work or getting involved, how can they stay in touch and what platforms can they find you on?

I’m on X at @stopvaccinating and people can join my email list here:

Thank you for the interview.

Larry Cook

