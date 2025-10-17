J.B. Handley was everything the system wanted him to be—Stanford graduate, private equity professional, compliant parent who did exactly what his pediatrician said. Then his son Jamie got one too many vaccines, one too many rounds of antibiotics, and declined precipitously into profound autism. That decline shattered more than just a family’s trajectory; it revealed the lie at the heart of American medicine. Where once stood a trusting couple following orders now stand two of the most formidable warriors against pharmaceutical tyranny, their fury forged in the crucible of watching their child disappear after doing everything “right.” Handley didn’t just lose his mainstream life when Jamie regressed—he discovered that the mainstream itself was built on a foundation of destroyed children, suppressed data, and a medical establishment that would rather let kids suffer than admit what they’ve done.

Chapter 5 of “How to End the Autism Epidemic“ changed my life. Handley makes you see the aluminum travel from injection site to brain, carried by macrophages through what scientists call a “Trojan horse mechanism,” these nanoparticles crossing the blood-brain barrier to trigger permanent neuroinflammation. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. That chapter became my tool for cutting through the propaganda—I’ve used it to help three sets of parents in my life understand what vaccines actually do, and today three children are growing up completely unvaccinated because their parents saw the truth. This interview reveals the full scope of what Handley has been fighting to expose: the CDC destroying evidence, the government’s own expert witness Dr. Andrew Zimmerman fired for admitting vaccines can cause autism in vulnerable children, the vaccine court quietly compensating 83 cases of vaccine-induced brain damage while publicly denying any connection exists.

The interview brings forward voices that can’t be ignored. A whistleblower from inside Oregon Health Authority claims the 2019 measles outbreak was fabricated to change vaccine exemption laws—they found nothing in the database when searching for the cases that supposedly triggered a state of emergency. Hannah Poling’s parents, a neurologist and a nurse-attorney, documented their daughter’s vaccine injury so meticulously the government had to pay over $20 million while still denying vaccines cause autism. And then there’s Jamie himself, who learned to communicate through spelling and revealed he’s been intellectually intact all along, trapped in a body that won’t obey, remembering his development before the vaccines took everything away. When the neurodiversity movement claims autism is just a different way of being, Jamie writes: “I want to be free of this prison.”

Now, with RFK Jr. heading to HHS, Handley sees the first real chance in decades to expose what he calls “the greatest iatrogenic disaster in medical history.” But he’s not waiting for government reform—this interview is a battle cry for parents to trust their instincts over a medical establishment that has proven itself willing to sacrifice children for profit. Seven peer-reviewed studies show unvaccinated children are dramatically healthier, yet these studies are buried, their authors attacked, their findings dismissed. Florida has just eliminated vaccine mandates, creating the largest real-world comparison between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations we’ll ever see. I’m grateful for the opportunity to interview J.B. and appreciative of the considerable time and effort he put into these answers. He stands among the most important warriors in the battle against the leviathan. The autism epidemic can end, but only if parents stop complying with a system that has already broken faith with everything it claims to protect.

With appreciation and gratitude to J. B. Handley.

How to End the Autism Epidemic | J.B. Handley | Substack

Topics Covered

The Personal Story

J.B. Handley’s journey from mainstream parent to vaccine safety advocate

Jamie’s regression into autism after vaccination

Jamie’s breakthrough communication through spelling

The Science

How aluminum adjuvants travel to the brain

Why autism rates exploded from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 36

Mitochondrial dysfunction and vaccine injury

The failure of vaccine safety trials (4-5 day monitoring)

The Cover-Up

CDC whistleblower revelations about destroyed data

Dr. Andrew Zimmerman’s suppressed testimony

83 vaccine court settlements for autism paid quietly

The alleged fabrication of the 2019 measles outbreak

The System

1986 law giving vaccine makers immunity from lawsuits

How “herd immunity” arguments don’t match the data

Adult vaccination rates proving we never had herd immunity

Dr. Stanley Plotkin’s admission of testing on orphans

The Path Forward

What RFK Jr. could change at HHS

Florida’s elimination of vaccine mandates

Studies showing unvaccinated children are healthier

Resources and recommendations for parents

1. J.B., you went from Stanford graduate and private equity professional to becoming one of the most prominent voices in the autism community. Can you walk us through how your son Jamie’s diagnosis changed your trajectory and what you discovered in those early days of research?

We were so mainstream, my wife and I. And, so compliant. We did exactly what our pediatrician said. With our first son Sam, he somehow made it through the onslaught of vaccines. Our second son Jamie wasn’t so lucky. So many antibiotics, so many vaccines. He declined precipitously, and that’s what woke us up. His decline was undeniable, it made no sense, and as he got worse, we got more angry as we realized that his vaccines had done this to him.

My life has never been the same. My wife, too, is changed forever. We trust less but love more. Jamie woke us up, without him we wouldn’t have been ready for Covid and so many other poisons constantly offered to us by Pharma. What started as a parent’s desperate search for answers became a full-scale investigation into one of the biggest public health disasters in modern history—a disaster that’s hiding in plain sight.

2. When you were growing up in the 1970s and 80s, you never saw a single child with autism. Now it’s 1 in 36. What specific data points definitively prove this isn’t just “better diagnosis”?

I wrote a very long post to answer that question. The quick answer is it’s just common sense for anyone over the age of 40. You know in your heart all these kids weren’t there. Ask anyone over 50 about autism in their childhood—it’s the same answer all over the world: I never heard of it.

People don’t realize very, very thorough studies about autism were done over 50 years ago, most notably Treffert’s in Wisconsin in 1970 where he found the famous 1 in 10,000 number. Another huge study in the late 1980s in North Dakota also found a tiny prevalence, about 3 per 10,000. People don’t appreciate how different 3 in 10,000 is from today’s numbers, so think about this:

The researchers looked at all 180,000 children under the age of eighteen and determined that North Dakota’s rate of autism was 3.3 per 10,000. The children with an autism diagnosis were assessed in person by a doctor. The data was published in a journal. It was peer reviewed. It was replicable. They found 3.3 per 10,000 kids had autism.

We now know autism impacts 1 in 36—that’s eighty-three times more kids than the North Dakota study found in 1987. But it’s worse than that if you think about it a different way: In 1987 if you had 1 million kids, 330 would have autism. Today if you have 1 million kids, 27,777 have autism.

If you’re to believe epidemic deniers, you have to believe that the research on autism prevalence done in 1987 was simply wrong. The researchers in North Dakota missed a ton of kids and wildly underreported the actual number of autism cases. How many kids did they miss?

Well, if the North Dakota researchers found 3.3 kids per 10,000 when they should have found 277 per 10,000 kids with autism, they missed 98.8 percent of autism cases in North Dakota.

That means in 1987 the pediatricians, psychologists, and all of the screeners (not to mention all the parents) in North Dakota were missing 98.8 percent of kids with autism and just letting them slip through the cracks. These kids, all 98.8 percent of them, were sitting right next to you in class, and you, and their parents and doctors, never knew it.

It’s an impossible world, but it’s the one that the Bad Guys want us to believe in.

3. Dr. Andrew Zimmerman testified that 25-40% of children with autism have mitochondrial dysfunction. How can parents get their children tested for this, and what treatments exist?

It’s an abnormality in metabolism, and if a child has a mitochondrial disorder, his/her cellular energy level is low, and they are more at risk of having a vaccine pushing them over the edge and causing a bad reaction, including developing autism. A child with a mitochondrial disorder is at higher risk for an immune activation event after vaccination.

Vaccine proponents desperately want to portray mitochondrial disorders as rare, but that’s not the case, with the data showing that anywhere from 20 to 50 percent of children with autism have some type of mitochondrial disorder. Worse, mitochondrial disorders are sometimes genetic but can also be caused by the toxins in the environment. So a healthy child could receive one load of vaccines and develop a mitochondrial disorder and then receive a second load and develop autism.

Mitochondrial disorder as a preexisting risk to regressive autism is what Hannah Poling had. Based on her data, Dr. Zimmerman realized there is a “vulnerable subset” of children who regress into autism after vaccines because they have mitochondrial issues that may not be detected. Hannah’s mitochondrial disorder, which her dad repeatedly explained to the press was not rare at all, was what vaccine proponents would use to try to confuse the issue, to the great annoyance of Dr. Poling himself.

In 2006 a paper titled, “Developmental Regression and Mitochondrial Dysfunction in a Child with Autism” was published in the Journal of Child Neurology. It was a case report of a single child, Hannah Poling, and it told her entire story. The authors? Dr. Jon Poling and Dr. Andrew Zimmerman. Reading the study, you realize how Dr. Zimmerman and others at the Kennedy Krieger Institute were able to change their minds about the vaccine-autism connection: Hannah’s experience caused them to go back and revisit their clinical data.

What’s important to recognize is that the Kennedy Krieger doctors came to their new point of view through careful research of their entire patient population of autistic children. Hannah Poling was the catalyst, not the basis, for their conclusions.

What can a parent do? The only logical move is to avoid vaccination. Testing for mitochondrial dysfunction is expensive and imprecise. You don’t know which child will have their mitochondria pushed over the edge by the toxic load of aluminum adjuvants and multiple simultaneous immune activation events. The vaccine schedule itself is the Russian roulette.

4. You write that aluminum adjuvants can cross the blood-brain barrier. Walk us through the biological mechanism - how does aluminum injected into a muscle end up causing brain inflammation?

It’s sadly very simple and obvious. Few appreciate that the aluminum in vaccines is not organic aluminum from nature but rather man-made aluminum. It’s a nanoparticle and our bodies have no means to dispose of it. So, macrophages from the immune system grab the aluminum, circulate through the body, and deposit the nanoparticle aluminum in the brain where it stays forever, permanently infecting the brain. My most popular article is all about this unfortunate cause and effect.

Here’s what we now know that we didn’t know ten years ago: The aluminum adjuvant dissolves very slowly and can remain in the body for many months or years. What happens is a type of immune cell called a macrophage ingests the aluminum adjuvant nanoparticles through a process called phagocytosis. Eating foreign material is a primary function of macrophages.

The problem is that these aluminum nanoparticles are not digested by the macrophage’s enzymes. Consequently, the aluminum remains inside the macrophages for a long time—potentially years. These contaminated macrophages then spread the aluminum wherever they go in the body. And they go everywhere. The macrophages travel across the blood-brain barrier when there is inflammation in the brain.

It’s what scientists call a “Trojan horse mechanism”—the aluminum sneaks into the brain by hiding inside immune cells that are supposed to protect us. Once in the brain, the aluminum causes neuroinflammation, activates microglia, damages neurotransmission and synaptic activity, impairs mitochondrial function, and triggers the exact kind of permanent brain damage we see in autism.

Leading scientists around the world have been screaming about this for over a decade. Dr. Chris Exley from Keele University found extraordinarily high levels of aluminum in the brains of people who died with autism. Dr. Romain Gherardi from France showed that aluminum can persist in the body and slowly accumulate in the brain. The French warned us in 2013 that “continuously escalating doses of this poorly biodegradable adjuvant in the population may become insidiously unsafe, especially in the case of overimmunization or immature/altered blood brain barrier.”

And yet, despite this mountain of evidence, the medical establishment continues to claim aluminum in vaccines is safe because they’re comparing injected aluminum nanoparticles to ingested, soluble aluminum from food. It would be like claiming injecting gasoline is safe because drinking orange juice is safe. It’s not just intellectually dishonest—it’s criminal.

5. The CDC’s own data shows adult vaccination rates are terrible - only 9% for Hepatitis A, 24% for Hepatitis B. If we don’t have herd immunity for anything, what’s the actual justification for childhood vaccine mandates?

This is one of the more maddening parts of the whole public health fiasco that vaccines have created. If you look at the data I compiled from the CDC, it’s absolutely stunning. Nine vaccines we give children today didn’t even exist in the mid-1980s. Moreover, the vaccination rates for the three vaccines that did exist were hovering near 60 percent or less as late as the mid-1980s. Today, vaccination rates are all well north of 90 percent for American children.

If you think about this for long enough, it makes you realize how silly the oft-invoked notion of “herd immunity” really is, since we obviously couldn’t have been anywhere near vaccine-induced herd immunity in the mid-1980s. In fact, we’re really no closer today, because adult vaccination rates remain so low, and vaccines wane over time.

The whole “herd immunity” argument is a bludgeon used to shame and coerce parents, not a scientific reality. We’re told we need 95 percent vaccination rates to achieve herd immunity, yet somehow we all survived just fine in the 1980s with 60 percent vaccination rates and way fewer vaccines. How is that possible if herd immunity is so critical?

The answer is simple: The diseases we vaccinate against had already declined by 90-99 percent BEFORE the vaccines were introduced, thanks to improvements in sanitation, nutrition, clean water, and living conditions. Dr. Edward Kass, the President of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, told his colleagues this in 1970. The McKinlay study from 1977 proved vaccines were responsible for at most 1-3.5 percent of the total decline in mortality since 1900.

So what’s the actual justification for childhood mandates? There isn’t one. It’s about profit. It’s about a liability-free product that’s mandated by law. It’s the greatest business model ever created. Once vaccine makers became immune from liability in 1986, the autism epidemic began in 1989. That’s not a coincidence.

6. The Hannah Poling case resulted in a secret $20 million settlement after vaccines caused her autism. How many compensated cases like hers has the vaccine court actually paid out while publicly denying any connection?

The Hannah Poling case ripped open the curtain on what the government knows but refuses to admit. Here you have the government’s own vaccine court conceding that vaccines caused Hannah’s autism, awarding her family over $20 million, and yet the government still maintains publicly that vaccines don’t cause autism.

Think about the Orwellian nature of that for a moment. The same government that runs a vaccine court specifically designed to compensate vaccine injuries—a court that has paid out over $4 billion in damages—simultaneously claims the very injuries it’s compensating don’t exist.

We know of at least 83 cases where the vaccine court has compensated families for vaccine-induced brain damage that resulted in autism, even though the court refused to use the word “autism” in many of its decisions. These children developed “encephalopathy” or “seizure disorder” or “residual seizure disorder” and then—oh, by the way—they also have autism. The court has played semantic games to avoid admitting the obvious connection.

But Hannah’s case was different because the government couldn’t hide behind semantics. Her father, Dr. Jon Poling, is a neurologist. Her mother is a nurse and attorney. They documented everything. They had one of the world’s leading pediatric neurologists, Dr. Andrew Zimmerman, on their side. The government had no choice but to concede.

What makes this even more infuriating is that Dr. Zimmerman was actually the government’s own expert witness. He testified on behalf of the government in the Omnibus Autism Proceeding, where the vaccine court was hearing thousands of autism cases at once. But then the government fired him after he told them the truth: that vaccines can cause autism in a subset of vulnerable children. The government knew the truth and actively suppressed it.

Dr. Zimmerman later provided an affidavit explaining that he told government lawyers vaccines could cause autism in children with mitochondrial disorders, but they hid his opinion and misrepresented his testimony to win the Omnibus cases and deny compensation to thousands of families. That’s not science—that’s fraud.

7. You’ve obtained documents showing vaccine safety trials only monitor adverse events for 4-5 days. What percentage of autism cases manifest within that window versus weeks or months later?

This is one of the most damning pieces of evidence about vaccine safety I’ve uncovered. When you actually look at the clinical trials used to license vaccines, you discover they only track adverse events for a handful of days—often just 4-5 days after vaccination. Some trials extend to two weeks, but that’s still nowhere near long enough.

Autism doesn’t develop overnight. What we see in the real world is regression—children developing normally and then losing skills after vaccination. This typically happens over weeks and months, not days. Parents report their child was developing normally, hitting milestones, making eye contact, saying words. Then they get their 12-month or 18-month vaccines, and within weeks to months, the child stops talking, stops making eye contact, develops repetitive behaviors, loses social connection.

The window that clinical trials monitor completely misses this delayed regression. It’s designed to miss it. If you only look for adverse events for five days, you’ll never see the autism that develops three weeks or three months later. It’s the equivalent of a tobacco company testing whether cigarettes cause cancer by only following smokers for one week.

And here’s the other criminal aspect: The placebo groups in vaccine trials typically don’t receive true placebos. Instead of using saline or an inert substance, vaccine trials use other vaccines or the aluminum adjuvant itself as the “placebo.” This makes it impossible to detect adverse events caused by the vaccine because both groups are receiving the toxic ingredients.

Dr. Stanley Plotkin, the so-called “godfather of vaccines,” admitted this in his deposition. When asked why vaccine trials don’t use true saline placebos, he had no good answer. The whole system is rigged to hide vaccine injuries.

Based on parent reports and the available data, I’d estimate that virtually zero percent of autism cases would manifest within the 4-5 day window that vaccine trials monitor. The vast majority develop over weeks and months—precisely the timeframe that vaccine manufacturers conveniently don’t track.

8. Florida just eliminated all vaccine mandates. Based on the existing unvaccinated population data, what specific changes should we expect to see in their autism rates over the next 5 years?

Florida’s decision to eliminate vaccine mandates is a historic moment—it’s going to be the largest real-world controlled trial we’ve ever had. And based on every single study comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children, I can tell you exactly what we’re going to see: dramatically lower rates of autism, ADHD, allergies, asthma, and all the other chronic diseases plaguing our children.

I’ve documented seven peer-reviewed studies that compared vaccinated and unvaccinated children. Every single one showed that unvaccinated kids are healthier. The first study, published in 2000, looked at over 13,000 children and found that children who received the DTP vaccine were more likely to have allergies and asthma. More recent studies have shown unvaccinated children have lower rates of:

Allergies (dramatically lower)

Asthma (much lower)

ADHD (significantly lower)

Autism (virtually non-existent)

Ear infections (far fewer)

Eczema (much less)

Learning disabilities (significantly reduced)

These studies are nearly impossible to get published because they show results the pharmaceutical industry doesn’t want the public to see. The fact that seven made it through peer review tells you the results were so strong they couldn’t be ignored.

In Florida, over the next five years, I predict we’ll see:

Autism rates will begin to decline significantly in counties where vaccination rates drop substantially. We may see autism prevalence drop from 1 in 36 to something closer to 1 in 500 or better among the fully unvaccinated population. The gap between vaccinated and unvaccinated children will become undeniable. Parents will see their unvaccinated children thriving while their vaccinated neighbors’ children struggle with chronic health conditions. Other states will be forced to follow Florida’s lead once the data becomes clear. The pharmaceutical industry will fight tooth and nail to suppress this data, but the truth has a way of getting out. We’ll finally have the vax vs. unvax study that the CDC has refused to do for decades. They claim they can’t do this study for “ethical reasons,” but what they really mean is they can’t do it because it would expose the truth.

The CDC’s own whistleblower, Dr. William Thompson, admitted the agency destroyed data showing vaccines increase autism risk, particularly in African American boys. Florida’s natural experiment will generate the data the CDC has been desperately trying to hide.

9. The whistleblower claiming the 2019 Portland/Vancouver measles outbreak was fabricated to change laws - what specific evidence would prove or disprove this allegation?

I didn’t just hear about this allegation—I published it. A former Oregon Health Authority employee reached out to me directly through Substack with a bombshell claim: the 2019 measles outbreak in Portland and Southwest Washington was fabricated by public health authorities specifically to change Washington’s vaccine exemption laws.

This whistleblower worked as a fiscal analyst for the Immunization programs division of the Oregon Health Authority on floor 4 of the Portland State Office Building under Mimi Luther. I verified their employment. This isn’t some random conspiracy theorist—this is someone who worked inside the system and saw what was happening firsthand.

Here’s exactly what the whistleblower told me:

“The 2019 measles outbreak in Vancouver/Portland was fake. They made it up in order to change Washington’s law. I know because when I was writing SQL queries on the sentinel database, I tried testing it against that database and nothing came up, so I asked Rex Larsen why that was and he froze.”

Think about that for a moment. A database analyst working for Oregon’s health authority tried to query the measles outbreak data in their sentinel surveillance system—the system that’s supposed to track disease outbreaks—and found NOTHING. When they asked their supervisor why, he froze. That’s not the reaction of someone who has a reasonable explanation. That’s the reaction of someone who’s been caught.

Remember the context: California’s State Senator Richard Pan had already shown everyone the playbook in 2015. He took the Disneyland measles outbreak and used it to ram through legislation denying California parents any exemptions from vaccines for their kids to attend school. Other states took notice: hype up an outbreak, misrepresent the risks, scare legislators, push through draconian vaccine rules.

The 2019 Portland/Vancouver “outbreak” followed the exact same pattern. Washington’s Governor Jay Inslee declared a “state of emergency” and brought in the military. The military! For measles! It was worldwide news. The media went into full hysteria mode. And right on cue, legislators in Washington state began pushing bills to eliminate vaccine exemptions.

What evidence would definitively prove this was fabricated?

Access to the Alert IIS sentinel database. This is the immunization information system the whistleblower referenced. If measles cases were real, they should show up in this database when queried. The whistleblower said nothing came up. We need independent researchers to submit public records requests for the raw database queries and results from that time period. Original lab confirmation data for every reported case. Not press releases, not aggregate numbers, but actual lab results. IgM tests, PCR confirmation, viral genotyping. Were these cases actually confirmed in a laboratory, or were they “clinical diagnoses” based on symptoms? How many of the reported cases had definitive laboratory confirmation? Medical records and vaccination histories for all alleged cases. Who were these patients? What were their actual symptoms? What was their vaccination status? Public health authorities claim the outbreak was among unvaccinated children, but where’s the proof? Redacted medical records could prove whether these cases even existed. Communications between Oregon and Washington health authorities. Internal emails, meeting notes, strategic planning documents. If this was coordinated between two state health departments to manufacture a crisis for legislative purposes, there will be a paper trail. Public records requests should reveal conversations about the outbreak timing relative to pending legislation. SQL query logs and database access records. The whistleblower said they ran queries that came up empty. Database systems keep logs of queries. Those logs should show exactly what queries were run, when, and what results were returned. If the queries came up empty as the whistleblower claims, that’s smoking gun evidence. Rex Larsen’s response and subsequent actions. When the whistleblower asked Larsen why the database showed no outbreak data, he “froze.” What happened after that conversation? Were there any attempts to alter records? Was there any retaliation against the whistleblower? Were database access permissions changed? Legislative timeline analysis. Washington HB 1638 was introduced in January 2019—right as the “outbreak” was ramping up. The bill sought to remove personal and philosophical exemptions for the MMR vaccine. Was this bill already drafted before the outbreak? Who drafted it? The timing is awfully convenient. Financial incentives and pharmaceutical industry connections. Who benefited financially from this outbreak and the resulting mandate legislation? What are the pharmaceutical industry ties to the legislators who pushed the bill? What are the ties to the public health officials who declared the emergency?

Why I believe the whistleblower:

This isn’t the first time public health authorities have been caught manipulating disease outbreak data to advance a political agenda. The playbook is well-established. Create fear, manufacture a crisis, push through unpopular legislation while people are scared.

Look at the facts we already know:

Measles mortality declined by 98% BEFORE the vaccine was introduced

Measles is a mild disease in healthy, well-nourished children in developed countries

The hysteria around measles is completely disproportionate to actual risk

Vaccine exemptions are being eliminated nationwide using “outbreaks” as justification

Public health authorities have repeatedly lied about vaccine safety and effectiveness

The pharmaceutical industry has billions of dollars in profits at stake

The whistleblower’s allegation fits perfectly with everything we already know about how the system operates. They lie about vaccine safety. They suppress data about vaccine injuries. They misrepresent disease risk. They use fear and media hysteria to push mandates. Why wouldn’t they fabricate an outbreak?

What’s striking is how the mainstream media has completely ignored this whistleblower allegation. Not one major outlet has investigated it. Not one journalist has filed public records requests to verify the claims. The silence is deafening—and telling.

Compare that to how the media treated the outbreak itself: worldwide coverage, constant updates, interviews with “experts” warning about the dangers of unvaccinated children, politicians grandstanding about public health emergencies. But when a government insider says it was all fabricated? Crickets.

The bigger picture:

Whether this specific outbreak was entirely fabricated or just exaggerated, the underlying truth remains: Measles is being weaponized to eliminate parental rights and medical freedom. Every outbreak—real or manufactured—becomes an opportunity to push mandates, remove exemptions, and expand the childhood vaccine schedule.

This whistleblower did an incredibly brave thing by coming forward. They’re risking their career and possibly their freedom to expose corruption. Their allegations deserve a full investigation. But I’m not holding my breath waiting for the authorities to investigate themselves.

The only way we’ll get the truth is if independent researchers, journalists with integrity, and attorneys working on behalf of medical freedom file the necessary public records requests and subpoena the data. We need to see those database records. We need to see the communications between health departments. We need to see the lab confirmations—or lack thereof.

Until then, I’ll tell you what I told the whistleblower when they reached out: Thank you for speaking up. Your conscience drove you to expose something that needed to be exposed. The truth always comes out eventually, and when it does, history will remember which side you were on.

10. Your son Jamie can now communicate through spelling. What has he revealed about the experience of profound autism that contradicts what the neurodiversity movement claims?

This might be the most important question of all, and it’s why I wrote my book with Jamie called “Underestimated: An Autism Miracle.” What Jamie has taught me completely destroys the neurodiversity movement’s narrative that autism is just a different way of being that should be celebrated rather than treated.

Jamie is profoundly autistic. He’s non-speaking. To look at him, you might think he’s intellectually disabled, that he doesn’t understand what’s happening around him. The neurodiversity movement would tell you that’s fine, that’s just who Jamie is, and we should accept and celebrate his “neurodivergence.”

But when Jamie learned to spell using a letterboard, we discovered something remarkable: He’s completely intellectually intact. He’s been trapped inside a body and brain that won’t do what he wants it to do. He’s been aware of everything happening around him his entire life, but unable to communicate or control his body’s movements.

Here’s what Jamie has told us about his experience:

He hates having autism. He doesn’t want to celebrate it. He doesn’t think it makes him special or gifted. He describes it as torture—being locked inside a body that won’t obey him, unable to tell people what he needs, unable to make friends, unable to live independently.

His body does things he doesn’t want it to do. The hand-flapping, the repetitive behaviors, the inability to make eye contact—none of that is Jamie’s choice. His motor system is damaged. He wants to sit still, make eye contact, and communicate like everyone else, but his body won’t cooperate.

He understands that he was injured. Jamie knows he developed normally and then regressed after vaccines. He has memories of being a toddler before autism took over. The neurodiversity movement tries to gaslight families by claiming autism is genetic and present from birth, but Jamie’s lived experience—and the lived experience of thousands of other children who regressed—proves that’s a lie.

He wants to be treated, not celebrated. Jamie wants therapies that help him gain more control over his body. He wants medical interventions that reduce his inflammation and help his brain function better. The neurodiversity movement would deny him these treatments in the name of “accepting” autism.

The neurodiversity movement serves a very specific purpose for the pharmaceutical industry and the medical establishment: It reframes vaccine injury as genetic variation. If autism is just a natural form of human diversity that’s always existed at the same rate, then it can’t be an epidemic and it can’t be caused by environmental toxins like vaccines.

But the kids like Jamie—the ones who were developing normally and then regressed into profound disability after vaccination—they’re living proof that autism is an acquired injury, not an innate identity. Their experience destroys the entire neurodiversity narrative, which is why you’ll notice the neurodiversity movement focuses almost exclusively on high-functioning individuals who can speak for themselves, while ignoring or dismissing the experiences of profoundly affected children like Jamie.

Jamie didn’t write poetry about being “blessed” with autism. He wrote: “I want to be free of this prison.”

That’s the truth the neurodiversity movement doesn’t want you to hear.

11. You’ve documented that vaccine makers became immune from liability in 1986, and then the autism epidemic began in 1989. What other major changes to the vaccine schedule happened in those crucial years?

This is the smoking gun that proves the vaccine-autism connection. The timeline is so clear and obvious that the only way to miss it is to deliberately look away.

On October 20, 1986, the Los Angeles Times ran a story about a controversial bill making its way through Congress—the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. Ronald Reagan’s administration opposed it. The Department of Health and Human Services said the bill was “likely to do little to assure the vaccine supply.” The Department of Justice called it “a major new entitlement program for which no legitimate need has been demonstrated.”

But the pharmaceutical industry was threatening to stop making vaccines because they were getting sued so frequently for vaccine injuries. Congressman Henry Waxman shamed Reagan into signing the bill by portraying it as necessary to protect children from disease. On November 14, 1986, Reagan signed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, giving vaccine manufacturers complete immunity from liability for injuries caused by their products.

Think about what that did to the incentive structure. Before 1986, if a pharmaceutical company made a dangerous vaccine, they could be sued into bankruptcy. After 1986, they faced zero legal liability. What product gets safer when you remove all accountability for harm? None. What product gets more dangerous? All of them.

Here’s what happened to the vaccine schedule after 1986:

The number of vaccines exploded. In the early 1980s, children received about 11 doses of 3 different vaccines (DTP, MMR, and polio). Today, children receive 72 doses of 16 different vaccines by age 18, with 50 doses given before age 6.

New vaccines containing aluminum adjuvants were added. The Hepatitis B vaccine was added to the schedule in 1991, given to newborns on their first day of life. The Hepatitis A vaccine, the pneumococcal vaccine, the meningococcal vaccine—all containing aluminum adjuvant—were added throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

Multiple vaccines began to be given simultaneously. Instead of spacing out vaccines, the CDC started recommending that children receive as many as 8 different vaccines at a single office visit. This created a massive immune activation event and an aluminum overload that children’s bodies simply cannot handle.

The autism epidemic began in 1989. The first birth cohorts to receive the full expanded vaccine schedule started showing up with autism diagnoses around 1989-1991. By the mid-1990s, autism prevalence was skyrocketing. Today it’s 1 in 36, up from about 1 in 10,000 in the early 1980s before the liability shield.

The CDC’s own data proves this timeline. I compiled vaccination rates from the mid-1980s showing that coverage was around 60 percent or less. Today it’s over 95 percent. Nine vaccines we give children today didn’t even exist in the mid-1980s.

Here’s the other thing that happened: Vaccine manufacturers started making obscene profits with zero risk. Vaccines became the most profitable product in pharmaceutical company portfolios. A mandated product, liability-free, that everyone is forced to buy? That’s not healthcare—that’s a government-protected monopoly.

The 1986 Act also created the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program—the so-called “vaccine court”—which was supposed to provide a quick, fair system for compensating vaccine injuries. But it was designed to make it nearly impossible to win. The burden of proof is on families, not manufacturers. Cases take years. The government fights every claim. And even when families win, the settlements are usually sealed and the government refuses to admit any connection to autism.

Over $4 billion has been paid out by the vaccine court, yet we’re told vaccines are perfectly safe. How do you pay out $4 billion for injuries that supposedly don’t exist?

The 1986 Act was the match that lit the autism epidemic. Remove accountability, add more vaccines, inject more aluminum, mandate compliance, and suppress any data showing harm. That’s the formula for the greatest iatrogenic disaster in medical history.

12. Dr. Stanley Plotkin’s deposition revealed he tested vaccines on orphans and mentally disabled children. What does this tell us about the ethical framework that built our current vaccine program?

Dr. Stanley Plotkin is the so-called “godfather of vaccines.” He literally wrote the textbook on vaccines—”Plotkin’s Vaccines”—now in its seventh edition. Bill Gates calls it an “indispensable guide.” In a recent poll of the top 50 most influential people in vaccines, Plotkin came in at number 5.

And in January 2018, Plotkin sat for a nine-hour deposition in a custody case where a mother was trying to protect her child from being vaccinated per the father’s wishes. What came out in that deposition was so disturbing, so ethically grotesque, that it should have ended Plotkin’s career and forced a complete reckoning with how vaccines have been developed and tested.

Here’s what Plotkin admitted under oath:

He used orphans for vaccine experiments. Plotkin testified that he conducted vaccine studies on orphans in Philadelphia, including children with intellectual disabilities who could not consent and had no parents to consent for them. When asked if he had any moral qualms about this, his response was essentially, “That’s how it was done back then.”

He used mentally disabled children for experiments. These were some of society’s most vulnerable people—children with no advocates, no family, no ability to say no. Plotkin experimented on them with vaccines that had never been tested for safety.

He used the babies of women in prison for experiments. Plotkin admitted he worked with doctors who gave experimental vaccines to infants of mothers who were incarcerated, again taking advantage of a vulnerable population that couldn’t refuse.

He used the tissues of aborted fetuses. Plotkin confirmed that vaccine development relied extensively on cell lines derived from aborted fetuses, including fetuses that were several months into gestation. When pressed about the number of fetuses used, he couldn’t provide a clear answer but admitted it was many.

He saw nothing wrong with any of this. What was perhaps most chilling about Plotkin’s deposition was not what he admitted to, but his complete lack of remorse or ethical reflection about any of it. He viewed these vulnerable populations as necessary tools for the greater good of vaccine development.

What does this tell us about the ethical framework that built our current vaccine program? It tells us that the vaccine industry was built on exploitation, abuse, and a complete disregard for informed consent and human rights.

The Nuremberg Code was established after World War II specifically to prevent the kind of medical experimentation Plotkin described. The code requires voluntary consent, freedom to withdraw, and protection of vulnerable populations. Plotkin violated all of these principles, and he was celebrated for it rather than prosecuted.

This same ethical bankruptcy continues today. Vaccine trials still don’t use true saline placebos. Safety monitoring still only lasts days instead of years. Vulnerable populations—pregnant women, newborns, immunocompromised children—are still targeted with inadequately tested products. And parents who refuse vaccines are vilified, threatened, and in some cases have their children taken away by child protective services.

The vaccine program was built by men like Stanley Plotkin who viewed children—especially vulnerable children—as expendable test subjects in service of their own ambitions and the pharmaceutical industry’s profits. That same mentality permeates the vaccine industry today.

Until we have a complete reckoning with this dark history, until we demand true informed consent, true placebo-controlled trials, long-term safety monitoring, and an end to mandates, we’ll continue sacrificing our children to a system that was rotten from the beginning.

13. You compare the vaccine industry’s tactics to Big Tobacco’s playbook. What are the most striking parallels in how they manufacture doubt about legitimate safety concerns?

The parallels between Big Tobacco and the vaccine industry are so striking that once you see them, you can’t unsee them. Both industries knew their products caused serious harm. Both industries deliberately suppressed and manipulated science to hide that harm. Both industries paid scientists to manufacture doubt. Both industries attacked and destroyed the careers of honest researchers who told the truth. And both industries captured regulatory agencies that were supposed to protect the public.

Here are the most damning parallels:

1. “The science is settled” / “Safe and effective”

Big Tobacco spent decades claiming cigarettes were safe and effective for relaxation and weight control. They had scientists who vouched for tobacco safety. They had advertising showing doctors recommending cigarettes. Anyone who questioned tobacco safety was dismissed as anti-science.

The vaccine industry uses the exact same playbook. “The science is settled.” “Vaccines are safe and effective.” Anyone who questions vaccine safety is an “anti-vaxxer” who should be deplatformed, demonetized, and dismissed. Never mind that the science is anything but settled—it’s deliberately designed to avoid finding harms.

2. Manufacturing fake studies to create doubt

Big Tobacco funded studies specifically designed to muddy the waters about tobacco harms. They’d fund research that found no link between smoking and cancer, then cite those studies to claim the science was “controversial” and “not conclusive.”

The vaccine industry does exactly the same thing. They fund studies designed to find no link between vaccines and autism—like the Danish studies that have been completely discredited due to fraud and data manipulation. Then they cite these bought-and-paid-for studies as proof vaccines are safe. When independent scientists find links between vaccines and autism, those studies are ignored, attacked, or buried.

3. Attacking whistleblowers and honest scientists

Big Tobacco systematically destroyed the careers of scientists who published research showing tobacco harms. They funded attack campaigns, filed lawsuits, and used media proxies to smear honest researchers.

The vaccine industry has perfected this tactic. Look what they did to Dr. Andrew Wakefield, who simply published a case series of 12 children and called for more research. They destroyed his career, revoked his medical license, and turned his name into a slur—even though multiple scientists have replicated his findings and his co-author was eventually exonerated.

Look what they did to Dr. William Thompson, the CDC whistleblower who admitted the agency destroyed data showing vaccines cause autism in African American boys. Instead of investigating his claims, they buried him, and the media refused to report the story.

Look what they did to Dr. Andrew Zimmerman after he testified that vaccines can cause autism in children with mitochondrial dysfunction. The government fired him as an expert witness and then misrepresented his testimony to win cases in vaccine court.

4. Capturing regulatory agencies

Big Tobacco had people inside the FDA and other regulatory agencies. The revolving door between tobacco companies and regulators was well-documented.

The vaccine industry has completely captured the CDC, FDA, and every other regulatory agency. Julie Gerberding went from being CDC Director—where she oversaw the cover-up of the vaccine-autism link—to becoming president of Merck’s vaccine division. Dr. Paul Offit, who sits on vaccine advisory committees, holds a patent on a vaccine and has made millions from vaccine development. The conflicts of interest are so brazen it would be funny if children weren’t being harmed.

5. Using the media to control the narrative

Big Tobacco bought advertising in newspapers and magazines, which gave them leverage to kill negative stories about tobacco harms. They funded PR campaigns to position tobacco as healthy and glamorous.

The vaccine industry is even more sophisticated. Pharmaceutical companies are the largest advertisers on television news. They fund fact-checkers who label any criticism of vaccines as “misinformation.” They have former FDA officials like Dr. Scott Gottlieb sitting on the boards of companies like Pfizer while simultaneously appearing on CNBC as objective analysts. They’ve gotten social media platforms to ban and censor anyone who questions vaccine safety.

6. Targeting children

Big Tobacco wanted to hook children young because they’d be customers for life. Remember Joe Camel marketing to kids?

The vaccine industry has achieved what Big Tobacco never could: They’ve made their product mandatory for children. You can’t go to school without getting vaccinated. And they keep adding more vaccines to the schedule, which means more profit with zero liability.

7. Claiming “Benefits outweigh risks”

Big Tobacco used to claim that the benefits of smoking (stress relief, weight control) outweighed any potential risks.

The vaccine industry makes identical claims. “The benefits of vaccines far outweigh any risks.” But they’ve rigged the analysis by:

Not measuring long-term harms

Using fake placebos in trials

Refusing to do vaccinated vs. unvaccinated studies

Suppressing adverse event reports

Gaslighting parents about vaccine injuries

When you actually look at the data objectively—as McKinlay and McKinlay did—you find that vaccines were responsible for at most 1-3.5% of the decline in mortality since 1900. The “benefits” have been wildly overstated.

8. Relying on “expert consensus” rather than evidence

Big Tobacco loved to cite “expert consensus” that smoking was safe. They’d get nine out of ten doctors to agree.

The vaccine industry does the same thing. They cite “expert consensus” that vaccines don’t cause autism. But consensus isn’t science—it’s marketing. Science is about evidence, not authority. And the evidence shows vaccines cause autism. The vaccine court has compensated 83 cases of vaccine-induced brain damage resulting in autism. The Italian court ruled MMR caused autism. Dr. Zimmerman testified vaccines cause autism in a vulnerable subset of children.

But they bury that evidence and rely on “consensus” instead.

The most striking difference:

Here’s the thing though: Big Tobacco never achieved what the vaccine industry has achieved. Tobacco was never mandatory. The government never forced you to smoke cigarettes. Your children couldn’t be barred from school for not smoking. Doctors couldn’t report you to child protective services for not letting your kids smoke.

The vaccine industry has created a product that’s mandatory, liability-free, and ever-expanding, with no long-term safety studies and no accountability when things go wrong. It’s Big Tobacco on steroids.

At least with tobacco, when the evidence became overwhelming, the industry was held accountable. Tobacco companies paid billions in settlements. Warning labels were added. Marketing to children was banned.

But with vaccines, the industry has total immunity. They’ve made questioning them essentially illegal. They’ve convinced the public that vaccine mandates are necessary for public health, even though we didn’t have mandates in the 1980s and somehow we all survived.

The vaccine industry has perfected every tactic Big Tobacco used and added layers of protection Big Tobacco never dreamed of. And children are paying the price with their health and their futures.

14. With RFK Jr. now heading HHS, what specific policy changes or research studies could finally provide definitive answers about the vaccine-autism connection?

RFK Jr.’s nomination to head HHS is potentially the most consequential development in the fight to end the autism epidemic. For the first time in decades, we’ll have someone in a position of power who actually cares about vaccine safety and isn’t beholden to the pharmaceutical industry. But he’ll face massive resistance from entrenched interests who have billions of dollars at stake.

Here are the specific actions that could finally give us definitive answers:

1. Mandate the Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Study

This is the study the CDC has refused to do for decades, claiming it would be “unethical.” That’s a lie. Millions of children are already unvaccinated by parental choice. We don’t need to randomize anyone—we just need to track outcomes. Compare the health of fully vaccinated children to partially vaccinated and completely unvaccinated children over their lifetimes.

Measure:

Autism rates

ADHD rates

Allergies and asthma

Autoimmune diseases

Learning disabilities

Overall health outcomes

I’ll tell you exactly what this study will show, because we already have seven smaller studies showing the same result: Unvaccinated children are dramatically healthier. The CDC knows this, which is why they refuse to do the study.

RFK Jr. should make this study the highest priority. Fund it with enough money to track hundreds of thousands of children over decades. Use independent researchers with no pharmaceutical industry ties. Publish the results regardless of what they show.

2. Release the CDC Whistleblower Documents

Dr. William Thompson, a CDC scientist, admitted under oath that the CDC destroyed data showing vaccines cause autism, particularly in African American boys. He turned over thousands of documents to Congress. Those documents have been buried for nearly a decade.

RFK Jr. should immediately declassify and release every document related to Thompson’s allegations. The American people deserve to know what the CDC was hiding and who ordered the cover-up. Criminal charges should be filed against anyone who destroyed evidence.

3. Investigate Vaccine Court Corruption

The vaccine court has compensated 83 cases of vaccine-induced brain damage that resulted in autism, while simultaneously denying that vaccines cause autism. How is that possible? The court has played semantic games, sealed settlements, and misrepresented scientific evidence to avoid admitting the connection.

RFK Jr. should:

Unseal all vaccine court settlements involving autism

Investigate the Department of Justice’s handling of the Zimmerman case

Determine why the court rejected all the test cases in the Omnibus Autism Proceeding despite clear evidence

Reform the court to ensure fair compensation and transparency

4. Require True Placebo-Controlled Trials

Every new vaccine and every vaccine on the current schedule should be required to undergo proper safety trials using true saline placebos, not other vaccines or aluminum adjuvant as the “control.” Follow participants for years, not days. Track all chronic health outcomes, not just immediate reactions.

Any vaccine that can’t demonstrate safety in a true placebo-controlled trial should be removed from the market immediately.

5. End the Aluminum Adjuvant Free Pass

Aluminum adjuvant has never undergone proper safety testing. The FDA approved it decades ago based on the assumption it was safe because it was used as an antacid. But injected aluminum nanoparticles are completely different from ingested aluminum.

RFK Jr. should:

Demand that the FDA retract the fraudulent Mitkus 2011 study that claims aluminum in vaccines is safe

Require proper toxicology studies of aluminum adjuvant, including brain accumulation studies

Fund research on the aluminum-autism connection

Consider banning aluminum adjuvant or mandating alternative adjuvants

6. Investigate CDC/FDA Conflicts of Interest

The revolving door between regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical companies is a massive conflict of interest. People who work at the CDC go on to work for vaccine manufacturers. People who approve vaccines hold patents on vaccines.

RFK Jr. should:

Implement lifetime bans on CDC/FDA employees going to work for companies they regulated

Require full disclosure of all financial conflicts for anyone involved in vaccine policy

Fire anyone with current financial ties to vaccine manufacturers

7. Create a Comprehensive Adverse Event Monitoring System

The current VAERS system captures less than 1% of vaccine adverse events, according to a Harvard study commissioned by the CDC itself. We have no idea how many children are actually injured by vaccines.

RFK Jr. should create a mandatory, comprehensive monitoring system that:

Requires doctors to report all adverse events, not just ones they think are related

Automatically flags patterns in the data

Follows children long-term to detect delayed adverse events

Is managed by independent scientists, not the CDC

8. End Vaccine Mandates

This should be non-negotiable: No vaccine should ever be mandatory. Medical autonomy is a fundamental human right. Parents have the right to informed consent, and that includes the right to refuse medical interventions they believe will harm their children.

RFK Jr. should work with Congress to:

Repeal all federal vaccine mandates

Encourage states to eliminate mandates

Protect medical, religious, and philosophical exemptions in states that maintain recommendations

End the practice of barring unvaccinated children from school

9. Reform the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986

The 1986 Act gave vaccine manufacturers total immunity from liability. This removed all incentive to make vaccines safer and allowed the schedule to explode.

RFK Jr. should push for legislation to:

Restore manufacturer liability for vaccine injuries

Make the vaccine injury compensation process fair and transparent

Increase compensation amounts to reflect the true cost of lifetime care for severely injured children

Allow civil lawsuits when manufacturers commit fraud

10. Fund Independent Autism Research

The vast majority of autism research is funded by pharmaceutical companies or government agencies captured by pharmaceutical interests. This research is designed to find anything except vaccines as the cause of autism.

RFK Jr. should redirect research funding to:

Independent scientists studying the vaccine-autism connection

Treatment and recovery protocols for children with autism

Environmental toxins that may work synergistically with vaccines

Genetic vulnerabilities that predispose children to vaccine injury

The Bottom Line:

If RFK Jr. can accomplish even half of these actions, we’ll finally have the definitive proof that vaccines are causing the autism epidemic. The pharmaceutical industry and their captured agencies will fight him every step of the way. They have trillions of dollars at stake. They’ll use every weapon in their arsenal—the media, social media censorship, lawfare, political pressure, personal attacks.

But the truth is on our side. The science is on our side. And most importantly, the injured children and their families are on our side.

This is our moment. After decades of being gaslit, censored, and dismissed, we finally have someone in power who will demand answers. The autism epidemic can end—but only if we have the courage to confront the truth about what caused it.

15. For parents trying to make informed decisions right now, what resources do you recommend, and how can people stay connected with your ongoing work to end the autism epidemic?

This is the most important question because parents need to make decisions today—they can’t wait for the government or the medical establishment to finally admit the truth about vaccines and autism.

My First Recommendation: Trust Your Instincts

If your gut tells you something is wrong, listen to it. Parents who watched their children regress after vaccination aren’t crazy. You’re not imagining it. You’re not misremembering. Your child was developing normally and then they weren’t. That happened. The medical establishment will gaslight you, tell you it’s just a coincidence, tell you autism is genetic and was there all along. That’s a lie.

Trust what you saw with your own eyes.

My Second Recommendation: Delay and Space Out Vaccines, or Skip Them Entirely

You don’t have to follow the CDC schedule. You don’t have to give your child 8 vaccines at once. You can delay vaccines until your child’s immune system is more developed. You can space them out so your child isn’t getting multiple aluminum-containing vaccines simultaneously. You can select which vaccines you think have a reasonable risk/benefit ratio and skip the rest.

Or you can skip vaccines entirely. That’s what I would do if I were starting over with my children today. The unvaccinated kids are healthier—we have the studies to prove it.

Some states still have exemptions. Use them. Other states have made it nearly impossible to refuse vaccines, which is medical tyranny. If you’re in one of those states, consider moving. Your child’s health is worth it.

Resources I Recommend:

1. My Substack: jbhandley.substack.com

I write extensively about vaccines, autism, and the science that proves the connection. I break down complex studies into language parents can understand. I expose the lies and corruption of the pharmaceutical industry and captured regulatory agencies. Subscribe to stay updated on my latest work.

2. My Books:

· “How to End the Autism Epidemic” - This book lays out the complete case for how vaccines cause autism, including the scientific mechanisms, the suppressed evidence, and the path forward.

· “Underestimated: An Autism Miracle” (written with my son Jamie) - This book tells Jamie’s story and proves that children with profound autism are intellectually intact and trapped inside bodies that won’t obey them.

3. Children’s Health Defense (childrenshealthdefense.org)

Founded by RFK Jr., CHD is the leading organization fighting for vaccine safety, informed consent, and children’s health. They have lawyers fighting mandates, scientists exposing bad research, and reporters covering stories the mainstream media won’t touch. They’re doing the work that should be done by the CDC but isn’t.

4. The HighWire with Del Bigtree

Del is one of the most effective communicators on vaccine safety. His show breaks down complex science and policy in an accessible way and holds public health officials accountable. He’s not afraid to ask the questions everyone else is too scared to ask.

5. Vaccine Papers (vaccinepapers.org)

This website provides detailed scientific analysis of aluminum adjuvant toxicity and immune activation. It’s more technical than most resources, but if you want to understand the biological mechanisms of vaccine injury, this is the place.

6. VAXXED and VAXXED II (films)

These documentaries tell the stories of families whose children were injured by vaccines. Watch them. Share them. The emotional impact of hearing parents describe their children’s regression is powerful and undeniable.

7. Find a Vaccine-Friendly or Vaccine-Free Pediatrician

More doctors are waking up to the truth about vaccines, but most are still captured by pharmaceutical industry propaganda and fear of losing their licenses. Find a doctor who will support your decision to delay, space out, or skip vaccines. Organizations like CHD maintain lists of vaccine-friendly doctors.

8. Connect with Other Informed Parents

You’re not alone. Millions of parents have gone through what you’re going through or are trying to avoid what happened to their first child with subsequent children. Find your tribe. There are online communities, local groups, and support networks. These parents will have real-world advice about navigating schools, dealing with hostile doctors, and protecting your parental rights.

What You Should Do Right Now:

If your child has been injured:

1. Document everything. Write down exactly what happened and when. Get medical records. Take videos showing your child’s skills before and after vaccination.

2. File a VAERS report. Even though the system is broken, you want your child’s injury on record.

3. Contact a vaccine injury lawyer. You have only three years from the date of injury to file a claim in vaccine court.

4. Start biomedical treatment immediately. Many children improve significantly with the right interventions. Look into:

Removing heavy metals (chelation)

Reducing inflammation

Healing the gut

Addressing mitochondrial dysfunction

Speech and motor therapy

5. Connect with Generation Rescue and other autism organizations that focus on treatment and recovery, not just acceptance.

If you’re pregnant or have a young child who hasn’t been vaccinated yet:

Do your own research. Don’t outsource this decision to your pediatrician. Read my books and articles. Read the scientific literature. Make an informed decision. Remember that you have time. Childhood diseases are not the death sentence the pharmaceutical industry portrays them as. In developed countries with good nutrition and healthcare, these diseases are mild for the vast majority of children. Ask yourself: Does my newborn need a Hepatitis B vaccine on day one of life? Hepatitis B is transmitted through sex and IV drug use. Your baby isn’t at risk. Why would you inject aluminum into your baby’s brain on the first day of life? Remember that natural immunity from childhood diseases is lifelong and robust. Vaccine-induced immunity wanes and requires boosters. Which makes more sense from an evolutionary perspective? If you do decide to vaccinate selectively, avoid aluminum-containing vaccines as much as possible. Space out vaccines by months, not days or weeks. Never give multiple vaccines at once.

The Most Important Thing:

Don’t let anyone bully you, shame you, or scare you into doing something you believe will harm your child. You’re the parent. You know your child better than any doctor. You’re the one who will deal with the consequences if something goes wrong.

The medical establishment wants you to believe that refusing vaccines makes you a bad parent. The opposite is true. Blindly following a one-size-fits-all schedule that hasn’t been properly tested and has correlated with an explosion in childhood chronic disease—that’s what makes you a bad parent.

Doing your research, asking hard questions, and making informed decisions for your child’s individual circumstances—that makes you a good parent.

We’re in a war for our children’s health. The pharmaceutical industry has trillions of dollars, complete media control, captured regulatory agencies, and legal immunity. But we have the truth. We have the science. We have the injured children whose stories can’t be denied. And we have millions of parents who are waking up.

Stay connected. Stay informed. Stay strong.

The autism epidemic can end. But only if parents like you refuse to comply with a system that’s sacrificing children for profit.

You can find all my work at jbhandley.substack.com. Subscribe, share it with everyone you know, and let’s end this epidemic together.

Our children’s futures depend on it.

