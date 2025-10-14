Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Christopher Blau
just now

What A Great Man! Way to Go!!!

Amazing story...im gonna share this as well....

Niacin sauna some exercise and diet does work by the way... as soon as I read that I knew I was on right track! Ty ty sooo much .. great inspirational memories detailed that provide a truly motivational message...

Fyi stay away from sugars!

Also ...processed sugars are horrible for the human body and

CANCERS BEST FRIEND!

CANCER THRIVES IN A GLUCOSE ENVIRONMENT!

25 YRS AS PRIMARY CARE COORDINATOR..

TRUST ME...

WERE DESPERATELY ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE THE CHILDHOOD VAXX SCHEDULE OF 74.. THATS BEYOND DISPICABLE DIABOLICAL !

I ONLY HAD 6 VACCINES TOTAL...

RESEARCH THAT DR STANLEY PLOKTIN CHARADE SCAM.. HES KNOWN AS

THE GODFATHER OF VACCINES.

DR STANLEY PLOKTIN! RESEARCH HIM..

THE 87 YR OLD GODFATHER SITZ ON 8 PHARMA COMPANIES BOARD AND RECOEVES 13 MILLION A YR.. INVENTER OF RUBELLA AND APPROVED THE 74 VACCINES IN CHILDHOOD SCHEDULE VAXX SINS..

HOWEVER, THE TATTLETALE GOES MUCH SEEPER AND,

COMES WHEN, GOOD OLE STSNLEY; UNDER OATH, IN A 2018 DEPO WAS ASKED..

"HOW MANY TOTAL LIFETIME VACCINES DID YOU HAVE"? ???

HIS AMAZING ANSWER

WAS

ONE!!!

HELLO

NOT A TYPO.. JUST 1 VACCINE IN THIS 87 YR REPTILIAN PSYCHOPATH EXISTENCE !!!!

ONE VACCINE HOLDS THE STANDARD THRESHOLD FOR

THE GODFATHER OF VACCINES DR STANLEY PLOKTIN... COLLECTS MILLIONS....PER YEAR.

YET REQUIRES YOUR CHILD TO GET 74 VACCINES!

IM JUST DOING THE MATH..

CAN YOU DETECT A FLAW IN THIS BIG PHARMA MAKING A KILLING RACKET 🤔😕🤧😔..

HOLY WARPED FRANKENSTEIN CHARLIE MANSON MEDICINE MURDERING REPTILIAN PSYCHOPATHS STILL PLAYING THEIR SICK SICK GAMES.

BUSTED!

Petra Liverani
25m

Fascinating interview.

Just one thing: From every event spoken of as a false flag that I've encountered they weren't, in fact, a false flag per se but rather a completely staged event.

"False flag" narratives are simply the propaganda streams targeted to the 10% disbeliever profile so we're all duped, believers and disbelievers alike and we all get it wrong ... which makes perfect sense, no? Those in power don't want to fool only those they know will believe them, they also want to fool those they know won't so they have a narrative (or two) just for us.

https://petraliverani.substack.com/p/are-false-flags-a-thing

Some fake false flags:

Pearl Harbour, 1941 - evacuated bombing

USS Liberty, 1967- faked

JFK assassination, 1963 - faked

RFK assassination, 1968 - faked

Bologna Station bombing 1980 (and other bombings in Italy) - evacuated

Oklahoma bombing 1995 - evacuated

September 11, 2001 - evacuated demolition, faked plane crashes

Post-9/11 anthrax attacks, 2001 - faked

Shinzo Abe, 2022

Although I've read about the Abraham Lincoln assassination being a staged assassination (just like those of JFK and RFK), I haven't quite got my head around that one. Miles Mathis has written on it here: https://mileswmathis.com/lincoln.pdf

