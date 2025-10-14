James Perloff’s path to becoming one of America’s most persistent investigators of hidden history began with a mystery written on his own body—a purple lesion the size of a small golf ball on his neck that he’d carried since childhood, thinking it was just part of his anatomy. When he finally asked his mother about it, her casual response revealed everything: “Oh, you got that after one of your vaccines.” That lesion was his body’s attempt to wall off toxins from the multiple DPT shots that had triggered severe reactions throughout his infancy in 1952, reactions so extreme his mother said his skin “seemed to be falling off.” The fever, pain, and neurological damage that followed would plunge him into what he now recognizes as vaccine-induced autism, leaving him to navigate secondary school in complete isolation—punched, spit on, relentlessly ridiculed, with literally zero friends. Yet this brutal beginning would forge something unexpected: a writer who learned to see patterns others missed, an outsider whose very distance from normal social conditioning would allow him to recognize the systematic deceptions that shape our understanding of history, science, and power.

The transformation from isolated teenager to published author began when Perloff, in his complete solitude, wrote a 500-page Civil War novel that caught the attention of an editor at Putnam’s in New York. Though too immature then to implement her advice about making his work “saleable,” the seed was planted. Everything changed in 1978 when he spotted someone reading Gary Allen’s None Dare Call It Conspiracy. That book cracked open his understanding of history—suddenly events weren’t random but orchestrated, and Perloff had found his life’s work. His subsequent investigation into the Council on Foreign Relations produced The Shadows of Power, which sold over 100,000 copies and exposed how this single organization had supplied cabinet-level personnel to every presidential administration regardless of party, ensuring continuity in America’s march toward globalism. But Perloff didn’t stop there. His research expanded into territory that made even fellow conspiracy researchers uncomfortable: Darwin’s inexplicable investment success (34 consecutive winning investments without a single loss), the orchestration of Pearl Harbor, the War Department’s role in Lincoln’s assassination, and eventually, Israel’s false flag operations and the strategy of attacking Western targets while blaming Arabs.

What makes Perloff’s journey remarkable isn’t just the breadth of his investigations but how his personal transformation paralleled his intellectual one. In 1981, he underwent an intensive detoxification program involving exercise, vitamins, and sauna sessions that helped him sweat and vomit out decades of accumulated poisons—and with them, that purple lesion finally disappeared. Two years later came what he calls his “spiritual detoxification” when he became a Christian, gaining for the first time a moral compass beyond the television set that had been his only guide. His spiritual path would continue evolving, taking him from evangelical churches (which he eventually left due to their Christian Zionism and reflexive support for every American war) to Eastern Orthodoxy in 2017. This spiritual dimension would add another layer to his work, culminating in Missing Saints, Missing Miracles, where he documented two millennia of post-biblical miracles that Western Christianity had essentially erased from memory through its embrace of sola scriptura.

Now, after 47 years of fighting what he calls the Deep State, Perloff has watched their control consolidate from fifty media corporations down to five, seen every institution from banking to religion undergo mergers toward monopolistic control, and witnessed the rise of censorship that would eventually see him shadow-banned on Twitter despite 26,000 followers and his COVID book removed from Amazon. Yet he continues writing, posting, investigating—not from a position of despair but from what he describes as “confident hope in the return of Christ and his destruction of Satan, his minions, and his Antichrist.” His story, told here in detail, reveals how one man’s journey from vaccine-damaged isolation to relentless truth-seeking mirrors the larger battle between deception and revelation playing out in our time. The boy who once walked playground perimeters in an autistic daze, whose only friends were the pages he filled with words, became the man who would spend decades meticulously documenting the lies that shape our world—and in doing so, discovered that truth, however lonely, creates its own form of communion with those ready to receive it.

1. James, you’ve described yourself as having suffered from undiagnosed low-spectrum autism in your youth, brought on by allergic reactions to DPT shots. How did this early struggle shape your perspective on life and eventually lead you toward becoming a researcher and writer?

Well, first of all, thank you for interviewing me. I’m surprised at how many details you know about me. As some of your questions are complex, I hope I don’t take up too much of your readers’ time.

This first question is one I can’t give a short answer to. Well, you asked for it! (just kidding) But your readers who are pressed for time may wish to skip over it. Yes, I had severe reactions to DPT shots that were given to me 3 times during my infancy in 1952. I had so-called “eczema,” so bad that my mother said my skin “seemed to be falling off.” I had constant fevers, severe pain, and couldn’t sleep. My mother kept going back to the doctor for solutions, not realizing that his repeated DPT shots were what induced the symptoms. He couldn’t see the obvious cause-and-effect because, like so many of today’s MDs, he’d been brainwashed into believing that vaccines were “safe and effective.” So he mindlessly ruled them out as the cause, and gave my mother the worst advice possible—he said the problem was breastmilk was “too rich for me,” and that I should be put on “the bottle.” The “eczema” only stopped when the DPT shots finished their course. Then, when, I got a DPT booster years later, my “eczema” returned. It didn’t take a genius—you didn’t need a medical degree— to figure out that the DPT shots caused my “eczema.” The situation was really a precursor to today’s COVID vaccines, where you have doctors saying they are “baffled” by the massive increase in death and disability following mRNA shots.

But it wasn’t just physically visible symptoms—underneath the rashes and fevers were neurological deficits that plagued me for years to come. One shot that really hit me hard was one I got in California on Halloween in 1958. It made me extremely sick, with a really high fever, so that I couldn’t go trick-or-treating that night, and that’s why I remember it. Interestingly enough, that shot and its effects are totally missing from my childhood medical records. So either they mislaid it or hid it from fear of liability. According to AI, “Asian Flu” shots were rolled out to California children in October 1958, so I’m guessing that’s what it was. When we were still living in Massachusetts in September 1957, we had a neighbor up the street who was a doctor, and who gave me that flu shot. But evidently it wasn’t placed in my official medical record, so I got the shot twice—a recipe for disaster.

I started out fairly athletic as a kid, but the more I got vaccinated, that vanished. I drifted into an “autistic daze.” At playground time in second grade, when other kids were on swings and jungle gyms, I just walked around in a daze until the bell rang. I never connected it to the shots.

Looking at my childhood medical records, I’m amazed at how many different vaccines and boosters were pumped into me—DPT, polio, smallpox, measles vaccine (even though I’d already had measles and was quarantined for it!), Asian flu, and multiple DPT and polio boosters. The more I got, the more autistic I became—withdrawn, clumsy, and finding it hard to communicate normally. If I had been on today’s vaccine regimen, I probably would have died.

I used to have a purple lesion on my neck the size of a small golf ball. I thought it was part of my anatomy. But one day I asked my mother about it. She said, “Oh, you got that after one of your vaccines.” Obviously, I didn’t take to vaccines. That lesion was the body’s attempt to protect me by walling off the vaccine’s toxins.

Elementary school was OK. The worst years of my life were secondary school. They didn’t have phrases like “autism” or “special needs child” then. They called you “dork,” “spaz,” and much worse. I was punched, spit on, and relentlessly ridiculed. I literally had zero friends.

I lived in total isolation except for occasional family conversation. Since my parents weren’t religious, my only moral compass was the TV set, so, as you can imagine, I developed some pretty weird ideas about life.

One good thing came out of this. Being completely isolated, I began writing. I wrote a 500-page novel set after the Civil War. I sent copies to publishers, and to my amazement I got a positive response from an editor at Putnam’s, one of the big New York City publishers. We carried on correspondence, and she invited me to New York City. As you can imagine, this was quite an honor for a teenager. My father bought me a Greyhound bus ticket.

In New York, she told me I had a lot of raw writing talent, but that my work was too personal, and to publish a book it had to be “saleable”—she kept using that word. Unfortunately, I was too immature and lacking in humility to implement her advice on how to do that. I eventually became a successful writer, but that was still years away.

One more thing I should say about this. How did I escape autism (though never 100 percent)? Besides gradually learning to adapt to life (the hard way), two things happened. In 1981 I went through an intensive daily detoxification program, involving exercise, vitamins and minerals, and sauna. The idea was to sweat out—and vomit out—the poisons you had accumulated during your life. It worked. I wasn’t completely healed after that, but was a much different person. And that lesion on my neck disappeared.

The other thing that happened: in 1983 I became a Christian. For the first time, I had a moral compass and a real sense of integrity. You might call it “spiritual detoxification.”

2. You experienced a profound spiritual healing from panic attacks and agoraphobia after calling a charismatic pastor. Can you walk us through that transformative moment when you felt those “waves of energy” and how it changed the trajectory of your life?

I don’t think I should dwell on that. When I first became a Christan, there was new Christian media on radio and TV, and I heard about the Holy Spirit. I thought “I need the Holy Spirit,” and was advised to seek out a Pentecostal Church, as they emphasized that.

Now eventually I discovered issues with the Pentecostal church, but I don’t wish to downplay the significance of that instance you refer to. I think when a person first meets Christ, wherever it happens, God may underscore the moment with something dramatic. But it’s not something to be expected routinely or repetitively. I believe the most reliable ways to find the Holy Spirit are by obedience to God, or at least by being in communion with those obedient to God, rather than any mystical moments like (for example) a touch from a Benny Hinn.

3. Your first article was published with The New American in 1986, beginning what would become a 27-year association. What drew you to investigative journalism, particularly focusing on topics that mainstream media tends to avoid?

In 1978 I saw a girl reading a copy of Gary Allen’s None Dare Call It Conspiracy. I didn’t speak to the girl, but I looked at the cover, and something told me “You have to read that book.” I walked into a bookstore on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston, and sure enough, a copy was on the shelf.

That book changed my life forever. For the first time, history made sense. There was an agenda to it. It wasn’t just the random unfolding of events, which is how public school had explained it. As for me, well, this was finally an opportunity to use my writing in a purposeful way.

4. Your book The Shadows of Power sold over 100,000 copies and exposed the Council on Foreign Relations. What initially prompted you to investigate the CFR, and what was the most shocking discovery you made during your research?

I had joined, and was writing for, the John Birch Society. They referred to the people secretly running America with nebulous terms like “the Establishment” and “the Insiders.” But I wanted to know specifically who they were. Bearing in mind that there was no Internet with search engines in 1987, the best window on who they were seemed to be the historical membership rosters of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), which was the interface between the Deep State and Presidential administrations. It operated nationally in the same way then that Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum does internationally today.

I went through every issue of the Council’s journal Foreign Affairs going back to its first issue in 1922. Nothing really shocked me. Some things surprised me, such as that they were already pushing for a regional approach to world government as early as 1926, and that they consistently pushed for free trade (abolition of tariffs). This was surprising, because the John Birch Society also advocated free trade. This unfortunate unity between conservatives and the Deep State enabled the disastrous NAFTA and GATT treaties to be passed, destroying America’s domestic industries. I have explained the misunderstandings that led to this in Appendix I of Truth Is a Lonely Warrior as well in a recent post.

I did get a couple of shocks later on. One was discovering how evil the modern political state of Israel is. The other was learning that the Revolutionary War was not a “fight for freedom” but a Freemasonic event. I grew up in Lexington, MA, where “the shot heard round the world” was fired. The source of the shots is not mysterious. I’ve written a lengthy post about it.

5. You’ve written extensively challenging Darwin’s theory of evolution. What specific piece of evidence first made you question the Darwinian narrative you learned in school, and how did reading What Is Creation Science? change your perspective?

It wasn’t evidence so much as confusion. Christianity told one story of creation; Darwinism told another. When I was a kid, one of my mother’s friends gave me a subscription to National Geographic. That magazine kept running stories like ones on Louis Leakey and his discovery of bones he called Australopithecines, which he said were our ape-man ancestors. The Bible is supposed to be true, and science is supposed to be true. I wanted to resolve the conflict. Yes, reading What Is Creation Science? by Dr. Henry Morris and Dr. David Parker blew apart Darwin’s theory for me. However, I felt that a lot of Darwin’s best debunkers, such as Dr. Michael Behe and Dr. Lee Spetner, were writing at levels too technical for laymen. So I resolved to paraphrase their work for the average Joe. I’ve written two books on the subject, but If you want to see my most recent (2023) work on this topic, see my 38-minute video.

6. In your research for The Case Against Darwin, you discovered interesting details about Darwin’s finances—that he somehow never made a bad investment. What do you make of this pattern, and what might it suggest about the forces behind the promotion of his theory?

First, understand that Darwin’s theory was never about advancing science; it was about discrediting people’s belief in God as Creator. OK, in the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, we read:

Do not suppose for a moment that these statements are empty words: think carefully of the successes we arranged for Darwinism . . . . (Protocols 2:2-3)

As author of two books exposing Darwinism’s myths, this reference stunned me.

I understood Darwinism’s relationship to atheism and social destruction, having witnessed it firsthand in the 1960s. But how did the Czar’s police (alleged forgers of the Protocols) make that link? And if their goal was to persecute Jews, why bring Darwin into the picture?—he wasn’t, to my knowledge, a significant figure in 1900 Russia.

Furthermore, the statement about “arranging the successes of Darwinism” intrigued me, because Darwin lived as a gentleman on a huge estate with up to eight servants. Yet he received no wages from employment, and earned only about 10,000 pounds from his books during his lifetime. Darwin did receive an inheritance from his father, but not enough to maintain such a grand standard of living.

Very few books have discussed Darwin’s finances, and only one did in detail: Darwin Revalued (1955) by Sir Arthur Keith. This rare book disclosed that Darwin made a fortune through investments. Reviewing Darwin’s ledgers, Keith reported:

I note that in some of his earlier dealings there were small losses, but in all his later investments there were only gains, some of them on quite a big scale.

Only gains? Even Warren Buffett will tell you he’s occasionally made a bad investment. But not Darwin. He made 34 later investments, and all 34 paid off. To what may we attribute this success? Here’s how Keith chose to explain it:

The more we come to know of the man Charles Darwin, the more the wonder grows that he could carry on so many diverse activities. We have been accustomed to think of him as a naturalist brooding over the problem of life in plants, in animals, and in humanity at large, but now we find a man leading a secluded life near a remote village in the country and carrying on a successful business as a financier. No doubt The Times helped him; after lunch was the occasion given to it. His biographer tells us: “After his lunch, he read the newspaper, lying on a sofa in the drawing-room. I think the paper was the only unscientific matter which he read to himself.” Thus we may infer that, after assimilating day by day the trend of affairs in the news columns, he did not forget to look at any movements in the stocks which interested him. He had his stock-broker on the Exchange and his lawyer in London to do business for him.

So we’re to believe that Darwin, after studying bird eggs all morning, would lie on the sofa, browse the Times financial section, and say, “Hm, I think I shall invest in this one.” And somehow he only picked 100 percent winners. Also, at 22, Darwin’s eldest son William was made a partner in the prestigious Southampton and Hampshire Bank, though neither he nor the Darwin family had any background in banking.

Could Darwin’s triumphant investing have resulted, not from fortuitous newspaper picks, but careful guidance by financial powers? Might this also explain his son’s good fortune in landing a bank partnership? I can’t prove it, but as a creationist I don’t put much stock in “chance.”

7. You’ve identified a pattern where the Council on Foreign Relations consistently supplies cabinet-level personnel to U.S. administrations regardless of party. How does this influence continuity in foreign policy, and why do most Americans remain unaware of this?

Well, you only got invited into the Council on Foreign Relations through invitation by existing members. This ensured uniformity of their ideology (chiefly globalism). As to why the broad public never learned about them, this simply resulted from the Deep State’s ownership of all major media organs.

8. After 44 years of watching and fighting what you call the “Deep State,” you’ve observed their control becoming more consolidated than ever. What key developments have you witnessed that led you to this conclusion?

Make that 47. OK, in in 1983, there were about 50 corporations controlling American media outlets. Now it’s is down to five. Through mergers, they have gradually consolidated their control over everything, be it media, business, banking, or even religion—which in the field we call “ecumenism.”

9. Your latest book examines the Lincoln assassination. What made you decide to investigate this particular historical event, and what myth about Lincoln’s death would most surprise the average American?

In the mid-1990s I was studying the American Civil War. Bear in mind that the Internet was not yet in wide use. However, during that research, I found an old book on a library shelf. It was Why Was Lincoln Murdered?, published in 1937 by Otto Eisenschiml. His archival, pre-Internet research, was astounding. He blew away the official story.

Rather than going into all the Lincoln assassination anomalies, I suggest people check my blog post announcing my book, or the description on Amazon.

Last year I finally decided to write a blog post about Eisenschiml’s discoveries. It turned into a book. But first I had to learn what was new. I found one Lincoln researcher, Don Thomas, who had, quite independently, reached the same basic conclusions. Don became a great friend and pointed me to a ton of old research that is now digitally available.

You asked what might surprise people most about Lincoln’s assassination. Although John Wilkes Booth pulled the trigger, the murder was orchestrated in the U.S. War Department, chiefly by War Secretary Edwin Stanton.

Stanton was not, of course, the “main power” in the United States. Like other politicians, he served the Deep State of his day.

After the war, the Deep State, which is centered in the industrial North, wanted to treat the agricultural South as conquered vassals. In order to steal its land, cotton, homes and businesses, they placed the South under dictatorial military occupation (“Reconstruction”), which lasted 12 years.

As bad a President as Lincoln may have been, he very much opposed this plan. He wanted America essentially restored to what it had been before the war. His party, “The Radical Republicans,” needed Lincoln to win reelection in November 1864, to keep their party in power. After that, he was expendable. In his second inaugural address (March 4, 1865), Lincoln prescribed “malice toward none with charity for all”—the last words Radical Republicans wanted to hear.

10. You’ve documented extensive evidence about foreknowledge of Pearl Harbor, including the decoded Japanese naval dispatches and multiple warnings from various sources. What was the most damning piece of evidence that convinced you Roosevelt deliberately allowed the attack to happen?

Well, I would say there were four damning pieces of evidence:

Roosevelt placed the fleet in Pearl Harbor against vigorous and sound Naval advice. He provoked the attack by placing Japan under a ruthless trade embargo that was strangling that nation. As you correctly note, he had full foreknowledge of the attack from multiple sources, but refused to share that information with our military commanders in Hawaii. Then there was the vicious cover-up that followed.

There’s an incredible amount of detail to this story, so I would suggest readers who might be interested consult my extensive online post about it; for those who like hard copy, it’s also a chapter in my book 13 Pieces of the Jigsaw.

11. You’ve written about Israel’s “Abu Nidal” strategy and various false flag operations. What patterns have you observed in how these operations are conducted and how the public is manipulated to accept the official narrative?

The full article is here. Israel’s long-time strategy has been to attack the West and blame it on Arabs. The vicious attack on the U.S Liberty in 1967, a failed attempt to bring the United States in as an ally during the Six Day War, is only one of several examples.

Many Jews immigrated to Israel from Muslim countries. This gave Israeli intelligence a great asset because these people knew Arabic language and customs, which enabled them to infiltrate Muslim countries and recruit young men into “terrorist” groups.

Besides getting Western countries to make war on Israel’s neighbors, I must comment here on why the Mossad wanted Arabs portrayed as terrorists, whether in real life or Hollywood. Many Palestinians want a two-state solution. The Israeli government does not. They covet the entire land, as well as portions of neighboring countries. By portraying Arabs as “terrorists,” the Israelis have always said, “Well, you can’t negotiate with terrorists, so there can never be a two-state solution.”

I’ll add here that I’m not saying there are no Islamic terrorists, but few of them know who really controls them. Mossad asset Abu Nidal was an expert in this respect.

12 . In 2017, you were baptized and chrismated into the Eastern Orthodox faith. What drew you to Orthodoxy specifically, and how has this affected your worldview and writing?

OK, I grew up in an agnostic home. Starting at age 21, I joined the New Age Movement. This was a mistaken attempt to fix a chemical problem (vaccine-induced autism) with spiritual solutions. After becoming a Christian, I eventually gravitated toward evangelical churches. I liked them because they were socially conservative (opposed to abortion and homosexual marriage, though their political acumen pretty much stopped there).

I stayed in these churches for many years. However, eventually I started seeing things that were really wrong. I attended a church that had been seduced by the Scofield Reference Bible and Christian Zionism. They virtually worshipped “the chosen people.” It got so bad that, on one occasion, they converted our church into a synagogue so we could celebrate the Jewish feast of Purim. They were teaching some stuff that overtly contradicted Scripture.

Also, they never saw a war they didn’t like. “We’re the Americans and so we’re always the good guys” attitude. They seriously needed to read Major General Smedley Butler’s Was Is a Racket. Having been a professional journalist for 30 years, I knew the back stories of America’s wars. They only knew the mainstream versions.

I tried filling some of them in personally with one-hour PowerPoints, but soon found myself being—well, it wasn’t this harsh, but the Amish word for it would be “shunned.” Once I asked a close friend at church for some very minor assistance. He said he would help, but kept putting it off for weeks. Finally I said, “Hey, what’s going on?” He said, “Er, well, there’s talk about you at church.” Translation: gossip.

There appeared to be one guy who really had it in for me. I caught him spying on me. Now someone—I’m guessing this same person—appeared to be watching my website, and reporting anything I’d written that he hoped might enrage the pastor.

Finally they announced this person had been appointed to a very important position at church. I grabbed my son and said: “We’re out of here!” Never went back.

Now I think I’ve said enough—downer stuff—on why I left the “Scofieldized” churches, so I’ll refer your readers to my post on why I embraced Eastern Orthodoxy. Let me just say the number one reason of several: while Western Christianity split into a thousand pieces, Eastern Orthodoxy—yeah, the church we all forgot about—didn’t. Outside of a few trivial changes, the Orthodox still worship the same way the early Christians did when Constantine legalized Christianity in the 4th century AD.

13. Your book Missing Saints, Missing Miracles marked your shift from geopolitics to spirituality. Why did you feel this was necessary, and what spiritual insights do you hope to share with readers who may be feeling overwhelmed by world events?

I didn’t shift. I’m not worthy to be anyone’s spiritual counselor. I lived for years in the muck of low-spectrum autism, and decades of experiencing America’s rapid social decline. So I guess I felt more comfortable fighting the bad guys in the trenches than trying to be, say, the pastor of a church.

Here’s how Missing Saints came about. St. Paisios, probably the most venerated Saint of the 20th century, recommended reading daily from The Lives of the Saints (also called Synaxarion). So I did. I bought one of seven hardbound volumes of The Lives of the Saints, translated from the Greek version published on Mount Athos. It was originally translated from two thousand years from all branches of Orthodoxy—Greek, Russian, Serbian, Georgian, Bulgarian, Romanian, Ukrainian, etc., and also included Western Saints, from Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, England, Ireland, and even America.

What amazed me was the number of miracles the Synaxarion described throughout the centuries, because it immediately brought to mind Jesus’ saying “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.” (John 14:11-12). Yet in evangelical churches I had been taught that “the miracles stopped after the Book of Acts.”

But in reading the Synaxarion, I discovered that nearly all the miracles Jesus did—healing the blind, lepers, and paralytics; casting out demons, raising the dead, multiplying small amounts of food to feed multitudes (during famines), halting storms, walking on water, prophesying the future, knowing the thoughts of others, enabling fishermen to make a miraculous catch of fish, changing water into wine—and even the elusive moving of a mountain—were done by postbiblical Saints.

I read all seven volumes of The Synaxarion—some 4,000 pages—and began listing and cataloguing these miracles, organized by type, by Saint, and (as much as possible), by approximate date and location.

I also had a chapter on the character of the miracle-working Saints (always complete self-denial and utter obedience to Christ)—there never a “casual believer” who worked miracles; and this, I believe, is why we see so few miracles today. For skeptics, I included a chapter on whether the miracles were real.

Also, there was a ton of information I learned about Christianity’s history. As just one example, how many Western Christians know that the cross Christ died on was discovered in 326 AD after an excavation in Golgotha ordered by Emperor Constantine? Or that it remained on display in Jerusalem until 1187, when the Sultan Saladin seized it? Why was this never mentioned in the 30+ years I spent in evangelical churches? It had a lot to do with Martin Luther’s rule of sola scriptura (Scripture only—Bible only), essentially erasing more than 1,400 years of church history, and with it, the Saints and their miracles.

My book is short (100 pages), but I wanted to introduce Western Christians to what they missed from the loss of Orthodoxy.

By the way, before starting this book, I had to ask God if I should write it, given my unworthiness in comparison to the Saints. The answer I believe I received from Him was, “You are unworthy, but if you don’t write it, no one else will.”

Finally, I shouldn’t leave this question unanswered that you asked: “what spiritual insights do you hope to share with readers who may be feeling overwhelmed by world events?” It is our confident hope in the return of Christ and his destruction of Satan, his minions, and his Antichrist.

14. Your research into vaccines is particularly controversial. As a registered nurse of 40 years, what specific incident or pattern made you question the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and how do you respond to medical professionals who disagree with your conclusions?

My first suspicion about vaccines came in 1991, when I was working as a medical-surgical RN at one of Greater Boston’s most eminent hospitals. One day it was announced that there was an urgent meeting in the auditorium that all staff who worked in patient areas were to attend; we were to go in staggered shifts. I thought some sort of national emergency must have occurred.

Instead, the big deal was that the federal agency OSHA had mandated that all medical staff receive three doses of the Hepatitis B vaccine.

This made no sense. Hepatitis B could only be acquired from an exchange of bodily fluids—sex with an infected person, or by accidental injection from a dirty needle.

It was true that in the old days of nursing, we recapped our syringe needles after injecting someone, and in doing so, you might accidentally stick yourself. I’d done this myself a couple of times.

However, my hospital had eliminated recapping needles. Every patient room had a red dropbox. You simply dropped the used uncapped syringe into the box.

Also, we had previously “piggybacked” intravenous medications into a main IV line by plugging a needle into a port. This had also required recapping needles. However, we’d eliminated that as well—now we simply attached the medication using an adaptor; no needles were involved.

Thus the chances of acquiring Hepatitis B as a healthcare worker were astronomically low.

What truly shocked me was when the presenter in the auditorium announced that the vaccine would also be required for all housekeepers.

I asked, “Why? They don’t touch patients or use syringes.”

He replied, “Yes, but suppose some inattentive nurse leaves an uncapped needle lying on a bed. Then, when the housekeeper is making the bed, the housekeeper might stick herself.”

But even if such an extremely unlikely event did occur, what were the odds of that particular needle having the Hepatitis B virus on it? The probability of a housekeeper acquiring the disease in this way had to be billions to one. (In fact, I just checked with AI, and there is no known such case.)

We had a 26-year-old housekeeper who fainted after taking the vaccine. We had to carry her into a vacant patient room and lay her on the bed.

I was angry. I told my superiors, “I don’t want the three shots. The risks of getting Hepatitis B are too minimal.” They said, “Well, you’ll have to sign a waiver.” I said that was fine.

Until then, I’d never had anything against vaccines. But now we were being told to do something that made no sense. And in medicine, we were supposed to do logical things that did make sense.

That was my first red flag on vaccines. I made a mental note to myself that I should look into this more. Something was going on with vaccines. But unfortunately, in 1991 there was no Internet to search with.

Today, by the way, the Hepatitis B vaccine is CDC-recommended in the U.S. for all newborns within 24 hours off birth, even though they are at no risk whatsoever for the disease. As you can imagine, when a vaccine is added to the required list for millions of newborns, the profits for the pharmaceutical industry are monumental. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has cited a study showing that giving the Hepatitis B vaccine to newborns within 30 days of birth increases autism risk by 1135 percent.

I didn’t connect vaccines to my own childhood problems until years later, when I was having lunch with a friend. He said, “My son has Asperger’s.” “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a mild form of autism,” he said. Curious, when I went home I Googled “Asperger’s.” As I read about the disease, shock and sorrow came over me. The symptoms were an exact description of my youth.

15. In your book Truth Is a Lonely Warrior, you mention “Appendix VI” as concerning “the most successful lie of the twentieth century” that required more time and money from the Illuminati than any other. Can you give us a hint about what this lie involves, and will you be addressing it in future work?

“Appendix VI” referred to World War 2 in all its facets. Although I could cover Pearl Harbor in one chapter, there was no way to address the entire Second World War. That would have required a whole book itself. Although I never did write such a book, Tim Kelly and I covered it pretty thoroughly in a 2 and 3/4 hour podcast called “The Myths of ‘the Good War,’” which you’ll find here.

16. You’ve recently written about Donald Trump’s proposals regarding Canada and Greenland as a rebranding of globalism as nationalism. Can you explain how regional consolidation serves as a stepping stone to world government?

In January of this year (2025), Trump proposed incorporating Canada and Greenland into the United States. In researching my book The Shadows of Power, going through every issue of Foreign Affairs, I recognized that the CFR had abandoned the idea of, in one swoop, unifying the planet under a world government. Instead, they reasoned, they could gradually bring about global governance by first organizing regional alliances. The EU is an example. This would be a “stepping stone” approach (also known as “boiling the frog”) to the ultimate goal of an all-powerful one-world government.

The melding of Greenland and Canada with America is not new, as shown by the “Regionalized and Adaptive Model of the Global World System” report produced by the globalist Club of Rome in 1973. The North American region was to include America, Canada and Greenland, but not Mexico. The point is, Trump’s “incorporation” plan was not “nationalistic” as claimed, but globalist.

17. For readers who want to dive deeper into your work or stay updated with your research, what’s the best way to access your books and articles, and how can they follow your ongoing investigations?

The website where I do most of my posting is: https://jamesperloff.net

All my books are available on Amazon except for the one I wrote on COVID in 2020, which they censored after two months. But you can download it for free when you subscribe to my website. By 2022 I had 26,000 followers on Twitter/X (@jameseperloff), but they brutally shadow-banned me by limiting the views of each Tweet to 200 or less (even though AI says I should be getting 4,000 or 5,000 views per Tweet). I tried circumnavigating this by starting a new Twitter account at @jamesperloff2, but they shadow-banned this too. I am also on Gab at https://gab.com/JamesPerloff, occasionally post on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/james-perloff-ab744b7/, and recently joined Telegram: https://t.me/JamesPerloff2.

Thank you, Unbekoming.

