I remember reading “Imagine You Are An Aluminum Atom” during the Sydney lockdown.

Lying there on the sofa and turning to my wife after every second page with “listen to this…”

That book helped me understand why the aluminium “adjuvant” is in the vaccine…because it doesn’t “work” otherwise. It’s what is required to “fool” the immune system into a response [my words].

Also, this point really stuck with me, that I wrote about back in Dec 2021.

…aluminium is the 3rd most abundant element in the earth’s crust, but it does not exist naturally in living things. You really need to stop and think about that. There is aluminium everywhere but not in living things. Nature has done a damn fine job of keeping it out of living biological systems, and for good reason, until we came along.

We have put it, where it doesn’t belong. We have disrupted the balance.

Dr Exley, a world leading authority on the subject, has shed light on the consequences of this “addition” despite decades of opposition.

I’m honoured to have this opportunity to discuss the subject with Dr Exley and introduce him, his thoughts, and his work to a broader audience.

With thanks to Dr Christopher Exley.

This is Interview No.33

1. Dr Exley, for readers who may not be familiar with your work, could you share a bit about your background and the journey that has led you to become one of the world's foremost experts on aluminium toxicity?

I understand that your readers may not have heard of me or even know anything about the impact of aluminium on human health. To understand who I am and why I studied aluminium in living things I suggest reading my recent (and only) book.

It is autobiographical in many ways and was written during the tyranny of covid, early 2020, and pulls no punches. It is cheap and relatively cheerful, considering the subject matter, so do give it a try. If you prefer a condensed version then try my substack.

2. In your book "Imagine You Are An Aluminium Atom", you take a creative approach to exploring the science of aluminium. What inspired you to write this book, and what has been the response from readers?

I have always felt an enormous obligation to explain my science to anyone showing an interest. I have answered myriad emails on the subject, usually within a day of receipt, and many of the questions posed were similar. The first idea behind my book was along the lines of ‘frequently answered questions’ looking to provide a reference for those interested in aluminium and particularly in relation to human health. However, almost as soon as I began writing I realised that I could not write a reference manual, just too limiting and to be frank, boring. I knew that the only way that I could write a book was to write freely and openly on my favourite subject, aluminium. The book is written as if I am having a conversation over coffee with the reader.

When you write a book you start to think that it will become a best seller and that it will be read by hundreds of thousands if not millions of people. Well, not exactly, I have sold a few thousand copies, only just enough to cover my advance of $2000. However, I am very pleased to say that it has been very well received by those making the effort to read it and this brings me enormous satisfaction. I am very proud of the book and it makes me happy to know that it has affected the lives of others.

3. You have been a vocal critic of the use of aluminium adjuvants in vaccines. Could you explain why you believe these adjuvants pose a risk, particularly to infants and young children?

I am a recent critic of the use of aluminium adjuvants. Indeed, I have gone beyond criticism and I am now calling for an immediate moratorium on their use. I am not really sure that I believe a moratorium is sufficient since I cannot foresee a situation where their use will be shown to be safe. So, let’s stop using aluminium adjuvants in vaccines, full stop.

I emphasised recent above since when I began my research specifically on the subject of aluminium adjuvants, about 2009, I had no strong opinion on the subject. I had no strong opinion because there was insufficient quality research to form such an opinion. We set about changing this through an intensive research programme that covered all aspects of the bioinorganic chemistry of aluminium adjuvants used in commercial vaccines as well as complementary research involving brain tissue from individuals who died with a diagnosis of autism. All of this research is published and most is open access. It can be found through my website, my substack and my book. This research made up my mind. It convinced me that aluminium adjuvants are a significant route of exposure to aluminium in humans and even potentially debilitating and lethal in infants.

4. How confident are you that aluminium adjuvants in vaccines are a primary cause of autism? What further research do you believe is needed to definitively prove or disprove this link?

I am afraid that our research on aluminium and autism was cut off in its prime when I was removed from my position at Keele University after 29 years of loyal service. What we found out, what we knew then in 2001, is that individuals who died with a diagnosis of autism, 10 out of 10 brains available and studied, had some of the highest amounts of aluminium in brain tissue ever measured. However, this was only part of the story, through the use of our aluminium selective fluorescent marker we were able to identify a mechanism whereby aluminium at the injection site of a vaccine could be transported and deposited in brain tissue, for example of an infant. This was a game-changing moment for me. A mechanism for aluminium being responsible for brain damage in autism AND the presence of huge amounts of aluminium in brain tissue in autism.

This is what we knew then and remains what we know today. I consider this sufficient evidence to implicate aluminium, most likely of vaccine origin, in being a cause of the brain damage found in (severe) autism. Autism (severe brain damage, not Asperger’s etc.) is a disease of infancy, Alzheimer’s of the new born. It is caused by an environmental insult (e.g. aluminium) and fortunately, not all recipients of aluminium-adjuvanted vaccines are prone to develop autism. There is a susceptible group much as we find in familial Alzheimer’s disease. Some infants will accumulate aluminium in their brain tissue from birth and we need to know why so that these infants can be protected from all forms of aluminium both early in their life and later. You do not get autism from an aluminium adjuvanted vaccine as an adolescent or an adult.

5. You have written about the potential benefits of drinking silicon-rich mineral water for individuals with autism, suggesting it may help the brain recover from aluminium-induced damage. Have you received any feedback from families who have tried this approach, and are there any studies underway to formally evaluate the effects of silicon-rich water in autism?

Anecdotal evidence of silicon-rich mineral waters helping individuals with autism is off the scale but it is only anecdotal and only benefits those it benefits. I consider it unlikely that regular drinking of a silicon-rich mineral water can reverse autism. Aluminium-induced brain damage is permanent at least it, the damage, is irreversible. By removing aluminium from the body you can prevent further damage and you can promote the limited amount of neurogenesis and regeneration possible in brain tissue. You can help the brain to compensate for early damage and the earlier such is set in motion the more likely of success. Infants should receive silicon-rich mineral water as soon as they begin to drink water. Before this use silicon-rich mineral waters to make up drinks and infant formulas. If you are breast feeding then make sure you drink a silicon-rich mineral water as the biologically active silicic acid will be transferred into the breast milk and hence to the infant.

6. Moving to the topic of neurodegenerative disease, could you explain the proposed link between aluminium and the development of Alzheimer's? What evidence supports this connection?

You are asking me to summarise research I began in the late 80s. What you need to know was that it wasn’t until 2017 that I wrote an opinion paper in which I said, no aluminium in brain tissue means no Alzheimer’s disease in the normal lifetime of an individual. I spent 30 long hard years of research before I was able to draw such a conclusion. All of the research that allowed me to reach this conclusion is freely available through my website, my substack and by reading my book.

When I began to research a role for aluminium and Alzheimer’s disease in the late 80s you are correct in that I was investigating a link. This is no longer the case. Aluminium in brain tissue is the primary cause of dementia and this is what the peer reviewed published science tells us. It is not what the pharmaceutical industry driven science is telling us, it is not what the pharmaceutical industry funded charities are telling us, it is not what the aluminium industry controlled governments are telling us, it is what SCIENCE is telling us. I am telling you that Alzheimer’s disease is completely preventable and this can be achieved by reducing your exposure to aluminium in everyday life to a minimum. Part of the latter should involve drinking a silicon-rich mineral water each and every day.

7. You have recommended drinking silicon-rich mineral water as a way to help remove aluminium from the body. How does silicon facilitate aluminium excretion, and what are the best dietary sources?

Please read my book and substack for a detailed scientific description of this. However, in brief, when you drink a silicon-rich mineral water, silicic acid follows water from your gut to your bloodstream where it binds aluminium and facilitates its removal from the body via the kidney. You excrete aluminium in your urine. You do not have to take my word for this, it has been shown in countless peer reviewed scientific papers including a clinical trial with individuals with Alzheimer’s disease. In this trial over just 12 weeks 20% of the participants registered clinically significant improvements in their cognitive performance. This level of success has never been achieved in any mainstream clinical trial on Alzheimer’s disease.

8. Fluoride is another controversial additive in drinking water. What is your stance on water fluoridation, and how does fluoride interact with aluminium in the body?

I have written about this in some detail recently in a number of substack posts. My stance is simple. Fluoride, at concentrations found in our everyday life, is only toxic because it significantly increases the absorption of aluminium in the diet across the gut. Fluoride affects cognitive performance in adolescents because it delivers aluminium to brain tissue facilitating brain damage. Fluoride exposure in drinking water is related to the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease because it increases absorption of aluminium across the gut.

Very high levels of fluoride are toxic per se but no one should come across such high levels in their everyday life. However, fluoride should be avoided where and whenever possible because of its relationship with aluminium.

9. Your research has explored aluminium content in breast tissue and a potential link with breast cancer. Could you summarise your findings and the implications for antiperspirant use?

Without wanting to sound too much like a broken record, please read my book or substack on this subject. If you have a scientific background then read my published papers on this subject. Research to-date convinces me that regular use of aluminium-based antiperspirants contributes towards the aetiology of breast cancer. We have data showing accumulation of aluminium in the upper outer quadrant (under the arm) of breast tissue taken from mastectomies (individuals with breast cancer). We have profound, incontrovertible evidence of an increased risk for breast cancer in young regular users of antiperpsirants (see Linhart et al. in my publication list). You should also check out the seminal work of oncologist Stefano Mandriota in this field. He is providing first class evidence of a mechanism of aluminium-induced breast cancer. Make no mistake, regular use of antiperspirants is heavily linked to the incidence of breast cancer. In time, it may well be shown that aluminium is a cause of this environmental disease.

10. Shifting gears a bit, you have also investigated the role of other metals like copper in relation to amyloid beta and Alzheimer's disease. What has your research revealed about copper's effects?

If I had to summarise my views on copper then I would suggest that copper is more likely to be beneficial than having any negative role in Alzheimer’s disease. Copper can act as a powerful antioxidant, for example. Iron on the other hand works with aluminium in promoting neuronal death in Alzheimer’s disease. Iron overload is a definite risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.

11. Throughout your career, you have faced opposition and efforts to suppress your research, especially from industries that use aluminium. How have you persevered in the face of these challenges?

I was brought up in science by a very great man, JD Birchall OBE FRS. I understood early on what is science and what isn’t science. I have always believed that by following the former that science and truth will prevail, even if I may not live long enough to see that day.

12. With your impressive body of research, what would you say have been your most significant or impactful findings in relation to aluminium toxicity and human health?

I was able to see, research and provide the science behind Nature’s secret of life on Earth. The incredible chemistry of aluminium and silicic acid in keeping aluminium out of all biota for all of biochemical evolution, barring the last 100 years or so of course. The greatest story of science never told!

13. Looking ahead, where do you think the most important advances need to be made in terms of further understanding and mitigating the effects of aluminium exposure?

I am afraid that these ‘advances’ are only political. The science and scientists are here, there, ready and willing to do the research. We know what to do, only politics prevents us.

14. For individuals who want to minimise their aluminium body burden, what key lifestyle and dietary changes would you recommend?

Drink a silicon-rich mineral water each and every day. Adopt this as a philosophy as part of a healthy life not as, as they say ‘detox’.

15. Lastly, what are your current main areas of focus and interest in your work, and how can readers best stay up to date with your latest research and writings?

Sadly I am no more. Without an active research group and laboratory I am not much better than an internet commentator. You can find my musings on substack.

