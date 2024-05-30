A new friend referred me to Cal Washington and the work he is doing (thanks Ken!).

It’s interesting to say the least.

I’d heard of smart meters being put in against people’s will. But I hadn’t heard of anyone that had successfully stopped it.

I find the Notice of Liability idea/tool intriguing and to hear that Cal and others have used it with success is fascinating.

I’m grateful that Cal agreed to share his journey with us, and I’m glad to give him and InPower the opportunity to further spread the message.

With thanks to Cal Washington.

1. Cal, can you please share a bit about your background and the journey that led you to become a co-founder of the InPower Movement?

It started with a divorce, which is not uncommon in society, but it was for me. Divorce is an industry (so I found out), and once the machine starts it is unrelenting, and this experience was not in line with what I thought the court was. After the lawyers worked together to get the proceeds of our home, we were both left as self litigants. At that time the pendulum was clearly on the side of mothers, and fathers were labeled “deadbeat dads”. In spite of the labels, I was not inclined to acquiesce to the injustice, and imposition, which started a journey of how to deal with the situation that had abusively altered my life.

2. What were some of the key experiences or realizations that motivated you to dedicate yourself to helping people understand their rights and the true nature of the legal system?

It was partially that I don’t like injustice, and never have even as a child, and mostly that my escapades in the court started to spread locally, and friends, and friends of friends, et al. started to seek out our little group. Some out of curiosity, but many had difficulties with a myriad of issues, mostly involving ‘court’. So, I never (and still don’t) see myself as deciding to get involved in teaching rights. It was more that people came with problems, and I did what I could to help. My involvement with the smart meters was someone asking if I could come up with a solution with this issue, because traditional avenues were not working. So I looked at how the utility was deploying the meters, and could ‘see’ the tactic, and wrote a document to help 20 or so people deal with their issue. That then ‘evolved’ into InPower. It was not planned by me.

3. You have mentioned being "dragged into the court system" and realizing it wasn't what you thought it was. Can you elaborate on that initial court experience and how it differed from your expectations?

I thought ‘court’ was a place where you would get justice, based on the truth, and what is right for the situation. When I was forced to appear, it was very aggressive, the truth seemed irrelevant, and it felt like nobody was really listening to anything, but instead moving from step one to step two, and so on. As the case continued, I studied acts for hours on end, and came up with ‘legal arguments’ that were quite good (for a layman at least), and although the looks on faces showed that I had presented sound arguments, they ignored those too. There was definitely an unspoken ‘agenda’ in there.

4. For those unfamiliar, can you explain the concept of "law merchant" or "lex mercatoria" and how it differs from the common law system?

The common law, is the underlying law system that emerged in England, and was spread throughout the British Empire. The Law Merchant is customary practices of the merchant class that goes back in time, and was adopted by merchants all over the known world. The common law was based on ‘facts’ and the ‘proof’ thereof. The Law Merchant was based on ‘customs’ of merchants, and were more ‘summary judgements’ based on principles and equity. The common law was arduous. The Law merchant was fast and fluid. The Law merchant was adjudicated at the fairs by merchants (pie powder courts), and then at the Staple courts in the staple towns, adjudicated mostly by the lord mayor. The common law was adjudicated at the King’s courts, until Lord Mansfield fused the Law Merchant with the common law via the Pillans v. Mierop case. Law Merchant has been quietly (secretly) operating in common law courts since then.

Incidentally, Lord Mansfield also fused the Admiralty jurisdiction into the common law via the Luke v Lyde case. Admiralty is commonly understood to be in the common law courts, but Law Merchant is purposely hidden. IMHO.

5. You mention that Canada started as a corporation through the Hudson Bay Company. How does this corporate history influence the legal landscape in Canada today?

The charter incorporating was a perpetual succession charter (meaning ownership would continually pass to a successor or heir)

The charter gave a for-profit monopoly corporation the authority to operate indistinguishable to a ‘country’. It could make its own laws. It was allowed to have ‘courts’ to enforce them. It gave them the right to have use of armed forces, navy, artillery at the forts.

Immediately after queen Victoria formed the dominion of Canada via the British North America Act 1867, she passed the Rupert’s Land Act 1868 outlining the “terms of surrender” of the charter. The perpetual succession charter was officially surrendered to Victoria, her successors and heirs.

In 1893 Victoria repealed the enacting clause of the British North America Act vis the Statute Law Revision Act 1893

With the BNA act repealed, there is only the Hudson’s Bay Charter with a new owner, and because the charter gave a for-profit monopoly corporation the authority to operate indistinguishable to a ‘country’, we do not have a country, and the ‘courts’ exist by authority of the Hudson’s Bay Charter. The charter says that the courts can hear criminal and civil matters as well as the “laws’ made by the HBC. The charter also says that the ‘governors’ (or successors) of the corporation can change the name of the corporation, as well as the common seal. Thus it my strong opinion that the name was changed to “Canada” and the seal changed to the “Great Seal of Canada”.

6. You state that the Queen of England swore an oath on the King James Bible to uphold the laws and defend the faith. How does this oath relate to the legal system and our individual rights?

Any ‘rights’ or claims by a man or woman to anything that is written in the Bible, must be defended by the queen. All politicians, soldiers, judges, police officers, et al must swear an oath of true allegiance to the queen. Thus they are bound by her oath. That is why the Bible is in every courtroom (not just every courthouse). Not because they want it there.

When Charles swore the oath to the Scottish Church, and took the title “Defender of the faith”, he did not want to, and the Lord Mayor of the City of London (among 178 ‘guests’) was in attendance on very short notice, and signed the oath. It is a contract that is downplayed, but is extremely significant.

7. Can you explain the concept of "claims" in law and how both governments and individuals can use claims to assert rights or authority?

In Black’s Law Dictionary, within the definition of the word “demand”, it says that “demand” is the second strongest word in law, next to “claim”.

Claims can be false, or inferior, and once a true or superior claim is brought forth, the false or inferior claim is supplanted.

8. Can you share some success stories of individuals who have used the InPower Movement's Notice of Liability (NoL) process to defend their rights against corporate or government overreach?

Claimants have had smart meters kept off of their homes. They’ve had smart meters changed back to analogue. Many of the people that Claimants have sent to have left their posts (some have gone into hiding). Almost all Claimants report some kind of change in their lives after sending the first document (in particular). Many claimants, after learning principles of Law Merchant, have applied the principles in other aspects of their lives. Some claimants have taken the Postal service to task and prevailed, and simultaneously become more ‘empowered’ through the experience.

9. How has the InPower Movement evolved since its founding, and what are some of the key issues the organization is focused on today?

It started grassroots (and still is in some ways) with the documents posted on a website in WORD doc that people filled out themselves. Many issues arose from that, and we had to re-think the strategy in order to scale, keep everyone out of trouble, and have as few ‘mistakes’ by the Claimants as possible. We now have an application that auto fills the form. It also calculates the bills. We also have systems to answer questions, to vet Respondents and track everyone’s process. We also have a social site with recorded educational sessions on Law Merchant and the Bible as well as live Q&A’s twice a week, and lots of written material. The membership is also a great resource of like minded men and women from numerous countries who help each other and share information.

We are focusing on getting as many people sending documents as possible, and working on the crypto that will fund a parallel system based on the Bills of Exchange generated by everyone participating.

10. In recent years, you've been working to help communities fight the rollout of 5G technology. Why do you believe this issue is so important, and how does it relate to the broader themes of individual rights and corporate accountability?

5G is not a continuation of 2g, 3g, 4g as we are being led to believe. It has moved into frequencies that were only allowed by military. It is a weapon.

11. What are some of the most promising developments or victories you've seen in the movement to protect individuals from harmful technologies like 5G and smart meters?

CEO’s of utilities, telecoms, and government officials at all levels (including a “royal”) have stepped down.

12. Many people are concerned about the safety and necessity of childhood vaccinations. How do you think the Notice of Liability process could be used to protect parents' rights to make informed decisions about their children's health care, specifically in the context of vaccinations?

Again, we have seen step downs from corporations, universities, government officials et al

13. Is the InPower Movement gaining traction in Australia? If so, what specific issues are Australian members focused on, and what successes have they experienced?

InPower is growing fast in Australia. We have the NoL for smart meters and vaccinations, and I believe 5G. There have been numerous step downs in Australia including

Mark McGowan, https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-05-29/wa-premier-mark-mcgowan-resigns-from-politics/102406610

Daniel Andrews https://au.news.yahoo.com/victoria-premier-daniel-andrews-announces-shock-resignation-what-you-need-to-know-035720274.html

Gladys Berejiklian https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-01/nsw-premier-gladys-berejiklian-resignation-icac-explained/100507412

Scott Morrison https://www.9news.com.au/national/scott-morrison-resign-parliament-politics/d5e61944-4aed-4d97-b37c-16b0e78410cd

14. How can people who are interested in learning more about your work or getting involved with the InPower Movement stay informed and connect with the organization?

Go to inpowermovement.org and become a member, or join the email list.

15. Finally, what message of encouragement or empowerment would you like to share with individuals who are feeling discouraged by the current state of the world but want to make a positive difference?

As dark as it may seem, the perpetrators have unwittingly created their own “Achilles’ heel”, and everything that they have done or are doing can and will be used against them in the Court of the Most High. It’s a default of defaults, because it is their own system that is being used against them, and there can be no ‘appeal’.

