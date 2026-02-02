I came across Bernhard Guenther’s work after reviewing and summarizing Thomas Mayer’s book on the spiritual consequences of COVID vaccines. A reader pointed me in his direction, and what I found was two decades of research into the non-physical forces and beings that influence human consciousness — work that had arrived at many of the same conclusions as Mayer years before the book was published.

Guenther runs Veil of Reality, a body of writing, podcasts, and courses exploring the intersection of psychology, esoteric knowledge, and what he calls the “hyperdimensional matrix control system.” His synthesis draws from Rudolf Steiner, Sri Aurobindo, Jungian depth psychology, and direct experience with non-physical realms.

The material covered in this interview sits well outside mainstream frameworks. Guenther approaches it with a sobriety and self-awareness that distinguishes his work from the fear-driven end of this space — he is as critical of paranoid doom-thinking as he is of comfortable denial.

This conversation covers Mayer’s supersensible research, the spiritual architecture of the vaccines, their effects on the afterlife, childhood vaccination, the transhumanist agenda, and what Guenther calls “The Great Work” of soul embodiment.

With thanks to Guenther Bernhard.

1. Bernhard, your website Veil of Reality has been exploring hyperdimensional influences and occult forces for over two decades. Please tell us what set you on this path, and how your understanding evolved from those early investigations to the synthesis you present today.

The catalysts that set me on this path were both a deep curiosity that there must be more to life than what we are told and my own inner suffering. From an early age, I felt like an outsider. I struggled with bouts of depression, despair, and loneliness.

In my early twenties, I reached a breaking point where I realized I had to figure myself out, or I would not survive. That realization initiated me into self-inquiry and inner work: Jungian shadow work, inner child work, and psychological self-exploration, gradually moving into esoteric and spiritual study.

From the beginning, the work was two-fold. On one level, inner work: developing self-knowledge, healing, integrating shadow, orienting toward the Divine. On another level, outer work: questioning everything we’ve been told about history, reality, religion, science, and human nature.

A major turning point came in the late 1990s when I worked extensively with high doses of psilocybin mushrooms and DMT. During these experiences, I encountered non-physical beings and intelligences. I realized these were not archetypes or projections of my psyche. They had agency and intention, lived in their own worlds, yet could influence us without our awareness. Through these encounters, I came to a direct realization that unseen forces exist and actively shape human consciousness.

This led me into shamanic traditions, including Ayahuasca work in Peru. While I gained important insights, I also recognized the shadow side of entheogens. Without sufficient grounded psychological awareness and spiritual discernment, opening indiscriminately into subtle realms can be dangerous. Over time, I stepped away from psychedelic substances entirely to focus on sober psycho-spiritual work.

Through years of direct experience and study of esoteric traditions (Sri Aurobindo, Rudolf Steiner, Esoteric Christianity, Occultism, and Jungian depth psychology), I came to understand that we are transducers of cosmic forces. We’re influenced by nonphysical beings from both higher and lower realms, and many thoughts and impulses people assume are their own don’t originate from their deeper Self.

I also came to understand that humanity is not at the top of the food chain. There are forces that feed on human emotional energy, weakening our connection to the Divine and reinforcing materialistic worldviews that cut us off from our spiritual nature.

The synthesis I present today integrates psychological inner work with esoteric discernment. One crucial capacity is the ability to differentiate between what belongs to your psyche and needs integration, and what doesn’t belong and needs conscious rejection. True psycho-spiritual work requires moving beyond psychology alone or spirituality alone, toward an integrated path that fuses both.

At its core, my work is about helping people remember who they truly are and become conscious participants in their own evolution.

2. In 2022, you came across Thomas Mayer’s book on the spiritual consequences of COVID vaccines. What was your initial reaction to his research, and what made his findings particularly significant given your existing body of work?

I was already aware of the Big Pharma cartel, fake media-hyped pandemics, and vaccine damage since the 1990s, thanks to Jon Rappoport’s work exposing the pharmaceutical mafia. When COVID hit, I saw right through the playbook and wrote several articles in 2020 and 2021 about the metaphysical and spiritual consequences of the COVID vaccines.

In early 2022, a student of mine sent me a PDF chapter from Thomas Mayer’s book “Corona Vaccines from the Spiritual Perspective: Consequences on Soul and Spirit, and the Life after Death.”

Reading it confirmed much of what I already sensed, but Thomas went much deeper. He provided dozens of case studies from his network of clairvoyant practitioners who worked with vaccinated people and with the spirits of the deceased who were trapped in the afterlife because of the vaccine.

His research gave me a clearer framework for understanding which entities are involved. He identified specific beings he calls “vaccine beings” and the “Soratic Spirits of Transhumanism.” He also made stunning connections between the COVID vaccines and the broader transhumanist agenda.

Mayer is well-versed in Rudolf Steiner’s work and has developed supersensible (clairvoyant) abilities since the 1990s. He’s been in contact with the spirit world and has worked with the spirits of the dead, helping them transition, for over 30 years. I really appreciate his grounded, scientific approach to handling this disturbing topic without falling into fear-mongering or doom and gloom.

His work provides evidence for what Rudolf Steiner foresaw over a century ago: “I have told you that the spirits of darkness are going to inspire their human hosts, in whom they will be dwelling, to find a vaccine that will drive all inclination toward spirituality out of people’s souls.”

In essence, Mayer’s research confirmed and expanded on what I wrote over ten years ago about the hyperdimensional agenda to condition our bodies to more easily host hostile entities, turning human beings into shell vessels for possession.

3. For readers unfamiliar with Rudolf Steiner’s framework, Mayer’s research involves “supersensible perception” — practitioners observing effects on non-physical aspects of the human being. Many would find this methodology difficult to accept. How would you explain the validity of this approach to someone grounded in materialist assumptions?

“Supersensible perception” simply means the capacity to perceive reality and beings beyond our limited five-sensory perception.

Many people are deeply skeptical that spiritual beings exist in non-physical realms and influence human life. The two most common objections are that there’s no proof such beings exist and they can’t be scientifically verified, and that these beings are merely creations of the imagination or projections of our own psyche.

Modern materialistic science, by its own framework, cannot prove the existence of spiritual beings. As long as humans operate primarily from mind-based consciousness and five-sensory perception, these realms cannot be detected with physical instruments or validated through current scientific methods. It’s simply outside the operating range of the five-sensory apparatus.

What consensus materialist science leaves out is the human level of consciousness and the possibility of activating what Rudolf Steiner called the spiritual organs of perception. These capacities allow direct perception of non-physical realities through higher forms of cognition that need not be visual or clairvoyant; they can also be clairsentient or intuitive.

Activating higher organs of perception is essentially a byproduct of the Great Work: the spiritualization of the being and gradual alignment with the Divine. As long as humans operate primarily from surface-level mental personality, these forces remain largely invisible.

According to esoteric science, developing higher perception requires deep inner work. Some individuals, such as Thomas Mayer, may be naturally more open to these realms or possess innate psychic sensitivity. But on a collective level, humanity is still at a very early stage of development. From an evolutionary perspective, we’re still in kindergarten.

As A.S. Dalal wrote in the foreword to “The Hidden Forces of Life” by Sri Aurobindo:

“Our difficulty in discovering the hidden forces of life is due to the ordinary consciousness, which is mental, and can apprehend things only through the sensorium. It is when the consciousness develops and becomes more subtle that it comes into direct contact with the inner reality of things and gains an awareness of these hidden forces influencing humanity.”

4. Mayer collected reports from over 50 practitioners — craniosacral therapists, bodyworkers, energy healers — who independently described similar observations in vaccinated clients. What were the most consistent findings across these reports, and what do they suggest about what the vaccines are actually doing beyond the physical body?

Across the reports Thomas Mayer gathered from subtle-energy practitioners worldwide, a few core patterns reappeared in vaccinated clients, regardless of modality or personal belief system.

Practitioners repeatedly described foreign, artificial, or inorganic energetic structures within the etheric body, as well as disturbances in the connection between the physical body and the soul. Many perceived a densification, rigidity, or deadening of the life-force field, especially around the heart, brain, and central nervous system.

Another common theme was a weakening or partial disconnection of the soul’s anchoring into the body. Some described this as a thinning or fraying of the etheric template, which normally interfaces between the soul and the physical form. This was often accompanied by a sense that the person felt less “inhabited,” less present, or subtly displaced within their own body.

Many also reported structures or signatures that felt technological rather than organic. Not metaphorically technological, but literally artificial in quality. These signatures were experienced as blocking natural energy flow, interfering with intuitive perception, and dampening access to higher guidance or spiritual connection.

A further recurring perception was increased vulnerability to intrusive influences. Practitioners described vaccinated clients as more energetically permeable, with weaker energetic boundaries and more interference by parasitic or hostile forces.

It’s important to note that these findings were not framed as moral judgments or political positions. The practitioners were simply reporting what they perceived in their clinical and intuitive senses, and they had the same insights independently of each other.

Taken together, the reports suggest the injections are not only interacting with the physical body but also affecting the etheric, astral, and soul-body interface. From Mayer’s perspective, this points toward a technology that compromises the vehicle of incarnation itself. It interferes with how the soul anchors, expresses, and remains embodied within the human organism.

This aligns with Mayer’s broader research on excarnation processes, which describes a trend in which human beings are gradually being pushed out of embodied soul presence and into a more fragmented, disembodied state.

The vaccine appears not merely as a medical intervention, but as part of a larger transhumanist trajectory that aims to weaken the organic link between body, soul, and spirit.

The consistent message across these reports is that something is occurring at the level of incarnation mechanics, a modification of the human energy architecture itself. That is why Mayer emphasizes that this issue cannot be properly understood through materialist biology alone. It requires an esoteric framework that takes the multilayered nature of the human being seriously.

5. The term “vaccine being” appears throughout this research — an entity that attaches to a person upon inoculation. You also describe “soratic spirits of transhumanism” as distinct from other adversarial forces. Can you explain what these beings are, where they originate, and how they differ from other occult hostile forces you’ve written about?

In esoteric cosmology, many things that appear purely physical also have a corresponding being or spiritual force behind them. This includes plants, minerals, diseases, technologies, and medicines. They are not just inert matter. They have a spiritual being attached to them.

When Mayer speaks of a “vaccine-being,” he refers to the organizing intelligence behind a particular vaccine. It’s a real being in the subtle worlds that carries a specific signature, intention, and field of influence. Through inoculation, human beings not only receive a biochemical substance but also come into contact with this being and its associated spirit ecology.

According to Mayer, when tuning into the vaccines through supersensible perception, these vaccine-beings are interwoven with Ahrimanic and Soratic beings. This means they can serve as gateways or interfaces through which other adversarial forces gain access to the human energy field, the etheric body, and the soul-body interface.

This is different from ordinary parasitic entities (occult hostile forces), which have always existed in the lower astral realms. Those beings typically feed on emotional charge or unconscious shadow and can influence anyone to varying degrees.

Soratic transhumanist spirits represent something far darker and more evil.

In Steiner’s framework, Soratic beings originate from cosmic realms beyond Earth’s normal evolutionary stream. They are not simply “fallen angels” in the same sense as Luciferic or Ahrimanic beings. They are fundamentally anti-divine and anti-human. Their core impulse is not just to tempt, manipulate, or harden consciousness, but to dismantle the very basis of the human “I,” the incarnating soul, and the organic relationship between body, soul, and spirit.

When Mayer speaks of Soratic transhumanist spirits, he points to a specialized expression of these forces that inspire and animate the transhumanist impulse. The drive to merge humans with machines, override organic biology, and replace natural incarnation with synthetic systems is not merely a technological or ideological phenomenon but is spiritually driven by these non-physical forces.

These beings are not primarily interested in harvesting emotional energy. Their aim is to alter the architecture of the human being itself so that authentic soul-incarnation becomes increasingly difficult, or eventually impossible.

If a vaccine-being is connected to Soratic forces, it functions as a carrier for these influences. Not that everyone who receives a vaccine becomes immediately possessed, but that new vulnerabilities are introduced into the subtle bodies. Over time, this can weaken the soul’s anchoring, dampen higher perception, and make the human system more compatible with inorganic or synthetic influences.

In contrast, Luciferic forces pull consciousness upward into fantasy and spiritual grandiosity. Ahrimanic forces pull consciousness downward into materialism and mechanization. Asuric forces attack the coherence of the “I” itself.

Soratic forces go further. They are oriented toward replacing the human being altogether.

Vaccine-beings are specific being-structures associated with particular substances. Soratic transhumanist spirits are a very high-level class of adversarial beings seeking to steer humanity toward a post-human condition. What differentiates them is the scale and depth of their objective. They are not just feeding on humanity. They are attempting to redesign what it means to be human.

This is why I call this the ultimate alien invasion through our bodies.

6. One of the more disturbing findings concerns the afterlife. Mayer’s team observed that 47 out of 48 vaccinated deceased they examined were earthbound — unable to transition into the spiritual realms. What prevents these souls from moving on, and what are the implications if this pattern holds across the billions who received these injections?

This is probably the most sobering and far-reaching aspect of Mayer’s research.

First, it’s important to clarify that death does not automatically guarantee a smooth transition into the spiritual realms. Even prior to COVID, souls could become earthbound for many reasons: strong earthly attachments, unresolved trauma, addictions, or sudden death. An earthbound spirit is the surviving consciousness of a deceased human that remains stuck in the lower astral or etheric layers near Earth.

Mayer has been documenting for over three decades what he calls an “excarnation jam,” a growing blockage in the normal process of leaving the body after death. He estimates that roughly half of the deceased today do not fully enter the spiritual realms. That alone is unprecedented.

What shocked Mayer’s team is that when they began examining vaccinated deceased, the numbers became dramatically worse. Out of 48 vaccinated deceased examined, 47 were earthbound.

The core problem is that vaccine-related spiritual forces do not stop working at death. While the physical body is shed, the energetic and spiritual structures introduced through vaccination remain active in the etheric and astral bodies.

In a healthy death process, the etheric body loosens and expands, the life-review unfolds, and the soul is gradually received by its angel and guided into the spiritual world. In the vaccinated deceased Mayer examined, this process was repeatedly blocked.

Instead, practitioners perceived contracted, rigid, or distorted etheric bodies. The soul appeared chained to these bodies, unable to separate properly. The life-tableau did not unfold. No light from the spiritual world reached the soul. In many cases, even the guardian angel appeared unable to establish a proper connection.

The soul cannot disengage from the lower subtle bodies, and without that disengagement, it cannot move into the higher spiritual realms. The being remains stuck in darkness, confusion, fear, and isolation near the Earth plane.

Mayer’s conclusion is that vaccine-beings interwoven with Ahrimanic and Soratic forces interfere directly with the architecture of incarnation and excarnation. They disturb the etheric body and the interface between soul and body, creating an energetic “locking mechanism” that prevents the normal release sequence after death.

He also observed that vaccinated deceased often lack protective containment from higher beings and become easy prey for adversarial forces. In some cases, souls are pulled into deeper lower-astral or inner-earth dark zones, sometimes described as hell realms.

The implications if this pattern holds across billions are enormous. It would mean an unprecedented accumulation of suffering, confused, and trapped souls in the lower astral environment, radically densifying the psychic atmosphere of the planet.

Earthbound deceased radiate their state into the living field, potentially increasing depression, anxiety, intrusive thoughts, and emotional heaviness among the living. It raises profound questions about reincarnation and could severely compromise the quality of future incarnations.

One important nuance: these observations mostly involved people who died relatively soon after vaccination, often elderly or already in poor health. Mayer cannot yet say with certainty what happens if someone is vaccinated in midlife and dies decades later, especially if they engage in inner work and spiritual development aimed at working through these influences.

There was also one notable exception among the 48 deceased. In that case, the individual’s soul development and spiritual constitution appeared strong enough to repel the vaccine-related Soratic forces. This suggests that inner development, alignment, and soul maturity still matter enormously.

The picture is not fatalistic. But the overall pattern strongly suggests that the vaccines, on a supersensible level, interfere with the mechanics of death and afterlife transition itself. From this perspective, the greatest danger is not bodily harm, but interference with humanity’s relationship to incarnation, excarnation, and the continuity of the soul’s evolutionary journey.

7. You emphasize repeatedly that not everyone is affected the same way — that soul development, spiritual strength, and even the circumstances of receiving the vaccine all play a role. What determines whether someone can process and overcome these effects versus remaining trapped by them?

A central point in both Mayer’s work and my own research is that nothing operates in a purely uniform or mechanical way at the level of the soul. Human beings differ enormously in soul maturity, level of embodiment, karmic history, and spiritual orientation. Because of that, there is no single fixed outcome for everyone.

Everyone is affected differently. Many known and unknown factors come into play: how many doses received, overall state of being, level of soul development, degree of embodiment, spiritual strength, karmic patterns, and the quality of their inner life. There are also unknown factors that the analytical mind simply cannot predict.

From an esoteric perspective, one of the most important variables is the strength of the incarnating soul’s anchoring in the body. People who are more embodied and connected to their deeper Self tend to have stronger boundaries and a more integrated etheric and soul-body structure. This provides resilience that makes it harder for foreign influences and occult forces to take root.

Another key factor is consciousness. People who engage in sincere inner work, shadow integration, and spiritual practice develop greater inner sensitivity and agency. This doesn’t mean they’re immune, but they’re better at noticing when something is off and working with it.

Mayer’s research suggests that some individuals can, over time, “work through” certain vaccine-related influences, especially if they’re relatively healthy, not repeatedly injected, and actively engaged in inner development. In such cases, the body-mind-spirit system may gradually metabolize, loosen, or reorganize disturbances in the subtle bodies.

The person’s psychological and emotional state at the time of vaccination also matters. Mayer noticed that states of extreme fear, resignation, coercion, or despair can create more vulnerability than a state of inner steadiness, faith, and self-trust.

At the same time, it’s important to be honest about limits. Mayer’s findings indicate that certain vaccine-related influences, especially those connected with Soratic beings, are not easily dissolved through conventional means. This is not a matter of positive thinking or merely clearing energy.

Some people may be able to partially process, mitigate, or work through aspects of these effects over time. Others may remain more strongly impacted. What seems to matter most is the degree of embodiment, sincerity in inner work, and aspiration to the Divine.

Ultimately, this is not a question that can be answered with absolute certainty or tidy categories. It is an unfolding situation that must be approached with sobriety, humility, and deep respect for the mystery of individual soul paths.

8. Rudolf Steiner warned over a century ago that humanity would be inoculated against “disposition toward spiritual ideas” and that materialistic physicians would be tasked with “expelling souls from mankind.” Given that his warnings preceded the current vaccine technology by a hundred years, how do you understand his foresight, and how precisely do you see it manifesting now?

Steiner’s statements make sense when you understand that he was perceiving long-term evolutionary and adversarial trajectories, not predicting specific technologies. He was pointing to a future phase where forces aligned with materialism and anti-incarnation would increasingly work to sever humanity’s relationship to soul, spirit, and supersensible reality. His foresight reflects a clairvoyant perception of underlying currents rather than literal forecasts.

I see his warnings manifesting today in the convergence of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, digital integration, and transhumanist ideology, all of which progressively condition human beings to identify solely with the physical body and the brain as mind. This is reinforced culturally through materialist worldviews and biologically through interventions that, according to supersensible research, affect the etheric and soul-body interface.

The “inoculation against spiritual ideas” doesn’t mean people suddenly stop having spiritual beliefs. It means the deeper faculties for embodied soul perception, intuition, and direct spiritual knowing are weakened. Spirituality becomes abstract, ideological, dogmatic, intellectual, or performative rather than lived and perceptual.

Rudolf Steiner described the same process Mayer is now documenting: a gradual technological and medicalized push toward disembodiment and a posthuman condition.

9. Steiner’s warnings were about vaccines generally, not specifically mRNA technology. Has Mayer or anyone in his research network conducted similar supersensible investigations into standard childhood vaccines — MMR, DTaP, and others on the routine schedule? What might parents who are spiritually minded consider when making these decisions for their children?

Yes. According to Thomas Mayer and others working within Steiner’s spiritual-scientific framework, supersensible investigations into conventional vaccines long predate COVID and are part of the broader context behind Rudolf Steiner’s original warnings.

Mayer has stated that many modern medicines and standard vaccines also carry corresponding spiritual “beings” and can have after-death and soul-body effects, though generally not as extreme or systemically disruptive as what he and his team observed with the COVID injections.

The phenomenon of pharmaceutical substances having supersensible consequences is not new. What appears new is the scale, intensity, and Soratic-transhumanist involvement perceived with the COVID vaccines.

Similar investigations into childhood vaccines exist, and I’ve discussed this with Mayer on our podcast. The findings suggest a spectrum of effects rather than a single, uniform outcome. Different vaccines carry distinct spiritual signatures, and children respond differently based on constitution, karma, soul maturity, and life path.

For spiritually minded parents, the most important orientation is conscious, grounded discernment. That includes:

Taking seriously that medical interventions may have non-physical consequences, not only physical ones.

Recognizing that children are highly sensitive beings whose etheric and soul bodies are still forming.

Cultivating their own intuition rather than outsourcing all authority.

Holding a long-term view of soul development, not only short-term physical risk management.

From an esoteric perspective, the deeper issue is not a single product, but the overall trajectory of a civilization that increasingly treats the human being as biochemical machinery rather than a multi-dimensional soul-body-spirit organism.

Spiritually oriented parents are ultimately being asked to step into greater responsibility and discernment, rather than relying exclusively on institutional consensus rooted in materialist worldviews or fear-based propaganda.

10. You connect the COVID vaccines to the broader transhumanist agenda — the merging of humans with machines and the eventual “digitizing” of DNA. How does this injection serve as a Trojan horse for that longer-term goal, and what role do the soratic spirits play in inspiring this trajectory?

In my work, I frame the COVID injections not as an isolated medical event but as part of a much larger civilizational trajectory toward transhumanism: the gradual replacement of organic, soul-anchored humanity with a technologized, ultimately post-human system.

On a physical level, mRNA platforms represent a shift from medicine that interacts with the body to technology that attempts to instruct, program, and re-code biological processes. Psychologically and culturally, they normalized the idea that experimental genetic-level technologies can be injected into billions of people under emergency conditions.

At a subtle, spiritual level, supersensible research suggests that these technologies also interact with the etheric body and the soul-body interface. They affect not only chemistry but the energetic architecture through which consciousness and soul force interface with biology.

From that perspective, the injections function as a Trojan horse. They introduce both physical code and non-physical influences that begin to loosen the organic coherence between body, soul, and spirit. This doesn’t instantly turn someone into a cyborg, but it initiates a compatibility shift toward more inorganic, artificial, and externally modulated states.

As Mayer has stated, the Soratic spirits associated with the COVID vaccines “inspire” transhumanist ideology into human consciousness, making people more willing to go along with it without questioning.

This is why I call this the ultimate endgame and, quite literally, an alien invasion through our bodies. Not in a sci-fi sense, but in the esoteric sense of non-human, non-physical beings seeking entry into the human organism. Our bodies are being primed as vessels for hostile entities to incarnate through, something Rudolf Steiner foresaw in his warnings about future inoculations and the expulsion of soul and spirit from humanity.

The COVID injections fit into this as an early mass-conditioning phase. They acclimatize humanity to internal technological modification and reinforce the belief that salvation comes through biotech intervention rather than inner development.

At its core, this is not just a technological issue. It’s a spiritual war over incarnation itself: whether human beings remain ensouled, organically embodied bridges between worlds, or become programmable interfaces in a synthetic system.

11. You’ve written about Atlantean karma and how the current crisis mirrors dynamics from that epoch — black magic priests, fallen mystery schools, abuse of power. What is this karmic connection, and what opportunity does this “repeat round” offer humanity that wasn’t available before?

This is a topic Thomas Mayer covers in depth in his book, and we explored further in our podcast conversations. What I’m sharing is an expansion and synthesis of his core insights, combined with my own research into Atlantean and Egyptian karma.

The karmic connection is that much of what we’re witnessing today echoes unresolved patterns from Atlantis and later from the decadent phases of ancient Egypt.

In both epochs, highly advanced spiritual and knowledge existed, but large segments of the priesthood and leadership fell into power abuse, black magic, and manipulative initiations. Instead of serving divine forces, they began working with adversarial forces to gain power and control, and to dominate matter.

These abuses created long-standing karmic entanglements related to the separation of body and spirit, the loss of direct connection to the true “I,” and the rise of materialism. Many souls incarnated today carry unresolved karma from those eras.

Atlantis represents an earlier peak of human development that collapsed as humanity lost its spiritual orientation and became seduced by power and the technical-magical control of nature. The same core pattern is reappearing now through transhumanism, biotech, AI, and synthetic integration.

Then, as now, advanced technology exists. Then, as now, there are groups willing to use it without the necessary moral and spiritual maturity. Then, as now, adversarial spirits exploit human ambition, greed, and the striving for power.

Mayer emphasizes the big opportunity in this “repeat round” to process and heal some of this karma and trauma. I fully agree. Everything we suppressed, ignored, and denied, not only in this lifetime but across our past lives, even going back to ancient Egypt and Atlantis, is coming up now during this Time of Transition to be looked at, processed, and healed.

Healing our trauma is also a prerequisite for reconnecting with our spiritual nature, which we lost long ago when we descended into materialism and the spirits of darkness gained influence through our own greed for power.

We are now at a crossroads: either we fall deeper into a dark age of materialistic, synthetic transhumanism, which will inevitably lead to a mass cataclysm like the sinking of Atlantis, or we answer the call, learn our lessons, and engage in the Great Work to ascend to our Divine Nature.

12. Your work warns against two opposite traps: denial of what’s occurring, and paranoid doom-and-gloom thinking that projects shadow outward. Many in the “truth movement” seem caught in the latter. How does someone engage this material soberly without falling into fear-based reactivity or shadow projection?

I’ve seen two extremes in reaction to this information.

One is complete denial. People immediately write it off as delusional, sci-fi conspiracy nonsense. It sits so far outside the worldview of the conditioned consensus person that cognitive dissonance kicks in automatically, without any sincere effort to question assumptions about reality.

The other extreme shows up a lot in the so-called “truth movement” and the conspiracy world: over-exaggerated fear, doom-and-gloom thinking, and a heavy negative emotional charge fused by their own shadow projections.

This material can easily be abused and distorted by anyone who lacks a grounded psychological and spiritual foundation. Unfortunately, many self-proclaimed “red-pilled” people are not engaged in psycho-spiritual self-work, trauma work, or shadow integration. Instead, they project their unconscious pain, anger, and fear onto the world.

When people are not doing inner work, their perception tends to fall into oversimplified black-and-white thinking and sweeping generalizations. Everything becomes polarized. In psychology, this is known as splitting.

This kind of information must also be held within a larger evolutionary and spiritual context. Everything, including what we call evil, has a teaching function in the evolution of consciousness. Mayer and Steiner are very clear about that as well.

Another important point is to remember that billions of people who promoted or accepted the COVID vaccine did so because they genuinely believed they were doing the right thing. They were operating under fear, social pressure, and deep conditioning. Turning them into objects of hatred or contempt only plays directly into the hands of the very forces people claim to oppose.

Engaging with this material soberly means staying open to uncomfortable information without falling into fear, denial, or anger; doing ongoing inner work so you can observe your reactions rather than react mechanically; checking for projections, superiority, and unconscious hatred; and recognizing when your own shadow and unresolved trauma get activated.

Ultimately, it’s about engaging in the Great Work: deep psycho-spiritual work, soul embodiment, self-knowledge, shadow integration, and strengthening alignment with the Divine.

The more anchored someone is in their deeper Self, the less they are pulled into denial on one side or fear-driven reactivity on the other, and the more positive and productive effect they have on the world.

That, in my view, is the only real antidote to both denial and paranoid doom and gloom.

13. You describe “The Great Work” of soul embodiment as the true antidote to the soul-harvesting agenda. For someone just beginning to understand the severity of what you’re describing, what does this work actually involve, and where should they start?

The Great Work is the inner work of bringing forth the true Self and becoming a conscious transducer for Divine Will. It is the inner alchemical process of transmuting lead (ego consciousness) into gold (Self-realization). In modern language, it is both psychological and spiritual work.

Psychological work alone, without genuine aspiration toward the Divine, often turns into endless digging in the mud. People stay stuck in stories and symptoms without true resolution, chained to the past.

Spiritual work alone, without psychological work, easily turns into spiritual bypassing, ego inflation, and overestimating one’s level of consciousness. The unresolved karmic past then continues to run the person from behind the scenes while they imagine they are “awake.”

The Great Work integrates both.

The most important foundation is self-observation. Before trying to heal, fix, change, or analyze anything, one must learn to observe oneself as one would observe another person. This means noticing thoughts, feelings, impulses, desires, reactions, and beliefs as they arise, without immediately identifying with them or acting them out. Establishing this impartial inner witness is the true starting point.

As you deepen sincere self-observation through psycho-spiritual inquiry, self-reflection, and meditation, you begin to see that many of what you previously called “my thoughts,” “my feelings,” or “my desires” are not actually coming from your deeper Self. They are conditioned programs, emotional imprints, biological drives, trauma patterns, cultural conditioning, and influences accumulated over lifetimes through karma.

You also begin to notice that you do not have one unified personality. You have multiple inner parts that often contradict each other. You start to see the mechanics of the persona rather than assuming it is who you truly are.

At the same time, you begin to recognize that human beings are influenced by multiple layers of reality intersecting with us. We are affected by forces of nature, lower astral influences, and hostile occult forces, yet we also receive inspiration, insight, and guidance from higher realms and Divine forces. All of these can appear as thoughts, feelings, impulses, or intuitions.

Based on our level of being, our degree of embodiment, and our sincerity, we either tune more into the lower realms or into the higher realms. It is about cultivating self-honesty, humility, sincerity in the work, and alignment with the Divine within.

Over time, this builds inner unity, spiritual strength, and genuine discernment grounded in true intuition and supersensible perception, rather than merely intellectual knowledge, which is very limited. This embodied state, in connection with the true Self, is the ultimate protection against any adversarial forces.

14. Many readers will have vaccinated family members and loved ones. What can be done to support them — spiritually, energetically, practically — while respecting their free will and without falling into either savior complexes or despair?

First, it’s important to remember that everyone is affected differently, and no one is eternally lost. That perspective alone removes much of the fear and fatalism. Spiritual maturity requires understanding that all there is are lessons on a soul level.

Second, you can truly help only those who want to be helped and are willing to engage in their own inner process. Trying to save, convince, pressure, or “wake up” others usually backfires and easily turns into a savior complex or covert control.

The most important thing is cultivating your own embodiment and alignment with the Divine. The more regulated, grounded, and attuned you are, the more naturally you become a supportive influence on others, without forcing anything.

On a practical level, physical support, such as nutrition and detoxification, can be helpful, but it is not sufficient on its own.

From an esoteric perspective, what matters most is spiritual and soul-level support. Thomas Mayer emphasizes that prayer, sincere inner intention, and consciously offering spiritual support to both the living and the deceased can make a real difference. He offers many suggestions in his book, and I have more in the articles on my website.

Ultimately, soul embodiment is the antidote to the soul-harvesting agenda. This requires conscious psycho-spiritual work.

Another key point is respecting free will. People have their own karmic paths, lessons, and timing. Trying to override that often creates more entanglement rather than resolution.

15. What are you currently focused on in your research and teaching, and how can readers stay connected with your ongoing work?

My primary focus is helping people develop genuine psycho-spiritual discernment, embodiment, and spiritual alignment in an increasingly polarizing world.

Much of my ongoing research and teaching centers on the intersection of trauma, shadow, nervous system regulation, spiritual development, and the influence of spiritual forces. I’m especially interested in how people can learn to differentiate between psychological material that needs integration and external influences that need to be consciously rejected, and how to strengthen connection to the deeper Self and the Divine in practical, lived ways.

My wife Laura and I run a 14-week program called Embodied Soul Awakening, integrating Jungian shadow work, somatic healing, trauma and inner-child work, and esoteric spiritual practices. We’ve been running it for six years, working with people on the actual inner work needed to develop embodied discernment and alignment with who they truly are.

You can learn more here: https://www.thetimeoftransition.com/

We also co-host The Cosmic Matrix Podcast, where we explore these topics in depth, working at the intersection of psychology, spirituality, and occult knowledge.

I write articles on Substack (https://bernhardguenther.substack.com/) covering consciousness evolution, hyperdimensional influences, and psycho-spiritual development.

If you want to stay connected with my work, my main website, Veil of Reality (https://veilofreality.com/), is the central hub. There you’ll find over 160 podcast episodes and my entire archive of articles, videos, and films spanning two decades.

