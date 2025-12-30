In 2021, as covid vaccination campaigns reached unprecedented scale, a German meditation teacher named Thomas Mayer began coordinating an unusual research project. More than fifty practitioners across Switzerland and Germany—organized into independent working groups—applied methods of supersensible perception to examine what they understood to be the spiritual effects of covid vaccines. These practitioners, trained in the anthroposophical tradition founded by Rudolf Steiner, claimed the ability to perceive aspects of human beings invisible to ordinary senses: the etheric body, the astral body, the guardian angel, and other components they consider integral to human existence. Their findings, compiled in this volume, constitute what Mayer describes as the first systematic examination of spiritual vaccine damage.

The book operates within a specific worldview. Anthroposophy holds that human beings consist of multiple interpenetrating bodies beyond the physical—a life body providing vitality, a soul body enabling consciousness, higher spiritual members, and accompanying beings including a guardian angel and body elemental. The methodology involves trained perception through stages called imagination, inspiration, and intuition, developed over decades of meditation and inner work. Readers unfamiliar with this framework will encounter terminology and concepts foreign to conventional medicine and science. The text does not attempt to prove these premises but assumes them, proceeding directly to observations made within this system. The research groups examined vaccinated individuals, tested vaccine ampoules, and investigated what they perceived as the afterlife conditions of deceased vaccinated persons.

The central claims are stark. According to these researchers, the Western mRNA and vector vaccines introduce spiritual beings they term “Spirits of Transhumanism” that compress the etheric body, separate humans from their guardian angels, block chakras, and strengthen shadow aspects of the personality. The afterlife findings are particularly dramatic: of forty-eight vaccinated deceased examined, the researchers report forty-seven remained earthbound—trapped in darkness, unable to experience normal post-death processes, disconnected from spiritual guidance. The book presents detailed case studies, comparative observations of different vaccines, and protocols for what Mayer calls spiritual healing of vaccine effects. Chinese and Russian vaccines are described as producing notably different and milder effects than their Western counterparts.

Mayer frames this work as fulfillment of predictions Rudolf Steiner made over a century ago—that attempts would be made to inoculate against spirituality itself. The book includes criticism of pandemic policies, discussion of transhumanism, exploration of karmic connections to ancient Egypt, and practical guidance for meditation and prayer intended to address vaccine damage. Whether readers approach this material as spiritual research, alternative health perspective, or cultural document of pandemic-era concerns, the text presents a comprehensive system of thought applied to a specific contemporary phenomenon. The claims are extraordinary by any conventional measure. The methodology will be unfamiliar to most. What follows is the evidence and reasoning as Mayer and his research network present it.

With thanks to Thomas Mayer.

Covid Vaccines from a Spiritual Perspective: Consequences for the Soul and Spirit and for Life after Death: Mayer, Thomas

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 170+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

Deep Dive Audio Library (Bonus for Paid Subscribers Only)

This deep dive is based on the book:

Discussion No.175:

Insights and reflections from “Covid Vaccines from a Spiritual Perspective”

Thank you for your support.

Analogy

Imagine a house with many floors. The basement contains old storage—some useful items, some junk that needs clearing out. The ground floor is the physical structure everyone sees. Above that are living spaces where daily life unfolds. Higher still are private chambers for rest, reflection, and intimate connection. At the top is a skylight opening to the heavens, through which light streams down and the inhabitants can gaze upward at stars. A caretaker lives within, maintaining everything. A trusted advisor visits regularly, offering guidance and connecting the household to the wider community.

The covid vaccination, from this perspective, works like an invasive renovation crew that arrives uninvited. They pour concrete into the foundation, making the house rigid and heavy. They board up windows on the middle floors, blocking light and fresh air. They install locks on the doors to the upper chambers, making them difficult to access. They cover the skylight with opaque material, cutting off the view of the heavens and reducing the light that reaches the interior. The caretaker is pushed out to the yard, unable to perform maintenance. The trusted advisor is held at the gate, prevented from entering. Meanwhile, squatters move into the basement, feeding on the house’s energy and spreading their influence through the walls. The inhabitants feel trapped in a structure that no longer feels like home, unable to reach the rooms that once gave their lives meaning, cut off from sky and stars. When they eventually leave this house—at death—they find themselves unable to depart the property at all, stuck in the darkened structure with no path to the community beyond.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

Human beings are more than physical bodies. According to this research, we possess multiple interpenetrating bodies—a life body that vitalizes us, a soul body that enables feeling and consciousness, a spiritual core that makes us individuals. We also have a guardian angel that guides us through life and especially after death, and a body spirit that maintains our health across lifetimes.

Researchers using clairvoyant perception examined what happens to these invisible aspects of people after covid vaccination. They found that the vaccines—particularly the Western mRNA types—introduce spiritual beings that compress the life body, push away the guardian angel, strengthen our shadow side, and block our connection to higher spiritual realms. The effects don’t stop at death. When vaccinated people die, their life body doesn’t expand as it should. Instead of experiencing their life review and ascending through spiritual realms, most remain trapped near the earth, suffering in darkness, unable to reach their angels or the light.

The good news: this damage can be reversed through spiritual work—meditation, prayer, connection with Christ and the archangels, and various healing modalities. Those who actively engage in transformation can push the vaccine beings away and restore their spiritual connections. But the work is serious and requires commitment.

[Elevator dings]

For further exploration: Rudolf Steiner’s lectures on the afterlife and supersensible bodies, the anthroposophical understanding of adversary spirits, and research on near-death experiences that corroborates the existence of life review and spiritual realms.

12-Point Summary

1. The Human Being Extends Beyond the Physical Body. According to this framework, humans consist of multiple interpenetrating bodies: the material body visible to the senses; the phantom body serving as its spiritual blueprint; the etheric body providing life forces; the astral body enabling consciousness and emotion; the ‘I’ forming the eternal spiritual core; and higher spiritual members including Spirit-Self, Life-Spirit, and Spirit-Man. These bodies together constitute the human aura, which trained practitioners can perceive and assess. Each organ and cell is permeated by these higher members, and their proper configuration determines physical health, psychological wellbeing, and spiritual development. This understanding has been articulated across cultures—the etheric body corresponds to Prana, Qi, and Ki in Eastern traditions.

2. Spiritual Beings Accompany Every Human Life. The guardian angel accompanies each person through all incarnations, carrying an overview of karmic necessities and guiding development. The angel conveys supersensible experience and channels the light of Christ to the human being. The body elemental serves as the angel’s co-worker at the etheric level, maintaining consciousness of the body and caring for all organs and life processes across lifetimes. The double or doppelganger contains unredeemed karma, shadows, and unintegrated trauma—it walks beside us and can take control in uncontrolled situations. These beings are not metaphors but perceivable presences that can be observed, communicated with, and whose conditions can be assessed by trained practitioners.

3. Adversary Spirits Play Essential Roles in Evolution. Without resistance from fallen angels, world development could not proceed. Luciferic beings bring pride and false light; ahrimanic beings bring materialism and coldness; asuric beings bring fragmentation of the ‘I’. These belong to our planetary system and can be redeemed through transformation. A fourth category—soratic beings—originates outside our planetary system from primeval cosmic expanses. These are the Beast of Revelation whose number is 666. A new species termed “Spirits of Transhumanism” constitutes the spiritual core of the technological movement to merge humans with machines. These beings seek to turn humans into automatons cut off from spirit by occupying the phantom and etheric bodies, gluing them together, and shutting them off from soul and spiritual surroundings.

4. More Than Fifty Practitioners Conducted Systematic Research. Independent working groups in Switzerland and Germany—the Central Switzerland, Northwest Switzerland, Northern Switzerland, East Germany, Hessen, and Württemberg groups—examined covid vaccination effects using supersensible perception methods developed through decades of meditation, shadow work, and anthroposophical study. The methodology involves four stages: concentration and inner purification, imaginative perception of images independent of the sense world, inspirational conversation with spiritual beings, and intuitive merging with the being encountered. Results were cross-validated between groups. When independent investigations consistently pointed in the same direction, confidence in observations increased. This represents the first systematic examination of spiritual vaccine damage.

5. Western Covid Vaccines Contain Aggressive Spiritual Beings. The BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were found to contain soratic spirits of transhumanism at their core, with ahrimanic and asuric beings also involved. Three groups of beings gain access through vaccination: vaccine beings resembling illness beings that insert like taproots into all members of human constitution; soratic transhumanism spirits appearing as black, sharp, sucking intrusions throughout the aura; and small ahrimanized elemental beings occupying the etheric body and organs. These vaccines are many times more harmful than conventional vaccines. The Chinese Sinopharm and Russian Sputnik V vaccines showed notably different and milder effects, without the transhumanism spirit connection, though Sputnik V appears contested territory with dark forces attempting occupation.

6. Vaccination Compresses and Distorts the Supersensible Bodies. The etheric body shrinks and becomes compressed “as if in a clamp,” binding more strongly to the material body and losing its normal permeability and vitality. The astral body shows condensation through the spinal cord and chakras. The I-organization shifts backward and appears diminished. Soul members are pulled apart, disrupting their normal configuration. All or most chakras become blocked. Cranio-sacral therapists report complete rigidity replacing normal rhythmic movement, tissues held in tight grip unable to breathe or move. Practitioners who perceive auras report gray concrete-like surfaces replacing colorful emanations. The mental body appears surrounded by walls, limiting thinking. These changes were found to greater or lesser extent in all cases investigated and intensified over weeks when not spiritually treated.

7. The Angel and Body Elemental Are Pushed Away. The vaccination creates separation between human and guardian angel—they can no longer perceive one another well. Angels appear “on the leash” of vaccine beings, subdued, with black cores, their connection to higher hierarchies obstructed. Some angels collapse or are pushed far away, creating experiences of loneliness, isolation, and abandonment. The body elemental leaves the human being, merely remaining in the vicinity rather than performing its protective functions, and may be attacked by adversary spirits. Meanwhile, the double or shadow strengthens its connection and takes more prominent position. The ego hardened in egoism comes to the foreground. Currents flow from dark inner earth layers, negatively affecting the I-organization, higher self, and angel.

8. Vaccinated Individuals Report Profound Subjective Changes. People describe feeling separated from their ‘I’, abandoned by their angel or God, with the material body more impenetrable and life forces weakened. Dreams cease. Content to follow instructions without thinking or deciding, everything becomes “totally gray” where nothing matters. Emotional life turns cold with no social connection or feeling, distance from others becoming preferable. Attempted meditation meets a ceiling pushing back. Professional functioning replaces genuine engagement. The ‘I’ feels soft like rubber or frozen with cracks. Christ and angel feel far away. Experiences of loneliness, isolation, and coldness follow inactivation of the body elemental and breaking off of inner guidance. One nurse administering vaccines felt her body was no longer her own.

9. Death Does Not End Vaccine Effects—It Intensifies Them. At death, the etheric body of vaccinated individuals does not expand to release the life panorama as it should. Instead, it remains contracted, congealed, and stuck, having been compressed by vaccine beings during life. The soul is chained to this dense etheric body, unable to separate and begin its afterlife journey. No light from the spiritual world reaches it. The angel stands disconnected and apart. Of 48 vaccinated deceased examined, 47 remained earthbound—in dark spiritual spaces filled with fear, despair, and pain, with no contact with other souls, feeling alone and abandoned. Some were pulled down into dark inner earth layers. The ahrimanic gnomes of the vaccine act like corpses remaining in the human being, causing ossification so dense and inelastic that the etheric body shatters rather than expands.

10. Earthbound Deceased Create Problems for the Living and Future Incarnations. Souls involuntarily earthbound exert negative influence on the spiritual atmosphere of the earth, straining incarnated individuals. The deceased are always spiritually close to living relatives who were connected with them; their distress affects the living unconsciously. Earthbound deceased who have lost connection to their angels lack protection against spiritual predator groups who use them as a “feeding trough,” extracting energy. The growing layer of earthbound souls makes it increasingly difficult for incarnated individuals to remain physically and mentally healthy. Souls seeking incarnation may not find parents able to produce bodies sufficiently permeable for soul and spirit. The implications for collective human evolution and individual karmic development are profound.

11. Spiritual Healing Can Reverse Vaccine Damage. Every case treated—deceased or living—has been led into creative healing process through strong spiritual interventions. Essential is strengthening connection to Christ, one’s own angel, and higher angelic hierarchies such as archangels Michael and Raphael. Prayer, meditation, and working with the “I Am Words” in the chakras constitute primary tools. The vaccine being can be removed step by step through cooperation with higher healing forces. When vaccinated persons actively participate with their ‘I’, this makes crucial difference. With increasingly active transformative work, the vaccine being moves further away, eventually up to six feet, no longer exerting determining influence. Nosode therapy, cranio-sacral treatment, therapeutic eurythmy, and other modalities that address higher members also help. The challenge should not be underestimated—these adversary spirits can be overwhelming.

12. This Represents a Spiritual Assault Predicted a Century Ago. Rudolf Steiner stated that certain circles would develop inoculants to drive spiritual tendencies from souls via the physical body, inoculating against the predisposition to spiritual ideas. People would become constitutionally materialistic, unable to raise themselves to spirit. The current vaccination campaign constitutes an all-out assault on humanity to corrupt bodies and create soulless machine humans—exactly what the spirits of transhumanism seek. The unredeemed shadows of ancient Egyptian mummification medicine are breaking through. This represents a repetition of the Fall from Paradise at the soul-spiritual level. However, the age of the consciousness soul calls for developing forces to deal with evil through spiritual resistance. The damage can be overcome through active engagement of the ‘I’ and connection with Christ and the angelic hierarchies.

The Golden Nugget

The single most profound idea that the fewest people would know: Vaccination creates a new category of spiritual being—the vaccine being—that functions like a disease being but establishes no connection to the actual illness it supposedly protects against.

When a person contracts an illness naturally, a relationship forms between the individual and the disease being—a living archetype in the spiritual world. This spiritual relationship is perceptible in the aura and remains until the biographical reason for the connection is resolved. Traditional vaccines create enforced connections to these same disease beings, regardless of biographical timing.

The covid vaccines do something unprecedented. Researchers examining vaccinated individuals found strong connections to the BioNTech/Pfizer being or the Moderna being—but no spiritual connection whatsoever to the covid-19 illness being or the SarsCoV2 virus being. This baffled the research groups because with other traditional vaccines, a connection to the respective illness being is always established. Instead, the vaccine being itself takes over the function normally served by the disease being, inserting like a taproot into all the supersensible members of the human being and remaining there—but without any of the natural karmic relationship that would allow for resolution and integration.

This means the vaccines do not create spiritual immunity or relationship to the illness at all. They simply introduce an entirely foreign entity with its own agenda—an entity connected to soratic transhumanism spirits rather than to the natural spiritual ecology of illness and healing. The person is occupied by a being that has no inherent connection to their biography, karma, or spiritual development, and that serves purposes entirely unrelated to protection from disease. The vaccine being functions as a possession without purpose other than the purposes of the transhumanist spirits it represents.

30 Q&As

Question 1: What is anthroposophy and how does it relate to the investigation of covid vaccines?

Answer: Anthroposophy, coined by Rudolf Steiner (1861-1925), functions analogously to natural science or social science but focuses on the fully conscious perception and exploration of supersensible worlds. Just as natural science subdivides into physics, chemistry, geology, and biology, anthroposophy divides into studies of the etheric world, the angelic world, elemental beings, the dead, and karma research. The methodology relies on meditative paths of spiritual training that develop the soul forces of clarity of thought and sensory alertness, bringing spiritual experience into earthly consciousness and clothing it in the form of thoughts and words.

The investigation of covid vaccines through anthroposophy represents the first systematic examination of a type of vaccine damage not previously considered in public discussion. More than 50 practitioners from Switzerland and Germany, organized into independent working groups, applied supersensible perception methods to examine the effects of vaccination on the human aura, the higher members of the human being, and the life after death. Rudolf Steiner had established the foundation for such research nearly a century earlier, describing the spiritual world with comprehensive breadth and precision, coining exact spiritual-scientific terms that enable practitioners to articulate what they perceive in the non-physical realms.

Question 2: What are the supersensible members of the human being according to this framework?

Answer: Human beings consist of multiple interpenetrating bodies that together constitute the aura. The material body, perceived with physical senses, represents only a small part of the whole. The phantom body or form body serves as the spiritual blueprint, the working archetype created before incarnation that holds the form of the material body. The etheric body, also called the life body or body of formative forces, calls dead matter to life and creates living organisms—comparable to Prana in India, Qi in China, and Ki in Japan. The astral body constitutes experience and emotions, enabling consciousness, sense perception, and independent movement.

The ‘I’ forms the eternal spiritual core, penetrating and transforming all other members as the I-organization. From the ‘I’ working in the astral body arise the sentient soul (seat of instincts and passions), the intellectual or mind soul (interplay of intellect and feeling), and the consciousness soul (where the soul grasps itself in its own being). Beyond these exist the Spirit-Self (sense-free consciousness, the higher self), the Life-Spirit (connection to the active weaving of the spiritual world), and Spirit-Man (the highest self, the cosmic human being from which the phantom body is formed before each incarnation). These members are not separate but connected, and each organ and cell is permeated by them.

Question 3: What roles do the guardian angel and body elemental play in human existence?

Answer: The guardian angel accompanies the human being with patience through all incarnations, carrying an overview of karmic connections and necessities. Angels exist at a higher developmental level than humans and affect us from the sphere of the Spirit-Self. Every supersensible experience is conveyed through the angel, and every night during sleep we enter into the angel’s sphere. After death, the angel guides us through the higher spiritual realms of the angelic hierarchies. The spiritual light of Christ reaches us through the angel. The feeling of being within yourself, at one with yourself, loving yourself and others—this means being permeated by the angel. When the connection with the angel is disturbed, a person feels removed from themselves. From the aspect of the aura, the angel is usually positioned directly behind the person.

The body elemental functions as the angel’s co-worker on the level of the etheric body. It serves as the consciousness of the body, taking care of all organs and life processes, even across incarnations. Viewed aurically, the body elemental is usually in front of or inside the human being, dwelling in the trunk while penetrating the whole body with its consciousness. The body elemental represents a discrete entity of wisdom in the human etheric body, accompanying it through many lifetimes, serving as a kind of summary and memory of all experiences of health and illness. When the body elemental is inactivated or leaves, the human being loses vital protection and bodily awareness.

Question 4: What are adversary spirits and how are they categorized?

Answer: Adversary spirits are fallen angels whose resistance enables world development—without them, evolution could not proceed. They also constitute part of human beings. Three categories belong to our spiritual planetary system: Luciferic beings are spirits of pride, arrogance, egomania, and blinding light. Ahrimanic beings are spirits of materialism, coldness, and darkness. Asuric beings are spirits of fragmentation and dissolution of the ‘I’. In Sanskrit, “Asuras” refers to evil spirits or opponents of the gods, though Rudolf Steiner uses the term for a specific kind of fallen angelic being. When these adversary spirits are redeemed and transformed with divine love and the power of the ‘I’, they produce very positive effects.

The dark inner layers of the earth—traditionally nine in number, referenced in the nine Beatitudes and Dante’s Divine Comedy—are spiritual spheres where the collective unredeemed karma of humanity gathers. These layers are inhabited by adversary spirits and connected to the human double or doppelganger. The double comprises the totality of human spiritual shadows, unredeemed feelings and traumas, antisocial and egoistic behavior patterns, and old karma not yet integrated. Aurically, the double walks beside the person but can take the lead in uncontrolled situations, suppressing the ‘I’ and causing surprisingly aggressive or destructive behavior. Learning to deal with these dark beings constitutes a condition of a healthy spiritual path of training.

Question 5: What are “soratic spirits of transhumanism” and why are they significant to this research?

Answer: Soratic spirits constitute a fourth group of adversary spirits originating from spirit realms outside our planetary system, from primeval cosmic times and expanses. They actually have no business in the spiritual space of the earth but are pushing their way in nonetheless, seducing people with promises of great power. Rudolf Steiner identified them as the Beast with Two Horns from the Apocalypse of St. John, whose name is encoded by the Number of the Beast—666. He foresaw increased soratic activity during the current period (3 x 666 = 1998). Unlike luciferic, ahrimanic, and asuric beings that arose within our planetary evolution, soratic beings are alien to the human race and poorly understood.

The research groups discovered a new species of soratic beings they termed “Spirits of Transhumanism” because these beings constitute the spiritual core of transhumanism. Transhumanism seeks to merge human beings with machines and abolish soul-spiritual existence. Supersensibly, these spirits accomplish exactly that—the spiritual effects are already present even if the brain has not yet been connected to a computer. These beings reach for the human being, and if they gain access, humans lose their spiritual connection either partially or completely. They occupy especially the phantom body and the etheric body, “gluing” them together and shutting them off from soul, spirit, and the soul-spiritual surroundings. The intention is to turn humans into automatons cut off from spirit.

Question 6: Who conducted the supersensible research and what methodology did they employ?

Answer: Independent research groups from Switzerland and Germany, consisting of more than 50 individuals total, examined the effects of covid vaccinations using methods of supersensible perception. These groups included the Central Switzerland Working Group, Northwest Switzerland Working Group, Northern Switzerland Working Group, East Germany Working Group, Hessen Working Group, Württemberg Working Group, and “Synergetic Research” group. The members are experienced practitioners who have spent decades in meditation, working with their own inner shadows, and studying anthroposophy and other sciences of the soul and spiritual worlds. Teamwork, joint investigations, exchanges, and discussions serve to validate methods and results.

The research employed different methodical procedures depending on the group. Some conducted “self-testing” experiments, holding vaccine ampoules and observing effects on their own bodies and supersensible members. Others observed vaccinated individuals directly, examining their auras, chakras, and relationships with angels and body elementals. Still others examined deceased vaccinated individuals to assess afterlife effects. Some groups used constellation work, creating images in dialogue with the wider field of consciousness. The findings were cross-validated between groups, and when results pointed consistently in the same direction across independent investigations, confidence in the observations increased. Spiritual research requires a substratum facilitating access to an “information field,” and the different approaches all served this purpose.

Question 7: What are the four stages of supersensible perception used in this research?

Answer: The first stage involves increase in concentration, expansion of consciousness, and a step-by-step encounter with the impure, earthbound parts of one’s soul. Through confronting and accepting the “lower self,” connection with the “higher self” is established. This preparatory work clears the perceiver’s own inner obstacles. The second stage is imaginative knowledge, where the perceiver receives or creates images, ideas, thoughts, or gestures independent of the sense world, paying attention to whether these are filled with forces or beings and take on a life of their own. An imagination is always imbued with inspiration and intuition, so the meaning reveals itself simultaneously with the image.

The third stage is inspirational knowledge. The perceiver removes the created ideas through deliberate effort and maintains consciousness only in the inner feelings, impulses, and activities that were necessary for creating them. With this inward jolt, a “conversation” with spiritual beings can begin—a personal exchange, an I-you relationship. The fourth stage is intuitive knowledge. The perceiver extinguishes even this inner activity but retains wakeful consciousness, entering the other spiritual being and experiencing its life, organization, and connection with the spirit world. During this moment the perceiver “no longer” exists—only the contacted being that the perceiver has now become exists. In intuitive knowledge, the being encountered is experienced as oneself.

Question 8: Which covid vaccines were examined and how did their effects differ?

Answer: The primary vaccines examined were BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. All four Western vaccines were found to contain aggressive “soratic spirits of transhumanism” at their core, with ahrimanic and asuric beings also involved. These vaccines were observed to produce serious damage to the supersensible members of the human organism, working to separate physical-material and etheric bodies from soul and spirit. BioNTech/Pfizer appeared particularly possessive, with beings that penetrated deeply and established themselves throughout multiple organs and chakras. Johnson & Johnson showed somewhat milder effects, with the transhumanism connection clearly weaker and some supersensible members remaining free.

Sinopharm from China and Sputnik V from Russia showed notably different effects. Sinopharm had no soratic transhumanism connection—researchers found small sickle-shaped demons on the astral plane but no soratic core. The Chinese vaccine seemed oriented toward keeping people healthy while suppressing individuality, embedded in the spiritual structure of Chinese state power. Sputnik V initially appeared more neutral, with effects comparable to dealing with an illness rather than spiritual assault. However, over subsequent months, researchers noted that dark powers of transhumanism seemed to be attempting to occupy Sputnik V as well, with partial success. This remained a contested area requiring ongoing observation.

Question 9: What changes occur to the etheric body following covid vaccination?

Answer: The etheric body shrinks and becomes compressed following vaccination, appearing “as if compressed in a clamp.” Instead of its normal expansive, flowing quality, it contracts and binds more strongly to the material body, which thereby takes on a more physical character. Researchers perceived countless small ahrimanized elemental beings entering the etheric body and organs—these look like aggressive gnomes and water elementals that have lost their positive attitude toward humans. Something like a “layer of slag” settles around the etheric body, constricting and compressing it, clogging its pores so it can no longer receive spirit. The etheric body’s normal permeability and vitality diminish.

Cranio-sacral therapists reported being unable to perceive the cranio-sacral rhythm in vaccinated patients—complete rigidity replaced the normal rhythmic movement. Tissues felt held in a tight grip, unable to breathe or move, no longer able to vibrate. One therapist described the condition as “a thick, sticky mass inside the patient.” The etheric body, which normally mixes with the environment and forms connections with family members and life communities, becomes isolated. Practitioners with lifelong ability to perceive auras reported seeing only smooth gray surfaces, like concrete, where colorful auras had existed before. The etheric body’s function as bearer of memories, temperaments, and habits becomes impaired, and its role forming organs according to the phantom body’s archetype is compromised.

Question 10: How does covid vaccination affect the relationship between a person and their guardian angel?

Answer: The vaccination creates separation between human and angel—the angel and the human can no longer perceive one another so well. Researchers described angels appearing “on the leash” of vaccine beings, subdued and constrained. Angels appeared with black cores, their own spiritual connection to the higher angelic hierarchies obstructed. Some angels collapsed, losing their previous uprightness. Others appeared gray and diminished. The connection felt as if “a steel trapdoor has come down” between person and angel, creating experiences of loneliness, isolation, and being cut off. In some cases, the angel was described as simply gone, with no remaining connection.

The constituent angelic hierarchies—the hierarchical beings that convey archetypes of organs to elemental beings—also showed dark cores with disrupted cosmic connections. The angel standing disconnected and apart, unable to do its work, proves particularly painful for these beings who exist to guide and protect their humans. Some vaccinated individuals reported feeling abandoned by God or unable to reach spiritual realms in meditation, bumping into a ceiling and being pushed back. The angel’s normal position—guiding the person from a short distance slightly behind—shifts, and the angel may be pushed far away. This disruption of the angel relationship carries profound consequences for guidance during life and especially for the journey after death.

Question 11: What happens to the body elemental and the double after vaccination?

Answer: The body elemental, which normally dwells in the trunk and penetrates the whole body with its consciousness, leaves the human being following vaccination, merely remaining in the vicinity rather than fulfilling its protective and regulatory functions. In some cases, the body elemental was observed behind the person being attacked by adversary spirits. Its activity becomes considerably diminished, inactivated, or hardened. The beings of the organs, which should leave the body after death, remain stuck even while the person is alive. The body elemental’s role in taking care of all organs and life processes across incarnations becomes compromised, and its function as repository of experiences of health and illness is impaired.

Meanwhile, the person’s double—the shadow containing unredeemed karma, antisocial patterns, and unintegrated trauma—connects more strongly with the human being and takes a more prominent position. The strengthening of the double relates to a strengthening of the ego, the lower ‘I’ hardened in egoism. This sometimes manifests as a more self-confident demeanor originating in excessive self-centeredness. In such encounters, one no longer meets the real human being as before; instead, the ego and the more prosaic side dominate. Currents flow from the dark subterranean spiritual layers of the earth, negatively affecting the I-organization, the higher self, and the angel. The double walks closer than normal and develops strong relation to dark aspects in the astral body.

Question 12: What subjective experiences do vaccinated individuals report according to this research?

Answer: Vaccinated individuals reported feeling separated from their ‘I’ and abandoned by their angel or God. The material body felt more impenetrable, and life forces weakened. One woman described feeling like Rilke’s panther—behind a thousand bars with no world beyond. Another person reported no longer dreaming, when dreams had previously been very important. People described becoming content to follow instructions without thinking or deciding for themselves, becoming “totally gray” where nothing matters. Emotional life turned cold, with distance from others, no social connection, and no feeling. Some reported gloating and malice replacing normal emotions, or finding distance from other people preferable.

Professional functioning replaced genuine engagement—”I just want to function.” Attempted meditation met with a ceiling, pushing the meditator back. The ‘I’ was experienced as becoming soft like rubber, or like a frozen block with cracks. The head felt like a roof collapsing, everything compressed from top to bottom. The physical-etheric body underwent a dying process, with hardly any connections between astral body, physical-etheric, and ‘I’. Christ felt far away, as did the angel—normally experienced very close. Experiences of loneliness, isolation, and coldness followed the inactivation of the body elemental and the breaking off of inner guidance. One sensitive nurse who administered vaccines reported total exhaustion on vaccination days, feeling constricted in her own skin, as if her body was no longer her own.

Question 13: What did therapists and healers observe when treating vaccinated patients?

Answer: Body therapists reported being unable to penetrate tissues or the functional system of vaccinated patients. Practitioners of cranio-sacral therapy found no perceptible rhythm—complete rigidity, like a thick sticky mass, with no “inspiration” or “expiration” in the etheric realm and no movement on the bone level. One therapist with over 20 years of experience had never encountered such conditions with any other clients. Naturopaths noticed strange facial colors in vaccinated patients, as if the auric field were torn, somehow soulless. Some patients could not be tested bioenergetically due to cybernetic blockage in the kidneys. Practitioners who normally see colorful auras reported searching and finding only smooth gray surfaces like concrete.

Therapists doing chakra balancing found some vaccinated patients felt like post-chemotherapy—rigid, metallic, almost impermeable. Energy workers described “energy tentacles” docked to patients, with general life energy very low. Dark beings were observed lying on top of patients or crawling into bodies. Healers who worked with light, specifically Christ light, found the beings had to give way, but treatment required careful protection. Some therapists experienced pain in their arms during and after treating vaccinated patients, which ceased when they initiated treatment with Christ meditation. The practitioners expressed deep shock at effects occurring without patients becoming aware of any of them—people noticed no change in their cranio-sacral rhythms or vital functions despite profound alterations.

Question 14: What is the normal progression of the soul after death?

Answer: At death, the material body is discarded as the connections of the etheric body to the material body loosen. The etheric body then expands, often filling the entire room or apartment where the dead person is laid out. Since all memories are inscribed in the etheric body, they are released by this expansion, and the deceased experiences a panorama of life—all experiences present simultaneously, clear and colorful. Normally, the angel can be experienced immediately, and through the angel, the light of Christ. Other souls who died earlier come to receive the deceased and help them find their way in the spiritual world. This represents the birth into the afterlife, which under proper conditions is a glorious and sublime moment, the victory of spirit over matter.

In the afterlife phase of Kamaloka, in the Moon sphere, the dead process and reappraise their life. They experience their “skeletons in the cupboard” and how their actions affected other people. This change of perspective is often not easy to endure. The dead also process collective themes and gradually “live into” ever higher angelic regions. In the Devachan, in the spiritual world, a reversal takes place—the dead person expands from being a “point” to experiencing as “periphery,” from individual to cosmic human being. In the higher regions, human beings actively participate in world development and the formation of karma for future incarnations, while the experience of purity and bliss continues to increase.

Question 15: How does covid vaccination disrupt the afterlife journey of the deceased?

Answer: The etheric body of vaccinated deceased does not expand as it should but remains contracted, aslant, and uptight. The soul is chained to this congealed etheric body, sad, suffering, lonely, and disoriented in a dark place. The life panorama—that simultaneous clear experience of all memories—does not occur because the etheric body’s expansion is impeded. No light from the spiritual world reaches the soul. The angel stands disconnected and apart, unable to envelop the deceased as normally happens. The soul remains bound to the earth instead of ascending through the planetary spheres. Rather than experiencing the warmth and guidance that should accompany death, the deceased finds darkness, isolation, fear, and pain.

The compression caused by vaccination makes the etheric body so dense and inelastic that when it should expand at death, it shatters instead. Researchers observed cases where part of the etheric and astral bodies exploded at death while the rest contracted. The soul is bound to this remaining part while the part that exploded is missing. The ‘I’ and soul lose contact with the fragmented parts. Some deceased were pulled down into the dark inner layers of the earth rather than ascending. Without spiritual intervention, such conditions could persist for centuries. The vaccinated deceased lack protection against spiritual predator groups who use earthbound souls as a “feeding trough,” extracting energy from the defenseless.

Question 16: What did researchers find when examining vaccinated deceased individuals?

Answer: Research groups examined 48 vaccinated deceased individuals, of whom 47 remained earthbound and only one was not. The East Germany Working Group looked at 31 vaccinated deceased—all earthbound. Another report examined 11 deceased, all earthbound with higher bodies so disjointed and devoid of protection from higher beings that they were easy prey for adversarial spirits. The I-organization, higher ‘I’, and angel were also earthbound and suffered attack from these beings. The souls were mostly in dark spiritual spaces filled with fear, despair, and pain, with no contact with other souls, feeling alone and abandoned. Some cases showed souls pulled down into the sixth spiritual dark inner layer of the earth.

Individual cases revealed specific conditions: a woman who died at 45 knew she had died but remained frozen and could not move. An 80-year-old man was confused, disoriented, without consciousness of his angel or spiritual environment—etheric body congealed, unfree, soul bound to it. Looking through angels at etheric bodies, researchers discovered many black, dragon-like demons. Astral bodies appeared like shattered vases glued back together, with darkening like small black dots from contact with dark forces. Body elementals were hardened and traumatized. Guardian angels too showed remnants of traumatization—the encounter with dark beings coming with the vaccine represented a great challenge leaving traces.

Question 17: How does the etheric body behave at death in vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals?

Answer: In unvaccinated individuals, the etheric body expands at death, releasing the life panorama and allowing the soul to separate and begin its ascent through the spiritual realms. The expansion is natural, fluid, and enables the angel to immediately envelop and guide the deceased. The etheric body serves its function as bearer of memories, releasing them for the comprehensive life review that constitutes the first stage of afterlife processing. Eventually the etheric body dissolves into the cosmic ether, freeing the soul for its journey through the Moon sphere and beyond.

In vaccinated individuals, the etheric body is already compressed and densified during life by the ahrimanic gnomes and elemental beings introduced through vaccination. These act like corpses—they remain in the human being and cause ossification. The system becomes so dense and inelastic that when it would need to expand at death, it cannot. Instead, it shatters. Researchers describe the etheric body as “solidified like black glue and compact like asphalt” or covered with a layer of “black tar” originating from asuric and soratic beings. The soul cannot separate from this congealed mass. In some cases, parts of the etheric body explode while other parts contract, fragmenting the coherent structure needed for normal afterlife progression. The soul remains trapped in or chained to whatever remains.

Question 18: What are the long-term implications of earthbound deceased for the living and for future incarnations?

Answer: Deceased souls who are involuntarily earthbound exert negative influence on the spiritual atmosphere of the earth, putting strain on incarnated individuals. The dark layer of earthbound souls around the earth will become much larger and stronger due to mass vaccination, making it increasingly difficult for incarnated individuals to remain physically and mentally healthy. The deceased are always spiritually close to living relatives who were connected with them. If the dead are seriously distressed, this affects the living, usually experienced unconsciously in the depths of the soul. These negative feelings and thoughts have destructive effects and are used purposefully by ahrimanic and asuric beings.

Earthbound deceased who have lost connection to their angels lack protection against spiritual “Mafia” groups seeking to avail themselves of their forces, leading to further entanglements. A crucial concern involves future incarnations: souls striving for incarnation may not find parents able to produce bodies suitable for them to enter. After continued vaccination of humanity, bodies may no longer be born that are sufficiently permeable for soul and spirit. If the deceased soul manages to leave its obstructive bodies, something remains—an earthbound structure that could develop a life of its own and turn into a demon. For the soul, it would be problematic to incarnate again as it would not be able to fall back on its etheric body and phantom body as would occur during normal preparation for incarnation.

Question 19: How do the effects of covid-19 illness compare to the effects of covid vaccination?

Answer: Covid-19 illness produces very similar effects on the constitution as covid vaccination—the supersensible members shift, the etheric body only partially covers the human being, the I-organization and soul members move out, the body elemental leaves, and the double strengthens. Currents flow from the sixth layer of the earth toward the human being and angels, binding them. All chakras become blocked, and soratic spirits are present and active. The illness is described as extensive as five illnesses combined, with the covid-19 and SarsCoV2 group soul negatively connecting to Spirit-Self, etheric body, astral body, and other soul members. Soratic lumps produce disintegrating effects on the phantom body.

The critical difference lies in the angel: in covid-19 illness, the angel is not touched. Illness represents natural karmic timing—one does not get sick from the virus alone but from a predisposition, a natural process determined by the angelic world. The passage through fever constitutes a path of training that can leave one stronger. Living through disease and “defeating” the soratic beings can lead to training and strengthening of the phantom body, which researchers observed becoming more crystalline and integrated in some who recovered. Vaccination, by contrast, is an arbitrary intervention that prevents this natural processing. The confrontation with soratic beings through vaccination is far more difficult to process, and the angel relationship is damaged, removing the guidance and protection essential for transformation.

Question 20: What evidence suggests that SarsCoV2 may not be a naturally occurring virus?

Answer: Researchers meditating on SarsCoV2 from March to May 2020 found two peculiarities distinguishing it from other virus group souls. First, it was not integrated into a spiritual environment and the entirety of the cosmos but isolated. Other viruses are connected with the Christened angelic hierarchies and the elemental beings of nature, working in accordance with the entire cosmos and integrated into the laws of karma. SarsCoV2 showed no such integration. Second, it was strongly occupied by “dark egregores”—networks of deceased who have turned away from the divine cosmic order and connected themselves with the highest demonic spirits. These egregores extracted energy through the connection and enabled negative intentions to be realized.

For everything that exists, there must be responsible spiritual beings—this is a great cosmic law. When humans create something new, there are initially no spiritual beings in charge, and beings are attracted subsequently. These phenomena can only be explained by the virus being created through human intentions and manipulations rather than natural processes. The isolation from cosmic order and the egregore occupation cannot occur through natural viruses, trees, or animals. This supersensible observation aligns with scientific discussions about laboratory origins. The research groups concluded that whatever beings connected with an artificially created virus would necessarily differ from those connected with naturally evolved organisms integrated into the spiritual ecology of the earth.

Question 21: What spiritual healing methods are recommended for processing vaccination effects?

Answer: The intention of spiritual healing is to clear the three groups of beings—vaccine beings, soratic spirits of transhumanism, and small ahrimanized elemental beings—and restore the human aura. Essential is strengthening the inner connection to Christ, one’s own angel, and higher angelic hierarchies such as archangels Michael and Raphael. This connection must be established and repeated continually. It is possible to mentally improve the vaccine and vaccination situation in advance by looking at the planned vaccination in connection with one’s own angel, imagining the place and specific vaccine, describing sensations accurately, then letting angelic quality and power flow into the situation. Permeating the vaccination situation and vaccine with prayer such as the Lord’s Prayer creates protective effects.

During actual vaccination, active accompaniment with prayer strengthens protection. Afterward, daily healing meditations over extended periods support processing. Specific exercises include allowing the “I Am Words” to work in the chakras, seeking and dissolving links to vaccination or covid disease in the aura, and using prayers addressed to one’s guardian angel. The challenge should not be underestimated—one deals with a class of adversary spirits that can easily be overwhelming. Processing may take weeks for some and many months for others. With increasingly active transformative work, the vaccine being moves further away from the human being, eventually up to six feet away, no longer able to exert determining influence.

Question 22: What role do prayer and meditation play in vaccine processing?

Answer: Prayer and meditation constitute the primary tools for confronting vaccine beings directly and meeting them through the power of Christ, archangels, the healing Buddha, or other high spirit beings. Through this, adversarial beings can be removed from the aura and their negative effects transformed. A specific prayer for strengthening the guardian angel addresses the being who sacrifices light to follow the human into darkness, asking that through Father, Son, and Holy Spirit the angel may take warm thinking and rise into realms of light, take light feeling and free itself from all barriers, take pure will and ascend on its spiritual path. This prayer is gratefully received by angels when there is distress due to vaccination.

A prayer for those who suffer addresses the enormous degree of suffering from those damaged by the vaccine who cannot move on in their afterlife journey. It asks in the name of Michael and all angels, in the name of Christ, and through the mercy of the Queen of Heaven, that every suffering prisoner of the dark be visited by powers of grace. Meditation on chakras with the specific question of whether anchor points for vaccination beings exist proves essential—without such concrete and targeted questioning, these cannot be discerned. Touching anchor points with attention, with “spiritual hands,” while thinking of higher healing beings enables their work. Superior prayers such as the Lord’s Prayer accompany the healing beings’ work.

Question 23: What natural and homeopathic treatments are discussed for addressing vaccine effects?

Answer: Nosode therapy uses homeopathically processed (potentized) vaccine substances given orally or injected to enable the organism to focus on the pathogenic agent and overcome underlying problems. When the first covid vaccines came to market, corresponding nosodes became available from various companies and pharmacies. From a spiritual perspective, these nosodes help counteract negative effects by bringing order to the configuration of the members of the human organism, especially the harmonious relationship between etheric and physical bodies. The body elemental can make use of nosodes, receiving a kind of matrix enabling it to recognize the vaccine as foreign and to excrete it rather than integrate it. The potency level C30 appears appropriate in many cases, 5-10 globuli taken once daily until improvement occurs.

Additional naturopathic support includes liver cleansing according to the Andreas Moritz method, followed by colon hydro-cleansing. Therapies addressing higher members of the human being all help—therapeutic eurythmy, rhythmical massage, cranio-sacral therapy, art therapy, and Ayurvedic approaches. One colleague observed supersensibly how an Ayurvedic cure brought great liberation to a woman. A spiritual healer working with special healing stones achieved visible detachment of the vaccination being from a client. Conventional early treatment protocols for covid-19 itself include ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, and other substances documented in international studies, though these were not promoted by governments focused exclusively on vaccination.

Question 24: What karmic connections link ancient Egyptian practices to modern vaccination?

Answer: The current fifth cultural epoch (1413-3573 AD) reflects the third, the Egyptian-Chaldean epoch, whose unredeemed shadows come to the surface for redemption. In ancient Egypt, mummification preserved the human form after death, achieving stronger attachment of humans to physical and material existence in later incarnations, intensified soul identification with personality, and tendency toward materialism. Rudolf Steiner explained that souls bound to look down at their preserved mummies carried the thought of the physical form through incarnations, emerging today as inability to extricate from the form of the physical body—the very concept of materialism being frequently the fruit of embalming corpses.

Today’s conventional medicine rests primarily on chemistry, which has its origin in ancient Egypt. The Egyptian word “kīmiyá” literally meant “black earth”—the fertile Nile delta soil. As Egyptian culture fell into decadence, the divine relationship to material substance was lost, opening the door to adversary spirits. In the interest of particular power structures, the ‘I’ and spirit became separated too strongly from humans through distorted, manipulative initiations, leaving pupils susceptible to external influence. Today’s covid vaccinations can be conceived as “spiritual mummification while alive” serving the preparation of machine man. The unredeemed, untransformed decadence of ancient Egypt now breaks through. Those wrongly initiated in Egypt who did not transform this in later incarnations may have become suitable instruments for adversary spirits in politics, medicine, and the pharmaceutical industry today.

Question 25: How does transhumanism connect to the spiritual effects observed in vaccines?

Answer: Transhumanism seeks to merge human beings with machines and thereby abolish soul-spiritual existence. The pharmaceutical mRNA technology represents an expression of this impulse—Moderna’s website describes mRNA as the “software of life” that can be modified like a computer program. Silicon Valley figures openly pursue overcoming death, achieving immortality through technology, and connecting brains to computers. The World Economic Forum promotes this agenda, and government think tanks outline coming capabilities including altering the human genome, observation and manipulation of human thoughts and behaviors through neurotechnology, and other modifications of bodies, minds, and behaviors. The term “bio-power” captures how this promises life rather than threatening death as feudal rulers once did.

The spirits discovered in covid vaccines were termed “Spirits of Transhumanism” because they constitute the spiritual core of this agenda. Supersensibly, these beings accomplish what transhumanism seeks—turning humans into automatons cut off from spirit—even before any physical brain-computer interface exists. The spiritual effects are already present. These beings reach for the human, and when they gain access, humans lose spiritual connection. They occupy especially the phantom body and etheric body, gluing them together and shutting them off from soul and spirit. One researcher perceived a high spirit being of the vaccine as a narrow, rugged, sinister figure, extremely evil, with will to annihilate everything human: “The angel erased, the etheric pulverized, the soul subjugated, the individual Self extinguished. What remains are people devoid of ‘I’, empty shells, robotic humans.”

Question 26: What did Rudolf Steiner predict about future vaccines over a century ago?

Answer: Rudolf Steiner stated that from certain circles the materialistic age strives to paralyze all spiritual development of mankind, to make it impossible, to get people to reject it simply on the basis of their temperaments. Most people will long for the idea that anything spiritual is foolishness to be generally accepted. The attempt will be made to achieve this by developing inoculants so that, just as inoculations were developed to protect against diseases, certain inoculants will influence the human body so as not to provide a home for the spiritual tendencies of the soul. Human beings will be inoculated against the predisposition to spiritual ideas.

Steiner further predicted that spirits of darkness will inspire their hosts—the people in whom they dwell—to find an inoculant to drive from souls, from an early age via the physical body, any spiritual leanings. He described how through smallpox vaccination at the time, phantom bodies received an ahrimanic imprint, preventing people from lifting themselves out of materialistic feeling. People literally become clothed in an ahrimanic phantom that prevents separating mental entities from the physical organism to the degree possible in normal consciousness. They become constitutionally materialistic, no longer able to raise themselves to the spirit. A century later, researchers observe that covid vaccinations work at the soratic level—deeper than the ahrimanic level Steiner described for smallpox—representing a new level of evil that most people cannot cope with.

Question 27: How do the Russian and Chinese vaccines differ spiritually from Western vaccines?

Answer: Sinopharm from China showed no soratic transhumanism connection. Researchers found small sickle-shaped demons flying around on the astral plane but no soratic core. The physical body was activated in a fiery way, the etheric body in motion, the astral body neutral, but the ‘I’ was pushed down. Attempting to meditate “I am an I” was ineffective. The Chinese vaccine appeared embedded in the spiritual structure of Chinese state power—very authoritarian and dominant, with the impulse to be a well-behaved citizen strengthened, but without requiring the strongest forces to counter it. Observations of Sinopharm-vaccinated individuals in the Württemberg working group revealed nothing conclusive; the effect was neutral. The difference may relate to Sinopharm being a conventional vaccine rather than a genetic agent.

Sputnik V from Russia was initially experienced as more neutral, with no soratic occupations. The angel remained present and participated in transformation. Effects felt like dealing with illness—exhausting but achievable. Vaccinated people observed in Moscow appeared completely normal with no special spiritual emanations, maintaining healthy distance from covid-19 and SarsCoV2 beings. Sputnik V seemed as debilitating as diphtheria or polio vaccination but not as debilitating as smallpox vaccination. However, over subsequent months, researchers detected negative changes as dark powers of transhumanism apparently worked to occupy Sputnik V as well. The transhumanism spirit was perceived as sitting on top but not coming from within as with Western vaccines—Sputnik V does not force these spirits into people but can pave the way if one lacks strength to resist.

Question 28: What happens when unvaccinated individuals interact closely with vaccinated people?

Answer: Constellation research revealed that vaccinated individuals orient primarily toward the physical aspect of unvaccinated ones, without particular interest in soul-spiritual exchange. The unvaccinated person wants to retreat but feels rooted to the spot. The vaccinated individual appears emaciated as a result of vaccination and unconsciously reaches for the unvaccinated person’s etheric forces, attempting to compensate for their loss. The unvaccinated person feels oppressed, with something contracting inside. This difficult dynamic could only be resolved through inner focus by the unvaccinated, with the sentence addressed to the vaccinated: “I for myself, you for yourself, blessings be with you”—creating clear inner demarcation.

When the unvaccinated individual builds up energetic strength, the vaccinated person experiences this as hitting a partition. A subtle protective cover around the unvaccinated emerges from visualization of a wafer-thin, elastic protective membrane in oval form, consisting of transparent-golden base tone containing delicately shimmering colors connected with Christ energy. This sheath enables contact without unpleasant side effects or feeling of encroachment. Remarkably, a nurse who administered BioNTech/Pfizer vaccinations developed spiritual relationship to the vaccine group soul and soratic spirits of transhumanism without being vaccinated herself—these beings had “jumped over” to her, causing exhaustion and feeling constricted in her own skin. Physical inoculation is many times more penetrating than such etheric transfer, but both can occur.

Question 29: Can spiritual vaccine damage be reversed, and what factors influence recovery?

Answer: Every individual case that has been treated—whether deceased or living—has been led into a creative healing process through strong spiritual healing interventions. This means vaccine damage can in principle be overcome. The processing varies individually with many factors playing a role. Motivation matters: vaccination out of fear or ideological conviction allows entities to penetrate more deeply than vaccination with composed motivations. The spiritual attitude of the administering doctor affects the soul-spiritual atmosphere, which can invite or ward off hostile spirits. Awareness that vaccination may cause soul-spiritual damage provides a priceless starting point in the soul for confrontation with the vaccine being.

When vaccinated persons actively participate with their ‘I’, this makes crucial difference. If a person does not engage in active transformation, the spirits of transhumanism penetrate the whole aura, radiating powerfully into the environment. If transformation has started—consciously or unconsciously—many spirits of transhumanism depart, leaving only residues and an attenuated vaccine being. With increasingly active transformative work, the vaccine being moves further away, up to six feet, no longer exerting determining influence. One man who prepared himself with Christ meditations, connected with Christ during vaccination, and continued regular meditation and inner work was able to resolve several issues in his aura. However, challenge should not be underestimated—processing takes weeks for some, many months for others, and dealing with these adversary spirits can be overwhelming.

Question 30: What is the overall conclusion regarding mass covid vaccination from this spiritual perspective?

Answer: The new gene-based covid vaccines give impetus to serious damage to the supersensible members of the human organism, many times more harmful than conventional vaccines. They work to separate physical-material and etheric bodies from soul and spirit. Sensitive people experience separation from their ‘I’ and abandonment by their angel; the material body is experienced as more impenetrable and life forces weakened. Drastic effects in life after death occur—rather than adjusting to higher spirit realms, the vast majority of vaccinated deceased studied remained earthbound and suffering, burdening incarnated relatives unconsciously and potentially affecting subsequent incarnations down to the physical.

The current vaccination campaign constitutes an all-out assault on humanity to corrupt bodies and create soulless machine humans. Aggressive soratic spirits of transhumanism that do not belong in earthly and human evolution are at work in the Western vaccines—a new level of evil manifesting that most people cannot cope with. This is exactly what Rudolf Steiner predicted about a century ago: attempts to inoculate against spirituality. The situation represents a repetition of the Fall from Paradise, now operating at the soul-spiritual level to separate humanity from the divine. However, through strong spiritual-healing interventions, damage can be processed and overcome when affected persons actively participate with their ‘I’. This constitutes the challenge of the age of the consciousness soul: learning to deal with evil through developing forces of spiritual resistance.

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 170+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

New Biology Clinic

For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com