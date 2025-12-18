Amandha Dawn Vollmer has been one of my most important teachers. A naturopathic doctor with over two decades of clinical experience, she helped me understand connections otherwise invisible within conventional frameworks — the historical link between arsenic exposure and what we call smallpox and chickenpox, the way modern obstetrics preys on women through medicalized birth, unnecessary interventions, and the systematic dismantling of midwifery. She pointed me toward the antibody deception, what might more accurately be called a racket — an industrial narrative designed to serve and protect not just pharmaceutical interests but the broader chemical complex. By attributing disease to germs and immune responses, this framework deflects attention from environmental toxins as root causes. Pesticides, heavy metals, industrial chemicals — all escape scrutiny when the conversation stays fixed on pathogens. Vollmer also deepened my understanding of why virology, as currently practiced, fails basic scientific standards.

Forest Maready and Suzanne Humphries were my primary school. JB Handley and Mary Holland were my high school. Without them, I would never have been ready to understand what Vollmer teaches. They built the foundation — the questioning, the pattern recognition, the willingness to examine what we’ve been told about vaccines and childhood health. Vollmer is my university. Not because she’s better than the others, but because her material requires the groundwork they provided. She operates at a level where terrain theory, pleomorphism, frequency medicine, and the failures of germ theory all converge into a coherent framework.

This interview covers that framework in detail. Vollmer explains how childhood rashes function as natural detoxification events rather than infections, why she calls ivermectin a “double cross,” and how the suppression-to-chronic-disease pattern works — the cascade from eczema to asthma to deeper pathology when symptoms are repeatedly shut down rather than supported. She discusses raising her 14-year-old daughter entirely outside conventional medicine, the role of parasites as indicators of terrain rather than enemies to kill, and why modern menopause has become a painful condition when it was once a quiet transition. She traces her own path to understanding virology’s foundational problems, crediting Dr. Stefan Lanka and the study of pleomorphism and isopathy for the breakthrough. The conversation moves through homeopathy, DMSO, colloidal silver, and frequency medicine as tools for supporting the body’s innate healing intelligence.

This is a transcript of a conversation I had directly with her. Any errors in transcription or formatting are mine. Vollmer also provided written responses to some questions, which I’ve integrated where they expand on her spoken answers. For those who want to go deeper, I highly recommend subscribing to her Substack and exploring yummy.doctor, her private membership site where she teaches people to become their own doctors through a terrain-based understanding of health.

With thanks to Amandha Dawn Vollmer.

ADV’s Healthy Dose of Truth | Amandha Dawn Vollmer | Substack

Leave a comment

Share

1. Can you please tell us about your journey from studying agricultural biotechnology to becoming a naturopathic doctor and holistic medicine expert? What sparked this transformation, and how did your own childhood experiences with vaccine damage, antibiotics, and tonsillectomy shape your approach to medicine?

I feel like my life was one big puzzle, and as I went along, I just kept finding pieces and putting the picture together. Naturally, I was a pattern recognizer, and I started to see through many of the illusions that so many were trapped in. Early on, I wanted to know who am I in the eyes of the divine? I always felt I was placed here, and that I came from somewhere else. That made me seek the study of all kinds of different religions, and to seek out ancient and unique texts. I would love to go to old bookstores or the library and find what was kind of hidden.

Since the age of about 16, I started experimenting with different diets, largely because for my whole life I had gastrointestinal pain and bloating, for which I was diagnosed into this catch-all phrase called IBS. But it all really first started in infancy with colic—a combination of being formula-fed and vaccine damage. I healed myself from that condition pretty much by the time I’d started naturopathic college.

In my teens, I had a very intense chicken pox expression. I’m positive it was due to the vaccines because they suppress the normal expression that would have normally happened in childhood without any issues. There were no remedies from the doctor to help me; I just had to suffer through it. Then I had strep throat, which was an ongoing problem. I thought, what kind of crazy person gives amoxicillin 12 times for anything? Wouldn’t someone realize it’s not working after a while? That eventually led to tonsillectomy, and then a lifetime of lymphatic challenges that I still deal with.

My trust in doctors was pretty much declining by the day. One of the last experiences was when I had scabies. Their drugs, which warned me on the label that if I used that cream I could not get pregnant for a whole year after use, ended up not helping at all. That led to my first experience with urine therapy, which then worked after one application.

I suspected MDs and the modern medical establishment really early on, because of my health, but also watching them fail and kill all my grandparents one by one. I then went on to educate my parents to fire their doctors, and they’ve been awake and drug-free ever since. They’re now cresting their 80s and on no medications, and they’re still actually working.

I became curious about energy medicine because both my father and I had the ability of laying on hands on people and through our intentions, make them well again. I started to study multiple styles of heart-based healing, and my first was something called Magnified Healing, and I became trained in that.

I had my first Kundalini awakening just prior to that in 2000, after I read this really old Tibetan text which showed me how to spin my fields in two different directions and light up my energy wheels, called chakras. That exercise led to a massive awakening experience. It showed me how everything’s connected, everything’s one, everything’s love.

Then I started using Sacred Geometry around 2002, and I first trained in Reiki around those timeframes—first in Canada and then in India. After that, I met a mentor called Kevin Kaur, and I started to study his version of Reiki called Angelic Reiki. I started teaching that method in about 2006. This is when it really anchored into me that there’s no real time and space—all of these concepts are from our collective mind sphere.

I never really stopped with my curiosity and study. I was planning to become a holistic veterinarian, which is why I chose my undergrad degree as a science degree in agricultural biotechnology—the pre-vet credits overlapped with that degree. But that’s when I realized that the conventional veterinary industry wasn’t supportive of my goals, and as a result, I wanted no part of them. My mentor at the time, Dr. Steven Marsden in Edmonton, encouraged me to go to naturopathic college, and that’s exactly what I did.

2. You’ve mentioned helping thousands of people since 2008. What were the most common health issues people came to you with, and what patterns did you notice that conventional medicine was missing?

I started to get the reject cases, the throwaways—the “we’ve tried everything” stories. “We’ve been to the doctors, we’ve been to the specialists, nothing worked.” Often I would get their rejects and complex cases as well, because they had been meddled with so much. I got thrown into the wolves there.

A lot of the conditions were things like skin issues and rashes—eczema, psoriasis, you name the rash, I’ve dealt with it. A lot of gut issues, digestive problems, food allergies and sensitivities, leaky gut pictures. A lot of issues stemming from liver congestion. There’s a lot of disease categories from this. You have backed-up elimination routes, and then you have subsequent damage to all those connected organs and systems. For example, if you have liver problems, oftentimes you’ll see things expressing improperly through the eyes—you might get cataracts or something wrong with the retina. Then you get backup systems like the lungs getting affected, and the skin expressing, and the bowels having problems.

Because I was trained in traditional Chinese medicine, it was really easy for me to connect the dots and lead back to the root cause organ. I noticed that no medical doctor thought like this or really treated root cause. It was always about symptom control or management, which wasn’t cure, which wasn’t how you heal any of this stuff. A lot of my patients were educated in this new way of thinking—or really it’s an old way of thinking—and because of that sea change in their mind, they began their lifestyles in a different way, which became about preventative medicine. That should be any good doctor’s top priority.

I dealt with many forms of cancers. I’ve healed all kinds, from melanoma to lymphoma, bowel cancers. My first was Hodgkin’s lymphoma, stage 4, and stage 4 because I’d usually get them right at the end—the “go home, pack your things” kind of story. Healing end-stage 4 Hodgkin’s was really empowering for me to see that when I put the theories and ideas into practice, it worked.

Heart disease, every type of heart disease. I’ve normalized all kinds of inflammation, things leading to imbalanced cholesterol. I’ve saved a lot of organs from being taken out—many gallbladders and appendixes. I’ve had a lot of people wanting to run to the emergency, but they call me first and I prevent them from going. I helped a lot of women regulate their cycles to get out of pain. A lot of support for babies, especially once I opened my store and became a mother—really about prevention: no, you’re not going to get that vaccine, no, you’re not going to do this routine XYZ. And then how to deal with things like colic and typical examples of childhood, how to get through teething without suppression.

A lot of gout, a lot of thyroid corrections, a lot of fertility support. And a lot of MS. I don’t think there’s anything I haven’t seen. There are things that were so damaged that I could only manage—take it to a certain level and then it was management from there, things like schizophrenia or Parkinson’s. But I’ve seen it all throughout my 20-plus years now.

3. In your article about chickenpox, you describe it as a “growth exanthem” rather than a viral infection, and you’ve even connected it to arsenic exposure. Can you explain what’s actually happening in the body during these childhood rashes and how environmental toxins play a role?

There are two different categories: children’s releases and adult releases, and they’re very different. Children’s bodies are rapidly growing, and you have a different tissue type turnover. They need to clear their endogenous and exogenous waste before growth can occur. If the body’s really toxic, or been exposed to a toxin, and the liver can’t metabolize those wastes, then they will have to be removed in other ways, often through the skin.

The children’s releases of the past are different experiences than we see now. Some won’t even release at all, because they’ve been so suppressed that it’ll damage deeper organs, like the nervous system. This is why we’re seeing the more modern problems like autism or ADD, or where you get stimming and these types of behaviors, or even childhood cancers. We’ve never had childhood cancer rates like this. In fact, the first diagnostic label of cancer was from vaccines. This is all from suppression of natural releases.

It can be from any admixture of any type of toxin or exposure, and you can usually map the type of exposure to the type of expression. We only have so many ways we express. Maybe it’s acidic, so it comes out of the skin as a blister. The material is acidic, which creates the water to cool down the acid, which makes the blister. You’ll see that in measles and smallpox and these kinds of things.

These releases never really needed to happen in the first place. If we never poisoned our kids with environmental toxins, or through these modern poison vaccines, we’d see hardly any of these disease rates at all. This is why the patterns of exanthems change according to whatever current poison is being cleared based on the times we’re experiencing—whether it’s lead from coal burning, or what’s the well water like. There was arsenic in the well water, as one example.

Environmental toxins and those exposures explain all the pandemics. History’s being rewritten, but all those pandemics were some type of poisoning and/or some type of deficiency. Because if nutrition isn’t there, then the body is struggling to do it the way it would ideally do it, and you will have a backup system in place. It must get rid of it in any way possible, and then you’ll see those expressions coming out of the body in all these different ways—respiratory or skin or so forth.

All these diseases are really just this desire to return to homeostasis through removal of the unwanted to allow for new tissue to be made. It’s a different pattern for children going through a different type of growth than adults, which is more about aging or longevity. The old tissue has to go. The faster we could remake it fresh, or prevent it from breaking down, the longer we live.

4. Do you think that the history of smallpox can largely be explained through arsenic poisoning?

Yes, there are documents you can read, old scientific information that correlates. That’s one of the articles I wrote. It correlates that to the times and those exposures, and what was being put into the environment or experimented with. Then you can connect what arsenic poisoning looks like in modern times and overlap those symptoms.

The symptom picture defines how the body is working with that toxin and its best practices to remove that particular toxin. Ideally, it would do so very quietly—it would just have a functioning liver system to remove it. But because of damage to those organs or congestion due to poor feeding, you’re going to get other problems going on, and backup mechanisms have to come into play. If those are shut down further, if it can’t express or get out, the next best thing is to pack it away somewhere safe—maybe shove it into a joint or perhaps make a tumor, so that it’s not causing chaos in the rest of the body. The body always wants to manage these things as best as possible based on the resources available to it.

Arsenic was literally used as a medicine, just like mercury was. They were giving high doses to people, and they didn’t really understand the chemistry and the pharmacology and the physiology and effects of these metals.

5. The concept of terrain medicine versus germ theory appears throughout your work. For someone new to this idea, how do you explain why symptoms like fever, inflammation, or even Lyme disease symptoms are actually healing processes, not infections to suppress?

These are all various manners to clear endogenous wastes—what we make ourselves through our processes—or exogenous wastes, which come from the outside into our bodies through food, air, water, and so on.

The fever mechanism is used to upregulate the metabolism to hurry up and remove those wastes and denature things. If something’s in the blood, it’s got to be regulated quickly because it could cause a lot of damage. If you throw off your electrical field, your balances of electrolytes in the blood, you quickly die. That is an emergency in the body.

Inflammation is a response to toxicity and the need to move those wastes. There’s a trigger that happens in the body that hits the hypothalamus—the temperature regulator—and that will increase the temperature to get the enzyme systems, the catalysts moving faster, and to help the white blood cell system move through the body quicker and get the toxin out.

Lyme disease is just another process of removing the unwanted wastes from the body. The symptom picture will give you an idea of more or less what the toxin is, how the body can handle it, and then what the symptoms show is the mechanisms the body’s using to get rid of that particular toxin or mix of toxins. That’s why you’ll always see a handful of similar types of symptoms over and over again. The modern medical cult likes to take those symptoms and make them specialized into categories, but you could find similar disease expressions in Lyme and in other types of diseases—they’re going to overlap because really, they’re just types of expressions.

The body always desires homeostasis. It’s naturally going to break down the old, it’s naturally going to make the new. Then you have exogenous toxins or stress into the equation, or nutritional losses. Now you need more mechanisms and more devices to intelligently tag and identify or methylate what that is, and then communicate with the rest of the body as to exactly the best practice to release it appropriately for that toxin—where it should go, and if it can’t go one way, it’ll go another way.

If people can understand that it’s an intelligent body, and that you’re not under attack—it’s really just trying to keep things clean and keep things regulated and balanced at all times—I think the world would be such a better place. We would drop the fear, we would feel empowered, and we would know how to routinely handle these sorts of situations without suppressing them with all the kinds of drugs that are sold to us.

6. You’ve written extensively about DMSO and been using colloidal silver for over 20 years. What makes these substances so essential, and what’s the difference between properly prepared versions and the problematic ones that get negative attention?

These two specific remedies offer many levels of support. I like and choose these types of remedies often because of their multitude of actions on the body. DMSO, as I’ve written in my book and done a lot of articles and webinars and master classes on, supports the body to clear and to repair.

Colloidal silver, more specifically, tends to lean towards supporting the lymphatic system and the white blood cell production and activity that will assist this clearing process. Silver needs to be prepared in a colloidal suspension in its ionic form, and not in a salt-bound solution. Silver salts don’t have the actions I just mentioned.

We have a lot of propaganda that depends on ignorance of chemistry, and it’ll use false information to twist the truth or cause fear, leading to alphabet agencies attacking and suppressing powerful and safe remedies like colloidal silver.

Then you have people in the false germ theory thinking that misunderstand how these natural remedies are working in the body. They might think of them as germ killers, and they could skew the truth, maybe not even intentionally. But when the body is cleaning and clearing wastes, these “germs”—so-called germs, which are actually our breakdown friends—no longer need to work on that particular job. If you put another remedy in there that’s helping break down and move wastes, you don’t need your germ lineages to do that job anymore, so they’ll naturally retreat or die off.

We have redundant systems in our bodies because this is crucial for constant monitoring and cleansing for life to continue.

DMSO, when used incorrectly, can cause symptoms that people might emotionally react to—they could get redness, or burning, or even hives, a burning sensation because it’s transdermal. Or they might even accidentally spread a toxin or a poison by applying it incorrectly. But again, they’re misunderstanding the role of the body and the basic understanding of how DMSO can bind to some of these things and carry them. It’s really just a lack of knowledge.

But then you have this corrupted Rockefeller-derived medical cult that really banks on this ignorance, and they feign like they care about health and safety, but really it’s a trick to scare people away from those remedies. Because honestly, if their own industry embraced them, the other so-called medicines would collapse. If people knew they had powerful, safe, non-suppressive remedies that heal properly available to them, and that were affordable—these industries cannot market a natural product or anything without a patent. They can’t make the types of profits we’re talking about. That shows that they don’t really care about health or well-being. Their modus operandi is really for control—control of what people think, and the profits off of that.

7. You’ve been quite critical of both methylene blue and ivermectin, calling ivermectin a “double cross.” Can you explain how the controllers manipulate even those who see through their initial deceptions, and what risks are being overlooked with these trendy substances?

Right to say trendy. Here’s how they set up the psychological operation: they say we have a scary thing, a scary virus or some kind of disease wave. They’ll say, here’s our vaccine or here’s the drug that we’ve chosen that you have to have. The majority of people just blindly listen and will go and do it. Then you have people who are like, “No, I don’t trust them, I’ve seen problems with them before, there’s got to be other ways to manage this or heal it.”

Then what can happen is a controlled oppositional suggestion goes through into alternative communities to offer something that seems like the authorities wouldn’t want you to have it. Like ivermectin, for example—they’re banning it or saying bad things about it. Their target audience for that particular substance is the people who are on the fringe, who wouldn’t take that one anyway. And their agenda’s goals are population control.

If you really look at ivermectin, it actually has issues with fertility. So maybe we won’t get them with the vaccine, but we’ll get them with the drug. They’re treating us basically like children, saying “No, you can’t have the candy,” and the double cross is people thinking, “Well, I want the candy because the government said no, so for sure it’s good.” But they already know our psychology. That’s why I call it the double cross. A lot of people will fall into that, thinking they’re being clever, but they already understand our psychology and know that people will go toward the other alternative.

Instead of, say, what happened with COVID really early on—out of China, they were doing IV vitamin C on these people. It was basically the flu, okay? The flu is just a detox event. They were giving them IV vitamin C, and they were like, “Oh my gosh, COVID’s gone, we gave them IV fluids with vitamin C and they’re healed.” And that got suppressed super quick. There was actually a scientific paper that disappeared based on that.

If it was a truly alternative community, what should have happened is they said, “No, no, no, we’re not falling for a marketing scam with another pharma drug, which is what ivermectin is—something that kills something in the body. We heard that it’s actually vitamin C, we’re going to fight for that.” But you didn’t see a lot of people talking about that. And if you did, you’d get your accounts banned. That’s when it’s a real threat. That’s when you really know what the truth is.

So the psychological operation in play is to create a brand of influencers who will attack or criticize supplements, for example, but then try pharmaceutical drugs. And this works because it causes a lot of confusion. It’s really the same playbook that the pharmaceutical cartel plays. You see it in the alternative communities as well.

There are no deaths from properly used vitamins and minerals, and even improperly used vitamins and minerals—very, very rare that would ever cause a problem, say maybe iron overload. But the stats are very clear on how many lives they’ve saved. On the other hand, you have a suppressive low-dose drug that does the same magic trick all suppressive drugs do: it just stops the release mechanism and makes the symptoms repress. That looks like a miracle to those who don’t know, who mostly believe in the false germ theory and misunderstand how the body corrects itself. They’re still stuck in conventional allopathic groupthink where symptoms mean bad and symptoms stopped equals healing.

But in that ignorance, they’re actually sacrificing the same things Big Pharma does: longevity, fertility, intelligence. Because there’s hype—”Oh, the government doesn’t want ivermectin, we’ve got to get it secretly, we’ve got all these back channels, we’re being so rebellious”—they now have a marketing tactic on their side: placebo. People become like zealots, and that can explain a lot of these recoveries—”Oh, my cancer cleared up” or whatever.

But there’s another problem here: between 50 and 60% of diagnoses are actually false. So have we ever tracked how many of those cases weren’t actually cancer at all? Then you’ve got them proclaiming they’ve been healed from their deadly disease when they never really had it in the first place—but also, they had the thinking that it’s going to heal them, and that’s what did it. The placebo did it for them.

It’s all a big mind game, especially if you believe in viruses or the false germ theory, including the false idea that parasites are bad for you—”All these diseases are caused by parasites, so if I take the ivermectin, I kill the parasites, now I’m cured.” That’s all this false idea, because anything that is in your body—a microorganism that’s in your body—is there because you fed it, because you have a buffet there for it. You have heavy metals or microplastics or glyphosate or something, and it’s just trying to help you. It’s not your enemy, it’s not even hurting you. It’s really just the misunderstanding of why these things are in your body at all. They’re indicators of a problematic terrain.

8. The homeopathic remedy testimonial about the grieving cat taking Ignatia is fascinating. How do you explain homeopathy working on animals, and how does this relate to your understanding of water memory and frequency medicine?

Homeopathic medicine is scientific. It’s energy medicine, and it uses the memory intelligence of water to hold that specific signature. I lovingly call them the intellectual idiots in the halls of Big Medicine—they deny the science of homeopathy because of basic ignorance of nature. They’ve created a narrow method to prove anything to be true, called the gold standard: the double-blind, placebo-controlled test. But you can’t apply this particular gold standard to individualized medicine. Each of us is unique. They cannot use this testing method to understand homeopathy properly, which leads to yet another convenient way of hiding real medicine from the people or claiming that it’s not scientific.

This is a reductionist type of thinking. In that type of thinking, it cannot comprehend vibrational medicine, despite all the literature and the history of healing with such methods. In order for the allopathic system to continue, it depends on ignoring conflicting science, which is literally unscientific. That’s why I call these things pseudosciences. It was all founded on fraud—false virology, the whole idea of viruses was just a big magic trick.

This is also why it fails so often. Why is modern medicine the top killer in the world? Why are we getting sicker as a whole? Why are we degrading as a people? It’s because this doesn’t hold, this doesn’t work in nature.

Homeopathic medicine works on a vibrational level, and it’s matched to the symptom picture of that individual from a psycho-emotional level, from a physical level—all the systems are involved, even from dreams. These are all unique, and you’re just matching that as close as possible. You’re really trying to frequency match and allow the body to then deal with that system so it can clear and rebalance and return to homeostasis. But the modern medical belief system is very rigid, and they have not allowed any real place for that in their belief systems.

9. You transitioned from veganism after experiencing miscarriages and nutrient deficiencies. What advice would you give to someone currently following a plant-based diet, and how should they think about supplementation?

I’ve come to learn over time and experience that diets are related to your environment. If you live in a warm, tropical country with lots of sunlight and can eat electrically alive fruit all day—like you can literally go out and pick the fruit and then eat it, it hasn’t sat on a shelf, hasn’t been sprayed, hasn’t been transported—you get clean water, you can walk barefoot, you can sustain yourself this way. You’re literally getting your life force fed photonically from the sun.

The sun is life. There are people who don’t even eat at all. They get their sustenance from the sun and through breathwork, through increased oxygen—that’s called breatharianism. I met a man by the name of Hira Rattan Manek, and he had the highest level of IQ and qi I have ever witnessed in any man. He would morning dew walk, he would sungaze, he drank sun-charged water, he did daily exercises with his breathing, he did yoga, and he walked mostly barefoot. He barely aged, he didn’t eat any food, he barely drank any water, and even scientists studied him and couldn’t understand how he was even alive.

If you live in a cold climate like I do, a vegan diet will eventually fail you with deficiencies, as I experienced. It did take 18 years to really show up in my life, and I was mainly raw vegan by the last few years of that. But it’s also a very cold diet, and if you’re living in a cold environment, it can lead to something called spleen deficiency. Cold foods in the understanding of traditional Chinese medicine actually drain the system over time and cause this spleen problem.

Sun is literally our food, and warm food is almost like imitating that it’s sun-charged. When you’re warm, the body uses less energy to stay warm and to metabolize. If you get less sun, you need to eat more, you’ll need more animal fats to stay warm, you’ll need to supplement because you might not be getting the food in your region with enough nutrients.

Food, air, and water are really poisoned these days. Every person on this earth has forever chemicals in them. We still all have DDT in us. Still to this day, every baby born will have DDT in the placenta cord.

Energy is running the system. You can get it from the sun, or you can get it from food, but with food, there’s more waste produced, depending on what you eat. There could be inflammation produced from that food, and more life force is required to run that system. Things like aging and longevity can be altered, which you can’t see in the moment—you can only see over time.

So I say there’s really no one correct diet, there’s just the correct diet for you and for where you live. It’s most advantageous to eat locally and seasonally with proper food combinations for optimal health. Eat nothing processed, drink no alcohol. All the diseases we see are man-made. This means that all diseases already have a cure.

If you’re already a vegan, then just take a look at your environment. Are you getting the sunlight? Are you getting photons chronically fed? Are you taking care of the physical form? Are you getting oxygenated? Then your diet will be fine long-term. You may need here and there to supplement with a little more fats or whatever if you’re more stressed. But even in tropical countries, there’s an ebb and flow with moisture levels and these sorts of things. That’s why you want to rotate what you’re eating as close to home as possible, because your body is adapting to the environment in which it’s in. You could not expect an Eskimo or an Inuit to eat a vegan diet. They would die. That’s just one example where you can see the relationship between your environment and your diet.

10. You mention that your 13-year-old daughter has never been to a hospital or medical doctor. What does raising a child outside the conventional medical system actually look like day-to-day, and how do you handle common childhood health issues?

She’s 14 now. The same issues apply these days to everyone—environmental poisoning still affects us all. We need to manage cleansing and try to reduce our exposures. We need to think about prevention. The great news is, when you don’t poison out of the gate, you can think more like that on a day-to-day basis. You don’t have to be putting out fires; you can actually think more about preventing issues before they start. This is the work of prevention, the teaching and execution of it, that I work with my daughter on.

She’s got a lot going on: peer pressure, the evils of the commercial junk industry, all the technology they’re exposed to, the EMFs and things that are harder to manage, especially as they become themselves more and want to break away more. I’d say the big and hardest work is helping her navigate a system that wants to control her choices, lies to her continually, and markets poison to her. That’s really what I deal with the most, because there are no other issues.

The other prevention and knowledge come from things like cuts or accidents—those things can happen. But interestingly enough, I found that pure bloods, or those that have never been injected or taken any drug, seem to be more agile and coordinated. So I find that even accidental events don’t happen that often.

Aside from this, there are none of the usual diseases we see in a vaccinated, damaged population—and really, everyone who’s received a vaccine is vaccine damaged. A cold or flu that may happen is a release of toxins, and if there’s any issue with her, it’s because she’s made poor food choices.

What I’ve noticed is how quickly and intelligently the body will deal with such assaults compared to her vaccinated peers, or peers who take all these different kinds of suppressants like antibiotics. They will have lingering releases with a lot of ups and downs. They’re often sick on repeat, or they get sick and then it’s really lingering, and they’re missing a lot of school. Or they have more of a stunted intelligence or a slow emotional development.

If ever, which is very, very rare, she has any of these issues—like she went to a Halloween party and got into some stuff she shouldn’t have—she usually immediately gets some congestion, she might get a nice hot fever, she’ll sleep through it, and she’s through her detox within 24 to 48 hours, usually on the 24-hour side. It’s a huge difference that I noticed compared to other children. They just clear faster, all their mechanisms are working properly, nothing’s been suppressed. When their body wants to get rid of something, it just does it nicely and quickly and efficiently with no complications.

She’ll be someone who doesn’t get all these chronic conditions that are happening in younger and younger people these days, like tumors and endometriosis and these sorts of things. She’ll avoid a lot of those problems.

Same thing with dentistry. She’s been to the dentist twice—once because I wanted to make sure that everything was as it should be. Every dentist we’ve gone to is so impressed because I breastfed her for 3 years, and her palate is developed nicely. She has enough space between her teeth that they’re all coming in even—she won’t need braces, won’t need orthodontics like that, because her palate is correct.

All of those things echo into the rest of one’s life. Having a natural vaginal birth as opposed to a C-section has huge implications for nervous system development and gastrointestinal health, which is also like a brain of the gut, which affects one’s mind and so forth. She does have some issues, but we know what they are and where they’re from. Her dad wasn’t a very healthy guy, so there’s definitely some overlap of what he dealt with that I can see in her. Those are probably more like her challenges in this life—we all get them no matter what. But as far as measles and all the stuff you think kids get, those are all preventable by not poisoning them and having normal, natural births.

11. The idea that parasites might actually be helping us by consuming toxic materials is counterintuitive. How do you determine when parasites should be left alone versus when intervention is needed, and what role do they play in our overall health?

First of all, you shouldn’t kill parasites. Think of a parasite as a sign of the terrain. What do you find at a stagnant pond? What type of life forms live at a stagnant pond versus a clean lake or a flowing river? You’ll have a totally different life form presentation. This is the same in your terrain, in your body.

If you find that you have a parasite—and there are a lot of people who think they have parasites and they don’t. If you’ve been properly diagnosed... because people will do the colon cleanses and they’ll get mucus rolls coming out of them, and they’re adamant that they have parasites. I’m like, that’s not a parasite. It’s called a mucus worm because it looks like a worm, but it’s not.

A lot of people assume they have these things and they’re bad, and that’s also the whole Fenbendazole, ivermectin, methylene blue trend. They think they’re constantly getting parasites and have to constantly kill them. I’ve seen people do this and their health collapses. And not only that, but in a way that sometimes can’t even be properly recovered. Their hemoglobin drops so significantly they’re being threatened with blood transfusions. Their bone marrow is so suppressed from damage to their microorganisms.

We are teeming with life inside of us. Life is life. Their life is our life. The idea of killing everything means you’re getting closer to death. That goes for anything—bacteria, fungus, parasites. You don’t kill it. You understand why. Why is it there? What’s it telling me about my environment in my body?

Basically, you have a buffet you’ve created for it, for food, and that food is actually your poison. That’s a stagnation where the poison is not moving out of your system. If you cleansed and got the waters moving and aerated again, the parasites have nothing to eat, and they will just leave. There’s nothing for them to do. They’ll just naturally take their intact bodies, removing those extra poisons that they did manage to metabolize for you.

We have studies that show when we open up parasite bodies, what do we find inside of them? Heavy metals, microplastics, glyphosate, and other pesticides and herbicides. Why? Because that’s what they’re there for. That’s their job in the environment. They’re the cleanup crew. If you actually kill them, they open up and spill all that back inside of you. Why would you reabsorb more toxins? That’s why it’s really about just cleaning it up, and they will leave.

They become a problem, quote-unquote, when you are fully depleted, suppressed, drugged, poisoned, stressed out. Even their metabolic waste—their pee and poop, if you will—that your body would normally deal with, can become an irritant to some people. It’s almost like they’re allergic to the whole process. That’s when they’re really messed up.

This is one way the medical cult comes in with their rescue-based, heroic medicine magic tricks. You get rid of the parasite, and then it’s not metabolizing, so that irritant is lifted off. It’ll take off that small amount of burden, which makes the person think they’re getting better because “those must have been the problem.” But they’re actually ignoring the whole reason why the parasites were there in the first place.

This is where false germ theory thinking really fails people. They might continue with their toxic lifestyle, they might not go after a real detox, their body burden might still be increasing, and then the root cause isn’t actually dealt with.

In response to this, right on the heels of COVID—because I realized how many people were metal poisoned—I wrote a protocol course called Heavy Metals and Parasite Detox Course. What it does is prepare the terrain to unblock so the releases can move forward. Clearing the congestion, then helping the terrain become really neutrified, and then that terrain becomes unfavorable for the parasites, and we continue to clean out that buffet ourselves. Basically saying: there’s no need for you to do that job anymore, thanks so much, don’t come back, we’ve got this now, we don’t need you.

12. Your work suggests that many chronic conditions stem from suppressed symptoms rather than treating root causes. Can you give us a common example of the suppression-to-chronic-disease pattern that people might recognize in their own health journey?

There are many of these. You could almost say that all of the modern diseases are from this suppression.

For example, psoriasis is suppressed liver function. What’s happening is the skin repair gets stuck at the cell proliferation stage. It’s not able to complete, so it just keeps doing one act over and over—proliferation, proliferation. It’s not able to complete its cycle. That means the liver is in a deficiency state, in a congestion state. The skin is trying to help, but it’s not getting the correct signals from that disabled liver to complete, because the liver rules or expresses through the skin. The liver then also defines the health of the eyes.

Same thing with eczema—just a different result. In this case, it’s a backup release mechanism, the skin. Eczema is really toxins being sent to the skin to be released. Same with psoriasis, except the toxin causes this congestion at the skin level. With eczema, it’s actually coming out of the skin and irritating it. I actually designed a skin cream with DMSO specifically for this, because the chickweed in it helps to pull out those toxins quicker, and then the calendula soothes the skin, so it gets that process finished while you work on correcting the liver dysfunction.

Here’s a more specific example, which I saw a million times. You get a normal child, born healthy and normal, but then they’re given a vaccine. Or perhaps a vaccine and formula, or maybe even just formula. Formula, if you actually read what’s in that—it’s toxic crap. It literally has corn syrup in it. It should never be given to anyone, especially a newborn baby.

Newborns should not be eating food for the first 6 months of life. Breast milk is not food—that’s a misnomer. It’s nutrients, an incredible feedback system, but you don’t chew it and go through a digestive system the same way because the digestive system isn’t developed yet.

In an infant under 6 months of life, their gut is naturally leaky because breast milk is large molecule and just needs to passively go into the body, into the blood. It’s not digested the way we know digestion. So now your formula—you’re actually giving something that the gut needs to digest, and it will sneak into the bloodstream and create allergies later in life. You see this all the time. One of the allergies presents as eczema, because the liver is dealing with all the stuff in the blood that shouldn’t be there. It gets further and further congested, hence the rash.

Vaccines and early feeding damage the gut brain via nervous system damage, by the leaky gut, and change the terrain and put stress on the liver and blood. Now you have liver congestion and can’t do the tasks properly. You have excess wastes that accumulate in the fascia under the skin, which slowly seep up to skin level, eventually to be released.

A rash will appear, and of course the child’s taken to the ignorant doctor—the doctor who poisoned them in the first place, who caused the rash, but they just can’t explain where it comes from or why. Then they prescribe a suppressive drug called cortisone, because they literally have nothing else to offer. Meanwhile, natural medicine offers thousands of remedies.

Cortisone is actually a hormone. This hormone drug negatively affects the liver further—ironically the opposite of what should be done to heal the condition—by basically stopping the inflammatory communication network that is working to get these toxins out the next nearest exit. The rash will magically appear to go away, but actually those toxins are still there, just unable to move out, because inflammation is what helps the tissues become semi-permeable.

As soon as the drug effect wears off and the body figures itself out again, the inflammation mechanism comes back on, the rash appears again, often worse. It’s usually worse for two reasons: the liver’s more slow now than before because of the drug, so more toxins are being shuttled to the skin for release; plus the toxins that were parked under the skin have accumulated and sat there and caused other tissue damage, so there’s more sitting to be pushed out.

This insanity cycle repeats a number of times until the parents either become totally frustrated and start seeking other solutions—hopefully before the next backup switches on. I usually would say to them, “You’re lucky that it came back the way it was rather than getting worse and going into deeper systems.” Because that means you’ve broken the mechanism now, and the body’s going to another backup mechanism, which is an even less favorable way to do the job.

What happens after that, if it does get suppressed deep enough? Some people say, “Oh, we did it four times and then it went away,” but 6 months later, she has asthma. Because now those toxins are getting shuttled to the lungs—you kept saying no to the skin. So now the ignorant doctor will declare a whole new disease called asthma, with a new delivery method of the exact same drug—cortisone in those inhalers.

And it’ll just keep going on and on until the next level of suppression, and then a new disease category will be given—like cancer, or leukemia, or kidney disease, or a behavior problem, or bedwetting, or on and on. And then another drug is going to be prescribed for those suppressions.

It’s a perfect marketing scheme, but it actually has nothing to do with well-being, other than for the well-being of the pocketbooks of the medical machine.

13. What do you think endometriosis is?

It’s from a chronic inflammatory state where all tissues can become leaky. Now imagine the uterus becomes leaky—you have this tissue that’s supposed to be contained going into all kinds of areas in the body where it shouldn’t be. Those hormones will still affect it during that cycle.

If you don’t have... it’s already cramping, because the cramping is part of the stimulation to shed the lining. But now imagine you have pockets of this leaky stuff all over the place, being stimulated to go somewhere and can’t. And the body’s trying to dissolve it and deal with it. It’s a very, very painful condition.

It can be caused by all of these types of imbalances. Think of it like pH—we really don’t think about pH enough when we’re thinking about the body and disease states. If the pH is thrown off, then the organism that’s working there normally can’t.

You’ll see Candida in a lot of endometriosis situations, and Candida is there as another backup. If the original bacteria can’t do the job, is wiped out for whatever reason—antibiotics, as one way that happens—then you get this leaky tissue because the tissue is not being dealt with properly. You have damage to the intima, the middle layers, and even the deeper layers of the musculature and tissue, and you get those leaks. Now you’re going to get other organisms coming in to try to get rid of this stuff, which is its job. So then you get a new diagnosis, and again they come in with antifungals or try to kill. This is wrong think.

The whole idea is you have to tone that tissue back up, just like you have to do with leaky gut or leaky lung. The tissue itself is lax; it’s not holding its integrity. The first order of business is to get the integrity of the organ back to toned. Then you help the body clean up the debris by taking more probiotics, more bacteria, more enzymes. In those cases, you have to use a lot of systemic enzymes just to help the body break down all the stuff that got out that shouldn’t have been there in the first place. Usually there’s a lot of hormone regulation that has to go along with that too, because that can also lead to a pH problem and subsequent inflammatory situations and tissue damage like that.

14. Do you think modern menopause—as it’s currently experienced—is likely a modern-day condition, with a backstory of toxicity preventing women from transitioning far more easily like they used to?

A hundred years ago, what would have happened is you wake up one day where you normally would get your period and you just don’t get it anymore. The body is deciding to not go through that whole shedding process. The hormones will even out how they need to because it’s actually a time of wisdom, into the crone. You have the maid and the mother and the crone stages of life.

This is really about—usually around the time a woman turns 50—their life changes because their roles in life change. They’re meant to be wisdom keepers, they’re meant to deal with grandchildren, it’s a whole different transformation. The transformation does occur. It doesn’t have to occur at 50—there are some women who don’t go through it until they’re 70, maybe, because their longevity clock is long. They might be living to 120, so they don’t need to go through menopause at 50.

We don’t have enough data because it wasn’t tracked properly, and I’m sure there’s tons of suppression. But we know that in tribes, for example, they don’t go through the discomfort that modern women go through. That’s absolutely related to the medical meddling, the medical cult system.

Oftentimes, women are prescribed birth control pills in their teens. I was, just for period cramps, because no doctor told me what was going on in my body. I was vaccine damaged, I was drug damaged, so of course I was experiencing irregular periods and problems going through my menarche. But then their answer to that is: let’s give you some synthetic hormones. It affected my thinking in such a negative way I had to go off it immediately—I couldn’t function. That was a blessing in disguise, that I was only on it for less than a year.

But I’ve seen this habitually. I can make a correlation between how long women were on birth control pills and how terrible their menopause experience is going to be. I can correlate the amount of alcohol they’ve drunk throughout their lives and how terrible their menopause is going to be. I can relate how much stress they’ve experienced in their life and how terrible their menopause is going to be.

One thing that does happen is this shift where the production of information—hormones are just mediators and communicating devices, think of them like that—so the communication is different. It’s now no longer pinging up the chain to the pituitary and the hypothalamus to say, “We’re going to drop an egg, we’re going to do this.” It’s saying, “We’re not going to do that anymore. We’re going to use your adrenals as the estrogen producers now. We’re not going to use the stimulus of the luteal phase to make those hormones anymore. We’re going to rely on your adrenals more.”

If you’ve had a life full of stress and you’re already adrenally fatigued or exhausted—which the majority of modern women and men are—you already have cortisol dysregulation, you’re going to feel that menopause. You’re going to notice that difference because your adrenals now have to work that much harder.

You see a lot of the same things in the modern menopausal woman: they can’t manage stress anymore, they fly off the handle, they can’t control their emotions the way they were, their memories go—all the things you would see with cortisol dysregulation. Your tendons start to get problematic, you put weight on, you get the moon face.

So yeah, absolutely, painful menopause is a modern-day creation. The original menopause was meant to be a ritual of transformation into another kundalini waking, another rising of the wise woman who is using her creative energy now differently. She’s not using the creation energy to produce children; she’s using it to become her real self, who is a leader, who is creative in her world, who is solving problems that she’s finally, in her wisdom, figured out how to solve in the community or society or something bigger. Purpose is supposed to come online.

I think the attack on the people is part of this, ensuring that women do not become empowered through any of these processes—from menarche to childbirth to menopause. These were all honored and ritualistic experiences that were celebrated in the past. And now it’s become a complaint factory, with good right.

15. And what are your thoughts on the big business of HRT that’s emerged off the back of painful menopause?

It’s problem, reaction, solution. I don’t blame women for wanting it. I support that and use it within myself to some degree in a natural HRT method. But ultimately, you’re going to go through it—it is going to shift you. One way or another, you’re going to go through menopause, you’re going to go through that transformation for whenever you’re ready.

The HRT has been—frankly, in the halls of science, most studies have been done on men. We still have, like, one real endometriosis study. Even things like shoes—all shoes that are made are made for men, but women have totally different feet. We’ve just had this problem going on for a while where women haven’t been really taken seriously like this for a long time.

The same issue with HRT—finally women are like, “I’m going to do that because I can’t function like this, and I need to in my life, I can’t fall apart.” I totally understand the need for it and why women do it. But it has its problems because it can create side effects—you’re synthetically slowing that down.

If it’s going to help you get up in the morning and not be severely depressed, then I totally understand it. But just know that there is a natural way to supplement that. It’s not just one hormone that’s happening; there are multiple things going on. I usually suggest the biggest thing you can do is really support your stress response and your adrenals more than anything.

Adaptogens, yoga, exercise, breathing, nature walks—all the things that are going to regulate your nervous system as best as you can.

The one thing I like is that you kind of lose your filter when you go through it, because you just don’t give a shit anymore. You don’t care what people think about you anymore. You get this really clear mouth on you, which I really appreciate in the wise woman, just telling it like it is. So I would say to any woman going through it: embrace that aspect of yourself. Embrace the transformation, because it is meant to be an awakening of sorts during this phase of life. But yeah, do what you’ve got to do to get through it—just know there’s better options.

16. The connection between emotional trauma and physical illness appears throughout your writing. How do you approach helping someone whose health issues have deep emotional roots, and where does frequency medicine fit into this?

When I had my Kundalini awakening, I learned there’s no separation. Everything is connected, everything is oneness.

What’s happened—and it’s not a fault thing, we go through ebbs and flows—but reductionist thinking happened, and reductionist medical models are constantly deducing and separating. But the mind-body-spirit complex is all integrated. There’s no separation. All disease has an emotional component. All emotional components are in the physical body, not somewhere else. They’re either less dense energies or more dense energies—they’re just different expressions of the imbalance.

If you have a chronic disease situation, you’re going to get a specific type of mind, of thinking. The thoughts are going to be very connected to that disease force, the emotions are going to be very connected to that disease force, the physical body—you’re going to see the whole complex.

Basically, it’s not even that complicated ultimately, but the medical industries, including a lot of so-called holistic ones, are full of a lot of false ideas that can complicate things. A lot of them may declare that their special way is the only true way—”You only deal with it with the emotional,” “You only heal it with vibrational,” “There’s only one true way.” There’s a lot of ideologies floating around. I rebuke a lot of those claims. Anything that gets kind of cultish, I back away from those ideologies.

What I’ve learned is that you can approach healing from any one of those levels and obtain the results you need. The feelings are literally in the body, usually connected to the fascia. For example, you can go for fascia release and you’ll see patients crying on the table. They’ll have an emotional release from a physical release.

I went to Bulgaria and learned something called Paitelagin—it’s basically a type of cupped hand tapping or slapping. You do it repeatedly until all this material starts coming out of your skin, and what will happen is you’ll get some memory, something you haven’t thought about in maybe 25 years. Then you’ll get an emotional release connected to it because you’re physically taking it out of the body.

You can help someone connect their body pain to an emotional pain. You can see them emotionally release or make this mental connection, and then the body pain’s gone. You can do it from any of those layers and get the release you’re after, get the completion of the situation.

You can give a patient a homeopathic remedy, they get a new thought, or put two and two together where they hadn’t before, and then they have a memory connected to that idea. Then they get an inspiration, then their frequency shifts, and lo and behold, their symptoms clear. Their body pain’s gone, or they get the idea of what they need to do.

Or you could exercise and move your body differently, then go to sleep that night and have some kind of integrative dream, and you wake up feeling emotionally balanced. Usually that means your brain’s actually working properly when you’re sleeping, because when you go to sleep is when your brain works hard.

It’s all integrated. Anybody saying, “Oh, it’s all emotions,” or “It’s all this,” or “It’s all that”—no, it’s all one. We know this. You can get a chiropractic adjustment—I’ve seen people fly to really important chiropractors and get major adjustments done, maybe to their occiput C1 junction. And they cry for an hour. They have an emotional release.

We know that it’s all connected together. That means if you want to do body work to get there, that works. If you want to do cognitive behavioral therapy to get there, that can work. If you want to use energy medicine, tuning forks, song, dance—that all can work. There’s many, many paths to healing. There’s no one right path, just like what I was saying with diet: there’s your path, and that’s the correct one.

The modern world is training us to not want discomfort, that suffering is bad, that everyone’s offended at everything. There’s a lot more rise in mental disorders and things because we’re not connecting with ourselves. Everything is being externalized. But really, if you want to heal, it’s all an inside job. That knowledge, that infinite knowledge within, will give you the answers that you seek. You don’t need an external authority at all to heal from anything, ultimately.

17. You’ve witnessed the suppression of natural remedies like colloidal silver while harmful pharmaceuticals are promoted. Why do you think there’s suddenly backlash even within holistic health circles against basic remedies and supplements?

There are a few things going on here. For one, there is a psychological operation at play. There are paid actors acting like purists using sleight of hand methods demonizing anything extracted or created using basic chemistry as “toxic.” Most people writing these articles are not decades-long, successful practitioners who have had experience dealing with very sick people on 8-10 medications who refuse to “return to nature” the way they are stating. They are not working with people who are in severe depletion or harboring such levels of serious disease who need these types of corrections before they are even able to repair their gut absorption and settle into an entirely new food regime. You need to help a sick person start to function again before they have the bandwidth to learn how to eat properly, source the right foods, balance their intakes. Supplements are a life saving tool to help people get off these suppressive, toxic drugs and get functioning again. Then you can clean up with details later.

Most of these supplement haters were never trained to use supplements properly or are very inexperienced in their usage. They are not in the trenches of life or death medicine. Many are “health coaches” with a competitive mindset and ego problems who would rather shoot someone down to try and get clients. There is one hater that actually had the gall to attack castor oil! You could literally play this game with every item on the earth by crafty selection.

The purism idea is not realistic, and a lot of these articles and ideas cherry pick their arguments, claiming that because extraction methods use certain chemicals, the end products must therefore be toxic—and other logical fallacies. They trick people with large chemical words to try and confuse and scare them when there is zero evidence of harm. They will paint toxicity claims across vitamins and minerals with a wide brush to create the appearance of danger, especially with the fat soluble vitamins, when the real issue is the individual’s metabolism or the misuse of a substance, such as taking something in extremely high doses in isolation—and even there, this is nothing deadly. A good example is taking vitamin D without its necessary shuttles, magnesium and vitamin K2. Or the idea that vitamin A is toxic, when this ignores how the body actually handles retinoids and carotenoids.

Vitamin A becomes difficult only when a person already has a congested liver, sluggish bile flow, or impaired nutrient transport. These people often feel worse when first restoring fat soluble vitamins because their liver finally begins mobilizing stored waste. That mobilization is easily misinterpreted as toxicity when it is really a sign of metabolic recalibration. A lot of grifters, similar to the allopathic system, use these types of responses to claim toxicity when it isn’t, and they in turn have created a type of hater-based cult that ironically supports what big medicine has been trying to do since their inception: reduce our access to vitamins and minerals.

Also, these people are Western thinkers. I haven’t seen one supplement hater discuss third-world medicine and how many lives lab-derived vitamins have saved in these countries.

For example, according to a recent worldwide program report by Nutrition International, their supplementation campaign delivered two high-dose vitamin A doses to 157 million children under five which they estimate averted up to 147,000 deaths in a single year. These are bubble ideas, detached from population-level evidence and the actual conditions faced in regions where nutrient deficiencies are a documented cause of morbidity and mortality. Vitamin D and rickets is another example with equally massive numbers of lives saved.

18. Looking at tools like the iTeraCare device and your mention of frequency medicine, where do you see the future of healing heading beyond supplements and herbs?

Ultimately, the connection of everything—everything we eat, everything we breathe, everything we do—what’s it boiled down to? What’s happening there? It’s boiling down to frequency, and the action of the frequency on our multi-layered selves.

The more refined and targeted the frequency, the closer you get to that, the more direct the healing approach. The closer you can get, the less symptoms or side effects. You get more rudimentary, you might have more of that. You get more refined, there’s less of that.

I can see us moving toward light, frequency, sound as medicine—kind of like what we used to do before the false Newtonian ideas took hold. Everything we eat, breathe, and do will boil down to that final frequency state, and then the biological action that follows from that.

The more refined and targeted the frequency, the more direct the therapeutic effect becomes, because the body’s responding to a coherent signal with a finer precision. Things like the wand behind me, or pulse fields, harmonic resonance, any of the machines that do this kind of stuff, biofeedbacks. Even through what we used to have—we used to have bells. We used to go into spaces with bells.

These can be used for healing, or they can be used as weapons. But we would use them for healing. We know this operates through measurable effects on water structuring, because water has intelligence and memory. We are so much water, and so this will assist our subtle energy fields, our subtle bodies—the things we don’t see with our eyeballs, unless you practice that—instead of just working from one dense physical layer.

I see us returning to light, frequency, and sound as medicine, much like we used to, things we used to understand. Over time, thinkers like Descartes and Francis Bacon and Newton and Laplace—these guys pushed medicine towards this deduction-first model, breaking the living system into isolated parts. That’s why you have all these specialists for all these things. They shaped a worldview where only mechanical explanations are even allowed—that’s science.

But we know that living organisms function through resonance and polarity and field interactions. We can measure an energy field. We don’t see the cell phone signal coming to our cell phones. We don’t see the television signal going to the television. We know that we don’t see all that stuff.

As that old era loses its influence, the path is opening again for a more accurate understanding of the body as an electrical and vibrational organism, and then for therapies that work through frequency correction.

You can use the body to do this too. You could go see a craniosacral practitioner—it’s all very subtle energy movements. You can have someone do hands-on healing. You can have a chiropractic maneuver done. You can do Rife technology, Tesla technology, all this interactive with the physical body. All of these things will affect the physical because it’s all integrative.

19. You’re one of the few who understands virology as a pseudoscience, and publicly talks about it as largely a cover story for poisoning. How did you escape the virology trap?

It started in naturopathic college year one. I already was studying a lot of different topics. I already was trained in a lot of homeopathy. I knew that the particle science—there’s something wrong there. But what happens in your mind when you’re getting the propaganda out is in stages usually.

It wasn’t until I had to really confront it in naturopathic college that I thought, something’s wrong here. I started studying something called isopathy. In isopathy, it discusses how we have two specific bacterial lineages in our body, and then we also have something called somatids—these pleomorphic organisms that bleb off of the red blood cell membrane itself. It starts with one stage, and it moves through a whole 16-stage cycle.

What it’s saying is that one microorganism that we’ve labeled and said causes some disease can actually morph into a totally different one inside the body. And I thought, okay, wait a second, how does this work? Because someone says, “Oh, you have C. difficile,” or something. But how did that all happen if you have all these different lineages in your body that change shape to do different jobs? Is it static and set, and that’s it? Or is it pleomorphic? And then at what stage does it become defined versus not?

So how are these questions where the terrain versus virology wasn’t lining up—that was the beginning.

I read a book called Vibrational Medicine by Dr. Richard Gerber, and it questions virology in that book. So my little mind... I read that in my first year of naturopathic college. That’s where it was all coming from. Then I met someone—this was after I graduated—who was very, very sick. One of the sickest cases I’d ever seen in my life. I was fresh, and I thought, oh my god, this person is falling apart. He would eat a food and go into inflammation and become delirious. He would be exposed to air and get sick. I couldn’t figure out what was going on.

We went to this biofeedback clinic. He got his reading from what they did, and it showed that he had—I can’t remember the number, but it was in the upper 20s—twenty-something different viruses in his body. And I thought, what? Wait a second. If he had all these viruses, then he has AIDS, he has HIV, he has measles, he has everything. How is he even alive? He’s not even presenting like that. It just was non-coherent for me.

Because of him and that case, and me trying to work it out and figure it out, I said: if virology is a lie, there’s got to be at least one virologist who figured it out. There has to be, just by odds. And I went to my little computer and typed: “virology fraud” or something like that. And who pops up? Dr. Stefan Lanka. And I thought, there he is. He’s done it.

I read everything I could get in English from him, saw everything he ever wrote. When I figure something out like that, I don’t stop until I have figured it out. I get really focused. So I just did weeks and weeks and weeks of research until I just came out openly and said: yep, it’s bullshit, I knew it.

I actually went to school to learn how to read studies, because they’re not easy to read. It’s almost like becoming a lawyer—you’ve got to learn the legalese. It’s the same with a lot of this stuff. Also, I was in lab. I was part of helping professors create studies. I was on the back side of a lot of these things, and I knew there was a lot of bullshit in a lot of this stuff, especially once I worked at KLAS, which is the laboratory that deals with animal models and science. I knew there was so much dirty stuff going on in there. Okay, there’s corruption everywhere, I get it, it’s not peace, love, and light like I want it to be. Bubble burst.

Once I got down to the nitty-gritty of the science, I saw there’s no isolation papers. There’s no isolation papers. Oh my god, wow! This is what we’re doing as mankind? We’re claiming science—”Oh, you don’t know science” and all that—and it’s not science! It’s actually not! Because there are no controls.

Remember I was saying about the double placebo controlled test, the gold standard of studies? Not done in virology. And even if you could isolate the way they should, you can take that and put it in a healthy person—nothing happens. You can’t even prove Koch’s postulates or Rivers criteria with this stuff.

And then it clicked for me with the pleomorphism. Okay, these are different stages of the cell going into different activities for the environmental response. It’s responding to its environment. When you take blood out of the body, you’ve just changed its environment completely. And especially what they do—let’s put it on a growth medium, and let’s throw all of these poisons in with it. On purpose, they say they’re growing the virus, but on purpose they’re actually causing cell degradation and elimination.

Our lineages want to survive. They want to try to preserve—that’s their goal, preserve life. They have mechanisms when they’re under attack. Some will hide and become spore form, so when the environment is good again they can flourish. Depending if it’s fast shock or slow shock, it’ll be different. If there’s a slower shock, instead of that, they’ll create a phage. They will envelop the DNA or RNA material of that lineage to preserve the genetic material. And when the coast is clear, it will take over some cells and start to proliferate that genetic material so that the lineages can come back healthy again.

Right back to my isopathy book. Right back to it. And I went—pling!—okay, it’s bullshit. All of it. No virus exists. I can say that with 100% confidence.

The contagion thing I had to tackle next, because that’s a bit more tricky, since we’re electrical beings and we’re very sensitive to our environments and the fields. But it’s still about common exposure. You can explain it through resonance frequency, you can explain it through pheromone communication. There’s other ways you can explain something happening in a group—common experience could be food poisoning. A bunch of people get flu-like symptoms, but it’s just food poisoning. It’s not from a virus.

Even the bacteria—even that’s not causing anything. It’s a result. It’s a result of the terrain. You don’t say that the garbage was created by the flies. No, the flies came to the garbage to deal with it. It’s the same understanding.

The leaves change color at the same time, in the same season, not because they have a virus. They’re all doing something en masse because there’s a trigger to do that. Same thing with our bodies—different seasons trigger different expressions. So we have a flu season and a cold season because we have change of seasons, cold versus hot. It’s a stimulus. A lot of people who are really built up, that’s a time when they’re going to express.

That’s exactly how they faked the pandemic. They could just bank on the fact that millions and millions of people per year get the flu, which is an expressive event triggered by change. They could capitalize on that and say it’s something new. Meanwhile, the influenza numbers were next to nothing because they were reporting it as COVID instead of the flu.

So the scam got blown wide open. That was back in 2016-17 when I really finally put it all together, and then I started talking openly about it. And then when COVID came, I was like—right at day one—there ain’t no such thing. That’s bullshit.

20. Just before we leave the virus subject, there’s so many people around me at the moment with shingles. I’d love to hear what you think shingles actually is.

What I know it to be in those people is vaccine damage. You typically get shingles after being assaulted by heavy metal toxicity. Specifically, it’s even in the side effects of vaccines—people get shingles after vaccines. So it’s usually a heavy metal or some sort of particle toxicity.

Remember I was saying it depends on where in the body, and how—the body has its ways depending on where it is and what it is and how to get it out. In this case, it’s gone into the nervous system, because vaccines and metals are very much attracted to that system.

We have nerve expressions all throughout our body. Specifically, in different areas, you’ll get a pattern there of nodes. This is when you have this type of toxicity in the nerve bulb. It’s gone into probably the cerebral spinal fluid, traveled maybe from the blood to the cerebral spinal fluid, or through the lymphatic system. It’s gone into a nerve.

The nerve is now expressing. Remember I was saying the skin will express rashes? Well, now imagine your nerve doing that same thing. That’s very painful because you have an inflammation of that tissue, and it’s trying to push it out through the skin. That’s why it’s so painful, and it can cause the skin itself to be secondarily inflamed, and even pus, and all that kind of stuff.

I had one guy a couple summers ago, bad case of it, his whole back, his whole torso. He was in so much pain. I told him about what it is. I said, “Look, this is why you get it repeated. It’s not a virus, it’s not contagious. This is your body trying to get rid of something that got into your body through the nerves. It’s in the nerves, and it’s the best way to get it out right now.”

I told him: “You’re going to support it with B12 and St. John’s wort, things that support nervous system tissue. There’s also homeopathy that can support that tissue while it’s expressing, so you have less of the painful symptoms.”

I said, “If you use dimethyl sulfoxide—DMSO—even if you just start with a 30%, I make this 30% aloe gel.” I gave it to him. I said, “Rub this all over your torso. Not only will it help with the pain, it will help finish the expression.”

You don’t want to do what they do, which is give something that stops it. They’ll take a scraping, run their little thing, and say it’s a virus because it’s just cell debris. Viruses are just broken down cell bits, so they can do this little scan. And then they suppress it, and then it goes away, and then it comes back again, and they have this repeatedly. Then you have post-herpetic neuralgia from it, which is really difficult. Once you suppress it too much, you get the long, chronic form.

I said, “Just keep using this light DMSO solution with aloe. Just keep applying it. It might get worse or look worse before it’s better, because it’s going to get it all out now. And then it’ll go away, you’ll have no scar, you’ll have no post-herpetic neuralgia, and you’ll never get it again.”

That’s exactly what happened in his case. I’ve had many other cases like this. I’ve also developed a very strong version for that—it depends on the case, but I have one called DMSO with Added Nutrients, and it’s an 80% solution which also works incredibly on shingles.

If you understand that this is a toxicity issue at the level of the nerve, pushing out through the skin, you want—just like the eczema—to help it finish. Then you want to prevent that from happening again, regulate the rest of the organs, get the nutrition that you need for the skin repair. Things like zinc and vitamin C can help accelerate the tissue recovery there. It happens every single time, like this.

21. What are you currently focused on in your practice and research, and how can people who resonate with your terrain-based approach stay connected with your work through your various platforms like Yummy.Doctor?

Currently I’m focused on designing teaching tools to free people from this false medicine paradigm. I work to empower them so they understand themselves from this integrative worldview and jump past the germ theory scary beliefs. And then to build their own home-based dispensaries, know what to do in emergencies, know how to do an intake, how to see if they’re actually progressing in their healing, how to really do self-reflection, and then how to ultimately become their own doctors. There’s a lot of layers to this.

I teach in my private membership website, yummy.doctor. I’ve been designing—I’ve already done a beta test of this—a 12-step process. It functions more like a university course, where it’ll culminate in a grassroots directive. So then trainees can step out into their communities and do actual outreach, and teach this information locally.

We’re losing the freedom of the internet really quickly, so I’m encouraging more physical meetings rather than Zoom sessions as this agenda continues to clamp down on freedoms. It’s a desperate attempt to capture every customer and squash all competition. We have to be more clever than that.

My larger dream is to build the new holistic hospital model that would see the inclusion of DMSO in emergency rooms as it used to be, bring homeopathy back into the hospital setting, things like hydrotherapy and other integrative natural therapies, like iridology or energy healing—things that have been under attack since the last reset. That’s really what I work on the most now.

Leave a comment

Share

New Biology Clinic

For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com.

I appreciate you being here.

If you’ve found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I’m always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.