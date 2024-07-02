One of the many reasons this is such a great book, is that it gives you a sideways entry into childhood vaccination.

If you are ignorant of how babies are poisoned you will read this book, find yourself agreeing with pretty much everything Exley says (it’s not hard to understand that aluminum smeared on your armpits might be a bad idea for your breasts), and you will be left with the very useful cognitive dissonance of aluminum in vaccines.

I love these backdoor channels into the subject of baby poisoning.

Just like Liam Scheff’s book, where one can entertain themselves with reading about Shakespeare to eventually arrive at this same cognitive dissonance with his vaccination chapter.

Imagine You Are An Aluminum Atom By Dr Christopher Exley Unbekoming Book Summary

We like to see things.

If we don’t see things, we don’t believe they are there. It’s the primary glitch in our understanding of reality.

If we see the PCR test ping, we “know” we “found a virus”.

It’s the reason they create these tests for us, they want to help us “see” the things they want us to “see”. PCR example already provided.

Where is the “Carcinogen Test”? You know, that simple test were you can check whether your food or drink has any carcinogens in it. Do you think that test is coming, freely provided by your caring Government, anytime soon?

Poisoning babies causes autism. It’s really that simple.

Stare at this wonderful image for a moment. Maybe more than a moment.

What you are looking at is a T Cell that was called to a vaccine injection site, to do some housekeeping, and it “gobbled up” some of the aluminum it found there. Not being able to digest it, it will go about its other business in the body, constipated with aluminum, until it eventually finds its way into the babies brain, activating an inflammatory immune response in the baby’s brain that will create a suite of conditions, including autism.

It's appropriate that the image is red, as these “fire starters” are on their way to start a fire in the baby’s brain.

It’s pretty simple, once you “see” it.

In addition, the types of cells where aluminum was predominantly found were nonneuronal cells, including microglia and cells resembling lymphocytes. Aluminum was largely identified in small punctate deposits in many of these cells, an observation that, you will recall, resembled closely how aluminum was found in immunoreactive cells known to populate vaccine injection sites. These small packets of intracellular aluminum were approximately 1 μm in diameter. Here in autism brain tissue was the first direct evidence to support the mechanism that had been proposed to the vaccine court. Was it possible that the very high content of aluminum in brain tissue in autism, where the majority of donors were adolescents and young adults, was the result of its translocation there by housekeeping cells, including lymphocytes and macrophages, from the peripheral circulation? Helper cells innocently carrying their cargoes of toxic aluminum into the brain both across the blood brain barrier and via the glymphatic system? – Exley

While we are site seeing.

Here is aluminum in sperm.

There is a wonderful passage at the end of Toby Rogers’s recent stack. This is the reason we are still sending fire starters into babies’ brains:

If we follow the money I imagine that physics is able to raise more money by acknowledging what they don’t know so that they can fund new telescopes, supercolliders, and such. But immunology makes money by pretending to know everything (when they actually know less than nothing) so that they can inject toxic products into people and make them chronically ill. At this point I don’t even think we can call immunology and vaccinology a science anymore. Instead they are a horrifying, barbaric mix of business and politics masquerading as science.

As I have said before, there are three versions of me.

Dead, Healthy and Unhealthy.

Only one version is Profitable.

Only one version is a “Human Resource” that can be Mined.

Only one version is Weak.

Now multiply that by 8 Billion people.

And ask yourself, which is easier to Rule.

For a more detailed understanding of how vaccination gets you to autism, you can read this.

Real Autism Science

I also did a wonderful interview with Dr Exley not that long ago.

Interview with Dr Christopher Exley

With thanks to Dr Christopher Exley for turning the light on and helping us to “see” what is going on.

Imagine You Are An Aluminum Atom:... book by Christopher Exley (thriftbooks.com)

Imagine You Are An Aluminum Atom: Discussions With Mr. Aluminum: Exley, Christopher

Imagine you are an Aluminum Atom

Discussions with Mr. Aluminum

Dr Christopher Exley, PhD, FRSB

Question 1: What prompted Exley to write a book on aluminum?

Exley's decision to write a book on aluminum stems from his nearly forty years of studying human exposure to aluminum, coupled with a desire to inform as many people as possible about the metal's impact on everyday life and health.

Question 2: Why is Exley particularly concerned about aluminum compared to other metals?

Exley is particularly concerned about aluminum because it is both abundant in the Earth's crust and highly reactive, yet it has no known biological function in living organisms. This means that when humans encounter aluminum, their bodies treat it as a foreign substance for which they have not evolved any protective mechanisms.

Question 3: How does Exley define the "body burden of aluminum"?

Exley defines the "body burden of aluminum" as the total amount of aluminum associated with the body at any given time, including aluminum both inside the body and on its outer surfaces, such as the skin, gut, lungs, and nose.

Question 4: What are the challenges in accurately measuring aluminum levels in the human body?

Challenges in accurately measuring aluminum levels in the human body include the difficulty of obtaining reliable measurements from hair, blood, and urine samples, as well as the lack of standardized methods and certified laboratories for analyzing aluminum content in human tissues.

Question 5: Why does Exley consider urine the best biological indicator of an individual's exposure to aluminum?

Exley considers urine the best biological indicator of an individual's exposure to aluminum because it represents a composite sample that reflects the average aluminum content in the body over an extended period, taking into account the dynamic equilibrium between aluminum in tissues and body fluids.

Question 6: How can one's diet contribute to their body burden of aluminum?

Diet can contribute to an individual's body burden of aluminum through the consumption of processed foods and drinks, which often contain aluminum as an additive or contaminant from packaging. Additionally, certain crops, such as tea, coffee, and soya, may accumulate aluminum from the soil in which they are grown.

Question 7: What lifestyle changes does Exley recommend for reducing exposure to aluminum in everyday life?

Exley recommends several lifestyle changes for reducing exposure to aluminum, including minimizing the consumption of processed foods and drinks, choosing aluminum-free medications and personal care products, avoiding certain social habits like smoking, and engaging in activities that promote sweating to facilitate the excretion of aluminum from the body.

Question 8: How does silicon-rich mineral water help in protecting against aluminum toxicity?

Silicon-rich mineral water helps protect against aluminum toxicity by facilitating the urinary excretion of aluminum from the body. When consumed regularly, silicic acid in the water binds to aluminum, forming hydroxyaluminosilicates that can be filtered out by the kidneys and removed in urine.

Question 9: Why are infants particularly vulnerable to aluminum exposure?

Infants are particularly vulnerable to aluminum exposure because their developing physiology predisposes them to absorb more aluminum from their diet and retain it in their tissues. Factors such as an immature gut, underdeveloped kidneys, and an incomplete blood-brain barrier contribute to this vulnerability.

Question 10: What concerns does Exley raise regarding aluminum in infant formula and vaccines?

Exley raises concerns about the high levels of aluminum contamination in infant formulas, which can contribute significantly to an infant's body burden of aluminum. Additionally, Exley questions the safety and necessity of aluminum adjuvants in vaccines administered to infants, as these can lead to acute toxicity and potential long-term health consequences.

Question 11: How does Exley suggest pregnancy and infant exposure to aluminum should be addressed?

Exley suggests that pregnant women and infants should take steps to minimize their exposure to aluminum, such as avoiding aluminum-containing antacids, carefully selecting infant formulas with lower aluminum content, and discussing the timing and spacing of aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines with pediatricians.

Question 12: What evidence does Exley present to support aluminum as a cause and contributor to human disease?

Exley presents a comprehensive table ranking the likely involvement of aluminum in various human diseases based on published scientific literature. The table includes conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and autism, among others.

Question 13: What has Exley's research revealed about aluminum in human brain tissue?

Exley's research has revealed that individuals with Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and autism have significantly higher levels of aluminum in their brain tissues compared to control groups. The aluminum is found in both intracellular and extracellular locations, often associated with neuropathological features of these conditions.

Question 14: How does Exley connect aluminum to Alzheimer's disease?

Exley connects aluminum to Alzheimer's disease by presenting evidence from studies showing high levels of aluminum in the brain tissue of individuals with familial Alzheimer's disease, as well as the co-localization of aluminum with amyloid-beta plaques, a hallmark of the disease. Exley also highlights the historical link between aluminum exposure and Alzheimer's-like symptoms in dialysis patients.

Question 15: What evidence does Exley provide for aluminum's potential role in breast cancer?

Exley provides evidence for aluminum's potential role in breast cancer by discussing research that demonstrates the presence of aluminum in breast tissue, its ability to act as a metalloestrogen, and the increased risk of breast cancer associated with the use of aluminum-containing antiperspirants, particularly in younger women.

Metalloestrogens are a class of inorganic metals that can mimic the action of estrogen, a hormone involved in various physiological processes, including the regulation of the reproductive system and breast tissue development. These metals can bind to estrogen receptors and activate them, leading to estrogenic effects in the body. Aluminum as a Metalloestrogen: In 2005, Philippa Darbre reported at the Sixth Keele Meeting on Aluminum that aluminum could act as a metalloestrogen. This means that aluminum can bind to estrogen receptors and activate them, similar to how natural estrogen would. The implication of this finding is significant because it suggests that exposure to aluminum could contribute to the development of breast cancer. Etiological Factor in Breast Cancer: By acting as a metalloestrogen, aluminum may promote the growth of estrogen-responsive breast cancer cells. Given the estrogenic activity of aluminum, prolonged exposure could disrupt hormonal balance and increase the risk of hormone-related cancers, including breast cancer.

Question 16: How does Exley link aluminum to multiple sclerosis?

Exley links aluminum to multiple sclerosis by presenting research findings that show elevated levels of aluminum in the urine and brain tissue of individuals with the disease. Exley also discusses the potential mechanisms by which aluminum may contribute to the degradation of myelin, the protective coating around nerve fibers that is damaged in multiple sclerosis.

Question 17: What does Exley propose as the "Top Trumps" mechanism of aluminum toxicity?

Exley proposes the pro-oxidant activity of aluminum, specifically its ability to catalyze the formation of the aluminum superoxide semi-reduced radical ion (AlO2•2+), as the "Top Trumps" mechanism of aluminum toxicity. This mechanism is believed to underlie aluminum's contribution to oxidative stress and damage in various human diseases.

Question 18: Can you summarize the Camelford water pollution incident and its implications for human health?

The Camelford water pollution incident involved the accidental contamination of the drinking water supply in Camelford, Cornwall, UK, with 20 tons of aluminum sulfate in 1988. The incident exposed around 20,000 people to high levels of aluminum, and subsequent studies have linked the exposure to cases of neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease and cerebral amyloid angiopathy.

Question 19: How does Exley describe the politics surrounding research on aluminum and human health?

Exley describes the politics surrounding research on aluminum and human health as being heavily influenced by the aluminum industry and its "disciples," who work to suppress and discredit scientific findings that implicate aluminum in human disease. Exley cites examples of biased reviews, lack of funding for independent research, and pressure on journals and researchers to downplay the risks of aluminum exposure.

Question 20: What challenges has Exley faced in conducting and publishing research on aluminum toxicity?

Exley has faced numerous challenges in conducting and publishing research on aluminum toxicity, including difficulty in securing funding, resistance from the aluminum industry and its affiliated researchers, and bias in the peer-review process of scientific journals. Exley also describes instances of censorship and lack of institutional support from his own university.

Question 21: How does Exley characterize the role of vaccine adjuvants in adverse health effects?

Exley characterizes the role of vaccine adjuvants in adverse health effects as being largely unrecognized and understudied. They argue that the aluminum content in vaccines is often unnecessarily high and that the safety of aluminum adjuvants has not been adequately tested. Exley also suggests that some individuals may be genetically predisposed to experiencing adverse reactions to aluminum adjuvants.

Excerpt: While I write these words about infant exposure to aluminum in the diet, I can almost feel the pressure from many readers asking, “But what about aluminum in vaccines?” Is there a more contentious subject in human health today than the safety of vaccines? Is there a subject laced with more vitriol? In the United Kingdom, the admission that you are researching vaccine safety is something akin to science heresy. If so, then I am proud to stand on the shoulders of past heretics like Galileo in my questioning the safety of the vaccines we administer to our children. I will not be bullied from doing so. Well, getting off my soapbox for a moment, I have written specifically about aluminum and vaccines elsewhere in this book, and I will simply emphasize here that which is important and specific to infants. Actually, as has already been implied, the unique vulnerability of infants to aluminum magnifies their predisposition to aluminum administered as an adjuvant in vaccines. The aluminum content of pediatric vaccines is absurdly high and a significant cause for concern.11 Recall that vaccines requiring an aluminum adjuvant do not work in the absence of the adjuvant. The antigen is not by itself sufficiently antigenic to initiate any form of effective immune response. With this in mind, imagine the scene in the vaccine manufacturers’ research laboratory at the time when they are testing the efficacy of a vaccine and, borrowing a term from the vaccine charlatan Andrew Pollard, its truly “minuscule” content (unlike the aluminum adjuvant) of antigen, to elicit the required antibody response. Every negative response is met with a war cry to increase the amount of aluminum adjuvant added to the vaccine until eventually an effective antibody titer is achieved. At no point does anyone in the research team question the significance of the amount of aluminum required to achieve the desired effect. There is no requirement to ask such a question. In spite of the obvious, that it is the aluminum adjuvant and not the vaccine per se that is immunoreactive, the adjuvant is considered as being benign in the process of development of the vaccine. There is no requirement in law to test the safety of the aluminum adjuvant alone,12 and the safety of the whole vaccine is tested, nominally at least, against either the aluminum adjuvant or another vaccine that includes an aluminum adjuvant. Surely, this is “the dirty little secret” of vaccinology. When is a vaccine not a vaccine? When it doesn’t contain an immunoreactive amount of aluminum adjuvant!

Question 22: How does Exley suggest individuals can reduce their exposure to aluminum through medications and personal care products?

Exley suggests that individuals can reduce their exposure to aluminum through medications by avoiding aluminum-containing antacids and phosphate binders, as well as being aware of the presence of aluminum in common over-the-counter and prescription drugs. For personal care products, Exley recommends choosing aluminum-free options, particularly for antiperspirants, sunscreens, and cosmetics applied near the nose and mouth.

Question 23: What role does Exley attribute to sweating in the excretion of aluminum from the body?

Exley attributes a significant role to sweating in the excretion of aluminum from the body, suggesting that it may be as important as urinary excretion for some individuals. Exley cites research showing that aluminum is present in sweat and that activities that promote sweating, such as exercise and sauna use, may help facilitate the removal of aluminum from the body.

Question 24: How does Exley connect aluminum to oxidative stress and damage in the body?

Exley connects aluminum to oxidative stress and damage in the body by discussing its pro-oxidant activity, specifically its ability to catalyze the formation of the aluminum superoxide semi-reduced radical ion (AlO2•2+). This reactive species can accelerate oxidative damage to biomolecules and contribute to the development of various diseases, particularly in the brain.

Question 25: What does Exley reveal about the challenges of publishing research on aluminum toxicity in mainstream scientific journals?

Exley reveals that publishing research on aluminum toxicity in mainstream scientific journals can be challenging due to the influence of the aluminum industry and its affiliated researchers. Exley describes instances of biased peer review, editorial decisions influenced by industry ties, and the suppression of research that implicates aluminum in human disease.

Question 26: How has Exley's university responded to his research on aluminum toxicity in recent years?

In recent years, Exley's university has responded to his research on aluminum toxicity with a lack of support and, at times, active opposition. Exley describes instances of censorship, such as the removal of press release content, and the university's refusal to publicize his groundbreaking findings on aluminum in brain tissue in Alzheimer's disease and autism.

Question 27: What role has philanthropy played in supporting Exley's research on aluminum toxicity?

Philanthropy has played a crucial role in supporting Exley's research on aluminum toxicity, particularly in the face of diminishing institutional support and industry opposition. Exley specifically acknowledges the support of the Children's Medical Safety Research Institute (CMSRI) and its founder, Claire Dwoskin, as well as donations from private individuals, in enabling their groundbreaking research to continue.

Question 28: How does Exley describe the influence of the aluminum industry on research and public perceptions of aluminum toxicity?

Exley describes the influence of the aluminum industry on research and public perceptions of aluminum toxicity as pervasive and largely hidden from public view. The industry is portrayed as actively working to suppress and discredit research that implicates aluminum in human disease, using tactics such as funding biased reviews, influencing editorial decisions in scientific journals, and shaping public narratives through media outlets.

Question 29: What does Exley consider to be the most promising avenue for future research on aluminum toxicity and human health?

Exley considers the most promising avenue for future research on aluminum toxicity and human health to be studies that investigate the effectiveness of reducing aluminum exposure in preventing or slowing the progression of diseases such as Alzheimer's. Exley proposes a clinical trial involving individuals with mild cognitive impairment, where the effects of minimizing aluminum exposure on the development of Alzheimer's disease could be assessed over several years.

Question 30: How does Exley envision a future where Alzheimer's disease is conquered through addressing aluminum exposure?

Exley envisions a future where Alzheimer's disease is conquered through addressing aluminum exposure in a dream-like scenario set at the Royal Society in London. In this vision, a major scientific breakthrough is announced, revealing that a large-scale clinical trial has demonstrated the complete prevention of Alzheimer's disease in individuals with mild cognitive impairment by reducing their exposure to aluminum over a ten-year period.

Question 31: What message does Exley hope readers will take away from his book on aluminum toxicity?

Exley hopes that readers will take away a message of awareness and empowerment from his book on aluminum toxicity. By providing comprehensive information on the sources of aluminum exposure, its potential health effects, and strategies for reducing exposure, Exley aims to equip readers with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the challenges of living in the "Aluminum Age" and to protect their health and well-being.

Question 32: How has Exley's personal journey as a researcher shaped his perspective on aluminum toxicity and human health?

Exley's personal journey as a researcher has shaped his perspective on aluminum toxicity and human health by providing firsthand experience of the challenges and rewards of pursuing scientific truth in the face of industry opposition and institutional barriers. From his early days of studying aluminum's effects on fish to his groundbreaking research on human brain tissue, Exley has developed a deep understanding of the complexities and importance of this field, as well as a commitment to sharing his knowledge with the public through his role as "Mr. Aluminum."

