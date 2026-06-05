Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Tina
1h

Very interesting. And now I’m thinking of my thyroid nodules in a different light! How would one go about finding root causes of these “granulomas”? It seems detoxing might help. Thanks for showing us yet again how the medical industrial complex doesn’t have our back.

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