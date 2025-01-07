"Because routine immunizations that bring parents back for repeated office calls are the bread and butter of their specialty, pediatricians continue to defend them to the death. The question parents should be asking is: ‘Whose death?’” – Dr Robert Mendelsohn, MD

"For a pediatrician to attack what has become the "bread and butter" of pediatric practice is equivalent to a priest denying the infallibility of the pope. - Dr Robert Mendelsohn, M.D.

"I'm reminded of a debate the famous pediatrician Robert Mendelsohn, MD had with a psychiatrist. The panelist asked them about the Family Bed (everyone sleeping together). "It's a terrible idea," said the psychiatrist. "I'd never sleep with my children. It fosters dependency, it confuses them sexually, it's just plain wrong." The moderator asked if Dr. Mendelsohn would care to respond. "I agree with the psychiatrist," said Dr. Mendelsohn. "Psychiatrists should not sleep with their children. But for everyone else, it's just wonderful. I gives infants the warmth and security they seek. It enhances emotional health and it brings the family closer." - Ted Koren DC

If there is one book I could give to parents or would be parents, it’s this one.

The book is a paradigm shift in understanding all aspects of childhood health, while also encouraging critical questioning and avoidance of vaccination. Ideally, it should reach prospective parents early, giving them the time needed to fortify their resolve and confidently decline vaccination in the crucial hours following birth.

Mendelsohn recognised the predatory nature of Modern Medicine and dedicates this book to exposing the predator while delivering a powerful warning to the prey.

With thanks to Dr Robert Mendelsohn.

How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor (thriftbooks)

Analogy

Think of a child's body as a sophisticated self-repairing garden, rather than a machine that needs constant mechanical intervention. Just as a garden has natural defense mechanisms against pests, the ability to heal damaged areas, and inherent systems for growth and development, a child's body possesses similar capabilities.

The parent is like a wise gardener who understands that their primary role is to provide the right conditions - good soil (nutrition), appropriate water (hydration), and protection from extreme conditions (basic care). They know that constantly interfering with the garden's natural processes - over-pruning, using excessive pesticides, or forcing growth with artificial chemicals - often causes more harm than good.

In contrast, modern pediatric medicine often acts like an impatient gardener who, at the first sign of any imperfection, reaches for powerful chemicals and artificial interventions, not trusting the garden's natural ability to thrive. This approach not only disrupts the natural balance but can create new problems that require even more intervention.

Just as the most successful gardens are those where the gardener works in harmony with nature rather than constantly fighting against it, the healthiest children are often those whose parents understand and support their bodies' natural healing abilities, seeking medical intervention only when truly necessary.

12-point summary

Natural Healing Power: At least 95% of childhood illnesses resolve themselves through the body's natural defense mechanisms. Medical intervention often interferes with these natural healing processes and can cause more harm than good. Medical Education Flaws: Most pediatricians receive minimal training in nutrition and pharmacology, leading to overreliance on drugs and interventions rather than prevention and natural healing. Financial Incentives: The current medical system encourages overtreatment due to financial pressures, with doctors performing unnecessary tests and procedures to maintain income. Fever Understanding: Fever is a beneficial immune response that shouldn't be routinely suppressed with medication. The body naturally prevents infection-induced fevers from exceeding dangerous levels. Breastfeeding Importance: Breastfeeding provides perfect nutrition and crucial immune protection. The influence of formula companies has led many doctors to undervalue its benefits. Hospital Risks: About 5% of hospital patients contract new infections during their stay. Children also face risks from unnecessary procedures and emotional trauma from hospitalization. Vaccination Concerns: The benefits of many vaccines have been exaggerated while risks are downplayed. Many diseases were already declining before vaccine introduction due to improved living conditions. Antibiotic Overuse: Most childhood infections are viral and unaffected by antibiotics. Overuse of antibiotics prevents development of natural immunity and creates resistant bacteria. Diet Impact: Many childhood ailments, from behavioral issues to physical symptoms, can be resolved through dietary changes and elimination of common allergens. Growth Chart Misconceptions: Standard growth charts fail to account for natural variations in development and often lead to unnecessary intervention and parental anxiety. Parent Empowerment: Parents know their children best and should trust their observations. They have the right and responsibility to question medical recommendations and seek alternatives. Prevention Priority: The focus should be on prevention through proper nutrition, emotional support, and avoiding unnecessary medical intervention rather than treating symptoms with drugs.

How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor (1987)

By Dr. Robert Mendelsohn

60 Questions & Answers

Question 1: Why does Mendelsohn believe most childhood illnesses don't require medical intervention?

At least 95 percent of childhood ailments will heal themselves through the body's natural defense mechanisms. The human body has an astonishing capacity to repair itself and fight disease without medical intervention. Most common conditions like colds, fevers, and minor injuries resolve naturally, making medical treatment not only unnecessary but potentially counterproductive as it may interfere with these natural healing processes.

Medical intervention often introduces risks that outweigh potential benefits. When doctors treat conditions that would heal on their own, they expose children to the side effects of medications, the hazards of diagnostic tests, and the possibilities of hospital-acquired infections. This intervention transforms many healthy children into patients who may suffer from iatrogenic (doctor-caused) illnesses that are more serious than their original conditions.

Bodypower: The secret of self-healing (1983)

Question 2: What are the main criticisms of current pediatric medical education?

Medical education fails to teach doctors about two critical aspects of children's health: nutrition and pharmacology. Only about 60 hours are devoted to pharmacology during four years of medical school, and most of this time focuses on abstract theory rather than practical application. Subsequently, most of what doctors learn about drugs comes from pharmaceutical sales representatives rather than rigorous scientific study.

Additionally, medical students learn to treat every patient as though they require intervention, rather than learning when to step back and allow natural healing. They are taught to behave like doctors and project omnipotence, receiving little training in prevention or the importance of natural immunity. This results in physicians who are skilled at treating severely ill patients but do a poor job of caring for those who are well or only mildly ill.

Question 3: How do financial incentives influence pediatric treatment decisions?

Pediatricians face increasing financial pressure due to a growing oversupply of doctors and a dwindling patient base. To maintain their income, many doctors respond by providing more services per patient, including unnecessary tests, treatments, and follow-up visits. This creates a system where financial survival often depends on overtreatment rather than providing appropriate care.

The burden of medical school debt and high office overhead expenses further compounds this problem. Many pediatricians begin their careers with substantial debt and must maintain high patient volumes to meet their financial obligations. This often leads to rushed appointments, cursory examinations, and a tendency to prescribe treatments rather than take the time to explain why they might not be necessary.

Question 4: What evidence suggests that modern medicine may be over-treating children?

Studies show that doctors frequently prescribe unnecessary antibiotics, with up to 95 percent of physicians giving prescriptions for common colds despite their viral nature. Of the 30 most frequently prescribed drugs labeled ineffective by the FDA, more than half are commonly prescribed for children. This pattern of overtreatment extends to surgical procedures, with evidence suggesting that 90 percent of children's surgeries may be unnecessary.

Hospital studies reveal that many routine procedures, such as well-baby checkups and annual physicals, show no evidence of improving health outcomes. Yet these practices continue, often leading to a cascade of additional unnecessary treatments and tests. When doctors' strikes have occurred in various locations, mortality rates have actually decreased, suggesting that routine medical intervention may sometimes do more harm than good.

Question 5: What are the dangers of routine "well-baby" checkups?

Well-baby visits often lead to overdiagnosis and overtreatment of normal conditions. During these brief visits, averaging just over 10 minutes, doctors frequently "discover" problems that don't exist and prescribe unnecessary treatments. Studies have shown no evidence that preventive child health care visits positively affect outcomes measured, including general health, behavioral patterns, learning abilities, and developmental status.

These routine visits also expose children to risks through unnecessary vaccinations, medications, and tests. Doctors often feel compelled to justify their fees by doing something, even when nothing needs to be done. This can result in prescribing unnecessary antibiotics, ordering unneeded tests, or diagnosing normal variations in growth and development as problems requiring intervention.

The "Well Baby" Visit - Lies are Unbekoming

Question 6: How should parents approach fever in children?

Fever is a beneficial response that helps the body fight infection more effectively. When body temperature rises, white blood cells travel twice as fast for each degree of temperature increase, enhancing the body's natural defense mechanisms. Unless accompanied by other serious symptoms, fevers below 105 degrees will not cause brain damage or other permanent harm, and the body has natural mechanisms preventing infection-induced fevers from exceeding 106 degrees.

Parents should avoid the common practice of trying to reduce fever with medications or sponge baths, as these interventions may actually interfere with the body's healing process. The focus should be on keeping the child comfortable and well-hydrated rather than on reducing the temperature. Only in newborns or when fever is accompanied by severe symptoms like extreme listlessness or respiratory difficulty should medical attention be sought.

Fever - Lies are Unbekoming

Question 7: What is the truth about ear infections and their treatment?

Most ear infections do not require medical intervention and will heal naturally within a few days. The common practice of prescribing antibiotics for ear infections has not been shown to prevent hearing loss or other complications, and may actually lead to recurrent infections by interfering with the body's natural immune response. Studies in the Netherlands demonstrated no significant difference in outcomes between children treated with antibiotics and those who weren't.

The real concern should be over the overuse of treatments like tympanostomy (ear tubes) and antibiotics. These interventions carry their own risks and may cause more harm than good. Simple measures like warm olive oil drops and pain relief when needed are often sufficient. Parents should wait 48 hours before seeking medical attention unless there are signs of serious illness or injury.

Question 8: When do headaches require medical attention?

Headaches rarely indicate serious illness unless accompanied by other significant symptoms. About 85-90 percent of childhood headaches can be diagnosed based on history alone, and most are caused by emotional stress, allergies, or minor viral infections. Parents should first look for environmental or dietary causes before seeking medical attention, as they are often more capable of identifying these factors than doctors.

Medical attention should only be sought if headaches persist for more than a week or are accompanied by major symptoms like severe vomiting or visual disturbances. Most of the time, emotional support, rest, and attention to potential stress factors or allergies will resolve the problem. Unnecessary medical intervention often leads to unneeded tests, X-rays, and medications that carry their own risks.

Question 9: How can parents distinguish between serious and non-serious stomach aches?

Unless abdominal pain is accompanied by other symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, and weight loss, it usually doesn't require medical attention. Most stomach aches are caused by emotional stress, allergies, or dietary issues that parents can identify through careful observation. If the child doesn't feel sick, look sick, and act sick, the odds are they aren't seriously ill.

Parents should focus on identifying potential causes through elimination diets and observation of emotional stressors. Only about one in ten children brought to doctors for stomach aches actually needs medical attention. True emergencies usually present with obvious additional symptoms like severe pain, persistent vomiting, or bloody stools. Parents should trust their observations and knowledge of their child's normal behavior patterns.

Question 10: What is the proper approach to treating skin conditions in children?

Most childhood skin conditions, including diaper rash, heat rash, and many forms of eczema, can be effectively treated with simple measures rather than medical intervention. The key is identifying and removing potential allergens or irritants, maintaining proper hygiene, and allowing the skin to heal naturally. Many over-the-counter treatments and prescription medications are unnecessary and may actually worsen the condition.

Particular caution should be exercised with steroid creams and other powerful medications frequently prescribed for skin conditions. These treatments often carry significant risks and side effects while providing little benefit over simpler approaches. For conditions like acne, dietary changes and elimination of potential allergens should be tried before considering powerful drugs with dangerous side effects like Accutane.

Question 11: How should parents handle common eye problems?

Vision problems in children are frequently overtreated. Studies have found that 7 out of 10 children wearing glasses did not actually benefit from them, and 40 percent of children tested with their glasses on failed visual acurity tests. Parents should resist routine eye examinations unless specific problems are noticed, with comprehensive exams only needed around age 4 and again at age 9 or 10.

Most common eye conditions like conjunctivitis (pink eye) can be treated at home with simple cleansing using boiled water and a clean cloth. Allergic reactions often cause eye problems and should be investigated before turning to medical intervention. Parents should also be aware that many vision problems resolve naturally as children develop, and intervention may be unnecessary.

Question 12: What is the truth about orthopedic issues like flat feet and bow legs?

Many common childhood orthopedic conditions are normal developmental stages that resolve naturally without intervention. Flat feet in infants are normal due to fat pads under the arches, while bowlegs and knock-knees are part of natural development patterns that typically correct themselves by adolescence. Expensive corrective shoes and other interventions are usually unnecessary and may even interfere with normal development.

Parents should resist medical intervention for these conditions unless they persist into adolescence. Doctors often exploit parental concerns about these normal variations to prescribe unnecessary treatments, braces, or special footwear. Regular canvas sneakers are just as good as expensive orthopedic shoes for most children, and barefoot walking can actually promote healthy foot development.

Question 13: How should respiratory issues be evaluated and treated?

Most childhood respiratory problems, including coughs and colds, are viral in nature and will resolve without medical intervention. The widespread practice of prescribing antibiotics for these conditions is not only ineffective but potentially harmful, as it can lead to antibiotic resistance and interfere with the body's natural immune response. Parents should focus on maintaining proper humidity, ensuring adequate fluid intake, and allowing the illness to run its course.

Medical attention should only be sought if breathing difficulties become severe or if symptoms persist beyond normal viral illness duration. The use of over-the-counter cough medicines and decongestants is generally unnecessary and may have unwanted side effects. Simple measures like steam inhalation and proper hydration are often more effective than medication.

Question 14: What role does nutrition play in childhood health?

Proper nutrition forms the foundation for children's health and development, yet receives minimal attention in medical education. The most important nutritional decision is breastfeeding, which provides perfect nutrition and natural immunity for infants. Natural, unprocessed foods should be emphasized over processed foods containing chemical additives and preservatives, which can trigger allergies and other health problems.

Parents should resist the pressure to introduce solid foods too early and should be cautious about following standardized feeding schedules. Each child's nutritional needs are unique, and forcing children to eat when they're not hungry or restricting their intake unnecessarily can lead to long-term problems with weight and eating habits.

Question 15: Why is breastfeeding superior to formula feeding?

Breastfeeding provides perfect nutrition tailored to an infant's needs while simultaneously conveying crucial immune protection. Mother's milk contains unique substances that inhibit bacterial and viral growth, protecting babies during their most vulnerable months. Breastfed babies have significantly lower rates of illness, allergies, and obesity compared to formula-fed infants.

Beyond nutrition, breastfeeding creates an essential emotional bond between mother and child, providing warmth, food, and security simultaneously. It also provides natural birth control for the mother, helps her return to pre-pregnancy weight, and reduces the risk of certain cancers. Formula companies have influenced pediatric practice through marketing, leading many doctors to undervalue breastfeeding's benefits.

Baby Formula and Breastfeeding - Lies are Unbekoming

Question 16: How do the body's natural defense mechanisms work?

The body possesses sophisticated mechanisms for fighting disease and healing injury. Fever, for example, is a beneficial response that speeds up white blood cell activity and makes the body less hospitable to harmful organisms. Similarly, coughing helps clear airways, and inflammation helps concentrate healing resources where needed. These natural responses should usually be supported rather than suppressed with medication.

Medical intervention often interferes with these natural processes. Antibiotics can prevent the development of natural immunity, while fever reducers may actually prolong illness by hampering the body's fight against infection. Understanding and working with these natural defense mechanisms, rather than against them, leads to better health outcomes.

Question 17: What is the relationship between diet and childhood illness?

Many childhood ailments, from behavioral problems to physical symptoms, can be traced to food allergies or sensitivities. Cow's milk is a leading allergen, followed by corn products, wheat, eggs, and chemical additives in processed foods. Parents can often resolve chronic health issues through careful observation and elimination diets rather than turning to medication.

The modern American diet, heavy in processed foods and chemical additives, contributes significantly to childhood health problems. Simple dietary changes, such as eliminating processed foods and identifying specific food allergens, can often resolve chronic conditions that medication fails to cure. Unfortunately, doctors receive minimal nutrition training and rarely consider dietary factors in diagnosis and treatment.

Question 18: How can parents support their child's natural healing processes?

Supporting natural healing involves first understanding that most childhood illnesses are self-limiting and will resolve without intervention. Parents should provide rest, adequate fluids, and emotional support while resisting the urge to suppress symptoms like fever or cough that are actually helping fight illness. Maintaining good nutrition and avoiding unnecessary medications allows the body's natural defenses to work effectively.

Environmental factors also play a crucial role in natural healing. Proper humidity, fresh air, and adequate rest support recovery, while excessive medical intervention may actually impede it. Parents should trust their observations and understanding of their child's normal behavior patterns when evaluating illness severity.

Question 19: What are the risks and benefits of childhood immunizations?

Immunization risks have been systematically downplayed while benefits have been exaggerated. Many diseases were already declining significantly before vaccines were introduced, likely due to improved living conditions. Vaccines can cause serious side effects, including neurological damage, and may be linked to the increase in autoimmune diseases. Moreover, there's no comprehensive research on long-term effects of current vaccination schedules.

The medical establishment has created a false narrative that vaccines eliminated childhood diseases, while ignoring evidence that unvaccinated populations experienced similar disease declines. Parents are often not informed about vaccination risks or given the chance to make informed decisions. Many vaccine requirements are driven by pharmaceutical company influence rather than clear scientific evidence of benefit.

Childhood Vaccination - Lies are Unbekoming

Question 20: When are antibiotics truly necessary for children?

Antibiotics are rarely necessary for childhood illnesses, as most are viral in nature and unaffected by antibiotic treatment. Indiscriminate antibiotic use can prevent the development of natural immunity, create resistant bacteria, and cause immediate side effects while providing no benefit. They should only be considered for clearly diagnosed bacterial infections that show no signs of improving on their own.

Studies show that doctors prescribe antibiotics in up to 95 percent of cases where they aren't needed. This overuse has led to widespread antibiotic resistance and may leave children vulnerable to more serious infections later in life. Parents should question any antibiotic prescription and ensure there's a specific, documented bacterial infection before accepting treatment.

Question 21: How often is surgery really needed for childhood conditions?

At least 90 percent of children's surgery is unnecessary, exposing patients to risks of death from the surgery itself, anesthesia, or hospital-acquired infections. Tonsillectomies, once performed routinely, are rarely justified on medical grounds. Similarly, procedures like circumcision and umbilical hernia repair are often performed without valid medical necessity.

Many surgeries are performed to treat conditions that would resolve naturally with time. For example, most cases of crossed eyes correct themselves by age five, yet many children undergo unnecessary surgical correction. Parents should question any surgical recommendation and seek second opinions, particularly for non-emergency procedures.

Question 22: What are the dangers of routine X-rays?

X-ray exposure has cumulative effects that can lead to serious health problems later in life. Many routine X-rays, such as chest X-rays upon hospital admission or skull X-rays after minor head injuries, are unnecessary and expose children to radiation risks without providing meaningful diagnostic benefits. Studies show that 98 percent of X-rays ordered for arm and leg injuries do not reveal fractures.

The medical profession's casual attitude toward radiation exposure is particularly concerning given the historical evidence of harm. Previous practices, such as X-ray treatment for acne and enlarged thymus glands, led to thyroid cancer epidemics years later. Parents should question the necessity of any X-ray and request alternative diagnostic methods when possible.

Question 23: Why are standard growth charts potentially misleading?

Standard growth charts, often provided by formula manufacturers, fail to account for natural variations in child development. They don't consider genetic factors, racial differences, or the different growth patterns of breastfed versus formula-fed babies. Using these charts as diagnostic tools often leads to unnecessary intervention and parental anxiety about normal variations in growth.

The medical profession's reliance on these charts can result in harmful interventions, such as supplemental feeding for breastfed babies or hormone treatments for children deemed too tall or short. Parents should understand that healthy children develop at different rates, and deviation from standardized charts rarely indicates a problem requiring medical intervention.

Question 24: What makes many medical tests unnecessary or unreliable?

Many routine medical tests have high rates of false positives or negatives, leading to unnecessary treatment or missed diagnoses. For example, throat cultures for strep throat are only 85 percent accurate under the best conditions, and accuracy drops to 50 percent when performed in doctors' offices. Mass screening programs for rare conditions often produce more false positives than actual cases.

The practice of routine testing often stems from doctors' fear of missing diagnoses rather than medical necessity. This leads to a cascade of additional tests and treatments based on unreliable initial results. Parents should question the necessity and reliability of any proposed test, particularly routine screening procedures.

Question 25: How has the approach to strep throat been misguided?

The medical profession's approach to strep throat exemplifies the problem of overtreatment. While doctors cite preventing rheumatic fever as justification for aggressive treatment, the actual risk of rheumatic fever is extremely low in well-nourished populations. Studies show that many children who carry strep bacteria in their throats never develop illness because of natural immunity.

Treating strep throat with penicillin may prevent the development of natural antibodies, leading to repeated infections throughout the winter. Children whose strep infections are left untreated often develop immunity that protects them from future infections. The risks of antibiotic treatment often outweigh the minimal benefits.

Question 26: What is the truth about childhood asthma treatment?

While severe asthma requires medical attention, most cases are overtreated with potentially dangerous drugs. Many asthma attacks are triggered by allergies or emotional factors that could be addressed without medication. The standard practice of treating asthma with steroid medications can retard lung maturation and physical growth, and may cause cataracts in children receiving long-term therapy.

Parents should first attempt to identify and eliminate environmental triggers and food allergies before accepting drug therapy. When medication is necessary, parents should be fully informed about risks and side effects. Adrenaline remains the safest drug for treating severe asthma attacks, while many newer medications carry significant risks.

Question 27: How should parents approach allergies in children?

Parents should first attempt to identify specific allergens through careful observation and elimination diets rather than relying on potentially inaccurate medical testing. Many allergic conditions, including asthma and skin problems, respond better to allergen avoidance than to medication. Doctors often perform unnecessary skin tests and prescribe potentially dangerous medications without adequately investigating the underlying causes.

The widespread use of antihistamines and steroid medications for allergies often masks symptoms while ignoring root causes. Parents can usually identify and eliminate allergens more effectively than doctors because they observe their children's reactions over time. Food allergies, particularly to milk and chemical additives, are frequently overlooked as causes of various childhood ailments.

Allergy - Lies are Unbekoming

Question 28: What are the real risks of common childhood diseases?

Many common childhood diseases that parents fear are actually relatively benign when properly managed. Conditions like chicken pox, mumps, and measles rarely cause complications in well-nourished children and may provide beneficial natural immunity. The medical profession has exaggerated the risks of these diseases to promote vaccination programs.

Historical evidence shows that mortality rates for most childhood diseases were already declining dramatically before the introduction of vaccines and modern medical treatments, likely due to improved nutrition and living conditions. Parents should understand that fever and other symptoms often represent beneficial immune responses rather than dangerous conditions requiring intervention.

Question 29: How should behavioral issues like hyperactivity be addressed?

The diagnosis and treatment of behavioral issues like hyperactivity exemplify medical overreach. Many children are labeled as hyperactive or learning disabled for displaying normal childhood behavior that happens to inconvenience adults. The use of powerful drugs like Ritalin to modify behavior carries serious risks while failing to address underlying causes.

Parents should first investigate potential food allergies, environmental factors, and emotional stresses that might affect behavior. Many children diagnosed with hyperactivity or attention deficit disorder respond well to dietary changes and environmental modifications. The risks of psychoactive medications far outweigh potential benefits for most children.

Question 30: What is the connection between SIDS and medical interventions?

Evidence suggests that many cases of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) may be linked to medical interventions, particularly vaccines. Studies have found that a significant number of SIDS deaths occur shortly after DPT vaccinations, although this connection is often downplayed or ignored by the medical establishment.

Breastfed babies have lower SIDS rates, suggesting that natural immunity plays a protective role. The medical profession's reluctance to investigate potential links between SIDS and medical interventions reflects a broader pattern of dismissing evidence that challenges established practices.

SIDS - Lies are Unbekoming

Question 31: How can parents effectively question medical authority?

Parents must understand that doctors' training often leads to automatic intervention rather than careful consideration of whether treatment is necessary. By educating themselves about common childhood conditions and normal development, parents can confidently question proposed treatments and seek explanations for their necessity. The key is to require doctors to defend their recommendations with clear evidence of benefit outweighing risks.

Parents should never feel intimidated about asking for detailed explanations of proposed treatments, potential side effects, and alternatives. Requesting scientific evidence for recommended procedures is reasonable and appropriate. When doctors respond dismissively or become defensive, this often indicates they cannot justify their recommendations.

Question 32: What criteria should be used to select a pediatrician?

A good pediatrician should spend adequate time examining children and taking thorough histories, rather than rushing through appointments. They should listen carefully to parental observations and concerns, answer questions thoroughly, and be willing to admit when they don't know something. Most importantly, they should be honest enough to tell parents when no treatment is necessary.

Watch for doctors who automatically prescribe medications for every visit or who dismiss parental concerns about side effects and risks. A competent pediatrician should relate well to children, explain things clearly to parents, and respond promptly to emergencies. They should also be willing to support parents who prefer minimal intervention when appropriate.

Question 33: When should parents seek a second medical opinion?

Second opinions should be sought whenever surgery is recommended or when a doctor proposes long-term medication or treatment for a chronic condition. Parents should also seek additional perspectives when their instincts tell them a recommended treatment seems excessive or when a doctor dismisses their concerns about side effects or risks.

It's particularly important to get second opinions for conditions that occur during growth and development, such as orthopedic issues or behavioral problems. Many of these conditions resolve naturally with time, and different doctors may have varying views on whether intervention is necessary.

Question 34: What key decisions should parents make about medical care?

Parents must decide early about fundamental issues like birth location, breastfeeding, and vaccination. These decisions should be based on careful research rather than simply following conventional medical advice. Parents should also determine their approach to routine medical care, including well-baby visits and regular checkups, understanding that many standard practices lack scientific justification.

Another crucial decision involves when to seek medical attention versus handling problems at home. Parents need to establish their own criteria for distinguishing between minor ailments that will resolve naturally and conditions requiring professional intervention. This includes developing confidence in their ability to observe and evaluate their children's health.

Question 35: How can parents become better advocates for their children's health?

Parents must educate themselves about normal child development and common childhood ailments to advocate effectively. They should maintain detailed records of their children's medical histories, including reactions to medications and treatments. This knowledge base allows them to participate meaningfully in medical decisions rather than simply following doctors' orders.

Effective advocacy also requires understanding the financial and institutional pressures that influence medical practice. Parents should recognize that standard medical procedures often reflect professional customs and financial interests rather than scientific evidence. Being informed helps parents resist unnecessary treatments while ensuring their children receive appropriate care when needed.

Question 36: What are the benefits and risks of home birth versus hospital birth?

Home birth provides a natural environment free from routine medical interventions that can harm mother and baby. Studies show fewer birth injuries, less need for resuscitation, and lower rates of neurological damage in home births compared to hospital deliveries. The absence of routine interventions like electronic fetal monitoring and induced labor reduces the cascade of complications that often occur in hospitals.

Hospital births expose mothers and babies to numerous risks, including hospital-acquired infections, unnecessary cesarean sections, and routine procedures that can harm newborns. The high-intervention approach typical of hospital births often creates problems that require additional medical solutions, while home births allow natural processes to proceed without interference.

The Midwife - Lies are Unbekoming

Question 37: How should pregnancy nutrition be approached?

Pregnancy nutrition should focus on adequate intake of natural, unprocessed foods rather than following arbitrary weight gain restrictions. Many obstetricians' emphasis on limiting weight gain can lead to maternal and fetal malnutrition. The common practice of restricting food intake during pregnancy contradicts the body's natural needs and can harm both mother and baby.

Proper nutrition during pregnancy is crucial for fetal development and preventing complications. Weight gain limits imposed by doctors often lack scientific basis and may contribute to problems like toxemia. Natural hunger should guide food intake, and emphasis should be placed on quality of nutrition rather than arbitrary weight restrictions.

Question 38: What makes standard newborn procedures potentially harmful?

Many routine newborn procedures, such as silver nitrate eye drops and vitamin K injections, expose babies to unnecessary risks without proven benefits. These interventions are often performed without parental consent or adequate explanation of their purposes and risks. The use of antibiotics and other drugs in newborns can interfere with natural immunity and normal development.

The separation of mothers and babies in hospital nurseries disrupts bonding and breastfeeding while exposing infants to hospital-acquired infections. Routine procedures like PKU testing and bilirubin treatment are often performed unnecessarily and may cause more harm than good.

Question 39: Why are developmental comparisons between children misleading?

Children develop at widely varying rates, making comparisons between them meaningless and potentially harmful. Standard developmental milestones often create unnecessary anxiety when children don't conform to arbitrary timetables. These comparisons can lead to unnecessary intervention for normal variations in development.

The practice of measuring children against standardized norms fails to account for individual differences in physical and emotional development. This can result in premature labeling of children as delayed or abnormal, leading to unnecessary treatments or interventions that may actually impede natural development.

Question 40: What determines healthy child development?

Healthy development depends primarily on good nutrition, emotional security, and freedom from unnecessary medical intervention. Children need opportunities to develop naturally without the pressure of conforming to standardized expectations. The body's innate wisdom, supported by proper nutrition and emotional nurturing, guides healthy development.

Medical intervention often interferes with natural development patterns by treating normal variations as problems requiring correction. Parents should trust their observations of their children's individual development patterns rather than relying on standardized charts and schedules that may not reflect normal variation.

Question 41: How should parents handle common childhood accidents?

Most minor injuries can be treated effectively at home without medical intervention. Simple cuts and abrasions need only cleaning with plain water and exposure to air for healing. The common practice of applying antiseptics and antibiotic ointments is unnecessary and may actually irritate injured tissue. Parents should focus on preventing infection through basic cleanliness rather than relying on medications.

Serious injuries requiring medical attention are usually obvious from symptoms like uncontrolled bleeding or breathing difficulties. For major accidents, parents should focus on immediate first aid and getting emergency care rather than calling the regular pediatrician. Emergency rooms provide better care for serious injuries than individual doctors' offices.

Question 42: When is emergency room care truly necessary?

Emergency room care is appropriate for life-threatening conditions, severe injuries, and breathing difficulties. Signs requiring immediate emergency care include significant blood loss, suspected poisoning, severe burns, head injuries with loss of consciousness, and breathing problems. These situations represent true medical emergencies where professional intervention can be life-saving.

Parents should avoid emergency rooms for routine illnesses or minor injuries that can be treated at home. Hospital emergency departments expose children to unnecessary radiation from routine X-rays and risks of hospital-acquired infections. True emergencies are usually obvious from severe symptoms or clear signs of distress.

Question 43: What is the proper approach to poisoning incidents?

The first response to suspected poisoning should be calling a poison control center rather than a doctor. These centers provide expert advice specific to the substance involved and can determine whether emergency care is needed. Most poisoning cases can be handled at home with proper guidance, and inducing vomiting is not always the right approach.

Prevention through proper storage of medications and household chemicals is crucial. When poisoning occurs, parents should identify the substance if possible and follow poison control center instructions precisely. Taking the container to the emergency room can help ensure proper treatment if medical care becomes necessary.

Question 44: How should burns be evaluated and treated?

First-degree burns affecting only the outer skin layer can be treated at home with cold water immersion and pain relief. Second-degree burns causing blistering require careful cleaning and monitoring but often don't need medical attention unless covering large areas. Third-degree burns with charring always require immediate emergency care.

The immediate response to any serious burn should be immersion in cool water to stop the burning process. Don't apply butter, oils, or ointments, as these can trap heat and worsen damage. Prevention, particularly regarding hot water heater temperature settings, is critical as tap water burns are a common cause of serious injury.

Question 45: What are the hidden dangers of common pediatric medications?

Many common pediatric medications carry significant risks that doctors often fail to disclose. Antibiotics can destroy beneficial bacteria and lead to resistant organisms. Fever reducers may interfere with the body's natural healing processes. Even common over-the-counter medications can have serious side effects and should not be used routinely.

The long-term effects of many pediatric medications remain unknown, yet doctors prescribe them freely. Children's bodies process drugs differently than adults, making side effects more unpredictable. Many medications prescribed for children have never been adequately tested in pediatric populations.

Question 46: When should parents communicate concerns about treatment to doctors?

Parents should immediately voice concerns about any proposed treatment or medication. Don't wait until after treatment has begun to question its necessity or potential risks. A good doctor will welcome questions and provide clear explanations about why specific treatments are necessary and what alternatives might exist.

Document all medications, treatments, and their effects for future reference. If a doctor becomes defensive or dismissive when questioned, consider finding another physician. Parents have both the right and responsibility to understand fully any treatment proposed for their children.

Question 47: What rights do parents have in medical decision-making?

Parents have the right to question any proposed treatment and refuse interventions they consider unnecessary or too risky. They can demand detailed explanations of benefits and risks, request second opinions, and choose alternative treatments when available. The only exception involves clear emergencies where delay would threaten a child's life.

Doctors often present their recommendations as mandatory when they're actually optional. Parents have the right to see test results, request copies of medical records, and participate actively in all medical decisions affecting their children. They can also change doctors if they're not satisfied with the care being provided.

Question 48: What makes a good pediatrician-patient relationship?

A good pediatrician takes time to listen to parents' observations and concerns, recognizing that parents know their children best. The doctor should explain diagnoses and treatments clearly, admit when they're uncertain, and support parents who prefer minimal intervention when appropriate. They should also be accessible for emergencies and willing to discuss alternative approaches.

The relationship should be collaborative rather than authoritarian. Good pediatricians recognize parents as partners in their children's healthcare, respect parental decisions about treatment options, and provide enough information for parents to make informed choices. They should also be willing to acknowledge when no treatment is necessary.

Question 49: How can parents effectively advocate for their child in medical settings?

Effective advocacy requires being well-informed about your child's condition and proposed treatments. Keep detailed records of symptoms, medications, and their effects. Question anything that seems unnecessary or excessive, and don't be intimidated by medical authority. Stay with your child during hospital stays to monitor care and prevent errors.

Learn to distinguish between true emergencies and conditions that will resolve naturally. Develop confidence in your ability to observe and evaluate your child's health. When dealing with medical professionals, be polite but firm in requesting information and questioning recommendations that seem unnecessary.

Question 50: What are the key indicators that medical intervention is truly necessary?

True need for medical intervention is usually indicated by severe or persistent symptoms that don't improve with time and basic care. These might include high fever in newborns, difficulty breathing, severe pain, significant behavior changes, or injuries causing major bleeding or loss of consciousness. The child's overall appearance and behavior are often better indicators than any single symptom.

Most childhood illnesses don't require medical intervention and will resolve naturally. Parents should trust their observations and knowledge of their child's normal behavior patterns. When in doubt, the key questions are whether the child is eating, drinking, and behaving relatively normally despite symptoms.

Question 51: What makes a good pediatrician-patient relationship?

A genuinely effective pediatrician spends adequate time examining children and taking thorough histories, typically 30-60 minutes for a complete evaluation. They demonstrate interest in the child's overall health and development, not just immediate symptoms. They build trust with both parent and child, answering questions thoroughly and respecting parental observations and decisions.

The relationship should never be based on fear or intimidation. Good pediatricians acknowledge when they don't know something and are willing to admit when no treatment is necessary. They maintain accessibility for true emergencies while avoiding the tendency to overschedule routine visits that serve no medical purpose.

Question 52: What are the risks of hospital-acquired infections?

About 5 percent of children admitted to hospitals contract new infections during their stay. These nosocomial infections often prove more dangerous than the original condition that prompted hospitalization. Studies show that medical personnel frequently fail to follow basic sanitation procedures, with doctors being the worst offenders in terms of hand-washing between patients.

Hospital stays expose children to resistant organisms while simultaneously weakening their natural immunity. Each medical procedure, from routine injections to minor surgery, creates new pathways for infection. Even brief hospitalizations significantly increase the risk of acquiring additional illnesses.

Question 53: How do hospitals potentially harm children?

Beyond infection risks, hospitals subject children to unnecessary tests, X-rays, and medications that each carry their own risks. The emotional trauma of separation from parents and exposure to unfamiliar environments can cause lasting psychological effects. Studies indicate that hospital stays longer than one week can lead to behavioral disturbances lasting into adolescence.

The assembly-line nature of hospital care increases the likelihood of medical errors. Overworked staff, communication breakdowns, and pressure to process patients quickly all contribute to mistakes. Children often receive treatments they don't need simply because they're available and covered by insurance.

Question 54: What precautions should parents take during hospital stays?

Never leave a child alone in the hospital. Maintain constant observation by family members or trusted friends to monitor care and prevent errors. Question every medication and procedure, ensuring they match prescribed treatments. Insist on proper sanitation practices and don't hesitate to remind medical personnel to wash their hands.

Keep detailed records of all treatments, medications, and tests. Request explanations for any deviation from expected procedures. Push for discharge as soon as medically appropriate to minimize exposure to hospital-acquired illnesses and unnecessary interventions.

Question 55: Why are many diagnostic tests unnecessary?

Many routine tests are performed without scientific evidence supporting their value. Mass screening programs often produce more false positives than actual cases, leading to unnecessary treatment. The accuracy of many common tests is questionable, particularly when performed in doctors' offices rather than specialized laboratories.

Doctors often order tests defensively to avoid potential lawsuits rather than based on medical necessity. Each test carries its own risks and can lead to a cascade of additional procedures when false positives occur. The cost and potential harm of routine testing frequently outweigh any potential benefits.

Question 56: How reliable are common pediatric tests?

Many standard pediatric tests have significant error rates. Throat cultures for strep, for example, are only 85% accurate under ideal conditions and much less reliable in typical practice. Growth charts used to evaluate development fail to account for normal variations and different racial or ethnic patterns.

Test results often lead to unnecessary treatment even when they're accurate. A positive test for a harmless condition may prompt intervention that causes more problems than it solves. Parents should question the necessity and reliability of any proposed test.

Question 57: What makes many screening procedures questionable?

Mass screening programs for rare conditions often produce more false positives than actual cases, leading to unnecessary worry and treatment. The emotional trauma parents experience from false positive results can persist for years. Many screening tests lack scientific validation yet continue to be performed routinely.

The financial incentives for screening programs often outweigh medical benefits. Doctors and hospitals profit from routine screening regardless of whether it helps patients. Many mandatory screening programs were established through pharmaceutical company influence rather than medical necessity.

Question 58: What role do diet modifications play in treating childhood conditions?

Many childhood ailments, from behavioral problems to physical symptoms, respond to dietary changes. Eliminating common allergens like cow's milk, wheat, or food additives often resolves chronic conditions that medication fails to cure. Natural, unprocessed foods support the body's healing mechanisms better than processed foods with chemical additives.

Parents can often identify food sensitivities through careful observation and elimination diets more effectively than through medical testing. Dietary approaches typically carry no risks and can provide long-term solutions rather than temporary symptom suppression.

Question 59: How can parents use natural remedies effectively?

Natural remedies should focus on supporting the body's healing mechanisms rather than suppressing symptoms. Simple measures like adequate rest, proper hydration, and exposure to fresh air often prove more effective than medication. Traditional remedies like chicken soup, honey for coughs, or warm oil for ear pain frequently provide relief without risks.

Success with natural remedies requires patience and observation. Parents should document what works for their children and understand that natural healing may take longer but often provides more lasting results than pharmaceutical interventions.

The Unvaccinated Child - Lies are Unbekoming

Question 60: What non-medical interventions should parents consider first?

Before seeking medical intervention, parents should consider environmental factors, dietary issues, and emotional stresses that might be affecting their child's health. Simple changes in diet, sleep patterns, or daily routines often resolve health issues without medical treatment. Eliminating environmental irritants or allergens can prevent recurring problems.

Emotional support and stress reduction prove more effective than medication for many childhood ailments. Parents should trust their observations and understanding of their children's needs, recognizing that many problems resolve naturally with time and appropriate care.

