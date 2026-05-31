Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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weirdoreido
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OMG....thank you. I was at the Jackson laboratory in Bar harbor, Maine on a grant to do research as a student. I made chimeric mice by snapping mouse necks, taking their fallopian tubes out and flushing the eggs out with a hypodermic. Then snipping of testicles to gather sperm. 1973..... the beginning of the mouse genome. No human yet. No stem cells yet. The whole Gestalt never totally made sense to me. My favorite book at the time was Kuhn's "Structure of Scientific revolutions"...when the current paradigm begins to unravel at the edges..... I love love love your scientific explanations that help my "consciousness" ,which is bewildered by the current paradigm, to "open a window" when a particular door remains shut. Education ='to lead out". thanks for educating me.

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