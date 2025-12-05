Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Ferdinand Santos III's avatar
Dr Ferdinand Santos III
2h

Tychonic theory. Have written extensively on the same. Copernican-heliocentricity is only a theory. Relativity is a fiction of maths. Perforce the Big bang is wrong. Relativity was conjured after the 1887 M-M experiment found no movement of this planet. That experiment has been repeated hundreds of thousands of times, and it still does not move.

Good article, thanks for the details and historical outline.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
2h

Fascinating. A subject which is among many I've intended to look into, but never did. You've done the heavy lifting. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture