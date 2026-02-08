Lies are Unbekoming

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
15mEdited

🎤📡 SCENE SETTING

Ali G pirate radio bedroom.

Mattress on da wall 🛏️

Duvet over da mic 🎙️

Union Jack doin’ parkour in da background 🇬🇧

Guest pulls up:

👮‍♂️ Detective Inspector Five Walls

Very serious. Very official. Very unprepared.

Ali squats. Head bob. Fingers steepled. 😎✋

Ali G: “Respec for comin’, Detective Five Walls.

Today we talkin’ about health, yeah…

An’ why man be takin’ bare medicine but still feelin’ mash-up, innit.”

Detective nods.

⚠️ Fatal move.

🧱 WALL ONE: VACCINATION 💉👶

Detective: “Vaccines are designed to protect the population”

Ali G (cuts in instantly): “Safe. Safe.

So dis one, yeah—

Is it like jabbin’ babies before dey done any crime, just in case dey might?” 🤔

Detective freezes.

Detective: “Well, it’s preventative—”

Ali G (leaning in): “Preventative like arrestin’ someone before dey rob da shop, ‘cause statistically dey might?” 🚔📊

Nervous laugh from detective.

Ali G: “And if da jab does mash man up…

Who gets nicked?”

Detective: “There’s a compensation scheme”

Ali G: “Right. So bare damage 💥

No suspect ❌

No jail 🚫

Dat’s not prevention, blud—

Dat’s a perfect crime.” 😏👉👉

Audience gone. Wall one wobblin’.

🧱 WALL TWO: ALLOPATHIC MEDICINE 💊🔥

Detective tries regroupin’.

Detective: “Modern medicine treats disease by addressing symptoms—”

Ali G (gassed): “YES!

Like if da fire alarm goes off 🚨

Instead of addressin’ cause of da fire 🔥

Man smashes da alarm wit’ a hammer.” 🔨

Detective: “…no.”

Ali G: “So fever, yeah—

Dat’s da body sayin’ ‘Oi, repairs in progress.’ 🛠️”

Detective hesitates.

Ali G: “But doctor comes like, ‘Nah fam, turn dat message off,’

Gives paracetamol,

An’ da fire still burnin’—just quieter.”

Ali mimes poppin’ pills 💊 then duct-tapin his mouth 🤐

Ali G: “So medicine ain’t fixin’ man…

It’s just tellin’ man to shut up polite-like?”

Detective sweatin’ 😓

🧱 WALL THREE: BACTERIA 🦠🧹

Detective: “Bacteria are dangerous pathogens—”

Ali G (eyes light up): “Rah.

So if man sees flies on garbage 🪰🗑️

Are flies da reason da garbage stink?”

Detective: “…no.”

Ali G: “Exactly.

Dey just turned up ‘cause da party already poppin’.” 🎉

Ali acts out bacteria showin’ up with brooms 🧹🧽

Ali G: “So antibiotics is like bombin’ da cleaners 💣

Leavin’ da rubbish

An’ wonderin’ why da house gets worse.” 🏚️

Ali G: “And when bacteria don’t die but change clothes an’ come back stronger—

Dat ain’t resistance, bruv…

Dat’s adaptation.” 🧠✨

Detective’s soul exits stage left 👻

🧱 WALL FOUR: VIRUSES & CONTAGION 😷📺

Detective (panicking): “Viruses spread from person to person—”

Ali freezes 🧊

Ali G: “Hold tight.

So man coughs on me 🤧

An’ my body’s like,

‘Ah yes, lemme now construct da exact same illness on schedule.’” 🧬⏰

Detective: “That’s how infection works.”

Ali G: “But if man can’t find da virus on its own—

Just smashed-up cells lookin’ tired 😵

How man know it weren’t da lab mashin’ it up?” 🧪

Ali taps table like courtroom drama ⚖️

Ali G: “And how come twelve man in Antarctica ❄️

No visitors, no outsiders

All get sick same time when it gets cold?”

Pause.

Ali G: “Dat ain’t contagion, fam.

Dat’s weather.” 🌬️🥶

Shrug. Science complete.

🧬 WALL FIVE: GENETICS (FINISH HIM) 🧬💀

Detective desperate.

Detective: “Some conditions are simply genetic—”

Ali goes quiet. Serious face. 😐

Leans in.

Ali G: “Rah… dat’s clever, innit.”

Ali G: “Cos if man sick ‘cause of genes—

It ain’t da chemicals ☠️

Ain’t da injections 💉

Ain’t da pills 💊

Ain’t da food 🍔

Ain’t da stress 😵‍💫”

Counts on fingers ✋

Ali G: “Means no one did nuffin’.

No crime.

No suspect.”

Looks straight into camera 🎥👀

Ali G: “Dat’s not medicine, bruv.

Dat’s forensic cleanup.” 🧼

Detective tries talkin’.

Ali G: “And best bit—

Man told ‘You born broken,’

So man gotta buy medicine forever.” ♾️💳

Arms wide.

Ali G: “Dat ain’t diagnosis.

Dat’s a subscription model.” 📦💸

Mic drop gesture 🎤⬇️

Booyakasha.

📢 FINAL ALI G PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨

Ali stands. Adjusts tracksuit. 🧥😎

Ali G: “So what we learned today, yeah—

If man accepts any one wall,

Man still inside da prison.” 🏢

Counts behind him like mugshots 🧱🧱🧱🧱🧱

Ali G: “Vaccines get you early 👶

Pills keep you quiet 🤫

Germs give you sumting’ to blame 🦠

Viruses give you fear 😱

Genes make it permanent 🔒”

Points at camera 👉

Ali G: “But da body ain’t stupid, innit.

It been here longer than Big Harma.” ⏳💰

Finger guns 👉👉

Head nod. 😎

Ali G:

“Respec.

Free da people.

BOOYAKASHA!” 🔥📡🔥

Alice's avatar
Alice
1h

Brilliant analysis. Very thought provoking!

