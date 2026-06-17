Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Mary Cranford's avatar
Mary Cranford
2h

Awesome article! Thank you for sharing!!! I will be taking this to my doctor because he is always looking for more herbal/holistic remedies.

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Martinos Gryparis's avatar
Martinos Gryparis
2h

excellent! Thank you. very helpful indeed.

i have been making a tea for the past few years, resembling this cider. Slow heating of saltwater with cinnamon, cloves, cayenne, ginger, dandelion, rosemary, chamomile, dictamon, thyme, lavender.

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