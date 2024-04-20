There is no shortage of fascists in Australia.

Actually, I think we have some of the best in the world.

The ease and speed with which so many corporate CEOs sided with a predatory Government was depressingly breathtaking.

What has motivated me to produce this piece, is the recent “grilling” of Woolworths CEO, Brad Banducci.

Remember, this is one of “their guys”.

Nobody is grilling him for making vaccination a condition of employment at Woolworths (more on that later).

What I want to know, and would like to see, in the company’s annual report, is:

[The size of the employee pool is large enough to do meaningful statistical calculations on deaths above “the average rate.”]

How many staff lost their jobs because of his cowardice and psychopathy?

How many injected employees died?

How many injected employees have come down with cancer?

How many injected employees now have Guillain-Barre syndrome or Bell’s palsy?

How many injected employees have had a stroke, heart attack, myocarditis etc.?

But he is not being grilled for any of that, instead he is being grilled, in this kangaroo circus, on his company’s “return on equity”, apparently, he was asked 39 times without answering.

They want him to admit that Woolworths made “too much money.”

The sick irony is that they, the very Government grilling him, killed small businesses all over the country and created the perfect, Government sponsored, environment so that he could “make all this money.”

The Mafia boss is grilling his foot soldier for stealing “too much.”

And he was grilled about his salary.

Both subjects meant to create the illusion that the government is here to defend you, the citizen, against the financial predation of these ravenous capitalists.

Thank God for the Government!

It was only 8 doses ago that Banducci was fighting the good fight, with the Government, for the Greater Good, and chasing all his staff with a needle.

Anyway…

I have published over 450 stacks so far but have never republished one to date…until now.

In March of 2022 a certain Ken Mubongi wrote an open letter to Brad Banducci, that I published.

I am now ready to come out of the closet and admit that Ken Mubongi was an alias (anagram) to hide my true identity. Unbekoming.

So, in memory of Banducci’s tenure, and his planned exit and “retirement” later this year, here, again, is my open letter to him from 2 years ago.

This letter has a soft spot in my heart.

Dear Mr. Banducci

I rarely write to companies and never before to the CEO, but I thought this letter was warranted to thank you and congratulate you for doing what the weak leadership of this country is clearly unwilling to do, and that is to properly consequence those recalcitrant employees that have abdicated their social responsibility by stubbornly remaining unvaccinated.

I mean, how much more patient can we be with these people?

These are the same people that didn’t want to lockdown to prevent the healthcare system from collapsing. Did the system collapse? No, clearly not, we saved it. Because those of us with an ounce of understanding about the greater good collectively managed to sacrifice, stay at home, and save our healthcare system from collapse despite their protestations. Do you think they’ll ever thank us? I simply don’t understand why they cannot see the evidence that is in front of them.

These are the same people that walk around without a mask. How hard can it be to wear a mask? How hard can it be to do your bit for society by wearing a simple mask that can obviously slow the spread of an airborne virus. We know they are not perfect, but it’s all about layered protection, as I’m sure you know.

These are the same people that keep talking about natural immunity. What is it about the science that they cannot comprehend. There are viruses that natural immunity can deal with and others that it cannot. Look at Ebola, how’s that natural immunity working out there? This virus is unlike other viruses and as the science has repeatedly tried to explain to them, natural immunity doesn’t work on this virus. I’m sure many of them have tried to make the case that “I’ve already had it, so why do I need to be vaccinated” and I’m sure you and your wonderful team have tried to explain this to them. But there is simply no getting through to these people.

These are the same people who insist that the vaccines are not safe and effective. What can I say, I’ve had three doses already and here I am writing this letter to you. I did have a stroke about three months ago, but I’m a retired pensioner in my late sixties who spends most of my time online, and really should get out for a daily walk more often. I have also had some stress because I’m unable to see my grandkids as their parents will not vaccinate them to protect me. So, not surprising really that I got a stroke, it’s quite normal according to my doctor, considering my stress and circumstance.

As a side note, you would have heard that Shane Warne died yesterday of a heart attack at the age of 52. I read that Long Covid is causing heart attacks. I’m sorry to have to point this out, but if the unvaccinated, including your staff, had simply taken the vaccine when they were told to, we might have been able to slow the transmission just that little bit and Shane might still be with us today. They simply don’t care about the consequences of their selfishness.

As for the bleeding hearts, such as Alexandra Marshall, complaining about mothers losing their jobs:

‘It doesn’t make sense that customers can shop without being vaccinated or disclosing medical information, but I cannot work, it is wrong,’ said a Woolworths employee, who has come under increasing pressure from Woolworths to get vaccinated or face termination on Monday. ‘I am one of four mothers at our store who is being affected by this, 12 children between us. I am a good, hard-working person. None of my colleagues have an issue with me continuing to work with them. I am young, fit, healthy, and willing to work. I do not want to lose my job and I do not deserve to lose my job. ‘The mandates need to end. ‘No one has shown me the data, research, or evidence, or assessments to back their policy up.’

To some this may seem callous, but these people need to learn their lesson. They cannot flaunt their dangerous behaviour under the guise of “freedom”. If terminating their employment is what it takes to bring them to heel, so be it. As for their kids, they are being taught all the wrong lessons by these women and will ultimately come to thank you Mr. Banducci for being the pillar of strength that their mothers couldn’t be. A little bit of hunger and homelessness never killed anyone.

You courageously announced on 25 October 2021

“We have 170,000 team members across our stores, distribution centres and support offices, and more than 1,200 retail stores. With each store welcoming an average 20,000 customers a week, a single team member can come into contact with quite literally thousands of people in the course of a normal working week.

You sir understand your responsibility well, certainly better than other CEOs and much better than the weaklings running our governments.

Yes, you ARE responsible for the health and well-being of 170,000 people. If you don’t take on that responsibility, then who will? I’m glad to see that you are comfortable with numbers, as am I. There are so many conspiracists nowadays trying to bamboozle us with numbers. As an example, I came across this Scottish “doctor” whose analysis suggests 1 in 200 vaccinated could get myocarditis. When are they going to cancel the licenses of these fear mongers?

For starters, we know that the condition is mild, and we also know that myocarditis from Covid is much worse. I don’t believe there will be any vaccine induced myocarditis within the Woolworths family as I am sure you will confirm to all shareholders, myself being one, in your upcoming annual report. But even if it turns out that our Scottish “doctor” is right, as even a broken clock is right twice a day, then 850 cases of myocarditis within the Woolworths workforce is a small price to pay for the greater good that you and I are striving for.

I thought that Jacinda Arden’s statement on 4 February 2022 was especially insightful:

“The side effects that people experience with vaccines, which we all have come to expect, a sign that the vaccine’s doing what it should”.

Such common sense from a wonderful leader, don’t you think?

I am sure that your Board would agree. Although I do notice a distinct lack of medical expertise on your board, mostly retailers, corporate advisers, and lawyers (who will come in handy if the Scottish “doctor” is right).

Which is why I was so comforted and impressed with your decision to appoint your own Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Rob McCartney. I have heard it said that you created the role so as to insulate yourself from the downside of any bad medical decisions. I don’t believe that for a minute, that’s not the type of man you are. I can see many other CEOs following your forward-looking lead.

Also, from your 25 October 2021 announcement.

Woolworths Group Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rob McCartney added: “The medical evidence is clear – vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19 for our team members. A vaccinated team member is far less likely to get COVID, much less likely to pass it on, and also significantly less likely to become seriously ill.

Dr. McCartney is right, off course, you are much less likely to get it and then pass it on if vaccinated. But I have to say that I don’t understand why government health departments in England, Scotland, Denmark and Sweden to name just a few are publishing lies and misinformation suggesting that you are more likely to get Covid if vaccinated. I simply don’t understand why they would do that. What does “negative efficacy” mean anyway and what are nanoparticles?

I have been looking into Dr. McCartney’s background and I have to admit, I think you have hired very well. He founded Resile in 2015 and you can see his commitment to safety and a strong corporate Covid response here in this video. You have certainly found someone who is smart enough to make the most of the current crisis.

I was surprised to see Resile’s poor customer reviews:

But I suspect the one poor review was from an unvaccinated woman whose opinion I wouldn’t value anyway.

It has to be said, that I am not surprised that you have risen to the challenge. It’s no coincidence that you are of Italian heritage. What this world needs is more powerful and strong men, like those found in Italy in the 1930s. I know that it’s not fascionable to talk about those men, but we need strong men like that in these difficult times and you have certainly been a credit to your heritage.

I don’t want to end on a sour note, but I do need to say that I take issue with you allowing unvaccinated people into your store. I don’t understand why you are rewarding their decision to be a pest and menace to society by allowing them to buy food and essentials. Can I suggest that if your hands are tied by our weak laws and governments then at least make them wear some bright coloured symbol while they are in your store so that we can give them a wide berth and not risk infection when we are in your store. I would have thought that was the least you could do. Remember, once they are on your property you can do pretty much whatever you want with them.

I would like to end with a comment from a man I don’t always agree with, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn who wrote an essay titled Live not by lies in 1974.

And thus, overcoming our temerity, let each man choose: Will he remain a witting servant of the lies (needless to say, not due to natural predisposition, but in order to provide a living for the family, to rear the children in the spirit of lies!), or has the time come for him to stand straight as an honest man, worthy of the respect of his children and contemporaries? And from that day onward he:

Will not write, sign, nor publish in any way, a single line distorting, so far as he can see, the truth;

Will not utter such a line in private or in public conversation, nor read it from a crib sheet, nor speak it in the role of educator, canvasser, teacher, actor;

Will not in painting, sculpture, photograph, technology, or music depict, support, or broadcast a single false thought, a single distortion of the truth as he discerns it;

Will not cite in writing or in speech a single “guiding” quote for gratification, insurance, for his success at work, unless he fully shares the cited thought and believes that it fits the context precisely;

Will not be forced to a demonstration or a rally if it runs counter to his desire and his will; will not take up and raise a banner or slogan in which he does not fully believe;

Will not raise a hand in vote for a proposal which he does not sincerely support; will not vote openly or in secret ballot for a candidate whom he deems dubious or unworthy;

Will not be impelled to a meeting where a forced and distorted discussion is expected to take place;

Will at once walk out from a session, meeting, lecture, play, or film as soon as he hears the speaker utter a lie, ideological drivel, or shameless propaganda;

Will not subscribe to, nor buy in retail, a newspaper or journal that distorts or hides the underlying facts.

And so it is that these dangerous unvaccinated people, who are proven to be disease prone, are choosing to live by lies and in so doing are putting us all at risk. I doubt they could even understand Solzhenitsyn even if they read him. They deserve everything that is coming their way.

Thank you, Mr. Banducci, for standing up for our communal safety and being a symbol of solidarity for the good, vaccinated people of Australia.

Best regards

Ken Mubongi

Sydney, Australia

PS There is more I wanted to say but need to rush off to make it for my fourth dose appointment.

