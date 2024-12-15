I don’t own an EV although there was a time, caught up in the psyop/mania, I briefly considered it.

A globalist, top-down idea, that is destined to fail, and I’d like to do my little bit to nudge that outcome along.

On its surface, if you don’t think about it too much, it’s a great idea. “Clean” without an exhaust, quiet, and great for zipping around the city.

It’s when you actually start to think about it that the problems start to become apparent.

I’ve recently come across MGUY Australia who does a great job highlighting all the problems. He’s made me realise that the car itself is but a “app” within an entire operating system, and that operating system, which includes the buyers and what they really want, isn’t changing anytime soon, if ever.

He’s helped me understand the problems with depreciation, resale value, insurance, savage thermal runaway fires and their toxicity, plus plenty of other significant problems with these vehicles compared to our tried and tested “normal” cars that the governments pushing this “solution” don’t want to talk about.

The overwhelming majority of those that bought EVs, didn’t do it with informed consent. Buyer’s remorse is widespread.

The below 30 Q&As are a synthesis of many of MGUY’s videos.

These 30 points don’t even address the kids in Congo mining the cobalt, or the centralised control grid that could “switch your EV off” if you don’t behave yourself in the future.

This recent “ten reasons…” clip is also worth a watch.

With thanks to MGUY Australia.

30 Questions & Answers

What is the key problem with EV charging infrastructure that isn't being widely discussed? The charging stations lack the buffer provided by underground fuel tanks at gas stations, which means that as the number of cars charging simultaneously increases, the charging speed for each vehicle decreases. How do underground fuel tanks at gas stations enable efficient fuel delivery? Underground fuel tanks act as buffers, allowing each pump to draw fuel independently through separate pipes. This ensures each vehicle receives fuel at maximum rate, regardless of how many customers are filling up simultaneously. Why is grid connection a limitation for EV charging stations compared to gas stations? The electrical grid connection has fixed capacity, meaning available power must be divided among vehicles charging simultaneously. As more cars charge at once, the charging speed decreases for each vehicle. What are the purchase price considerations for EVs? EVs are significantly more expensive than equivalent gas cars despite claims of simpler construction. The battery alone can make up half the vehicle's value, with some models costing 30% more than their petrol counterparts. How does depreciation affect EV ownership? EVs experience severe depreciation, with some luxury models losing over half their value in just a few years. Used EVs are particularly affected due to concerns about battery condition and how previous owners maintained the vehicle. What challenges do EV owners face with insurance? Insurance costs are considerably higher for EVs due to concerns about damaged batteries and parts availability. Insurers often prefer to total damaged EVs rather than repair them, leading to higher premiums. What maintenance issues are unique to EVs? Despite claims of simplicity, repairs can be more expensive due to parts availability and the tendency to replace entire subsystems. Fewer workshops are qualified to work on high-voltage systems, limiting repair options. What are the practical limitations of charging infrastructure? Even fast chargers take at least 20 minutes, compared to 5 minutes for gas refueling. Charging stations operate on thin margins due to high electricity costs, and many rely on government subsidies to remain operational. What challenges exist for home charging? Home charging is problematic for apartment dwellers and those without off-street parking. Installing charging systems in shared spaces presents safety, legal, and insurance challenges. How do EVs perform in extreme weather conditions? Cold weather significantly impacts battery performance, reducing range and increasing charging times. Heating and cooling systems drain the battery further, forcing choices between comfort and range. What are the environmental impacts of EV production? Production of a single EV battery requires over 250 tons of mined earth, with significant environmental impact. The manufacturing process relies heavily on fossil fuel-powered machinery and mining operations. What safety concerns exist regarding EV batteries? Damaged batteries can enter thermal runaway, producing intense fires and toxic gases including hydrogen cyanide. These fires are extremely difficult to extinguish and can spread rapidly. How do repair costs compare between EVs and traditional vehicles? According to data from 2020, EV repairs cost an average of $4,041 more than equivalent repairs on gas vehicles, with repairs taking about 12 days longer to complete. What range limitations do EVs face during long trips? EVs typically achieve significantly less range than gas vehicles, especially at highway speeds. Long trips require careful planning around charging stations, with stops every few hundred kilometers. How does towing affect EV performance? Towing capabilities are severely limited, typically cutting the vehicle's range in half. This makes EVs less practical for hauling or recreational use. What challenges do electric emergency vehicles face? Limited range and long charging times make EVs problematic for emergency services, where vehicles need to be ready for extended operations without lengthy refueling delays. How do EVs perform in public transportation? Electric buses have faced reliability issues, particularly in cold weather, leading to service disruptions and canceled routes. Range limitations and charging requirements complicate schedule management. What infrastructure challenges exist for electric commercial vehicles? Commercial operations face significant challenges with inadequate charging infrastructure, reduced payload capacity due to battery weight, and extended downtime for charging. How do vapor cloud explosions pose a risk with damaged EV batteries? A damaged battery can release between 500-6,000 liters of flammable vapor per kilowatt-hour, creating explosion risks in enclosed spaces like parking garages. What concerns exist about grid stability and EV charging? Mass adoption of EVs could strain electrical grids, particularly during peak demand periods. The reliance on renewable energy sources adds additional stability concerns.

How do EVs impact emergency evacuation scenarios? EVs present risks during emergencies like natural disasters, where power outages could prevent charging and limit evacuation capabilities. What are the limitations of vehicle-to-grid technology? While promoted as a grid stability solution, using EVs to power the grid during peak demands presents practical challenges and could leave vehicles with insufficient charge when needed. How do EVs perform in rural and remote areas? Limited range and sparse charging infrastructure make EVs less practical in rural areas, particularly for long-distance travel or heavy-duty applications. What are the charging infrastructure costs for apartment buildings? Installing charging infrastructure in existing buildings requires significant investment and may face regulatory and insurance hurdles. How do battery replacement costs affect long-term ownership? Battery replacement can cost as much as half the vehicle's value, making used EVs particularly risky investments. What are the practical limitations of public charging networks? Public charging networks face profitability challenges, leading to maintenance issues and station closures. The "charging conundrum" means either fast charging at high cost or slow charging at lower cost. How do EVs impact commercial fleet operations? Fleet operators face challenges with reduced payload capacity, extended charging times, and complex logistics planning around charging infrastructure. What are the implications for building safety codes? EV charging presents new safety challenges for buildings, requiring updated fire suppression systems and safety protocols, particularly in enclosed parking areas. How do EVs perform in extreme temperature conditions? Both hot and cold temperatures significantly impact battery performance and charging capabilities, with some owners reporting range reductions of up to 40% in cold weather. What are the hidden costs of EV ownership? Beyond purchase price, owners face higher insurance premiums, potential battery replacement costs, installation of home charging equipment, and possibly reduced resale value.

