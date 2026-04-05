When I was young, the best part of the video store was not knowing what you were about to find. You’d walk in with nothing in mind, scan the shelves, pick up a case because the cover caught your eye, read the back, put it down, pick up another. No algorithm. No recommendation engine. Just you and the shelves and whatever happened to be facing out that day.

Years later, same thing — walking the aisles with our two young kids on a Friday night, no plan, picking something for the weekend that none of us knew existed ten minutes earlier.

I miss those stores. I miss the serendipity. The algorithms stole it.

I’ve just finished building something I’ve wanted for a long time — a single page that collects every interview I’ve ever done. Physicians, naturopaths, researchers, authors, artists, parents, whistleblowers, pharmacists, independent investigators. Conversations about terrain medicine, vaccine injury, suppressed therapies, central banking, birth interventions, cancer treatment, women’s health, pet health, and much more. All sorted alphabetically by surname. All free.

The page lives under a new Interviews tab on the homepage.

Browse the Interview Library →

I didn’t set out to build an interview library. It accumulated — one conversation at a time, one subject opening a door to the next. The guests include practising doctors who broke with their training, parents whose child’s injury forced them into research they never asked for, and people who’ve spent decades on a single subject and never been given a proper platform to lay it out. Every one of them was willing to follow evidence past the point where it stops being polite.

Nearly all of these interviews are written, not spoken, and that distinction matters. A written interview allows sharper, more targeted questions. It also gives the guest time to think carefully about their answer, to pull the data, to bring the receipts. A spoken interview rewards quick thinking. A written interview rewards thorough thinking. You get a depth of sourcing and precision that doesn’t happen on the fly.

The page has 180 conversations. Of those, 177 are interviews I conducted personally, two are republished interviews too important not to include, and one is with a fictional character. Browse. Not search — browse. Scan the names. Click one you don’t recognise. See where it takes you.

That’s how the video store worked. You found things you didn’t know you were looking for.

To every guest on that page — thank you. For some, this was their first interview of any kind. For others who’ve done plenty, it was their first in written form. Either way, the effort you put into these conversations is visible on every page. Speaking out costs something. It always does. I don’t take it for granted.

The entire interview library is free. If this work matters to you, you can support it by becoming a paid subscriber.

Browse the Interview Library →

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