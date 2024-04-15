In the UK we are fortunate in that the authorities are taking steps to reduce excess deaths. BY MANIPULATING THE FIGURES! - barryjones8008

I was walking past our local pharmacy and noticed them advertising vaccination.

I walked in and had a chat with them asking if the vaccines came with information sheets. She said that they did, but that they were also available online (which is true).

I asked her which Covid vaccines they had; “Pfizer and Moderna.”

I asked if they had an information sheet within the box. She went and got a box, opened it, and, somewhat surprised, said they don’t.

This is the most fascinating aspect of the hypnotic nightmare that has been foisted on humanity.

5 billion people have been injected with a liquid chemical stew, yet nowhere in the world is there an official declaration of ALL the contents and ingredients.

They have injected the world with a secret.

Geoff Pain, to my knowledge, has written more than anyone I know about Endotoxins. Something I know nothing about.

I’m happy he agreed to an interview as it’s an opportunity to hopefully understand more about what is in these injections.

With thanks to Geoff Pain PhD.

1. Geoff, your work examines Endotoxin contamination in vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccines. What sparked your initial interest in this particular area of research?

I have been interested in Toxicology since I started reading Chemistry around age 10 and the texts always pointed to the harms caused by chemicals, so when I started experimenting I always looked at the risks. When I was teaching Chemistry at university, some of my students complained they did not understand why I included tables of relative lethality in my lecture slides. Those who complained were rote learners with ambition to become medicos. I was aware of the harms caused by Mercury and Aluminium in jabs and when COVID-19 Jabs appeared, I looked at the published contents and began asking questions. I call them Jabs because they do not prevent Infection, Transmission or Reinfection. Late in 2022 I was part of an international team reading Pfizer documents released under US Court order and discovered that Endotoxin was a major issue discussed by regulators and that the Therapeutic Goods Administration maintains a Batch Release webpage for all Lot numbers allowed to be jabbed in Australia. Endotoxin test results are kept strictly secret.

2. You've written about the dangers of Endotoxin, including how it can cause issues like Myocarditis. In layperson's terms, what exactly is Endotoxin and why is it harmful if present in vaccines?

Endotoxin is one of the most lethal substances known to man, far more toxic than Sarin nerve agent. It is the name given to fragments of the cell wall of Bacteria used in production, or contaminating production of the Jabs.

3. Speaking of Myocarditis, you mention that some prominent figures like Peter McCullough and Steve Kirsch don't seem to want to discuss the Endotoxin connection. Why do you think there is reluctance to acknowledge this potential factor?

People refusing to acknowledge Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis (EIM), understood in great epigenetic detail since 2003 should be asked why. If they admit to the fact of EIM, sales of treatments claimed to help against Spike Protein would collapse.

4. Let's talk about Autism. You cite research showing that deliberately exposing pregnant primates to Endotoxin late in pregnancy causes autism-like disorders in the offspring. Do you believe endotoxin in vaccines given to pregnant women could be contributing to rising autism rates?

Yes, there is no doubt that Humans react the same way as non-Human primates to Endotoxin. The US Government has been conducting Secret Endotoxin jabbing, while there are numerous published studies from other countries.

5. The use of E. coli Endotoxin extracts as a therapy, like that promoted by Qu Biologics, the sister company to The Wellness Company, seems very concerning based on your writings. How could injecting an Endotoxin be therapeutic?

The mad scientists injecting people with dead Bacteria containing Endotoxin, Flagellin and Lipoprotein as well as other toxins, claim creating continuous systemic inflammation would be good for people who are already sick.

6. You've had a life ban from Twitter for sharing research on vaccine harms and exposing corruption. Has pushing back against the mainstream narratives impacted your life and career as a scientist? What keeps you going despite the censorship?

Fortunately Elon Musk restored my Twitter, now X, account after I contacted their lawyers and showed that large numbers of people were asking for my return. I joined Gettr when suspended from Twitter and maintained my profile at ResearchGate.

7. Australia seems to be experiencing concerning levels of excess mortality in recent years. Do you think the COVID-19 vaccines, and Endotoxin contamination specifically, are likely contributing factors?

Yes, the Jabs kill people, as has been proven in various Court cases and is pending in others.

8. mRNA vaccines like Pfizer's are obviously your major focus. But you've also written about NovaVax and its "saponin adjuvant" as a source of Endotoxin contamination. Are Endotoxin concerns limited to mRNA vaccines or do they extend to other types as well?

Endotoxin is a common contaminant is a wide variety of Jabs.

9. The inclusion of compounds like Tromethamine/Tris in these vaccines is very troubling based on your substacks. Why are these additives used in vaccine formulas if they have their own biological effects and risks?

Profiteers in the Jab industry use buffers to maintain the pH and prefer that people like you don’t ask questions like that.

10. Switching gears, you mention that doctors are basically being trained on vaccines by the "Immunisation Coalition" which is sponsored by the pharmaceutical companies themselves. How can patients trust their doctors' advice if they are being educated by such conflicted sources?

Trust in GPs has taken a massive hit. My father died as a result of his GP giving him a Pneumococcal Jab without checking the official guidelines which clearly stated he should not receive it with his poor Kidney function.

11. Zooming out to the bigger picture, it seems like you are shining a light on how pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, the medical establishment and media are all intertwined in pushing vaccines without adequate safety testing or acknowledgment of risks. Do you see any path forward for positive change?

Big changes are happening worldwide and the number of people receiving “boosters” has plummeted.

12. On the Pfizer vaccine specifically, you've discussed how their own post-marketing adverse event reports indicate issues like potential prion disease, encephalopathy, and birth defects. In your opinion, is there any way these vaccines can be considered safe enough for mass use?

The mRNA Jabs should be withdrawn as happened for AstraZeneca. The technology has no chance of being made safe, as stated by people inclinding Dr Robert W Malone.

13. If someone is concerned they or their child may have been harmed by Endotoxin contamination from a vaccine, what advice would you give them? Are there any tests or evaluations you would recommend?

The Pfizer Periodic Safety Report 3 runs to 393 pages and lists about 10,000 different harms known to the company from Adverse Reaction reports submitted to regulatory authorities. This list is matched to known Endotoxin harms reported with biological mechanisms at the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database. Residues of Jab Endotoxin will not be found after it has initiated the chain of events known to cause particular disease and associated symptoms.

14. What has your personal journey been like as you've uncovered more and more troubling information about vaccine contents and adverse effects? I'm sure it hasn't been an easy road.

I refused to be jabbed and suffered social isolation, bans on entering premises and travel interstate or overseas.

15. For readers concerned about these issues, what research or advocacy initiatives are you working on now that they should be aware of? And what's the best way for people to follow your work and stay connected with the latest developments? I know you are active on Substack, but anywhere else you'd recommend people go to learn more?

There is a vast literature of Case Reports on Jab harms which should be studied. I point people in the direction of primary science publications in my reviews. My evidence presented as a witness to the Australian Senate Inquiry for the Terms of Reference for a proposed Royal Commission into the Covid19 Response currently serves as an index to many of my posts on Substack and elsewhere.

On a related subject, here is a ten-point summary of the case series discussed regarding Arie Burkhart's autopsy findings on patients post-mRNA COVID-19 vaccination:

Background: Arie Burkhart, a German pathologist on the verge of retirement, conducted 75 autopsies on mostly European individuals who died after receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Initial Observations: Initially, 31 of these deaths were broadly categorized as cardiac-related. However, these initial autopsies were not in-depth. Detailed Autopsy Findings: Upon conducting more detailed autopsies, Burkhart identified all 31 cardiac deaths as vaccine-induced. He found evidence of killer lymphocytes and spike proteins in the damaged heart tissue. Specific Cardiac Issues: Of the cardiac issues, 16 involved microvascular damage including stenosis and dissection, while 15 cases were identified as myopericarditis. Severe Cases: Among the cases with microvascular damage, five involved aortic dissections, which is a severe condition where the largest artery leading from the heart ruptures. Age Range: Most individuals examined were middle-aged or older, with some in their 20s, but the majority were in their 40s to 70s. Comprehensive Findings: Burkhart's overall findings suggested that 21 cases were definitively and 37 cases probably caused by the mRNA vaccine, equating to 77% of the 75 cases. Distribution of Pathologies: Burkhart found evidence of the vaccine's impact in various organs, including the heart, brain, kidneys, adrenals, lungs, liver, and more, indicating widespread distribution and damage. Cellular Response: The autopsies revealed lymphocytic infiltration—indicative of an immune response with cytotoxic T cells and natural killer cells invading affected tissues. Implications and Call for Action: The findings underscored a significant concern regarding vaccine safety and effectiveness, prompting a call for more thorough investigations by health authorities globally. This case series has stirred discussions about the need for further research and scrutiny by the medical and scientific communities to understand the full implications of mRNA vaccine-related pathologies.

Three Bullet Point Summary:

Increased Mortality with Vaccination: Data analysis from the UK’s Office for National Statistics indicates that young people aged 18 to 39 who received four COVID-19 vaccine doses had a higher mortality rate compared to their unvaccinated peers, with figures ranging from 221% to 318% higher.

Health Issues in Vaccinated Children: Studies have reported that vaccinated children experience higher rates of several health issues, including asthma, allergies, and neurodevelopmental disorders like ADHD and autism, compared to unvaccinated children.

Call for Moratorium on mRNA Vaccines: Due to the reported adverse effects and high harm-to-reward ratio of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, some researchers are advocating for a global moratorium on these vaccines, suggesting they be removed from the childhood vaccine schedule and questioning the ethical implications of their widespread use.

Seven Important Numbers and Statistics:

318%: In February 2023, quadruple-vaccinated youth had a 318% higher mortality rate than their unvaccinated counterparts. 256%: On average, from January to May 2023, quadruple-vaccinated youth were 256% more likely to die than unvaccinated peers. 94.58 per 100,000: Average mortality rate per 100,000 person-years for quadruple-vaccinated youth, compared to 26.56 for unvaccinated. 14 times more deaths: For every life reportedly saved by mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, there were nearly 14 times more deaths attributed to the vaccines. 2.2%: Risk of permanent heart damage in children from mRNA vaccines, based on available data. 0% vs. 0.063%: None of the unvaccinated children in a study had ADHD, compared to 0.063% of partially and fully vaccinated children. 6.6 times: Vaccinated premature babies were 6.6 times more likely to develop neurodevelopmental disorders compared to unvaccinated premature babies.

