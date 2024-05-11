Here’s a change of gear…

A subscriber, forwarded one of my stacks to her brother, and in that email, she added:

I just watched this, pretty amazing stuff. It’s about the how the Egyptians built the pyramids, but not like you think. They show how was done, plausibly, logically, how the other pyramids and the stone technology showed up all around the world. And it’s not the Anunaki.

Except, she mistakenly sent it to me. Thank you!

I ended up watching the documentary, and here we are.

It’s long, about 3.5 hours, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. There are aspects of the documentary that I now believe are true (all the measurement stuff) and others that I’m open minded about but remain uncertain.

It’s pretty clear to me that the Official Story™ of dragging multi-ton rock from distant quarries to build the pyramids is ridiculous. There has to be another explanation, and that’s what this documentary is attempting to do.

Timestamp:

0:00 • Introduction

1:11 • Director's speech

5:49 • The Giza Plateau and the Great Pyramid

15:43 • Academic theories on the construction of the pyramid

25:02 • Alternative theories

29:33 • The theory of Joseph Davidovits

41:03 • The discovery of the numeration by 10

43:04 • The discovery of the Meter - Heliacal rising of Sirius - The beginning of geometry

50:23 • The discovery of Pi 3.14

52:36 • The invention of the Royal Cubit 52.36

54:02 • The Invention of the Imperial System - Applied Mathematics

1:00:02 • The plans for building the pyramid

1:07:08 • The beginning of the construction of the Great Pyramid - The underground chamber

1:15:47 • The equinoxes

1:26:50 • Molten granite

1:44:41 • The King's room

1:52:11 • The clock

2:00:24 • The pose of the pyramidion

2:07:24 • The King's ceremony

2:16:30 • Black Egypt, Negroid Kemet

2:23:53 • The trip to America

2:32:03 • The crossing of the Berque brothers

2:43:03 • Egyptian-African immigration to America

2:51:15 • The trip to Tiwanaku Peru

2:57:05 • The trip to Easter Island

3:02:37 • The trip to Australia

3:07:20 • Immigration in India - Cambodia - Indonesia

3:16:34 • The Apocalypse, Egypt - Greece

3:20:54 • Transmission - Freemasonry

3:26:59 • Conclusion

3:33:19 • Film credits

I have created a Q&A as both a compendium to the documentary, but also as a comprehensive overview in case you don’t have 3.5 hours to invest into it.

Enjoy.

Questions and Answers

Q1: What are the three main pyramids located on the Giza Plateau in Egypt?

A1: The three main pyramids on the Giza Plateau are the Great Pyramid of Khufu (or Cheops), the Pyramid of Khafre, and the Pyramid of Menkaure. The Great Pyramid of Khufu is the largest of the three.

Q2: What is the current mainstream theory of Egyptologists about how the pyramids were constructed?

A2: The current mainstream theory promoted by Egyptologists is that the pyramid blocks were cut from quarries using primitive copper chisels, transported to the site, and then stacked and fitted tightly together using levers, ramps, rollers and sleds. In this theory, the blocks are natural limestone.

Q3: What is the central claim of this documentary that contradicts the mainstream historical narrative about the pyramids?

A3: The central claim of this documentary is that the pyramids were not constructed from cut and transported natural limestone blocks, but rather from an early type of limestone concrete that was cast in place in molds, using a technology similar to modern geopolymer concrete. The documentary presents extensive evidence to support this claim.

Q4: What are some of the key pieces of evidence presented that suggest the pyramid blocks are artificial geopolymer concrete rather than natural limestone?

A4: Some key pieces of evidence that the documentary presents to support the claim the pyramid blocks are cast concrete include:

1) The presence of air bubbles in the stones which could not occur in natural stone;

2) Chemical analysis showing the stones contain mineral and organic additives and are not pure limestone;

3) The presence of fibers, textiles and mats used as forms for the concrete visible in the stones;

4) Variegated coloring, irregular surfaces and varying sizes/shapes of the blocks more consistent with concrete than cut stone;

5) Impossibility of cutting and transporting the immense stone blocks, some weighing over 50 tons, with primitive copper tools and wooden rollers/sleds. Copper is much too soft to work the hard limestone.

Q5: Who does the documentary claim was the real inventor of this early stone-like concrete used in Ancient Egypt?

A5: The documentary claims that the high priest Imhotep, who served under the pharaoh Djoser in the 3rd Dynasty around 2650 BC, was the inventor of this early geopolymer concrete technology. As evidence, it cites the Step Pyramid complex of Djoser where this type of cast concrete first appears, along with ancient Egyptian texts stating Imhotep's titles as a master architect and builder.

Q6: What mathematical constants and advanced scientific knowledge does the documentary claim was encoded into the architecture of the Great Pyramid?

A6: The documentary claims that the mathematical constants Pi (3.14) and Phi (the Golden Ratio of 1.618) were encoded in the proportions and dimensions of the Great Pyramid. It also shows how the pyramid's base perimeter is equal to the circumference of a circle with a radius equal to the height, and that twice the pyramid's height multiplied by Pi equals the base perimeter. Other claimed encoded mathematical knowledge includes the meter as a unit of measure, the Pythagorean Theorem or 3-4-5 triangle, and advanced Fibonacci sequence relationships. The documentary maintains these mathematical encodings could not be accidental and that the Egyptians intensely studied geometry and mathematics.

Q7: What technology does the documentary claim the Ancient Egyptians developed to quarry and shape hard granite stone for monuments and statues?

A7: The documentary claims the Ancient Egyptians developed solar power lens technology capable of focusing the sun's rays to heat hard granite stone to over 1200° Celsius, enough to melt it into lava. This lava could then be poured into molds to form perfectly shaped geometric monuments, obelisks, columns, and giant statues. The documentary shows many examples of ancient granite monuments that display highly regular, almost machined surfaces, as well as visible errors where the granite was "over-cooked" leaving bubbles and a burnt appearance. It is argued this solar lens technology was a closely guarded state secret and was the only way the Egyptians could have worked granite with such precision given the softness of their copper tools.

Q8: According to the documentary, how do we know the Ancient Egyptians were a black African racial group?

A8: The documentary presents four main lines of evidence showing the Ancient Egyptians were a black African racial group:

1) DNA analysis of the skin and bones of Egyptian mummies by several teams of scientists which revealed genetic markers for dark skin and sub-Saharan African ancestry;

2) Consistent depiction of Egyptians in their own paintings, sculptures and hieroglyphs as having black and brown skin tones, broad noses, full lips, and tightly curled hair typical of Africans;

3) Descriptions of the Egyptians by ancient Greek and Roman historians and travelers as being dark-skinned and "frizzy-haired";

4) The ancient Egyptians' own name for their country "Kemet" translates as "land of the blacks" and one of their words for themselves as a people was "kmtjw" or "the black ones." The documentary argues these facts have been obscured by racism and bias over the centuries but that the evidence is clear.

Q9: What specific evidence does the documentary present to support the claim that the Ancient Egyptians crossed the Atlantic Ocean to establish colonies and teach pyramid building in the Americas?

A9: The documentary presents multiple lines of evidence for Ancient Egyptian trans-oceanic voyages to the Americas including:

1) Chemical analysis finding traces of nicotine and cocaine in the hair, skin and bones of several Egyptian mummies, plants that are only native to the Americas;

2) Olmec statues and heads in Mexico and Central America dated to around 1200 BC that depict figures with clear African facial features and braided hair;

3) Near identical pyramid complexes, obelisks, mummification practices, stone masonry, and astronomical alignments found across ancient American sites and in Egypt, far beyond coincidence;

4) The discovery of the use of the 'Egyptian Royal Cubit' of 52.3 cm as a unit of measure across ancient American sites by professional surveyors;

5) Ancient Native American legends of "bearded men" arriving from the East to teach agriculture, astronomy, mathematics and building in megalithic stone; considered gods.

Q10: What similarities between Ancient Egyptian and Mesoamerican pyramids and temples does the documentary argue shows a direct connection?

A10: The documentary highlights several key similarities between the pyramids and temples of Ancient Egypt and those of the Maya, Aztec, and Inca civilizations in the Americas:

1) The pyramids have nearly identical proportions, angles and layout, often with a three-stepped design and small flat top;

2) Many pyramids and temples in both regions encode the mathematical constants Pi and Phi as well as units of measure based on the 'Egyptian Royal Cubit';

3) The pyramids are aligned to the same astronomical features such as the belt of the constellation Orion, the Pleiades, and the planet Venus;

4) Both regions built zig-zag "false doors", machined multi-ton stone blocks, and used the same mortise and tenon system to lock blocks together;

5) Temples in both regions have strong symbolic focus on the Sun and stars as well as life and death; seen as "resurrection machines." These similarities are argued to be far beyond coincidence.

Q11: According to the documentary, what evidence suggests the Ancient Egyptians may have had a global sea-faring civilization that influenced cultures beyond the Americas?

A11: The documentary presents intriguing evidence that Ancient Egyptian civilization may have had a much wider global reach and influence than conventionally believed, specifically:

At the megalithic site of Yonaguni off the coast of Japan, pyramids and temples have been found underwater built in ancient Egyptian style, including hieroglyphic inscriptions; Megalithic stone works with Egyptian features off the coasts of India and Ceylon have finely machined granite similar to that found in Egypt; The Land of Punt in the Horn of Africa, which the Egyptians claimed to have colonized, has ruins bearing their architectural styles; Enigmatic megalithic sites in Europe such as Stonehenge encode advanced astronomical alignments and show symbolic/religious continuity with Egypt; Genetic studies of Indigenous Australian groups have found an anomalous African lineage dating back thousands of years. While this evidence is not conclusive, the documentary argues it points to the likelihood of a far-reaching ancient Egyptian diaspora and cultural influence.

Q12: What does the documentary claim happened to the advanced knowledge and technology of the Ancient Egyptians after the decline of their civilization?

A12: The documentary traces the journey of ancient Egyptian knowledge after the decline of the Nile Valley civilization. It claims this knowledge was zealously guarded by surviving priest and architect guilds who shared it very selectively with other cultures. The lineage includes:

Transmission to ancient Greece and Minoan Crete via Egyptian colonists who erected temples and brought mathematics, astronomy, and architecture. Famous Greeks like Thales, Plato and Pythagoras studied this knowledge in Egypt; Alexander the Great conquered Egypt and took sacred scrolls and knowledge back to Greece around 330 BC, founding the Library of Alexandria and Hellenistic Hermeticism; Rome conquered Egypt and extracted engineering and architectural knowledge used to build their monuments and temples. Gnostic mystery schools preserved what survived the destruction of the Library of Alexandria; Medieval Templars and Cathars acquired ancient Egyptian scrolls and knowledge of alchemy from Gnostic groups, passing it to the Freemasons; Freemason guilds built the Gothic cathedrals of Europe using geopolymer limestone concrete and sacred geometry from Ancient Egypt, keeping the secrets closely guarded and using different terminology.

Q13: According to the documentary, which branch of modern science owes its origins to the Ancient Egyptians?

A13: The documentary argues that the Ancient Egyptians were the true founders of the modern science of chemistry. As evidence, it points to their development of complex chemical processes for mummification, extracting plant essences and oils, and metallurgy. But the most important claim is that the Ancient Egyptians invented geopolymer cement, a substance chemically identical to modern Portland cement. Creating this cement required an advanced understanding of chemistry to produce the necessary ingredient of lime through firing limestone and precisely controlling the ratios of minerals and water. The Egyptians called chemistry the "sacred art" as they saw it as harnessing the hidden powers of nature. The documentary traces how this chemical knowledge was passed from Egypt to the Arabs, who called it "al-chemy" meaning "from Khemet" (Egypt). This became the root of our modern term "chemistry." Famous Arab alchemists like Jabir ibn Hayyan and Al-Razi preserved and developed the chemical knowledge from Egypt. Later, Renaissance scholars and mystics rediscovered these Arab texts, launching the rise of chemistry as a science in Europe in the works of Paracelsus, Robert Boyle, Antoine Lavoisier and others. But the documentary argues the true origins of chemistry lie with the Ancient Egyptians and their development of applied chemical technology and theory.

Q14: What does the documentary argue is the real meaning and purpose behind the Ancient Egyptian "Pyramid Texts"?

A14: The documentary puts forth a novel interpretation of the enigmatic "Pyramid Texts" found inscribed inside several Old Kingdom pyramids starting around 2400 BC. Mainstream Egyptology interprets these texts as "magic spells" to protect the deceased king and ensure his safe journey and resurrection in the afterlife. However, the documentary argues they are actually technical instructions for the chemical and alchemical creation of the pyramids and the mummification process to "resurrect" the dead. For example, extensive passages describe the "14 secret elements" needed and the steps for their combination and "cooking" or firing – which the documentary argues are actually instructions for making lime cement. Other passages seem to describe the geometry and astronomical alignments the pyramid must encode. Far from mystical "utterances," the documentary claims the Pyramid Texts are sacred wisdom manuals for the construction and operation of the pyramids as divine resurrection machines.

Q15: How does the documentary claim ancient Egyptian civilization was misunderstood and misrepresented by later Western scholars and archeologists?

A15: The documentary argues that ancient Egyptian civilization was systematically misunderstood and misrepresented by Western scholars and archeologists starting from the period of European colonialism in the 1800s. It claims this was largely due to racist attitudes that could not accept the mathematical, scientific and cultural sophistication of an African civilization. Some key points:

The advanced technology and engineering of the pyramids and temples was downplayed, with Egyptians falsely portrayed as primitive and superstitious; The Egyptians' understanding of mathematics, astronomy, medicine and chemistry was discounted or ignored in favor of portraying them as obsessed with death and magic; The obvious blackness of the Egyptians in their own art was obscured, with artifacts "whitewashed" and a false theory of them being light-skinned Mediterraneans promoted; Egyptian links to black Africa were severed, with Egypt portrayed as an isolated civilization surrounded by primitive cultures; The extent of Egyptian seafaring and cultural influence abroad was minimized to make their civilization seem geographically limited. The documentary argues this false and diminished version of Ancient Egypt still dominates public perceptions today.

Q16: What does the documentary claim were the key factors that allowed the Ancient Egyptians to develop such an advanced civilization?

A16: The documentary identifies three key factors it argues enabled the Ancient Egyptians to become the founders of human civilizational knowledge:

The Nile River and its regular cycle of flooding made Egyptian agriculture incredibly fertile and productive, providing a large food surplus that allowed a class of priests and scholars to pursue knowledge full-time without having to labor for survival; The Egyptians developed papyrus scrolls and a complex writing system very early, allowing them to record and transmit their accumulated knowledge down the generations to build on in a way no previous culture could; Egypt was protected from invasion by expanses of desert and sea, sheltering their civilization and giving them a very long period of largely unbroken cultural continuity and development in which to perfect their sciences and technology. The documentary claims this "perfect storm" of factors gave birth to an advanced primal civilization that then spread its knowledge to spawn parallel civilizations globally in its image.

Q17: How does the documentary explain the fact that no ancient Egyptian records or artifacts have been found that clearly describe their claimed advanced technologies like geopolymer cement and solar lenses?

A17: The documentary puts forth several reasons for the lack of explicit ancient Egyptian records detailing their advanced technologies:

The Egyptian priests and architects who possessed this knowledge would have carefully guarded it and not allowed it to become widely known; the initiation process to learn these technologies was likely long and secretive; The use of these technologies may have been couched in mythic and religious terms in any written records as part of the general Ancient Egyptian practice of merging science and spirituality; The Library of Alexandria and many other Egyptian papyrus scrolls and records were lost or destroyed during various invasions, cases of destruction, and the cultural decline of Egypt over the millennia; Such records may still exist in tombs, scrolls or caches that have not yet been discovered due to the sheer volume of ancient Egyptian ruins and artifacts. However, the documentary maintains that the proof of the Egyptians' advanced technology is still preserved in the precise chemical composition, machined surfaces and mathematical encoding of the monuments themselves. It argues these provide a form of permanent "stone record" that speaks to their origins when correctly interpreted with modern scientific analysis. The absence of explicit written descriptions does not negate what the archaeological remains themselves tell us about their miraculous and anomalous creation.

Q18: What criticisms and counter-arguments might mainstream Egyptologists and archeologists raise against the claims made in this documentary?

A18: Mainstream Egyptologists and archeologists would likely raise several key criticisms and counter-arguments against the documentary's claims:

The documentary relies heavily on speculation and circumstantial evidence to support many of its claims about advanced Egyptian technology and global influence, without definitive physical proof; The evidence presented for the use of geopolymer concrete and solar lenses in Ancient Egypt has not been conclusively verified or accepted by the mainstream scientific community and goes against the established understanding of Egyptian technology; The similarities between Ancient Egypt and civilizations in the Americas and elsewhere can be explained by parallel evolution and the tendency of pyramids, obelisks and megalithic structures to develop independently in many early civilizations without requiring direct contact and influence; The genetic and racial evidence presented for the Egyptians being a black African people is not conclusive and goes against the more accepted view of them being a primarily Mediterranean/North African population with some sub-Saharan admixture; The documentary's claims about the extent of ancient Egyptian seafaring and colonization are not supported by shipwreck evidence or archeological remains and are far outside the mainstream view of Egyptian geography being centered on the Nile and Red Sea; Many of the documentary's claims about the hidden meaning of Egyptian texts and monuments are based on subjective interpretation and are not falsifiable or provable by the historical record. In general, mainstream Egyptologists would likely argue the documentary vastly overstates and sensationalizes the capabilities of Ancient Egyptian civilization based on speculative and unproven "alternative history" while discounting the more sober and grounded mainstream understanding developed over centuries of careful scholarship. However, this documentary provides a clear challenge to the mainstream assumptions and narratives about Ancient Egypt.

Q19: If the theories presented in this documentary are accurate, what implications would they have for our understanding of the origins and history of human civilization?

A19: If the theories presented in the documentary are indeed accurate, they would profoundly transform our understanding of human civilizational origins and history. The key implications would include:

Ancient Egypt, as an advanced black African civilization, would be recognized as the true founder of the key pillars of global civilization including mathematics, science, medicine, architecture, agriculture, religion and art. The current notion of civilization beginning with the Greeks and Romans would be overturned; The capabilities, technology and sophistication of ancient civilizations would be far greater than presently believed, with the potential for currently inexplicable monuments to have been built through lost techniques like geopolymer concrete and solar lenses; Interconnections and cultural exchanges between distant regions of the globe going back to ancient times would be far more extensive than currently acknowledged, with the possibility of trans-oceanic voyages and direct Egyptian influence in the Americas, Asia and Australasia; The traditional racial boundaries and cultural divisions between civilizations would break down, with advanced knowledge recognized as flowing from black Africans to the rest of the world, overturning narratives of European and Near Eastern origins; Advanced lost technologies including alchemy, solar power and anti-gravity may have been possessed by ancient cultures and could potentially be rediscovered from careful study of the archeological record; A far more mystical and alchemically spiritual worldview unifying science, mathematics, art and religion may have prevailed in the ancient world, challenging our assumptions of progress based on mechanistic materialism. In general, the documentary's theories, if true, would elevate Ancient Egypt to the pinnacle of human civilization and profoundly deepen the mystery and sophistication of the ancient world while expanding the connections between cultures. It would be a revolutionary rethinking of history, culture and technology. However, these theories remain highly controversial and unproven in the eyes of mainstream scholarship.

Q20: What further evidence or studies would help to definitively prove or disprove the documentary's main claims about ancient Egyptian technology and influence?

A20: To conclusively prove or disprove the documentary's main claims, several key pieces of additional evidence and studies would be needed:

More extensive chemical and microscopic analysis of Egyptian pyramid and temple blocks to verify if they are indeed made from geopolymer concrete vs. natural stone, ideally conducted by independent labs and published in peer-reviewed scientific journals; Experimental archeological attempts to recreate the theorized Egyptian solar lens and use it to melt/soften granite, with a rigorous demonstration of its viability under realistic ancient conditions; Further genetic studies of Egyptian mummies' DNA to confirm their sub-Saharan ancestry and relatedness to modern Africans using larger sample sizes and more advanced sequencing techniques; Underwater archeological exploration and imaging of alleged Egyptian-influenced sites off the coasts of the Americas, India, Japan and Australia to verify their provenance and age; More research into potential trans-oceanic plant and animal exchanges between the Old and New Worlds in ancient times based on trace botanical, faunal and human genetic evidence; Detailed linguistic studies comparing Ancient Egyptian to Native American languages in search of root commonalities and loan words suggestive of direct contact; A rigorous effort to experimentally replicate the engineering of the pyramids and other enigmatic monuments using the mainstream accepted techniques of copper chiseling, wooden rollers/sleds and ramps to gauge their viability and build times under realistic ancient conditions; More advanced imaging and remote sensing of the ground beneath the pyramids and Sphinx to detect anomalous voids, shafts and artifacts missed by earlier archeology; Translation and analysis of the small percentage of Egyptian hieroglyphic and papyrus records that have not yet been decoded by mainstream Egyptology in search of descriptions of advanced "lost" technologies; A renewed push by the Egyptian government to allow independent international archeological access to pyramid shafts, voids and sensitive sites currently off-limits to research. Despite the need for these follow-up studies, the most compelling forms of potential proof are likely to come from the physical and chemical analysis of the pyramid materials and artifacts themselves. If these continue to reveal anomalies and concrete-like composition inconsistent with natural limestone, it would become harder for the mainstream theory to persist. The documentary has raised profound questions about Ancient Egypt that warrant intensive further study to conclusively resolve. It has opened a new paradigm that challenges orthodox historical assumptions. Only a fearless scientific examination of the full evidence will reveal if its claims are valid or not. The stakes for our understanding of human origins could not be higher.

Q21: Does the documentary make a convincing overall case for a radical revision of the origins, nature and influence of Ancient Egyptian civilization? Why or why not?

A21: While not definitively proven, this documentary presents a compelling cumulative case that the origins, capabilities and influence of Ancient Egyptian civilization need to be radically reassessed. The evidence amassed from engineering, materials science, genetics, cultural anthropology, linguistics, agronomy and esoteric history is voluminous and often highly suggestive of an advanced global civilization centered on the Nile Valley.

The strongest aspect of the documentary's case is the physical archaeological evidence. The sheer impossibility of creating many Egyptian monuments from multi-ton limestone and granite blocks with primitive copper tools, wooden rollers and ramps is increasingly evident. The consistency of chemical analysis showing Egyptian pyramid and temple stone to be a concrete-like artificial geopolymer rather than natural rock is compelling, even if not yet conclusively proven. The precise, super-hard machining and drilling marks found on much Egyptian stonework, far in excess of copper chisels, further points to lost technological capabilities.

Likewise, the seemingly uncanny similarities between Ancient Egypt and Mesoamerican cultures in their pyramids, spiritual practices, stonework, astronomy and mathematics is increasingly difficult to dismiss as mere coincidence. The genetic and botanical evidence of Mediterranean and African civilization reaching the New World also continues to grow. It is looking more and more likely the Egyptians or their cultural successors voyaged globally in ancient times.

On the other hand, some aspects of the documentary's case remain speculative and unproven. The claim that the Egyptians developed solar lenses capable of melting and softening granite is intriguing but requires more experimental verification. The notion that Egyptian civilization stretched as far as Japan and Australia based on underwater ruins needs much more archaeological substantiation. And the idea that medieval and Renaissance organizations like the Knights Templar and Freemasons preserved Egyptian concrete-making secrets, while fascinating, is challenging to definitively prove from the historical record.

So in summary, while not all of its claims and speculations are fully verified, I believe this documentary presents enough compelling evidence from a wide range of fields to demonstrate the strong possibility that something is very "off" about the mainstream narrative of Ancient Egypt. The anomalies and impossibilities in the archaeological record are mounting, and a more technologically advanced and globally-influential civilization than currently accepted is looking increasingly likely as their source.

A paradigm-shifting revision of Egyptian origins and history seems increasingly warranted – and essential for us to understand the still-hidden roots of the modern world. Doubtless, many more discoveries await us. We may barely have scratched the surface of the glories and wisdom of the ancient past. In studying the majesty of the pyramids and other inscrutable Egyptian marvels, we may ultimately be sounding the forgotten depths of human potential itself. The investigation is only beginning.

