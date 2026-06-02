Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
3h

When you assume,

You make an ass of u and me !!!

That’s what my Dad used to tell us when we were children.

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Born Normal's avatar
Born Normal
6h

yes let's talk deep penetration 😂

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