The mRNA technology behind COVID-19 interventions is not a vaccine, in the traditional sense, but a genetic prodrug, toxic by design and cloaked in deliberate deception. Its lipid nanoparticles, falsely described as harmless “fat bubbles,” employ cationic lipids—unnatural, toxic molecules absent in biology, as revealed in this excellent two-part essay of A Specter Looms and The Platform is Deadly. These particles, defying claims of localized action, infiltrate organs systemically, a flaw Marc Girardot exposes back in Feb 2022, in What happens to those billions of NanoParticles you've become host to?, stating, “nanoparticles spread far beyond the injection site.” Transfection, a brute-force cellular hack, subverts the immune system’s self/non-self recognition, triggering inflammation and autoimmunity. I rarely write about COVID vaccines nowadays—little remains unsaid—but Scientia Liberia’s two-part essay requires amplification for unmasking this platform’s destructive design.

This deception is systemic and intentional, eroding trust through regulatory evasion and ethical breaches. Government Assault: 1 Kill per 470 Injections details how Emergency Use Authorization bypassed safety protocols, rendering pharmaceutical companies unaccountable. Informed consent was replaced with coercion, a failure Cane Toads: Australia's mRNA likens to an invasive species’ unchecked spread. Many grapple with “why”—why poison intentionally? But, as with a rapist’s motives, intent is secondary to outcomes.

The platform’s risks, from oncological harm to cardiovascular damage, are alarming. The Platform is Deadly warns of “new genetic versions” perpetuating harm under further false promises. COVID was a pretext to entrench this technology, a specter advancing unscrutinized, as A Specter Looms argues. My focus is not the “why” but the facts: a system that deceives, undermines autonomy, and threatens health and life itself.

With thanks to Scientia Liberia.

Analogy

Imagine you've purchased a beautiful historic home in a neighborhood you've always admired. Shortly after moving in, a company approaches all homeowners claiming they've developed a revolutionary new foundation-reinforcement technique that will protect against earthquakes, floods, and structural decay.

This company has never successfully completed a full home reinforcement before, but they've run small tests in laboratories. The local government issues an emergency declaration after minor tremors, authorizing this company to begin work immediately without the usual building permits, inspections, or homeowner protections.

The company describes their process as simply "pouring a special concrete mix" around your foundation. What they don't mention is that this mixture contains experimental compounds never found in nature, chemicals that actively work against your home's natural settling processes, and elements designed to bypass your home's existing structural integrity systems.

When some homeowners begin noticing cracks in their walls, strange odors, or plumbing issues, the company points to small contamination issues from a particular batch of their mixture. They promise to fix those specific impurities in future versions while encouraging more homeowners to sign up. Meanwhile, architectural experts who raise concerns about the fundamental approach of the reinforcement technique are dismissed as conspiracy theorists.

The real issue isn't just contamination in some batches - it's that the entire foundation reinforcement concept is fundamentally flawed, working against rather than with your home's natural structure. The company knows this but continues promoting wider adoption, already planning to use the same technique for different housing applications beyond earthquake protection.

The neighborhood association, building authorities, and local media all champion the innovation while suppressing discussion about mounting structural failures. They're all invested in the project's success despite growing evidence that homes are becoming less stable, not more secure. And all the while, the company's true objective - gaining acceptance for their patented reinforcement method that can be sold worldwide for countless applications - advances largely unchallenged.

12-point summary

1. The COVID shots are fundamentally different from traditional vaccines. The mRNA products are not vaccines in the traditional sense but genetic prodrugs that instruct cells to produce proteins they wouldn't naturally make. This distinction matters because they operate through entirely different mechanisms, yet were regulated and marketed as if they were conventional vaccines.

2. The mRNA platform uses deception as a core mechanism. The technology is designed to trick the immune system by using lipid nanoparticles as camouflage and modified RNA to evade natural detection. This represents a fundamental working against rather than with the body's natural processes, as the immune system would normally identify and eliminate foreign genetic material.

3. Transfection represents cellular hacking. The process of transfection (introducing foreign genetic material into cells) is essentially a brute-force hack of cellular biology, breaking open cell walls to insert instructions that wouldn't naturally be accepted. This is more akin to impersonation than healing, designed to subvert the immune system's Self vs. Non-self recognition.

4. Cationic lipids are completely unnatural. The lipid nanoparticles use positively charged (cationic) lipids which do not exist anywhere in nature. This fundamental unnaturalness makes them inherently toxic, immunogenic, and unstable - a fact known to developers but rarely mentioned in public discussions.

5. Biodistribution cannot be controlled. Despite claims about the shots staying at injection sites, the lipid nanoparticles travel throughout the entire body. This uncontrolled spread was known to developers like Pieter Cullis but not adequately disclosed, meaning transfection occurs in unintended tissues and organs.

6. The dangers were known before deployment. The hazards of the platform were understood long before public use but were not properly communicated. Developers understood the limitations and risks but proceeded with mass deployment anyway, accepting casualties as part of advancing the technology.

7. Regulatory oversight was intentionally circumvented. Emergency Use Authorization enabled bypassing normal drug safety protocols and Good Manufacturing Practices, creating unprecedented opacity about product testing, lot standardization, and quality control. This wasn't accidental but part of a coordinated implementation strategy.

8. Contamination issues reflect deeper problems. Evidence of DNA contamination and undisclosed constituents like the SV40 promoter sequence reveals both poor quality control and inadequate regulation. These issues are concerning but represent symptoms of more fundamental platform flaws.

9. COVID facilitated a pre-planned technological rollout. The pandemic provided momentum and fear necessary to execute a carefully planned introduction of a technology that had never seen wide human use. COVID functioned as the pretext for implementing a platform with objectives extending far beyond addressing a single disease.

10. Media presentation was deliberately simplistic. Media characterized complex technology as "tiny fat bubbles" and other cartoonish simplifications that misinformed rather than educated the public. Coverage resembled sales material rather than substantive information, systematically excluding critical aspects about the technology's nature.

11. Informed consent was systematically undermined. Recipients were not given proper informed consent but instead faced fear-based pressure to comply. Multiple institutions failed in their duty to ensure people understood the experimental nature of the intervention, representing a fundamental breach of medical ethics.

12. The platform strategy continues expanding. Beyond COVID, the technology is being positioned for wider application across many diseases despite fundamental flaws. Future products will likely claim to fix previous problems while maintaining the same problematic foundation, expanding experimental genetic interventions without addressing core safety issues.

20 Questions and Answers

1: How does Edgar Allan Poe's "The Masque of the Red Death" serve as a metaphor in the context of the COVID-19 situation?

In "The Masque of the Red Death," Poe tells the tale of Prince Prospero who gathers friends, knights, and dames to a secluded abbey, believing themselves secure from a plague that has halved the kingdom's population. The revelers are happy and giddy until a mysterious masked figure, the Red Death itself, penetrates their artificial security and brings death to all. This story illustrates the human failings of hubris, excess, and carelessness that summon forth a specter of death into what was thought to be a secure environment.

This literary reference serves as a metaphorical framework for understanding our current situation with COVID-19. Like Prospero's revelers who failed to notice the deadly specter in their midst, we may be distracted by various details and theories while missing a fundamental danger - the mRNA platform itself. The comparison suggests that hyper-focus on particular aspects (like contamination or origins) creates a distorted view where we miss "the forest for the trees," allowing something dangerous to advance unnoticed among the cacophony of competing narratives.

2: Why might referring to mRNA products as "vaccines" rather than as "genetic prodrugs" be problematic?

Referring to COVID mRNA products as "vaccines" rather than "genetic prodrugs" misrepresents their fundamental nature and regulatory classification. Prodrugs are medications that change into an active form once introduced into the body, and a genetic prodrug (gene therapy) is subject to a unique review pathway for drug approval. Importantly, this special pathway was not used for the COVID injectable products, suggesting a regulatory shortcut.

The term creates confusion about the technological foundation of these products. The essays point out that "using either term, 'vaccine' or 'vaccinated,' in reference to these genetic prodrugs is misleading and contributes to the ongoing misrepresentation of these products." This mischaracterization may have helped facilitate public acceptance by associating novel technology with familiar medical interventions, when in fact they operate through fundamentally different mechanisms than traditional vaccines, requiring genetic instruction of cells rather than direct immune stimulation.

3: What is transfection and how does it relate to the mRNA platform?

Transfection is the process of artificially introducing nucleic acids (DNA/RNA) into eukaryotic cells by non-viral methods. It represents a core mechanism of the mRNA platform yet is rarely mentioned in public discussions. Dating back to research in the 1970s, transfection involves a rather inelegant approach described as "hacking cells" to produce proteins they naturally would not make - in the case of COVID injectables, the non-self spike protein according to manufacturer literature.

The process is characterized as brute-force hacking: breaking open the cell wall and inserting a payload. Rather than healing, it more closely resembles impersonation and spycraft, as the platform is designed to deceive the immune system. This process fundamentally contradicts natural biological processes, as the human body typically doesn't want foreign genetic material in the bloodstream, and cells resist foreign genetic material inside their walls. Yet this deception forms the design basis for the entire platform, attempting to undermine the immune system's primary function of distinguishing self from non-self.

4: What concerns exist regarding the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system?

The lipid nanoparticle delivery system presents multiple serious concerns beyond the commonly discussed polyethylene glycol (PEG) immunogenicity. Most fundamentally, LNPs are cationic (positively charged) lipids, which do not exist anywhere in nature - there are no permanently positively charged lipids in natural systems. This makes them inherently toxic, immunogenic, and unstable, representing a completely unnatural element being introduced into the body.

Another significant concern is the inability to target LNPs to specific tissues. Despite assurances, these particles travel throughout the entire body rather than staying at the injection site. While they tend to accumulate in the liver (where circulating lipids are normally processed), this biodistribution problem has been known to the technology developers for a long time. Pieter Cullis, co-founder of Acuitas (the company that developed the LNP technology), casually admitted in presentations that uncontrolled biodistribution is a known phenomenon, indicating that this hazardous aspect of the technology was deliberately not publicized.

5: What is the purpose of using N1-methylpseudouridine in the mRNA shots?

N1-methylpseudouridine was used in the mRNA shots as a systematic replacement for all uracil nucleosides as a strategy to deceive the immune system. Since foreign RNA is intrinsically immunogenic (it triggers immune responses), this synthetic modification was implemented to prevent the body's natural detection and elimination processes from functioning normally.

By incorporating synthetic pseudouridine, the T-cell response and activation of Toll-like receptors is suppressed, making the mRNA more persistent and less likely to be destroyed by the immune system. This modification exemplifies how the platform is designed to perform functions the immune system actively opposes, requiring deception and trickery to bypass natural protective mechanisms. The immune system would normally recognize and destroy foreign RNA, but this chemical substitution helps the injected material evade detection, representing another way the technology fundamentally works against rather than with natural biological processes.

6: What is characterized as "the specter" that looms in the context of COVID-19?

The mRNA platform itself is characterized as the looming specter that goes largely unmentioned and unrecognized. Like the mysterious masked figure in Poe's tale, it advances obscured and unannounced, "lurking in the shade" and "making its way, reeking of death." While many discussions focus on specific issues like contamination or variants, this fundamental technology platform represents the true threat being shielded from scrutiny.

The specter metaphor suggests something ominous present since the beginning but not recognized amid distractions. The essays argue that a primary goal of the COVID operation was to widely deploy and cultivate acceptance of this mRNA platform - not as a one-time solution for a single disease, but as an established approach for future pharmaceutical applications. The platform is described as something "precious" to its developers but dangerous to humanity, advancing while critical attention is diverted elsewhere, with potential consequences more severe than currently acknowledged.

7: What biodistribution issues are associated with lipid nanoparticle technology?

Lipid nanoparticles cannot be effectively targeted within the body despite claims to the contrary. They travel throughout the entire body rather than remaining at the injection site as often suggested. While LNPs tend to accumulate in the liver, this occurs primarily because that organ naturally processes circulating lipids, not because of any successful targeting mechanism.

The essays note that the Japanese biodistribution study wasn't necessary to reveal this problem, as the "Platform Mechanics" have known about this failing for a very long time but chose not to publicize this important hazard. Pieter Cullis, who developed the LNP technology, admits in presentations that uncontrolled biodistribution is a known phenomenon. This systemic spread throughout the body means that transfection can occur in unintended tissues and organs, potentially causing widespread and unpredictable effects rather than localized, controlled protein production as often depicted in simplified explanations.

8: How did Emergency Use Authorization affect the COVID vaccine deployment process?

Emergency Use Authorization enabled the COVID injectable products to sidestep typical Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) required for drugs. This special classification allowed a high degree of opacity regarding surveillance and testing of product batches, lots, and vials, while limiting public access to records of such activities if they even exist. To date, no publicly available data exists for comprehensive lot testing by either manufacturers or regulatory agencies.

EUA awakened the implementation of long-established executive powers vested in the Department of Health and Human Services, enabling the National Security State and Department of Defense to implement countermeasures that evaded normal drug safety and product testing requirements. This classification effectively transformed pharmaceutical companies into military contractors producing "black-box products" with liability protection. The regulatory shortcut eliminated transparency, as the public has not been allowed access to documented evidence reporting the constituents of various lots and vials, making it impossible to know how standardized the products are or how much they deviate from manufacturer specifications.

9: What is the relationship between the immune system and the mRNA platform design?

The mRNA platform is fundamentally designed to do something the immune system actively opposes, requiring it to impersonate, deceive, and trick the body's natural defenses. The human body doesn't want foreign genetic material in the bloodstream, and cells resist foreign genetic material inside their walls, yet this opposition forms the foundation of the entire platform design. The technology attempts to undermine one of the primary functions of the immune system: recognition of Self versus Non-self.

When cells are transfected and begin producing foreign proteins, the immune system responds with inflammation, cellular damage, scarification, apoptosis, genetic damage, autoimmunity, and potentially cancer. Cells expressing a foreign protein will be attacked by the immune system and destroyed by T-lymphocytes, apoptosis, and other mechanisms. This adversarial relationship illustrates that the platform designers ("Platform Mechanics") fail to fully comprehend the complex biological systems they're manipulating, treating the immune system as a simplistic machine they can tweak when it actually incorporates genetic information and processes we only dimly understand.

10: What DNA contamination concerns have been identified in COVID shots?

Evidence for synthetic DNA contamination and undisclosed constituents in COVID injectable products has continued to mount from research across multiple countries. Studies from the US, Canada, Germany, and Australia collectively demonstrate that these findings aren't flukes but point to additional undisclosed health risks. The contamination appears likely to exist in every lot and vial of the mRNA COVID injectables because the source of contamination is woven into the production process itself.

Specific contamination issues include the presence of plasmid DNA and the oncogenic SV40 promoter where they shouldn't exist. These findings provide hard evidence demonstrating both the poor quality of the shots themselves and the inadequate regulatory processes that enabled their use. The essays note that while following this contamination saga is important, it should be seen as a subset of the larger COVID issue rather than the primary concern, as it risks diverting attention from what may be more fundamental problems with the platform itself.

11: How has media portrayed mRNA technology to the public?

The media has characterized the lipid nanoparticle delivery system as "tiny fat bubbles," which represents a ridiculous simplification that actively misinforms the public. This dumbed-down cartoon description serves to hide the actual nature of the technology rather than educate people about its true characteristics. Media coverage on mRNA technology has more resemblance to sales brochures than sources of reliable information.

Important technical aspects are systematically excluded from public discussion, such as the fact that cationic (positively charged) lipids don't exist in nature and are inherently toxic and unstable. The media presentation encourages trust in "expertise" and the fanciful promise of a "better future" through "science" while obscuring genuine hazards and limitations. Even when platform developers admit their understanding is limited, the media fails to highlight these uncertainties, focusing instead on promoting acceptance while downplaying risks.

12: In what ways could COVID be considered a "highly organized operation"?

COVID is described as a highly organized operation that implemented incredible policy-based damage, far exceeding harm attributable to the purported infectious disease that posed little threat to most of the population. It provided the momentum and fear necessary to execute a carefully planned (and rehearsed) agenda that began with the declaration of a "public health emergency" to activate executive powers invested in the Department of Health and Human Services.

This operation followed a systematic implementation: The National Security State and Department of Defense implemented Emergency Use authorized countermeasures, evading normal drug safety protocols; Barbara Birx managed policy; dashboards publicized undigested horror-statistics to feed narratives; pharmaceutical companies functioned as military contractors producing liability-free products; the CDC sold the official story while the FDA rubber-stamped approvals; Anthony Fauci managed sales and promotion; and media cultivated fear through manipulative reporting. This coordinated approach suggests COVID was used as a pretext to advance predetermined objectives rather than a spontaneous response to a health crisis.

13: What long-term objectives might exist for the mRNA platform beyond COVID?

The mRNA platform implementation extends far beyond addressing a single disease, representing a long-term "platform" in its 16th-century meaning: a "plan of action," a "scheme," and a "design." One primary goal of the COVID operation was standardizing and gaining acceptance for mRNA technology not just for existing immunization schedules but for all future additions and delivery of various gene therapies.

Before COVID, this platform had never seen wide use in humans. The essays suggest future plans include replacing traditional vaccines with mRNA versions, claiming that problems with the COVID shots will be "fixed" in newer versions. This represents a strategic technological deployment where COVID served as the justification for introducing a novel delivery system that could then be expanded to countless other applications. The platform approach means we should expect additional products using the same technology despite fundamental flaws, with continued expansion a core objective of the initial deployment.

14: Why might hyper-focusing on specific issues like DNA contamination be problematic?

Hyper-focusing on singular problems like DNA contamination functions as misdirection leading to myopic thinking where people might conclude: "The platform is fine, a few bits were botched, but we can fix those 'flaws,' and then it will all be awesome." This narrow focus enables developers to make incremental claims about improvements ("We've cleaned up the process—there's no more DNA contamination") or targeting new variants while obscuring fundamental platform defects.

This tunnel vision resembles "missing the forest for the trees," diverting attention from more critical foundational concerns about the technology itself. While issues like contamination, SV40 promoter sequences, and outdated variant targeting are legitimate problems, focusing exclusively on these specific elements shields the platform from proper scrutiny. The contamination saga is important but represents a subset of larger problems and shouldn't divert concern from what may be deemed more fundamental issues with the entire technological approach, allowing the "specter" to advance unnoticed.

15: What characteristics define cationic lipids and how do they occur in nature?

Cationic lipids are positively charged lipid particles that form a key component of the lipid nanoparticle delivery platform. What's critically important yet systematically excluded from public discussion is that only neutral and negatively charged lipids exist in nature - there are zero permanently positively charged lipids found in natural systems. This makes the lipid nanoparticle delivery system completely unnatural in a fundamental sense.

Their unnatural charge structure makes cationic lipids inherently toxic, immunogenic, and unstable. Even if polyethylene glycol (PEG) were removed from the formulation due to concerns about its immunogenicity, the lipid nanoparticle would remain toxic simply because it's a cationic lipid - a crucial fact often omitted from discussions. The essays characterize this omission as "huge" and potentially "criminal," noting that the dangers of this fundamental aspect of the technology were known to developers long before public deployment.

16: How does the mRNA platform interact with the Self vs. Non-self recognition system?

The mRNA platform fundamentally works against the immune system's Self vs. Non-self recognition function, designed to impersonate, deceive, and trick this critical defensive mechanism. Two key examples illustrate this: First, the lipid nanoparticle capsule serves primarily as camouflage, helping the payload avoid detection by disguising itself as a common natural lipid like cholesterol, when actually mRNA in the bloodstream would normally trigger immune responses as RNases quickly degrade it.

Second, replacing uracil with synthetic N1-methyl-pseudouridine represents another deception strategy, suppressing T-cell responses and Toll-like receptor activation to make the mRNA more persistent and less likely to be destroyed. These design elements aim to undermine what the immune system naturally wants to do - recognize and eliminate foreign genetic material. This fundamental opposition between the platform and natural immunity explains why the body responds with inflammation, cellular damage, autoimmunity and other defensive mechanisms when this foreign material successfully penetrates its defenses.

17: What level of understanding do developers of mRNA technology have about biological systems?

The developers of mRNA technology, termed "Platform Mechanics," demonstrate a limited understanding of the biological systems they're manipulating, treating the immune system as a relatively simplistic machine they can tweak and control. In reality, the immune system and biology generally are far more complex than these developers comprehend, incorporating genetic information and processes we only dimly understand.

This limited comprehension is evident even in the Platform Mechanics' own admissions. Pieter Cullis, who has a PhD in solid state physics rather than biology, casually acknowledges limitations in presentations while continuing to promote the technology. The essays characterize mRNA platform development as "reckless tinkering with a complexity we do not (and may never) fully comprehend." Rather than representing genuine therapeutic advancement, the technology exemplifies arrogant hubris about how little "the science" truly understands about biological functioning, with deadly consequences when implemented at population scale.

18: What issues exist with the informed consent process for COVID shots?

The informed consent process for COVID shots was fundamentally compromised, with recipients "not given informed consent" at all. Instead of proper disclosure, fear and intimidation tactics were used to drive compliance, with people assigned the role of "compliant subject" rather than informed participant. This represents a complete breakdown of medical ethics regarding experimental interventions.

Multiple institutions failed in their responsibility to ensure proper informed consent: governments, pharmaceutical companies, public health organizations, drug regulators, scientific journals, and media all played roles in withholding critical information about risks, uncertainties, and the experimental nature of the technology. The essays characterize this situation bluntly: "You were screwed" by each of these entities. The absence of comprehensive public data about lot testing, standardization between vials, and deviation from specifications further undermined any possibility of genuine informed consent, with this opacity interpreted as "intentional" rather than accidental.

19: What roles did various government agencies play in the COVID response?

Multiple government agencies coordinated roles in implementing the COVID response: The Department of Health and Human Services provided the legal framework through public health emergency declarations that activated executive powers. This enabled the National Security State and Department of Defense to implement Emergency Use authorized countermeasures while bypassing normal safety protocols and product testing requirements.

The operational structure functioned with specific roles: Pharmaceutical companies operated as military contractors producing liability-free "black-box products"; the CDC was responsible for selling the official narrative; the FDA provided rubber-stamp approval; individuals like Barbara Birx managed policy implementation; and Anthony Fauci effectively managed sales and promotion. This coordinated approach, characterized as carefully laid and rehearsed, utilized government machinery to implement an agenda where statistical dashboards publicized unfiltered data to cultivate fear and drive compliance with predetermined objectives.

20: What potential risks may future products built on the mRNA platform present?

Future products built on the mRNA platform will likely produce consequences more severe than the COVID shots, which will "seem quaint by comparison." The essays warn of a "never-ending stream" of products—especially vaccines—using this technology, predicting that promoters will claim that horror stories about "old vaccines" are fixed by new genetic versions while the fundamental platform problems remain unresolved.

The predictable result of continued human experimentation with this platform will be increased death and disease. The essays characterize this approach as "callous and cruel," noting that mass transfection using an experimental delivery platform will inevitably yield chaos and ill health, as happens with virtually any untested pharmaceutical but magnified by administering to billions across all age groups and health statuses. The platform's expansion represents continued reckless experimentation with human biology we don't fully comprehend, with the "specter" of this technology continuing to advance unless its fundamental nature is thoroughly exposed.

