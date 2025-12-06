Lies are Unbekoming

Robert Townshend
8h

If you examine this video at around the 1.53 mark and stop it at various points before and after you can see that they haven't even bothered to make the nuked model house the same as the actual house, though it would have been easy to do so. Really! Count the windows etc. Check the surrounds. Blatantly different.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztJXZjIp8OA

As with the moon lander made of curtain rods, warped metal sheeting, cardboard, wood, art-paper, tin foil and sticky tape. As with Elon's spaceman cruising past earth in full sun but with sexy showroom shade from space trees for the car (and with little birdies in the trees to take the pictures)...

They are testing us and they are mocking us.

They. Are. MOCKING.

Neil Pryke
9h

If 9/11 can be debunked as a psyop...what's to stop any cataclysmic event being so deemed..? Truth is a casualty, as much as those slain...

