In a world where the language of medicine has been twisted and manipulated to serve the interests of a predatory system, true healing and cures are often buried under layers of word magic and deception.

Cartel Medicine thrives on the perpetuation of unhealth, carefully crafting narratives that obscure the reality of cure, a concept it can neither define nor deliver.

Tracy Kolenchuk's work is a reclamation of language and truth.

By dissecting the very words that have been weaponized to maintain control over our bodies and minds, Tracy exposes the malfeasance of a system that profits from perpetual sickness.

With thanks to Tracy Kolenchuk.

Theory of Cure | Tracy Kolenchuk | Substack

1. Tracy, can you please tell us about your background and what led you to develop an interest in healthicine and the concept of cure?

Until I was about 12 years old, I was in church every Sunday. When I began to question the lessons, I decided to visit every church in my small town to make my own decisions about morality, not about God. Each church leader, from the one room Salvation Army to the imposing Catholic building, had their own interpretation of the bible, and their own rules of religious behaviors - morals. I needed to find my own way.

When I found the quote by Bhagat Singh: “I am a man and all that affects mankind concerns me.” I took it to heart.

I have spent over 30 years working with computer systems, developing broad systems views, and my ability to see many layers at once, while focusing on specifics. I studied Kepner-Tregoe’s problem solving methodology in earnest, and applied its methods to many technical problems.

As I neared retirement, I began to study health. I quickly realized that despite the name “health systems,” our medical systems don’t study health. So, I invented “healthicine,” the studies of health as opposed to medicine, the study of disease. I’ve blogged about health freedom and healthicine for years and published two books.

A few years later, after exploring and writing about many new ideas, I needed to update the book, Introduction to Healthicine. That’s when, I realized my work did not address the concept of “cure.” Curing is problem solving.

Extensive research showed that modern medicine has no general definition of cure, cures, curing, cured, nor incurable. No current medical reference defines cure. About half of current and historical medical dictionaries don’t even have an entry for cure. The US CDC, NIH, and FDA have no definition of cure. The Mayo Clinic has no definition of cure. The latest medical fashion, Evidence Based Medicine (EBM) has no definition of cure. No alternative medical practice, from Ayurveda to chiropractic, to Traditional Chinese Medicine has a definition of cure. Vague, simplistic dictionary definitions exist, but when compared are often confused and conflicted.

I began my ongoing journey to understand cure. I developed a theory of cure as a general framework applicable to any systemic problem, from illness and disease to economic woes, even problems with our cars. I sometimes use “flat tire disease” to illustrate the concepts.

2. You've written several books on healthicine and cure. How has your understanding of these concepts evolved over time?

The books on healthicine, published in 2014, provided the framework. My first innovation was the expansion of body, mind, spirit to include health of “communities”. Communities are an essential aspect of life. Every life entity has spirits of cooperation and competition and lives in communities that cooperate and compete. It was only after studying cure for years that the framework was expanded with diet and environments, creating a circle of life and health.

The book on cure, published in 2017, has been edited and rewritten about every 6 to 8 months as my understanding grew. Today, I read, research, and write about cure almost every day. I write about the theory of cure, rarely about specific cures. In late 2023 I added definitions and explorations of healing, caring, and curing based on theory of cure.

3. Could you expand the concept of “elementary illness,” what this means and why it's significant in understanding health and disease?

The theory of cure is about curable illnesses. Incurable illnesses are outside of the scope.

An elementary illness, an illness element, consists of a single cause and the negative signs and symptoms of that cause. An illness element has a single cure – to address the cause. As the cause is successfully addressed, the signs and symptoms disappear. If the cause re-occurs, signs and symptoms might re-appear as a new case of illness. Causes, not Illness go away.

Most elementary illnesses are easily cured. A dog eats bad food, either vomits it up or gets diarrhea. A toenail breaks and a new one grows. Cuts and bruises heal. A flat tire might be cured by adding air, or in a more serious case, by patching a hole and then adding air. We ignore these cures – they are trivial, not medical. Most cases of disease have multiple causes – and thus require multiple cures.

4. In your book, you discuss the importance of addressing the "present cause" of an illness. Can you explain this concept and why it's crucial for effective curing?

It took me years to drop the traditional model of “cause and effect” – where causes are events in the past and effects are in the present or the future. Life is a process. Life, health, illnesses, causes, and cures exist in the present.

In conventional medicine, causes of illness can be in the past, the present, or in the future. Past causes are statistical. We might blame many past causes, as in “For want of a nail….the kingdom was lost,” but, the longer the chain, the less likely the cause. Future causes are also statistical. No cause creates illness all the time.

In the theory of cure, a cure is an action that successfully addresses the present cause of the illness. A cure is an action, not a thing, not a medicine. Only present causes are present and causing the signs, symptoms, and consequences of illness. We cannot cure by addressing past or future causes – unless they are also present. A cure addresses the present cause, success proves an individual cause.

The present cause of an elementary illness might be a status, like a nutrient deficiency or a broken arm, it might be an external force like bacteria, or a deficiency or excess of a life process like healthy exercise and rest of body, mind, spirits, and communities.

5. In your book, you mention that most illnesses and cures are trivial. Can you elaborate on this idea and explain why you think it's important?

In 2022, someone asked “What is the most surprising thing you learned writing about cure?”

I thought a bit and suggested “present cause.” But I went home unsatisfied. Gradually I realized that most illnesses start small and most are cured. Of course, some, like a gunshot wound, occur in an instant, but most gunshot wounds are small, not deadly. Many cases of illness are cured before we notice them. The same is true for all systemic problems. Life consist of problem solving entities. Most car accidents are fender benders – never reported to the police. If we look closer we see many minor door dings, scratches, chips on our windshield, etc. that we can easily address, cure, or simply ignore. Our bike tire is low – we pump it up and forget about it.

Life is a healing system. If not, we would all die young. Most cuts, bruises, insect bites, even infections are minor, easily cured and forgotten. The same is true of many illnesses of body, mind, spirits, and communities. We only diagnose a disease when we need to visit a doctor.

This concept led to another wholesale revision of the book and the theory of cure.

6. Your theory distinguishes between attribute illnesses and causal illnesses. Can you explain the difference and provide examples of each?

The concepts of attribute and causal illnesses parallel, in many ways, our medical concepts of acute and chronic diseases. The theory of cure clarifies and generalizes these concepts.

A chronic condition is one that persists over a long period of time, like high blood pressure, which uncured can lead to a stroke – an acute illness. Although our medical systems recognize and even cures many “lifestyle diseases,” no cures are recognized. We have no medical tests for lifestyle illness cured – the cures are not medical.

An acute medical condition is one which, if not addressed, will either kill the patient or convert to a different condition, disability, or death. The faster we work to cure a gunshot wound, the less likely the patient will be disabled or die. However, our medical systems cannot recognize “gunshot wound cured.”

Many cases of disease, like minor cuts and bruises, the common cold, and COVID are neither acute nor chronic. Many others, like smoker’s cough and back pain, are not even diseases, so they cannot be cured medically.

An attribute cause is the presence or absence of a thing. The cause might be present in the diet, body, mind, spirits, communities, or environments of the patient. An attribute caused illness is cured by changing, transforming the attribute, such that it no longer causes the signs and symptoms of illness. Attribute cures are one-time cures, although no cure is permanent. If the cause occurs again, a new illness might occur. Injuries are also attribute illnesses – the presence of the injury is the cause of negative signs and symptoms.

There are many ways to address any cause of illness, many cures. Simple dehydration is an attribute illness, which can be cured by drinking water, tea, even wine or beer, even by eating watermelon. Poisoning is an attribute caused illness, cured by eliminating the poison – often by vomiting, or by diarrhea, or sometimes by a slower process of elimination. An ingrown toenail is cured by a minor surgery, cutting the toenail, perhaps by self or a family member. A dental cavity is cured with a filling, hopefully by a medical professional. But dentists don’t say “cure.”

A causal illness has a process cause, an ongoing presence or absence of a process. Chronic dehydration is a causal illness, cured by drinking more water on an ongoing basis. Eating a small amount of poison every day, or not eating sufficient nutrients every day can cause illness. The cure is to change the process. Ongoing deficiencies of exercise or rest can cause illness. The cure is a transformation of a process, either a new process or the ongoing elimination of a process. The cure must be maintained to prevent a new case. Causal cures are preventative cures.

7. You state that healing, caring, and curing are distinct but related concepts. How do you differentiate between them, and why is this distinction important?

The most common medical word is treatment, not cure. Treatments undertaken, monitored, billed and paid for without any commitment to success, to cure. Healing is generally ignored – seen as outside of medical influence. Caring, for example hospice care, often excludes cures. Most doctors avoid the word cure. Cure claims are shamed, often forbidden. A curer is a quack.

Distinguishing clearly between healing, caring, and curing facilitates understanding of many aspects of health, illness, and cure.

Healing is unconscious curing, addressing present causes of illness unconsciously. Life, our bodies, minds, spirits and communities are always experiencing damage, always healing. When healthiness is lower, healing slows. When we improve healthiness of body, mind, spirits, or communities, healing improves. Cuts, bruises, even most infections are cured by healing.

Curing is intentional transformation of cause. Cures are conscious actions to address the present cause of an illness, often aided by healing and by caring. Surgery is generally recognized as curative – although most surgeons avoid the word cure.

Caring helps us deal with signs, symptoms, and consequences of illness, without any attempt to address present causes. We care for ourselves and for others. Communities also provide care.

There are, of course, gradations and overlaps between these three. Sometimes, caring actions address the cause - cure, or promote healing. Most curing actions can be seen as caring in a wider view. Healing is clearly a type of curing, an unconscious self-care.

8. In your book, you challenge the conventional medical view of chronic diseases. Can you share your perspective on chronic illnesses and how it differs from the standard medical approach?

Conventional medicine has no agreed definition of disease. Chronic diseases are less defined. A normal headache is a symptom, but a chronic headache is a disease. Sadness can be normal, or a symptom of illness, but clinical depression is a chronic disease. Back pain can be a symptom of injury, chronic back pain is a disease. In conventional medicine chronic diseases are considered incurable, but not all incurable diseases are considered chronic.

Most chronic diseases recognized by conventional medicine are causal illnesses, caused by lifestyle processes. Some diseases, like macular degeneration and Parkinson’s, consist of an attribute illness, the current status, and a causal illness, the ongoing progression.

In the theory of cure, a chronic illness has a chronic cause, a cause that persists over time. Chronic illnesses are cured when the chronic nature of the cause – an attribute of the cause – is successfully addressed. Obesity is caused by chronic overeating. The cure is to address the chronic nature of the cause – to stop the chronic overeating – not to stop eating.

9. You claim that most cures come from healthiness, not medicines. How does this idea challenge our current healthcare paradigm?

Our current medical paradigm ignores heathy cures – they are not medical, nor are they medically profitable. Check your medicine cabinet, your pharmacy, or the internet. Most medicines make no claim to cure any disease. Most are designed to prevent or treat signs and symptoms of disease. Only anti-parasite medicines, like antibiotics can claim to cure.

For example, if someone is diagnosed with a normal SARS-COV-2 infection, there is no approved medical cure. The cure is health. Patients are sent home without treatment. Most cases of COVID, like most cases of the common cold, influenza, and measles, are easily cured without medicines.

Most cures come from healthiness. When we are healthier, we suffer fewer illnesses and cure them faster and more easily.

Actions that improve healthiness of the body, mind, spirit, and community are lauded and promoted, until we claim they cure. Cures are dismissed, shamed, sometimes outlawed. Curative success breeds contempt. If a doctor attempts to cure Type 2 Diabetes, they can be brought to task for not following the “standard of care.” There are no “standards of cure” for most diseases. If they succeed, no proof is possible. There is no medical test for diabetes cured.

10. Can you explain your concept of "holistic" versus "reductionist" cures and why this distinction matters?

There is general agreement in conventional and alternative medical communities, that the distinction between holistic and reductionist is weak. Reductionist actions can be holistic, holistic actions can be reductionist. How is this possible?

In the theories of healthicine and cure, the distinction is trivial.

Holistic actions add to the wholeness and healthiness of the life entity. Reductionist actions divide or reduce wholeness and healthiness. Foods are holistic. Surgeries are reductionist.

Once this distinction is understood, we can see that specific actions might be holistic in some ways, in some situations, reductionist in others. A painkiller that facilitates healing or curing is holistic. A painkiller that facilitates presence and progression of causes of illness is reductionist. When foods promote health – and cure malnutrition, they are holistic. Attempting to cure indigestion with more food can reduce healthiness, even if we feel better, it’s reductionist.

Sometimes a holistic cure is best. Food is a best ‘slow’ medicine. We need to constantly feed our bodies, minds, spirits, and communities. Sometimes, a reductionist cure, like surgery, is necessary. The cure for bunions is a transformation of the sole. Reductionist.

Healing processes are reductionist when they attack causes, killing and removing infected cells, and holistic when new, replacement cells are grown. They are reductionist when we break off a failing relationship, and holistic when we create a new one.

Conventional medicine sells products. Reductionist products are more profitable than holistic products – because most holistic treatments and cures are natural, we can buy them from non-medical sources.

11. You state that "prevention is not always better than cure." This seems counterintuitive to many. Can you elaborate on this perspective?

Medical products, health products, and healthy actions, can be curative, or preventative.

We need curatives when we are ill, and we use preventatives when we are not. One cannot substitute for the other. One is not better than the other. It is also important to remember that causal cures are also preventative cures – a concept that does not exist in current medical practice.

Non-causal preventatives work statistically. None can be proven to have prevented any specific case of illness – the illness didn’t occur. Many preventatives are things, not actions. Clinical studies support preventatives with statistical data. Evidence Based Medicine (EBM), without any concept of cure, embraces preventatives.

When a curative action works, it’s a real case, not a statistic. Every cure is a story, an anecdote. Conventional medicine dismisses anecdotal cures. They are not scientific.

Preventatives sell better than cures – even when they fail. When masks claim to prevent COVID, everyone needs masks, all the time. Cures for COVID are only needed when we have COVID. Few people have COVID. Even those few only have COVID for a short time. Cures are not profitable. In addition, they might decrease sales. Masks create an impression of protection, increasing sales.

“Prevention is better than cure” is a great marketing mantra. Preventatives talk, cures rule.

12. Your work suggests that many diseases considered incurable might actually be curable. What led you to this conclusion?

Neither curable, nor incurable are defined medically. Most diseases are considered incurable. While the common cold, influenza, measles, and COVID are not considered incurable, they are considered self resolving, so, “there is no cure for….” I’ve had them all. RECOVERED is a common cure avoidance word. Over 600 million people have RECOVERED from COVID. Not a single case is reported as cured.

Many medical dictionaries do not have definitions of cure, cures, curing, nor cured. Barron’s medical dictionary does not have an entry for cure, but it uses the word cure often and defines incurable as “being such that a cure is impossible within the realm of known medical practice.”

Modern medicine has a scientific testable definition of cured for infectious diseases. Cured is not medically defined, not testable for any other disease. No non-infectious disease, no chronic disease, no medical disorder can be proven cured.

There are many claims of cases of arthritis, autism, ADHD, back pain, cancer, Crohn’s, depression, diabetes, fibromyalgia, hypertension, heart disease, and more “cured.” These cures cannot be recognized by our medical system. Like the common cold, influenza, and COVID, there is no scientific medical test for cured. Cured cases are ignored.

Ask your doctor, “How many diseases did you cure last week, month, year?” Most say – “I don’t cure…” We have no statistics of cases cured for any doctor, any clinic, any hospital, any medical system, nor for any disease. Doctors that claim to cure are quacks. Cures are not counted.

13. You introduce the idea of "compound" and "complex" illnesses. How do these concepts help us understand difficult-to-treat conditions?

The concept of an elementary illness, an illness with a single cause – provides a foundation for the study of two types of illnesses with multiple causes.

A compound illness has more than one present cause, therefore more than one action is required to cure. Modern medicine uses the phrase compound fracture, but if we fall down and cut our knee, scrape our hand, bash our nose, and scrape our face, it’s not called a compound injury – even if it requires multiple cures. The knee might require stitches. The nose might require reconstruction. The hand needs to heal.

A flat tire might be flat because it has a hole, an elementary problem, or two, or three holes, and the valve might also be faulty or damaged, the rim might be bent. Each cause of compound flatness requires a cure.

Depression, for example, can have many causes in diet, in our body, mind, spirits, even in abusive or stressful communities. A case of depression with more than one cause is compound and requires one cure for each cause.

Most diseases are compound illnesses, because most elementary illnesses are easily cured. Illnesses that are not cured grow, become compound or complex. The longer a disease is present, the more cure causes can accumulate, the more cure actions are required.

When an illness has two causes, addressing one is a partial cure – a concept that does not exist in conventional medicine. Some partial cures might be nearly complete, some barely adequate.

A complex illness is present when one illness, uncured, is the ongoing cause of another illness. Many such cases are labelled a single disease. The disease COVID covers exposure to the virus, an active infection, which not cured promptly can lead to anosmia - loss of smell, inability to breathe (ARDS), organ failure, even death – or long COVID. Obesity, uncured, often leads to skin diseases, gout, and heart disease. However, cured is not medically defined for obesity, eczema, gout, nor heart disease – even after a cure. In similar fashion, if we continue to ride on our flat bike tire, it can destroy the tire or the rim, requiring a transplant.

14. Your theory suggests that many alternative treatments might be more effective than we currently recognize. How does your framework account for this?

The phrase alternative treatment is largely a marketing term, used by conventional medical practitioners to dismiss a treatment and by non-conventional medical practitioners to promote a treatment.

Historically, there are three basic cures.

Like cures Like: the phrase “hair of the dog that bit you” often cures. We can drink beer (containing water) to cure the dehydration of a hangover. We scratch or poke at a thorn with a needle. These cures are only medical when a doctor is involved.

Opposites Cure: Hippocrates said, "Diseases which arise from repletion are cured by depletion; and those that arise from depletion are cured by repletion; and in general, diseases are cured by their contraries." Malnutrition is cured with food; obesity is cured with not food. We cure a tire that is low on air, by adding air. These are not medical cures.

Transformations Cure: Hippocrates also said, "What cannot be cured by medicaments is cured by the knife, what the knife cannot cure is cured with the searing iron, and whatever this cannot cure must be considered incurable." – but he was simply wrong. Hippocrates was speaking of cases that cannot be cured at home, that require medical attention. Most attribute illnesses were cured before they came to his attention. His patients cut fingernails and hangnails with knives and teeth. Dogs cure insect bites by biting them. We cure a flat tire by transforming the hole to a not hole. Most transformations of cause are trivial not surgical, not medical.

Modern medicine recognizes cures by approved products. No other cures are considered valid. It makes no difference if the illness was cured by chicken soup, by eye of newt, or by healthy sleep and healing. These cures cannot be approved, they are not medical products. In modern medical texts, Vitamin C is the recommended treatment for scurvy – the word cure is never used. Is Vitamin C a conventional cure, or an alternative cure, or just a “treatment?” In healthicine, the cure for Vitamin C deficiency is Vitamin C.

What happens when a case of non-infectious disease is cured by a chiropractor, a naturopath, a Traditional Chinese Practitioner, an ayurvedic practitioner, a grandmother, a vitamin supplement, or health product? Nothing. There was no cure. Cured is not defined for non-infectious diseases.

In addition, many obvious non-conventional and non-alternative cures are not medically recognized. What’s the cure for smoker’s cough? Stop smoking. Every doctor understands this, but officially, it’s not even a recognized disease, much less a cure. It’s not medical.

15. Tracy, what are you currently focused on in your work related to healthicine and the theory of cure, and for readers who are intrigued by your ideas and want to learn more, how can they stay in touch with your work and latest developments?

A solid foundation for studying healthicine and cures helps me to see many health and medical questions much more clearly, in a new light, from a new perspective. I am constantly thinking and writing about new ideas illuminated by this new view. I often wake up at 4:00 am and write myself notes – only some of which make sense by morning.

The book: A New Theory of Cure explores many concepts in more detail. It discusses temporary illnesses, periodic illnesses, false compound illnesses, and their cures. Partial cures are also explored in more detail. The gradations between attribute illnesses, injuries, and causal illnesses are explored in detail, as are the gradations between healing, caring, and curing.

I am also constantly writing about healthicine and cure on two main blogs:

Healthicine | Healthicine: the arts and sciences of health and healthiness

A NEW Theory of Cure – A Healthicine Site

I publish on Substack at Theory of Cure | Tracy Kolenchuk | Substack. The ongoing history of my journey is collected in one place, at https://theoryofcure.com/published/

I am constantly reading about health and cures, and I maintain a growing database of over 3000 interesting quotations about cure – and a random quote generator. You can see a random cure quote at:

Cure Quote – A NEW Theory of Cure

To your health, tracy

GLOSSARY

Taken from the published paper Theory of Cure – 2023 Update.

cause: a cause of illness might be a deficiency or excess of an attribute or process of diet, body, mind, spirits, communities, or environments. Until the illness is cured, the cause is hypothetical. Once cured, the cure action is or creates the inverse of the cause, curing the illness. The cause of an elementary illness is proven by a cure action which succeeds by addressing that cause.

attribute cause: an attribute cause of illness is a noun, something which, by its presence or absence, is responsible for causing the illness. The cause is proven by a cure action that changes the causal attribute.

process cause: a process cause is an ongoing process that, by its presence, absence, deficiency or excess, causes an illness. It might be a process of diet, body, mind, spirit, community, or environments. A process cause is proven by a cured state resulting from an ongoing process change.

cure: a cure or a curative is an action or set of activities that address the cause(s) of an illness, ending a case of illness and rendering it cured.

disease: a medical condition defined, recognized, diagnosed, and treated by the prevailing medical establishment, which might consist of zero to many illness elements, having many causes, requiring many cures, and sometimes being incurable.

healthiness: a specific, measurable dimension of health. See unhealthiness.

healing: the natural transformation processes of body, mind, spirits, and communities that produce cured states by addressing attribute causes of illness in body, mind, spirits, or communities. Healing proceeds by destruction, absorption, and damage repair, concurrent with the growth of new attributes and processes.

illness: a case of disruption in the healthiness of a person judged to be an illness. Such judgement might be aided by medical professionals or not. A case of illness might be a case of disease or not.

attribute illness: an element of illness caused by the presence, absence, deficiency, or excess of an attribute of diet, body, mind, spirit, community, or environment, proven by a one-time transformation of the attribute cause, resulting in a cured state.

causal illness: a causal illness is an element of illness caused by the presence, absence, deficiency or excess of a process of diet, body, mind, spirit, or environment, proven by an ongoing process change which produces an ongoing cured status.

chronic illness: a chronic illness has a chronic cause. It is cured when the chronic nature of its cause has been successfully addressed.

compound illness: an illness with two or more present causes, each of which must be addressed to produce a cured state.

complex illness consists of two or more illness elements, where the first element causes the others and thus requires multiple cures

injury illness: an injury, or an injury illness, is an illness caused by stresses in the past, a cause which cannot be accessed to cure. Most injuries are cured by healing; some require additional actions or assistance. Injury illnesses are attribute illnesses cured by the one-time transformation of the attribute cause. Compound injuries are those that require compound cure actions.

illness element: an elementary illness or an illness element consists of a single cause and its negative consequences.

unhealthiness: a specific, measurable unit of the unhealthiness of a patient is an unhealthiness. The inverse of a healthiness.

