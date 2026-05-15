A Study That Showed the Opposite

Between 1968 and 1973, researchers at the University of Minnesota and the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute ran one of the largest controlled dietary trials ever conducted. Roughly 9,400 institutionalised participants were randomised to two diets. One group continued eating the saturated fats of the standard American diet. The other replaced those saturated fats with corn oil and corn-oil margarine, the polyunsaturated, linoleic-acid-rich vegetable products that the diet-heart hypothesis predicted would lower cholesterol and reduce mortality.[^1]

Cholesterol fell as predicted. Mortality did not. Patients in the corn oil group died at higher rates than the controls, and the more their cholesterol fell, the higher their risk of death.[^2]

The full data set was not published. The lead investigator, Ivan Frantz, did not believe the results he had obtained. The boxes sat in his basement for forty years. After his death his son, the Mayo Clinic cardiologist Robert Frantz, handed them to Christopher Ramsden at the National Institutes of Health. Ramsden’s team reanalysed the recovered data and published the findings in the British Medical Journal in April 2016. Replacing saturated fat with linoleic-acid-rich vegetable oil lowered cholesterol but produced no mortality benefit, and the data suggested an increased risk of death in the intervention group, particularly in those over sixty-five.[^2]

This is the foundational study of the dietary advice that has shaped public health for half a century. When its full results were finally examined, they contradicted the advice. The investigators were not fringe figures, the methods were not unorthodox, and the institutions involved were the ones the public has been told to trust. What they found, when they finally let the data speak, was that the substitution they had been asked to test made people die faster.

For seventy years, public health authorities have told the population that saturated fat — animal fat, butter, lard, tallow, and the most saturated of all common foods, coconut oil — causes heart disease. The food industry restructured itself around the advice. Margarine displaced butter, soybean oil displaced lard, Crisco displaced everything else. Coconut oil was driven out of American kitchens and out of processed foods, and the cardiovascular disease epidemic the advice was meant to prevent became, instead, the leading cause of death in the developed world.

The advice was not based on superior science. It was based on a hypothesis whose foundational experiment refuted it, and the refutation sat in a basement for forty years.

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How the Inversion Was Built

Ancel Keys, a University of Minnesota physiologist, proposed in the early 1950s that dietary saturated fat raised blood cholesterol and that elevated cholesterol caused heart disease. The hypothesis ran ahead of the data. Keys’ 1953 paper plotted six countries showing a strong correlation between dietary fat and heart disease mortality. Two epidemiologists, Yerushalmy and Hilleboe, replied in 1957 by showing that data was available for twenty-two countries and that when all twenty-two were plotted, the correlation collapsed.[^3] Keys did not concede. He launched the Seven Countries Study, a prospective investigation of seven nations he selected himself, designed to demonstrate what his earlier paper had only suggested.

The populations missing from the Seven Countries Study were the populations that would have wrecked the hypothesis. The Maasai of East Africa lived on cattle blood, meat, and raw milk and exhibited rates of clinical coronary disease close to zero.[^4] The French and the Norwegians ate butter, cream, and cheese in heavy quantities and showed cardiovascular profiles incompatible with Keys’ theory. South Pacific Islanders ate coconut at every meal — coconut flesh, coconut milk, coconut cream, coconut oil — and showed almost no heart disease until industrial foods arrived.[^5] The Inuit on traditional diets, the Swiss in alpine valleys, the Sardinians: each population that ate substantial saturated fat without developing the predicted disease was outside the seven Keys chose to study.

This is selecting evidence to confirm a predetermined conclusion. The methodology was visible at the time and was challenged at the time, but Keys had institutional reach and political instinct his critics lacked. By 1977, the McGovern Committee had embedded his hypothesis into the first United States Dietary Guidelines. By 1980, the American Heart Association was telling Americans to replace butter with margarine, lard with vegetable oil, and coconut oil with anything else.

Behind the public health figures stood industries with specific reasons to want saturated fats out of the food supply. The American Soybean Association ran an organised campaign through the 1980s warning consumers about “tropical oils” and urging substitution with soybean oil. The substitution was not driven by health data. Soybeans were a domestic American crop with surplus production capacity, and the seed oil industry had political weight the coconut industry did not.

The pharmaceutical layer arrived in 1987. Lovastatin, the first statin, was approved by the FDA, and a market that grew at its peak to roughly twenty-five billion dollars a year in the United States alone began to form. A drug class that reliably lowered cholesterol numbers needed cholesterol numbers to matter. Dietary advice that blamed saturated fat for raising cholesterol, laboratory practice that screened entire populations for elevated cholesterol, and pharmaceutical intervention that lowered cholesterol formed a single integrated revenue structure. None of it required the underlying hypothesis to be true. It required the hypothesis to be unchallenged.

By the time Ramsden’s team published the Minnesota reanalysis in 2016, the structure had been in place for fifty years. The reanalysis received polite coverage in some quarters, was ignored in others, and changed nothing about the dietary guidelines or the statin market.

In June 2017, the American Heart Association issued a Presidential Advisory restating the case against saturated fat and singling out coconut oil for particular condemnation, citing seven studies — every one of them measuring LDL cholesterol rather than mortality.[^6] In 2018, Harvard epidemiologist Karin Michels declared coconut oil “pure poison” in a lecture that travelled the world. Asked about that lecture, Barbara O’Neill gave the answer the orthodoxy could not: Does that mean you quickly go to the South Pacific Islands and tell them stop eating the coconut? They’ve been eating it for thousands of years and they had fine health until white man brought this on.[^7]

What Cholesterol Is Actually Doing

The diet-heart hypothesis required cholesterol to be the agent of cardiovascular damage. Lower the cholesterol, the framework promised, and the disease would lower with it. The framework’s persistence has rested on a vivid mental image — fat clogging arteries the way grease clogs a drainpipe — and on the conflation of correlation with cause.

Cholesterol is found at sites of arterial damage. This is true. The inference that cholesterol caused the damage runs the arrow backwards. Cholesterol is a repair material. The body manufactures it in the liver, transports it through the bloodstream, and delivers it to sites where cell membranes need rebuilding. Every cell membrane in the body contains cholesterol as a structural component. The brain is roughly twenty-five percent cholesterol by dry weight. Steroid hormones, including testosterone, oestrogen, cortisol, and vitamin D, are synthesised from cholesterol. Bile acids that emulsify dietary fat are synthesised from cholesterol. The substance is so essential that the body manufactures it endogenously and tightly regulates the amount in circulation.

When the lining of an artery sustains damage, cholesterol arrives at the wound as part of the repair response. Its presence at the site is evidence the body is attempting to heal, in the same way the presence of firefighters at a burning building is evidence of the fire, not its cause.[^8]

What damages the endothelium in the first place is not theoretical. Oxidised polyunsaturated fats, the very class of vegetable oils the dietary guidelines recommended as cardioprotective, generate reactive species that damage cell membranes throughout the body, including the endothelial lining. Refined sugar drives advanced glycation end-products that damage the same tissues. Smoking drives oxidative damage. Lead, mercury, and other industrial toxins damage vascular tissue directly. Chronic stress drives sustained cortisol elevation, which damages vascular integrity over time.

The body responds by attempting to repair. Cholesterol arrives at the repair site. If the damage continues, the repair becomes chronic, the deposit thickens, and the artery narrows. That is the actual sequence. Cholesterol is the bandage, not the wound.

A 2016 systematic review published in BMJ Open examined nineteen cohort studies covering more than 68,000 elderly subjects and found that ninety-two percent of those studied with high LDL cholesterol lived as long or longer than those with low LDL.[^9] Uffe Ravnskov, a Danish physician who has spent decades documenting the cholesterol literature, has shown repeatedly that the lowest all-cause mortality rates in older populations are seen at LDL levels considered “high” by current guidelines, and the highest mortality rates at LDL levels considered “optimal.”[^10] The data does not support the hypothesis the data was meant to support.

Once that is understood, coconut oil’s place in the diet ceases to be a controversy. It supplies the saturated fatty acids the body uses to build the cell membranes that the oxidised seed oils were destroying. Traditional fats are not the cause of cardiovascular damage. They are part of what allows the body to heal it.

What the Body Is Built From

The body is built from fat. Every cell membrane is a lipid bilayer, two sheets of fat molecules facing each other, separating the cell’s interior from its environment. Every mitochondrion has its own lipid bilayer. Lung surfactant, which allows the alveoli to expand and contract without collapsing, is composed of fat. The myelin sheath insulating every nerve in the body is composed of fat. The brain is roughly sixty percent fat by dry weight.

These structures are built from the fats supplied through the diet. This is the central structural fact the diet-heart hypothesis missed. Membrane composition follows dietary composition, with metabolic adjustment, but the raw material is what is eaten. A diet rich in stable saturated fats produces stable membranes. A diet rich in unstable polyunsaturated fats produces unstable membranes.

A saturated fatty acid is a chain of carbon atoms in which every available bonding position is occupied by hydrogen. There are no double bonds, no points where the chain bends, no points where oxygen can attack. The molecule is straight. Saturated fatty acids pack together tightly, which is why coconut oil is solid below about 24°C and butter is solid in the refrigerator. They are stable in heat, in light, and against oxidation.

Polyunsaturated fatty acids are the opposite. They contain multiple double bonds, kinks in the carbon chain where oxygen can attach, and the double bonds are chemically reactive. Polyunsaturated fats oxidise rapidly when exposed to heat, light, or air. The oxidation produces aldehydes and other reactive compounds that damage tissues throughout the body. Industrial seed oils, including soybean, corn, cottonseed, canola, sunflower, and safflower, are extracted under high heat with chemical solvents, deodorised to remove the rancid smell that oxidation produces, and sold as food. They begin oxidised, oxidise further during cooking, and continue oxidising on the supermarket shelf.

Coconut oil contains essentially no double bonds. It is roughly ninety percent saturated, the highest saturated-fat fraction of any common food fat — higher than butter at about sixty-three percent, lard at forty, or beef tallow at fifty.[^11] It does not oxidise under normal cooking conditions. Stored at room temperature, it remains stable for years.

This stability is what the body uses to build itself. Tom Cowan has put the structural argument as plainly as anyone:

At least half the fat molecules in the cell membrane need to be saturated in order for our cells to function optimally. The fat molecule in our lung surfactants needs to be 100 percent saturated for the lungs to work properly. If our diet is lacking in saturated fat, the body will put polyunsaturated or partially hydrogenated fatty acids in the lung surfactants, making respiration difficult, with lung disease such as asthma and pneumonia likely consequences.[^12]

Approximately forty-five percent of the body’s fat is saturated, fifty percent is monounsaturated, and only five percent is polyunsaturated.[^13] The body needs saturated and monounsaturated fat in roughly ten times the quantity it needs polyunsaturated fat. The dietary guidelines reversed this ratio. They recommended polyunsaturated fat as the dominant dietary fat and warned against saturated fat as toxic. The result was a population whose membranes — built over decades from oxidisable polyunsaturated fats — became progressively less stable, more reactive, and more prone to the inflammatory and degenerative conditions the guidelines were ostensibly designed to prevent.

Coconut oil’s contribution is straightforward. It supplies saturated fatty acids in a form the body uses directly to build stable membranes. It is membrane material delivered to a body that needs it.

A Different Digestive Pathway

Coconut oil does not digest the way other fats digest. The pathway diverges from the moment the oil enters the mouth.

Long-chain fatty acids, the fats in olive oil, almond oil, flaxseed oil, sunflower oil, and most animal fats, follow a complex route. They enter the mouth and stomach without being broken down. They reach the duodenum, where bile from the gallbladder emulsifies them and pancreatic lipase begins to break them apart. The fragments are absorbed through the intestinal wall into lymphatic vessels called lacteals. From there they travel through the lymphatic system, eventually entering the bloodstream near the thymus. They reach the liver, which packages them into lipoproteins and either burns them for energy or stores them as body fat. The pathway is long, requires the gallbladder and pancreas to function properly, and ends in storage as often as in immediate use.

Coconut oil takes a shorter route. Lingual lipase, an enzyme secreted by glands beneath the tongue, preferentially hydrolyses medium-chain and short-chain triglycerides — the dominant components of coconut oil — and begins the work of breakdown before the oil has been swallowed.[^14] The breakdown continues in the stomach. By the time coconut oil reaches the small intestine, much of the work that long-chain fats require bile and pancreatic lipase to accomplish is already done. Medium-chain fatty acids of eight, ten, and twelve carbons absorb directly through the intestinal wall into the portal vein, which carries them straight to the liver.[^15]

Udo Erasmus, the biochemist who wrote Fats That Heal, Fats That Kill, drew the practical conclusion two decades ago: people with compromised digestion — gallbladder removed, pancreatic insufficiency, fat malabsorption, gut damage from antibiotics — tolerate saturated fats far better than long-chain fats because the breakdown begins in the mouth and continues without requiring the downstream machinery.[^16]

At the liver, medium-chain fatty acids are not packaged into lipoproteins for storage. They are burned as fuel directly. When dietary glucose is restricted, the liver converts a portion of these fatty acids into ketone bodies — beta-hydroxybutyrate, acetoacetate, and acetone — which circulate through the bloodstream and serve as fuel for tissues that prefer them, including the brain.[^17]

This is the mechanism that connects coconut oil to conditions in which the brain is starving. In Alzheimer’s disease, glucose metabolism in the brain becomes progressively impaired. Researchers have called Alzheimer’s “type 3 diabetes” because the central feature is brain insulin resistance and a failure of neurons to extract glucose from circulation.[^18] Ketones bypass that failure. They enter neurons through different transporters, are metabolised through different pathways, and supply ATP that the failing glucose pathway cannot. Mary Newport, a neonatologist whose husband developed early-onset Alzheimer’s, documented his cognitive recovery after she introduced coconut oil into his diet — a case that drew enough attention to prompt clinical investigation, including controlled trials of medium-chain triglyceride supplementation in cognitive decline.[^19]

In paediatric epilepsy, the ketogenic diet has been a documented treatment at Johns Hopkins since the 1920s, used for children whose seizures do not respond to anticonvulsant medication. The mechanism is the same. Ketones alter brain energetics in a way that suppresses seizure activity. Coconut oil, by providing medium-chain fats the liver converts to ketones at a higher rate than long-chain fats, allows the diet to be implemented with greater food variety and better compliance.[^20]

The mechanism does not require coconut oil to be a treatment for these conditions. It requires the brain to use ketones when glucose is unavailable, the liver to produce ketones from medium-chain fats, and the dietary input to supply those fats. The conditions in which this matters are conditions in which glucose metabolism has failed, which describes a substantial fraction of modern neurological disease.

The weight implication of the same pathway is direct. An oil the body burns immediately on arrival at the liver does not contribute to fat storage the way an oil routed through the lymphatic system and packaged for deposition does. The conventional wisdom that dietary fat causes body fat collapses on contact with the digestive biochemistry of medium-chain fatty acids. The fat the body burns is not the fat the body stores.

The Active Components

Coconut oil is roughly fifty percent lauric acid, eighteen percent myristic acid, eight percent palmitic acid, seven percent caprylic acid, and six percent capric acid, with smaller fractions of other fatty acids.[^21] Each has biological activity beyond its role as membrane material and fuel.

Lauric acid is a twelve-carbon medium-chain saturated fatty acid essentially absent from the standard food supply outside two sources: human breast milk, where it constitutes a meaningful fraction of the fat, and coconut oil, where it constitutes approximately half. Butter contains about two percent. Most other foods contain none.[^22] In the body, lauric acid is partially converted to monolaurin, a compound that disrupts the lipid envelopes of certain bacteria and the cell walls of yeasts and parasites. The mechanism is biochemical: saponification of lipid bilayers, operating against organisms whose membranes contain the lipid structures monolaurin disrupts.[^23]

Caprylic acid, an eight-carbon medium-chain fatty acid, has a long-established use against fungal overgrowth. Integrative practitioners have used caprylic acid for decades against Candida albicans, the yeast that proliferates in compromised gut terrain after antibiotic exposure or sustained dietary disruption.[^24] Coconut oil, taken orally, delivers caprylic acid to the gut where the overgrowth is occurring. Capric acid, ten carbons, is converted to monocaprin and exhibits similar activity.

These compounds do not need to be understood as antimicrobial weapons. They are dietary components of a stable saturated fat that supports the integrity of the gut wall, contributes to membrane stability throughout the body, and creates conditions in which the dysbiotic organisms arising from compromised terrain — the Candida, the bacterial overgrowth, the parasites — find the environment less hospitable. The fat is not the weapon. The fat is the food whose presence in the diet maintains the terrain that does not need a weapon.

The point matters because the mainstream coconut oil literature, written in germ-theory language, frames lauric acid and caprylic acid as antiviral and antibacterial agents. The biochemistry of lipid envelope disruption is real. Lauric acid disrupts certain lipid structures. Caprylic acid disrupts certain fungal cell walls. These are chemical facts. What they mean for the body is that a diet containing coconut oil contains components that maintain a terrain in which the organisms arising from compromised terrain do not thrive.

Whole Food and Extracted Fraction

Virgin coconut oil is the oil as it exists in the coconut. Cold-pressed from the meat of the fresh fruit, separated by centrifuge or settling, bottled. No solvents. No bleaching. No deodorising. No hydrogenation. The oil that emerges contains the full fatty-acid profile, the trace polyphenols, the natural aroma, and the structural matrix in which the body has encountered this fat for as long as humans have eaten coconuts.

MCT oil is something else. It is a refined fraction, the medium-chain triglycerides extracted from coconut oil or palm kernel oil, separated from the lauric acid and other components, and sold as an isolated product. Most commercial MCT oil is predominantly caprylic and capric acid, with the lauric acid removed because lauric acid is technically a long-chain triglyceride by some classifications and converts to ketones less efficiently than the shorter chains. The result is a chemically pure stream of one or two fatty acids, presented as an upgrade to the food it was extracted from.

The same paradigm that produces synthetic vitamin D from lanolin processed with benzene, ascorbic acid fermented from corn glucose, and folic acid synthesised from petroleum byproducts produces MCT oil as an upgrade to coconut. The food is treated as a delivery vehicle for the compound. The compound is extracted. The extract is sold as the active ingredient. The whole-food matrix is discarded.

Whether MCT oil produces effects is not the question. It produces ketones at higher rates than virgin coconut oil, which is the property it is sold for. The question is whether the body, having evolved to encounter medium-chain fats in the matrix of coconut, requires the matrix for the response to be biologically appropriate. The answer terrain medicine gives is the answer it gives for vitamins, minerals, and every other extracted compound: the food is what the body knows. The extract is what the industry sells.

Virgin coconut oil at one to four tablespoons daily, used in cooking and added to food, produces the metabolic effects ketogenic protocols are reaching for, supplies the lauric acid that MCT oil specifically removes, and arrives in the matrix the digestive system was built for. The displacement of the food by the extract is not a clinical advance. It is the same industrial logic that displaced butter with margarine.

What the South Pacific Witnessed

Weston Price, a Cleveland dentist, spent the 1930s travelling the world and documenting the dental and skeletal health of populations still eating their traditional diets before industrial food reached them. His book, Nutrition and Physical Degeneration, published in 1939, remains the most thorough field documentation of pre-industrial human health ever assembled.[^25]

Price examined fourteen distinct populations: Swiss alpine villagers, Gaelic islanders, Inuit communities, several African tribes, Australian Aborigines, Maori, and Polynesians and Melanesians of the South Pacific. The pattern did not vary. Populations eating traditional diets, regardless of what those diets contained, showed broad facial structures, full dental arches, near-zero cavities, robust skeletal development, and freedom from the chronic diseases — diabetes, heart disease, cancer, autoimmune conditions — that defined industrial populations. The same populations, after adopting refined flour, refined sugar, canned foods, and industrial vegetable oils, developed narrowed faces, crowded teeth, dental decay, and the chronic diseases of civilisation within a single generation.

Among the populations Price documented were South Pacific Islanders whose dietary fat came predominantly from coconut. They ate coconut at every meal — coconut flesh, coconut milk, coconut cream, coconut oil rendered in their kitchens by grating, water extraction, and sun separation. Their cardiovascular health was excellent. Their dental health was excellent. Their freedom from the chronic diseases the diet-heart hypothesis would later predict was striking.

The Tokelau Island Migrant Study, conducted from the 1970s onward, followed Tokelauan islanders who derived more than half their dietary energy from coconut, a saturated-fat intake several times the level the American Heart Association considered dangerous. Tokelauans on traditional diets had cardiovascular disease rates well below those of any industrialised population. Tokelauans who migrated to New Zealand and adopted Western diets developed cardiovascular disease at the rates of the host country.[^26] The variable was not the saturated fat. The variable was everything else.

The Pukapuka and Kitavan studies confirmed the same pattern. High-coconut populations on traditional diets exhibited cardiovascular profiles the diet-heart hypothesis predicted should be impossible.[^27] The hypothesis was not adjusted to account for these populations. The populations were excluded from the evidence base.

The traditional South Pacific extraction method is worth describing because it is not the industrial process. Women grated the coconut flesh by hand, mixed it with water, squeezed the pulp through cloth to extract the milk, and set the milk in shallow vessels in the sun. Over hours, oil separated from the water and floated to the surface, where it was skimmed off. The product was virgin coconut oil — cold-pressed in the literal sense that no heat above ambient was applied, never exposed to solvents, never bleached or deodorised, produced in the kitchen rather than the factory.

Industrial seed oils came into existence by a different route. Cottonseed oil, the first to enter the American food supply, began as a waste product of the cotton industry; the seeds were dumped or burned. In the late 1890s, the invention of the stainless steel roller press allowed oil to be extracted from hard seeds for the first time. The crude product was, in the words of one historical account, “a dark, smelly gunk that no one in his right mind would consume.”[^28] It became edible only through high-temperature processing involving alkaline chemicals, deodorisation, bleaching, and eventually hydrogenation. Procter & Gamble built its fortune on candles and soap; when electrification began to kill the candle market, the company found a new use for the cottonseed oil it had been processing. In 1911, P&G launched Crisco, hydrogenated cottonseed oil sold as a butter and lard substitute.[^29] An oil that had been industrial waste twenty years earlier became, within a generation, a household staple.

This was the trade the dietary guidelines made: out went the oil women had pressed from coconut flesh by hand for thousands of years, in came the oil chemists had extracted from cotton waste with hexane and bleached for human consumption. The trade was presented as nutritional progress. It was the displacement of a traditional food by an industrial residue, accomplished through institutional capture and sustained by a hypothesis whose foundational data sat in a basement.

Reclaiming the Food

Coconut oil is one of the few traditional foods straightforward to reintroduce. It is widely available, inexpensive, stable enough to sit in a kitchen cupboard for months without refrigeration, and useful in cooking applications where most other oils oxidise.

Selection. Look for virgin or extra-virgin coconut oil that is cold-pressed and unrefined. The label should say “virgin” or “extra-virgin,” ideally “cold-pressed.” The oil should be white-solid below room temperature and clear-liquid above it, and should smell like coconut. Refined, bleached, deodorised (RBD) coconut oil is acceptable for high-heat cooking but lacks the polyphenols and aroma of virgin oil. Hydrogenated coconut oil should be avoided; the hydrogenation defeats the purpose by producing the same trans fats hydrogenated vegetable oils produce. Glass containers are preferable to plastic where available. Brands with a track record include Nutiva, Dr. Bronner’s, Garden of Life, and Tropical Traditions; locally produced oils from tropical regions are often excellent if accessible.[^30]

Cooking. Coconut oil’s stability under heat makes it the appropriate fat for sautéing onion, garlic, ginger, and other aromatics. It is suitable for moderate-heat frying, baking, and stir-frying. For high-heat applications, refined coconut oil tolerates higher temperatures than virgin without smoking. In baking, it substitutes one-to-one for butter or vegetable oil in most recipes.

Daily intake. Bruce Fife, who has written more on the practical use of coconut oil than any other contemporary practitioner, recommends starting at one teaspoon three times daily and building up over two to three weeks to a target of three to four tablespoons daily for adults using coconut oil therapeutically.[^31] For maintenance use as a dietary fat, one to two tablespoons daily, incorporated into cooking, smoothies, or hot beverages, is a reasonable starting point. People with compromised digestion sometimes find higher doses cause loose stools initially; this resolves as the body adapts. Those who find plain coconut oil unpleasant can mix it into hot beverages, blend it into smoothies, or compound it with cocoa powder, tahini, and a sweetener to produce a chocolate-style preparation easier to consume.

Therapeutic relevance. Coconut oil’s mechanisms are most likely to matter in conditions where glucose metabolism has failed (Alzheimer’s, some forms of paediatric epilepsy, brain injury recovery), conditions where fat malabsorption is present (post-cholecystectomy, pancreatic insufficiency, inflammatory bowel disease), conditions involving fungal overgrowth (Candida, SIBO with fungal component), and metabolic syndromes in which the body needs to relearn fat-burning after years of glucose dependence (insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, obesity). Whether coconut oil produces clinical reversal in a given patient depends on factors beyond the oil itself. That the mechanism is biologically coherent, and that the food is safe and inexpensive, makes it a reasonable component of dietary protocols for conditions in which the mechanism is relevant.

Topical and oral use. Coconut oil is well-tolerated as a skin moisturiser and absorbs within minutes. Oil pulling, the practice of swishing a tablespoon of oil in the mouth for ten to twenty minutes, is documented in Ayurvedic medicine and has been adopted by integrative dental practitioners.[^32] Take a tablespoon, swish (do not gargle), spit into a bin (not the sink, where it solidifies and clogs drains), and rinse. Done daily, oil pulling reduces oral bacterial load and is reported to improve gum health.

Cooking displacement. The single largest change most people can make with coconut oil is to use it as a replacement for the seed oils currently in their kitchen. Soybean, corn, canola, sunflower, safflower, and cottonseed oils are the dietary inputs whose oxidative damage to the endothelium and to cell membranes throughout the body the cardiovascular and inflammatory disease epidemics partly trace back to. Replacing them — in cooking, in salad dressings (where olive oil and small amounts of cold-pressed unprocessed oils are appropriate alternatives), and in awareness of processed foods — is the dietary intervention with the largest probable effect.

The South Pacific witness is consistent. Populations eating coconut at every meal, on a traditional diet otherwise free of refined sugar, refined flour, and industrial seed oils, did not develop the diseases the dietary guidelines were ostensibly designed to prevent. The coconut oil was not a treatment. It was part of a dietary pattern in which the disease did not arise.

The Document Exists and Says What It Says

The Minnesota Coronary Experiment was completed in 1973. The full data sat unpublished for forty-three years. When it was finally analysed and published in the BMJ in 2016, the dietary guidelines did not change, the statin market did not contract, and the public health authorities did not retract the advice built on a hypothesis the foundational study had refuted. The structure had become too large, too profitable, and too institutionally embedded to be moved by the evidence its own machinery had produced.

This is the environment in which coconut oil sits. The food itself is unremarkable: a stable saturated fat, pressed from the meat of a tropical fruit, eaten by coconut-eating populations for thousands of years without producing the diseases the guidelines blame it for. The remarkable thing is everything assembled around it — the apparatus of authority, regulation, marketing, and pharmaceutical revenue built to keep this food out of the diets of the populations most damaged by its absence.

The reader who has followed this far has the evidence. The Minnesota data is publicly available. The Tokelau studies are publicly available. The chemistry of saturated versus polyunsaturated fats is high-school biochemistry. The historical sequence — Keys’ selective evidence, the McGovern guidelines, the AHA condemnation, the statin market, the 2016 BMJ reanalysis — is documented across multiple independent sources. None of it is hidden. All of it has been ignored or forgotten by the institutions tasked with knowing it.

The South Pacific Islanders ate coconut at every meal and were free of the disease the substitution of their food was meant to prevent. The Minnesota patients had their saturated fat replaced with corn oil and died at higher rates than the controls. Cardiovascular disease in the population told to avoid coconut oil and consume vegetable oil remains the leading cause of death in the developed world.

The document exists and says what it says. The substitution was not health advice. It was the displacement of a food by an industrial residue, sustained for half a century by a hypothesis its own data refuted, and the consequences are on the death certificates of the populations that followed the advice. Whatever else can be said about coconut oil, this much is established: the food the institutions warned the public against is the food the populations who ate it freely were not dying from.

References

[^1]: Frantz ID Jr, Dawson EA, Ashman PL, et al. Test of effect of lipid lowering by diet on cardiovascular risk. The Minnesota Coronary Survey. Arteriosclerosis. 1989;9(1):129-135.

[^2]: Ramsden CE, Zamora D, Majchrzak-Hong S, et al. Re-evaluation of the traditional diet-heart hypothesis: analysis of recovered data from Minnesota Coronary Experiment (1968-73). BMJ. 2016;353:i1246.

[^3]: Yerushalmy J, Hilleboe HE. Fat in the diet and mortality from heart disease: a methodologic note. N Y State J Med. 1957;57(14):2343-2354. The “twenty-two countries” reanalysis showed that Keys’ six-country correlation collapsed once all available national data was considered.

[^4]: Mann GV, Spoerry A, Gray M, Jarashow D. Atherosclerosis in the Masai. Am J Epidemiol. 1972;95(1):26-37.

[^5]: Prior IA, Davidson F, Salmond CE, Czochanska Z. Cholesterol, coconuts, and diet on Polynesian atolls: a natural experiment: the Pukapuka and Tokelau island studies. Am J Clin Nutr. 1981;34(8):1552-1561.

[^6]: Sacks FM, Lichtenstein AH, Wu JHY, et al. Dietary fats and cardiovascular disease: a presidential advisory from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2017;136(3):e1-e23.

[^7]: O’Neill B. “How to Combat Allergies?” lecture, Misty Mountain Health Retreat, in response to the 2018 viral lecture by Karin Michels of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health declaring coconut oil “pure poison.”

[^8]: Cowan TS. Human Heart, Cosmic Heart. White River Junction, VT: Chelsea Green Publishing; 2016. The firefighter analogy is used in Cowan’s lectures and writings, also in O’Neill, Self Heal By Design (2017) and lecture series.

[^9]: Ravnskov U, Diamond DM, Hama R, et al. Lack of an association or an inverse association between low-density-lipoprotein cholesterol and mortality in the elderly: a systematic review. BMJ Open. 2016;6(6):e010401.

[^10]: Ravnskov U. The Cholesterol Myths. Washington, DC: NewTrends Publishing; 2000. See also Ravnskov U. “The benefits of high cholesterol.” Wise Traditions. 2004.

[^11]: USDA FoodData Central, fatty acid composition tables. Coconut oil typically reports 82-92% saturated; butter ~63%; lard ~40%; beef tallow ~50%.

[^12]: Cowan TS. The Contagion Myth. New York: Skyhorse Publishing; 2020. Chapter 9.

[^13]: Enig MG. Know Your Fats: The Complete Primer for Understanding the Nutrition of Fats, Oils and Cholesterol. Silver Spring, MD: Bethesda Press; 2000.

[^14]: Hamosh M, Burns WA. Lipolytic activity of human lingual glands (Ebner). Lab Invest. 1977;37(6):603-608. Lingual lipase exhibits highest activity against medium-chain and short-chain triglycerides.

[^15]: Bach AC, Babayan VK. Medium-chain triglycerides: an update. Am J Clin Nutr. 1982;36(5):950-962.

[^16]: Erasmus U. Fats That Heal, Fats That Kill. Burnaby, BC: Alive Books; 1993.

[^17]: Cahill GF Jr. Fuel metabolism in starvation. Annu Rev Nutr. 2006;26:1-22.

[^18]: de la Monte SM, Wands JR. Alzheimer’s disease is type 3 diabetes — evidence reviewed. J Diabetes Sci Technol. 2008;2(6):1101-1113.

[^19]: Newport MT. Alzheimer’s Disease: What If There Was a Cure? The Story of Ketones. Laguna Beach, CA: Basic Health Publications; 2011. See also Henderson ST, Vogel JL, Barr LJ, et al. Study of the ketogenic agent AC-1202 in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial. Nutr Metab (Lond). 2009;6:31.

[^20]: Freeman JM, Kossoff EH, Hartman AL. The ketogenic diet: one decade later. Pediatrics. 2007;119(3):535-543.

[^21]: Marina AM, Che Man YB, Amin I. Virgin coconut oil: emerging functional food oil. Trends Food Sci Technol. 2009;20(10):481-487.

[^22]: Enig MG. “Health and nutritional benefits from coconut oil.” Price-Pottenger Nutrition Foundation Health Journal. 1998;20(1):1-6.

[^23]: Kabara JJ. The Pharmacological Effect of Lipids. Champaign, IL: American Oil Chemists Society; 1978.

[^24]: Bergsson G, Arnfinnsson J, Steingrímsson O, Thormar H. In vitro killing of Candida albicans by fatty acids and monoglycerides. Antimicrob Agents Chemother. 2001;45(11):3209-3212.

[^25]: Price WA. Nutrition and Physical Degeneration. La Mesa, CA: Price-Pottenger Nutrition Foundation; first published 1939.

[^26]: Prior IA, Davidson F, Salmond CE, Czochanska Z. Am J Clin Nutr. 1981;34(8):1552-1561.

[^27]: Lindeberg S, Berntorp E, Nilsson-Ehle P, Terént A, Vessby B. Age relations of cardiovascular risk factors in a traditional Melanesian society: the Kitava Study. Am J Clin Nutr. 1997;66(4):845-852.

[^28]: Cowan TS. The Contagion Myth. Skyhorse Publishing; 2020. Chapter 9.

[^29]: For the Procter & Gamble candle-to-Crisco history, see Cowan TS, The Contagion Myth, ch. 9 (2020); also Shurtleff W, Aoyagi A. History of Cottonseed Oil and Industry, 1820s-2017. Lafayette, CA: Soyinfo Center; 2017. Crisco was launched commercially in 1911.

[^30]: A Midwestern Doctor. “The Incredible Secrets of Coconuts.” The Forgotten Side of Medicine. April 2026.

[^31]: Fife B. The Coconut Oil Miracle. New York: Avery Publishing; 5th edition 2013. See also Fife B. Stop Alzheimer’s Now! Colorado Springs, CO: Piccadilly Books; 2011.

[^32]: Asokan S, Rathan J, Muthu MS, Rathna PV, Emmadi P. Effect of oil pulling on Streptococcus mutans count in plaque and saliva using Dentocult SM Strip mutans test: a randomized, controlled, triple-blind study. J Indian Soc Pedod Prev Dent. 2008;26(1):12-17.