I don’t know what causes cancer.

I think there are some eight different theories, maybe more. I know enough to say it’s 'environmental,' meaning it’s not genetic, which is why Cartel Medicine is hell-bent on 'proving' it’s genetic. Genetics runs cover, throwing chaff to protect industry and Cartel Medicine as a whole, just like they have done with autism and the 'genetics' of 'neurodiversity.'

Genetics has been corrupted in the most useful of ways, becoming an entire discipline of 'The Science' used simply as the getaway driver. They actually have two getaway drivers, with the other being Virology.

So, I know what cancer is not, but I don’t really know what it is, so I’m searching for truth or likely truth. Some say it’s parasites. Maybe. Others say it’s stem cells. Maybe. There are several plausible causes for cancer. Maybe it’s many things.

We know that there are many treatments, all working in different ways, that both treat and cure but are suppressed and canceled. It’s not clear to me why they work, and I’d like to gradually understand how better.

Here, Dr. Thomas Cowan brings us a metabolic and structured water view of the subject. I don’t know if Cowan is right, but it feels like he is hovering over truth. It might not be the whole truth, but it certainly seems like part of it. It’s most definitely more truthful than anything Cartel Medicine tells me.

This from my review of Pollack’s The Fourth Phase of Water:

Question 14: What is the relationship between cancer cells, their electrical potential, and EZ water? Pollack describes an interesting relationship between cancer cells, electrical potential, and EZ water. Healthy cells typically have a negative electrical potential of about -70 to -80 millivolts. In contrast, cancer cells have a much lower potential, around -15 millivolts. Pollack hypothesizes that this difference in electrical potential is related to the amount of EZ water in the cells. He suggests that healthy cells are filled with negatively charged EZ water, which contributes to their higher negative potential. Cancer cells, with their lower potential, may have very little EZ water. This theory leads to an intriguing hypothesis about cancer formation. When a normal cell divides, its electrical potential temporarily decreases. Pollack suggests that cancer cells might be stuck in this low-potential state, continuously dividing because they lack the EZ water necessary to return to a normal, non-dividing state. This perspective offers a new way of thinking about cancer that focuses on the physical state of water in cells rather than solely on genetics.

I thought it worth a deeper dive, which is why we are here.

With thanks and gratitude to Dr. Thomas Cowan, for trying to figure it out.

Let’s start with an analogy.

Analogy

Imagine a bustling city where each building represents a cell in your body. In a healthy city, the infrastructure (cytoplasm) is well-maintained, the power grid (mitochondria) runs efficiently, and the water system (structured water) flows cleanly. The city's central command (nucleus) operates smoothly because of this strong foundation.

Now, picture a city where the infrastructure has degraded, the power grid is failing, and the water system is polluted. Even with a perfect central command, this city will struggle to function. This is like a cancer cell - the problem isn't primarily in the command center (genes), but in the basic functioning of the city itself.

The book suggests that to combat cancer, we need to focus on restoring the city's infrastructure - improving cellular energy production, repairing the intracellular environment, and supporting the body's natural healing processes. Just as a city requires a holistic approach to urban planning, considering factors like nutrition, environment, and even the well-being of its citizens, cancer treatment requires a comprehensive strategy that goes beyond just targeting the disease, to support overall health and cellular function.

This approach challenges the conventional focus on genetics and tumor-specific treatments, advocating instead for therapies that support the body's innate ability to maintain healthy cells and fight disease. It's about creating an environment where cancer can't thrive, rather than just battling it after it has taken hold.

12-point summary

Here is a 12-point summary of the main takeaways of the book, if you don’t feel like the deeper dive below.

Cancer is primarily a cytoplasmic disease, not a nuclear one. Experiments show that healthy cytoplasm can "heal" a cancerous nucleus, while cancerous cytoplasm will make even a healthy nucleus cancerous. The oncogene theory of cancer has largely failed. After 50 years and billions of dollars of research, cancer death rates only fell by 5% between 1950 and 2005. Cancer cells exhibit the Warburg effect - they rely on inefficient glycolysis for energy production rather than normal oxidative phosphorylation. This metabolic shift is key to understanding cancer. Structured water and intracellular gels play a crucial role in cellular health. Disruption of these structures is a fundamental aspect of cancer development. Alternative therapies like mistletoe have shown promise. For example, mistletoe therapy extended median survival time from 15-20 months to 64.8 months in one prostate cancer study. Deuterium-depleted water (DDW) has demonstrated potential benefits. One study showed DDW extended mean survival time from 12-31 months to 52 months in stage 4 breast cancer patients. The ketogenic diet may benefit cancer patients by exploiting cancer cells' glucose dependency, though its effectiveness is still being studied. EMF exposure is linked to increased cancer risk, particularly brain cancers in children. Limiting exposure is recommended. Nutritional approaches emphasize high-quality, nutrient-dense foods. A diet low in carbohydrates (20-30g twice daily) and high in quality fats is recommended for cancer patients. Conventional cancer screenings are not as effective as commonly believed. For example, mammography screening has not been found to provide clear overall survival benefits. Sleep and circadian rhythm play important roles in cancer prevention and treatment. Melatonin supplementation (up to 60mg four times daily) may benefit cancer patients. A holistic approach considering physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects is emphasized for cancer prevention and treatment.

Cancer and the New Biology of Water

By Dr Thomas Cowan – Unbekoming Book Summary

Cancer and the New Biology of Water book by Thomas Cowan

40 Questions & Answers

Question 1: How has the oncogene theory failed in cancer treatment?

The oncogene theory, which posits that cancer is caused by genetic mutations, has failed to produce effective treatments despite decades of research and billions of dollars invested. After 50 years of intense focus on oncogenes, the majority of common cancers are still treated with the same triad of removing (surgery), burning out (radiation), or poisoning (chemotherapy) cancer cells. Even in cases where specific oncogenes have been identified, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 for breast cancer, studies show no significant difference in overall survival between patients with these mutations and those without.

The failure of the oncogene theory is evident in the lack of progress in cancer treatment outcomes. For example, the death rate from cancer only fell by 5% between 1950 and 2005, despite billions spent on research. Additionally, new targeted therapies based on oncogene research often show minimal survival benefits, with many offering no survival benefit at all or even reducing patient safety.

Question 2: Why is cancer considered a cytoplasmic disease rather than a nuclear one?

Cancer is increasingly viewed as a cytoplasmic disease rather than a nuclear one due to evidence suggesting that the primary defect occurs in the cell's cytoplasm, not its nucleus. This perspective is supported by experiments where nuclei from cancerous cells were transplanted into healthy cytoplasm, resulting in healthy cells. Conversely, when healthy nuclei were placed in cancerous cytoplasm, the resulting cells were cancerous. This indicates that the cytoplasm, not the nucleus, is the determining factor in cancer development.

The cytoplasmic origin of cancer is further supported by the understanding that cancer is fundamentally an energy problem. The Warburg effect, where cancer cells rely on inefficient glycolysis for energy production, occurs in the cytoplasm. This metabolic shift leads to changes in the cell's structure and function, ultimately resulting in the characteristics we associate with cancer, such as uncontrolled growth and metastasis.

Question 3: What role do structured water and intracellular gels play in cellular health?

Structured water and intracellular gels are crucial for cellular health, forming the foundation of life itself. The fourth phase of water, also called structured water, creates a gel-like matrix within cells that is essential for proper cellular function. This gel structure is responsible for maintaining the correct distribution of ions (particularly sodium and potassium) across cell membranes, which is vital for cellular energy production and overall function.

The integrity of the intracellular gel has a role in every important function carried out by the cell. When properly formed, it provides spatial orientation to proteins and DNA structures, facilitates energy generation, and acts as a receptor mechanism for hormones, neurotransmitters, and even thoughts and emotions. Disturbances in this gel structure, caused by toxins, radiation, or other factors, can lead to cellular dysfunction and diseases such as cancer.

EZ Water - Lies are Unbekoming

Question 4: How do mitochondrial dysfunction and the Warburg effect contribute to cancer?

Mitochondrial dysfunction is at the heart of cancer development. When mitochondria, the energy powerhouses of the cell, become damaged or dysfunctional, cells shift to an inefficient form of energy production called glycolysis. This shift, known as the Warburg effect, results in cells producing far less ATP (energy) than healthy cells. As a consequence, cancer cells require much more glucose to survive and function, leading to the characteristic increased glucose uptake seen in PET scans.

This energy deficit has far-reaching consequences. With insufficient energy, cells struggle to maintain proper ion balance, leading to a loss of cellular charge. This loss of charge causes cells to clump together, forming tumors. Additionally, the energy deficit affects cell division, leading to mistakes in chromosome separation and increased mutations. Thus, the Warburg effect explains both the formation of tumors and the genetic instability seen in cancer cells, positioning mitochondrial dysfunction as a primary driver of cancer.

Question 5: Why is the sodium-potassium balance important in cellular health?

The sodium-potassium balance is crucial for cellular health as it maintains the proper charge distribution across cell membranes. In a healthy cell, sodium is primarily found outside the cell while potassium is concentrated inside. This distribution creates an electrical gradient that is essential for energy production, nutrient transport, and overall cellular function. When this balance is disrupted, as in cancer cells, the cell loses its charge and becomes dysfunctional.

The maintenance of this sodium-potassium gradient is intimately tied to the structure of intracellular water. Properly structured water in the cell naturally excludes sodium and concentrates potassium, creating the necessary ion distribution without expending energy. This understanding challenges the conventional view of the sodium-potassium pump and highlights the importance of maintaining healthy intracellular gel structures for proper cellular function and disease prevention.

Question 6: What alternative cancer therapies show potential effectiveness?

Several alternative cancer therapies have shown potential effectiveness. These include the use of deuterium-depleted water, which has been associated with improved survival rates in clinical studies. Mistletoe therapy, particularly using Helixor preparations, has demonstrated benefits in quality of life improvement and, in some cases, tumor regression. Plant-based therapies such as turmeric, burdock root, and chaga mushroom have also shown promise in supporting cancer treatment.

Other potentially effective therapies include the use of cardiac glycosides like digitalis and strophanthus, which can help restore proper sodium-potassium balance in cells. NADH supplementation has shown positive results in some cancer cases. Additionally, therapies focused on improving the structure of intracellular water, such as Quinton plasma, may provide benefits.

Deutenomics - Lies are Unbekoming

Mistletoe - Lies are Unbekoming

Question 7: How might the ketogenic diet benefit cancer patients?

The ketogenic diet may benefit cancer patients by exploiting the metabolic inflexibility of cancer cells. While normal cells can use either glucose or fats for energy, cancer cells are largely dependent on glucose due to their dysfunctional mitochondria. By severely restricting carbohydrate intake and increasing fat consumption, the ketogenic diet aims to starve cancer cells of their primary fuel source while providing adequate energy for healthy cells.

However, the effectiveness of the ketogenic diet in cancer treatment is not straightforward. While the theory is sound, practical application has shown mixed results. One challenge is that even with severe carbohydrate restriction, blood glucose levels rarely drop low enough to significantly impact cancer cell growth. Nevertheless, a ketogenic approach may still offer benefits by reducing overall inflammation, improving insulin sensitivity, and potentially enhancing the effectiveness of other cancer therapies.

Question 8: What is deuterium-depleted water and how might it help in cancer treatment?

Deuterium-depleted water (DDW) is water that has been processed to contain less deuterium, a naturally occurring isotope of hydrogen, than is typically found in regular water. The rationale for using DDW in cancer treatment stems from the understanding that high levels of deuterium in cells can interfere with normal cellular functions, particularly mitochondrial energy production. By reducing deuterium levels in the body, DDW may help restore proper cellular function and energy production.

Clinical studies have shown promising results with DDW in cancer treatment. For example, women with advanced breast cancer who consumed DDW alongside standard treatment showed significantly longer survival times compared to those receiving standard treatment alone. Similar improvements in survival times have been observed in prostate cancer patients. While the exact mechanisms are still being studied, it's theorized that DDW helps by improving mitochondrial function, reducing rapid cell division, and enhancing the overall structure of intracellular water.

Question 9: Which plant and mushroom medicines show promise in cancer therapy?

Several plant and mushroom medicines have shown promise in cancer therapy. Chaga mushroom, traditionally used in Siberian folk medicine, has demonstrated potential in treating melanoma and other cancers. Its effectiveness is attributed to its high concentration of betulin, a compound with anti-cancer properties. Turmeric, particularly its active compound curcumin, has been extensively studied for its anti-cancer effects, showing potential in various types of cancer.

Other promising plant medicines include burdock root, which contains compounds that may help deprive tumors of glucose, and ashitaba, which contains chalcones that have shown potential in inhibiting cancer growth and metastasis. Mistletoe therapy, particularly using preparations from different host trees, has a long history of use in cancer treatment and has shown benefits in improving quality of life and, in some cases, tumor regression. These plant and mushroom medicines often work by supporting the body's natural healing processes and improving cellular health, rather than directly attacking cancer cells.

Question 10: How does nutrition quality impact cancer prevention and treatment?

Nutrition quality plays a crucial role in both cancer prevention and treatment. The focus is on consuming high-quality, nutrient-dense foods that support cellular health and function. This includes emphasizing pasture-raised animal products, biodynamic or beyond organic plant foods, and pure water. The quality of food is not just about its nutrient content, but also how it's grown, harvested, stored, and prepared.

Specific dietary recommendations for cancer prevention and treatment include consuming bone broth for its protein content that supports intracellular gel structure, eating a wide variety of vegetables including nutrient-dense wild and perennial plants, and incorporating fermented foods to support gut health. The diet should be low in carbohydrates and high in quality fats. Additionally, specific plants like turmeric, burdock root, and ashitaba are recommended for their potential anti-cancer properties. The overall goal is to provide the body with the nutrients it needs to maintain healthy cellular function and support natural healing processes.

Question 11: What role do electromagnetic fields (EMFs) play in cancer development?

Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from modern technologies such as computers, televisions, cell phones, and other electronic devices are increasingly recognized as potential contributors to cancer development. Research has shown a dose-dependent relationship between EMF exposure and cancer risk, particularly for brain cancers in children. EMFs are thought to interfere with the body's ability to form healthy intracellular gels, which are crucial for proper cellular function.

The mechanism by which EMFs contribute to cancer is linked to their effect on cellular water structure. Unlike natural energy sources like sunlight or earth's magnetic field, which help structure cellular water, non-native EMFs can disrupt this structuring process. This disruption can lead to cellular dysfunction, including impaired energy production and increased oxidative stress, potentially setting the stage for cancer development. As EMF exposure continues to increase with the proliferation of wireless technologies, addressing this issue is becoming increasingly important in cancer prevention strategies.

Interview with Roman S. Shapoval - Lies are Unbekoming

Question 12: How might energy healing and consciousness affect cancer treatment?

Energy healing and consciousness are proposed as potential avenues for cancer treatment based on the understanding that human consciousness is a fundamental force in the universe. This perspective, supported by concepts from quantum physics, suggests that consciousness can influence physical reality, including the state of our bodies. In the context of cancer treatment, this could mean using focused consciousness, through practices like meditation or prayer, to positively influence cellular health and function.

The potential of consciousness in healing is exemplified by the reported healings at places like Lourdes, where people have experienced seemingly miraculous recoveries. While the mechanisms are not fully understood, it's proposed that consciousness could help restore the proper structure of intracellular water, which is crucial for cellular health. Some researchers suggest that developing techniques to harness the power of consciousness could be a significant breakthrough in cancer treatment, potentially offering a non-invasive way to support the body's natural healing processes.

Question 13: What is the history and effectiveness of mistletoe therapy for cancer?

Mistletoe therapy for cancer has a history dating back over a hundred years, with extensive clinical usage and research supporting its effectiveness. Mistletoe extracts have been shown to improve quality of life in cancer patients, extend survival times in some cases of advanced cancer, and occasionally lead to remissions. The therapy is particularly well-studied in Europe, where it's widely used as a complementary cancer treatment.

The effectiveness of mistletoe therapy is attributed to several factors. It stimulates the immune system, can induce fever (which is beneficial for cancer treatment), and contains compounds that directly affect cancer cells. Different preparations of mistletoe, often based on the host tree from which the mistletoe is harvested, are used for different types of cancer. While mistletoe therapy is not a cure-all, it has demonstrated significant benefits with minimal side effects, making it a valuable addition to comprehensive cancer treatment protocols.

Question 14: How might NADH supplements be used in cancer treatment?

NADH (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Hydride) supplements show potential in cancer treatment due to their role in cellular energy production. NADH is the biological form of hydrogen in our bodies and is crucial for mitochondrial function. In cancer cells, where mitochondrial dysfunction is common, NADH supplementation may help restore proper energy production and cellular function.

Clinical experiences with NADH supplementation in cancer patients have shown promising results. In studies conducted by Dr. George Birkmayer, NADH supplementation was associated with tumor regression in various types of cancer, including prostate, breast, and lung cancers. The proposed mechanism is that NADH helps cells produce more ATP and intracellular water, potentially reversing some of the metabolic dysfunctions associated with cancer. However, more research is needed to fully understand the optimal use of NADH in cancer treatment.

Question 15: Are cancer screening programs effective?

The effectiveness of cancer screening programs is a subject of debate. While early detection through screening seems intuitively beneficial, studies have shown that many screening programs do not significantly improve overall mortality rates. For example, mammography screening for breast cancer has been found to have no clear overall survival benefit, despite increasing the number of detected cancers.

One of the key issues with cancer screening is overdiagnosis – the detection of cancers that would never have caused symptoms or death if left undetected. This can lead to unnecessary treatments that carry their own risks and side effects. Additionally, screening tests often preferentially detect slower-growing, less aggressive cancers, while missing the faster-growing, more dangerous ones. These factors suggest that the benefits of widespread cancer screening may be overstated, and that a more nuanced approach to early detection may be necessary.

Mammography Screening: The Great Hoax - Lies are Unbekoming

Question 16: What role do fever and hyperthermia play in cancer treatment?

Fever and hyperthermia play a significant role in cancer treatment by stimulating the body's immune response and potentially directly damaging cancer cells. Historically, it was observed that some cancer patients experienced remission following a high fever from an infection. This led to the development of therapies like Coley's toxins, which deliberately induced fever as a cancer treatment.

In modern cancer therapy, hyperthermia (artificially induced high body temperature) is sometimes used as a complementary treatment. It's believed to work by enhancing the effectiveness of other treatments like radiation and chemotherapy, as well as by directly damaging cancer cells, which are more sensitive to heat than normal cells. Additionally, fever and hyperthermia may help "cleanse" the intracellular gels, potentially restoring proper cellular function. This understanding has led to the incorporation of therapies that induce controlled fever or heat, such as certain mistletoe preparations and sauna therapy, in some alternative cancer treatment protocols.

Question 17: Why is detoxification important in cancer therapy?

Detoxification is considered important in cancer therapy because it aids in removing toxins that can interfere with cellular function and contribute to cancer development. The accumulation of toxins in cells can distort the structure of intracellular gels, leading to dysfunction in energy production, ion balance, and other crucial cellular processes. By supporting the body's natural detoxification processes, it's believed that cellular health can be improved, potentially aiding in cancer prevention and treatment.

Various detoxification methods are used in alternative cancer therapies. One common approach is the use of coffee enemas, which are thought to stimulate bile flow and enhance liver detoxification. Other methods include dietary changes to support liver function, the use of specific supplements or herbs known for their detoxifying properties, and practices like sauna therapy to promote sweating. The goal of these detoxification strategies is to reduce the toxic burden on the body, allowing cells to function more optimally and potentially enhancing the effectiveness of other cancer treatments.

Question 18: How might cardiac glycosides be used in cancer treatment?

Cardiac glycosides, such as those derived from digitalis (foxglove) and strophanthus plants, show potential in cancer treatment due to their ability to influence the sodium-potassium balance in cells. These compounds can help restore the proper distribution of sodium and potassium across cell membranes, which is often disrupted in cancer cells. By doing so, they may help reestablish the normal charge and function of cells.

Research has shown that cancer patients taking digitalis preparations had better outcomes than those who did not. For example, a long-term study found a lower death rate from breast cancer among patients on digitalis treatment. The mechanism is thought to involve blocking cell proliferation and inducing apoptosis (programmed cell death) in cancer cells. While more research is needed, cardiac glycosides represent a promising area of investigation in cancer therapy, potentially offering a way to address the fundamental ionic imbalances associated with cancer.

Question 19: What is Quinton plasma and how might it benefit overall health?

Quinton plasma is a seawater extract developed by French physiologist René Quinton in the early 20th century. It's harvested from specific areas of the ocean with natural vortexes and then cold-filtered to preserve its unique properties. Quinton plasma is considered a form of "structured" water supplement, containing a balance of minerals that closely mirrors the composition of human blood and extracellular fluids.

The potential health benefits of Quinton plasma are thought to stem from its ability to support proper cellular function and mineral balance in the body. It has been used to treat a variety of conditions, including dehydration, immune dysfunction, and chronic diseases. In the context of cancer and overall health, Quinton plasma may help restore the proper mineral balance and structure of intracellular water, potentially improving cellular function and supporting the body's natural healing processes. While not specifically a cancer treatment, it's considered a foundational supplement for maintaining overall health and cellular integrity.

Question 20: How do spiritual and esoteric concepts relate to cancer healing?

Spiritual and esoteric concepts are integrated into some approaches to cancer healing, based on the idea that health involves more than just physical processes. These concepts often emphasize the role of consciousness, life force, or what Rudolf Steiner called the "etheric body" in health and disease. The premise is that cancer represents a disturbance not just in physical matter, but in these non-physical aspects of our being as well.

From this perspective, healing cancer may involve addressing these spiritual or energetic aspects alongside physical treatments. This could include practices like meditation, prayer, or energy healing techniques. The goal is to restore balance and vitality to the whole person, not just eliminate physical symptoms. While these concepts are not typically part of conventional medicine, they form an important part of many holistic and alternative approaches to cancer treatment, offering a broader framework for understanding health and healing.

Question 21: What is the history of cancer research and treatment approaches?

The history of cancer research and treatment has seen significant shifts over the past century. In the early 20th century, cancer was relatively rare, and treatments were limited. The modern era of cancer research began in earnest in the 1970s with the "War on Cancer," which focused heavily on understanding the genetic basis of cancer. This led to the development of the oncogene theory, which posited that cancer was primarily caused by mutations in specific genes.

Over the decades, billions of dollars have been invested in cancer research, leading to advancements in treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted therapies. However, progress in improving overall cancer outcomes has been slower than hoped. In recent years, there's been growing interest in alternative approaches, including metabolic theories of cancer, immunotherapy, and holistic treatments. This history reflects an ongoing struggle to understand and effectively treat a complex disease, with evolving theories and approaches as new evidence emerges.

Question 22: What are the limitations of conventional cancer treatments?

Conventional cancer treatments, primarily surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, have significant limitations. While these treatments can be effective in removing or shrinking tumors, they often come with severe side effects that can greatly impact a patient's quality of life. Chemotherapy, for instance, can damage healthy cells along with cancer cells, leading to complications like immune suppression, nausea, and fatigue.

Moreover, these treatments often fail to address the underlying causes of cancer, focusing instead on eliminating visible tumors. This can lead to recurrence if cancer stem cells or circulating tumor cells remain. Additionally, some cancers develop resistance to chemotherapy over time, reducing its effectiveness. The limited success of conventional treatments in improving long-term survival rates for many types of advanced cancer highlights the need for new approaches that address cancer at a more fundamental level, such as targeting cancer metabolism or enhancing the body's natural healing processes.

Chemotherapy - Lies are Unbekoming

Question 23: How does ATP contribute to cellular function and cancer development?

ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) plays a crucial role in cellular function and its disruption is central to cancer development. Contrary to common belief, ATP's primary role is not as an energy source, but as a molecule that helps structure intracellular water into a gel-like state. This structured water is essential for proper cellular function, including maintaining the correct distribution of ions across cell membranes and facilitating proper protein folding and DNA expression.

In cancer cells, the production of ATP is often impaired due to mitochondrial dysfunction. This leads to a cascade of problems: without sufficient ATP, cells cannot maintain proper intracellular gel structure, leading to disruptions in ion balance, energy production, and cellular organization. This dysfunction is a key factor in the transformation of normal cells into cancer cells. Understanding ATP's role in maintaining cellular structure and function offers new insights into cancer development and potential treatment approaches that focus on restoring proper cellular energetics and organization.

Question 24: What is the etheric body or life force and how does it relate to health?

The etheric body or life force is a concept found in various esoteric and holistic health traditions, including anthroposophical medicine. It's described as a non-physical aspect of living organisms that animates and organizes physical matter. In the context of human health, the etheric body is thought to be the formative force that maintains the structure and function of our physical bodies, particularly through its influence on water.

This life force is seen as the organizing principle behind the structured water in our cells. When the etheric body is strong and balanced, it's believed to maintain proper cellular function and overall health. Disturbances in the etheric body are thought to precede physical illness, including cancer. From this perspective, healing involves not just addressing physical symptoms, but also supporting and strengthening the etheric body or life force. This concept underlies many alternative and holistic healing approaches, which aim to work with these subtle energies to promote health and healing.

Question 25: What are Rife and Prioré devices and their potential in cancer treatment?

Rife and Prioré devices are experimental electromagnetic therapy devices developed in the 20th century for cancer treatment. The Rife machine, created by Royal Rife in the 1930s, used specific electromagnetic frequencies to destroy cancer-causing microorganisms. Rife claimed to be able to observe these organisms with a specially designed microscope and then determine frequencies that would destroy them without harming healthy cells.

The Prioré device, developed by Antoine Prioré in the 1960s, used a combination of magnetic fields and plasma waves to reportedly treat cancer in animals. Both devices were based on the idea that cancer could be treated using specific electromagnetic frequencies or fields.

Question 26: How are coffee enemas used in cancer therapy?

Coffee enemas are a common component of some alternative cancer therapies, particularly the Gerson therapy. The procedure involves introducing coffee into the colon rectally, where it's held for a short period before being expelled. The primary rationale for using coffee enemas in cancer therapy is to enhance detoxification, particularly by stimulating bile flow from the liver and gallbladder.

Proponents argue that coffee enemas can help remove toxins from the body, reduce inflammation, and potentially support the immune system. The caffeine and other compounds in coffee are thought to be absorbed through the intestinal wall, stimulating the liver to increase bile production and excretion of toxins.

Question 27: What role do fasting and intermittent fasting play in cancer treatment?

Fasting and intermittent fasting are gaining attention in cancer treatment due to their potential to enhance the body's ability to fight cancer and improve the effectiveness of conventional treatments. These approaches are based on the understanding that cancer cells are more dependent on glucose for energy than normal cells. By restricting food intake, particularly carbohydrates, fasting may help "starve" cancer cells while normal cells can adapt to using alternative fuel sources like ketones.

Intermittent fasting, where eating is restricted to certain hours of the day, is thought to trigger cellular repair processes and enhance immune function.

Interview with Leslie Dennis Taylor - Lies are Unbekoming

Question 28: Why is bone broth important in cancer nutrition?

Bone broth is considered important in cancer nutrition due to its unique nutritional profile and potential benefits for cellular health. Rich in easily digestible proteins, particularly collagen and gelatin, bone broth provides the building blocks for healthy intracellular gels. These proteins are thought to support the structure of the extracellular matrix and potentially aid in maintaining proper cellular function.

Additionally, bone broth contains a variety of minerals in forms that are easily absorbed by the body. These nutrients may support overall health and potentially help counteract some of the nutritional deficiencies that can occur during cancer treatment. The gelatin in bone broth is also thought to support gut health, which is increasingly recognized as important in overall health and immune function. While not a cure for cancer, bone broth is often included in holistic cancer nutrition plans as a supportive food that may help maintain strength, support healing, and potentially enhance the effectiveness of other treatments.

Question 29: How can fermented foods aid in cancer prevention and treatment?

Fermented foods are believed to play a role in cancer prevention and treatment through their impact on gut health and overall immune function. These foods, which include items like sauerkraut, kefir, and miso, are rich in beneficial bacteria (probiotics) and compounds produced during the fermentation process. The diverse microbiome supported by regular consumption of fermented foods is thought to contribute to a stronger immune system, which is crucial in both preventing and fighting cancer.

Furthermore, some fermented foods have been found to contain compounds with potential anti-cancer properties. For example, certain fermented soy products have been associated with lower rates of some cancers in population studies. The process of fermentation can also increase the bioavailability of nutrients in foods, potentially enhancing their health benefits. While fermented foods are not a standalone treatment for cancer, they are often recommended as part of a comprehensive nutritional approach to support overall health and potentially enhance the body's natural defense mechanisms against cancer.

Question 30: What is the role of melatonin in cancer therapy?

Melatonin, a hormone naturally produced in the body, is gaining attention in cancer therapy due to its multiple potential benefits. Primarily known for its role in regulating sleep-wake cycles, melatonin also has strong antioxidant properties and can influence various cellular processes relevant to cancer. Research has shown that melatonin may help improve the effectiveness of conventional cancer treatments while reducing their side effects.

In cancer therapy, melatonin is thought to work through several mechanisms. It may help induce apoptosis (programmed cell death) in cancer cells, inhibit angiogenesis (the formation of new blood vessels that feed tumors), and enhance the immune system's ability to fight cancer. Additionally, melatonin's sleep-promoting effects may support overall health and healing during cancer treatment. Some studies have shown improved survival rates and quality of life in cancer patients using high-dose melatonin supplementation alongside conventional treatments.

Question 31: How might high-dose vitamin C be used in cancer treatment?

High-dose vitamin C is being explored as a potential complementary treatment for cancer. When given in high doses, particularly intravenously, vitamin C can act as a pro-oxidant, generating hydrogen peroxide which is toxic to cancer cells. Normal cells have mechanisms to protect against this effect, but cancer cells are often more vulnerable, making high-dose vitamin C potentially selective in its toxicity.

In addition to its potential direct effects on cancer cells, high-dose vitamin C may enhance the effectiveness of some chemotherapy drugs and radiation therapy. It's also thought to support immune function and improve quality of life for cancer patients by reducing treatment-related side effects. While intravenous administration has been the primary method studied, newer liposomal forms of oral vitamin C are showing promise in achieving similarly high blood levels.

Question 32: Why is limiting carbohydrate intake important for cancer patients?

Limiting carbohydrate intake is considered important for cancer patients due to the unique metabolic characteristics of cancer cells. Most cancer cells rely heavily on glucose for energy, a phenomenon known as the Warburg effect. By restricting carbohydrate intake, the primary source of glucose in the diet, the goal is to potentially "starve" cancer cells while normal cells can adapt to using alternative fuel sources like ketones from fat metabolism.

A low-carbohydrate diet, particularly a ketogenic diet, may also help reduce insulin and insulin-like growth factor levels in the body, which can promote cancer growth. Additionally, a lower carbohydrate intake may help mitigate the inflammation and oxidative stress associated with high blood sugar levels, creating a less favorable environment for cancer growth.

Question 33: How do emotions and consciousness influence cancer development and healing?

Emotions and consciousness are increasingly recognized as important factors in cancer development and healing, reflecting a holistic understanding of health that goes beyond purely physical factors. Chronic stress and negative emotional states are thought to potentially contribute to cancer development by weakening the immune system and altering hormonal balance. Conversely, positive emotional states and a sense of purpose may support healing and enhance the body's natural defense mechanisms.

The influence of consciousness on health is a more complex and controversial topic. Some perspectives, drawing on concepts from quantum physics, suggest that consciousness can directly influence physical reality, including cellular health. Practices like meditation, which cultivate certain states of consciousness, have been shown to have measurable effects on the body, including reducing inflammation and enhancing immune function. While the exact mechanisms are not fully understood, addressing emotional well-being and exploring consciousness-based approaches are often included in holistic cancer treatment protocols, complementing physical treatments to support overall healing and well-being.

Question 34: What potential do prayer and meditation have in cancer treatment?

Prayer and meditation are increasingly being explored for their potential benefits in cancer treatment, reflecting a growing recognition of the mind-body connection in health. These practices are thought to potentially influence healing through several mechanisms. They can reduce stress and promote relaxation, which may support immune function and overall well-being. Meditation, in particular, has been shown to have measurable effects on the body, including reducing inflammation and potentially influencing gene expression.

Prayer and meditation can harness the power of consciousness to directly influence healing. In practical terms, prayer and meditation can also provide emotional and spiritual support during the challenging journey of cancer treatment.

Question 35: Why is individualized treatment important in cancer therapy?

Individualized treatment is crucial in cancer therapy because cancer is not a single disease, but a complex group of diseases that can vary significantly between individuals. Even cancers of the same type can behave differently in different people due to factors like genetic makeup, overall health status, and environmental influences. Tailoring treatment to the individual takes into account these variations, potentially improving treatment effectiveness and reducing unnecessary side effects.

An individualized approach also recognizes that healing involves more than just targeting cancer cells. It considers the whole person, including their physical condition, emotional state, lifestyle, and personal preferences. This holistic view allows for the integration of complementary therapies that may enhance overall well-being and support the body's natural healing processes. By customizing treatment plans, healthcare providers can address the unique needs and circumstances of each patient, potentially improving both treatment outcomes and quality of life during the cancer journey.

Question 36: How do environmental toxins contribute to cancer development?

Environmental toxins play a significant role in cancer development by interfering with cellular function and damaging DNA. These toxins can come from various sources, including industrial chemicals, pesticides, air and water pollution, and even some consumer products. When exposed to these toxins, cells may experience oxidative stress, inflammation, and direct DNA damage, all of which can contribute to the initiation and progression of cancer.

Some environmental toxins, known as carcinogens, have been directly linked to specific types of cancer. For example, asbestos exposure is associated with mesothelioma, while certain pesticides have been linked to various cancers. Other toxins may act as endocrine disruptors, interfering with hormonal balance and potentially promoting hormone-sensitive cancers. The cumulative effect of long-term exposure to multiple toxins, even at low levels, is a growing concern in cancer research. Reducing exposure to environmental toxins through lifestyle choices and advocating for stricter environmental regulations are important strategies in cancer prevention.

Question 37: What benefits might sauna therapy offer in cancer treatment?

Sauna therapy is being explored for its potential benefits in cancer treatment, based on the understanding that controlled hyperthermia can have positive effects on the body. The primary mechanism is thought to be the induction of a artificial fever, which can stimulate the immune system and potentially make cancer cells more vulnerable to other treatments. The heat stress from sauna use may also trigger cellular repair mechanisms and promote the elimination of toxins through sweating.

Additionally, sauna therapy may help mitigate some side effects of cancer treatments. It can promote relaxation, reduce pain and muscle tension, and improve circulation. Some studies suggest that sauna use may help reduce fatigue and improve quality of life for cancer patients.

Question 38: Which specific vegetables and powders are recommended in cancer nutrition?

In cancer nutrition, a variety of vegetables and plant-based powders are recommended for their potential anti-cancer properties and overall health benefits. Some key recommendations include:

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, which contain compounds that may help prevent cancer growth. Dark leafy greens such as spinach and kale, rich in antioxidants and nutrients. Allium vegetables like garlic and onions, known for their immune-boosting properties. Turmeric powder, which contains curcumin, a compound with potential anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects. Ashitaba powder, rich in chalcones that may inhibit cancer growth. Burdock root powder, traditionally used in cancer treatment for its potential detoxifying properties. Chaga mushroom powder, known for its immune-modulating and potential anti-cancer effects.

These foods are valued for their high nutrient density, antioxidant content, and potential to support the body's natural defense mechanisms against cancer.

Question 39: How does sleep impact cancer prevention and treatment?

Sleep plays a crucial role in both cancer prevention and treatment. Adequate, quality sleep is essential for maintaining a strong immune system, which is the body's first line of defense against cancer. During sleep, the body repairs DNA damage, produces cytokines (proteins crucial for immune function), and regulates hormones like melatonin, which has antioxidant properties and may inhibit tumor growth.

Chronic sleep deprivation or disruption of the circadian rhythm has been linked to an increased risk of certain cancers. For cancer patients, poor sleep can negatively impact treatment outcomes and quality of life. It can exacerbate fatigue, a common side effect of cancer treatments, and may affect the body's ability to heal and respond to therapies. Improving sleep quality through good sleep hygiene, stress reduction techniques, and sometimes melatonin supplementation is often recommended as part of a comprehensive cancer care approach.

Why We Sleep - Lies are Unbekoming

Question 40: What role does the heart play in overall health and cancer prevention?

The heart plays a crucial role in overall health and may have implications for cancer prevention beyond its primary function of pumping blood. From a holistic perspective, the heart is seen as more than just a physical organ; it's considered a center of consciousness and emotional well-being. Emotional stress and negative emotions, which are often "felt" in the heart, can impact overall health and potentially contribute to conditions that may increase cancer risk.

Physically, a healthy cardiovascular system ensures proper blood flow and oxygenation to all cells in the body, which is crucial for maintaining cellular health and preventing the conditions that may lead to cancer development. Additionally, some research suggests that certain heart medications, such as cardiac glycosides, may have potential anti-cancer effects. While the direct link between heart health and cancer prevention is still being studied, maintaining good cardiovascular health through diet, exercise, and stress management is considered beneficial for overall health and may contribute to reducing cancer risk.

I appreciate you being here.

