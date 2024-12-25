This recent paper by Pollack rings true to me.

Put simply, Pollack is making the following points:

Instead of breathing in oxygen gas molecules as we've always thought, Pollack suggests our lungs are actually stealing electrons (electrical charges) from oxygen in the air. Think of oxygen as a delivery truck carrying valuable electrons. When we breathe, our lungs don't take the whole truck (oxygen molecule) - they just unload the cargo (electrons).

These electrons are then picked up by our red blood cells, which act like delivery vans distributing the electrons throughout our body where cells need them for energy. This explains why fish can live in deep water with very little oxygen - they've figured out how to get electrons directly from water instead of air.

It's a bit like the difference between having to transport gasoline (oxygen molecules) versus just transmitting electricity (electrons). Pollack thinks our bodies work more like electrical systems than chemical ones, making breathing a way to harvest electricity rather than collect gas.

This obviously makes me think about childhood vaccines.

Childhood vaccines often include small amounts of aluminum compounds as adjuvants, which “help” the immune system mount a stronger response. From a bioenergetic perspective, aluminum can bind to red blood cells (RBCs) and neutralize some of the negative charge they need to repel each other and efficiently transport electrons. Disrupting this charge balance may slow blood flow and reduce the delivery of both electrons and oxygen to tissues.

Aluminum can also bind with enzymes and proteins, leading to potential changes in how RBCs manage electron transfer. Over time, this electropositive influence can place extra strain on detoxification pathways and increase the overall demand for electrons in the body. Research on aluminum’s accumulation and toxicity (Shaw CA, Seneff S, et al. “Aluminum in the central nervous system (CNS): Toxicity in humans and animals, vaccine adjuvants, and autoimmunity.” Immunologic Research (2013)) underpins concerns that even small amounts, when repeatedly introduced, may disrupt normal bioenergetic processes.

With thanks to Gerald Pollack.

Analogy

Think of your body as a massive collection of tiny electronic devices, similar to cell phones that need constant charging. In the traditional view, we thought of breathing like filling up gas tanks with oxygen - moving actual gas molecules around the body to power these devices.

However, this new theory suggests that breathing works more like a wireless charging system. Just as your phone doesn't need the actual electricity from the power plant to flow into it (it just needs the energy transfer), your body might not need actual oxygen molecules to travel through it. Instead, the lungs act like a charging station, extracting electrons (electrical charge) from oxygen molecules in the air. Your red blood cells work like little battery packs, collecting these electrons in the lungs and distributing them throughout your body where needed.

This explains why fish can survive in deep water with little oxygen - they're essentially using a different "charging adapter" that can pull electrons directly from water instead of air. It's like how your phone can charge from different power sources (wall outlet, car charger, portable battery pack) as long as it gets the electricity it needs.

Just as you don't have to understand the complex physics of electricity to charge your phone, your body doesn't need to move actual oxygen molecules around - it just needs the electrons that oxygen can provide. This new perspective suggests we're not so much air-breathing creatures as we are electron-harvesting beings.

Is it oxygen, or electrons, that our respiratory system delivers?

12-point summary

Fundamental Challenge to Traditional Model: The conventional understanding of respiratory gas exchange cannot adequately explain why oxygen passes through alveolar membranes while nitrogen, despite being smaller and more abundant, cannot. This paradox suggests our basic understanding of respiration needs revision. Alternative Mechanism: Rather than transporting oxygen molecules, the respiratory system may primarily function to extract electrons from oxygen. This explains the selective nature of gas transport and provides a more direct connection between respiration and cellular energy needs. Hemoglobin's True Role: Instead of carrying oxygen molecules, hemoglobin may function as an electron carrier, switching between positively charged (electron-accepting) and negatively charged (electron-loaded) states. This explains its color changes and oxidation tendencies. Capillary Design Purpose: The seemingly inefficient design of capillaries being narrower than red blood cells serves to ensure tight contact for electron transfer, while their sparse distribution around alveoli is sufficient for electrical rather than gas transfer needs. Deep-Sea Evidence: The survival of deep-sea fish in oxygen-poor environments through electron extraction from water, rather than oxygen usage, provides compelling evidence that electron transfer, not oxygen transport, is fundamental to respiration. Seawater Experiments: Quinton's dramatic experiments showing survival after blood replacement with seawater suggest that electron availability, rather than oxygen-carrying capacity, is crucial for maintaining life. Blood Substitute Insight: The effectiveness of perfluorocarbon blood substitutes can be explained by their high electronegativity rather than oxygen-carrying capacity, supporting the electron transfer model. Cellular Water Structure: The discovery of EZ (exclusion zone) water in cells provides a mechanism for storing and utilizing electrons, creating a direct link between respiratory electron delivery and cellular function. Phase Transitions: Cellular work is powered by phase transitions involving electron movement, suggesting a direct connection between respiratory electron delivery and cellular activity. Natural Examples: Fish gill function and the presence of nitric oxide in exhaled breath provide natural evidence of electron-based respiratory processes. Experimental Validation: The theory can be tested through specific experiments measuring electrical charges in expired air and examining plasma oxygen content, offering clear ways to validate or refute the hypothesis. Broader Implications: This model suggests biological systems function primarily as electrical rather than chemical machines, potentially revolutionizing our understanding of physiology and medical treatment approaches.

Some thoughts

Gerald Pollock’s theory suggests that atmospheric oxygen serves as a direct source of negatively charged electrons for red blood cells (RBCs). In this view, each oxygen molecule donates two or more electrons, which RBCs then transport throughout the body. The oxygen itself remains in the lungs, and the oxygen exhaled carries a more positive charge than what was inhaled. This perspective ties into bioenergetic medicine by emphasizing that our bodies are continuously harvesting electrons not just from inhaled oxygen, but also through the skin (grounding) and intestines (food). The goal is to maintain a balanced negative charge (approximately -25 millivolts, or a pH near 7.44) to support optimal cellular function.

A core element of Pollock’s idea is that RBCs require a strong negative charge to repel from endothelial surfaces, ensuring efficient blood flow. When carbon monoxide donates only one electron, it may neutralize RBCs instead of fully charging them. The result is a collapse of this zeta potential and a buildup of traffic in capillaries, potentially explaining why carbon monoxide is so deadly. If alveoli become clogged or lose function, the continuous supply of electrons from the lungs would diminish, weakening overall energy delivery to cells.

Lung capacity emerges as a primary indicator of overall health by governing how much negative charge RBCs can acquire and transport. As lung function declines, so does the body’s total energy supply, accelerating chronic conditions. There are proposals that an implanted electrode could supplement the body’s negative charge, bypassing the lungs if necessary and theoretically preserving blood pH. This technology, if successful, might reduce dependence on oxygen intake and even open the door to underwater respiration without scuba gear.

Grounding, structured water, and bioenergetic devices (such as Tennant’s Transducer) all tie into this concept of restoring or maintaining adequate negative charge. Pollock’s work resonates with earlier ideas (such as Tilden’s notion of “nerve energy”) by reframing much of biology and medicine around the simple yet powerful concept of electron flow. Sources that explore these concepts include Gerald Pollack’s investigations into water structure (Pollack GH. The Fourth Phase of Water: Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor. Ebner & Sons, 2013) and Dr. Jerry Tennant’s discussions on voltage in healing. This perspective champions a bioenergetic foundation of health and suggests that maintaining strong electron flow is critical for longevity and vitality.

25 Questions & Answers

Question 1: Why does the traditional understanding of respiratory gas exchange face challenges in explaining selective gas passage?

The conventional model struggles to explain why oxygen can pass through alveolar membranes while nitrogen, despite being smaller and more abundant, cannot. This selective passage presents a paradox, as certain toxic gases larger than nitrogen, such as fluorine and chlorine, can also pass through these membranes, indicating that molecular size alone cannot explain the selective nature of gas transport.

The diffusion-based explanation faces further complications when considering that gases form bubbles in liquids, raising questions about how these bubbles could pass through continuous membranes. The dissolution of oxygen in membrane water has been proposed as an alternative, but the extremely low solubility of oxygen in water (approximately 10 molecules per million) makes this mechanism quantitatively insufficient to support life.

Question 2: How does the electron transfer hypothesis differ fundamentally from the conventional oxygen-based respiration model?

Instead of whole oxygen molecules passing through alveolar membranes, the electron transfer hypothesis proposes that only electrons extracted from oxygen molecules make the journey. These electrons are then transported by hemoglobin through the bloodstream directly to tissues where they support metabolism. This mechanism eliminates the need to explain how gas molecules physically traverse membrane barriers.

The proposed model suggests that oxygen serves primarily as an electron donor rather than a respiratory gas. This fundamental shift in understanding transforms the respiratory system from a gas exchange mechanism to an electron harvesting system, where oxygen's high electronegativity makes it an ideal electron source, but not the essential component itself.

Question 3: What role does electrical charge play in the proposed new model of respiration?

Electrical charge serves as the primary driver of respiratory function, with oxygen's high electronegativity making it an excellent electron donor. The model suggests that positively charged hemoglobin draws electrons from oxygen molecules across the alveolar-capillary interface, creating a direct electrical transfer rather than a gas exchange process.

This electrical mechanism explains various observed phenomena, including the selective nature of gas passage and the requirement for tight contact between red blood cells and capillary walls. The transfer of electrons rather than molecules provides a more streamlined explanation for how respiratory products reach their cellular destinations and support metabolic processes.

Question 4: Why can't nitrogen pass through alveolar membranes despite being smaller than oxygen?

The inability of nitrogen to pass through alveolar membranes, despite its smaller size and greater atmospheric abundance, challenges traditional size-based diffusion models. In the electron transfer hypothesis, this selectivity makes sense because nitrogen lacks oxygen's strong electronegativity and thus cannot participate in the electron donation process that characterizes true respiratory function.

The fact that nitrogen remains excluded even during deep breathing, when alveolar pores would presumably be more open, further supports an electron-based rather than size-based selection mechanism. This observation aligns with the idea that respiratory gas selection depends on electrical properties rather than physical characteristics.

Question 5: How does the proposed electron-based mechanism explain the passage of toxic gases?

The electron-based mechanism explains toxic gas passage through the alveolar membrane based on the gases' electrical properties rather than their size. Halogens like fluorine and chlorine, despite being larger than nitrogen, can pass through because they interact with the electron transfer system, potentially disrupting normal electron flow patterns.

This electrical interaction explanation provides a more consistent model for understanding why certain gases can traverse the alveolar barrier while others cannot. Rather than relying on physical characteristics like molecular size, the model suggests that a gas's ability to participate in electron transfer determines its passage through respiratory membranes.

Question 6: What are the two distinct states of hemoglobin and how do they relate to electrical charge?

Hemoglobin exists in two well-documented forms: the T form, associated with low pH and positive charge, and the R form, associated with high pH and negative charge. These states correlate with hemoglobin's ability to first attract electrons from oxygen and then deliver them to tissues, creating a cycle of electron acceptance and donation.

These distinct charge states enable hemoglobin to function as an electron carrier rather than merely an oxygen transporter. The positive T form attracts electrons from oxygen at the alveolar interface, while the resulting R form carries these electrons through the bloodstream until they can be delivered to tissues, whereupon the molecule returns to its positive T state.

Question 7: Why are capillaries narrower than red blood cells, and how does this support the electron transfer theory?

Capillaries in healthy young adults measure only 3-4 micrometers in diameter, notably smaller than the 6-7 micrometer diameter of red blood cells. This forced squeeze ensures intimate contact between red blood cells and capillary walls, creating optimal conditions for electron transfer across the alveolar-capillary interface.

The energy expenditure required to force red blood cells through these narrow vessels, rather than being an inefficient design, serves a crucial purpose in the electron transfer model. The tight contact eliminates potential insulating gaps and maximizes electrical conductance, particularly through the highly conductive surfactant layer lining the alveolus.

Question 8: How does hemoglobin's oxidation tendency support the electron transfer hypothesis?

Hemoglobin's natural tendency to oxidize, often considered problematic for blood storage, actually supports its proposed role as an electron carrier. This oxidation tendency demonstrates hemoglobin's ability to readily release electrons, a crucial characteristic for delivering electrons to tissues after acquiring them from oxygen at the alveolar interface.

The preference for losing electrons in pairs rather than singly aligns with the observation that toxic electron-donating gases like hydrogen sulfide cannot substitute for oxygen. This suggests that the respiratory process requires the transfer of multiple electrons simultaneously, a capability that oxygen possesses but single-electron donors lack.

Question 9: What explains the color difference between arterial and venous blood in the electron model?

The distinctive color difference between red arterial blood and purple venous blood reflects hemoglobin's different charge states rather than oxygen content. The color change corresponds to hemoglobin's transition between its electron-rich and electron-depleted states as it performs its electron transport function.

This interpretation challenges the traditional explanation of color differences being due to oxygen saturation levels. Instead, it suggests that the color changes directly reflect hemoglobin's electrical state, providing visible evidence of its role in electron transport rather than gas transport.

Question 10: Why is the sparseness of capillaries around alveoli significant to the proposed theory?

The relatively sparse distribution of capillaries around alveoli, which seems inefficient for gas exchange, makes more sense in an electron transfer model. Since electron transfer can occur more efficiently than gas diffusion, fewer points of contact between capillaries and alveoli are needed to achieve adequate electron harvesting from oxygen.

This apparent design limitation in the traditional gas exchange model becomes a logical feature in the electron transfer hypothesis. The arrangement provides sufficient electrical contact points while minimizing the energy cost of maintaining extensive capillary networks, suggesting an optimized rather than compromised design.

Question 11: How do deep-sea fish survive with limited oxygen, and what does this suggest about respiration?

Deep-sea fish thrive in oxygen-poor environments by extracting electrons directly from water rather than relying on dissolved oxygen. When water passes through their gills, it becomes more acidic (positively charged) upon exit, indicating that the gills have extracted negative charges (electrons) from the water molecules.

This mechanism explains why fish cannot survive in air despite abundant oxygen - they lack the machinery to extract electrons from oxygen gas, having evolved to obtain electrons from water instead. This alternative electron-harvesting strategy supports the broader hypothesis that respiration fundamentally involves electron transfer rather than oxygen transport.

Question 12: What significance do Quinton's seawater experiments have for the electron transfer theory?

Quinton's experiments demonstrated that dogs could survive after having their blood replaced with seawater, despite the dramatic reduction in hemoglobin concentration. These dramatic findings suggest that the critical respiratory component isn't oxygen-carrying capacity but rather the ability to deliver electrons to tissues, which the negatively charged components of seawater could provide.

The dogs' recovery from near-death states following seawater infusion indicates that traditional oxygen transport via hemoglobin may not be as essential as previously thought. Instead, the electrically conductive properties of seawater might have provided an alternative electron delivery system to sustain cellular function.

Question 13: Why do perfluorocarbons work effectively as blood substitutes according to the new theory?

Perfluorocarbons' effectiveness as blood substitutes can be explained by their high electronegativity, which exceeds even that of oxygen. Their strong electron-attracting properties make them capable of serving as electron carriers in the absence of hemoglobin, suggesting that their success isn't due to oxygen-carrying capacity but rather their ability to participate in electron transport.

This interpretation aligns with the electron transfer hypothesis by demonstrating that substances with strong electron-attracting properties can substitute for hemoglobin's function, regardless of their gas-carrying capabilities. The focus shifts from gas transport to electron management as the critical factor in maintaining tissue viability.

Question 14: How does the fish gill mechanism support the electron transfer hypothesis?

Fish gills demonstrate a clear electrical component to respiration, as evidenced by the pH changes in water passing through them. The exit of more acidic (positively charged) water indicates that gills extract negative charges (electrons) from water molecules, establishing a direct electron harvesting mechanism that operates independently of oxygen.

This gill function provides a natural example of electron-based respiration that doesn't require oxygen gas, supporting the broader hypothesis that electron transfer, rather than oxygen transport, is the fundamental respiratory process. The fact that fish can't survive in air despite abundant oxygen further supports this interpretation.

Question 15: What does exhaled nitric oxide suggest about the respiratory process?

The presence of nitric oxide in exhaled breath suggests that inspired oxygen undergoes electrical changes during respiration. After oxygen molecules donate their electrons, the resulting positively charged oxygen can react with nitrogen to form nitric oxide, providing evidence that oxygen's role involves electron donation rather than simple gas transport.

This observation helps explain what happens to oxygen molecules after their electrons are extracted, completing the picture of the respiratory cycle. The formation of nitric oxide serves as a natural byproduct of the electron extraction process, providing observable evidence of the proposed mechanism.

Question 16: What role does EZ (exclusion zone) water play in cellular function?

EZ water, formed adjacent to hydrophilic surfaces within cells, creates a negative charge separation that contributes to cellular electrical potential. This structured water fills much of the cellular space and maintains a sustained negative electrical potential, providing a reservoir of electrons for cellular functions.

The presence of EZ water supports the electron-based respiratory model by providing a mechanism for storing and utilizing electrons within cells. Its ability to maintain charge separation helps explain how cells can sustain their electrical potential and utilize electron energy for various cellular processes.

Question 17: How does cellular electrical potential relate to the proposed respiratory mechanism?

Cellular electrical potential, maintained by negatively charged EZ water, represents stored electron energy that cells can utilize for various functions. The respiratory system's delivery of electrons helps maintain this potential, creating a direct link between respiration and cellular energy storage.

This electrical system provides a more direct pathway for energy transfer than traditional metabolic models, with electrons from respiration directly supporting cellular electrical potential. The maintenance of this potential becomes a primary function of respiration, linking respiratory electron delivery to cellular energy states.

Question 18: What is the relationship between electron transfer and cellular phase transitions?

Cellular phase transitions, involving the conversion between EZ water and ordinary water states, along with protein conformational changes, represent the expenditure of stored electron energy. These transitions power cellular work, including contraction, secretion, and nerve conduction, directly linking electron availability to cellular function.

The system requires a constant supply of electrons to restore the high-energy state after each transition, creating a direct connection between respiratory electron delivery and cellular work capacity. This mechanism provides a more direct link between respiration and cellular function than traditional metabolic pathways.

Question 19: How does water splitting in cells support the electron-based theory?

Water molecules near hydrophilic surfaces split into positive and negative components, with the negative component forming EZ water. This natural charge separation process provides a mechanism for storing and utilizing electrons delivered by the respiratory system, supporting the idea that electron management is central to cellular function.

Laboratory studies have confirmed that direct electrical current can convert ordinary water to EZ water, demonstrating the feasibility of electron-based water structuring. This provides experimental support for the role of electrons in maintaining cellular water structure and function.

Question 20: Why is the surfactant layer's conductance important in this model?

The high conductance of the alveolar surfactant layer facilitates efficient electron transfer from oxygen to hemoglobin. This conductivity provides a crucial pathway for electron movement across the alveolar-capillary interface, supporting the proposed electron transfer mechanism.

The surfactant's conductive properties, combined with the tight contact between red blood cells and capillary walls, creates optimal conditions for electron extraction from oxygen. This arrangement explains why the respiratory system's structure is optimized for electrical conductance rather than gas diffusion.

Question 21: How can the electron transfer hypothesis be experimentally validated?

The hypothesis can be tested by measuring the electrical charge of expired air to detect positively charged oxygen molecules, providing direct evidence of electron extraction. Additional experiments could examine whether direct electron transfer can convert hemoglobin between its different states, and analyze plasma oxygen content to confirm the absence of molecular oxygen transport.

These proposed experiments focus on detecting electrical changes rather than gas movements, offering clear ways to distinguish between traditional gas transport and electron transfer mechanisms. The results could provide definitive evidence for or against the electron transfer model.

Question 22: What does oximeter function reveal about the proposed mechanism?

While oximeters are commonly thought to measure oxygen saturation, they actually detect structural differences between arterial and venous hemoglobin through light absorption. The device cannot distinguish whether these differences result from oxygen binding or electron transfer, making its measurements compatible with either model.

The oximeter's function therefore doesn't contradict the electron transfer hypothesis, as it simply detects hemoglobin state changes without revealing their underlying cause. This interpretation suggests that common medical devices may be measuring electrical states rather than oxygen levels.

Question 23: Why can't gases like hydrogen sulfide substitute for oxygen despite being electron-donors?

Although gases like hydrogen sulfide can donate electrons, they lack oxygen's capacity to donate multiple electrons simultaneously. Oxygen's multiple oxidation states (-2, -1, 0, +1, +2) allow it to participate in multi-electron transfers, while single-electron donors cannot support the natural two-electron oxidation preference of hemoglobin.

This limitation explains why not all electron-donating gases can support respiration, providing a logical framework for understanding gas toxicity based on electron transfer capabilities rather than traditional gas exchange properties.

Question 24: How does this theory establish a direct link between respiration and metabolism?

The electron transfer theory creates a direct connection between respiratory function and cellular metabolism by showing how electrons move from inspired oxygen directly to cellular components. This direct transfer eliminates the need for complex intermediate steps, providing a more streamlined explanation for how respiratory activity supports cellular function.

The model shows how respiratory electrons directly maintain cellular electrical potential and power phase transitions, creating a clear pathway from respiration to cellular work. This direct connection helps explain the immediate effects of respiratory disruption on cellular function.

Question 25: What broader implications does this theory have for understanding biological systems?

The electron transfer hypothesis suggests that biological systems function primarily as electrical rather than chemical machines, with electron movement serving as the fundamental basis for physiological processes. This perspective unifies various biological phenomena under a common electrical framework, from neural function to cellular metabolism.

This electrical paradigm could lead to new approaches in medical treatment and biological research, focusing on managing electron flow rather than chemical processes. The theory suggests that many biological processes might be better understood and manipulated through their electrical properties rather than their chemical characteristics.

